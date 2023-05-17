Johnny Depp got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his film

The Cannes Film festival began on Tuesday, with the world premiere of Jeanne du Barry. The star of that film? Johnny Depp, who looked “fresh” from the hairplug salon. His plugs were the only fresh thing about him – this convicted wife beater looks ugly inside and out. The less said the better.

It’s truly unfortunate that people still cast Depp in anything, and it’s despicable that the Cannes Film Festival not only put Depp’s film in competition, they gave him the opening-night premiere. An audience full of misogynists gave him a standing ovation too. Even his hairplugs wept.

A few more things about Depp – just a few days before his appearance at Cannes, Dior renewed Depp’s contract with the label. Depp has long been the face of Dior’s men’s cologne Sauvage, and now Dior is giving him something like $20 million for three more years. That money will go straight up his nose or in his scalp.

Meanwhile, Brie Larson is on the Cannes jury, and she (alone) was asked specifically about Depp. Like, I think it was fair to ask her the question, but I don’t blame her for giving a non-answer. I also think every Cannes jury member should have been asked about Depp. Let’s hear where everyone stands.

  1. girl_ninja says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:39 am

    I heard that the movie got a 51 rating. They’ll clap at anything at Cavan huh?

    That is truly one grotesquely ugly man. Look at his forehead. Are those holes and not just deep lines. Disgusting.

  2. BW says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:47 am

    It seems like all films at Cannes get ridiculously long standing ovations. I don’t trust that as a measure of how good the film is. I’ve hated most of the films that got long standing ovations at Cannes.

  3. Josephine says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought the jury found BOTH of them guilty. He was just awarded more money because his career is bigger and thus the damage presumably larger. But I thought both were found liable. People truly disgust me – the length we will go to protect men at all costs. I’m so glad he has the face he deserves.

    • CherHorowitz says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:00 am

      Yes exactly, the mainstream perspective seemed to be that once Amber was found to have done something, that magically erased everything Depp had already been proven to have done?!

      The things I saw on Facebook that day from my own contacts was the final nail in the coffin that made me delete Facebook. Of course not before a final rant that anyone celebrating ‘woo go Johnny!’ should be ashamed

    • ML says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:01 am

      JD decided to sue AH (for insinuating that he abused her) in Virginia, which was favorable to him. So, in the US, yes, they were both guilty and he won.

      It’s appalling that of all the people at Cannes, Brie Larson is the person being held responsible for JD. Probably because she didn’t applaud Casey Affleck back in the day, however there was a whole CAST of people who made a movie with him there who did not get asked this same question.

    • Jais says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:11 am

      She was found guilty of defamation bc she wrote an article about surviving abuse. She did not once put Depp’s name in the article and yet a jury found her guilty of defaming Depp. However, he was found credibly guilty of abuse in a UK court case. That’s my understanding but please correct me if I got it wrong. Either way, I can’t with this. Vomit in my mouth when I see him and especially with the standing ovation. Like I did, I can’t.

  4. Southern Fried says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:48 am

    Why the holy hell would Dior re-up his contract? I’ve assumed they’re a respectable company and he’s an obscene pig.

  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Nope. To think that this man was the hottest thing in Hollywood, amazing. Also, is he really a box office draw anymore? Is it worth it? And why, Dior, why??? Does HE really sell perfume? I need numbers on that, these marketing people are all high.

  6. Allie Mae says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Thanks for your article, can’t stand the adoration of this man. I got rode hard and put away wet when I stuck up for Amber Heard on Facebook.

  7. Belli says:
    May 17, 2023 at 7:58 am

    It’s so weird that he’s the face of a perfume. Who the hell looks at that man and thinks “I bet he smells good”?!

  8. Emily says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:00 am

    He’s disgusting. Everyone clapping for patron saint of “men’s rights” should be ashamed.

  9. ML says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:03 am

    JD makes me nauseous.

  10. Franklin B says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:07 am

    He’s trash. And anyone getting up out of their seat to slap their palms together for him are also trash

  11. BusyLizzy says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Maiwenn (who directed the movie) has openly defended Polanski and recently assaulted a journalist. She’s trash and so is Depp. Cannes should be ashamed of promoting those people.

    • Léna says:
      May 17, 2023 at 8:28 am

      She’s trash, can confirm. And it’s almost sad because she is herself a victim of Luc Besson. Truly sucks because her movie Polisse is amazing, one of my favorties, can’t bear myself to watch it anymore

  12. Elle says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:27 am

    He looks like his soul manifested his looks.

