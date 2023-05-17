Johnny Depp got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his film

The Cannes Film festival began on Tuesday, with the world premiere of Jeanne du Barry. The star of that film? Johnny Depp, who looked “fresh” from the hairplug salon. His plugs were the only fresh thing about him – this convicted wife beater looks ugly inside and out. The less said the better.
It’s truly unfortunate that people still cast Depp in anything, and it’s despicable that the Cannes Film Festival not only put Depp’s film in competition, they gave him the opening-night premiere. An audience full of misogynists gave him a standing ovation too. Even his hairplugs wept.
Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as "Jeanne du Barry" receives a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at #Cannes2023. https://t.co/vCSwNkhYVL pic.twitter.com/NAigHMBwny
— Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023
A few more things about Depp – just a few days before his appearance at Cannes, Dior renewed Depp’s contract with the label. Depp has long been the face of Dior’s men’s cologne Sauvage, and now Dior is giving him something like $20 million for three more years. That money will go straight up his nose or in his scalp.
Meanwhile, Brie Larson is on the Cannes jury, and she (alone) was asked specifically about Depp. Like, I think it was fair to ask her the question, but I don’t blame her for giving a non-answer. I also think every Cannes jury member should have been asked about Depp. Let’s hear where everyone stands.
Brie Larson was surprised to be asked about Johnny Depp's opening film: "You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically." https://t.co/5Ec2S23051 #Cannes pic.twitter.com/QPfO1Yb4qS
— Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I heard that the movie got a 51 rating. They’ll clap at anything at Cavan huh?
That is truly one grotesquely ugly man. Look at his forehead. Are those holes and not just deep lines. Disgusting.
It seems like all films at Cannes get ridiculously long standing ovations. I don’t trust that as a measure of how good the film is. I’ve hated most of the films that got long standing ovations at Cannes.
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought the jury found BOTH of them guilty. He was just awarded more money because his career is bigger and thus the damage presumably larger. But I thought both were found liable. People truly disgust me – the length we will go to protect men at all costs. I’m so glad he has the face he deserves.
Yes exactly, the mainstream perspective seemed to be that once Amber was found to have done something, that magically erased everything Depp had already been proven to have done?!
The things I saw on Facebook that day from my own contacts was the final nail in the coffin that made me delete Facebook. Of course not before a final rant that anyone celebrating ‘woo go Johnny!’ should be ashamed
JD decided to sue AH (for insinuating that he abused her) in Virginia, which was favorable to him. So, in the US, yes, they were both guilty and he won.
It’s appalling that of all the people at Cannes, Brie Larson is the person being held responsible for JD. Probably because she didn’t applaud Casey Affleck back in the day, however there was a whole CAST of people who made a movie with him there who did not get asked this same question.
She was found guilty of defamation bc she wrote an article about surviving abuse. She did not once put Depp’s name in the article and yet a jury found her guilty of defaming Depp. However, he was found credibly guilty of abuse in a UK court case. That’s my understanding but please correct me if I got it wrong. Either way, I can’t with this. Vomit in my mouth when I see him and especially with the standing ovation. Like I did, I can’t.
Why the holy hell would Dior re-up his contract? I’ve assumed they’re a respectable company and he’s an obscene pig.
Do not understand the Dior perfume contract. I hope they lose money for that.
Nope. To think that this man was the hottest thing in Hollywood, amazing. Also, is he really a box office draw anymore? Is it worth it? And why, Dior, why??? Does HE really sell perfume? I need numbers on that, these marketing people are all high.
Thanks for your article, can’t stand the adoration of this man. I got rode hard and put away wet when I stuck up for Amber Heard on Facebook.
It’s so weird that he’s the face of a perfume. Who the hell looks at that man and thinks “I bet he smells good”?!
He’s disgusting. Everyone clapping for patron saint of “men’s rights” should be ashamed.
JD makes me nauseous.
He’s trash. And anyone getting up out of their seat to slap their palms together for him are also trash
Maiwenn (who directed the movie) has openly defended Polanski and recently assaulted a journalist. She’s trash and so is Depp. Cannes should be ashamed of promoting those people.
She’s trash, can confirm. And it’s almost sad because she is herself a victim of Luc Besson. Truly sucks because her movie Polisse is amazing, one of my favorties, can’t bear myself to watch it anymore
He looks like his soul manifested his looks.