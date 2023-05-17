Queen Camilla has ‘further alienated’ King Charles & Prince Harry?

That royal commentator Christopher Andersen is at it again. Earlier this week, he claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s Ms. Foundation award was a “slap in the face” to King Charles. You know, because Meghan didn’t bother to go to Charles’s coronation, but she was happy to go to New York for an awards ceremony. Hilarious. Well, Andersen also had some thoughts about how Queen Camilla is neighing in her husband’s ear about cutting off his son Prince Harry. I totally believe this, so…

Queen Camilla has “further alienated” Prince Harry from the royal family, according to a royal expert. Camilla has used Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s status as non-working royals to continue the fractured relationship between Charles and his son, Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital.

“The king hates being caught in the middle, but when push comes to shove, he will always choose Camilla,” Andersen said. “The queen has used this nonsensical ‘But they’re no longer working royals’ argument to further alienate the king from his second son. I think every time the king considers handing Harry an olive branch, Camilla makes sure Charles is reminded of all the terrible things written about her in ‘Spare.’ So, in the long run, I think things look pretty bleak as far as mending the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals is concerned. Charles seems to be drifting more and more in the direction of just severing those ties, and that will become easier as more and more time passes. Out of sight …”

“Camilla was understandably livid over Harry’s characterization of her as a ‘villain’ in his book. I think it also came as a total shock to Camilla to learn that both William and Harry begged their father not to marry her,” Andersen said. “Charles has been sitting on that little tidbit for 18 years. If the late Queen Elizabeth had known how strongly William and Harry felt about it, perhaps she would not have reluctantly agreed to let Charles and Camilla marry in 2005.”

But he says the new queen most likely wouldn’t have done anything differently if she’d known.

“If Camilla had known that the boys were so vehemently opposed to the marriage — well, knowing how much she wanted to be Charles’ wife, she probably would have done it anyway. The relationship between Camilla and her stepsons has always been frosty. Let’s get real. How could it be otherwise?” The royal author claimed Camilla “famously stole” Charles from the late Princess Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. “To add salt to the wounds, Camilla, the granddaughter of a baron, thought Kate was too common to marry William and opposed Harry’s marriage to Meghan.”