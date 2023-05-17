Queen Camilla has ‘further alienated’ King Charles & Prince Harry?

That royal commentator Christopher Andersen is at it again. Earlier this week, he claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s Ms. Foundation award was a “slap in the face” to King Charles. You know, because Meghan didn’t bother to go to Charles’s coronation, but she was happy to go to New York for an awards ceremony. Hilarious. Well, Andersen also had some thoughts about how Queen Camilla is neighing in her husband’s ear about cutting off his son Prince Harry. I totally believe this, so…
Queen Camilla has “further alienated” Prince Harry from the royal family, according to a royal expert. Camilla has used Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s status as non-working royals to continue the fractured relationship between Charles and his son, Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital.
“The king hates being caught in the middle, but when push comes to shove, he will always choose Camilla,” Andersen said. “The queen has used this nonsensical ‘But they’re no longer working royals’ argument to further alienate the king from his second son. I think every time the king considers handing Harry an olive branch, Camilla makes sure Charles is reminded of all the terrible things written about her in ‘Spare.’ So, in the long run, I think things look pretty bleak as far as mending the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals is concerned. Charles seems to be drifting more and more in the direction of just severing those ties, and that will become easier as more and more time passes. Out of sight …”
“Camilla was understandably livid over Harry’s characterization of her as a ‘villain’ in his book. I think it also came as a total shock to Camilla to learn that both William and Harry begged their father not to marry her,” Andersen said. “Charles has been sitting on that little tidbit for 18 years. If the late Queen Elizabeth had known how strongly William and Harry felt about it, perhaps she would not have reluctantly agreed to let Charles and Camilla marry in 2005.”
But he says the new queen most likely wouldn’t have done anything differently if she’d known.
“If Camilla had known that the boys were so vehemently opposed to the marriage — well, knowing how much she wanted to be Charles’ wife, she probably would have done it anyway. The relationship between Camilla and her stepsons has always been frosty. Let’s get real. How could it be otherwise?” The royal author claimed Camilla “famously stole” Charles from the late Princess Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. “To add salt to the wounds, Camilla, the granddaughter of a baron, thought Kate was too common to marry William and opposed Harry’s marriage to Meghan.”
As I said, I actually believe this? What do we know of Charles’s character? We know he’s a weak man. We know that he’s obsessed with Camilla. We know he’s petty, vindictive and selfish. We also know that Camilla has always been able to lead him around. It’s not just Prince William throwing tantrums about Charles’s attempts to reconcile with Harry, it’s Camilla too. I can only imagine the scorn she’s always poured on the Sussexes privately. Let’s not forget, it was right after her lunch with Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan that Clarkson wrote that vile column about Meghan.
If she were in any way nurturing she’d let go of what the “boys” felt at the time, especially if she just recently learned this. If she could represent a nation, be a wonderful family member, including the step-side it would have been clear long ago. Instead, I agree there’s a ring of truth, she tears it apart for her own wants.
Yes, but she doesn’t care about anyone but herself and her brood. Countdown to articles with friends telling how wonderful she is. They clearly haven’t realised people will never forget how they treated Diana,
I can absolutely believe it. All of it. She wants Charles all to herself, not just as a husband, but as a surrogate father and grandfather to her own brood. Literally, no one else is allowed to have Charles. She crawled up his ass when he was a young man and he’s been doing her bidding ever since, no matter whom it hurts.
It’s so weird and pathetic.
But Charles could have married her IF he had wanted to but didn’t. She was stuck with what’s his name and I guess she is still hanging on to that snub from 50 years ago. Cowmilla is simply carrying out the dirty deeds but this does not absolve KCIII in the slightest! Charles was an active participant then as he is now. Maybe KCIII should grow a pair at put his mistress-wife and his useless heir into their places. It was his ConANation wasn’t it??
She actually wanted to marry “What’s his name” (Andrew Parker-Bowles). He was quite the catch in those days and she wasn’t at all “stuck with him”. What she wanted was to have her cake and eat it too, and it worked for her as she’s now QCC (Queen Consort C*nt). And she and AP-B are still very close. She’s a wily old broad but there’s going to be a LOT more scrutiny now that she’s at the head of the line and I think a LOT more unpleasant truths are going to come out about her.
Are these people ever just happy? What kind of life to constantly scheme and plot against someone!?
Girl, they have nothing else to live for! Nothing else going on in their lives! The curse of unlimited wealth and spare time.
I like how she thinks she’s “someone” because her grandfather was a baron. What a pathetic piece of nothingness. She has done absolutely nothing of worth in her entire life and spends her time judging others. I can’t imagine being so worthless.
Some things about “The Windsors” show are more accurate than you might think, i guess.
Whoever knew when watching that show, I thought the depiction of Camilla as an evil, scheming, conniving woman was parody, but instead it was the real thing. Boy, was I wrong!
I can totally believe that Camila feeds into and encourages Charles worst instincts and characteristics. I think Charles was incredibly charmed by Meghan in the beginning. Camila noticed and got to work.
I agree with you!! Charles and Meg had a lot in common and I think he truly liked her. Cam could not have that.
And really, how dare she voice any opinion of who William and Harry should marry!! She is truly a horrible person. I’m pretty sure she has not devoted her life to service of her country. She only serves herself.
I’m sure she’s alienating Harry, and while I think Spare may have played a part, I think its also just kind of what she does. i don’t think she wants Charles especially close to either of his sons. It benefits her for Charles to see them as the villains while she is the heroine in this story.
And when Charles is stuck in the middle, he always chooses himself.
Booze soaked evil Cowmilla pegs weak Chuck with her personal cattle prod on the daily.
I think she looks like a heavy drinker, maybe still smokes, too. She has a habit of disappearing suddenly, going to India or wherever with “friends”. I think she goes to a high end clinic to dry out when her alcoholism gets out of control… She may not outlive Charles.
Oh, no doubt she’ll predecease him. Not just because of the heavy drinking and occasional smoking, but because she has osteoporosis, and booze, ciggies, and stress added to that are going to wreck her body. Couldn’t happen to a nicer woman.
” ‘The queen has used this nonsensical ‘But they’re no longer working royals’ argument’ ”
Interesting that this argument is now nonsensical.
Yeah I caught that too. And that the argument is being traced back to Camilla.
Yes, my eye stopped at that. And, even though he says that Camilla was “understandably livid” over being characterized by Harry as a villain, Anderson goes to show all the ways Camilla actually is a villain.
It’s always struck me that this whole “non-working royals” is a truly nasty way of allowing the worst type of snobbish person to look down on members of the royal family. Makes sense that Camilla came up with it.
Charles went along with it and now acts like it was his super smart idea all along. It’s probably going to break the royal family, because if you can abuse the “non-working” royals, people may start noticing that none of them actually work.
At this point, from what I can tell, the RF’s relationship with the press has very much been molded by Camilla. Camilla called the papers while Diana was still around. Camilla had a large part in Diana being called paranoid and mentally unbalanced. She made friends and flattered journalists in order to rehabilitate her image. This is just a continuation of that. Harry is trying to break the family free from the press through his lawsuits or at the very least expose it. And that is very dangerous for Camilla. So yeah, she’s going to isolate his from his father as much as she can. Thing is, Charles is equally complicit. They’re two peas in a rotten pod.
But this article is far from painting Camilla in a good light. As I was reading I thought, wow, are they finally writing the truth about her. I doubt this is going to go unchallenged. I bet there’s articles written right now with “friends” telling how nice and kind she is.
all that wealth and power, just to be utterly miserable, and looking with beady eyes left and right for someone to blame for their misery. That’s my image of the royals now. There’s nothing cool, interesting, aspirational, or current about them. They are a bunch of old has-beens who choose to wallow in the misery of their perceived petty slights instead of enjoying all their privilege affords them. Money and power is utterly wasted on the Whining Windsors.
Chuckles is a weak man and King Cowmilla uses this to her advantage. This is nothing new.
This Lady is straight from Game of Thrones. She’s schemed her way onto the throne now…but what happens if Charles dies before Camilla? Bill and Kathy will take the throne and she’ll be sent to live in the North a la AK-47 and forgotten about. She is NOT William’s mother, she is no Mary of Teck.
My guess is she’s working Charles to leave her everything he possible can that’s not nailed down to the Crown. It will be A-Mazin’!
She will not. That was the purpose behind making her an equal reigning monarch vs queen consort. When Charles dies, they are not allowed to banish her or take away her income and properties. She will become something like Dowager Queen and she and her family will be protected.
She would not be able to get her hands on royal jewels when will becomes king
However she will keep the personal gifts Charles gave her like jewels from the alice KEppel collection that he obtained at auction and she could will these to her children
This is the second article that I’ve seen blaming Camilla for the rift. Could something be happening?
No, just the truth coming out. She is safe.
All the things the Brit media tried to tell us about Harry when it came to Meghan weak, whipped being less by his wife were in fact all the descriptions of their tampon king. I buy it that she doesn’t want them reconcile she doesn’t want the one son who reminds her of her husband’s first wife around.
With the RF and brit press, every accusation is an admission.
This is one article where everything rings true. It’s interesting that C-Rex never told her that his sons begged him not to marry her. She had to know how they felt about her.
It doesn’t seem like she made any effort to be a positive person or decent stepmother for those boys and seems hellbent on continually alienating C-Rex from both sons, even as adults. The question is why? That they eventually and begrudgingly tolerated her should have been enough. It’s interesting that it’s not. Doesn’t sound like she ever accepted them. To deliberately alienate them from their only living parent is diabolical and just plain evil. But even as QC, it doesn’t sound like she thinks she’s secure in her position and is determined to consolidate more power and control for herself and her family. Wills had better watch his back…
It surprises me how Charles seems to lack agency in these reports, does he have no desire to meet and see his son and grandson. What will happen to him if Camilla goes first who is he going to turn too? It might be too late then to repair the damage
I’m guessing Camilla very strategically destroyed every single family relationship that Charles had. Edward, Andrew, William, Harry. She saw existed cracks and made sure to exploit them until they were unfixable. Charles is now completely isolated and the only person close to him is her.
Charles is weak, selfish, vain and foolish. He doesn’t have self-awareness or the strength of character to do anything even slightly difficult.
I keep thinking of the paragraph in Spare in which Harry says that “Pa” said to him and Baldy when they were quarreling over something, “Boys, don’t make my final years a misery.” or something like that. Interesting that Chucky Boy could not have cared less about his sons fighting and cared more about his own comfort. I imagine Cowmilla telling Chucky Boy that she’s “protecting” him from any stresses his sons might inflict on their poor Pa, and he loves it.
Camilla sounds like a horrible entitled person. And she has the nerve to be offended when she’s called out on her bullshit. I’m pretty sure she is the chief narcissist in a family full of them. I’m glad the Sussexes got away from that bunch.
Camilla is a nasty piece of work and so is Charles.
It’s weird how Charles, Harry and Bill are being “controlled” by their wives.
Charles knew what he was doing when he snatched Harry’s security and Windsor home. Charles knew what he was doing when he hired Bolland to spin negative stories about Harry. Charles is a devious degenerate and so is his wife.
Wow. Between this and the article describing how Charles is sick of Camilla complaining about Harry: “Charles and Camilla are testy with each other… They can’t sit and have a meal without arguing, and they’re getting very snippy with the staff.” What on Earth is going on? They’ve both gotten what they’ve always wanted, it didn’t make them happy and now they’re turning on each other?
Well, CR-ex picked her over his sons so he can sit and listen to her whine incessantly over Harry. Though Baldimort is a fool if he thinks joining in her campaign of banishment of Harry and Meghan will win him any protection against her. Cowmilla is in it for herself and the recent propaganda campaign of W&K has severed any protection that Baldimort had.
Thanks for the link. Yeah, Harry is the reason Camilla is unpopular. The delusion with these people!! Camilla has been unpopular for DECADES, but she is now tolerated only because of QEII. They all have this delusion. Charles wouldn’t have been magically popular had Diana not been with him. The problem is you, not someone else or overshadowing.
Bull. Camilla owns Charles.
And Harry has his own life.
I still say William is keeping score against her and given a chance once Charles is gone, William is going to unleash all his anger at Camilla. She will be OUT and banished in a second.
I believe Camilla knew that William and Harry were opposed to the marriage. She just went ahead with despite their feelings.
I agree I think Camilla has been behind a lot of the hate heaped on Harry and Meghan. But one thing I know, king or queen, commoner or professional,karma doesn’t care. What goes round will come round and Camilla will find herself on the wrong end of her own PR nightmare and there won’t be a thing she can do about it.
This is what abusers do – isolate their partners/victims from friends and family so they become completely dependent on the abuser. That’s how this whole mess strikes me. Camilla seems like a manipulative, emotional abuser and Charles is completely dependent on her. This is not the “true love” story they are trying to sell.
Totally agree. Camilla’s great love/lust was Andrew Parker Bowles. I think she got involved with Charles to boost her own ego and to show Andrew he wasn’t the only one who could cheat.
Once Charles outed her as his mistress she had to make the best of her circumstances. Charles wanted a loving mommy and that’s the role she played. For her being with Charles is hard work, soothing him, flattering him and making Charles dependent on her. She has her own home so she can get a break from Charles’ neediness from time to time. It’s literally where she goes to relax from her “job” of being married to him.
Now her goal is to bring forward her grifting family and damage the relationship between Charles and his sons. Sociopathic behavior. She doesn’t love Charles at all. She just manipulates him.
This…actually makes the most sense of anything I’ve ever read about all their relationships. Camilla has always always worked to control Charles and his life. The PR has been she was his great love but he also had a ton of other affairs and these damaged assholes don’t know what love actually is anyway. Their whole vibe reeks of Camilla wanting to control him and getting off on having the POW do her bidding and choose her over his wife, eventually over his kids once he was divorced and his wife was dead…
Charles is a weak loser with mommy and daddy issues. He’s also a self absorbed, petty asshole, perfect for someone like Camilla to encourage his worst impulses for her gain.
So she really is the proverbial wicked step-mother? Thank God they had Diana until they were teens. Just think what would have become of them if they were just little boys.
This being published in a MAGA-friendly news outlet is not a coincidence. The un-royals are obsessed with the idea of winning the US market and have been actively courting MAGA supporters. Someone is tugging Camila’s chain.
I think Camilla would have ended up Queen no matter what. If Chuck didn’t get permission when the Queen was alive he would have married Camilla after the Queen passed. Probably within hours of the queens death given that he is such a repugnant tampon
Maybe it was the Rottweiler who sicced the high speed chase on H&M, and not William. Wouldn’t put it past the old wretch.
Camilla and Charles deserve each other. I hope somewhere in Charles’ pea-sized brain he knows that he’s completely controlled by the evil broad whom he’s made queen and that he comes to resent it. I want him to regret the choices he’s made and to wallow in self-pity.
And I want Harry to live happily ever after with his beautiful wife and children in sunny California.
People keep acting as if the quote from Spare where Harry wrote that he and Will begged Charles not to marry Camilla was his final word on the matter. That’s what he said about how they felt about it Charles and Camilla first started openly conducting their relationship. Harry also wrote that by the time they actually got married, both he and Will saw Camilla made him happy and they wanted their father to be happy.
“If you betray your caste, the system you walk away from will keep coming after you. Why? Because you indict their snobbery and arrogance and unearned privilege. Your life is a living condemnation. They cannot abide it. No matter who you are.”
5:13 PM · May 17, 2023
Posted by JJ in NH on Twitter
There is more going on, the brother is a narcissist who would rather Harry be his designated nothing, the father is afraid of the brother.
The newly minted media hate that he is suing their ass and Camilla has a low approval rating and has no more news to offer, so many motives…
The weak-ass father can let the son have the international VIP designation so that foreign governments can provide the best protection possible, so that the English hit squad cannot go to Paris or NY and ignore their rules…..
If he loves ” his darling boy” he can at least do this quietly and stand up to the bitter wife and equally jealous other son….
I find it puzzling that an American “writer” is the one with the scope…..
Two or three or four birds with one stone ???