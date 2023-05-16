Duchess Meghan’s Ms. Foundation award is ‘a slap in the face’ to King Charles

Tonight, the Duchess of Sussex will be honored at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York. It’s so exciting – we haven’t seen Meghan at a big, public event since last December (the Ripple of Hope Award). We have seen her out and about recently though – going to a Lakers game with Harry and the Archewell team, going for a hike with friends, going to a private club in LA, going out for sushi last Friday. Still, I hope there’s a red carpet tonight and I hope we get lots of photos. You know who’s mad about all of this? Royal commentators. They find it “tacky” that Meghan would accept a feminism award in New York when there’s no way they could have forced her to show up for her father-in-law’s sad hat party in London. From Christopher Andersen’s interview with Fox News:
Meghan’s absence from the Chubbly: Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital the timing couldn’t have been more wrong, considering that the duchess was noticeably absent from “the single most important moment in Charles’ life and a singular moment in world history…What a slap in the face to the man who walked her down the aisle when her own father didn’t show up at her wedding, and to the country she adopted, for better or worse, as her own.”
Charles deserves Meghan’s charity!!! “You know, charity begins at home. Much of the time Harry looks like a fish out of water, and you don’t have to be an expert to see he’s still hurting. If she is truly a sensitive and caring person, she would make it her top priority to help mend her husband’s relationship with his brother Prince William and the king. Marrying into the royal family, accepting a title, and then bailing to take advantage of your new global superstar status seems, well, tacky.”
Andersen doesn’t think Meghan will go into politics: “As I’ve said before, Meghan is aiming to be the next Oprah – a multimedia titan with real political clout. She won’t run for office because I think she is far too thin-skinned. But she does want to have an impact on the next election. Meghan is very outspoken about issues and candidates, so expect to see her on the campaign trail.”
Meghan has a life of her own, sob: “She’s making it clear that she has a life of her own, doing the things she thinks are important. She also seems to be saying that getting a trophy from Gloria Steinem is more important to her than seeing her husband’s dad crowned king of England. It’s an in-your-face gesture aimed at the royal family she just snubbed. Funny, though, isn’t it – that she would essentially give up being a senior member of the royal family and all that goes with it, just to be another influencer. Like so much else in Meghan’s life, this award is no accident. Not long after moving to Montecito, she made a point of befriending Steinem – as she has so many other movers and shakers.”
I’m laughing my ass off at how salty this comes across. “Why didn’t she take pity on poor decrepit Charles, why didn’t she show up to comfort Harry as we heaped abuse on both of them, why does she get to live her own life without our input???” Somebody call the waaaahmbulance. “Marrying into the royal family, accepting a title, and then bailing to take advantage of your new global superstar status seems, well, tacky.” Counterpoint: Meghan doesn’t owe anyone a f–king thing. Furthermore, that wasn’t the quid pro quo y’all had arranged for her. Meghan believed that by accepting the title and marrying Harry, she was devoting her life to public service. She didn’t believe that she was signing up to be a national punching bag, nor did she believe that by “marrying Harry,” she deserved to be driven to suicidal ideation.
My, that Charles sure is getting slapped in the face a lot. Buckle up buttercup, sounds like you’re in for a bumpy ride
No wonder he’s looking rough these days – it’s the constant intercontinental ballistic face-slapping. He’s lucky to be alive.
And with his stubby sausage fingered hands busy clutching suitcases full of cash, he can’t personally slap back. So he sends his minions.
I’m not trying to armchair diagnose KC but if he were my family I would be very concerned about those chronically swollen fingers. I’m not saying that it indicates a serious health condition in KC’s case but it can be caused by kidney or significant heart disease.
Amen, Kaiser!
Meghan and LaTosha Brown and to the other honorees, congratulations and have a wonderful evening, tonight.
Yes!!! Amen Kaiser!! I am so excited and happy that these two magnificent, dedicated and impactful women are being recognized for their work!!!
I can’t wait to see Meghan with her handsome and loving husband on her arm as they arrive!!! Cheers to Meghan and LaTosha!!
Slap away I say. Whilst she’s at it, get W too. Not long before we here how’s he’s banging his fists in his wall
Oh, that’ll happen when Earthshot is in Singapore – “how dare Meghan have a frozen yogurt on William’s big day – it’s a slap in the face!!!”
I agree completely. To paraphrase the old saying, if music be the food of love, and Meghan’s happiness be a source of anxiety to Charles, then I say, “slap on.”
LOL! Agreed, slap on.
Charles got a crown because his mother died. Meghan is getting an award because she does the work.
Tacky, I’m stealing this comment!
Tacky you have it in a nutshell . Why can’t they just leave her alone ?
Oh @tacky, you’ve hit the nail on the head! And slapped chuckles in the face with just 18 words! Well done.
Brava @ Tacky!!! 👏👏👏👏
100%!
Tacky, perfect comment. I’m lifting it too!!!
Comment of the day! Bravo! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
And the church says AMEN!!!
Purrect comment.
A month ago the same people who said Meghan shouldn’t come to the coronation are the same people who said she should five seconds after it was announced she wasn’t. Harry was barely invited and welcomed so I can imagine the greeting Meghan would have received.
They wanted here there simply so they could write how she was shunned and how much the family hates her. By deciding not to go at all she took that away from them. They can’t even write that she wasn’t invited.
That’s why they are so butt hurt, it’s like She slapped them across the a@@ with a wooden plank with the word NO and they are still picking the splinters out.
Aside from the general unhinged tone of this entire article, I like how he makes it sound (“the timing could not be more wrong!”) as if Meghan organized BOTH events, purposely scheduling them close to each other. (Oh, and she must have also decided to give herself the award.) FFS, she’s just showing up. This ceremony was likely scheduled at least a year ago, but it’s so funny that they think everything in the world revolves around — or should revolve around— the BRF’s schedule.
And how long after the coronation would have been “long enough?” Three weeks? Two months? These people need to get a grip. Most of the world has already forgotten about the fancy hat day.
This has some real FAFO energy to it. Maybe if you want Meg at an event, you a) include her on the invitation b) not invite her for the sole purpose so she can be publicly snubbed and abused c) treat her with respect out of simple human decency.
“What a slap in the face … to the country she adopted, for better or worse, as her own.”
When was the “better” part exactly? I must have missed it whilst taking a shower or getting a cup of coffee or something.
Pleeeease, LOADS of pics of glamorous Meghan and Hot Harry! The kernel of truth in Andersen’s comments is that Meghan is indeed on track to be a global influencer in many areas, as is Harry. These two have SUBSTANCE. I love to see them recognized for it.
The Sussexes having substans is a huge issue fo these derangers, but they’re doing their best to down play that. He use the word influencer deliberately, because it’s often connected to women without much substans.
I’m glad I read your comment before posting because I hate the term “influencer.” It’s a term that came to be used toward random people creating videos on the internet and earning a living that way. Those who gained a bit more cache became known as “influencers” while the less successful ones hoped to be known as such, which is fine. However, Meghan is not an “influencer” by any measure of the word, and they know it.
He said influencer to be rude but we all know what he really meant: ICON.
She and Harry are icons. The rarefied upper eschelon.
@Couch Potato, I’m loving this typo so much, because the derangers themselves ARE “substans.” 😂 On so many levels.
Christopher Andersen writes gossip books. So Meghan and harry have to sit back and after a certain time they can go out dining and hike and get awards poor poor Charles could not have been bothered to attend Lili christening and Charles evicted them from frogmore
For the foreseeable future, a more than reasonable response to any criticism of what the members of the Sussex family choose to do — or not do — in England will be: Hmm. Then perhaps Charles shouldn’t have evicted them from what was supposed to be their permanent home at Frogmore Cottage. Shrug.
I’m so happy you covered this because I just read this article. He complains that she is accepting this award ” just 10 days after the coronation! “. Can you imagine if someone in your own life was upset that you had a birthday party 10 days after their wedding? They didn’t want her to do anything before, they don’t want her to do anything after, so basically they just want you to go away unless they can co-opt your star power for themselves. I’m so glad that Harry and Meghan both seem to be in the point of their lives where they are like we have given you enough deference we aren’t going to plan our lives around what you may have going on.
Can you imagine?? First it was the queen’s death/funeral, then Charles’ new hat deal. Nobody, but nobody, is allowed to do anything before, during, or after! For whatever time period we deem necessary!! It’s a slap in the face! A stick in the eye! I do not understand these people. If this guy was interviewed, how could the person doing the interview not laugh in his face?
It’s not that “nobody” can do anything, it’s that MEGHAN can’t do anything. These raving assholes won’t be happy until Harry has her tied up in one of their many bathrooms, flogging her. It’s sick, these people are beyond deranged, at this point. Tell me all about mental health awareness month, and while you are at it, get some SERIOUS help.
This is reminding me of the scene in S&TC where Miranda says to Charlotte, “You get a day, not a week,” when she said it was her wedding week. Except Charles the Egomaniac seems to think he gets a whole month.
Pretty sure he wants his coronation year! 😂
@Rose that is exactly what someone needs to tell these people! I loved that scene, and still think about it whenever someone is acting crazy about a birthday or wedding.
And @Janet, I think Charles does genuinely believe that 2023 is “his” year. Reminds me of George Costanza on Seinfeld when he declared it was “the summer of George.” It’s especially funny because as others pointed out, Charles didn’t even DO anything to deserve special treatment, he just waited for his mother to die.
Of course they’re throwing a fit that Meghan is being presented with an award.
They can’t even handle Meghan stepping outside of her house to take a walk.
Wow they’re really upset kkkates piano playacting didn’t get the positive spin they wanted. The fancy reels are being made fun of and no one in that dusty family is seen as impactful. Lolol the jealousy, misogynoir and entitlement of these leeches. Like who says how dare she live her life focusing on things that are important to her!! What about Chuck, the man who couldn’t afford to feed you. Lolol. Meg and Harry stay winning.
They also know that Kate would NEVER in a million years be chosen to receive an award like this, or an award for, well, anything— unless it was some nonsense propaganda co-sponsored by the Fail or something.
They haaaaaate how dull and useless Kate is in comparison to Meghan, and they all know deep down that it’s true, yet they’re expected to fill their days writing pieces that make Kate sound like the second coming of Jesus Christ. One headline about her five seconds of maybe-playing-the-piano claimed that she “stunned the world” 😂
The Rota wants every “royal” on a leash or in shackles. Meghan regained control of her own narrative and they are going to kill themselves fighting to rein her back in. I won’t be crying when the death knell of their occupation rings.
My god stop the f ing pity party. Chuckles you abused them and they are not coming back. You have no control whatsoever. Move on and enjoy your new thrones and all your stolen goods. Meg owes you nothing.
Bu hu, She saw “all that goes with” the RF and said no thanks! We can do much better on our own.
Announce to the world the Con-a-Nation was a big flop. It was in the US; 10M Americans watched. If Chuck had her back with the press and the vile Markles she would have been there with bells on. These royal sycophants know the news coveragw will be global and most likely RRs that slagged will be locked out.
Here we go again! Yet she’s so irrelevant! They are just mad that all the campaign they’ve done to denigrate her character she’s still making headlines for the right reasons.
She doesn’t need the RF. Now that must sting since they think it’s the be all and end all. Sorry not sorry The working royals are stale and boring.
For weeks they threatened her via the media about how she would be treated like shit if she came, and now are mad she didn’t come. What a bunch of gaslighting lunatics.
Then they say she is too thin skinned. She should have been ready to accept all the abuse and smile at them more. The good thing is Meghan has stopped slapping the Queen and is busy slapping old king Chuck.
Imagine — after everything that she’s been through, everything they’ve thrown at her, for YEARS — calling Meghan Markle of all people “thin-skinned.” Unreal
The “charity starts in the home” line sent me. Yeaaaaah, tell the Windsors that one. Personally, I can’t wait to see what Meghan is wearing. She always surprises me. Idk why but I’m leaning towards black. But then I think no it’s going to a surprising color choice. Lol I just really don’t know. It could be a fancy suit!
I can be petty so if I was Meghan I would have someone go through the entire history of outfits worn by Kkkhate and wear something bold in a style and color she has never worn and do my hair in that same vein. Then I would go home and wait to laugh my @ss off when the psycho copies me.
It’s not on meghan to make amends.
Honestly, that was one of the most insulting things in this article to me. It’s MEGHAN’S job to mend the relationship between Charles and Harry and Harry and William? MEGHAN needs to reach out to William and do what, exactly? Apologize for living? How gross.
I guess Anderson forgot that William (allegedly) called Meghan a bitch and a sociopath. But she should be the one to reach out to start the “healing”. Sure Jan.
It’s basic sexism. Putting the burden of emotional labor on a woman, by default.
Also he probably realizes that there’s no way Charles or Willy would step up. Especially since they can’t be wrong about anything ever! Because God says they’re royal!
Not a damn sense was made in that whole article!😂 They’re so mad H&M has won against the firm, they don’t know what to do with their selves!
They’re mad because they also see who they’re stuck with and they know it’ll be years before the Sussexes are near the royals again especially Meghan. They’re stuck with Sussex Wannabes in the Wales’ and the Bingo Night Club with Charles and Camilla. They’re bored.
“Bingo Night Club” LMAO
Personal opinion. But I think a lot of them are actually starting to realize the rest of the world doesn’t care about England. Even the commonwealth is starting to totally fall apart. They don’t have the power and influence they think they are supposed to have. And it’s killing them.
What WandK want to be is global like Harry and Meghan. If both couples are doing something at the same time the news lead in here is about Harry and Meghan first than WandK. Meghan and Harry went global for what they did yesterday where else Kate will be local meaning in the UK for what she is doing today. We probably wont even hear about what she does today. What they want is every time they do something we hear about it here. Which won’t happen but on a slow news day if that. They are just not talked about that much here unlike Harry and Meghan and I think hat’s what’s eating them up hence the competition from their end. When they forced them out they went global and there is nothing they can do about it.
And to make things worse, they all know that it IS possible for a member of the BRF to gain the attention and adoration of the American people— exhibit A, Diana. Isn’t she *still* the person who’s appeared on the cover of People magazine the most times? (Back when that meant something.)
The reason Kate is NOT beloved is because of who she is as a person. That bothers them, because Kate is the “most beautiful, most glamorous” (lol) royal they have, and she’s still duller than dishwater. And people who have been paying attention know that she’s actually a terrible person.
Push-lease, literally everything that isn’t 100% about Charles he views as a slap in the face.
It cracks me up that they believe that every move Meghan makes it a long term plot to destroy the monarchy. As if she’s even thinking about them when she makes her decisions. That’s what their furious about, she doesn’t think about them at all or design her life around what would make the monarchy look good.
“you don’t have to be an expert to see he’s still hurting.”
Harry is one of the happiest dudes I’ve ever seen. Please let me “hurt” like him. Give me a loving spouse, beautiful children, a luxury house and tons of land next to a beach, supportive friends, fulfilling work and millions of dollars. Oh.. the PAIN! It hurts so GOOD!
It does my heart good to see him so happy!
He walked into Westminster Abbey for the Clowning with a loose, long stride. He held his head high and smiled at folks. He enjoyed some happy moments with his auntie Anne and his cousins and their husbads. He left the Abbey and went to the airport, grinning all the way. He was tanned and t-shirted with his lovely wife at a sushi bar. Clearly the man is on the verge of mental and physical collapse. /s
And don’t forget, he was gripping the hanger of freedom that guaranteed him safe passage home.
“…hanger of freedom” 🙂 🙂 🙂
Hanger of freedom😂
250 million £s spent, the Wails put out a behind the scenes video, and yet! It’s still all about Meghan.
Next he will be saying Meghan deliberately moved to Montecito because Gloria was living there, she supported Hilary Clinton, why not move NY.
Gloria lives in New York.
Iirc Gloria may have been staying at a friends place during the pandemic and it was nearish to Meghan.
So many things to say about this. It’s been over a week since the hat ceremony, we haven’t seen charles, I’ve got a few lemons he could suck on or make lemonade. And why not just be happy that she is moving on her life. Yeah you can’t that’s why His first wife had to be unalived. Can’t wait to see what aspect of the WanK try and wear.
Right, how ’bout be happy for them & wish them well? Maybe a congratulatory note on their SM? Praise only goes upwards in that family? Is that how it works? Buncha psychos.
EVERYTHING only goes upwards in that (crime) family. That’s how colonialism and royalty work! And also cults. Everything flows upstream. Always.
KC could have had H&M as royal “workers” and could have had Meghan at his con if he had made better decisions. Someone should explain to him that decisions have consequences.
I mean, Kaiser has said it all. Charles went out of his way to smear Meghan in the hours after the Queen died so she was right not to go to his coronation.
More slaps in the face for KFC! Do it again and again! All the awards and accolades! Make it sting! 😂
No wonder his crown was crooked on his big day, it was from all the slaps he got.
Ha!
“You know, charity begins at home. Much of the time Harry looks like a fish out of water, and you don’t have to be an expert to see he’s still hurting. If she is truly a sensitive and caring person, she would make it her top priority to help mend her husband’s relationship with his brother Prince William and the king. Marrying into the royal family, accepting a title, and then bailing to take advantage of your new global superstar status seems, well, tacky.”
Harry does not look like a fish out of water. Nor does he look like he’s hurting.
And exactly how is Meg supposed to help mend her husband’s relationship with Pa and Willy, when neither want her around?
And I’ll say it again for the dummies in the back: Harry and Meg did not bail. They were pushed out.
Its funny how all of these “Harry is hurting” folks never seem to mention that the “hurt” comes from the way his beloved wife is being treated. Not from living in California. These people must have no soul, certainly they have no conscience. I guess you shed that pretty quickly being a gossip reporter.
I am estranged from a family member. I would never expect his wife to be the one to fix that estrangement. That is some sexist nonsense.
If you wanted her around so much, then the royals shouldn’t have fed her to the media wolves.
Oh and the stuff about how Meg wants to be Oprah? Lame. And not true.
But there would be nothing wrong with emulating Oprah.
Exactly. Nothing wrong with being Oprah. That’s why it’s a lame argument.
They really don’t know American audiences if they think insulting Oprah works. Americans consider Oprah a success story .
Most Americans don’t just consider her a success story. She’s an icon. A global super star. She is THE success story.
There is so much wrong with this article. Assuming women are solely responsible for the emotional labour for all men in the family is the one I can personally relate to the most.
It is so, so common! The Former Mr Bee tried this with me, and I simply refused to take it on. No, I am not in charge of coordinating with your messy family. That is on you. In return, you don’t have to coordinate with my messy family! Seems fair enough!
I’m also not responsible for you being on time for the train trip to visit them. I will be ready on time, but it’s not my job to make sure you are. Family logistics around *your* family are *your* responsibility.
Once he got it through his head, it was actually a relief for us both. It just makes sense! IDK what all of the undercurrents etc are for your family, and you certainly don’t know them for mine!
I want to find this funny but ultimately it’s about pushing a narrative/propaganda and the same talking points to really cement it in peoples minds what to think about Meghan.
Now obviously this is Fox News so the audience this is speaking to isn’t Meghan’s audience anyway but it’s still frustrating that he’s bringing daily fail type “journalism” to an American audience.
Then the message gets spread by haters and fans of Meghan so the cycle continues and people can’t figure out why they dislike Meghan. Sigh
Oh my goodness, this is embarrassingly unhinged. Why is it Meghan’s responsibility to “fix” William and Charles?
The truth is, to some derangers, Meghan’s existence is a slap in the face. There’s no amount of “quiet” and “an ocean away” that’s enough for them. They want her dead, quite simply.
“Dead” would be perfect but I think they would also settle for a divorce. Its deranged that they somehow think that Harry can’t see their agenda and that somehow he would just fly back home and be with those folks again. What evil, disrespectful people.
No, dead would put her in Diana territory. Divorced and remarried to some Hollywood lowlife would be their preference – then they could gloat forever.
Divorce isn’t the end they want. At least it would not be sufficient enough for them. Looks at what they are saying and doing now – even in this specific article- they think anything she does is a terrible act against the royal family. If they simply got divorced then everything she does is going to be an offense act against Harry, and will continue to be an offense act against the royal family. Hell, I think it will be worse because they will crow about how much that damaged the family even more and she ran away with family jewels, etc…
At this point Meghan dying young would make her Diana 2.0 but magnified by a thousand partly because of social media and partly because they would compare it to Diana and the shady circumstances she died under.
I think they want a divorce, because they are still naive enough to believe that Meghan would be absolutely nothing without Harry and her titles. They want her divorced, stripped of her titles, her children stripped of their titles and Harry back in the UK a broken man willing to submit to the monarchy and the royal rota. They want him a sad, alcoholic bachelor with a scandalous dating life. In direct contrast to the “stable” Wales.
Charles walked her down the aisle and since then fed her to the media wolves to boost himself, endangered her life, stripped her of her security, kicked her out of the home the Queen “gifted” her that she somehow still had to pay for and continues to use her name and her children’s name for clout.
But none of that is a “slap in the face”?. She even invited him to her daughter’s christening (surprise he didn’t attend) but that’s not making a effort to heal family bonds? Once all that happens why would Meghan show up for people who made it clear they don’t like her and will only be using her for clout.
Tonight Meghan is going to be awarded for her hard work. I think its tacky that instead of congratulating her the royal family is whining to the press about how she didn’t attend their party after they told her they didn’t want her there.
Well put. All of it.
After this Award tonight, Meghan is getting another Award later in the month.
I think the Sussexes are going full steam ahead.
I think it is going to become crystal clear before summer’s end how much the RF lost when they decided to turn the Sussex’s into food for the press. By the time this year is over, it will be hammered home just how much they threw away. My prediction is W&K will throw in the towel and will just phone it in from Christmas on, and the press will announce their split. They tried to cut the wings off their birds in paradise but managed to nail their own nose.
(apologies for the mixed metaphors)
Meghan existing is the “slap in the face” to these people.
Let’s home that Meghan’s experience put the “I wanna marry a PRINCE” bullshit to bed for grown ass women. Meghan showed what happened when an intelligent, modern woman marries into British royalty. I wouldn’t wish her experience on anyone. In those dumb Hallmark “I married a Prince” movies, the bad fiance-hating Queen or Royal Chamberlain or whoever always “came around” in time for the “modern woman” to have a beautiful Princess wedding at the end. None of those films accounted for media or social media, did they. I hope that genre dies as well.
“I hope that genre dies as well.”
Amen to that. The horror movies “Ready Or Not” and “The Invitation” are way more accurate as to what Meghan went through. 😛
BM (including FauxNews) has to keep putting onus on Meghan for not fitting in to the venerable🤮 BRFCo. They need to plump up mystique so when it’s Georgie’s turn to produce an heir he’ll be able to find a willing victim.
I thought they were all “relieved” that she didn’t come? Did they forget about all those articles? As for Charles, he didn’t want her around to support her husband when his beloved grandmother died but somehow he would think she should be there to support Harry during the Corny-nation? Or even more ludicrous to support Charles? Live your best lives Meghan and Harry and f*ck these bitter jealous folks and their lackeys all the way to the moon!
Meghan is not abusing the royals. They continue to abuse her along with their buddies in the media. This whole interview is such egregious gaslighting. But then, it’s from Fox News so…
So it seems the Murdoch media strategy is to now use it’s American garbage outlets like FoxNews, TMZ, NYPost and Page Six to attack and abuse the Sussexes since the British rags have run out of excuses to go after H&M?
And they are involved in an active legal dispute with Harry!!!
Why are they allowed to write these things about people they are fighting in court!!!???
That headline is funny as hell.
Charles is doing a lousy job on all fronts, digging his hole deeper on his own.
These constant “Blame H&M” planted stories really need to stop. Lies + boring.
Oh ffs just SIT ON IT Anderson, are you that thick that you can’t see that you don’t need a title to do good. That you don’t need to be staged managed to live a full filling and giving life. Go wipe Charlie’s tears, and while your at it, ask him why there was “no money for Megan” and why thousands of his subjects are starving and freezing and can’t get a doctors appointment, BUT, he can blow over THREE HUNDRED MILLION POUNDS on his vanity crowning.
Some Americans that attack seem to be so upset because they would kill for her stop and they feel she should’ve stayed and took abuse because they would do that.They’re just mad they couldn’t make any money off their cash cow showing up. They made it easy for her to move on because she was going to lose no matter what she did.
Lol GOOD. I hope it stings.
Turn the other cheek, Chuckles.
Tthe tears of these royal experts are my daily skincare.
I can’t wait to see what Meghan will be wearing tonight and what she will say in her speech
My God, she looks gorgeous! Both of them are glowing, and this must be killing William and Kate, that Harry and Megan look happy and beautiful and content
The ethos of colonial-era white male supremacy on full display I see..
Why would someone not prioritise their own achievement over that of an old white man who is described as “her husband’s dad”?
Why is it considered a negative to emulate the career of Oprah?
Because rich white men > black women. How I hope the British aristocracy gets truly petty and begins leaking secrets instead of keeping up the classist white landowners alliance for the windsors or the waleses
Good at least Meghan works for her accolades!
They want her dead. No doubt about that at all and I hope H&M understand that if they’re success continues something (Gd forbid) it’ll be done somewhere in Europe. Thankfully H is well aware of that. The BRF don’t care as long as they’re gone then their RRR can rewrite history. I wish H would become a U.S. citizen then he’d be under the protectorate of the might of the one remaining world power. Also he could start something solely for the U.S. military vets. Watch and call out their next move which will be to turn America against them. This is the only site that calls out what is happening and long may it continue. But who would’ve thought Diana would’ve died in the way she did?
H needs to go after the paps that took those pictures knowing she was lying dying.
You don’t consider China a world power?
One more thing. Why the snark ‘Lady’Di? FYI I’m in Britain and live with someone who works for one of the big four so you’re reply isn’t appreciated but here’s the difference I don’t believe the freedom to write our views here would be allowed in China and Just because someone doesn’t have to spoon feed you everything in their answers doesn’t imply I think you’re stupid like you do me. You sound like a deranger to me.
Not in the sense that the USA is an established power and they don’t expect their military to work for just food.
If I’m choosing a world power to protect me then it’s the U.S. every time.
Somehow Meghan simultaneously has no power or influence and yet she’s powerful and influential enough to slap Charles in the face from thousands of miles away. In the same statement by this dude!
I hope Meghan shows up and shows out tonight. How dare she live her life, be successful AND look radiant will basically be the headlines tomorrow in the British papers. Seethe.
Well, at least they know their audience is the MAGA crowd. They won’t sway anyone else by using Fox. They’re playing to their audience.
I think I understand why this is Fox. If you want to control the women, this gives them an example that shows that women get above themselves. Then add on the fact that she isn’t white, and I think they’ve hit the ball. The problem is it won’t change anything in the US. In fact, I would go so far as to say that Dominion has outed them as outright liars. That MAGA base is probably fewer people than they were before.
They’re just throwing stuff against the wall to see what sticks. I’m starting to wonder if all of these royal writers are unhinged. They certainly write as if they are.
UK Press: We don’t want that bitch Meghan Markle here!
Meghan Markle: Okay
UK Press: How?? dare she?? exist?? elsewhere??
You literally couldn’t make this shit up. It’s like the abusive ex angry you got away.
How dare this woman who we decided would be miserable and irrelevant foe life. Find peace and happiness regardless of what we continue to try to do to her.
Christopher sounds like he needs a hug. These people have seriously lost the plot.
Can’t wait to see Madame Duchess. Wonder what she will wear .
I don’t think the comments are that far off…
I do agree that Meghan is free and should always be free to do what is right for her and her family, but I do think that she needs to give more consideration to her husband’s family
of course she should go and get this award …perfectly fine…but please find the time to also be involved in your husband’s family ….or at least try and see what may…or may not….happen.
Her in laws who either briefed or have never refuted press reports on how relieved they were that Meghan wasn’t going to the coronation, how hard it was to walk with her when the queen died, how she wasn’t welcome at balmoral (confirmed by Harry), who just requested her to leave their uk home that they paid renovations for to make way for Andrew, who issued a statement about bullying claims before Oprah & leaked emails about this to the press, who voluntarily helped the defence of a tabloid Meghan sued, who allegedly snubbed her daughter’s 1st birthday & christening, who removed security despite knowing of racist threats, who have never condemned such racist threats, who had concerns about how dark her first baby could be, who put out there how much they disliked her being an American actress within days of the 2018 wedding. These are just the things we know of
In the same position I would never deal with these people again & any grace Meghan gives them to even look their way is more than they deserve .
I marvel at her kindness and grace. The way most of that trash family treated her, couldn’t be me.
I’m glad she and Harry escaped whole and are thriving. Also the bitterness from the British press and royal family is gold. They threw them away and keep complaining. It is wild.
Why?
Her husband’s family mistreated her and has never once stood up for her in the press or supported them via social media overtly or casually.
No. She doesn’t need to see what happens she knows what happens when she reaches out and tries with that family, we all have seem what happens.
Are you serious @Candy? You want to know what Meghan has done for that mafia family? She hasn’t written a book about them. Yet. She is letting Charles have his shiny hat party and be crowned next to his horse, have all the good press, let them insult her without saying a word. But their day is coming. And after Harry’s lawsuits expose these frauds for who they are? I hope Meghan throws the hammer down on them just like Thor.
Why? This directly aimed at Candy
@Candy — even her husband has as little to do with his family as possible so no, it’s not up to Meghan to reach out to them. Why should she be the one to show consideration to people who actively threatened, insulted, lied, briefed against her, compared Archie to a chimp, took away her passport and car keys, and ignored her request for therapy as she was breaking down emotionally and contemplating suicide? They deserve nothing but her contempt.
Her husband’s family caused the trouble. How difficult would it have been for Charles to issue a statement of support for harry. Meghan and the children. He never did and just let William drive out Harry and meghan.
Candy, it’s not just about what the RF did to Meghan, which was ugly enough. It’s what it would do to her kids, whom the RF has made plain will 1) never be regarded as legitimate issue, 2) be thrown to the press wolves worse than anyone else in the family was. God, I hate that “Put up with anything for the famblee” garbage. 😛 It does nothing but continue family trauma and let abusers get away with murder.
@Candy, so after she and her children were evicted from their home, and KC3 declared that she isn’t “family”, and the palaces briefed repeatedly how she wasn’t invited/welcome to the Con-a-Nation, Meghan should STILL grovel for crumbs from the royal family? Seriously? Why? The palaces have made it clear that the mixed race royals are nonentities.
Are you just a deranger who wants Meghan to crawl and plead, only to face more rejection and alienation from those who don’t count her as good enough (read that: white enough) to be a member of their family?
Yes, she’s a deranger troll. They’re out and about in anticipation of Meghan looking like the gorgeous icon that she is tonight in nyc. Cannot wait❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️
I can’t either! 😍
I could tell that was a troll the minute the creature thought that he/she was in any position to say whether or not it was “perfectly fine” for Meghan to go to the awards event. As if Meghan needed this “Candy” creature’s permission. It always surprises me that random people who would never tell their own family members what to do, think that they should be the ones to vet whether this adult woman can go on a hike with friends, dine out with her husband, or do anything else.
“find the time to also be involved in your husband’s family”
Are you nuts? Her husband’s family evicted them out of their home they paid for, the only safe home they had in the UK
Actually, you are right. Poor Kingy-poo is all butt-hurt because his $350 million coronation did not make him happy. He realizes now that all he REALLY needed was for Meghan to love him.
In time, I bet attending Archie’s birthday party will prove to have been the much smarter move for KFC3. Lots less blowback and better pictures. But no, he needed to play dress up.
@Candy, with all due respect, what the fck are you talking about? Meghan went to the Jubilee because Harry’s grandmother personally invited her. When the Queen died, she stayed in the UK for the entire grieving period and attended the funeral. She even did that “walkabout” with W&K because she was asked to. What exactly do you want from her??
So William physically attacked Meghan’s husband, and Meghan is supposed to mend fences with her husband’s unrepentant assailant???
And I couldn’t agree more with all of this @Kaiser: “Meghan believed that by accepting the title and marrying Harry, she was devoting her life to public service. She didn’t believe that she was signing up to be a national punching bag.”
I’m so proud of Meghan and Harry for refusing to just accept the abuse shoveled at them by the royals and the rota. Tonight, the world gets to see what true dignity and service look like, when Meghan attends this awards ceremony.
Please never stop reminding the Rota and Royalists the factual reasons behind the Sussexes leaving. I know they read this page and they should see their words exposed for what they truly are.
The irrelevance of the BRF and the tabloid scum that write drivel like this is actually laughable. It’s like Dumb and Dumber on a grand scale. They’re all off in a corner bickering and briefing and making sh*t up while ignoring the actual truth that THE SUSSEXES ARE SUCCESSFUL and far better people than you lot will ever be. Get over yourselves.
Sure, Charles walked her down the aisle. Then later uninvited her to his mother’s death.
What is the thinking behind the opinion Meghan had the right to see the late Queen on her death bed? Neither Harry nor Meghan had the right to expect she would welcome at Balmoral in such an intimate moment.
The late Queen probably had a list of people she wanted by her side when her time came. It included her four children & maybe one daughter-in-law.
A person’s death is a very intimate and private moment and not an exclusive party with a guest list. The late Queen probably did not expect Harry to be in the UK when she passed & certainly would have never wanted Meghan to be there if she didn’t even want her at the late DOE’s funeral.
The living decides who gets to see the dead so let’s not pretend that the queen had a list. This was charles being difficult. And more than likely because Kate was already told to stay home so it would have looked worse had Meghan attended and Kate did not.
And so many other vile things. He’s despicable and gross.
I can’t wait to see what Madame Duchess wears tonight! I hope it’s a stunning face-slapping outfit. Heads will explode as well and it’ll give me everlasting life.
The expectation that the women (Megan, mostly, but also Kate) do the emotional labor of fixing these MENS’ issues is just so exhausting and gross.
Also, “She’s making it clear that she has a life of her own, doing the things she thinks are important.” GOOD. Isn’t that the entire point of living?
I really don’t see what this guys problem is. For months, they were happy to say how Meghan was unwelcome and unwanted at the coronation, so she decided not to attend. That’s what they wanted. Coronation has come and gone and what exactly are the King and Queen doing? His heirs are doing the most to get attention. Meanwhile, Meghan is going about her business and attending events she was scheduled to attend. This award had been announced for several weeks, it’s not last minute. This sounds like sour grapes because the coronation was a dour event that has generated no afterglow while Meghan has decided she will not give those people her time after they continue to act so nasty towards her. So what if Charles walked her down the aisle 5 years ago? We are living in the present. His most recent actions like evicting them from Frogmore, leaking about letters and just all around disrespect show there is nothing she can do for Charles other than stay away from him. Looking forward to seeing Meghan amongst those who support and respect her tonight.
But I thought Meg was irrelevant, unpopular, attention seeking, rude, controlling, not a “working royal, living overseas and an uppidy biracial woman that everyone was “relieved was not going” . Why would you want her there ? Is it because not even two weeks after the Snubbly and the BRF has already fallen from the international headlines again. Because they can only speak about two ghouls being crowned for so long.. or is because W+K couldn’t hack it internationally again and no one cared once it was over?
That Meg hiking or getting sushi makes more international news then all the stunts K&W tried to pull this entire time?
Truth to power… Meghan’s hike and sushi outing has gotten more hits than the actual Hat party. Harry at the airport with a hanger generated more interest. Despite the gathering of royalty and a centuries old ritual the big expensive moment came and went with little fanfare. The People magazine photo montage looks dated and stale.
So is their contention that Meghan is responsible for scheduling when the Ms. Foundation presents its award ceremonies?! How could she have allowed ANY foundation/charity/organization/thingy schedule ANYTHING for May?! OR June?! OR…
Huh, so I guess what they’re really saying here is that the award organizers figuratively slapped KFC in the face. They are the ones who determined the date. I’ll go out on a limb and say that the organizers NOT ONCE gave the date of the Clowning any consideration. The US doesn’t have a royal family and no one here is going to be paying attention to what the brf is doing. That’s not how Americans think.
What I think is going on is that the brf has finally had to admit to themselves that if they want publicity beyond their borders, they need the Sussexes. KFC has to figure out what to do, but I can’t see H&M being free publicity for the brf so that they can continue to be abused. I honestly don’t think the brf and bm know how else to do anything but abuse them. That’s the money for the bm, and it makes the brf feel sanctimonious. Good times had by all.
They just cannot stop themselves from reporting on Meghan, can they? Maybe they’re obsessed with her, or maybe she is the only one in that horrid family that “sells” magazines. Or both.
The Montecito couple have NO obligations to England, period. IF they got the apology from William and Charles, they (Harry, really) may feel differently about severing ties. Let them go, England. They’ve already gone and you still can’t let go. STOP the stalking and possessiveness, you crazy exes.
Good. They should not have been talking shit about her through their palace minions.
First of all Congratulations to Meghan! 2nd of all, winning these awards, going to a youth center during mental health awareness to support this initiative, etc. All these have definitely helped the influence of the Sussex brand. Not to mention these type of narratives drown out the Hate campaign coming from the BRF and BP. It just shows HM are moving on and the BRF/BP looking even more Pathetic. This hate campaign from the BRF is going to get less sympathies here in the US, esp many Americans love underdogs who become successful on their own right and outdo their bullies. I think they know once HM has the admiration of majority of Americans, they’re pretty much unstoppable without needing them.
They are running out of steam with the Meghan-hate. I predict Andrew will be in for a very difficult time for the next few years as he gets thrown under the bus next….
‘Her husband’s family’ also includes his maternal Spencer side. Why does everyone forget this? They certainly attended Princess Lilibet’s baptism didn’t they? I feel personally about this as it was done in my toxic family. My mother was never allowed to see her own family. It’s a sick control thing
I don’t understand how this award is a slap in the face to Charles. The guy is the King of England. Why would he be bothered by an award?
Well Meghan looks gorgeous in her gold gown. And handsome Harry is the perfect escort.
Mama Doria looks so pretty and happy for her daughter. Loving this.
I love she brought her mum and Harry looks so very proud of her .
They are his family now and I hope that hurts Charlie.
Also glad to see my favourite bodyguard by their side .
Hope they all have wonderful night .
Charles is always going to have someone outshine him media wise, can’t seem to escape it
Oh my, Meghan was stunning tonight. Absolute perfection. Heads are exploding all over Britain, especially in the palaces. I’m here for it.
The photos from tonight are amazing. So fulfilled and happy. Doria is so queenly. I’m sure the UK reporting will remain delusional and Chuck et al just slap themselves often.