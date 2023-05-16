“Rudy Giuliani’s former employee is suing him for harassment & rape” links

Rudy Giuliani’s former employee accused him of all kinds of abusive & sordid behavior. She’s suing him. The details on this are ghastly. [Jezebel]
A deeper dive into Matt Healy’s problematic words & behavior. [Pajiba]
How J.Lo & Ben Affleck spent Mother’s Day. [LaineyGossip]
Oh, Brie Larson is part of the Cannes jury this year? [RCFA]
Simon Pegg says he doesn’t talk about Scientology with Tom Cruise. [Dlisted]
Photos from the Fast X premiere in Rome. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I had no idea that Eva Longoria directed Flamin’ Hot. [OMG Blog]
Lady Gaga has been so quiet lately. [JustJared]
Kate Winslet won a BAFTA TV Award. [GFY]
Why are people mad at Kendall Jenner this week? [Buzzfeed]
Nepal is about to legalize same-sex marriage? [Towleroad]
The Rudy allegations are so much worse than I thought 😱
Not for the weak of stomach, that’s for sure.
This man is a disgrace to the memories of all who perished on 9/11.
And their families who lost loved ones.
He was Gov. at the time and I thought so highly of him for his support of the families, including attended weddings, walked brides down the aisle, for those who lost their Fathers.
Now, we learn it was obviously done for his ego. He has NO HONOR. Power mad, liar.
He has been shown to be vile in his unending support of Trump.
And now, like Trump, as a sickening sexual assaulter.
I hope he gets sued into the ground + jail time.
Burn in hell, Rudy. Take Trump with you.
Rudy was the Mayor of NYC when the WTC went down. He was up for re-election and tried to make the case that the elections be canceled and he should remain mayor to help with the post-9/11 trauma. He was voted out.
He also took down a bunch of mobsters in the 70s-80s as a prosecutor. My how the turn tables
Yes to everything Beverly said and want to add that he recently confessed to depressing the ethnic vote at election times. Spreading rumors that immigration and other paperwork would be required at the polls. So his pattern of ratf–king elections goes way back. Plus he won’t stand up for the health & medical needs of the people who responded on 9/11, people who inhaled toxic fumes and became gravely ill. He’s been horrid for so long, I hope Noelle Dunphy, Fani Willis (Georgia DA) and Jack Smith are successful on all counts.
People don’t suddenly change. I wonder if Rudy was like this all along, it was just hidden better.
When he tries to remain mayor after 9/11, that gave me pause. He wanted to keep his power despite the law, trying to circumvent the law bothered me.
Now that he’s in bed with a twice impeached, fascist rapist, I think all these bad characteristics are just shining through.
He was mayor, not governor.
Thanks for correcting me.
My anger over took me, yes, I recall RG when he was known for prosecuting. Then Mayor, not Gov.
I can still see him after 9/11, the surviving First Responders in dress uniforms, heartbroken families overcome with grief and RG at podium, giving a speech.
I hope every single charge sticks! Rot in jail.
I remember him so well at that time. His moniker was America’s mayor for his strong leadership and compassion. It’s sickening to see how far he’s fallen and who he’s consorting with now. Such a dishonor to the memory of 9/11.
He and that orange criminal are really cut from the same disgusting cloth.
I’m a life long NYer and I lived thorough 9-11 in real time. Had to walk back to Brooklyn from Midtown with fighter planes flying over our heads and the smell of burning bodies hitting you in the face as you crossed the bridge. After all of that I’ll tell you that Rudy Giuliani has ALWAYS been a walking dumpster fire. He did HIS JOB on 9-11 and he used that to worm his way onto a wider stage and always used what happened to his advantage. He’s always been the worst, a liar, a cheater a racist,he just used 9-11 to keep people from finding out for a long time. Whatever happens to him it could not be bad enough.
Mel, second that. I worked in NYC during part of his ghastly reign, and he was just like Trump: a scumbag from the start whose administration was in deep shit before 9/11 gave him a chance to rebrand. POC NYC cabdrivers/street venders/etc. alone got an insane amount of police harassment under his term. And if you were a POC citizen—forget it.
He was Mayor of NYC and really not well liked by those outside the city. Sure he went after RICO cases and was successful, but let’s not forget he also refused to buy the cities fire department new walkies which were greatly needed on 9/11. He had no problem closing an eye to racism in the police ranks and buddied up with Trump too many times for comfort.
Rudy and Trump were really only heroes to those who believed the media, not to us who lived and worked in the city.
I was just gobsmacked when I heard the details of the lawsuit. He is a disgusting character. He is repulsive morally and physically. I hope a whole disgusting era of this type of criminal and amoral behaviour amongst the old boys club is thoroughly exposed, followed by imprisonments, and a genuine reform and change of culture.
Rudy was always a thug, his rating as the Mayor of NYC were in the gutter, then 911 happened, Bush went into hiding, so Rudy was all over the media.
He married his cousin, cheated on his wives, Viagra turned him into a sex fiend.
Selling Presidential Pardons it never ends.
Don’t forget his Borat appearance!
“Viagra turned him into a sex fiend” People who want to take abortion rights away from women should NOT be allowed Viagra. Who are you to ‘play God’ and cheat nature?
That former guy sure kept “the best” people around him. Funny how they keep getting indicted and going to jail.
He’s a disgusting pig, but I really wonder how that case is going to go for her. The coercive sex is pretty straight-forward, but her continuing to work for him, agreeing to undress or wear provocative clothing over Zoom meetings and the like when he’s not physically there to intimidate her is a form of consent, regardless of the behavior preceding it. Even if she felt like she had to do it out of a sense of sunk cost fallacy, a jury/judge may not look on that favorably. His lawyers are absolutely going to pummel her with the question, “Why didn’t you leave?” And it’s a valid one, even if it’s unfair. I hope it goes well for her, but I won’t be surprised if she gets screwed over a second time.
From the details available: Noelle Dunphy had an abusive bf that she needed to litigate. She was abused in the prior relationship and wanted a lawyer with clout to help her case. Rudy was also offering her a large salary. She was emotionally very vulnerable, financially vulnerable, and he promised the moon.
He needs to be under the jail.
Where all the residual dye from drains drip upon his evil ferret head.
After 9/11, Rudy had emergency services’ headquartered at Ground Zero instead of a blocks away as a safety measure. He thought it was a better photo op to have work done and services provided on site. People were exposed to all sorts of dangerous chemicals because of his ego driven decision.
He is the epitome of sleaze
Why is everyone so shocked? He showed his true colors when he cheated on his wife and tried to have her and his kids removed from Gracie Manor so he could move in his affair partner…..
Yes, and also to be closer to where his mistress lived!
Just wondering had Sacha Baron Cohen heard rumors concerning this because if RG is guilty then Cohen really hit the nail on the head with that infamous hotel scene!