Law Roach describes his breaking-point phone call on the day after the Oscars

I have to apologize to Law Roach – after I read his interview with Vogue last week, I thought he announced his retirement from styling because he was burned out and “the well was dry.” Now that I’ve read his retirement interview in The Cut, I completely understand what was going on and it’s a wonder he managed to be an A-list celebrity stylist for so long, especially given the daily racist microaggressions, the disrespect, the personal politics and the outright racism within the fashion industry. Instead of burning the whole f–king industry down – which would be his right – he simply quit for his own mental health. I hope he finds an amazing job where he’ll be treated with respect and love. Anyway, he explains his exact breaking point – dressing one particular client for the Vanity Fair Oscar party – and it’s already turned into a huge blind item. You can read his full piece in The Cut here. Some highlights:
The lead up to the VF Oscar Party was his breaking point:
“You know, last week, for us, Oscars Week and building up to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, is some of the most stressful times in the world. And I’ve always been a stylist that did multiple clients, so I’m trying to prepare for multiple clients that week. And I had a lot of pressure because of Meg [Thee Stallion] — it was her first time coming back and anybody seeing her since the trial. And so that was a lot of pressure, you know, because I wanted to make her feel secure and comfortable and make her feel and look as perfect as possible so that she can have the strength to do what she had to do.
So that morning I got a call from one of my clients, and it was her, her publicist, and somebody from a brand that I’m supposed to do project with, and I found myself on the phone with these three women, and I felt like I was defending myself because the one woman from the brand was like, “Oh, he’s not communicating, and you’re not gonna have a dress,” and all these things. And it was just a lot of things that were not true.
And that’s how we lose clients as stylists — somebody from a brand will say something to the publicist, then the publicist will say something to the client, and then, it’s this thing. I thought I had a really strong relationship with this client, and I thought that she knew that my goal always is to protect my clients.
And at that moment I just didn’t feel like I was being protected, because there’s no one who can ever say that they’ve worked with me that I didn’t pull my whole heart and soul into them or that I left them hanging and they didn’t have a dress. It’s never happened. No one can ever say that about me. And I was like, “Okay, yeah. Whatever, we’ll do whatever. We’ll work it out.” And then I got off the phone, and I was like, I’m literally depleted from the day before. I’m an extreme empath, and I give everything to the point, after that night, I could barely finish a sentence. I had given so much.
That call was very early the very next day after [the Oscars]. And the client was one of the clients that I dressed that night. And it’s just like, I got off the phone and I felt like I’m still fighting. I’m still fighting. I’m still defending myself. And one thing people who work with me also know is I don’t like to be managed or feel like I’m being chastised. You know what I mean? That just doesn’t work for me or my personality and especially when I feel like I’m giving so much. And I’m doing the job, I’m getting paid to do the job, and that’s the real of it. But the care and the love that goes in me to do my job, I just feel like I should sometimes be a little bit more taken care of, if that makes sense.
Why he said he’s tired of the lies and false narratives.
“I end up having a real connection with the client, and it very quickly becomes a thing where they trust me and understand me and we have this relationship. And that’s not the way it goes, especially in Hollywood. You have the gatekeepers, right? You have the person that’s in between you and the client, and all the scheduling, and you have to talk to this person to talk to this person. And I think what happens is a lot of times, they become intimidated by the relationships I’m able to have with the clients personally. And so what happens is it becomes a thing like I just don’t hear from the client anymore. Or I’m booked for jobs and then, all of a sudden, I’m released.
And then I’ll bump into the talent at a party or an event or whatever, and I’m always like, “Hey, what happened? I haven’t heard from you.” And they’re like, “Oh, yeah. Yeah, you know, I know my team reached out a few times, but you were busy. Our schedules didn’t match up.” Or, you know, “The whoever said that you were way too expensive,” and it’s always that.
It’s always the narrative of, “Oh, he’s never gonna treat you the way he treats Zendaya. You’re gonna get what she doesn’t want.” And that’s not true, because none of my clients ever look the same. Like, I don’t use edits. I don’t walk around with suitcases of edits that Zendaya didn’t want and offer ’em to other people. It’s always those narratives, and I’ve lost a bunch of clients that I really care for and really wanted to work with because of the gatekeepers.
He also addressed whether he was the one who told Priyanka Chopra that she wasn’t “sample size,” and he said that wasn’t the conversation and that he works with clients of all sizes (which is true). But the specific conversation has led people to believe that maybe Priyanka was the one on the call the day after the Oscars, the breaking-point call where he decided he was done. For the VF party, he styled Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer, Hailee Steinfeld, Megan Thee Stallion and Eve Jobs. Law says he dressed a sixth woman in Galliano, but her dress ripped before she got to the party. So… who was the woman on the call? It doesn’t sound like it was Megan. I honestly don’t think Hunter is famous enough to pull that? Neither is Eve Jobs. It doesn’t sound like Kerry. People think it was Priyanka, just because… Law didn’t name her as one of his final clients, and he didn’t post her photos on his social (and Priyanka attended the VF party). I will hate it if Priyanka caused him to retire.
I assumed it was Hunter Schafer, because of the way he described the brand manager and publicist as influencing the client and the “You’ll get Z’s cast offs” comment.
I think so too, along with a big dose of racism towards both Law & Zendaya.
Like, how dare Z get first choice & Hunter have to have castoffs?!
Like that.
According to The Cut interview, Law Roach has been accused of giving other women he’s dressed Zendaya cast offs from a really long time. He’s constantly had to defend himself against those accusations, which is incredibly frustrating and sad.
I could TOTALLY see someone (or a lot of someone’s) being insanely jealous of Zendaya and wanting to have what she has. Law’s undying loyalty. I could also see actresses and performers going crazy over who gets to wear what. The competition must be fierce.
Who can wear Zendaya’s cast offs? She’s like 5’10” and extremely slender. Hunter is the only other name mentioned here that could plausibly have Zendaya’s cast offs tailored to fit.
The cast off comments were coming since a long time. I’m pretty sure Z is the reason Hunter is working with Law in the first place. The cast off comments were most likely coming from Anya’s team who left Law when she got a Dior contract.
I think the problem here is that everyone wants the zendaya magic that the law-zendaya collab has created. From the looks ive seen on his other clients, none of them seem to hit that WOW factor that zendaya’s outfitd do day in and day out on every single red carpet.
But a big part of that magic is zendaya herself and that cannot be replicated.
I can see the others being jealous because they felt that all they needed was Law to get them the clothes and they would look just as good.
Celebs are weird. As a model/red carpet persona Anya Taylor-Joy slays. She has such a different look than Zendaya I don’t see the point of competition. As an actress, Zendaya simply has a rare gift. ATJ has been fortunate in her transition to acting being cast in interesting projects that are about more than her looks. But Zendaya has something unique. Her work in Euphoria is beyond the range of many actors. Don’t compare yourself to that.
I don’t think it was Hunter. Hunter is friends with Zendaya so I don’t really see it. Don’t get me wrong, it could be but I don’t see any evidence that it is?
What’s wrong with getting “castoffs”. I have no idea how this works but I assumed the stylist or designer would show the client 20 or so outfits. Then some of the same outfits as well as new ones would be shown to another client because the stylist/designer feels they would like those outfits. Although everybody is different, celebrities have worn the same outfits to different events all of the time.
It could be Pryanka and I dont know the specifcs, but it read as if you have this two people who should be able to speak with each other but there are two other people in between being difficult. It would not susprise me if we are speaking of two white women here. Sounded a bit Karen behaviour. Pryanaka is indian and she is a big star there and she is getting bigger in western, so I could see her Hollywood team mostly being white people, they trying to “sell her” to white audiences and she being fiollowing through because it is what she thinks it will do for her.
I say that because I get the feeling he was pretty bummed that the cliente did not get what was happening…you know, people of colour expect this sort of behaviour from white people. It is always shcoking when someone not white does not come to your defense.
I didn’t understand the Meg story. Who were the three people on the phone and what were they accusing him of?
It’s always the agent, manager, lawyer, spouse, best friend who ends up ruining the client’s relationship with the person who is actually working the hardest for them. There are lies and jealousy involved. Ego and money and status. I don’t blame him from not wanting to deal with the gatekeepers. They need their 10% and puff up the client with lies to protect their own skin.
I have mixed feelings – on the one hand, he speaks a lot of truths that need to be said. On the other, like we always hear, the stylists who start out behind-the-scenes, become stars too and it creates tension. We saw it in real time at the Louis show when he couldn’t sit front row. He considers himself a star too.
This goes all the way back to Rachel Zoe when she was the ultimate image architect in the early-aughts, and then she slowly fell out with all the women she made into style icons when she got a publicist and made herself into a brand. I’m not sure who is right, but if he has the opportunity to move beyond styling, he should take it. As any normal person would.
If you read the full interview, he explains the LV situation. It makes total sense and had nothing to do with him considering himself a star.
I believe the story of being upset at the LV show has been debunked.
Also, he IS a star. He doesn’t have to consider himself one, he IS.
Have you ever seen bad styling?! He’s a genius & should have been accorded the respect he earned & deserved.
He knows his worth. There’s no room for “mixed feelings” here. He’s been treated terribly for his career with micro & macro aggressions. He knows his worth & he’s done.
I’d quit too if clients were treating me like that.
Well…she isn’t a sample size – she’s a gorgeous looking 5’5” – but “You aren’t a sample size” is definitely one of those statements where it’s very much in the delivery and context as to whether it’s hugely insulting or not.
I’m sure there’s probably brands who won’t give/lend free stuff to celebs if they have to do a load of customisation. Equally there’s brands who’ll do custom but you look at at and think “but it doesn’t fit.” And there are designers who actually take pride in making non-sample sized women look amazing. Steering a client in a particular direction because they aren’t a sample size and you want them to look good and saying “LOL girl, who you kidding, you aren’t sample!” are two different things.
True. The comment could have been “The designer doesn’t want to customize a dress for you because you aren’t sample size” or “This designer will only work with clients that are sample sized.” Maybe Priyanka had her heart set on a certain designer and they refused to work with her and Law had to deliver the message, and Priyanka shot the messenger.
And apparently you (almost?) always need to pay for the dress when you’re not sample size. That might turn the being sample size into a status thing as well.
Not being a sample size should just be a descriptor, not a pejorative. Like saying “your skin is brown and we want to put you in the right colors.” But in an industry where people are hella neurotic and any and everything could be the reason for not getting a job, it’s like dancing on quicksand.
I hope Law just focuses on building his next thing and recovering from all that he’s been dealing with in this industry.
It’s not Priyanka. The 6th girl didn’t attend the party at all and Priyanka showed up styled by someone else.
I don’t think it’s Priyanka either. It sounds like they fell out a while ago due to her handlers repeating or misquoting his sample size comment. Lots of people were speculating it was Kerry Washington because he didn’t tag her. She could have a white staff that was rude and impatient with him. Again, the problem doesn’t sound like beef between him and the client but rather him and the handlers.
Kerry attended the party so it couldn’t be her if it’s someone who didn’t attend the party at all.
i think it was kerry washington that caused it too
Yeah, this part is confusing to me. Is it the 6th person who ended up not making the carpet? Or one of the ones who did?
The 6th woman was probably H.E.R. Law did a thank post to his final five and included, “thank you to “HER” even though she didn’t make it to the carpet”. It didn’t seem like there was any bad blood with that situation . . . and Kerry was the lead picture.
This is a really good interview in The Cut. It sounds as though burn out definitely played a role here: heartbreaking to hear about him realizing that he’s so consumed by his job that he didn’t have time for people in his life and had only met his nephew a few times before he died. Law Roach is an outsider in a very demanding environment who had to constantly prove himself. Losing clients due to middlemen, fashion, egos, money, different time zones…I hope his further journey allows him to relax and breathe and do what he loves. The straw that broke the camel’s back: whoever this was it sounds like it was just a matter of time. I hope he’s treated better from now on.
The brightest stars will always be the non nepo babies because they had to have a ton of talent and fight their way like hell to get there. His story with Z really shows 2 people who knew where they wanted to go and got there together.
*Update* from Law’s Twitter: while discussing the client who didn’t make the party because her dress ripped, he says “I wish the collaboration never happened”
So it’s likely THAT client, and none of his clients who we know about from that night
I could be wrong but i didn’t read this as racial micro aggressions against him. I work in corporate and i see this shit daily when its every man/woman for himself , putting their own egos first instead of working as team. The “i couldn’t do my job because YOU didn’t communicate” is a classic passive aggressive shit that ive dealt with this week itself. I can completly understand why he needs a time out, because the BS he is dealing with is even bigger as the egos are bigger in his situation.
I think the call was from Eve Jobs & her team. She is new to the modeling world, but her father being Steve Jobs has put a lot of eyes on her and I bet her team is hungry. She’s worked for LV last year and being prepped for a new LV campaign (and Law is working with them on a project or 2).
Hunter is only repping Mugler. Kerry reps only beauty brands, Hailee reps small brands and Megan reps a lot of brands, but the only fashion one is Coach.
Priyanka showed up to the VF after party in a subdued black gown & seems to not have a lot of photos on the red carpet. Maybe she came late because of the gown malfunction and did a quick change? I dunno. She also is mostly a beauty brand ambassador.
The way he speaks about Meghan thee Stallion shows that he cares a lot about the clients.
Read the full interview. I didn’t know about him before (I’m not a fashion person), but I really liked the things he said. I came away impressed by his artistic vision. I recognize that drive you get from growing up poor and always being afraid that you won’t have enough food. I think I’ve only been able to live with a half empty fridge recently when I noticed I didn’t panic at the sight of my empty fridge. Poverty really does a number on you and the way you work, always being afraid of running out.
Eve Jobs….you come from one of the richest families and could do anything you want. You decide to professionally pose for pictures. WTF? The conditioning in this country that a woman’s beauty is the defining thing about her sucks.
Yup, makes me appreciate Jennifer Gates who is in medical school a whole lot more.
I just went to see what Eve Jobs looks like, and saw nothing there to write about.
Uhh there are tons of reports that this guy treats low level fashion and pr people like absolute garbage and refuses to pay his assistants anything close to a living wage. Apparently in the fashion/stylist scene he is a well known jerk and horrible to non famous people and no tears are being shed over his retiring. I tend to believe actual no name workers over this ego.