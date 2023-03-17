“Keanu Reeves played with adorable puppies on the Tonight Show” links

Keanu Reeves cuddles a pile of puppies on the Tonight Show. [Just Jared]

Pajiba is doing a Ted Lasso podcast. [Pajiba]

A dog named Tofu had to be rescued from her ocean swim! [Dlisted]

More of Keira Knightley’s Boston Strangler promotional fashion. [LaineyGossip]

Hugh Grant & Drew Barrymore also hate each other. [Seriously OMG]

Nick Cave will have an exhibit at the Guggenheim. [OMG Blog]

If you told me this (new) photo of Naomi Campbell was twenty years old, I would believe you. That’s a compliment to Naomi but also a WTF to McQueen. [GFY]

Who was the best dressed at the VF Oscar party? For me, Sophie Turner. [RCFA]

Utah is banning abortion clinics. [Jezebel]

Iggy Azalea is still around. [Egotastic]

Book recommendations if you’re into fantasy romance. [Buzzfeed]

Balmain wants men to have buttons and sparkles. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Bono was “too macho” to admit that he loved ABBA. [Towleroad]