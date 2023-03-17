“Keanu Reeves played with adorable puppies on the Tonight Show” links
  • March 17, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Keanu Reeves cuddles a pile of puppies on the Tonight Show. [Just Jared]
Pajiba is doing a Ted Lasso podcast. [Pajiba]
A dog named Tofu had to be rescued from her ocean swim! [Dlisted]
More of Keira Knightley’s Boston Strangler promotional fashion. [LaineyGossip]
Hugh Grant & Drew Barrymore also hate each other. [Seriously OMG]
Nick Cave will have an exhibit at the Guggenheim. [OMG Blog]
If you told me this (new) photo of Naomi Campbell was twenty years old, I would believe you. That’s a compliment to Naomi but also a WTF to McQueen. [GFY]
Who was the best dressed at the VF Oscar party? For me, Sophie Turner. [RCFA]
Utah is banning abortion clinics. [Jezebel]
Iggy Azalea is still around. [Egotastic]
Book recommendations if you’re into fantasy romance. [Buzzfeed]
Balmain wants men to have buttons and sparkles. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bono was “too macho” to admit that he loved ABBA. [Towleroad]

29 Responses to ““Keanu Reeves played with adorable puppies on the Tonight Show” links”

  1. notasugarhere says:
    March 17, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Keanu Reeves covered in golden retriever puppies makes my weekend.

  2. SIde Eye says:
    March 17, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    I could watch this all day! Keanu and puppies!

    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 17, 2023 at 2:16 pm

      Me too!!! I simply adore Keanu Reeves but him smothered in puppies makes me want to grab a spoon!!!! My heart is simply sswwoooooonniinng…….💗💗💗

  3. Jillian says:
    March 17, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    If you’re in New York, go see Nick Cave’s Forothermore exhibit!! It’s extraordinary

  4. JanetDR says:
    March 17, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    I am the puppy king! 💗💗💗

  5. Soukayna says:
    March 17, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    I love it when Keira Knightley branches out from Chanel!

    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 17, 2023 at 2:35 pm

      I am too!! They would choose to dress her in their most dowdy and chic-less pieces from any of their upcoming collection as it was hitting or about to hit the fashion shows. I am so hopeful that Keira never looks back.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 17, 2023 at 4:34 pm

        Now that they have Kristen Stewart in their snare, she is featured on the inside flap of Harpers Bazaar. It’s bad. Poor Kristen.

  6. HeyKay says:
    March 17, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    Keanu + Puppies = Thank you for this post! Keanu is The Puppy King! 💕

  7. zazzoo says:
    March 17, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    When I read A Thousand Splendid Suns, I was actually shocked by the descriptions of the maternity wards. Why would they be so unsanitary and understaffed? Even if women aren’t consider human beings, what is the value to society of having women and sons die in child birth? Now you have no wife and no son. Where’s the logic? So, yeah, that’s the U.S. now. This binary approach to abortion, where all things reproductive health are essentially banned. What is the end goal?

  8. Nanea says:
    March 17, 2023 at 2:02 pm

    In reminiscence of HGF!

    Keanu and 🐕🐶 🐕🐶. So pawdorably cute.

    Thank you, it makes awful news in the links like the Utah ones a little more bearable.

  9. HeyKay says:
    March 17, 2023 at 2:08 pm

    I sometimes think Keanu sees the news and thinks to himself
    “Folks need cheering Up, how can I help them?”
    And then, good man that he is, he plays with lovely puppies and shares it with us.
    Fallon has to call the pups to him, Keanu has a lap full of puppies and nobody is leaving. 😀
    Love how Keanu says “Hey, do these guys know each other?” As the pup person keeps piling dogs on his lap. 👍
    Happy Friday at last, CBers.

  10. girl_ninja says:
    March 17, 2023 at 2:44 pm

    Keanu is so lovely and what’s better than him and puppies?

    Hugh Grant is awful. And you folks who defend him with your lives need to re-examine yourselves.

    • Rhea says:
      March 17, 2023 at 3:26 pm

      Hugh Grant is awful. Drew Barrymore handled it perfectly with the charm and grace. I hope she laughed and laughed when she heard his comment. Then walked away after filming this video like a Queen with her crown high on her head.

      • Lens says:
        March 17, 2023 at 4:59 pm

        Agree Hugh used to be curmudgeonly charming now he’s just old man grumpy. He’s heard dogs bark better than she sings? I feel like sending him a recording of MY voice for punishment.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 17, 2023 at 5:10 pm

        Hugh Grant is a pig.

        As for Drew Barrymore, I would bet in a sing off she would knock his curmudgeon ass off of the bench. He needs to stay on Salty Island with the rest of “his kind”.

  11. TIFFANY says:
    March 17, 2023 at 4:35 pm

    Lance Reddick has passed away. *sigh*

    RIP Lance.

    • Nanea says:
      March 17, 2023 at 4:52 pm

      I just saw that too.

      It’s so sad, especially for his family.

      There are JW IV premieres in Toronto (tonight) and LA (Monday)…

    • HeyKay says:
      March 17, 2023 at 6:50 pm

      Just saw this post.
      R.I.P. a very good actor, he brought everything up in his performances.
      60 is far too young. I saw “natural causes” listed. Shocking at 60, he appears so fit in JW movies.

    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      March 17, 2023 at 6:58 pm

      Just saw the news too. I’m heartbroken.

  12. BothSidesNow says:
    March 17, 2023 at 5:06 pm

    Sophie Turner certainly wins the VF Oscar Party dress title and Kaisers nemesis Laura Dern looks like a burned hash brown with eggs mushed into them. It’s bad.

  13. SummerMoomin says:
    March 17, 2023 at 5:30 pm

    Nick Cave the artist always gets me so confused because I associate the name so strongly with Nick Cave the musician! Perils of being Gen X I suppose.

  14. jgerber says:
    March 17, 2023 at 10:27 pm

    Keanu made my day. What a beautiful man, inside and out.

