The coronation will be Queen Camilla’s ‘victory lap,’ much to William’s chagrin

It feels like people are only realizing it now, that they’re going to watch King Charles’s mistress-turned-wife be crowned alongside him at the May coronation. We knew it as an abstraction, like “oh, yeah, obviously that’s going to happen.” But over the past month, Queen Consort Camilla has been making it clear that she “won,” that the coronation is HER victory lap, that everything is going to be all about Camilla. It feels like that energy is being met with widespread revulsion too, the fact that Charles is so weak that he’d allow Camilla to take over his coronation this way. Tom Sykes – Daily Beast’s Royalist columnist – has a new piece about all of this, with some interesting insider quotes. Some highlights:
Camilla’s victory lap: The decision to give Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandchildren official roles in the coronation represents a “victory lap” for her and Charles, a friend of hers has told The Daily Beast. The move will cement her family in a powerful and influential position at the heart of the British establishment. “Camilla never asked for any of this,” one friend of hers told The Daily Beast, “But Charles always wanted her to be queen. Lots of people doubted he could pull it off but he has, and including her family in the coronation is something of a victory lap for both of them.”
Prince William wasn’t consulted on this: However the news that her five grandchildren are to be given a starring role at the coronation, holding a golden canopy over Her Majesty during literally the most sacred part of the ceremony—the anointing of the royal personage with holy oil—came as a surprise to Prince William, who does not have a close relationship with Camilla’s children, journalist Tom Parker Bowles and gallerist Laura Lopes, a friend of his said. Prince Harry is not believed to have been consulted about any aspects of the coronation given his estrangement from his family.
The significance of Camilla’s grandchildren having roles: The idea that the queen’s five grandchildren would have a prominent and official role at the coronation would have been laughed out of court two years ago, simply because none of them have royal ancestry or are expected to perform public service in their adult life, and a coronation is a state event, not a family one. To include them, therefore, is tantamount to announcing them as members of the inner circle; it will elevate them to an entirely new public and social status as Official Royal Grandkids. The corresponding exclusion of the Sussex kids will also, of course, send the opposite message to the Sussex grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who will be passing the Parker Bowles clan on the down escalator.
Camilla’s grandkids: As of May 7, this new famous five will be among the most eligible teenagers in the land. Socially ambitious parents will be well aware that a friendship with them will guarantee their children a VIP pass into the privileged center of British society. It is a leg-up like no other and an extraordinary decision by Camilla and Charles, given that it was only in February last year that the palace finally gave up the line that Camilla would never be queen. Their inclusion is testament to the huge power and authority that Camilla has consolidated since the announcement by the late Queen Elizabeth that she wished Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles ascended the throne.
Charles’s cynicism: The pledge that Camilla would only ever be known as Princess Consort was made on Charles’ behalf to assuage public anger over Charles marrying the woman who Diana blamed for making their marriage impossible. It was never intended to be honored. It was a straightforward, cynical deception aimed at buying time while a team of spinners worked on the long game: improving Camilla’s image and acceptability to the British public. The job is now done, and not only is Camilla queen, but her grandchildren are being publicly recognized as royals in all but name.
William & Kate’s surprise: The move by Charles to include Camilla’s grandchildren in May’s ceremony—Palace spinners have been briefing that it shows Charles is a champion of the “blended family”—has surprised friends of William and Kate. One friend of William and Harry’s told The Daily Beast: “It was unexpected. If you’re meeting William and Kate for the first time, it’s best not to say you’re a friend of Tom or Laura’s. It’s not that they actively dislike them, it’s just that they don’t really know them and are not close to them. Also, all their friends are journalists or in the media in some way because of their lives as writers and critics. It’s a slightly louche scene and it makes [William and Kate] nervous.”
How Tom Parker Bowles feels: A friend of Tom’s said, “He didn’t exactly meet the boys [Harry and William] under the best conditions and they were never mates.” Asked if they were surprised Tom wanted his children to have a pivotal role in the ceremony, the friend said, “Tom is very savvy, and I think he would see it as an amazing opportunity for them. But ultimately he would have left it up to them. I assume they have said they want to do it.”
Christopher Andersen’s take: “It seems like an obvious slap in the face to Harry and William—both of them, we now know for certain, begged Charles not to marry Camilla. There is this gnawing sense that, were it not for Camilla, Diana is the one we would see being crowned queen on May 6. The message it sends is, ‘We really don’t need you and your family, Harry. Camilla’s will fill in the void just fine.’ As for the whole ‘Aren’t we a modern blended family?’ bit, it seems to me that that is little more than a kind of disingenuous New Age cover for Camilla getting her way—yet again.”
Sykes overemphasizes the point about “Parker-Bowles in, Sussexes out” when it comes to the royal grandkids, although Sykes claims that Charles “had little choice but to accept Sussex demands that their children got their princely titles.” The Sussex didn’t demand, they acknowledged the reality of the Letters Patent, and they called Charles’s bluff publicly. It’s also clear that the inclusion of Camilla’s grandchildren is MEANT as a slap in the face to both Prince Harry and Prince William. This is Camilla’s victory over her two stepsons as well, her need to lord it over Diana’s sons and completely write Diana out of the narrative as thoroughly as possible. It’s funny that William and Kate’s “friends” are suddenly worried about the optics of all of this and that the louche Parker-Bowles crew is now part of the royal establishment. Hilariously, William is part of the coronation committee too – guess he missed the meeting where it was decided that Camilla’s grandchildren would get precedence over Charles’s grandchildren. Whoopsie!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Ugh. For once I’m on William’s side.
This made me LOL: “If you’re meeting William and Kate for the first time, it’s best not to say you’re a friend of Tom or Laura’s. It’s not that they actively dislike them, it’s just that they don’t really know them and are not close to them.” Yeah, they hate them and I don’t blame them.
Pssst, Laura, ask Kate about her hormones
LOL @carrot!
Laura, give her a hug!
Camilla is the social climber they pretend meghan is. William absolutely hates her guts. If only he was nice to his brother and his sis in law. All this would have been a bit easier on him.
@ Chloe exactly! Imagine if they could have supported each other instead! They would stand so much stronger now in this situation. Besides I bet we’re only seeing the beginning of Camillas power. 😔
It was divide and conquer for Camilla and Egg and Noodle made it easy.
100% Chloe! William sides with and helped his dad exile his brother and torture his sister-in-law. William actively tried to break up his brother’s marriage and called his own mother paranoid. Now he is on the same team as C&C and stuck there. Enjoy the Camilla -a – nation William you actively helped her and Chuck make it to this point. Not one ounce of sympathy to any of them. There were 100’s Of opportunities to decide to be better.
This. All of it. Camilla has played the long game in the background long enough. The mistress turned Queen is ready for her rewards and riches. She’s commanding all of that attention, and then some, Charles positively loathed during the Diana era. I can’t wait to see how this plays out in real time.
Sykes seems to be playing fast and loose here regarding William not really knowing Tom PB. TPB was part of W’s inner circle until TPB was caught allegedly snorting coke.
like any of them haven’t snorted coke.
the DARVO and hypocrisy is strong.
“journalist Tom Parker Bowles and gallerist Laura Lopes.” Meaning they don’t do much of anything.
Laura Lopes is married to an Astor (grandson of Gavin Astor, 2nd Baron Astor of Hever) so it really does not matter what she does career wise. Paying the gas bill and school fees is not a problem she and her husband will ever have.
NOPE! William chose Camilla’s side when he called his dead mother paranoid. He chose Camilla and his dad over his brother and his mom, he needs to deal with his choices.
What I said has nothing to do with that. William and Camilla are both terrible but if it’s between the two I’m not choosing the latter. Camilla’s 45 year campaign still makes her the worst.
The Chubbly is going to be the greatest example of “you reap what you sow” that I have ever witnessed in my life. I’m only watching to see Willnot bow to Camilla. You chased your brother off the entire continent, with glee. Harry was the only hope Willnot had to be modern. He’s just stuffy and middle aged, without Harry’s shine making him look better by association.
These people are grass insects that will die at summer’s end. When mummy kicks the bucket that’ll be that. Of course she’s going to screw as much money as possible out of KFC in the meantime…
Perhaps they will be ruthlessly exiled to America when William takes the throne.
@C, As disgraceful as this is, William does not deserve sympathy etc, had he not driven his brother and sister-in-law away, Cowmilla’s family would be standing on the sidelines, where they belong. He is reaping what he has sown. If William and his lazy had dropped their petty envy and gone to to recognise what an asset Meghan could have been to them, the four of them would and could have been a force to reckon with where Camilla is concerned. However, William’s ego and his mucky affairs has played right into Cowmilla’s hands. Because of him the King’s grandchildren, descendents of the late Queen are hardly getting a look in, but instead it’s some Tara’s family.
That is true, but a huge reason we have this dysfunctional crap happening in the family right now is partly because of what Camilla’s active influence and frankly scheming over 4 decades wrought on William’s family and how Charles allowed it. The entire backdrop of William’s existence has had Camilla looming in it, with this woman doing her best to engineer Diana’s own family to her liking before Diana had even started it. It is a domino effect begun by her even if subsequent players did have their own agency and made their own choices.
William chose to throw his brother and sister in law to the media even though he knew Camilla was leaking to the press. He stayed silent because the bad press on Harry helped him and kate. So he’s reaping the consequences of his own actions.
But that still does not make him worse than Camilla, lol.
When it comes to what happened to Meghan, then yes William was worse. Jason Knauf is his lackey and he was central to the media campaign accusing her of bullying and with the staff being generally impossible with her.
Camilla did her thing against Diana, but William did way worse to Meghan.
And the next few lines of that quote are, “Also, all their friends are journalists or in the media in some way because of their lives as writers and critics. It’s a slightly louche scene and it makes [William and Kate] nervous.” Lol, coming from Tom Sykes, both an aristo insider of sorts and a (tabloid) writer…
I feel no sympathy for William, but I do have understanding of his situation here. He doesn’t have much love for his stepfamily and now has just discovered that they’ve gone from nominally close to almost complete insider. Very publicly. While his own marriage is potentially breaking down and the monarchy which he presumably will inherit has been shooting itself in the foot. Fun times in his four or so residences, I’m sure.
As an American so much of this is hilarious to me:
1) People really do give a crap about who bows to who, eh? Why not just…not bow to anyone. It’s all imaginary. Nobody is better or worse than anyone else. Put the stable boy up there holding the “holy canopy” while the oil is “annointed,” he’s got just as much right as anyone else.
2) Trash stepmom brings in former kids during a big public ceremony to gleefully rub in stepson’s face that she’s finally “made it” — it’s pure reality TV. I can’t wait to see how the stuffy people spin this one. “Wait but they are COMMON!” She’s your queen now.
Suddenly I cannot wait for a Sandringham Christmas with Camilla’s family calling the shots. What a cozy get together that will be!!
“Charles is a champion of the “blended family””. Sure, as long as that “blend” doesn’t include any brown tones. Are they really too stupid to see how this looks? Cam’s grandchildren are taking the place that some of the aristocracy would have had at the con. And this will make them welcome in society? Wouldn’t bet on it.
They don’t care. Camilla does what Camilla wants. She has never cared about anyone or anything else. Charles is a lapdog and a weak, disloyal fool.
Charles won’t live as long as the former Queen. His face shows he’s a heavy drinker and drinkers don’t have long lives. When Chuck passes, Camilla will be nothing and lose her power and ability to wear the crown jewels.
Its not that he is drinker, he has dactylitis in both hands
He is definitely a drinker and prefers scotch above all else and drinks it frequently. They all drink too much.
I don’t know if it will have an effect on his lifespan though, seems like having the best medical care and resources in the world would be enough to combat it.
The Queen Mother was practically pickled on alcohol and she lived a century.
But it’s not blending if you’re subbing one in for the other you’re pushing out? Why isn’t there an iota of critical thinking anywhere on that island? They just take their PR spoon fed and regurgitate it without a thought.
What does “blended family” even mean? The families were blended when C&C were married. Unless he means a blended Royal Family, in that her family becomes royal. By that logic, the families of other married-ins should become royal, too.
It’s a term from the 80’s to describe two people who marry and both have children from previous relationships. Not sure it would exactly apply here since Charles’ and Cam’s children didn’t grow up together in one household.
“…the con.” Tee hee hee
Exactly this. I thought the same thing.
Gee, if only William hadn’t ostracized his brother, he would have a trusted ally right now. Poor Peggy.
Wills bet on the wrong horse.
Pun intended.
Also Harry shows up for meetings so he wouldn’t have been blindsided by this like his lazy brother.
Exactly! Really seems like Princess Diana was 100% correct about everything. Too bad Peggy didn’t realize that before he smeared her to the world referring to her as “paranoid” which was the mistress turned wife’s narrative used to target her. He gets what he deserves imo, just glad the Sussex family have financial independence and space from all of this toxic mess.
Yes. Princess Diana has been proven right about everything. Didnt she famously say chucky will never be king? Or was it only that he would “not be a good king” and she used the word “never” in reference to herself, that she would never be queen of the uk?
In any event, she was right that he will not be a good king.
Will does not want Harry around. Will ostracized Harry right after Diana passed.
More fool him, he got rid of his best ally and now he reaps what he sows.
I would feel bad for W but like I said earlier, he was too jealous and focused on pushing H out he forgot to check his blind spot for C. Now the person who would’ve been his best ally is gone cause of his short-sightedness.. Hello long- term implications 👋🏽 I suggest he make nice with his step-siblings.
William: too stupid to align himself with the one person who always had his back. Now left out in the cold a little and will be lorded over, appearance-wise, by not only non-heirs, but non-royals. Tell me again how close William and Charles are? How they’ve never been tighter? Check, William. Your move.
@TNO maybe a lesson well earned for William? Just grasping in the air here. . . .
Meanwhile back at the wilderness of mirrors the Duke of Resting Drug Face is trying on all the 1937 Coronation Son of a King rank Coronets that only Harry has the birthright to wear.
Also back at the wilderness of mirrors the five rottie grand pups are trying on Elizabeth’s and Margaret’s 1937 Coronation Child of a King rank Coronets that only Harry has the birthright to wear.
This is where you start to see how short-sighted William and Kate were. In Harry and Meghan, they would have had allies through all of this. The foursome together would’ve been a powerful bargaining unit to shut some of this nonsense down. It’s very odd that the Parker-Bowles wing is so prominent, but I doubt Harry cares as much as William. Harry is now making his own life and money outside the aristocracy – William is trapped in it.
Exactly.
It’s like when the cast members from Frieds banded together to have leverage when negotiating their salaries.
Pegs has no sense of strategy at all.
*Friends
You never know, I would love to see William and Kate apologize and bring Harry and Meghan back into the fold. They would absolutely outshine and blow this whole Camilla blended family business out of the water. This news article of Camilla’s victory lap over Diana and her sons makes me sick. How horrific. Just wait, when Charles dies it will be knives out and you can better believe that William won’t forget Camilla and how cutthroat, scheming, climbing and backstabbing she was. She and her horsey family will be out on the streets.
That’s what I was thinking!
You may not like William, but if your standing in the British Aristocracy is something you value, you best not cross him….
@Talie Oh Harry cares Harry cares a lot. This is why he delivered a grenade from Montecito on the door on the palace by acknowledging the truth that his children are prince and princess. I think he cares about titles, he cares about the monarchy and he cares about his children’s being ranked above Camilla’s and equal to Williams. Do I think he is losing sleep over it, no. I mean he cares a lot but I think it’s about his heritage and his children’s birthright.
Lord these people. Since Cowmilla’s grandchildren are now part of the “inner circle” does that mean they will be subject to the same horrible briefing from the rota, or will they be exempt due to the kings golden cow?
Camilla really is the cat that got the cream. Actually cats are too cute. Maybe it should be the horse that got the hay.
That insulting to horses. They are beautiful creatures.
Snake that got the rat?
True. My apologies to the horses. How about she’s the cheater who got the crown. No animals were insulted in the making of this phrase.
Rat that got the pizza.
The fornicator/adulterer who got the crown.
The blood clot that soddened the tampon.
The side-piece who got the palace
The Grinch that stole the monarchy
All purpose warthog.
Cockroach that got the crumb.
@JAIS 😋please excuse my language, but to me she will always be a scrotum in a wig
Ew! Too funny, Mary P!
I am just happy that Harry had the will and foresight to remove his family from this mess and it is mess and it will all blowup. The qui pro quo’s are going to be a sight to behold for their subjects for being complicit as monarchist to roll over and allow this to happen. This will not end well for this monarchy. I am only here for the Sussexes the rest of these folks can kick rocks.
They must wake up daily ever more convinced they made the right choice.
Was thinking that with Lilis christening. No worries about anyone leaking info about who the godparents are..no one who doesn’t need to know has any information about it.
We only know what they tell us. Compare they to Archie’s and they really must be so thankful like they were with Lilis birth.
I just finished Spare – and I got the distinct feeling that Harry is just done with his father and brother. He realizes that they won’t even try to understand him and his and his wife’s experience during their time in the UK. I also think that Charles really crossed a line in how he spoke about Meghan in the phone conversation at the time Old Liz shuffled the mortal coil.
I know he said he’s open to reconciliation in the interviews – and maybe he is but I also think that he knows that it will never happen because his family won’t acknowledge that they treated him and especially Meghan horribly. I honestly don’t think that we’ll see him at any royal events until Charles’ funeral. However, I could be wrong but I don’t think we should bank on the Sussexes showing up at the Coronation.
Quid pro Queen…
Indeed this is Camilla’s victory lap. She’s finally triumphed over Diana and her sons and she’s been reveling in it ever since the Queen died. The narrative that she never wanted to be Queen is false.
Camilla triumphed over nobody. Not everybody likes her to put it mildly and she was not chosen by Charles to have royal children. Camilla lost and Charles is a big loser.
Despite allegedly not being liked by the public Camilla’s going to be Queen. I’d say she’s won.
What has she lost? She has complete control over Charles which effectively makes her the monarch. Her family is the new royal family and WILL be given titles. She has access to all available money and control of the press. She has erased and banished the Sussexes and minimized the Cambridges. Exactly how has she lost? That’s just wishful thinking.
Comments about her even dm comments are scathing and she and Charles are protested against. She is out for herself. I say she lost that is how I see it. She and Charles already bungled like her not saying one word against Clarkson v I l e article about meghan.
Camilla is not immortal and neither is Charles. William will undo what Camilla has done. Charles also is up there in age and William might out out publicity that he is shadow king. Camilla also continue to blunder so she would even irk royalists.
Diana is still loved by people everywhere. Camilla is despised. I guess it depends on the definition of “winning”.
I’d say that she’s won the short-term game (she is Queen) but I’m pretty confident that she’ll loose the long-term game, i.e. her historical legacy. She already has a horrible reputation, people just don’t like her despite decades of PR spin. And I hope I live long enough to read a historical analysis of her detrimental influence on the British monarchy because while the Rota was created before her time, the intimate relationship with the tabloids that has turned so toxic for the institution at large is most definitely because of her. She leaked to the tabloids during the Wales marriage and made the public war so much worse. She brought in Bolland and made leaking negative stories to bolster her own image common practice. This what Charles’ office started doing on the regular – and the William did the same when he felt threatened by Meghan, and thus the toxic cycle continues.
The British tabloids are bad for the overall reputation of the British monarchy, just as they are a clear and present danger to democracy in Britain. When all public figures, celebrities and royals AND politicians are quaking in fear of the tabloids then there’s a huge problem for society in general. But Charles and Camilla really created a dangerous situation for the monarchy because of Charles’ weakness and Camilla’s need for good PR (and her most likely being a shit-stirrer in general).
@Sue E Generis: her family will NOT be given titles. That’s just silly. And yes, Camilla is lording it over William now. But my guess is that she’s in bad health, Charles is in his 70s, William will be king soon enough. And her family will go back to anonymity.
@ArtHistorian: Perhaps instead of waiting around to read a historical analysis — you might consider writing one?
I’ve long wondered just how the stance of the press shifted from relative reverence to the more recent toxicity. Your post just filled in a few crucial pieces for me.
I would bet anything her children end up with titles to go with the Charles-developed trust funds, and a home. They will spin it as the Queen’s family needing protection just as the king’s sons do.
For all practical purposes, Camilla won. She gets access to tremendous wealth, with which she can enrich her children and grandchildren, social privilege, which will also benefit her mediocre family, and gets to lord it over everyone, because Chuck is a doormat, where she’s concerned.
She and Charles will kill the monarchy at long last, but by then she’ll have siphoned off enough of that wealth and treasure for her family.
WORD, Blithe.
ArtHistorian, I would buy any book you wrote, in all formats.
She won – she got what she wanted. And the monarchy is in tatters. I doubt she cares, though. In aristo circles, they will always be royals. It’s their own little made up importance.
Neither her child nor grandchildren will ever reign, so I guess she lost in that sense. But I’m sure she doesn’t care – she only cares about what she gets. I agree that history will not treat her well – she’s a dirty, scheming side-piece and always will be. And she’s stuck with chuckles so joke is on her.
Is this all an extension of the pact made to elevate Camilla in exchange for Charles protecting Andy? Ultimately one way or another that pedo is going to be the catalyst that tears this all down.
It reminds me of biographies and novels I’ve read about royal history – the king’s new wife or mistress brings in all of her family for favors, and then the plotting against them begins! It’s going to be interesting.
When English kings married English women in the middle ages and early modern period it ALWAYS created factionalism at court because she would of course bring in her family and work to get them every political and financial advantage. That created a lot of conflict because the rest of the nobility felt there were being snubbed in favour of the the queen’s family. So while kings marrying foreign princesses was mainly about creating political alliances between different countries, it also prevented dangerous factionalism at court – unless the king had favourites who blatantly exploited the monarch (like Edward II – and that ended very badly for him).
Best examples I can think of are Elizabeth Woodville (Edward IV) and Jane Seymour (Henry VIII). It did not end well for the Woodville & Seymour families.
I wouldn’t say it ended any better for Piers or Hugh. Always creating factionalism is a bit of a simplistic overstatement! Where you have Elizabeth Woodville and her family you also have many marriages that were fine (some of these English brides being close familial relationships). There are several examples of foreign marry ins causing cataclysmic problems. Eleanor of Aquitaine anyone?
ArtHistorian. I wanted to add – As someone with Medieval & Early Modern postgrads up to her armpits, I would never use the word “always” about this or any other period of history. It’s a fallacy and non concept. The medieval period is incredibly complex.
Yeah, the Woosvilles, the Boleyns and the Seymours. Then there were the favourites of Edward II, Piers Gaveston and Hugh le Despenser. It ended Very badly for all three of them.
Same here. I was thinking how this is like some medieval historical saga. ,Weak and childish king loses beloved (by pubic) wife, only to marry his conniving mistress, who then gets rid of his sons and places her family members in positions of power.
Well George R R Martin did say that he was inspired by the Wars of the Roses and other elements of British history. Methinks he’d be getting a lot of inspiration with this mess.
This article makes me think of the second season of The Tudors, as the Boleyn family becomes very prominent and then everything falls apart for them when Henry wanted rid of Anne because they had failed to have a son.
Yep, at least this power struggle is fully and authentically traditional – can I admit I’m looking forward to the Wales vs PB grudge match (the adults, of course, not the little children)? Fight!
Harry and Meghan and their children are well out of this inevitable power struggle – I wouldn’t be surprised if they had seen this coming and if it played a part in their – wise – decision to leave.
I hope Harry and Meghan avoid the coronation, frankly it’s just meaningless pageantry this day and age, and they don’t need the aggravation.
I am definitely having flashbacks to history books I have read.
I am too, it’s strange to see this feudal and medieval struggle for dominance among the feuding royals across the centuries getting played out IRL right before our eyes. It’s utterly fascinating and sordid.
This also says William and Kate have no real power. Harry, no. 5 to the throne , and Meghan pulled a boss move with Lili’s christening that garnered international headlines by assuring Archie and Lili are recognized as prince and princess. Dollar bet the Middletons are off the guest list.
Ooh, you make an interesting point about the Wailses. It does kind of feel like W&K had *more* influence as DDOC in a way. They drove the smear campaign against Meghan and managed to drive her and Harry out, with full support from Charles and no resistance from Elizabeth. Honestly, it’s kind of surprising how their elevation to PPOW has fallen pretty flat. The titles haven’t done anything positive for them; in fact, they seem to be getting slightly more scrutiny.
Don’t forget all the extra money…. I’m sure it’s important to them.
Camilla and Charles are what they have always been and I like that they are reminding the UK of who they are. Long may they continue to flail and stagger from one self-inflicted PR disaster after another.
Agreed. It’s astonishing, really. They’re both villains with absolutely no redeeming qualities.
Why would the Parker Bowles son and daughter have to be buddy buddy with will and harry. They did not grow up together in a Brady bunch household.i think titles will be forthcoming for tom and Laura
“Prince William, who does not have a close relationship with Camilla’s children, journalist Tom Parker Bowles and gallerist Laura Lopes” If this is correct why did WanK choose Laura’s daughter as one of their flower girls?
Probably because they were forced to. After all William was forced to shave his beard and to wear a uniform he didn’t want to wear.
Same reason Charlotte was in H&M’s wedding even though I’m sure Kate would have pulled her if she could. Same reason PH didn’t get to have his choice of best man and got Will. PR, how things appear to the public.
Camila and her children are going to be menacing Will and Kate for years to come and he has only himself to blame.
Look up the informal definition for a pearl necklace. That train has already left the station.
So not what I was expecting.
Exactly. W’s kind of pearl necklace lands with a gelatinous splat.
If W has already lost his security clearance he can not access the red boxes.
Camilla and Charles got booed and not my king protesters showed up. No triumph. Camilla has nothing to smirk about.
Archie and Lili are too young to participate in a coronation. It’s more of a snub to the Wales children. Surely a FFK should be front and center.
But Archie is only one year younger than Louis
“A coronation is a state event, not a family one” I hope Harry understands that. According to him, he wants a family, not an institution!!
Harry understands his family all too well.
Realistically, the reunification of Harry and William would blow Camilla and her homely children and grandchildren out of the water. If only William were smarter and knew how to play the PR game.
It’s true. Had the Fab Four been a real thing they would’ve been a force to reckon with and public opinion would have their back. Big mistake. Huge.
Sadly, both William and Kate were to insecure, jealous and petty to think strategically. But then again, they are both stupid and arrogant.
Imagine if you will an alternate universe where the Fab Four are regularly photographed out at parks with their five beautiful children playing together, at official events standing somberly shoulder to shoulder, building foundations and supporting causes across Britain and the Commonwealth together, Diana’s sons, their wives, and children, in glorious unity. In that alternate universe, there’d be a hollow echo off in the distance ringing “Camilla who?”
It’s really true.
Harry and Meghan must have witchy powers, they got out at exactly the right time. They would have been carrying Cannot and Willnot on their backs, for decades.
Yup. He’s going to regret pushing H out sooner rather than later.
I think at least part of him already does. All of those articles (especially from unhinged Wooton) begging Harry and ONLY Harry to come back, a RR admitting pre-Oprah that there were actually hopes that Harry would return to the RF alone, some of the exchanges detailed in Spare (particularly the meeting after Philip’s funeral)…it was never Harry that William wanted gone. Only Meghan (and Archie after he was born). He and the RF had been hoping to destroy their marriage, chase Meghan off, and regain control over Harry.
If only someone in that institution had enough brain cells to pull him aside and told him to chill and that pushing out M meant pushing out H…
everyone was too blinded. I think the real winners here our the courtiers. the discourse probably helps their position.
Will ostracized Harry right after Diana passed. He does not regret Harrys absence.
This is much more than PR game, it is the disintegration of a 👪 unit.
It is about a peaceful interior life or lack thereof.
There is no victory in “getting what you want” by causing tears and misery.
Those shed tears will get to you one day.
So far, Camilla has thrived on emotions that which left unexamined on a long term basis can be unhealthy for critical thinking in her or others like her present husband.
Perhaps Edward should have offered his 2 children to hold the canopy?
This made me laugh way too hard at way too early an hour. I don’t even know why. This is all so absurd. Louise and Jimmy might as well hold the canopies over Camilla.
Louise and Jimmy is pretty funny. SoFiesta would blow a radiator if she heard that.
This whole “blended family” is disgusting. But the good news here is that Charles in his arrogant determination to elevate his mistress and her brood to royalty has probably sown the seeds for the monarchy’s downfall. He is undermining the whole first principle of royalty which is royal “blood”. The Parker Bowles spawn have none. Placing them in positions usually occupied by royals renders that principle meaningless. It means anyone can be royal or perform royal functions. It means monarchy and royalty are meaningless. Political maneuvering can make you royal! Good luck with that in the future, Charles.
The time to have blended the households was years ago. This is a blatant power grab. Who the hell are these people? The shìtshow just keeps on going. No wonder Elizabeth hung on to the bitter end. She didn’t want to have to see all of this. And still they drag in Harry’s name.
Carry on I say. The more each farcical member of this dysfunctional crew pull these blatant power plays and passive aggressive moves, the more they expose their obnoxiousness to the public. The good hearted ones are now living healthy lives well out of range of these soul sucking relatives, blended or otherwise 🙄. I’m happy to consume my imaginary popcorn & watch them continue to scheme their collective way into oblivion & irrelevance.
Yep. Now that Harry and Meghan have removed themselves from this toxic family/institution, I am going to enjoy the continuing soap opera. Though I do feel very sorry for the Wales children. They don’t deserve to grow up in this institution and the press is going to be horrible to them when they grow up. No child should be doomed to grow up among the Windsors because it is pretty much institutionalized abuse.
Victory lap?
Victory lap???
Your husband’s ex died in a car crash. Who was a 19 year old and you were still shagging her financee the day before the wedding?
I hope the holy oil burns them both. Because holy they are anything but.
Camilla has overplayed her hand. I’ve always thought she could be the downfall of the monarchy, now more so than ever. It seems the Queen was wise to the danger Camilla posed, but ultimately couldn’t stop it. Charles was always dishonest and disingenuous, giving the desired response while working relentlessly to achieve his ultimate desires.
The monarchy serves at the pleasure of the people; Charles chooses to ignore this. There is no reason for the monarchy except the feels, and Camilla engenders revulsion. She views the monarchy solely as the exclusive apex of the class (caste) system in Britain, not as a requirement for service. Her life-long goal has been to scale its heights. She’s won, but despite all the help of her friends in the media, the public doesn’t like her, doesn’t have any warm feelings for her, because she is contemptuous of them. Witness her behaviour towards the Maori performers on Commonwealth Day; she’s no Queen.
Her children and grandchildren cannot usurp Diana’s in the minds and hearts of the public, and if she continues to push them forward (and she will), she will create a backlash that will result in the dissolution of the monarchy. The monarchy has been hanging on by its fingernails since the death of the Queen; neither Charles nor William offer much hope for a future as wise and serene as the past. Camilla is the kiss of death for the British monarchy.
And so be it.
Agreed. It’s astonishing to me how everything we learn about her is bad. Everybody knows she is bad news and Charles is forcing her on his people anyway. There was a way for her to stay in the background in all of this. She is married to the King, but that doesn’t have to mean canopies and holy oil and whatever this is with her random grandchildren. They are doomed.
It’s going to be interesting to see how rapidly Camilla’s offspring are deputized to represent the Crown at various events.
I really don’t think Camilla cares. Her modus operandi has always been about what she wants. She’s not going to give a shit if the entirety of the monarchy and aristocracy burns to the ground after Chuck dies. She’s got Ray Mill, and certainly oodles of money in the bank, from Chuck and her ex-husband. That will keep her immediate family and their immediate families just fine.
Beyond that, why would anyone think she cares?
This is well deserved for William. There isn’t a damn thing he can really do about it because his father cares more about Camilla than he does about both of his sons. She will be top priority until she’s gone.
“Also, all their friends are journalists or in the media in some way because of their lives as writers and critics. It’s a slightly louche scene and it makes [William and Kate] nervous.” BINGO. Unlike the piece in The Times, Sykes wimped out in mentioning that Giles Coren, on record as tweeting confirmation of how much Rose and Willy enjoy gardening together, is TPB’s drinking buddy.
So this is what Cams is holding over Willy. Her kids and their entire social circle know about Will’s infidelities. The circle also drinks a lot, has loose lips and is in the media. Willy has to back off now where Cams is concerned if he wants to keep that perfect family man image. With a few carefully crafted leaks to the press, Cams has essentially neutered Willy.
Yikes, when you put it that way…he and Kate are really stuck in limbo (in a number of ways, I’d argue).
Tell me again how someone whose rumored proclivities have made people reach for brain bleach is nervous about a “slightly louche” social set made up of … writers? It don’t make no sense.
Wow! Thanks for the information @Harper! I didn’t know the close relation between Coren and Camilla’s son. It puts everything in perspective!
Ooohh this is a great point. He’s really stuck.
William can take his power back. Everyone knows he cheated on Kate, everyone with eyes can see that neither one of them are happy. If that’s what they are blackmailing him with he needs to do what others have done and fess up and move on. If he divorces Kate, he will still be king, if he marries the side piece he will still be king. Unless of course there’s something else we don’t know about him.
Ok guys. Slightly off topic but I finally figured out who Camilla looks like, the way her lips lift when she smirks. It’s Dustin Hoffman playing Captain Hook in “Hook”!!!
You’re right! 😂😂😂
Mini fantasy: Camilla stops mid-coronation, takes off her wig and she IS Dustin Hoffman!
Hopefully Whormilla doesn’t make it to the coronation.
I hope these people enjoy themselves now because if the monarchy does survive and Chuckles predeceases that Ridiculous Old Bag William is going to have all their heads. Maybe literally.
This is why El Consorto is doing a trolley dash getting trust funds and as much cash as possible out of Chuckles while the going is good as Big Bad Willy will snatch back titles, crown estates and invitations once he inherits!
Willy Peggington cannot remove or revoke a peerage title. Only and act of Parliament passed by both the House of Lords and House of Commons can remove or revoke a perrage title.
The Parker-Bowles children will NOT get any type of title unless it is a very low level life peerage from the Prime Minister via the Prime Minister’s Honor List such as the one Boris Johnson tried to give to his father or the one given to Michelle Mone, Baroness Mone (aka the Bra Baroness). When you think about Alan Sugar, Baron Sugar it gets even worse and more scary. What self-respecting person, or self-respecting martian for that matter, would want to be on the same list and in the same company of Stanley Johnson, Alan Sugar and Michelle Mone?
Camilla perfectly embodies the monarchy’s values and priorities
Comment of the day.
Congratulations are in order.
Hi, Well Wisher, and thank you. Photos of her elicit such a strong reaction in me.
So much this.
I think we are starting to see some escalating KFC vs Pegg briefing.
I have a feeling the story that heavily implied that both Kate and William throw things at each other is from Charles camp — or mostly just Camilla. Hard to tell.
I am looking forward to them starting to eat their own.
Anybody see my eyes? They rolled right on out of my head as I came to the ‘royal personage’ section of the excerpt.
The religious / “sacred” aspects of the Coronation are really going to look different this time around, and not just because it’s been 70 years since the last Coronation. This time the monarch is known to have cheated on his former wife and engaged in the antics labeled “tampongate.” And the monarch’s spouse was a leading actor in that affair, as well as being involved in the monarch’s dishonestly-entered-into first marriage.
.
Taking the names out makes the situation more stark, I think. The “sacred” aspects of the ceremony (i.e. Camilla’s golden canopy and anointing) are going to look ridiculous in this context. The fact that so many Britons are not observing Christians is going to make the archaic ceremony look even more out of step with the 21st century.
.
tl;dr = Camilla and Charles may have won the battle, but I think they’ll lose the war because they don’t have the confidence or affection of most of the people they’re supposed to “rule.”
I have a bet going with a friend about the coronation – she is convinced Charles won’t even make it to the coronation, while I think it’ll happen but it’ll be a clown-show the monarchy will be destroyed because of him.
Basically she thinks he will destroy it before the coronation, I think it’ll be after. Two months to go to see who wins the bet …
Six months ago, I would have agreed with your friend. Now, it seems that they will actually make it to the Chubbly (unless something happens to Charles, of course!). But this coronation is going to underperform so spectacularly and in so many different, amazing ways, that I’m convinced the whole spectacle will wind up announcing the end of the entire monarchy charade. Camilla is hated and there is no enthusiasm for Charles. They miscalculated because I would estimate that 90% of all royal watchers are life-long fans of Diana, and not one of them has any interest in seeing Camilla wearing any sort of crown. I love watching them mess this up.
So this could be the reason Kate didn’t go to the after event that day? And the reason for the squeezed lemon face she seems to do in churches, of all places, to show that she’s angry at other women. (see the photo where she’s walking behind C&C in the aisle!)
Victory lap? Camilla couldn’t make it across a few cobblestones without staggering. Whatever plans Camilla has for her children, William will still become king, and George after him, and that’s where most of the vast fortune will go. So, she worked for 25+ years to become Queen of basically nothing, except for now her children can socialize with a higher class of a$$holes.
What does ‘Camilla getting her way’ do for the betterment of King Charles’s reign?
It is clear what Camilla gets from marrying him, what aspect of this marriage enhances his position with the people of the UK?
In this unwinnable one man’s race to nowhere, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is ahead of the Parker Bowles – their grandmother is a descent of King James I, whether their parents choses to attend the coronation or not.
It does not change their lineage.
Sadly Princess Diana is no longer here to see her children and grandchildren, but she had won the war with Camilla, in every which way.
It is final.
Tragically, Camilla fights on, it is being on a hamster wheel and cannot get off….
Why is that???
Is it those painful tears that Princess Diana shed??
Not stepping out of the way for the Wales to come to their own decisions in either way??
Not being a distraction without regard to his young family??
Both of them, King and Queen Consort got their way, normally that would be a time of 🎉, instead endless leaks, punitive behaviours…
Is this 💘??
Finally William’s concerns about this situation no longer factor; he let his envy and hate got in the way.
It would have been difficult at best for a combined team to outwit pillow talk??
But it was not insurmountably…..
Having his brother and wife in a proper environment could’ve ensure the viability of him inheriting a decent monarchy.
Instead he cowardly turned on his only sibling…
As mentioned, his feelings on the matter is of little importance.
‘Queen’ doesn’t belong in front of Camilla’s name any more than Princess belongs in front of Kate’s. They’re both absolutely horrible people.
I love this for willy . He deserves to be left out in the cold . It would match that hole where his heart is supposed to be . He tried to destroy his own brother and his brother family and for what ? I hope Camilla continues to rule the roost and keep her hoofs on willy and Katie spineless back .
Countdown to Prince and Princess “blended family” grandchildren. Before coronation. That’s why they let the Sussex kids claim their birthright.
Not that they could stop them.
William and Kate choose to side with Camilla during the Sussex’s war they have no to blame but themselves. They choose to see Harry and Meghan as threats activity leaked untrue stories and lies about Meghan in danger her life daily . Now the table has turns Camilla is in charger now and William and Kate will have to thread light because she holds all the power and she in Charles ears and she the press in her back pocket. There has a increased of negative story’s about the Wales lately it’s clear someone is behind putting them in their place meanwhile Camilla family is being put center stage her kids and grandchildren are getting good press . I don’t feel sorry for William and Kate this karma instead of treating Harry and Meghan with kindness they choose to participate in trying to destroy their marriage and destroy Meghan .
Ah William, William, William, is your roost big enough for all those chickens that are about to land. You threw away the one person who could save you from all this didn’t you, are you incandescent now 😂😂GOOD, you reap what you sow willy boy and this is some crop. Khate, how’s your head for wiglets! Are they spinning enough. Camzilla was never meant to be queen. The Queen’s last public address before she died, included the words, “I hope people (that means you Charlie), will respect my wish, that camzilla be accepted as” queen CONSORT “, she never, ever wanted the old Crow to be known as QUEEN, but what cam wants, cam gets doesn’t she Charlie. The point about Harry’s children not taking part, yeah, we could all see those two little beauties struggling down the Isle holding the canopy! Mind you camzilla could have always slithered along under it as the snake she is! (sorry snake wasn’t disrespecting you). How much lower will Charlie take the monarchy, and when will BULLYAM realise the odds on him being king are shortening by the day. Cam, cam you can include your sprogs as much as you want, but the public will never accept them. And ON A FINAL NOTE, WHEN YOU PUT A CLOWN IN THE PALACE, IT DOESN’T MAKE HIM A KING, IT JUST MAKES THE PALACE A CIRCUS! So stand by for the coronation people, and watch the clown arrive
I don’t think there’s anything inherently bad about “blended families”. I have seen situations where step-children are integrated well. However the BRF is not an ordinary family and they can’t even treat their biological members with any respect. Plus, Camilla’s kids and grandkids are all adults/teenagers who have mostly lived quiet lives away from the spotlight. What’s the point in putting them into the royal fishbowl? Even if Camilla is Queen?
As for William’s disappointment/surprise well… No comment.
She’s putting a target on each of her family members. The press needs fresh meat. Do you suppose she thinks that the press won’t do to her what they did to Harry and his family?
To me all this talk, especially about the Sussexes is just to build interest into a unnecessary, expensive, useless coronation. Then when people tune in to answer the questions and see the interactions, then they say that people loved the coronation and thus, them.
@Caribbean I think you are correct! This Chubby-Clowning is all one big con as in……Con-A-Nation.
LOL. This exactly.
Well well well. Royals acting like royals. It’s not like there aren’t centuries of history to set precedent for this kind of behavior.
Harry and Meghan! California, and the US, welcome you. Hang out, be immigrants like the rest of us, raise some nice kids who won’t exactly be plebes, but won’t have spent their whole lives in an outdated, scheming, den of thieves.
It’s the British version of Bill & Hillary Clinton – the woman (Camilla) behind the man in power (Charles) pulling the strings. That husband stealing divorcee may have stolen the title of queen in name, but Diana will always be queen of hearts
Hilary’s resume is 32 pages long, and 98% of the jobs she had served people, families, or their home-life environment. To see her in the same sentence with Camilla makes my head hurt. I’ll never understand why she stuck with her sleazebag husband.
What? That makes zero sense.
It is good that Will pushed Harry and his family out. Harry would be a complete fool to go back in any way to be used and abused by those four. Space is what he should continue to work on.
I will say again, Will ostracized Harry right after Diana passed. Will did not want Harry around to be an ally. He distanced himself from Harry when they were teenagers. He wants NOTHING to do with Harry’s family. He does not want Harry as an ally just as someone he can abuse.
“…simply because none of them have royal ancestry or are expected to perform public service in their adult life, and a coronation is a state event, not a family one.”
Almost like a state dinner after a funeral? Not for family, just working members? Hmmm….
I def agree Harry threw his mic down about his kids’ titles with all this Camilla’s grandkids have an elevated role BS.
Camilla is a vile pit-viper.
Aspirational photos of the five rottie grand pups should at least provide a coronation spectacle of comparative turned up noses on display. The 1966 baby bump photo clearly shows the rottie originally had a porcine one although that 1966 beehive hairdo was far more flattering than the current Boris Johnson haystack. The Duke of Resting Drug Face has his mothers original porcine one with self inflicted septum problems added through years of hard living.
Also notice how it’s no longer royal courtier and aides. It’s now exclusively “friends.” 🙄. Anyways I agree with the other poster that a lot of this is to drum up attention for the coronation which they will get.
I think it will be similar to Philips funeral numbers but I’m really hoping something big happens is the US and completely overshadows it. Maybe a trump indictment…. 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾
I don’t think they’ll be much in fighting once the coronation is over. Camilla has technically “won” there’s really no need to push postive PR for her..she got the role and William and Kate got what they wanted by kicking out Harry and Meghan. I think they’ll just coexist together in disfunction waiting for Charles to croak which judging by his looks might be sooner than later..
Of course positive p r will continue. I think Camilla likes to be overpraised.
Wooo child you better hope Charles outlives you, thats all I have to say.
He probably will though, I’m sure she’s not even worried about it-clearly.
He has set up trust funds for her children. They will be fine. Camilla has her own home. it would be interesting in terms of ceremonial duties.
I didn’t know Camilla kids was so in bed with the press. Charles was using that to his advantage. Remember how there use to be ton of articles about him roaming around during state visits. It was Camilla connects that keeps that down.
That’s why the uk press is now turning on him. They want to show that you can’t ice them out for Camilla people. This should be fun. Who will win. I guess they have to get rid of piers Morgan next.
This is exactly it. Chuck used Camilla from day one, because using people is the only way Chuck can imagine dealing with people. Camilla realized this and decided to be fine with it, so he kept her around. Diana and Harry wanted to be treated like human beings, which Chuck cannot do. As for Willy, well, there’s a reason he is the way he is. That he’s a ragemonster probably makes Chuck hesitate a bit about using him so blatantly.
I believe that no one wants to be Camillas canopy holder. That’s why the grandkids have been brought in. She is still unpopular. No women are really bothered with her. She makes chuck look good in comparison.
I hope that canopy collapses on her.
I agree with other commenters here: Camilla’s shenanigans are a nail in the coffin of the monarchy.
I’m going to sit back and happily watch the shitshow unfold.
You know how there are people who just want to watch the world burn. I think Cam is one of them. I’ll even readily believe she didn’t care about being Queen (that was likely all Chuck’s ego). I don’t even think she cares about preserving the monarchy long term. Her only goal seems to be destruction and chaos.
Even if Chuck dies before her, I don’t see why she’ll be any less dangerous. She won’t be Queen but that doesn’t mean she and her journo family and buddies won’t have 5 decades of dirt enough to bring the royal family down with her. She’ll make a great case study someday.
William better be careful. She’s already destroyed one family. She won’t let his new family go unscathed.
Camilla has a ‘woman’ problem. She fancies herself the “queen of all” no pun intended. She has not been able to rest even as she nabbed Charles. Princess Diana had the support of those who disliked being cheated on, and still do even in death.
Camilla is yet to recover from the idea she has been bested.
Destruction, chaos, and INHERITANCE
Hoe’s gonna ho. Gotta admire the long game.
But it will be part of what knocks this pathetic house of cards down. If anyone can participate – what does the UK need these vapid figureheads for?
Indeed. To what end?
Is it typical of royal dynasties or more like BBC long running soap opera of familial quarrels… Eastenders. The Queen watched it and C&C appeared in an episode for the Jubilee. Google it if you don’t believe me
This article and its tone makes me cringe and want to barf. Victory laps? Holding a damn canopy over grandma’s head makes them the most eligible teenagers in the land?! Are we living in a classic Disney movie? It’s so gross and elitist.
Laughing hysterically here. So William kicks out Harry and Meghan for demanding perks above their pay grade, so to speak. And now William has to watch even lower tier family members getting amazing perks and he can’t do anything about it! And William just has to sit there and stew on his own….because he isn’t speaking to Harry anymore and Chulls is totally on board with anything Milla wants!
Check out Camilla playing the long game. She duped an entire country. It’s only going to get more outrageous, just watch.
As someone who also lost his mother I will feel a bit of compassion for William. The only other person in the world who could have accompany him on that day and truly understand the weight of his mother absence on that day plus the official ascension to the highest Royal status of the woman that caused so much pain to his mother.
William alienated his only and truly ally for behaving like a petulant rich boy. That they he will be and feel like the poorest little rich boy on Earth.