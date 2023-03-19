Gwyneth Paltrow claims she’s only doing a restrictive diet because she has long Covid

Last week, Gwyneth Paltrow did a podcast interview and the whole thing went viral for several reasons. One, Gwyneth was hooked up to an IV as she did the interview, and she extolled the virtues of being a constant IV-user and even bragged about being an “early adopter” of recreational IV use. In the pod interview, she also talked about her sad-sack diet, describing how she has bone broth for lunch most days and barely eats a Paleo diet for dinner. TikTokers ripped into her for being an Almond Mom and for pushing her disordered eating on everyone through her Goop empire. While Gwyneth has always been like this, it’s nice to see new generations get outraged at Gwyneth’s extreme diet-culture dressed up as “wellness.”
Well, a funny thing happened – after clips of the pod went viral, Gwyneth saw that she was once again facing a huge backlash for being too rich to swallow vitamins, and for making her vitamin deficiency everyone’s problem. So she addressed it on her social media, saying that the pod interview was actually done with her doctor and she was describing the specific diet she was on because she’s dealing with long Covid.
Gwyneth Paltrow blamed “very high levels of inflammation” and long COVID for her wellness tips that have since been dubbed a “starvation diet.”
“I have been working to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory, [and] it’s been working really well,” the actress said on her Instagram Story Friday. “This is based on my medical results and extensive testing I’ve done over time,” the 50-year-old added, noting that her daily diet wasn’t “meant to be advice for anyone else.”
Paltrow, who made headlines this week after describing her intermittent fasts, bone broth lunches and paleo dinners on the “Art of Being Well” podcast, said her habits have “been very powerful and positive” for her. The Oscar winner clarified that she doesn’t eat those routine foods “all day every day.”
Paltrow claimed to “eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” saying, “I eat full meals. I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever.
“My baseline has been to try to eat healthy and try to eat foods that really calm the system down,” the “Shakespeare in Love” star continued.
She always does this, because she’s a liar. She’s either lying about her disordered eating, her crazy elimination diets, her “intermittent fasts” and her (horsesh-t) inflammation-reduction diets, OR she’s lying about eating French fries and real meals. I know what I think she’s lying about – in many ways, her Goop newsletter was a window into her starving, disordered soul, and my guess is that Gwyneth’s broken, nutrient-deficient brain doesn’t even realize how f–king crazy she sounds half the time. So her publicist is like “just tell them you eat French fries!”
Now, she’s talked about having long covid before, and I buy that she’s still dealing with that. I’m not a doctor, I have no idea if this restrictive diet actually “helps” the effects of long covid. What I do know is that Gwyneth’s answer to every medical malady is to starve herself.
I’m sorry but this is basically starving and that’s why her skin is falling off the bone….You need food and oils to live.Eating bone broth is not a meal I’m sorry. Idgaf what y’all say. Gwyneth Paltrow is pushing disordered eating. Why does my 3 year old nephew eat more than her pic.twitter.com/ESCZgzVbhH
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her diet is an attempt to treat her Long Covid.
Diet & exercise haven't been proven to help – it's sad how some doctors exploit unproven treatments & the lengths some go to to try to restore health 💔 pic.twitter.com/svg0G3BVIG
She’s a liar all right. Plus she’s a narcissist. Ok well they go together. This is the person who claimed to be an ‘early adopter’ of YOGA! A thousands of years old practice! She also said she understood covid better than anyone because she was in a plague movie. She’s gross and narcissistic, entitled and had disordered eating (who needs cleanse when they don’t eat?)
I may be wrong, but I seem to remember her saying she brought yoga to the mainstream vs. being an early adopter (which is probably true). Wasn’t her point that she was personally responsible for the popularity of yoga in the US?
I’m agreeing with you btw, but she’s just much worse than you’re conveying.
Gwyneth is like Lucille Bluth (rich, entitled, disordered eating, Almond Mom) except Lucille Bluth is funny.
Hah I’m going to remember this comment every time that emaciated sht stirrer rears her sun damaged head. Thank you.
“Early adopter” choice of words was her, seeing 2 steps ahead of the game to be able to claim any IV trend in the future as hers because she’s so avant-garde. Please, the lady has no idea she sounds completely crazy. Im happy she’s getting backlash and hope the people calling her our are the younger generations being SMART. I observe her face movements as she talks and it’s like there’s something abnormally slow and skeletal about it. Please stop “feeding” this bs to the world Gwyn
Recreational IV use? I had no idea this was a thing. Gwyneth Paltrow needs more help than the psychiatric profession is capable of providing I fear. The inflammation has reached her brain.
I never knew IV use was a thing until I read previous post on her. Then happened to see 2 spas on the way home touting their IV wellness stuff. I’d be too freaked out by needles to do it. Hoping everyone gets some relief from long COVID and more research ➡️ better treatments.
“Long COVID” might explain her disordered eating for the past 3 years, but I remember this gal from the 90s. I think she was expecting praise for her self-discipline and was surprised that the world has moved on and improved a bit. While we still glorify thinness as the shining pinnacle of health, we’re smart enough to know that telling people to get an ED to get there is wrong.
Also, she’s been battling inflammation for over a decade now – how inflamed can one body be? Perhaps her methods aren’t working? /s
Is she just going by CA125 for inflammation? Other basic metabolic panel results? Any ANA tests – for an auto immune. I suffer from an AI disease and diet is not the treatment. Eating a well balanced diet is a tremendous help overall with keeping weight and energy at good levels. Starving oneself is not good – her body is hangry!
when she says her “doctor” she’s probably referring to the same quacks that provide her with the harmful pseudo-science BS GOOP shares as medical advice for which she’s received tons of criticism from actual physicians. Pity it never dawned on her that some of the issues she may be having with long COVID could be in any way related to the fact her nutritional status & overall health was compromised prior to her getting COVID because of all the BS & self-aggrandizement she engages in to justify her disordered eating and sell her snake oil
That’s what I’m thinking, something else is going on if her labs still show high levels of inflammation. And I too remember her ‘macrobiotic’ diet from the 90s which she claimed she followed after learning about her father’s cancer diagnosis. This is all disordered eating dressed up in a thin blonde wellness package.
How disgusting! After getting justifiable backlash, GP decides to play the sympathy card by blaming her bs lifestyle choices on long covid?! Gmafb.
So what’s been her excuse over the last 2 decades decades? SARS? Ebola? Hang nail?
Yeah, she’s a liar and the only thing she thinks she’s got going for her is her anorexia. It’s what she was praised for twenty years ago–how lithe and slim she was. Not her acting, not her versatility. Not even smarts. Her looks. So she’s peddling the unattainable in order to maintain her “edge” and status over others. She thinks people should aspire to be and look like her. Well, I hate to give credit to Meghan McCain, but on this one thing she’s right: Gwyneth looks haggard because her skin is dripping off her bones because her body is starving. She must not know she is dying a slow death. Her heart might give out.
Anyway, long COVID is a b-i-t-c-h, but these are not the cures. She can start by adding turmeric, cumin, and maybe some paprika to her FOOD. Some cinnamon. She can ingest anti-inflammatory foods by actually EATING them and SEASONING her FOOD with them. But she doesn’t season and she doesn’t eat. She just lies to peddle snakeskin oil. Glad her being called out for this schtick is finally schticking this time.
Okay, agree. The reality is that she’s been doing this forever and the reason she is being called out now is because her obvious ED has affected her appearance so dramatically. The word that came to my mind was brittle – hair, skin, (I assume) bones… like she could snap in two, just completely unhealthy. I’m glad the younger generation isn’t buying what she’s selling. Too much to hope this is the beginning of the end?
Also, commenters on an earlier post were saying she would blame some kind of health issue lol. So predictable. Other great comments on why on earth would anyone care what this woman’s diet is? I’m her age and she isn’t aspirational. Tell me what Halle Berry eats!
@thatsnotokay – 💯 to everything you said. If her dad hadn’t been best buds with Steven Spielberg and her mom wasn’t an actress she’d be just another plain blond skinny girl. She’s so full of nonsense and entitlement she makes my skin crawl. And yeah, anti-inflammatory foods & spices/herbs need to be actually EATEN.
@nisa – Re your “tell me what Halle Berry eats” comment – I saw a great meme of Salma Hayek. Two side by side photos – one of her dressed casually eating a soft taco and the other of her glammed up and looking voluptuous and fabulous. The comment was “you are what you eat – be Salma Hayek – eat the taco!”
Mtl.Ex.Pat, your comment made me smile and now I want a taco!
What a sad, pathetic existence.
It’s not only covid.
These women, because she is not alone (I am looking at you Vicky B.) Have been starving themselves for decades to look painfully thin. Her body can’t anymore with this nonsense.
Saw someone on Twitter point out that in Gwyneth’s peer group what she does is probably only slightly more extreme than what the rest of them are doing. She probably sees herself as mostly normal, because everyone she knows is an early adopter of the same batsh*t stuff she is. The pressure – social and economic – to stay rail thin must be enormous.
As always, she is full of shit. That’s metaphorical shit because she probably has daily high colonics to rid her body of actual shit.
She’s a snake oil saleswoman.
Long COVID has given her justification for this crazy diet. I never understood her appeal and how she has managed to stay relevant for so long. When will her shelf life expire?
I remember when Gwyneth and Chris Martin were still together and she started her crazy Tracy Anderson exercise-and-starvation-diet routine. At the time, I thought, hm… sometimes, when someone starts going to extremes like that, it’s because they’re unhappy and compensating for that unhappiness by controlling what they can — food and exercise. And then she and Chris broke up. Maybe I’m negative, but I can’t help having those same thoughts now.
I have a friend who went on a very restrictive elimination diet for various reasons. It went on for more than a year. Until she and her a$%^hole husband finally separated and she finally admitted how miserable she’d been with him. She felt happier and more satisfied, started eating normally, gained a little bit of (much needed) weight, and has moved on beautifully.
I’m not saying elimination diets aren’t helpful, by the way. But they shouldn’t be part of your life for extended periods.
Excellent post @Granger and I agree with everything you said.
GP sucks and has an eating disorder, but anti-inflammatory diets for long COVID is a real thing. My dr. has me on one and it has helped.
Gwyneth has never bothered me. I don’t follow her but I don’t get all this outrage and vitriol she gets. I checked out her Instagram account after the latest backlash and she seems to eat a very healthy and nourishing diet that is great for fighting inflammation. I have the same brittle shitty hair she has and I’ve always had it ever since I was a child despite eating everything, so all those comments about her hair are hurtful to me.
I know. I can’t work up the energy to hate a perfect stranger who obviously has issues. She was a wonderful actress in her day.
I have to armchair diagnose for purposes of saving the rest of us from gaslighting. GP has a serious and chronic ED. It is the most fatal of all psychiatric conditions. Over time anorexia does starve the brain, impairing it from being able to think clearly. Denial takes over as the person is eclipsed by their addiction to disordered eating. It’s extremely difficult to break through this denial several decades in. It would take several months of refeeding in order for her to get her wits about her enough to admit that she even had a problem, followed by a lifetime of recovery and changing her people, places, and things. It’s very unlikely. You can tell it’s a true disorder because GP continues despite deterioration to her appearance, health, skin, and hair, all of which are very important to her. I hope she can find a way to health.
I agree. My humble opinion is she may have something called ARFID (Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder) which is the adult version of a child’s “picky eater syndrome” and has now been classified as another type of ED. Her diet appears to be extremely restrictive, and in order to get enough vitamins into her system she’s now resorting to IVs instead of simply eating a healthy diet to mitigate her long-haul covid symptoms. All to stay thin…for someone who is so into all these *therapies*, she’s sure avoiding getting therapy herself for what is clearly disordered eating and possible body dysmorphia.
If everything that Gwyneth has been doing/using was truly effective and health affirming, why does she still have all this ‘inflammation’ and ‘toxicity’? Also, if they’re so good for you, why does she look and feel terrible? Just sayin’.
Name a regular food: French fries
Name a second regular food: ….
This exactly.
For a really thorough, science-based debunking of Goopery and the harm it can cause, see “Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?” by Timothy Caulfield.
This is SUCH BS. According to a number of medical studies, she should be eating 2,000 to 2,650 calories per day (based on a 125-pound person). She should be eating a Mediterranean-type diet rich in omega-3s, complex carbs, beans, legumes, and high fiber. She should be eating prebiotics as well as probiotics to keep her gut healthy. Carbs are essential if one of the long-haul symptoms relates to low energy or fatigue and should be eaten every three to four hours at a meal or snack to get her energy levels back up because carbs are our brain and body’s preferred source of energy. Complex carbs like fruits, veggies and whole grains (brown rice, whole-wheat bread, whole-wheat pasta) are all strong sources, not sticking an effing IV in your arm. SMH….
At this point its getting sad and pathetic that this is what she’s putting out there, and more importantly how she lives her life.
I’m so glad the 90s and the waif look are over, and I’m really glad this generation has more body positive role models and are probably not tuning into this nonsense.
She is so obnoxious and entitled, but mostly it seems very ill and so very obsessively unhappy. I am so glad it is being called out instead of her being allowed to push her disordered thinking onto yet another generation of young girls