‘Almond mom’ Gwyneth Paltrow criticized for being ‘too rich to swallow vitamins’

When did you first realize that Gwyneth Paltrow is nothing more than a snob promoting disordered eating? I realized it more than a decade ago, when she “wrote” a cookbook all about her elimination diet and it read like someone who has a profoundly unhealthy relationship with food. That combined with the first years of her Goop newsletter, which were mostly about her various “detox diets” and “intermittent fasts.” She’s bragged about doctors telling her that she’s dreadfully unhealthy and she’s not getting enough nutrients, but she’s spent decades being the poster girl for seriously unhealthy fad diets dressed up as “wellness.” Well, now a new generation of celeb-watchers is figuring out that Paltrow is an OG of disordered eating. TikTokers ripped Paltrow to shreds for being an “almond mom,” a term I’m just hearing for the first time. According to internet slang, an almond mom is “a parent who imparts unhealthy food beliefs or disordered eating on their child.” That’s 100% Gwyneth Paltrow. Only it’s not just Gwyneth imposing this on her kids, this is the foundation of her entire Goop empire.
Gwyneth Paltrow is nothing if not controversial. The wellness guru has been dragged by TikTok users for being an “almond mom” – a term used for adults who push disordered eating onto their children – following a recent podcast interview.
Paltrow, 50, appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Art of Being Well,” and broke down her daily wellness routine while administering an IV.
“I’m really embarrassing myself right here,” the Oscar winner said of the IV in her arm. “I love an IV, I’m an early IV adopter,” she continued, noting Glutathione and Phosphatidylcholine were her two of favorites. “They’re quite hard to find, and those make me feel so good.”
As for her daily wellness routine, Paltrow revealed she intermittent fasts and eats something “that won’t spike [her] blood sugar” around 12 p.m.
“I love soup … I have bone broth for a lot of the days,” she said. “I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll go for a walk or I’ll do pilates or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [workouts].”
The Goop founder then dry brushes in the sauna for 30 minutes and has a vegetable-heavy dinner in line with the paleo diet to “support [her] detox.”
TikTok users were quick to comment on Paltrow’s makeup-free appearance, and just how “out of touch” her routine actually is.
“Insufferable,” a user bluntly commented. “She looks physically sick so how much are these IVs really helping??” one person wrote, while another suggested she was “too rich to swallow vitamins whole.”
“The mother of all almond moms,” a fourth person chimed in, while another added, “what is she detoxing from if she doesn’t eat?”
I am laughing my ass off at “too rich to swallow vitamins whole.” That’s exactly what it is. Imagine being so rich and so out of touch that you just wander around, paying for IVs instead of eating a healthy diet! Like, Gwyneth has never argued that people should simply eat in moderation, remember to get your leafy greens and try not to eat too many potato chips. The complete goal, for Gwyneth, is to simply eat as little as possible and to constantly be in a state of vitamin deficiency so severe that she has an IV connection. I love the term “almond mom” too – I’m glad the youths are calling it out and creating a term for what this is.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Almond mom is Yolanda Foster, who infamously told her daughter to slowly chew an almond if she’s really hungry. They’re both cut from the same cloth.
Yep, variations include a single raisin, a single m&m… NOT OK
Say what you will about GP, I don’t think they’re the same at all — GP has regularly talked about how the other folks in her house have different diets/eating habits than her. While her family certainly sees the way she eats, I don’t think she pushes anything on them.
I think she’s a lot closer to Victoria Beckham, who also famously does a lot to stay thin, but doesn’t make anyone else follow that kind of diet.
Yes her boyfriend breakfasts she posts on instagram are to die for. I don’t have any of her cookbooks but I won’t deny she’s probably a great cook who likes to cook for others even though she won’t eat any of it.
“she’s probably a great cook who likes to cook for others even though she won’t eat any of it.”
It’s probably just me but I’m a firm believer that anyone who does this is not a great cook, lol.
Now, there’s the phenomenon of not having much appetite after cooking a lot which I understand but that is not what’s going on with Paltrow obviously. She has an aversion to eating normally which I feel really is going to affect how you see food and cook with it. But again, just me.
My sister is a good cook who doesn’t eat much herself. She likes to feed other people and she makes nice meals. Not gourmet level or anything, but she knows her way around the kitchen. Then she takes two bites and goes for a five mile run.
Does she use an IV drip for vitamins because she eats so little?
@C I barely eat anything on Thanksgiving or on Christmas day. I’ve spent days preparing the food, smelling it , tasting it. By the time it’s all done, I barely eat any of it. I always eat the day after.
Same! the more I cook the less I eat.
Either this is all part of the grift and she’s not being truthful….or she has genuine psychological problems. And that’s very sad.
She’s not healthy (per her doctors) and she doesn’t look particularly good. So what’s the point? I guess she has no other identity to cling to? Yikes.
Look at her and you’ll know it’s real, or close to it. I don’t want to be mean or ageist, but let’s just say I was inspired by that video to have an extra helping of walnuts this morning…kind of similar to how I feel every time I see Kate in natural light, tbh.
I have to agree. I hate to judge women for simply aging, but I can’t help but wonder what she would look like if she had a less restrictive approach to food. As it stands, she’s more of a cautionary tale for me. A reminder to not go overboard or it will take its toll.
I’d be much more interested in what Halle Berry or Salma Hayak eat. Or Reese Witherspoon and Cate Blanchett may be better examples for fairer skinned women.
Yes @kebbie holy gods Salma at the Oscar’s!! She’s surely had some work done, as has Kate Blanchet, but both of them still look like themselves and look amazing. Halle’s fillers I can kinda see, but still she looks awesome. Seriously what the heck are these women eating??
Halle Berry is (or was last time she talked about it) strictly keto and has been for quite a few years. She’s also T1 diabetic. I haven’t followed her eating recently but I’ve seen her discuss it quite often.
She looks ill in the latest clips I’ve seen of her – she has no colour in her face at all and her hair looks depleted of strength. I don’t like her, but It’s actually really sad if she genuinely believes that this is what healthy looks like.
Well this is the woman who applies sunscreen like it’s highlighter, so…
Genuinely lol’d at what is she detoxing from if she doesn’t eat anything.
So much truth in that sentence. Thrilled to have gen Z to point out the empress has no clothes… or calories
She’s a smoker and a drinker, so maybe that? Although you obviously can’t really detox out the effects of smoking…
And smoking and drinking go ever so well together with wellness as you can see with GP.
She smokes because smoking kills your appetite. It helps her stay thin, never mind the cancer risk. A lot of models smoke.
That’s what I’ve always wondered about her – she claims to eat so healthy, yet is constantly doing things to cleans and detox and all. She’s got some serious issues.
yes! exactly! a lot of food influencers that are rather strict about what they eat, extreme veganism, raw food etc, constantly do these detox things! A stupid fad, I suppose. Then they promote some exotic fruit to prevent flu and keep high energy and then you find out that they get sick exactly as everybody else and are tired as anybody else.
She’s rubbed me the wrong way since the 90s. I think she’s always been awful, she just has a larger forum to spout her bullshit.
Can I tell you how viscerally I hate the promotion of IV nutrition as an alternative to just eating right and drinking sufficient water? Yes, the IVs make you feel great and are so much easier than actually eating and drinking right but that is such an unhealthy crutch!
I know this sounds paranoid, but I really don’t understand breaking your body’s skin barrier if you don’t have to. Any IV like that creates a risk of infection. Idk, I truly believe equilibrium is key to healthy aging and sticking random substances in your veins in amounts that aren’t what you get from food seems like a great way to get an infection and mess up your liver or kidneys. Like, eat a salad with some fish and you’re golden. It’s not even that many calories to get great nutrition jeez.
Broken skin is a huge cause of infection so you aren’t being overly paranoid. Broken skin obviously happens and usually it’s fine but it’s not something you should do for shits and giggles to avoid food. The sad thing to me is so many people suffer from conditions where they can’t eat all foods, they can’t swallow (especially end of life) and this is what she chooses to do for vanity. It’s so pathetic.
Doesn´t regular IV destroy your veins at some point? Due to health reasons I had to get regular IVs for a few weeks a few years ago and my impression was, that your veins get scarred and take several month to recover afterwards.
Or does she have a continous acsess like some people who need regular dialysis?
you’re not paranoid, I’m a pharmacist, I used to make IV preperations for those unable to eat, there is indeed a higher risk for infection via IV administration of anything. I don’t know who are those bullshit doctors who cooperate with this for money. Healthy humans should consume food through the digestive system, this is what it is meant for.
My mom is an almond mom as well, not as radical as goop (and certainly not as rich), but she is constantly critisizing what everyone around her eat. Only after I moved out I started having a normal relationship with food (and I LOVE eating).
So glad everyone is calling BS on her
Yeah my veins are not good, small and roll so I’ve been told, and after doing years of IVF there are visible scars on the inside of my elbows and getting any kind of IV is really hard now. With my last baby they blew out two veins trying to get my IV in to prep for my c section. I can’t imagine doing if for the hell of it.
I’m so put off by all of this, but the fact that she seems proud of herself for using the really hard to find IV bags is downright disturbing.
It is BATSHIT CRAZY that she’s trying to normalize IVs as a way to get nutrients.
This. Batshit Crazy is the correct term.
YES! Definitely not “easier” than just eating. JUST EAT!!
The first time i heard the term was regarding Bella and gigi hadid’s mom, one of those trashy tv housewives, shaming her teenager for wanting to eat a piece of cake at her own birthday party.
You can never be too rich or too thin- nepo baby gwen has made it her life’s work.
There was a little movie in early 1990s called eating, took place at a small party and was women talking about their eating habits and larger implications.
What I recall specifically is when the cake was cut, everyone passed it to the next person – like it might be poison- an older woman actually ate it and was like- this is delicious, y’all should have a piece of cake. It’s not a big deal.
YES! @Ariel!
“eating” is a Henry Jaglom film from the eighties-It is all about different women’s relationship with food..bulimics and just a lot of women who try to eat as little as possible.. It is mostly improvisational and the REALLY memorable line for me is from Savannah Boucher. (she starred in Everybody’s all American). IVE NEVER LOVED ANY MAN AS MUCH AS A BAKED POTATO
Thoroughly enjoyed this truth telling about her, thanks, Kaiser. This will be my first thoughts about her from now on. Instead of being irritated I’ll have a good laugh. OG of disordered eating is right.
I saw that interview on Tiktok and she looks pale & tired. She basically lives on the absolute minimum amount of food/calories possible.
This is just not a normal behavior. How can she not see that is so bizarre for a healthy person to need IV?
I’ve always been curious about why people get IVs. I assumed they would be good for hangovers or if you are extremely run down and need a pick me up to avoid getting sick. Or if you don’t have the time to take time off to rest and recover because of your busy schedule. Not as a replacement for food.
ETA: I saw Gwyneth up close in person once at the height of her IT girl fame, and she was just so PLAIN and MOUSY in person. Like, wouldn’t turn a head if she was a regular person.
Gwyneth’s mousiness is the reason I figured out in the 90s that media was selling us a false bill of goods. The way everyone pretended she was drop dead gorgeous and an icon.
As long as a person is white, thin and blonde, they will be held up as the ideal, even if they have a face like a foot.
See also: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy
CBK had an unconventional beauty and aura. I saw her once and photos do not do her justice.
Oh my gosh, I couldn’t agree with this more. Maybe not a popular opinion, but I’d add Taylor Swift to that list too.
Carolyn Bessette is what I’d call ugly pretty. Her features weren’t attractive but they were distinctive and she carried herself in a way that made it all work and gave off the impression of beauty.
That’s why people I know get IVs (apparently there are IV clinics now where you can just…..go and get an IV? IDK.) But they do it for hangovers and sometimes as a pick me up after they’ve had the flu or something. I didn’t realize it was a daily thing for some people, but I guess Gwyneth is gonna Gwyneth.
I did laugh at the line about how she was an early IV adopter. She always has to be first. Remember her comment a few years ago at the yoga studio, something like “you have a job because I’ve done yoga before?”
My sister in law was doing this for a while. My city has one of those IV “spas”, I guess you could call it. You literally have a list of what type of IV you’re looking for–one to boost metabolism, one to cure a hangover, etc. You get mood lighting, soft music, something to drink and all. You could get a membership and everything. It’s a ridiculous way to waste money when a diet rich with green veggies, beans, fish, and hydration will do the job.
There’s no way you could do this daily — your veins would collapse.
I don’t think I could walk into an IV spa with a straight face.
@snuffles: use iv to ease hangovers, hubby and I once or twice a year max:)
IV’s instead of eating or drinking properly? That is news to me.
I disagree with all her “health” BS. She is scamming people.
Yeah, it’s definitely a disordered eating pattern. It’s actually gross in skewing what an IV is for. Also, fancy having all the money in the world and not allowing yourself nice food. She should be ashamed of thinking this is OK to publish – there are millions of hungry, to the point of starving, people in this world. Go tell this crap to someone who is surviving on tea and coffee so their kids can eat (UK mum in a recent article over here).
I will say this – at least she’s truthful about what it takes to be that rail thin at her age — you basically can barely eat. I much prefer that to the celebs that pretend that working out 4 days a week and watching their carbs is all is takes. But pretending that anything about this is healthy is gross. And man did she put her kids through all sorts of eating fads under the guise of wellness.
that is something I will….not give her credit for, per se, but loosely appreciate. I hate when celebs act like they’re just that thin naturally or they’re just in that amazing shape bc they do pilates three times a week or they look like they’re 30 when they’re 50 because of good genes and not any kind of work.
GP is super thin because she does not eat. IVs, bone broth, and a salad of sorts, and thats it?
but being honest about it doesn’t make it healthier like you said.
This is one of the main reasons I’m okay with her. She also doesn’t have plastic face, nor is she slathered in makeup at all times. People rag on her appearance, but I don’t think her food and exercise stuff is about being youthful and beautiful, but about being healthy. Now, she’s not actually healthy, and clearly has some kind of disordered eating /exercise bulimia going on, which I hope she can one day address with therapy. But in terms of looks? She’s an average 50 year old white woman, and pretending she’s haggard or whatever is no different from pretending she’s a glamorous classic beauty. Both are lies.
Someone who would want to be healthy would use sunscreen.
She claimed that she started all this when her dad got cancer a few years ago.
I also held my dad’s hand to the end through the illness, and I didn’t just take away the lesson about food.
I guess I’m shocked because I associate IVs with medicine.
I’m French and we do have a pretty generous access to healthcare, thank god, but that would be such a slap in the face in a country where so many people do not have access to basic healthcare that the latest fad for the wealthy is “IVs on the go”
It doesn’t get more Marie-Antoinette than that!
“she was just so PLAIN and MOUSY in person”
Funny I always thought she looks exactly like that on tv
I assume IVs are super expensive? That a medical person has to give them. It is all so weird.
In my town there are “wellness” storefronts where you can go for vitamin-B shots and IVs. I’ve never been in so I don’t know the credentials/details but I don’t think it’s actually that hard to get an IV. I hear women talking about the different concoctions you can get and I just cannot imagine doing it. But nurses and doctors use IVs themselves when they’re sick because it’s a quick way to take in a lot of fluids so it’s not a well-hidden secret.
@isabella: they are not too expensive. live in the PNW and they run around $150 here depending on what you need. There’s a menu and everything. The clinic I use offers more than just ivs though. (I say “not expensive” but I only go once MAYBE twice a year.)
A few years ago, pre Covid, I saw on someone’s Instagram, the wife of an actor seated on a couch with an IV in her arm for something something that would make her complexion more youthful. Btw, the now former wife is and has been too thin.
I actually commented on that TikTok and it was also the first time I’d heard the term “almond mom” and ended up down the rabbit hole, lol. Gwyneth looks incredibly unhealthy and it’s ridiculous that an interviewer can sit there with a straight face as she pushes awful advice. When she said “I’ll have coffee” after saying she’ll eat something that doesn’t spike her blood sugar in the morning… like what?? Instead of intervening, she’s been elevated and celebrated instead, and look where she is. It’s honestly sad.
For someone so concerned with weight and how she looks Gwyneth is aging like milk. Seriously. Her skin has SO much sun damage.
This trips me out more than anything when it comes to Lady Goop! If anything I think she looks older than her age and everything about her looks parched for moisture, from her crepe-y skin to her straw-like hair. Who looks at that and thinks “must take this woman’s advice about beauty and wellness”??
I wouldn’t normally be critical of another woman’s appearance like this but believe the damage she has wrought with Goop and its many toxic Woo-Anon lies make her fair game!
This is Gwen’s M.O she hopes on the latest celebrity diet fad, from cleansing to detoxing to having a “gluten allergy” and so on. Claims she’s not like the other celebrities who use it to lose weight. She has a medical reason for it. She then promotes an unhealthy version of that lifestyle, creates her detox, clean or gluten-free recipes, and sells it on her Goop site.
Goop has always been a snake an oil saleswomen selling eating disorders and colonizing other cultures.
Yeah, she is probably resentful at the real housewife getting so much attention on social media. I kind of feel like this podcast interview while getting an IV is Gwenyth’s “One Almond Mom to Rule Them All” flex.
Gwyneth has been ‘eating clean’ and ‘detoxing’ and ‘steam cleaning’ her vagina for decades. How nasty is she if she’s not done yet?
Can we all agree that bone broth is not “soup”? Broth is a clear liquid that hospitals give to people who cannot eat prior to a medical procedure.
Bone broth is supposedly more nutritious than regular broth because the bones are boiled much much longer, supposedly releasing more nutrients. I have no idea if that is true, but I have an elderly relative with digestive issues who was specifically prescribed to ingest a certain amount of bone broth every day, and I keep some at my house in case she needs it when visiting. Depending on what animal it is made from and what parts are used, bone broth can be very thick, I would say “gloopy” quite different from a plain broth that you make from a cube.
Real bone broth is opaque because it’s full of collagen, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin K2, iron, zinc, selenium, and manganese. I make my own from chicken and turkey carcasses, and also make seafood broth from shrimp shells and leftover fish bones. That’s why it turns into a jelly-like substance when refrigerated. I add onion, garlic, some fresh herbs, and use it as a soup base, cook rice and pasta in it, it’s wonderful stuff. However using it as a replacement for meals is just stupid. I remember some years ago, when Goop was still in her 30s or early 40s she admitted she’d been diagnosed with osteopenia, the precursor to osteoporosis, and she hadn’t even hit menopause!
Really struggling with my weight at moment and losing weight. It impacts everything at 38 & as a single Mum – even how other thin, fitness loving.c middle class mothers/women view you
& the men you have potential with. Beauty is power.
I don’t agree with Gwyneth but I also don’t criticise her choices. I think it would be hard to just one day give up that power. I’m also noticing that as I head toward 40’s fashion, style, fit bodies have more emphasise. You notice plus size models always have youthful perfect faces. I’m noticing my face change and i can see myself fighting to be attsctive & his body buff shape becomes more important. Competitive & exhausting out there.
Gosh it’s easier to just eat a taco and give up on men.
Curry, enjoy the taco. Whatever you think you aren’t enough of, I promise, that’s bullshit. You’re valuable and lovable as you are
She was beautiful in her youth. Watch Shakespeare in Love if you don’t believe me. I think it is sad that she has such issues. She does look sick now. I don’t get much joy out of laughing at people with severe issues. But she isn’t blameless because GOOP is awful. I had an IV when I had Covid and it felt lifesaving.
The irony is this disordered eating in the name of detox is doing damage to the organs that actually do detox our bodies – the liver and kidneys. Plus she’s too removed from reality to say ‘exercise’. She does “an hour of movement”. Lmao
My daughter lives in New York and these IV things are very popular there right now. She said people who work on Wall Street or at big law firms etc will go get them just to be able to work after a night of drinking too much.
She has done a few herself, but in fairness she has good reasons. She has always had digestive issues and food sensitivities that took a long time to figure out (so much testing). Sometimes she just isn’t absorbing nutrients from food well enough, so she needs a quick way to get essential vitamins into her system so she doesn’t feel like crap. Her doctor actually recommended it and it helps.
She’s also in nursing school and said some nurses are choosing to work at places that dispense these IVs. It’s less stressful and has a manageable schedule, and it pays just as well.
I wonder if this is just a fad/phase or if it’s going to become a permanent fixture in the “health care” landscape.
I think this IV thing is just becoming mainstream. I’ve heard young vets talking about hooking themselves to an IV after a night of partying so they can work.
Then my mom was the first Almond Mom fer sure lol. And I am an expert at swallowing handfuls of vitamins! Debbie Does Dallas ppfftt.
“Debbie Does Dallas ppfftt.”
I am literally crying right now, because I had a chronically-dieting herself Boomer Almond Mom, so that put the frosting on the “can relate” cake. 🤣
“Early IV adopter.” Rolling my eyes. Just like she invented yoga too? Lol. And yes Yolanda Hadid is the OG almond mom but Goop is right there with her.
Good Luck to her when that menopause hits, her bones will be like kindling. IV’s aren’t food, your body doesn’t need to be detoxed if your liver and kidneys are working and you especially don’t need to be in detox all the time. She has issues, serious ones.
Yep. And if she smokes, she is screwed. Didn’t her mom do ads for an osteoporosis drug?
Anybody who thinks her diet and exercise is about wellness is delusional. I think she believes that it is herself, but it’s just about thinness at this point because her brand is thin and rich. She was naturally super thin and then when she gave up smoking in the early 2000s gained a tiny bit of weight and had a crisis about it. Then her father became very sick with cancer and he started doing a lot of macrobiotic stuff and she did it with him, so I think at one time she tried to actually do it for wellness, but when he died it was hard for her to maintain that lifestyle and she would go back to smoking and drinking and then “detox” to try and be “better”. Rinse and repeat. At this point she has to maintain it for her business. What would happen if she became, gulp, not stick thin? You can’t sell that lifestyle if you don’t look the part. It must be exhausting.
And for those saying she doesn’t push this on her kids, she may not require it of them but they see it and let me tell you, they internalize that stuff. I’ve had to really change how I talk about food and my body around my teens, even my son, because they put that on themselves when they hear it from a parent.
Very good point. There’s no way kids don’t notice. The daughter of one of my friends has started saying “does this make me look fat?”. It’s because her mum can’t stop saying it to their dad when she’s getting ready to go out. At the moment the daughter seems to be saying it for a laugh, so my friend says, but it’s not a healthy situation.
Oh boy, there is a James Baldwin quote about kids, something like- children have always failed to listen to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.
My mom really struggled to eat my whole life. I never saw her eat like a normal person, rarely saw her happy, and she often made fun of fat people – including her own kid, and it really messed me up.
I now see – there is power in thinness, but at what cost?
This is also a PSA that for all but a few minerals, your body can’t use the vitamins you give it unless you are eating enough calories. It’s something people with eating disorders /disordered eating do – try to get all kinds of vitamins and avoid deficiencies via IVs and pills – rather than just eat actual food.
I get so mad at how normalized this stuff she promotes has become in the US, and people say, “well at least she isn’t fat.” As if, in this world that values thinness over all else, there aren’t millions of fat people who haven’t nearly killed themselves trying to lose weight, but gave up because their mental and physical health couldn’t take it. some bodies are chihuahua sized while others are Great Dane sized.
I pray this woman gets help, but then the rich never seem to pay consequences the way lower classes do. (Thinking of the rich covid deniers who make their staff wear N95s, installed ultra filtration systems in their houses and require covid vaccines for employment)
She needs to consciously uncouple from that IV. Madness.
Sparrow, I LOL’d.
The salon where I used to get my nails done recently started offering IVs. A few months before they started getting super active on IG and the owner explained that “everyone” above the age of 35 “needs” lip injections to maintain their lips. I’m doing my own nails now. I just can’t with all that crap anymore. It’s insane. Unless you have a deficiency etc. that cannot be remedied with food, eat a damn apple.
It’s interesting that you mention lip injections, because I think all the fillers people are getting injected makes IV for nutrition seem like less of the big deal than it is. I haven’t ruled out mild onjectables in the future, but I take any piercing of my skin very seriously, and certainly piercing of my veins! IVs are not fun, and salads are tasty, so I don’t get it.
Gwen does not look healthy, and clearly has disordered eating, but what former/current devotee of Tracy’s does? Besides being a confirmed grifter, Tracy is the queen of “healthy” starvation diets, and looks even unhealtier than Gwen. She also has workouts that are intended to make one lean without building muscle (though, I’m sure if you follow Tracy’s diet plan, you likely don’t have enough nutrition to really build muscle anyway!). While I can see that there are some legitimate reasons for staying lean and not wanting to appear particularly muscular, when coupled with an extreme diet, the message just sounds like, “Skinny, skinny, skinny! That’s all that matters!”
Didn’t she have osteoporosis by the time she was around 40 years old? She has always been insufferable, her eating habits have always been awful and disordered, her Goop shills have always been garbage, her hair looks like straw… I mean, the fact that people actually take health advice from her blows my mind. “You, too, can look like an emaciated scarecrow.” WTF.
She was already diagnosed with osteopenia 10 or so years ago. Good luck with Prolia Goop, at least you can get it in injection form and not have to “take a pill” like the plebes do.
Which her mum did ads for, right, so she has a genetic tendency. They’re not a cure-all, because some osteo drugs have been shown to leach calcium from your jaw and destroy your teeth.
IMO Blythe Danner has always been far more talented and attractive than her daughter.
I’ll see your “early adopter” Goopy and raise you. I have chronic Epstein-Barr. Sometimes it roars back and I’m absolutely wiped out. Found a doctor almost 20 years ago who offered IVs and suggested I get one with glutathione. OMG, it’s wonderful. Phosphatidylcholine, also wonderful and there’s a reason it’s Goop’s favorite. But I was barely functioning with chronic fatigue and had a special needs kid to take care of. I wish healthcare could incorporate things like nutritional IVs when we need a boost, but not have it cross over into batshit territory and ruin it for everyone.
As someone with an auto-immune condition and who manages that condition with a combination of pharmaceuticals and life-style modifications, I find Gwyneth Paltrow’s routine a tad disturbing.
At the height of a relapse a few years ago, I had horrific fatigue amongst other physical symptoms. So I started working with a Functional Doctor with the permission of my specialist doctor. Functional Dr’s are also medically qualified but also employ life style medicine which can range from genetic screening to nutrition, meditation etc. The Functional doc suggested off label IV’s to give my malnourished body a much needed boost. In my case I needed those IV’s as my digestion had become compromised (this can happen when people become very ill and the body moves into a semi-catabolic state) and I was not absorbing enough nutrients from food and struggling with a lot of food intolerances and sensitivities due to my compromised gut (so not outright allergies).
The same functional doctor also recommended an ancestral diet (i.e. low processed food, low FODMAP, low sugar/ carbs etc) to stabilise digestion and body processes. I also added bone broth myself as my own research showed that it was good for the body – minerals and gelatin for the gut lining. It’s also traditionally been a mainstay of a lot of primitive diets again due to the nutrients. The bone broth really helped me and sometimes it was all I could keep down along with lightly steamed veg and boiled potatoes. That’s how ill I was. I will always feel indebted to bone broth and still to this day will have batches in the fridge for those days when my gut is not cooperating and I just want something simple for dinner. I will throw in some shredded chicken, veg and rice noodles and voila a easy to digest meal in 10-15 mins.
So in essence Gwyneth Paltrow is eating and operating like someone who has adopted an Auto-immune paleo diet, which I do not understand given that she appears to be a fairly healthy person (although I may be wrong). I would not wish the dietary restrictions I adopted on anyone – they were not things I did for fun, rather I adopted that way of life to recover from a very serious condition and to preserve function is certain parts of my body. Luckily I recovered and today I understand my physical vulnerabilities much better and eat very differently and there are some things I just cannot tolerate (i.e. dairy, eggs, too much sugar, nuts) although I do not deprive myself as that is counter-productive.
I find her diet and life style unnecessary and possibly dangerous all at once – in particular the IV’s. IV’s have a medical function and should not be used routinely in this way given the risks i.e. infection etc. Also as people on ticktock pointed out it’s just an unhealthy way to approach your body.
Also I’ve never heard the term Almond mom but it fits and I have to wonder where Gwyneth Paltrow herself learned this form of disordered eating ?
Gotta say, I am just gobsmacked by all this. Routine IVs? For ‘health’? I had no idea! Truly, this is all so outside my own particular life & lifestyle I’m having trouble fathoming it all. As a commenter above noted, I associated IVs with hospitals & operations & keeping you alive when you have some sort of serious condition. But for–vanity? Hangovers? Pick-me-ups? I just don’t get it, I really don’t. Every single needle stick is a risk that I am not willing to take unless it’s absolutely necessary.
Oh how I love a good GOOP post! Lol
I admit I am all over the map regarding how I feel about Gwyneth and it ranges from she annoys the hell out of me to at times, finding her hysterical. When she’s cutting off the school bus in her Vespa she’s annoying as hell. When she’s playing a Waspy Karen who manages to offend everyone at the party in an SNL skit, she’s hilarious.
When it comes to food though, she has a very unhealthy relationship with it. My old neighborhood down South was swarming with Karens. The more I was around them, the more I was able to trace the source of their bitchiness. First, the majority of them are married to horrible men who cheat, steal, don’t help with the kids, and belittle them. Several of those men are waiting until the youngest child turns 18 to file for divorce to avoid paying child support and they’ve already started the process of hiding assets from them.
Second, they’re HUNGRY. This hunger makes them short with their kids, bitchy to teachers, horrible to their own friends, and so unpleasant to be around. I know how cranky I get when I haven’t eaten all day – they’re like this ALL THE TIME. They don’t eat anything. And they overexercise. They all have what my friends and I used to call runner’s face (also known as jogger’s face) – there are no fats or nutrients getting to their body so they are 40 looking 65. Their faces look hellah old, but they’re a size 0 so they see this as a victory. To counter this, here come the fillers, hence The Joker faces. Just eat FFS! Then you won’t be such a bitch.
When I want to lose a little weight, I cut out alcohol, processed foods and several cut back on sugar. I go for leafy greens, juices, lean proteins, and I eat a lot of fruit. I drink even more water and tea than usual. I admit I have a certain weight I am comfortable with – I don’t want to buy a whole new wardrobe so I do pay attention to it (somewhat). Gwyneth is around my age, but she looks WAY older than me. So does Kate. You need some fat in your diet ladies you really do. JLO doesn’t drink and she avoids certain foods, but she is aging beautifully – she eats!
I think Gwyneth’s relationship with food has always been unhealthy, but I do believe it got worse when her father died of cancer. She was really close to her dad. Maybe this is a weird way she, as ill informed as she is, tries to manage her health when she felt powerless over her dad getting sick. She mentioned in an interview her kids make fun of the fact that she doesn’t eat. So it’s good that they are not having that nonsense in their lives.
Also, I had never heard the term Almond mom but it’s an awesome expression.
I’m off the have a piece of almond cake from the Whole Foods Bakery (delish).
Yeah, as the Mom of a recovering anorexic, I can guarantee you that Gwyneth is causing nothing but trouble with her glamorization of disordered eating. She is part of the problem. She should realize that her misinformed, dangerous food habits can kill. She is likely shortening her own life…she probably has the bone density of an 80 year-old. Is it worth it?
I agree with this. It’s one thing if she’s quietly doing this to herself in her own home. Still not good, but whatever. The idea that she’s marketing this lifestyle with instructions! It’s horrible!!