Queen Camilla staggered past the Maori performers on Commonwealth Day

This year’s Commonwealth Day in the UK didn’t get much coverage internationally or locally, from what I can see. That’s what happens when Commonwealth Day falls on the Monday after the Oscars. So, people are still looking at the photos mid-week and going “oh right, that happened on Monday.” As we discussed, the Princess of Wales wore an awful Erdem suit, Sophie wore Meghan cosplay and Queen Camilla couldn’t be bothered to secure her hat on a windy day.
It was just last night that I saw the videos of the Windsors’ arrivals at Westminster Abbey. Despite the windy conditions, Maori performers had been stationed outside the Abbey to give a traditional greeting to the Windsors as they all arrived in separate cars. King Charles and Queen Camilla were the first to arrive, and look at this wide shot of their arrival:
So, I went looking for this wide angle on YouTube, but it looks like all of the British outlets chose a much tighter shot on King Charles for the arrival, all so they could avoid the angle of Camilla disrespectfully (and drunkenly?) staggering past the Maori performers. Like, it was windy, her hat was about to blow off, but you know what? That’s no excuse. This is her first Commonwealth Day and Commonwealth service as queen! And she couldn’t even be bothered to show a modicum of respect for the Maori performers. Guess what? They were also dealing with blustery conditions. Asinine. Camilla is so disrespectful. Of course, the rest of the Windsors only stopped for a moment to acknowledge the performers too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
She smirks at the cameras. That hat is awful and she should not have tried to wear it outside on a windy day.
Why did Cammie not just secure her hat with hat pins???
Exactly, the real Queen would have not only secured her hat, but insisted on stopping to watch the Maori greeting, windy or not. Some of those dancers were barefoot.
@TESSA, OMG I just clicked onto my home page on Facebook and there is a picture of princess diana and BULLYAM from 1991 and Camilla in these pictures is wearing the exact same shade of blue and a very similar hat!! Now I’m not to good on the computer or my phone, but if anyone can find it and look you will see what I mean, you might even be able to copy and paste!!
Neither Charles nor William chose well. Though Charles and bill are no prize s themselves.
At least Kate performs well in public for the most part. He chose better than his dad, though Harry chose best of all. Imagine the role Meghan and Harry could have/should have been playing at Commonwealth events if these morons had brains in their heads.
If you’ve never seen it, find the footage of Charles and Camilla openly snickering/sneering at Indigenous throat singers during a live performance in Canada. It’s really gross.
Kate treated Meghan horribly. For that I see her as a really bad choice but maybe she is the wife will deserves.
Did you see the video of everyone sitting in the church? All the members of the BRF laughed at POC during their performance, you can even see Kate making fun of them with Willy. These are the only moments where the two get along..
Kate performs well for a phot shoot, but tanks when she speaks. Sad fact.
Kate embarrassed herself on the Caribbean tour in her interactions with people of color. She doesn’t perform well in public. She grins inanely and waves her hands around and says dumb things.
Kate performs well with smile the size of hangers yes. But the maori group chose not to perform for her and willam when they arrived. Lol
They did for the wessexes, for KFC and Cowmilla but not for kkkhate and nuclear willie.
I haven’t seen that video of the two of them laughing at the throat singing, not sure I want to as I’m sure it’ll be enraging. Just wanted to comment that the traditional throat singing is so incredible. I love seeing it whenever I have an opportunity.
that’s what happens when you put your trashy, drunk side piece in the palace and i feel like will just got worn down and figured she would be the least likely to complain about affairs. all 4 of them deserve the unhappy life they are likely leading.
From an “abolish the monarchy” pov, they did choose well…
Camzilla would have done better to skip the event altogether.
She could have held onto her hat while she stood there watching them. What an ass.
She’s the one people should be lined up along the streets yelling “Shame!” at every time she’s out in public.
Or, like a person, could’ve taken hat off and accepted greeting properly. Put hat back on once inside. It’s not hard
Seriously. Take it off your head and stand and watch patiently like a human being would. But no. Maybe it would have exposed her bald crown under her hat, there to allow access to a cranial port from which her sensitivity chip had fallen out.
The way she turned to see where Charles was. Did she think he wouldn’t bother to stop as well?
Camilla is Queen now. Harry really went easy on her in his book.
Harry was not exactly flattering Camilla or Kate.
@Tessa: But he could have gone harder on Camilla. I think she’s done a lot of bad things to him and later Meghan that he didn’t include in the book.
I finally finished his book yesterday, and yeah he went easy on her, but still was pretty clear that she and her team were leaking stories and causing drama. Shame on Charles for letting her treat his sons that way, and shame on her for being such an awful person.
I’ve come to expect nothing else from Mrs Rottweiler.
It’s all about her, and she’ll be where she always wanted to be in a few weeks’ time.
So why bother. We all know she’s racist to the core, see the tasteful interior deco provided by her sister, the blackamoor lamps all throughout their places.
Or that incident years ago in Canada where she disrespected the First Nation throat singers and talked through their performance.
It’s good for more people to witness her behavior though.
Abolish the monarchy.
Not just talked but openly laughed at them.
Racists are going to racist. 🤷🏼♀️
And along with the US, racists – since after President Obama was elected – have been getting less ashamed, more loud, more obvious and more violent.
Banning the teaching of black history that wasn’t actually even being taught before college is a racist talking point – and it is winning the gop elections (looking at you Virginia). They can’t win on cutting social programs, cutting taxes for yhecwealthy. But they can still win by having poor, racist white people vote against their own economic interests b/c treating minorities badly is a bigger priority for them than belong themselves.
I give up.
Believe me, many of us here in Virginia are just gritting our teeth and trying to make it through his term, hoping he doesn’t break everything by the time he leaves. Thank God for term limits.
@ariel – 💯 to everything you said…
I remember that incident too – appalling lack of respect.
They (the BRF) treat the people who perform for them as if they are court jesters in some medieval court or something. Just there to “entertain” the King. They can’t be bothered learning about the culture and meaning behind any of it.
It’s all very embarrassing and I think it’s outdated too.
Babz, I hope there is a way to organize and start protesting issues to make sure that people understand what happens next. I think there needs to be a push nationally to make sure people understand that Florida will be the nation unless we start pushing back. It’s so big it’s almost overwhelming. But we can’t get overwhelmed.
Ugh!
My husband wants us to move to Virginia soon. It scares me.
Aw, cmon…Rottweilers are lovely and dont deserve to be lumped in with her
So regal! So queenly! 🙄
I’ve said this before. CIII and the consort have had DECADES to prepare for their inevitable “promotion.” Every clumsy, tone deaf, cringy display of their lack of preparedness or outright disregard for their roles is shameful. Each moment of this CW day/service should have been choreographed and scripted to show the Subjects that QEII’s passing did not throw the entire monarchy into the flaming dumpster. Another opportunity served up on a golden platter is wasted and, of course, before the eyes of the Commonwealth that Chuckles clearly doesn’t care about.
Even without her bad behavior to Diana. Harry. And Meghan she is still not a good choice to be queen.. Camilla has no manners or refinement to be queen consort. She was tutored by b o l l a n d but still is not good choice of queen.camilla did not learn to be gracious or polite. Charles is a disaster himself though but he did not choose a good consort.
The side piece has now finally become Queen. She feels she’s entitled to do whatever she wants now. What a piece of sh!t!
…Well, she is. She won. Nothing we can do about that.
That’s so terrible. Just really bad. The queen would never.
I have the feeling that everything the Queen worked for during her long, long reign is slipping away. The Windsors seem intent on destroying any goodwill or credibility the monarchy had under QEII.
I wonder how long they had to stand on those cold stones in bare feet waiting for them only to have the “QC” walk right past. 🥶🫤
It sure seems to be deteriorating fast with this duo. My heart goes out to those young performers it looked like it was freezing out and the treatment they received is unforgivable and a huge insult.
I wouldn’t exactly say the queen worked, I guess if you want to call having to wear the most expensive of clothing and jewels while being forced to wave at the peasants work then sure, she worked. Think of the entertaining she had to do, the places she had to visit, the gifts protocol said she couldn’t refuse and the gorgeous homes she was forced to live in. Hard worker alright. She sat on her throne almost 30 years longer than she should have, simply because she wouldn’t know what to do with herself without the constant attention, pomp and ceremony that surrounded her. She probably would have been utterly lost without her royal identity. She had staying power, but I don’t think it was beneficial to the institution she promised to uphold.
Am I imagining it, or did the queen not have her hat blow off once and she just laughed? I mean Camilla should have just had hat pins and had her hat secured, but since she didn’t why didn’t she just take off her hat until she got into the doorway and then put it back on for entry into the church? That seems less offensive if it is going to offend someone then ignoring people who are standing there solely to welcome you.
@Dee(2) What you said. I responded the same above only later. The media would’ve replayed Camilla’s show of respect for YEARS if she’d just taken the hat off and been gracious
@Dee(2), the problem wasn’t with her hat… the problem was and still is her idea of entitlement… I mean, she’s the “queen “, so, why should she stop and stay in a windy day outside? Just to watch the Maori performance? She’s simply disrespectful and offensive.
If C&C ever go on a tour of NZ, I hope that this is remembered and played on a continuous loop prior to and during their visit. They may be titled king and queen, but they have no class, no grace, no manners, and zero compassion or empathy. They are terrible symbols of their country. Just by their crassness they will squander every bit of respect and good will created by his mother.
Last time they toured Aotearoa there was a total lack of interest, but we weren’t actively hostile. That may have changed.
If H&M had been there I bet it would have gotten more attention.
It’s easy to imagine the warm greetings that H&M would have extended to the Maori dancers. They would not only have watched the performance — they would have spoken to them as actual human beings.
Camilla is such a racist POS. And Charles has elevated her because he’s also a POS.
With Camilla, disrespecting native cultures is a feature, not a bug.
Exactly. She’s just like her PoW daughter in law, who always manages to exhibit disgraceful, disrespectful behavior during church services, most notably during Commonwealth services. This family deserves each other, and I’m more thankful than ever that Harry and Meg escaped.
Awful, rude woman. It’s always all about her. That’s clear from her behavior here and in the past incident with the Inuit throat singers. I don’t understand how anyone can defend her behavior. That tax payers fund her lifestyle is an embarrassment.
Please tell me she is getting dragged for this. What a cow
Of course not because the royal reporters and British media and trolls would only care if this was Meghan. Everyone else can do whatever they want.
So rude, als like the above said also the Inuit throat singers. For people who claim they love the Commonwealth they sure don’t appreciate the Commonwealth.
Also awaiting the outrage from royal fans because she walked in front of Charles. Or is that only bad if the non white BRF member does it?
There is also no outrage when keen walks in front of bill.
I just don’t understand why she didnt have her hat secured? Its not her first time wearing a hat, she knew it was likely to be windy…..what was the issue?
She was disrespectful and rude to the performers – she barely hesitated to look at them – but I think that’s pretty par for the course with her.
She could have been rushing to the ladies room?
In addition to being rude, I think Dairy Queen is afraid of the protesters. I noticed that she cancelled an appearance last week the day after they were heckled at Colchester. They claimed weather conditions were too bad to take the helicopter but commenters noted there was a train that went to wherever she was scheduled to appear. I love that the anti-monarchy noise seems to be getting under her skin. She’ll disappear rather than stand there and take it.
That’s what cowards and bullies usually do – they run at the first sign of possible conflict.
What’s really bad is that the Maori dancers are standing out there BAREFOOT to highlight their traditional dance. The others are rushing by because they don’t want the wind to knock off their hats while those dancers stand out there barefoot in the cold to dance and greet them.
There is something so Dickens and sad about that image.
That makes her behavior even worse. Those poor greeters had to have been practically numb standing on freezing cold stones, and they still smiled and were gracious and welcoming to people who barely gave them a moment of their time.
Camilla could certainly learn some manners from those greeters.
She saw Charles stop and she decided she’d go on without him. Where are all pearl clutchers wailing about protocol?
She’s a classless woman and I don’t have any expectations otherwise. I don’t know if it was New Zealand/Aotearoa’s “turn” or something as I haven’t noticed this performance other year but I really wished they hadn’t bothered. I know it’s probably an honor for the group but this disrespect isn’t worth it.
I’d like to think our GG would send a please explain note but I guess that’s not things work.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Dame Cindy did send a “please explain”.
I guess this is another example of “when people show what they are really like believe them”?
At least Charles stayed and watched. Then greeted those from the group by the door properly?
I’m thinking it would be good to disentangle NZ from the Crown more each day but how could it work as the Treaty was between Māori and Queen Victoria? Or do we wait it out and hope for better with King George?
#goodkingharry
She’s vile, vile inside & out. Charles and William both ended up with the life partners they truly deserve. May they all slowly rot in their respective levels of bitterness and bile.
She’s vile inside and out, to the detriment of how many people, and counting? Long live the Queen Consnort.
Even Chuck was looking around for her
There are several videos like this–she is really a horrible person. I was watching BBC (?) right after QEII passed, and C&C pulled up outside BP where there was a large crowd waiting. Charles got out of the car and started shaking hands with the public, but Camilla turned and wandered over to the gate without even acknowledging the crowd. It was strange given that every other royal couple had been out pressing the flesh with the public, and every other royal lady had done their duty. She’s the worst possible queen for this moment. She has the worst instincts and seems so obviously selfish. Love to see it for them all!
As usual the royal propaganda machine (tabloid) hides the truth and doesn’t show her disrespectfully walk past the king and not acknowledge the New Zealand performers. Where is the royal protocol police to admonish her when she breaks protocol and not only walk past the king but leave him standing there like he is the consort and she is the monarch. Thankfully the full footage has circulated on social media.
Shouldn’t ignore the propaganda that comes with monarchy. It’s there to help the monarchy survive and remain in power. The facilitators (media Barons) enjoy their power of association which is what motivates their participation. It’s an ecosystem.
Do we remember when trump took office? Respect and decorum went out the window. Not to mention racism was up 100 fold. What we have here is trumpilla! We are seeing what happens when one is drunk with power😒.
And perhaps also drunk with alcohol.
24/7
It’s pretty frustrating that such a constant rude behavior from her is not reported in the news… she is so well connected that she imposes her own narrative not only for herself but , judging from Spare, for other members of the family in the media… despicable..
All I can say is, QEII would never. She would’ve stood there in the wind, watched the performers, said a little something to whoever is in charge, and then shuffled her way in. She might have been bored to tears in those 30 seconds, but she never would’ve just kept walking.
When faced with a cold blustering wind Camilla decided to save her hat and scurried past the barefooted Maori dancers who must have been waiting for hours for her arrival. The character of a person is revealed in these unexpected moments
Amazing that Charles has allowed his girlfriend/wife to besmirch his sons for years and now she’s acting like a dumb a-hole yet he wants to place all the blame on Harry that people don’t like him.
What made it even more awful, it looked as if at least two of the dancers were dancing barefooted.
I noticed the Maori performers stood completely quiet and still with hands at their sides when Will and Kate walked by. Anyone know why?
I noticed that, too! They were performing as Anne & her husband, Edward & Sophie arrived, as well as Charles & Camilla, but not Kate and William! They stopped for them. I’m going to pretend they did this on purpose, that they would not bother to greet these two. They didn’t deserve it.
It seemed very intentional. Either they refuse to perform for the Wales, or they were instructed not to distract from Keen’s entrance.
I heard about this yesterday and imagine my shock and horror when I saw it was true. This bitch pranced past the King, while there was a performance when she should have been standing beside him. Prince Phillip would nevah and we all know how problematic he was. Is it me, or does this new court just not give a phuk?
I agree, Phillip as the consort would have never walked passed. We’d have expected the late queen to have paused and Phillip would have remained by her side as well. Camilla is crass, utterly appalling and so undeserving of her title.
Well, Philip probably would have stopped to watch but then he would also possibly have made some terrible racist joke to the dancers, so you win some, you lose some.
Good old Phil, there was hardly a culture he didn’t insult.
Camilla is just showing people the cow she has always been
I agree that this is disrespectful, but also think it is uncalled for to speculate about drunkenness here. I hope we can call out bad behavior without engaging in it ourselves.
Fair point. Perhaps Camilla had enjoyed some edibles?!
It was windy and she was walking on cobblestones. Also, she’s in her 70’s and getting over covid. None of that is an excuse for ignoring people who’ve been waiting out in the cold to perform in homage to you. Put a pin in your hat, hold onto your husband’s arm and greet the people properly.
I don’t believe for one fn minute that she had covid. She used that as an excuse to avoid the angry public. Just like Andrew did. And they lie all the time, so …
@Maida actually being drunk would excuse her bad behavior to some extent. Sadly.
No, being drunk at the Commonwealth service is not any kind of an excuse. Maybe – “it was so windy and cold and she’s just getting over covid, so she was rushing to get inside.” Maybe.
Camilla does not have to be nice to the dancers, that would not get her the front page.
Mercifully they were spared her interest…
Imagine if Wallis Simpson had used the tabloids as well as Camilla.
Camilla looked like she was going to have a skirt flashing moment too at one point.
At least Kate seems to have learned to have weights sewn in her skirts (finally).
Them snickering and sneering is no surprise – as some pointed out there was the faces they were making to the indigenous singers in Canada and the smirking thst they all openly did during Harry & Meghan’s wedding. Small minds the lot of them…
This is a Haka? I’ve watched You Tube videos on it from funerals, weddings, athletic events etc. Old queeny knows no shame, neither does her husband. I saw the throat singing video from Canada. So much for protocol let alone courtesy, well mannered behavior. Shame.
The camera is tight because the “Not my king” protests are using bigger and better signs!
EasterenViolet, are they allowed to protest vocally? I keep hoping there is Not My King chanted during the Chubbly and Clowning.
Ugly on the inside and out. Why have any expectations of decent behavior from her, she’s shown everyone who she is for years, believe her.
Is anyone surprised? The royal family has shown who they are countless times.
Don’t know how other Kiwis feel about this, but I’m really angry at how insulting and disrespectful that was. #abolishthemonarchy was trending in NZ last night, so can’t just be me. Don’t know why we’re honoring the colonisers anyway. UK is the only nation that celebrates Commonwealth Day, it isn’t even on the calendar here.
DIANA WOULD NEVAH!
Exactly @Kate! Every time I see this trash can I imagine Princess Diana in her place. She’d have stopped. She’d have been glowing and smiled. She may have even talked to some of them after the performance. She was so lovely to everyone. I truly miss her. Charles chose so poorly. He had filet mignon and said I don’t want that! Where’s the can opener? Someone open this old can of pig balls, anchovies, and liver.
I am glad no one forgot the disrespect this side piece showed Canada’s First Nations cause this is what I think about every time I see her ugly mug. That and her lunch with her buddy Jeremy.
Just awful as usual.
Down with the Monarchy!
NZ, Oz, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Canada please all be doing your “Throw the bums OUT!” paperwork so you can be free of these vile people.
How can the US help to move this along?
Ready to bring them all down.