Princess Kate dresses ‘with gravitas, it is nothing to do with a rivalry with Meghan’

Personally, I thought the fashion at Monday’s Commonwealth Service was overwhelmingly boring and dowdy. Not just the Princess of Wales – who wore an overpriced and patterned Erdem suit – but Camilla, Sophie and Anne all looked basic and unremarkable. But because Kate is Kate and there’s nothing else to talk about other than her fashion, the Daily Mail’s Liz Jones was tasked with writing a column about how Kate’s style has improved as Princess of Wales. Personally, as a long-time Kate watcher, her style level is about the same as PoW, but her hair and her hairpieces are a f–king disaster. But I digress, please enjoy these unhinged highlights from Liz Jones’s column: “’This is what a Queen looks like’: LIZ JONES says Kate’s Commonwealth Day outfit shows she ‘means business’ – after ditching ‘dowdy and safe’ outfits.”
Jones begs for Kate to ditch the Victorian coatdresses: “Please, Kate, I was pleading as she arrived on a blustery, dull afternoon for the Commonwealth Day service. Please, no nipped-in-at-the-waist coat dress with no room for your kidneys. No coat dress. No polka dots. No exposed knees. Nothing recycled. No head-to-toe gold. Nothing French, as the British fashion industry needs your gold dust to survive. And please God, no high street.
Kate’s PoW style compared to Meghan: “There is a new gravitas to the way she dresses. It is nothing to do with a rivalry with Meghan; dear God, all you must do to win that battle is to own an iron and a mirror. No. Kate knows she is one step closer to being Queen Consort, is now so much more high profile, that she is all about diplomatic dressing.
Edgy yet serious: “She can still be edgy…She can still be fun – viz, the opera gloves worn for the BAFTAs. But everything is getting serious now. There is so much weight of expectation on her narrow shoulders that in order to cope she is channelling not just Diana, but the late Queen herself…In years past on this very occasion, Kate had looked somewhat dowdy, and safe. Too many checks. Too many slurries. Exposed knees. Military buttons: ewwww. She knew she wasn’t the star. That role was of course taken by the Queen. But today? She knew she was the one woman everyone is craning their necks to see.
Remember Kate’s fashion show at Philip’s funeral? “We first saw down-to-business Kate at Prince Philip’s funeral. In black Roland Mouret, she was impeccable. She knew she had to bear the brunt of the nation’s tears when the Queen could not. She did not put a foot wrong. It was a ‘Wow.’ moment, and we need a few more of those.
Once again, a mention of Meghan: “So, on Monday afternoon, did she deliver? For an occasion celebrating an institution that has of late taken a bit of a battering, not just from the likes of Meghan….Camilla was in royal blue, the colour Kate chose last year, but the outfit was a tad too plain, like something she dug up in the boot room. No. This is second fiddle dressing, not how a Queen should show up. And Kate? Hooray! No dreaded coat dress, but instead? A peplum. A pattern. Inky, sexy, classy navy. A saucer hat that threatened to take off in the wind. No reed-thin silhouette, but a kick like one of the Queen’s beloved ponies. No blasted coat dress but a jaunty two piece with flare and flounce. And a contrast cream lining, people.
Priceless Erdem: “The whole ensemble is by Erdem, the Canadian-born designer who has made London his home, and whom Kate adores for his love of print, florals, colour. (Jacket, £2,000. Skirt, £1,000. Put together, bloody priceless!) The exact, correct, grown-up length, which is mid-calf. She seems covered in tiny birds but the pattern is in fact floral. The detailing on the back is exquisite: Kate knows that so many people will just see her from behind. It is all very Thirties. And not a polka dot in sight.
Steroid queen: “This is a queen, but on steroids. This is Kate using fashion as Diana used fashion: to cheer us up. This is what we need now. Confidence. Kate finally has an hour-glass shape, both relaxed but infinitely formal. I’m literally completely and utterly in awe, and hopelessly in love.
This is genuinely embarrassing and unsettling. Is this… what British people want? Kate wandering around in Edwardian cosplay, looking like Lady Mary from Downton Abbey? Do they want Kate to turn a prince consort’s funeral into a fashion show and photoshoot? It’s bonkers. And it would be different if Kate actually wore a good suit, but this Erdem ain’t it. The peplum combined with the white stitching combined with the floral pattern… it looked like she wore a repurposed duvet. Now, I also think it’s sort of funny that much of this column was damning Kate with faint praise, mocking her buttons and her retro silhouettes. But WTF is this: “It is nothing to do with a rivalry with Meghan; dear God, all you must do to win that battle is to own an iron and a mirror.” Kate literally has a Meghan lookbook and she fastidiously cosplays Meghan constantly.
Again, Meghan lives rent free in all their minds. Kate looking like an extra from a 1940s movie is just not it. And ouch, the dig at Crocmilla! The media is trying to start a war single handily, I see.
People on Twitter found the bedspread she cosplayed. The bed wore it better.
The size by side with the bed bath and beyond photos are hilarious.. this outfit is hideous and the fact that is cost £3000 is criminal. This article praising her choice is laughable it comes across like a PR piece.
Two online famous fashion bloggers said she was dressing like her late grandmother-in-law trying to look like a Queen Regnant.
This is soo unhinged, I can’t believe! That sounds rather critical to me, she also writes that Kate only doesn’t dress ugly now, after 23 (!!!) years in this family. And she owes EVERYTHING to Meghan, everything she now likes about Kate, Kate copied from Meghan. Those sick people..
And the costume looks really horrible!!!!
LMAO YES! This is so cringe that it could be satire. The whole mirror and iron thing, and then choosing to say Meghan alone is the one “battering” the royal family, because Andrew, Charles, Camilla, and Will have brought nothing but honor to it amirite? It honestly reads like someone who was told to write a positive piece about someone they absolute can’t stand so they decide to go bat shit over the top and sarcastic. “I’m literally completely and utterly in awe, and hopelessly in love.”??? This just cannot be real and if I read the phase “did not put a foot wrong” on more effing time..
This whole article screams camp middleton. Kkkate is trying to be relevant and needed bc TOB wants to replace her with a more stylish model. Lolol this is desperate.
Yes @MsIam to quote Cardi B, Meghan “got condos in that b!tch’s head”. She mentioned Meghan several times and Diana once. An article about Kate is never about her she has to be placed in the proximity of more interesting women.
Also a outfit will help a person carry the “tears of a nation”? Harry said it best in Spare, these “writers” are just bad at writing.
I snorted when I read the part about bearing “the brunt of the nation’s tears when the Queen could not.” Kaiser is asking the question I really want answered, is this what British people want?
I’m starting to think the answer is yes, and it’s so disturbing. You have a woman who has failed to launch into anything remotely resembling an adult, but sometimes she wears something nice, so the Empire is saved?
“Crocmilla” OMG such a burn!!!
Um, Lady Mary wouldn’t have been caught dead in this. That character had so much style. Lol.
That suit is fug and the hat looks ridiculous with it.
I said what I said.
And I agree with what you said. That mess cost more than £3000 ?? Also she is “trying” to wear a brooch with the outfit but the brooch is lost in the weird print and you have to wonder if it IS a brooch and not part of the print. Once again, she’s awful at wearing jewelry. Hasn’t a clue. Not a single one. Everything they deny is true. Kate has copied Meghan for ages. Come off it.
It could have been “ok”. Not a win not a lose just you know … fine. But the earrings just … girl. Wtf. Learn to accessorize. Just go to Etsy, look for minimalist studs and ear drops and buy. Ughhhhhh.
That brooch would have been better on the hat, at least it wouldn’t have been lost in the print. Or just wear it on a different day with a different outfit. I was a bit taken aback at the zigzag topstitching at the darts. I didn’t realize that! Good gad!
I was surprised by how much I vehemently dislike this. I think Kate frequently wears pretty boring clothes (as did Meghan, frankly) in order to “show off” her jewelry, which tends to have cultural or historical significance. (The problem is, a lot of it just isn’t that pretty. I mean, when was the last time you saw a woman her age constantly wearing brooches?) I have negatively judged her for being too dowdy in the past, but now that I’ve seen her attempt at “interesting”, I take it back. A patterned suit + lurid, 80s-style jewels + sculptural hat is A LOT, and frankly more than she can carry.
@BeanieBean: Yes, either the hat or not at all. I can’t believe she actually wore a brooch at all with that print. Less is more. She doesn’t get it, at age 41. Epic fail. Ever since the truth came out about WanK, the sight of them disgusts me now.
I swear, Erdem has a JC Penneys catalog from the 70’s and uses it for design “inspiration”! Far too many similar looks to them.
I was forced to wear an almost exact duplicate to this in the 70’s. JCP was my mom’s go to shop. I hated it back then too.
You are so right! Ugh, this is JCP circa 70s and 80s. Probably the rest of the decades, but I was working and buying my own clothes by then, and never stepped foot in another JCP.
Ah, yes. Kate can cheer up the masses of people who can’t afford to heat their homes or feed themselves. Her terrible fashion fixes all the world’s problems. Truly, a case of bread and circuses.
It’s beginning to give Evita vibes, too – throw the descamisados a few pictures of clothes and jewels, show up empty handed at patronages but get the photo op so people can ooh and aah over the pretty, pretty princess show, and lather, rinse, repeat. At least Eva Peron had the smarts to give out some food and lottery tickets at her photo ops. This one can’t even manage that.
What exactly CAN she manage? To play the piano with two fingers?
Wow praising her funeral outfit as a wow moment and holding the nation together? These people are f’in insane. She’s finally wearing grown up clothes and has the big girls closet? That’s not just embarrassing it’s awful. Oh and Meghan’s a bully (who has said nothing bad about the family, that was H). She checked all boxes. Racism, victim, clothes but no substance.
BUT, Meghan lured “stupid” Harry with her evil devil vagina….
I love the hat. I don’t hate the print, but the cut of the suit is so bad. I also feel like the hat doesn’t really match, but this site constantly talks about the clashing of the same colors. This is a classic example.
I like the hat and the suit reminds me a bit of Dior’s New Look which I love. But you’re right, they don’t match. She should have either matched the navy exactly or chosen a contrasting colour for the hat.
She could’ve done cream shoes/hat/gloves, to match the design, or red…the obvious choices. I’d’ve even gone with a pale yellow, which looks great with midnight navy. But *all* of her “accessories” would need to be the same shade.
The contrasting hat would have been so good.
Like white is the safe choice but Sophie wore a white hat.
Does she not have a color wheel? Doesn’t she knkw anything about color science as it relates to clothes? It’s CLOTHES. she would be interested in that esp with her art degree.
Orange is the opposite so that would have been a fire combo. But obviously too outside her comfort zone.
Midnight blue acts as a neutral and almost anything wouod have gone with it.
Certain colors don’t do well with her skin tone but a solid dark pink or dark red would have been great.
Also. This women must have hundreds upon hundreds of hats. If you can’t match the shade exactly …. Choose another flipping hat. It’s not like she has anything else to do.
This is not Dior New Look. To see DNL, just look at almost everything Lady Sarah Chatto has worn for 20 years.
@notasugarhere: Sarah didn’t say it was Dior’s New Look (1947 it came out I believe), she said it reminded her a bit of it. There are some similarities here too. Also keep in mind that they try hard to add “bulk” to her outfits to hide how skinny she really is.
As someone else wrote years ago about one of her many awful Temperly dresses? It is like the bad Butterick pattern trying to be something it isn’t.
But thank goodness there isn’t a polka-dot in sight…. just small, irregularly shaped white things that could be birds or flowers. This passes for a fashion triumph in the minds of these people! I’m on board with the theory that Liz went out to the pub and wrote this fanfic under duress (@Roo’s theory below)…. it’s the only explanation that makes any sense.
I think the problem is that the peplum hits too high. Kate has a long torso and the peplum would ideally hit lower on her body, which tells me that this suit wasn’t bespoke. Or maybe it was and it’s just a bad fit.
Cheer us up. Who is us. Her outfits looks so dowdy. Kate has no hour glass shape.and her tacky fashion show at Philips funeral was no wow moment but tasteless. Kate put plenty of feet wrong another fawning article about keen.
Unfortunately that’s all they have are fawning articles. Can’t has no substance.
No hourglass shape & no narrow shoulders. She has broad, square shoulders. If they’re going to write about fashion, they need to get the terms correct.
LOL @beanie, that was my first thought – Kate has the shoulders of a linebacker!
So in conclusion, Kate is being praised for wearing a bedspread and a flying saucer hat. Got it!
And an hour glass figure! 😆
When she’s so rail-thin that she has to run around in the shower just to get wet? You should see the fawning on Twitter. I was nauseated. For a hat that doesn’t match, improper jewelry wearing and a peplum style that went out in the 1970s, or so I thought. I give up.
According to Vogue, this collection was “inspired by the wallpapers and upholsteries of Victorian houses”. Must be why the fabric also works as a bedspread. Wonder if Jones got her inspiration from this Vogue article, equally gushing about Kates “fashion credentials” (and Erdem’s collections “steeped in history and [royal] tradition”). Ugh. At least they managed to leave Meghan’s name out of it.
https://www.vogue.com/article/kate-middleton-princess-of-wales-erdem-skirt-suit
If the goal was to present herself as soft home goods and wall coverings – mission accomplished. I don’t find the inspiration at all complimentary – dress yourself as a fusty, musty Victorian house, and the adoring throngs will praise you to the skies. Honestly…🙄
Even when they try to prop this coat hanger up they diss her and find a way to obsess over Duchess Meghan. It’s so sad an hilarious all at once.
OMG. This is unhinged.
Kate is saving the nation by wearing…..not a coat dress? (I will agree that I like the lengh of this suit on Kate, but I don’t think she’s going to save the Commonwealth with this suit.) Kate needs to be sexy as she enters a church service? KATE is the person everyone wants to see?? (Charles and Camilla are not going to like that, at all, LOL.)
I do appreciate the underhanded insults though, about her coatdress and military buttons etc lol. It seems this person was not a fan of those looks either.
This over the top praise of a woman for wearing a new suit is just ridiculous and it tells me that there is nothing else to say about her, and that the DM is trying desperately to convince people that Kate is perfect because of that new suit.
St. Patricks day on friday – wonder how much she will spend on a new green coatdress for that??
I’m still recovering over the comments that the nation needed her fashion shoot during Philip’s funeral because the Queen was too sad to do it herself?
Right?? Why would seeing Kate in her diamonds and Dynasty cosplay make anyone feel better about Philip’s death? (to the extent that people in the UK were that upset over his death, IDK.) The Queen WENT TO THE FUNERAL. She was right there. Like, what?
Um…sexy?
@FeedMeChips:
I wondered that exact same thing! Until I saw the Twitter post. It’s gotta be because it reminds her of a bed. 🤷♂️
Kate is no Diana and never will be Diana would have been horrified by mean girl Kate.
These people talk about Meghan more than we do about our President in these papers and on their morning shows. It never ceases to amaze me how they write this nonsense and people apparently say well let me forget what my eyes just saw this must be right. Even the outfits of Meghan’s that I didn’t like are heads above anything Kate wears. The only times I like what she has on is when she’s stealing her look from her sister in law. Trying so hard to make someone with no presence a fashion icon, she just doesn’t have it stop trying to force it.
ETA: Also the hagiography is getting beyond parody. She had to bear the brunt of the nations tears? WTAF?
She also has to cheer the people and give them confidence through her fashion, lol… she’s a queen on steroids !!/s
Well, at least she’s not top CEO and peacemaker anymore. Blech.,,
First we had “festive” glances, now we have “dressing with gravitas” to explain her matronly and unimaginative wardrobe. The European royals dress with gravitas too but they are decidedly not frumpy.
“She knew she had to bear the brunt of the nation’s tears”? What does that even mean? If she is all that, why is it necessary to slam Meghan and Cam to lift her up? So Cam’s getting it from Sohie and Kate. Wonder if KC will retaliate.
I cackled at this part, like what???? By wearing Roland Mouret she carried the nation?!?! Call her Kate Churchill, tf.
@equality, maybe she had to bare our tears because she she has as much personality as a bloomin soggy tissue! And omfg, when will they just admit that they can’t let megs go. Megan was and is the star that outshone the bloomin lot of them. Khate can have as many wiglets as she wants, she can drip in diamonds (as opposed to just dripping which she seems to do a lot of) but she will NEVER match the natural style and grace that Megan has. And a big WTF about the iron comment! They can try and make a silk purse out of a pigs ear but it ain’t happening. Megan lives rent free in all their heads, from reporters to Royals, in my head I have an old tune playing, but the words are different, all I can hear is “Now I know, they can’t let meghan go” 😂
I live in London and I didn’t know it was commonwealth day or anything had gone on for it until I visited this site. My attention was on the government’s new budget and if it will actually help people.
But sure, I guess “the people” of their feudal England want to be cheered up by a truly boring navy outfit more than they want an actual end to a cost of living crisis.
I laughed when I saw Kate’s supposedly sexy, inky outfit. If that’s what the writer meant by saying Kate uses fashion to cheer us, then I guess she’s not wrong?
,
In my mind, Liz Jones had a knock down, drag out fight with her editor about writing yet another BS homage to Khate. In the end, she had to relent, so she nipped out to the nearest pub, had a few shots, came back to her desktop and said, “right, you want BS, then a burning ton of BS is what you shall get.” And she proceeded to write the overwrought Edwardian novella of her dreams. LOL.
I have to believe this because it saddens me to think a grown-up wrote this article willingly.
The author has a go at Rihanna 10 years ago and Rhi read her for filth on instagram.
Never trust columnists who slam female celebrities for not being perfect role models for their female fans. Said writers hate women, and particularly loathe women who are independent/break the mold. And they are almost always racist as hell. See also Caitlin Flanagan over at The Atlantic.
What is this woman talking about? Kate still looks dowdy and old fashioned. It’s amusing how people claim Meghan is insignificant yet bring her up when the topic has nothing to do with her.
These fawning articles do her no favors. They just call attention to how much she is NOT any of the things they praise her for. But if she’s too stupid to realize that, she deserves the mounting dislike headed her way.
Hourglass shape? 🤭
I know, right?
At no time has Kate Middleton ever had narrow shoulders.
Right? All the unflattering gowns she’s worn over the past 1-2 years show her shoulders are the exact opposite of narrow.
“And, please, Kate, it’s a windy day. I beg of you, wear some knickers 🙏🫣!”
The most important fashion advice anyone can give the Princess of Wales who refuses to weight her skirts for windy days.
Huh! I think a coat dress would have been good for the occasion. Well, at least not actively bad.
I love the way the BM constantly reminds us of the BRF and their foot fetishes. I do wonder who does put their feet wrong, though. And personally I think that Kate did an amazing job cosplaying Wallis Simpson during Commonwealth Day. Daring!
Yes this look was very reminiscent of what Wallis Simpson would wear back in the day, but the establishment media didn’t dare make the comparison.
😂😂I though it was mariet from the original “Darling Buds of May”
Wow, a catty article masquerading as praise. Basically, she dissed practically everything Kate has ever worn, plus body-shamed her for being too thin. What does it mean “Kate finally has an hour-glass shape”? What does Kate’s shape have to do with gravitas or being queen? A couple of feeble swipes at Meghan does not make this a positive article about Kate.
If all is needed is a mirror then Meghan wins automatically. I mean…do they really want start THAT competition? Because Kate ain’t winning the face game baby. Meghan’s face card never declines.
Okay that part really threw me. All she needs is a mirror to be beat meghan? Huh??? It’s like if they infer that Meghan isn’t gorgeous people will believe it. No mirror needed. The photos speak for themselves. That’s why Kate hates to have Meghan at the same events. She looks 10 years younger and glamorous. Maybe she’s referencing the evil queen from Snow White who has to say mirror mirror on the wall who’s the fairest of them all and hope the mirror lies to her.
That dig was so painfully obvious and frankly stupid. Meghan in torn jeans, tshirt, and no makeup knocks it out of the park. Kate at her most done up and photoshopped isn’t even a distant second.
This was such a rude, tin-eared comment that it simply had to come from either Kate or her sour momma. Unnecessary, catty, disruptive, and wrong.
The problem is Kate doesn’t use a mirror often enough to give her appearance a thorough once over before she leaves the house.
“Kate finally has an hour-glass shape, both relaxed but infinitely formal.”
Wtf? Is this an admission that she used padding in that outfit?
“Nothing recycled…. please God, no high street.”
Gross af
But the weirdest part was the multiple complaints about her exposed knees. What in God’s name is the problem with her knees?
These DM journalists can make fashion statements out of a suit where the cloth looks more at home for lampshades and duvets. The back of the skirt looks like a confused and truncated mermaid style skirt and the jacket shoots off meaningless white lines back and front .
So many people watches her from behind… so she wants to have a nice behind for the people to look at. LOL
Of course because she wants to cheer up people, you know .
Princess of Waffles and First Comment, thanks for making me aware that K cheers us up when we see the back of her. Priceless
IDK why she always wears slightly mismatched colors. It doesn’t look good. Just because you wear blue – you don’t need to wear sapphires.
Yep, once again, Kate chose the wrong jewelry. Pearl earrings would have been so much better with this outfit.
This article has to be an attempt at satire.
Yes, thinking the same. Otherwise, it’s just too ridiculous for words. Writer should consult the
writer of the Tatler article.
This piece is unhinged and Kate will only “win the battle” when the British press works out how to write about her without mentioning Meghan. I’m waiting for the press and the fashion bloggers who follow her to acknowledge that Kate is consulting a Meghan look book for her outfits.
Khate cannot be written about without tearing down other women. Now her fans have put Camilla in their crosshairs.
At least some one likes it.
The outfit is a beautiful Easter outfit if it is navy.
The style is not the problem, it is very 80’s, as the last update of whatever era is its original time.
Therein lies the problem, had Kate being able to have at least one ‘look’ that can transcend fashion, her style it would have been different.
She dressses up all the time, like all-dressed chips.
Meanwhile the 👗 wears her, instead of the other way.
In terms of gravitas, that was missing from the Commonwealth of nations service. The late Queen’s approach has have all welcoming, this is the new era the tory era, as much as people’s feelings about Charles and espically William, this is all tory and they are all about slimmed down, endless austerity, tearing some people down to build others up.
We are in the era of mediocrity, with the undeserving getting participation prizes, salaries for breathing, to adherence of dogma. But it is not about religion with its need for tenets.
The warmth left with the late Queen who had a high EQ, it is now cold and boring with the spotlight where the media thinks it should be as a distraction, a diversion.
Kate and/or Camilla is the best mascot for this new reign.
The monarchy is a thousand years old, so an easy deduction would be that it survives.
In that eventuality, Kate and her over dressing up will have to move over for gravitas
Let dressmaking and democracy return to the masses.
This fear is what informs this silly but insidious article…….
The need for unity based on hate of the other, in this case Meghan, who have had impeccable style from the first pink dress she wore just after the wedding.
She was deemed a threat, since then….
As of present
The tories have all the toys…provisions….
Everything including the Labour Party, the population have the fear and misery that engenders.
I will loathe to 😅 because it can be easily replicated elsewhere.
This would be the standard. This and ‘ lots of minor royals under the bus starting with Andrew, Sophie is a new addition.
Let a new round of Hunger Games begin….
This was published at the same time as Sophies PR ? Dueling married-in’s trying to sell themselves as saviors of the monarchy.
The silhouette is nice, but the suit is wearing her. It’s too big and dowdy and she’s lost in it. It also looks like a flock of pigeons shat all over the outfit.
That outfit doesn’t get better with age. I would have to be pissed drunk to appreciate anything about it . I just don’t understand why no fashion house seems to like Katie buttons . Her clothes are just hideous
Because there’s nothing there there when it comes to Kate. And because she forces them to alter their designs to suit her weird demands like waists far above where her real waist is.
I like this suit. It’s different and fits her well. That being said, yes she did and does copy Meghan. She stopped wearing her lace doily dresses and began to wear more tailored clothing because that’s how Meghan dresses. I love how they are all so breathless trying to make her interesting when she isn’t.
Clearly someone doesn’t know the meaning of the word “gravitas.” It’s the last word that comes to mind about KM or her equine-faced husband.
I don’t have the hate for this outfit that so many on this site do, but it looks like a costume for a period drama. Given the disdain royalists have for everything Hollywood I would think dressing like you’re in a movie would be the opposite of gravitas.
Confession: I like the dumb Erdem suit for me to wear for funsies. I’d wear it 1940s style with Veronica Lake hair and a red lip. I could be cute in that. But that ain’t gravitas. She stands out in the wrong way for this occasion.
She looks like she is going to some kind of luncheon or party, not to a somber event honoring all the countries her in-laws stole from and murdered in. WTF is she beaming for? She comes off as a lightheaded buffoon. It’s disrespectful and makes the cruelty of the monarchy stick out like a sore thumb.
Sheesh.
She does this deliberately. Told to wear something bland to not compete with Camilla? She wears ‘navy’ but with ridiculous print and cut to get attention. She frequently does this at sombre events. Chooses something that makes her stand out. Gray but with a huge zigzag. The black and cream Downton Abbey cosplay in France. Navy outfit but 50,000 in new tanzanite jewelry. Always has to stand out while pretending not to.
Add – extravagant jewelry choices at funerals. She does really stand out in these pictures, at least from this angle. Anne is also wearing something with a patterned fabric but much more subtle and the colors are muted. I vaguely wondered if Kate’s church outfit pissed off other family members and she was told to stay away from the event afterwards. Maybe not, but if she keeps on upstaging like this she’s definitely going to hear about it at some point. And – Sophie would have looked marginally less dowdy with a different choice of purse, something tucked under her arm. Anne had a shoulder bag but even that was tucked up.
“ChatGPT: Write a bombastic, overwrought, fawning 500-word analysis of Khate’s fashion evolution in the style of an absinthe-fueled Julian Fellowes fever dream.”
It’s not the worst we’ve seen her in. The navy is sophisticated and the proportions do work on her. Plus it’s not a coat dress, which is lazy dressing. I like the skirt and would wear it maybe with a chunky sweater and boots or a leather jacket but not the matching jacket.
Erdem used to be fun with his prints but has gotten very stodgy.
It’s the spending of 3,000 pounds considering the state of the UK that’s egregious.
Bit of context: Liz Jones is an absolutely horrendous human being, for many many reasons – she’s totally unhinged, and really not worth paying attention to. Certainly the UK fashion world doesn’t rate her.
Which kind of explains how truly ridiculous this article is. “Gravitas”? Since when do bows, buttons, peplums, frills, unweighted hems, tragic 1980’s cosplay and badly clipped-in hair extensions amount to “gravitas”?
Exactly. She’s reaching so hard I’m sure she broke something.
Please let’s not besmirch Lady Mary’s name in comparison to this arriviste. Downtown is still taking place in the 1920s so Mary hasn’t worn these 1940s styles yet, but if and when she does, she will look 10 million x more sophisticated, beautiful, and regal than the frump in these pics. Mary would never be caught dead in this gauche pattern and would never ever wear a hat that clashes w her dress. Mary (aka the awesome Downton costume designers) keeps it elegant and tasteful, always.
“It is nothing to do with a rivalry with Meghan; dear God, all you must do to win that battle is to own an iron and a mirror.”
Sure, Jan.
Um, her impeccable look at PP’s funeral came from a French designer.
Oof. I thought the suit was fine – liked the overall silhouette at least, not so much the £3000 price tag, but this gushing is deeply embarrassing. I also think it looks bad for Kate to have articles that praise her “queenly” style when she was conspicuously absent from the afternoon reception yesterday. Not very Queen-like! It makes me wonder if this article and the focus on what the second-in-line was wearing has made other royals unhappy.
The other part I find somewhat interesting is where the author bashes Kate’s previous choices, like her “reed thin” silhouettes and “blasted” coat dresses! So, most of what Kate wears. The only difference seems to be that she now has duchy money to throw away.
These people need to shut up about Meghan. It really has gotten insane. If Meghan is that horrible, then they should be glad she is gone, they should stop thinking about her and stop mentioning her. But of course, to “cover” their tracks (???) Meghan has to be continually mentioned. Don’t they realize how bad this makes them look? Further, how many articles must there be about “this outfit proves Kate means business, or is ready to be queen, blah blah…”? So if you had a co-worker who did a crappy job but one day showed up in a half decent suit, would anyone be praising her to the skies as someone who is really ready to shine? Would anyone talk about a man like that? Stop using Kate’s old-fashioned, ridiculous outfits as proof she is “ready.” Again, don’t they see how useless that makes her look?
I dunno. There are lots of royals who dress appropriatelyfor the occasions/events they’re attending, and manage to be fashionable.
Keen is weirdly dowdy or tries to showcase her FASHUN sense (opera gloves!) with bad outcomes.
Gravitas is a very weird descriptor for Princess of Buttons’ clothing choices.
I am so tired of being lied to by the British Media, as this is once again the case.
I don’t care for their painful mental gymnastics; they don’t work with me. I have a brain, I have eyes. I have an above than average IQ. Don’t fool me.
Kate’s clothes always look great…on Kate. A woman of average proportions would look like an overdressed sausage in them.
For all of the digs they take at Meghan, her fashion sense is both in point and totally accessible. Any woman could wear any of her outfits and not be asked if they are going to a costume party.
“She knew she was the one woman everyone is craning their necks to see.”
Damn… now the Queen is gone she knows all are looking to her as the next Queen Consort… bahahaha… there’s no actual Queen Consort now right? Thoughts Camilla? That’s gonna go over like a bag of bricks!
Also, I love that the derangers cannot even insult-praise Kate without Meg discussion. The level of power Meg has over them is just astonishing!!!
Well, the article is ridiculous and I tend to think Ma Mids and Wails had something to do with it. This was a very interesting comments: “Camilla was in royal blue, the colour Kate chose last year, but the outfit was a tad too plain, like something she dug up in the boot room.” Does anyone else think that’s throwing a bomb? Escort was the one who stood out with the color of her outfit against the neutrals.
Wails’ dress is too long. I, personally, don’t like the fabric. It’s a lot. Clearly, someone is trying to give her a figure with that peplum. That’s all I’ve got. Something went down behind the scenes that culminated in Wails not going to the reception. Now we have this piece. If Ma Mids and Wails are behind this? They better brace themselves, because I can’t see the Escort letting this slide by.
The zig zag top stitching looks like the tack stitching clothing manufacturers use on pleat edges and pocket openings to keep them from getting misshapen before they are sold … ie clunky temporary stitches meant to be removed BEFORE you wear an item.
As a design detail, it is not good.
Also, so much talk about the back of the dress… are there even pics of her from the back or just this particular stalker had a good view from the bushes?
Joan Crawford called, she wants her dress back.
The Royal Rota press has a pact that everything Kate wears is stunning and upping the ante and of course leaves Meghan in the shade and all that. It’s boring. Liz Jones hates nipped waist coat dresses, and what is more nipped than a peplum? She hates polka dots and here’s a repeating pattern that evokes them. She’s wild about a brooch that gets lost in the sauce. Etc., etc. It’s all nakedly ridiculous.
Tinfoil hat time: I said on the other article I think she might have a black eye and looking at the pictures on here, I am more convinced. The weird contouring, the floppy hat pulled low, the busy dress drawing the eye downward… Could be bad Botox, but note the timing of the “leak” that the Cambridges get mad and throw things at each other sometimes. The conspiracy nut in me wonders if they worried they might not be able to hide her bruises, so they headed it off at the pass by claiming that was kind of their thing and totally mutual.