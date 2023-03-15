Why did Princess Kate skip the Commonwealth reception at the palace?

This is such a weird controversy but it’s notable that the issue was seemingly started by royal reporters. On Monday, it was “misreported” in the British press that Kate, the Princess of Wales, would attend the Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace. Kate attended the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey alongside the other senior royals (King Charles, Camilla, William, Sophie, Edward and Anne) and then… she was the only one out of that group to skip the palace reception. What gives? There’s even some back and forth about whether she was originally scheduled to go to the palace, or whether she was never on the guest list. Well, that unhinged “royal expert” Daniela Elser has some thoughts!
The Princess of Wales going missing after the annual Commonwealth Day service is a bad look, a royal expert has claimed. Writing in her column for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser wrote that after the service, which was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon, all other royals such as Prince William and the newly-appointed Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, all “trooped back to Buckingham Palace for the Commonwealth reception”. The mother-of-three, however, was “conspicuously absent from all the polite chitchat”.
Kate’s absence was noticed, despite an earlier press release saying, according to Ms Elser, that “she would be attending”.
There are “current theories” claiming that she could have been collecting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from school. However, with the fact that the Waleses have a nanny, this seems unlikely.
Ms Elser added: “Sure, Kate’s desire ro perpetually do the school run is admirable and all, but does not change the fact that her priorities in this instance are reall quite off.”
Don’t make me act like a Kate apologist – I am not. But I do believe that for these kinds of events (like a palace reception), Kate just does what she’s told. Either King Charles or Prince William didn’t want her there. That’s the real story – why didn’t the Windsors want Kate there? Did they think she would make an ass out of herself and embarrass everyone? Did Charles just want the spotlight on him? Did William not feel like pretending to be a happy couple for one more minute?
Interestingly, over the weekend, the Guardian had a piece analyzing Kensington Palace’s “coordinated PR campaign” starring Kate. The Guardian wrote that this is “perhaps a counter-PR campaign, one constructed with the specific purpose of neutralising a less conformist message disseminated by the Wales’s arch-enemies, the Sussexes.” The Guardian pointed out that Kate is carrying the Good Ship Windsor because Charles is “a man whose equilibrium cannot survive a leaking pen” and William “is possessed of a dangerously volcanic temper.” My guess? Someone got jealous and ordered Kate to stay away so William and Charles could have the headlines (they received few headlines).
We all know Can’t isn’t good with conversation much less doing it without notes. Maybe they just didn’t want her embarrassing them in front of the commonwealth.
Tbh I’m at a point where I dgaf where any of them are, what they’re doing or why they’re doing it. Let them slowly destroy one another, and the institution, with their puerile oneupmanship mind games for all I care. So long as they’re not trying to denigrate H&M or A&L in the process then, have at it your Royal ridiculousnesses.
Ditto. It’s now becoming a circular firing squad and the Sussexes are out of it.
Ditto seconded. These pix really highlight the different purple-blue hue of Kitty’s hat not complementing her dress. Somebody on the interwebs posted a pic of Kitty’s dress and a bedsheet set of reverse print blue to kinda match – hilarious .
I don’t like even making this comment because it seems rude but I have been thinking it for awhile. Could she be pregnant?
She gets really ill during pregnancies, but she looks healthier. She does not appear healthier in these pictures. My guess is that she’s not pregnant.
That’s a peplum
Please don’t let peplums become popular again. They seem to rise every forty years or so. RIP, peplums.
They definitely didnt misannounce anything, how would they get this wrong? She was supposed to be there, got new frocks for the occasion, wanted the attention front and BACK like the other post said, so if she wasn’t there, something happened. Willie pulled a nuclear tantrum again, fought on the way there, ruined her makeup like last time in the red coat, or she suddenly wasn’t feeling well. This woman is too depressed and unhappy to be preggers, but it is a peplum.
She certainly doesn’t look very happy almost hiding her face under her somewhat oversized hat.
That would require Willy to do something other than pegging.
QuiteContrary, Love your snark!
She looks tired
I doubt she is pregnant I hope not. Will said he did not want more children
Camilla strikes again.
Just what I thought. Now that she’s top dog (pun intended) she doesn’t want Keen the Scene-Stealer around.
Or she just “didn’t have a thing to wear” and had to skip it. Certainly you can’t expect the Princess of Wales to wear the same outfit to two whole events on the same day?!
She wouldn’t have to Sophie wear a different outfit to the reception.
I think that was the issue. Charles didn’t want his first commonwealth event to be about what Kate wore.
Well at least his first commonwealth event would have been about something. Kate not being there made the reception all about Kate instead of Kate’s clothes.
@Bay LOLOL it cracks me up when you get snarky. “at least it would have been about something.”
But, as it is, the whole “he didnt want it to be about Kate” thing doesn’t hold water when you consider that she DID attend the service obviously, with the very public entrance and exit. So we still had plenty of pictures of what she was wearing etc.
She better be careful. This is taking on the same tones as the H&M articles about “never being invited to begin with or invited by mistake”. Makes it look like someone is trying to ditch her.
Actually this weekend there were articles on Yahoo and others about how W&K have massive blow out fights and that it’s not all teddy bears and rainbows behind closed doors for them.
Then this… I agree with Kaiser that Kate just does as she is told.
Kate, you in danger, girl.
Just googled that, Startup Spouse, thanks. Apparently they throw stuff at each other during arguments; I hope CB covers this in a separate article
Pieces about huge arguments surfaced around the time of the disaster tour. Royal commenters openly talked about W’s temper and Kate was said to stand her ground. These are odd things to put into the public domain. I agree, there must be huge tensions in that family. You can see it when they sort of stand together, miles apart. There could have been a bust up behind the scenes. A marriage that stays together for the kids is hard enough; a marriage that stays together to keep the British monarchy in existence must be hell.
That has been the norm their entire relationship. Fights over board games FFS, where they end up throwing the game board and pieces at each other. This is not now, nor has it ever been, a healthy adult relationship.
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving person – you reap what you sow. I think this was Cams flexing muscles and making sure that Catty wasn’t going to pull a stunt and steal the spotlight – she is famous for this kind of thing.
There are 2 things happening here; 1) Peggy didn’t want her there embarrassing him with her gurning, hand flapping and sad small talk and 2) Cams is sharpening her claws and pulling rank to ensure she doesn’t pull press attention from her.
@EQUALITY, HA I said a few weeks ago that Khate Had better be careful as we all know what happened when Diana became more popular than Charles. I think we a historical repeat here with BULLYAM and botox barbie. Now yesterday I saw that incident where when Charlie entered the Abbey, Sophie stepped towards Charlie and he stopped and had a quick word with her, MUCH to the disgust on khates face. If looks could kill Sophie would have dropped there and then. It’s going to be interesting now they haven’t got Harry or Megan to beat up on. Looks like the Windsors are turning cannibal and are about to eat themselves!
Extra hot melted butter on that large popcorn, please!
Kate wants to be popular. Charles and Camilla have nothing to worry about regarding stepford kate. Kate is no Diana.
At the end of yesterday’s post about Kate’s outfit, poster @Carolind said that the Royal Family site had posted photos of everyone–Chuck, Cams, William, Sophie, Edward, Anne–from Commonwealth Day but did not post one of Kate. I’m not sure which site she is referring to, but either Kate’s photoshop was stalled, or Willy has hired Mark Bolland and is rolling out a comprehensive plan to gently ditch Kate.
I saw that on Facebook (I follow the Royal Family’s account) and yup, no pictures of Kate. It stood out to me. Now I thought the pics were from the service itself, but maybe they were from the reception so of course no pics of Kate, but still, it was an interesting choice for the social media person. On IG or twitter there were pictures of Kate, so not sure if there were a few separate posts about it or if pics of Kate were added in.
The Middletons must be seething.
😂 to think that this dim witted woman will steal the spotlight! Hahaha! That says a lot about the others star power.
“Someone got jealous and ordered Kate to stay away so William and Charles could have the headlines…”
Exactly this. Now that H&M are hard to get a hold of, the BM needs royals that sell. Of those still in the institution, Keen is actually their best bet. That must really sting.
Is it completely out there for me to suspect she might have skipped to visit a lover? I honestly don’t think bully is the only one having side pieces.
Who would want her?
ha, you are funny, but no, I don’t think she has a lover. the family will bury her if she did.
Ha! Carole would kill her!
Too many POCs she might be forced to touch. The thought of engaging with them overwhelmed her and she lives in fear that Meghan planted another Ngozi Fulani that would call her out for being racist and insensitive.
ETA: I’m sure the rota are pissed. These courtiers are making the RRs fools lately for not delivering what they promised or misinforming them. It’s been happening a lot in recent years.
I was wondering about Kate’s absence from this reception. She was literally conspicuous in her absence. But the theory that either Charles, William, or both didn’t want her there makes sense. If true, it doesn’t bode well for her in the future. She’s the Princess of Wales now, and they’re already cutting her out of important events. But do they really think someone so mediocre is stealing the spotlight? The problem is with Charles and William, not that Kate is outshining anyone because she’s not.
Yes, since the Diana statue unveiling, she’s been disappearing more and more. Now that the press is reporting her non-attendance, maybe we’ll see more of her, but K’s not someone who actively pulls focus.
Legit question were you a royal follower before Meghan? I feel like people who only came for Meghan have now been “trained” to inadvertently follow royal news which is why I’m asking.
I don’t care where she is or isn’t as long as they fight amongst themselves and leave Harry and Meghan alone. But I’m also not going out searching for what they are doing. I will watch on this page for when their eventual downfall comes if it ever does..
“Dangerously volcanic temper”? Is this a pro-republic piece or what?
The Guardian is not an especially pro monarchy paper, lol.
And that’s why it is my go to!
Love The Guardian for many reasons with being “pro-republic” at the top of the list.
I kind of love how now everyone just admits that William has this huge temper. Obviously its been alluded to for years but now its just out there and accepted.
Yeah, why do they make him sound like he gets Donald Duck-level angry? I can hear the steam whistles all the way at my desk.
LOL!!!
I agree with Kaiser. Kate is the most attractive of the bunch, and that does not sit well with Camilla, so it does not sit well with Charles. William doesn’t care one way or another whether she’s there or not. I think she was directed to not attend.
Yeah, but Camilla knew going in she was the ugliest of the bunch, so it’s not exactly a surprise. I’m not sure that matters to her, because if it did, she would use a good dentist.
It’s a low bar. She is an averagely pretty woman, prematurely aged. Probably diet and a shed load of nervous energy. Look at the photo of her walking down the aisle, jowls on show. What you see outside the church is an uber photoshopped version. I don’t think Kate, in person, could steal the show from anyone when it comes to looks. However much Camilla riles, she does have a sparkle and energy about her. There will be other reasons.
The coronation is going to be very interesting because there will be quite a few better dressed, prettier and equally senior royals attending.
It makes zero sense to me. They attend this thing every year (except during the pandemic), Kate’s always been there with William. Why change that now? Charles is king, sure, but they’ve all attended this event every year, it’s the same kind of event every year, nothing’s different except the musical chairs of titles has bumped everyone up one spot. I think it’s more that Kate didn’t want to go, end of. Like the Irish Guards appearance, can’t expect her every year, people!
I think Kate wanted to be there because The Daily Fail was heavily covering the reception and The Daily Fail, it readers and commentariat are definitely her “ilk”.
Yeah, I’m thinking she just didn’t want to go for whatever reason.
The whole “she’ll steal the spotlight” line of thinking doesn’t make sense to me. I mean, she was at the service and the vast majority of stories I’ve seen about Commonwealth Day has been focused on the service…and on what the women were wearing. So coverage of her dress has dominated from what I’ve seen. The service has gotten way more coverage than the reception. But that’s my perspective in the US. Maybe the UK papers highlight the reception more?
If not, it doesn’t make sense that they’d worry about Kate getting more coverage and cutting her from the less covered event. And, no, I don’t think Will or Snarles would not want her at the reception because she has few social skills and don’t want to be embarrassed. They haven’t been concerned with that kind of thing in the past (and they’re not the most charming or engaging people either).
BeanieBean, I wondered if this was Wails refusing to go, too. There may be something going on behind the scenes. Afterall, she is now the focus in the bm. I doubt that Wails and Escort are friends. I suspect that at times they have an uneasy alliance. What this showed is that KFC is not able to keep the family in the UK together. I could see Ma Mid and Wails doing something like this.
On the other hand, however, if Fails is really going to ditch Wails then we may be seeing less and less of her. This Chubbly is going to be quite something. Yes, that’s sarcasm.
Kate is not attractive imo especially with her mean girl looks.
I thought she was just being lazy but I can see Charles telling William that she shouldn’t come so that the spotlight stays on him and Camilla. I love that the press willing made up the excuse that she had the school run as the reason why she wasn’t there. They’re not going to be so understanding if Meghan decides to stay home with the children instead of going to the UK for the coronation.
On the same day, I saw headlines ( did not click on it) saying that William had spent valentines days with he’s alleged mistress in a restaurant and offered her a pearl necklace… so maybe Kate did not want to deal with his face for more than the church service.
I saw that too. The claim was that a waiter saw him at a restaurant with Rose Hanbury. If true that seems really really blatant but also that makes me think it is not true. Also I rely on Celebitchy to vet the validity of my royal news stories and it wasn’t picked up here 🤣
I thought that was a joke. I know the pearl necklace part was a reference to smut.
I thought it was a joke, too, because of the pearl necklace.
When you get on some of the really questionable deep & dark gossip sites, the consensus seems to be that Peggington, Rose and David are a threesome.
A Pearl Necklace is indeed a smut expression and likely refers to photos taken of W.
Previous threads suggest W has already been honey trapped at least twice which if true has already cost him his security clearance.
That must have been a joke. William is many things, but stupid enough to be seen publicly in a restaurant with his alleged mistress on Valentine’s Day is not one of them. Imo
The restaurant part of the story is a sly joke at W’s expense. A Pearl Necklace is a popular c— shot in smut magazines and films.
Maybe she had diarrhea and didn’t want to run to the bathroom constantly. Or a UTI. Just getting over one of those, it’s awful.
I agree. Kate doesn’t steal anyone’s thunder, looks wise. She could well have been unwell. Best hopes with the UTI; they are agony. My friend had one recently and nearly ended up in hospital with kidney issues.
Ouch! Those really hurt. I wish you a very speedy recovery, Susan!
In the NL, I take an expensive product containing l. reuteri and l. rhamnosus that has been a godsend.
Oh man I’ve had a few of those, not fun. My doctor suggested I take a supplement called D-Mannose daily to prevent recurring infections and it’s worked like a charm, plus it’s inexpensive and you can get it at all the vitamin stores.
Great suggestion, Jaded! D mannose no longer works for me, but it used to and did for a very long time. Also (this doesn’t work for me any more), for a while higher-dose vitamin C was effective as well. Good luck
Ha, I suspected Camilla invited Rose. I guess we would know if she was there by now.
Interesting that both Sophie and Keen have a big PR push on the same day describing how they are saving the monarchy.
Funny how they (Camilla, KC, Willy) all believe that if someone else is in the spotlight then somehow that spotlight was stolen from them. Sorry, not sorry, the tabloids know who sells and who does not.
I also wondered if Rose was there. And if the rumors are true that Willy has taken up with her again. I also read that Camila has taken a shine to her. Maybe fellow side Ho admiration.
Could Kate possibly be phased out? If she’s the only shiny object left in a see of ugly dullards, the dullards might be coordinating to ice her out. Like she did to Meghan. KARMA!
@Snuffles- thank you for the laugh side Ho admiration. 🤣
Rose and Camilla are both, by birth, non-titled aristocratic gentry with titled ancestors.
The Hanbury family and the Shand family are top-drawer gentry as are the van Cutsems and van Straubenzee families.
Lately, I’ve been imagining how funny it would be if we’re all wrong in that William and Rose never ended. Like people planted stories that rose and William were over and that there was a London lawyer or russian woman in the mix when in reality William was still cavorting with Rose. It’s more just that there’s no way of really knowing.
@Jais could be possible. The Hench on here said that she had heard through a connection that the affair lasted for three years and ended in 2020 around the time of COVID. Now let’s say that’s true but that it only ended BECAUSE of covid – so now Will and Rose are back on again full force because the pandemic is over for most people now.
Also, today is Rose’s birthday, so funny we are discussing her again lol. (I just googled her and that came up.)
It’s rose’s birthday? Lol, now imagine William sent her a gift and Kate found out. I think we now have the true reason as to why Kate did not attend the reception😂. JK in that I have no idea why she didn’t go to the reception. Who knows?
@Jais – Maybe Rose and her husband were at the reception?
IMO it didn’t end with COVID but ramped up again. They were 15 minutes apart by car, or just a long walk over the fields from each other.
That was during all the strange musical offices zooming, now at Anmer, now at the main house at Sandringham. Most of us under the impression William was living as a single man at Wood Farm or the main house at Sandringham while Kate was at Anmer.
Let’s not forget William getting COVID early on but Kate & kids not. Then Kate being exposed a different time and having to quarantine, but William not having to quarantine too. It all spoke to them not living under the same roof for most of the first two years of COVID.
@BTB, if the Hanburys were at the reception then yeah Kate opting out would make total sense. And @nota, okay that’s really interesting, the idea that it re-ramped up during Covid actually makes a lot of sense proximity-wise. The things that make you go hmmmm.
Mmm this make me think a deal is in place for the separation Kate gets the public events and new clothes Rose gets the private ones and takes Will home for ‘hot’ sex after 😂🤣
Considering Rose is a true “aristo” and Keen is not, I can see this happening. It’s not that Camzilla is jealous of Keen’s looks (as photoshopped as they are), I think she looks down on her because she’s generally an attention-ho, embarrassingly stupid, and middle-class. Then there’s the issue of Carol(E) and Uncle Gary constantly briefing and bloviating about Keen as the glue in the BRF, the strength behind the FK, and how Keen and Pegs should leap-frog over Chuck and Cam to become King and QC. Notice how the Middleton camp has gone quiet in the past couple of months? I think they’ve been given a stern warning to STFU and they’re capitulating because they want titles now that their darling daughter is PoW.
Ma & Pa Middleton, like Ma & Pa Kettle, WILL NEVER be granted peerage titles. It WILL NOT happen.
@BTB – totally agree. I’m sure Michael Middleton couldn’t care less, he seems to have checked out long ago, but Carol(E) must be chewing her fingers in frustration that there’s not a chance in hell for a peerage.
The audacity of Camilla to look down on ANYONE
She fulfilled her obligation for the day. You get nothing more, unless and until you give her a new stack of diamonds. Otherwise, she’s Outie 5000. I think she and Will want to spend as little time together as possible and she is not in the in crowd anymore. She’s being phased out.
They don’t like Kate and she doesn’t like them. It will only get worse now that Meghan has gone.
I have a feeling she isn’t that popular. She’s probably seen as “getting above her station” now the queen has died. She is racing towards that crown! Thing is, I can’t imagine anyone more underwhelming to meet than Kate. She must be SO boring.
Camilla doesn’t have Meghan to throw under the bus, meg (now a private citizen) represents the republic and theyll have Camilla’s head! So Kate’s up on the chopping block. Histrionic Kate is an easy target. Soon they’ll bring up rose for some drama and deflection. Camilla’s hoping this will buy the BRF some time. She reminds me of Raine (Diana’s stepmom). She’s establishing her spot in the family hierarchy, beneath Charles, above Kate, and maybe above William depending how the public feel
You know, we’ve commented a lot on the space between Will and Kate at events. That’ll be so helpful for cropping her out of all the pictures once Will ditches her.
Don’t tell me it’s not coming. It’s coming. They’re paving the way.
@Rapunzel, I’m with you. I think it’s starting. I commented above about the headlines I saw this weekend about their huge fights behind closed doors – that really surprised me. But with no new H&M content, those royal reporters need to be fed. It’s Kate’s turn to walk the plank and be fed to the sharks.
ITA – that marriage is dead in the water and has been for years. I give it a year after the Chubbly before it gets officially announced, maybe sooner if that turns out to be a car crash.
Her non attendance at the reception could be punishment for all the leaking to the press that she and Ma did about them moving into Windsor Castle, only for Chuck to slap them down with ‘nope, thats mine’. She desperately wants apartments in there for her and her family to lord around in. We know how they all used to lord it around Amner for years.
Well this makes the Adelaide Cottage and Royal Lodge speculation stories make total sense. Kate gets Adelaide Cottage and Peggington gets Royal Lodge.
Fun Factoid: Prior to divorcing his first wife, Group Captain Peter Townsend, lived in Adelaide Cottage with his family from 1944-1952 while in service as a senior courtier to George V.
I’m back to thinking its coming too. For a while I thought maybe the separate houses thing will be as far as it goes, but now I’m pretty sure the separation announcement is coming.
Even here, we see this article paving the way for it – Kate has to miss significant events because she has priorities screwed up and wants to do the school run every day for her kids. This article even calls out that she has nannies who can do that, as we all obviously know.
the separation will be because Kate wants to focus on her children and can’t do that as she would like while also being a FT working royal. So they separate, she keeps Adelaide, keeps the title, gets a nice stipend from somewhere (william or Charles) and that will be that.
Hence the need for royal lodge.
YUP. the “william needs royal lodge” story makes a lot more sense when you consider it in this context. WILLIAM needs royal Lodge. Not Kate. And Charles is fine kicking out H&M and giving Frogmore to Andrew to keep William happy.
I wonder if H&M were told that William was going to get Frogmore? We heard that the andrew-goes-to-frogmore story was new to them, but maybe they thought it would go to someone else.
And that way none of those three houses would be sitting empty.
I’m sure Kate is fond of her kids but she’s not particularly maternal. The only value they really give her is that she will forever be tied to the future King (if the monarchy makes it that far). Remember, the children belong to the Crown. Yes, BELONG. I know that still freaks people out. But even to take them on a small vacation, Diana had to get permission, and was sometimes refused. In her case that must have been painful, in Kate’s case it’s likely *whew*. So she will be left with a decent settlement though likely not close to what Diana got, and hopefully a better parting prize than that stupid cottage no one I know thought for a second was going to “happen”. Talk about a come down. I can’t stand her, and I thought given the history of that dump it was a slap in the face. I do think the Queen popped her clogs a bit before expected, because it was looking like things were winding up fast to an official separation, and then that had to be put on hold. Rose was in the picture before Kate, is currently in the picture now, and will be so in the future. She’s the new Camilla only likable, well educated, worldly, and an all around natural for the job. I called this a doomed pairing from the day I saw Big fucking Blue shoved on that finger. Sorry toots. And there is NOTHING Ma Middleton is going to be able to do about this. HA!
I could not agree with you more if I tried. The separation was sealed, for me, when they did a redo of the balcony photo during the Jubbly, after Kitty snuggled right next to QEII, shoving George and Willnot waaaaay off to the side.
And in that re-do, William made sure not to budge so Kate could not come between him, George and the queen. that was a move very much designed to be able to cut Kate out in the future.
Kate also wore a bright fuchsia dress in that second appearance, which pulled focus from TQ in her green. Everyone else was in navy or white. Bet that pissed a few people off as well. She’s so stupid; her need for attention cancels out any sense of self preservation. Much smarter in the long run to keep a low profile around people known to be almost pathologically jealous if you want to hang onto your privileged position for the long run. I can’t imagine what goes through her head but she does it all.the.time.
It’s always interesting how Kate is somehow cast as a “victim of the Windsors too”. This is just a return to business as usual now that they’ve gotten H&M out of the way.
There was only one outfit organised for the day? The deal is one new outfit per appearance and Kate’s already done one. Plus from the smirks Kate looked pleased with herself so maybe she thought her work was done for the day? She took her mismatched hat and her unworn gloves and went home.
Funny to read Daniela Elsner dissing Kate as she usually praises her.
This family always seem to have to always go after someone.. it doesn’t surprise me it would be Kate truthfully she seemed to be making a lot of front pages over there and to them that is a great sin that they must punish. She has been on the inside and part of the BRF campaign and briefings against the Sussex’s she should have seen this coming. I have no sympathy for any of them especially someone who purchases a brand new £3000 outfit for an hour long ceremony while the subjects of Britain are struggling with choices between heat and hunger while the economy continues to decline at a rapid pace the BRF seems to be spending like shopaholics on steroids.
I’m going to go with that she wasn’t invited. Just like she wasn’t invited to Balmoral when the Queen was dying (they said she was doing the school run but come on. A monarch is dying she should have been there. Harry wanted Meghan there but since Kate wasn’t invited she had to stay back) When she isn’t invited they always use the excuse of the kids. They have a full staff and a live in nanny, that excuse doesn’t work.
I don’t know.. if, according to guardian there is “perhaps a counter-PR campaign, one constructed with the specific purpose of neutralising a less conformist message disseminated by the Wales’s arch-enemies, the Sussexes” based on Kate, why charles decided to exclude her?it doesn’t make sense. I think, it’s either her own decision or Williams who can’t stand her. Or, judging by the way she looks lately and the way they control all her appearances, she’s under some sort of medication and can’t “perform” for more than an hour or two…
Totally agree. Thing is, she isn’t a star power personality. I have a feeling, like you, that she is stressed to the max. Possibly ill with it all. They’ve put a huge burden on W&K’s shoulders, one that could have been shared with M&H, and it’s possible she’s buckling. There could be insider tensions, as well. I suspect there are several in the family who will never see her as queen material and nothing but a middle class Middleton interloper. There was also a hell of a lot of Charles fawning around her at the q’s funeral. That could perhaps have dwindled or caused tensions for the family.
The Guardian article was strange. Almost like someone in the office noticed that all of a sudden there was an influx of photos of Kate doing this or that–wearing camo or a head scarf or on the exercise bike or in the rugby locker room– and their Fake-dar went off. The article surmised the Firm was trying to divert attention from Meghan by pushing active and fun Kate, but I think they were wrong. Instead the Firm pushed out Kate because they wanted Abuser Willy to keep a low profile post Spare. Or, Willy was in anger management or just refused to work unless he could make a public rebuttal to Harry’s claims.
Replying to First Comment above: that’s what I think too, that it would have been KM pulling out of the reception. As happens perhaps more regularly than we’re aware.
And, sad though it is to comment this way, I also wonder if she’s medicated to enable a reasonable public performance.
Whatever, it doesn’t bode well for the future.
Chuck did not want Meghan at Betty’s funeral. Kate stayed back for PR reasons.
The weird thing about the front page issue is that it seems like she’s been on them less since Elizabeth passed. Like she’ll still get the typical fawning, but for the glam/red carpet events where she’d have at least 3 covers, she’s been mostly ignored.
It’s just interesting when the reporters actually have drama over something that has nothing to do with Meghan. I’m here for more of that.
@Jais, 💯. It’s like a breath of fresh air.
Kate is between a rock and a hard place, she sided with Williams’s need for the perpetual spotlight knowing fully well his anti-socaial tendencies.
She stayed locked in for the long game – to be Queen Consort.
That means that she could never be herself since she is now a part of someone else’s goals/reign and now play her part in their reality.
She can never show a modicum of personality – lest it is well received by the public.
So it was best that she did not attend, for her sake.
This is her new reality………
She should be fine, according to the original writer, the Wales are swimming in cash, unlike Harry who has to work for a living .
I think it’s something else. I am not one for alternative versions; I’m very much of the mindset that the simplest explanation of events is the one for me. However, Kate has zero star power, looks and personality wise IMO. She would sink into the background in a crowd or at a dinner party. I think there’s something else going on. It could simply be illness, as mentioned above, or a deeper issue.
I think KP wants the public to think Kate is suffering from an illness.
This illness will be used as the excuse to “retire” Kate.
Kate is exactly where she plotted to be during her Waity decade. She isn’t able to speak intelligibly so she’s being excluded when small talk is required.
Kate is only fine until Will decides on someone else, let’s face it he’s dumped her before. She is nothing and has nothing besides being his wife. Looks like Harry’s working for a living is working out pretty well, don’t you think? Shameful to brag about the Wales ‘swimming in cash’ during an economic crisis.
Ooh. Kaiser’s words that perhaps Kate is being phased out because they are jealous of her star appeal… Does anyone else see Camilla behind this? Camilla thinking: Let’s encourage Willy to get closer to Rose Hanbury and eventually have a huge, messy, public divorce, JUST to take the heat off Camilla.
Ohhhh I LOVE this for the Windsors. Camilla – in an attempt to deflect attention from her own stink – delivers a plot twist by hastening the public divorce between W&K.
I feel bad for their kids, though. They don’t stand a chance.
Maybe Camilla wants to see William repeating his father’s pattern in full view of the English public.
On the other hand, Rosegate might only serve to whip up memories of Tampongate and diminish the monarchy’s standing further. If Camilla is behind this, she’s playing a risky game.
Very, if the Rottweiler’s ultimate goal is to phase out anyone in that family with a whiff of star power. Rose, by all accounts, has it (and Kate only gets attention by default, because she’s the most attractive among them). So encouraging an ongoing relationship with Rose is risky, because there’s the smallest change that Normal Bill would want to marry her and she’d accept, and she’d put every one of them in the shade if that happened.
Kate is a mute model for the royals and media. She is not required at events where she has to converse.
Her job was done when she showed up in a new outfit.
It astounds me that the finger in these things never gets pointed at the most obvious Machiavelli. The only person who is always smiling/smirking like the cat who ate the canary. The one person who is above Kate and can be overshadowed by her…ladies and gents, I present to you, Camilla.
Exactly. I see Camilla absolutely needing to deflect right now, and it’s clear that the near-total radio silence from America means that she’s got to reach closer to home. In Harry’s book, he makes a big deal about how Meghan charmed Charles at a few family dinners. When did the leaking start? Right after Camilla realized that there was a lovely young woman around who might distract Charles from *her*.
There are a lot of Commonwealth representatives at the reception, and we all remember her behavior during their tour to the Caribbean so KCIII told her she was not invited.
That is a very good point. And, Kate being Kate, probably wouldn’t have a clue as to how to address what happened with the very people she should be talking to.
If she was not invited, her name shouldn’t have been listed to attend even in the morning of the service… it would be easier to justify her absence
Kate seems to have been press crazy recently. Lots of events, for her. I wonder whether some of her current workload is to draw attention away from the early years flop? Maybe she is exhausted and/or couldn’t stand to be around her more work shy husband? As a poster above said, she does look slightly out of it sometimes.
Although Becky English tried to pretend she didn’t go because of child care, it was clear that Kate was listed to attend even the morning of the service. Gert, who is not a squaddie at all, stated as much and how unusual it would be for them to make this kind of mistake.
Something changed and she was no longer attending. Whether it was Charles, William or Camilla, Kate was not wanted at that reception. Seeing as she is the highest woman in rank after Camilla, it does look odd that she was not a part of the reception with commonwealth nations.
Is not Anne the highest ranking woman after Camilla or did KCIII change the order of precedent?
Why does she have a 5 o’clock shadow in that picture, lol. I don’t know why she left early, maybe she didn’t want eggs thrown at her by the angry crowd outside.
What’s notable to me is not Kate’s absence (this is not the first time she’s skipped out on something using her children as an excuse) but the fact that several royal reporters were permitted to comment negatively! We know that doesn’t happen by accident.
So are the reporters displeased or disappointed with Kate for missing the event? Or is it palace sources who are badmouthing her in the press to elevate themselves?
My own view is that this is reporters demanding that their invisible contract be upheld. They are they letting the palace know that in future, if they want positive coverage, they had better include the POW, because she’s the most interesting of a boring bunch.
I agree. They made it obvious that something changed from the original plan and weakly suggesting child care knowing the nanny is still in the picture.
With regards to readers, posters and bots of The Daily Fail; They LOVE Kate and hate Camilla. Something really big is going on or about to go down here if Kate is criticized by The Daily Fail.
Kate’s photos = tabloid bucks. Nobody wants to see photos of the other royals, except the Sussexes. They are the real get. Which is why Charles wants them seated in Siberia.
The rats are mad because the palace did brief on why Kate did not attend. Child care is a flimsy excuse. It makes the rats and palace look stupid.
The rats and palace ARE stupid and incompetent..
Kate’s on a down-hill trajectory, especially with all escalating anti-monarchy protests at Chuck/Cam’s public events. She will be the sacrificial lamb to take the heat off KC and QC once the Chubbly nonsense is over. She doesn’t have what it takes to be the PoW — she’s vapid, brainless, disinterested and embarrassingly bad at her job. William’s sick of her, likely has a mistress or two, and now that their fights have become open season for media coverage, methinks the end is near. She clearly can’t handle the responsibility of the position and everyone is becoming aware that she’s nothing more than a sock-puppet who’s actually a liability to the BRF.
If it does come to a separation/divorce I wonder what life would be like for her ? She doesn’t seem to have any friends or any support network to see her through difficult times.
My late father used to say “be nice to people on the way up because you may need them on the way down”. I suspect that Kate never looked beyond getting married, snagging the prince and living a life of luxury. If William ditches her, she may end up with a nice home, separation money, a closet full of clothing, and get to keep a variation on her title, but she won’t be able to lord it over people anymore. Many times CBers have pointed out her lack of just about everything. All she has going for her is her title and position. If she loses that, what is she? Alone. And she will have done it to herself.
Kate has a support network, she has her family and friends. The public only sees like 1% of her private life.
What she does not have is communication skills and a work ethic. If, and that is a big if, she and Bill divorce she will be a kept woman. The palace would want to keep tight control of the mother of a future king.
@solidgold – Especially after what happened to the last mother of a future king.
Kate’s family sees no value in her if she is no longer royal-adjacent. She and Pippa were raised to compete, Carol(E) only values her eldest grandson and not her eldest daughter. If this marriage fails? Mummy isn’t going to be welcoming her back with open arms.
Also, Kate won’t get a cash settlement. She’ll be offered grace-and-favour Adelaide Cottage until the youngest is 18. A VERY strict annual budget that will be overseen by others to make sure she’s kept on a short leash. And a solid NDA that covers her and every member of the Middleton/Goldsmith/Matthews families.
Whatever is going on behind the scene it’s clear that Kate is not wanted around by her husband and her father in law . I don’t feel sorry for her one bit she gleefully particulate in the Meghan hate her and her family leaked untrue stories about Meghan bullied Meghan while she was pregnant. Kate could have had a friend in Meghan could have a ally it’s clear that William and kate are not liked by the Family their just tolerate because of their status.
Pegginton & Wigginton are tolerated because the John Q. Public readers of british tabloids love the Wiglet and by extension Horse Teeth the Bald and highly dislike KCIII and Camilla.
I feel bad for Kate but I think the answer is: now that Sophie and Edward are on par as Duke/Dss of Edinburgh….Kate can be respectfully excused as the ‘junior’ member of the group when in truth she just doesn’t have the strongest communications skills…and she really isn’t needed with 5 others there.
Charles was smart to upgrade Sophie and Edward bec they have so much experience and they can step in when a graceful or diplomatic presence is needed.
I don’t think being duke and duchess of Edinburgh doesn’t change their order of precedence. William is no the Crown Prince and Edward is the King’s Uncle. Because Edward took a lesser title when he married Sophie did not affect him in terms of order, so getting this new title doesn’t move him up any further. Edward technically still follows Harry who is the son of the king, and Edward is still the uncle of the king. When all husbands are present, it’s still Camilla, Kate, Meghan, Sophie.
Edward is the brother of the king.
Edward is quite dim, His performance in the Caribbean was comical.
Willy is slowly preparing the British public for the next phase: showing Mumbles the door.
Oh Kkkhate, you’ll never be Queen. And I love this for you, you hard-face, lackluster, empty-headed bigot.
My guess: she’s had work done in anticipation of the coronation. She’s hiding from photographers until it settles.
She went home to pick up the children…..end of story.
Lol
So the ‘nanny’ had the day off huh??? Nah…..dont believe this one bit. Try again……
LOL So the four nannies, the housekeeper, and the cook all had the day off? Sure, Jan.
There’s a flu going around. She didn’t look well.
No she didn’t, she looked rather pale.
I didn’t think she looked pale. She looked the same as usual.
She never does. Bec she is emaciated
The things you learn online! So a pearl necklace is not a pearl necklace but smut? 🤭😳😏
Lol…Still learning as well 💕
Is it bad that I think she might be hiding a black eye? Her right eye seems a bit overdone with the concealer and I notice her hat is pulled down to try to hide it in the shadows.
I have noticed she tends to wear hats that camouflage her eyes when she is absolutely miserable. Like when she had to hang around Rose at her birthday party to quiet the cheating rumors. I had thought at the time it was because she had been crying all night, and maybe that was it, but now that we all know of Willy’s tendencies toward domestic violence, I worry there is more to it.
I saw this headline from news.com.au and hoped it would be covered here because I do not willingly give clicks to that website. I have seen a couple headlines from sympathetic rags that seem to be criticising the windsors which I have found it an interesting turn of events, not that the vitriol for the sussexes has slowed in my estimation, but there does seem to be a uptick in negative press for the palaces at the moment. No one but Anne seems to be faring well post Queen. If only the downward trend was on a quicker train.