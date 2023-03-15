“Here’s a rundown of everything that happened with Gary Lineker” links

Here’s a great recap of everything that’s happened with Gary Lineker criticizing the Tory Party’s anti-immigrant policies and comparing the Tories to Nazis. [Pajiba]
Good heavens, this is beyond awful. https://t.co/f0fTgWXBwp
— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023
The interesting thing about Linekar is that he was removed from his BBC football hosting gig and the rest of his cohosts refused to go to work because of it. The BBC claims his tweet was too political, meanwhile they are literally funded by the Tory government. Not hard to figure out why they got big mad.
We actually have to pay a licence fee which is what predominantly funds the bbc. If you don’t pay the licence fee and watch TV (any channel) they can fine you
Gary Lineker and coworkers were awesome. And props to the football coaches and players who didn’t give interviews while GL was suspended! My Dutch buddies are voting today, and it’s not looking great for the left. We need more Gary Linekers.
He did a good thing. The BBC over reacted.
This.
M. This a fundamental misunderstanding of the BBC’s funding. The BBC is funded by the British public via a licence fee. Whichever party is in government over here sets the licence fee and allocates funding budgets for the BBC. The BBC is a public funded body and, as such, at odds with the Tory’s free market ethos of competition and privatisation, to the point that the Conservative party wants it scrapped, but it is within their funding remit as they are the party in power at this point. If anything, the BBC is considered left wing. Disastrously, the current chairman of the BBC is a donor to the Conservative party and therefore hugely controversial in regards to his own impartiality and dedication to the BBC’s future. There are rightful concerns that the Tory party has got the BBC “in line” because of Sharp and the Tory crackdown on the licence fee, but to think the BBC is funded by the Tory party is wrong. It is funded by us through a fee set by the BBC and whichever party the UK public has elected to be in power. Linekar’s tweets were seen as problematic because BBC employees are meant to be impartial. However, there are issues of free speech. Also the fact that although he presents a BBC programme he is in fact not a BBC employee, meaning his social media is largely beyond their scope.
People seriously didn’t know Michael B. Jordan was on All My Children? His character Reggie was adopted by Jackson Montgomery and Erica Kane became his stepmom. In that picture with him is Amanda Seyfried, who played his girlfriend Joanie. I have been wishing for the 2 of them to reunite in a rom-com. On AMC, Reggie went away to college as MBJ and returned as Chadwick Boseman.
Reggie Porter Montgomery forever!
I wasn’t familiar with him at all until Fruitvale Station, but that performance rightfully rocketed him to household name.
That storyline sounds kind of familiar but I was more of a One Life to Live fan than an AMC fan. Erica worked my last nerve, lol. That’s funny about MBJ and Chadwick though.
💯 had no idea.
I remember him from Friday Night Lights, I think he joined partway through the series, and I remember thinking wow this kid is incredible. I was not at all surprised to see him go on to such a successful career.
He did The Wire and All My Children around the same time, both while very young. I think he left AMC to do Friday Night Lights. His Reggie character was delightful.
Who’d have thought that a former footballer (soccer player for those across the pond) would be a better opposition to the disgraceful refugee policy of the awful Tories than the actual opposition.
Now if Causa Lineker would also result in toppling the guy at the top of the BBC who’s a big Tory donor and helped get the BoZo a loan of £ 800.000, and usher in a restructuring (=Tories out) — that would be perfect.
And it’s not only Gary Lineker they don’t like at the BBC.
They also censored David Attenborough’s new series, the part where he clearly states the climate catastrophe was caused by humans won’t be aired, because the right wing snowflakes probably couldn’t deal… 🙄
The antics of the Tories is an understatement as to how sensitive and power hungry the whole bunch is. If the Tories have that much power of the BBC then why is the BBC NOT taking a stand against them?? It’s a public channel not a Tory channel!! Why do the citizens of Britain not cause a bigger stink???
Pedro has been on the scene for years, and suddenly he is the scene. My facebook feed is ridiculous at this point. It’s all Pedro all the time. Everyone is reporting on him. I’m not complaining, not at all, but it’s wild. It’ll pass, though. I hope he’s prepared to not be the “it” guy after basking in this absolute glory for awhile. Funny thing is I don’t recall even caring that much about him in GoT or Narcos, but now I’m like “dayum, daddy. Where did you come from all of a sudden?” I never even bothered watching Narcos Season 3, and now I’m going back to it.
I almost stopped watching GoT when they killed him off. And Narcos with him is so much better than w/o.
That’s interesting. I was so caught up in the plight of the Stark children that I wasn’t that in tune with the ancillary characters. I should probably watch it again.
Yeah TLOU has really blasted him into the stratosphere and the gaming community really loved the games so were really excited and hyped about this show so I’m not surprised by all the love he’s getting right now.
Not to mention being Grogu’s dad. He appeals to a very wide spectrum of people
Oh yeah, I have loved the mandalorian since the beginning but I feel like because his face isn’t plastered all over because of the helmet that people don’t think about it being him.
I loved him in Narcos! He was the reason I watched.
That Texas man’s lawsuit is horrific. What’s next, suing a woman who uses birth control because it robs him of a chance to be a father? I shouldn’t joke, Texas might just do that.
South Carolina has other plans, they have a bill proposing the death penalty for women who get abortions. It’s a helluva move for a crowd that calls itself pro life. The bill has 21 co-sponsers.
I can see why his ex didn’t want any additional ties to him. He’s probably been that much of an ass (and more) for the entirety of their relationship.
Texas is not a liveable state for women. Or for just about anyone. Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and too many others are right there with it. We really, really should be so much more outraged than we are.
I had read about this maggot last week as it was in my news feed as a Texas resident. I came away with feeling nothing but empathy and fear for women of child reproduction. If this maggot is able to win his litigation, ALL women and men in Texas should be afraid!! We must stop these people from allowing the laws to be utilized as we don’t have the power to remove the laws with the current administration. Our next vote cycle should be to vote EVERY ONE of these bill writers and those that passed these ridiculous laws as well.
I am afraid for ALL women in Texas as we have women having to travel out of state for a live saving abortion as the TMA is too afraid to carry out live saving measures.
As a The Wire fan, Michael B Jordan is forever one of the most endearing characters of this show. I was really moved by his storyline.
So much that when he had breakthrough roles on the big screen my first reaction was wow, Wallace really made it.
Also a reason I can’t see him as a hot guy. I first took notice of him as a cute kid.
The Gary Lineker thing was hilarious to watch in real time – these are literally people who earn a living talking about a sport where they’re obsessed with fair play and bad refereeing decisions and they thought they’d be able to suspend the nicest fairest man to ever kick a ball (he’s famously never been booked). He’s also an extremely skilled broadcaster who could name his fee to go to one of the commercial channels but he is incredibly proud to work for the beeb. They could not have made a bigger mess of handling it if they tried.
The BBC might rightly never recover from this. Best wishes to the people of the UK.
It’s important to point out that Gary Lineker didn’t compare the Tories to Nazis, which is what all his hysterical critics have been complaining about.
He specifically criticised the inflammatory language used by the Tories to whip up support for their (illegal) bill.
The rhetoric of invasion, swarm etc is what he was referring to- similar to Hitler’s party in 1930s Germany.
This had been pointed out by many Holocaust survivors as well.
The Tories hate Lineker, because he is personable, a respected ex footballer who produces witty anti- Tory/Brexit tweets.
The fact that many BBC presenters are allowed to express openly political views on social media without repercussion is becoming a problem for the BBC and its Tory funded and appointed directors.