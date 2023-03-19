Donald Trump told supporters that he will be arrested in NYC on Tuesday

On Saturday, “C U Next Tuesday” was trending and I honestly thought it was just some random niche celebrity thing, because Elon Musk’s Twitter is unspeakably broken. But no, as it turns out, people were being hilarious about Ol’ Diaper Don, Donald Trump. During the Dark Brandon administration, I’ve gotten used to tuning out the daily political conversations, as I’ve said before. I trust Joe Biden, and I love the fact that I’m not spending every single day in a state of terror because of what the man in the White House might do on Vladimir Putin’s orders. Well, over the past year, there’s been a lot of movement in multiple investigations and prosecutions of Trump associates and Trump businesses. The investigations in New York have gotten especially heated, so much so that Donald Trump believes that he’s about to arrested. On Tuesday. Thus, C U Next Tuesday.
With a Manhattan grand jury indictment likely but its timing unclear, Donald J. Trump sought to rally supporters to his side, declaring that he would be arrested on Tuesday and calling for protests.
Mr. Trump made the declaration on his site, Truth Social, at 7:26 a.m. on Saturday in a post that ended with, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”
Two hours later, a spokesman issued a statement saying that Mr. Trump had not written his post with direct knowledge of the timing of any arrest, adding, “President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system.”
But Mr. Trump’s social media post had immediate impact: Within hours, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, one of the most powerful people in federal government and who partly owes his position to Mr. Trump, posted on Twitter that he was calling for investigations into whether federal funds were being used for “politically motivated prosecutions,” a thinly veiled threat to Manhattan’s district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg.
Prosecutors working for Mr. Bragg have signaled that an indictment of Mr. Trump could be imminent. But they have not told Mr. Trump’s lawyers when the charges… would be sought or an arrest made, people with knowledge of the matter said. At least one more witness is expected to testify in front of the grand jury, which could delay an indictment, the people said. One of the people said that even if the grand jury were to vote to indict the former president on Monday, a Tuesday surrender was unlikely, given the need to arrange timing, travel and other logistics.
The statement from Mr. Trump’s spokesman did not explain how he had landed on Tuesday as an arrest date. One person with knowledge of the matter said that Mr. Trump’s advisers had guessed that it could happen around then, and that someone might have relayed that to the former president.
It’s the Lucy-with-the-football thing from Peanuts. How many times are we going to get our hopes up that Diaper Don will be handcuffed and dragged to prison? HOW MANY TIMES? I honestly believe that *if* there’s an arrest warrant issued, it won’t happen on Tuesday and the New York DA absolutely would not be able to arrange a surrender that quickly. My argument would be: why does Trump need to surrender anyway? Why not send people down to his Florida compound and hog-tie him and ship him back to New York? Anyway, I’m hopeful yet not getting my hopes up. C U Next Tuesday!
>>Why not send people down to his Florida compound and hog-tie him and ship him back to New York?<<
I'll bring the popcorn for the watch party.
Trump announced his arrest because he’s giving a speech in Waco Tx on the anniversary of
the Branch Davidians fight with federal agents. Trump wants to stir up all the crazies in Texas and across the US to riot when he is actually arrested as is Traitor Kevin McCarthy.
Or he’s blown through the millions his cult followers have donated to his campaign and needs to drum up cash fast.
I can honestly tell you that in my neck of trumplandia here in Texas so far they’re treating it as a big yawn. Even my neighbor who is so far down the rabbit hole of maga has been quiet. MerlinsDad asked him if he’s gonna attend any speeches or rallies and he said no he wasn’t
I would be surprised if the dumpster left wherever it is he’s hiding out to be seen in public.
On a side note. Just listening to the logistics for security makes my head hurt. Damn.
This “arrest” is about tax fraud. There’s nothing Kevin McCarthy can say or DeSantis or anyone else. This is defrauding New York State of duly owed taxes. Never forget Capone went down on taxes. Deep down, there’s nothing more that McCarthy or DeSantis wants than an arrested Trump. They both want him out of the way and gone.
I personally want to see him go down on treason, but I’ll take taxes if that’s what works
well said
Not paying taxes on the hush money he paid to Stormy Daniels? Or is that a different case?
Ok so genuine question: can DeSantis block the FBI & police from arresting Trump in Florida?
Just wondering if Governors and senators can use their powers in this situation.
No, but DeSantis pretty much does as he pleases and no one bats an eye. He actually fired an elected prosecutor. The only thing that would stop him is that he wants to be the Republican nominee instead of Trump. He’s at least as bad as Trump, maybe worse because he doesn’t have all the baggage. But I wouldn’t put anything past him. Like Trump.
@Sierra – before learning and watching the Murdaugh murder saga I would have said no but now I see how the system is manipulated and used for certain people – both to gain and to destroy.
@seraphina I live in SC and it’s crazy! The financial crimes alone are maddening. Have you listed to the Murdaugh Murder podcast with Mandy Matney? She’s a local journalist and she has done a fantastic job of breaking down all the financial crimes.
@BlueSky, I heard an episode of hers (the first one) and thought I could do it while cooking but I really had to focus. She was mentioned here in the post covering the trial. Any good point to begin listening? I was overwhelmed having to start at the beginning.
@seraphina, the early episodes are named after the different threads of the case. There’s Who Killed Maggie and Paul, I think six of them, which is information before the trial. The Stephen Smith case is about the gay man found dead near their property, and how the case was messed up and treated very weirdly. The Gloria Satterfield stories are about his housekeeper who mysteriously died on their property and then Murdaugh stole all the millions of insurance money. It includes the 911 call Maggie and Paul made for her, which is also strange. There’s a lot of financial stuff that I am coming back to listening now. I believe they name a lot of individual victims of the financial crimes and tell the stories about what happened to them.
Honestly the whole thing is so complex and winding, I might start with the podcast in, say December, and listen through the trial and then go back and find the threads that interest you. Most of the episodes are available on YouTube too. It’s still unclear where all the money that this guy ran through went.
I started at the beginning but you can definitely skip over episodes and pick ones that you would be interested in hearing about. I agree starting a little later the ones before she starts covering the trial. I’m currently on November 2022 episodes.
Honestly, I wouldn’t worry about DeSantis. Their’s no love lost between those two right now. He’d probably help authorities lock him up.
I forgot to add that these potential charges are from the Manhattan DA so they don’t involve Federal law enforcement at all. Obviously, the Manhattan DA can’t arrest him in Florida. And compared to potential indictments from the Feds, these Manhattan charges are the least of his legal problems. They involve alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
This is probably what he’s hoping for but considering how much he has slandered De Santis its unlikely – if De Santis thinks he has a shot at the GOP presidential candidate ticket he needs Dump ruined.
Why would DeSantis stop the Trump’s arrest? Both of them are going to be running for the nomination for president. Trump getting arrested is a heaven sent for DeSanctimonious.
This whole fiasco is long over due. I am tired of getting my hopes up to think justice will be served. And YET AGAIN he is rallying the his nutso troops – this country deserves this because no one will pull up there adult underwear and lock him up. And no one is above the law – well theoretically that is – so him always throwing in that he is a former PONTUS doesn’t hold water. I anxiously await Tuesday but the bar has been set low.
We’ll see on Tuesday what his supporters have planned. He won’t be there, because he won’t be indicted yet, but we’ll see how they behave. In New York. Manhattan, to be exact. The cops might be MAGA, but the people in the City are not. It won’t go well for MAGA on that day.
I’m a lifelong Manhattanite, and I’ve always said that on the day that Trump finally drops dead (hopefully in an embarrassing way, like on the toilet while he’s on the phone with Fox & Friends), Times Square is gonna look like a reenactment of V.J. Day. I think we’d settle for an arrest and perp walk, though. He is and always has been so despised here.
@ThatsNotOkay and @Miranda – I always heard he is not well liked in NYC – which bodes well if those MAGA-idiots try anything. Wasn’t Princess Ivanka shunned by the upper NYC society and that’s why they are in Florida?
Yeah he’s inciting another violent incident to see if his supporters will step in and stop the arrest – thats what he wants and he will continue to call for violence while there is still breath left in him.
Yes DU, and I truly believe he wants to be like Putin and Erdogan and all that comes with absolute unquestionable power- but this is not Russia nor Turkey.
Please would someone have the balls to arrest this POS. We have inciting a riot, taking classified documents, sexual assault, the list goes on. If tax evasion puts him away, go for it. And let his supporters protest. They protested when Joe Biden was elected President and we survived.
@ThatsNotOkay
MerlinsDad (from Upstate NY) said he would bet money on the regular folk in the City taking down the maggots (as he calls them)
There were screen shots on twitter of supporters planning on bringing their firepower to MAL and surrounding it for protection (also openly calling for setting up snipers on police). But that’s Florida, I don’t know if he’s even there and neither do they. He’s riling people up, so I do think he believes Tuesday is the day, but I also think he’s fundraising as the more important thing.
There are already deranged MAGA gathering at Mar-a-lago, ready to shoot & kill any law enforcement that show up to arrest him. (As Trump called for them to do) He will be allowed to surrender to avoid bloodshed. However, I’m hearing he has no intention on doing so and will barricade himself there.
The Donald Trump era really disgusted me from all things political so I’m ill informed about the details of the investigation, but I hope whoever gave him Tuesday as his arrest day was bait to see who is actually going to be there violently protesting to have them all arrested before we REALLY cuff him
There are also just do many investigations to keep track of in regards to Trump. At some point it has to catch up to him. You could be right about Trump’s team checking who’s behind him by sending out this “Tuesday” balloon.
3 simple words “Lock him up”
That chant was always projection. HRC is the most investigated innocent person in America.
Go NY! Finally, finally, finally law enforcement is coming for Trump. Yay. Will the Manhattan DA be able to reach Trump in Florida? Probably not (without help), but if NY can go after agent orange, then this is the first bit of good (from Trump’s viewpoint bad) news. As to DeSantis, I don’t know if this is true, but someone told me that he lacks charisma. Frankly DeSantis is frightening because he’s evil and mentally more put together than Trump, but if he’s not personable this is good news for Democrats.
If you’ve been watching DeSantis’ speeches, he is 💯 lacking charisma. His voice being kind of annoying is not helping.
I work a couple of blocks from all of the courthouses downtown in Manhattan and Tuesday is one of my team’s in-office days. I’m simultaneously overjoyed that Trump might finally face consequences for even some of the terrible things he’s done and absolutely dreading the swarm of MAGAts that will show up to do a January 6th reunion (which is clearly what Trump is trying to incite with his social media posts).
@Jessica
Holy sh*t!!!!!
I hope you and your team stay safe
Actually I’m surprised they ain’t shutting down that whole area tbh
This is all just another Trump fundraising scam – he sent out emails asking for money immediately after the statement.
The DA’s office has released no information.
But extreme right-wing Deplorables like Bongino, Kirk, & Daily Wire are screaming that they know what the charges are, this is political persecution from Biden, even though it’s state charges, and Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton should be arrested immediately.
Jeremy Boreing has gone so far to tweet this morning that Republican candidates for office should not be prosecuted for ANY crimes and he is calling for the immediate arrest of Hillary Clinton for “flagrant felonious behavior,” whatever that is.
Also, for those questioning the process of actual arrest: these are not federal charges and the NY DA has no jurisdiction to arrest in Florida. NY will have to file a request for extradition in Florida. DeSantis would then decide whether or not to grant extradition. If yes, Florida’s state police would make the arrest and hand over the accused for transport at the airport.
It’s going to be very interesting to see how everything shakes down. Trump is currently under investigation for 15-20 federal and state (both in Georgia and NY) crimes. It’s long been speculated Fulton County DA Fani Willis may be the first to actually charge Trump for his attempt to intimidate Georgia’s Secretary of State but who knows?
The knives are out for Donny Two Scoops!
At this point, I’d say we can only look at historical examples to see how this may play out. However, this is all unprecedented.
That being said, one of the closest examples would have to be the indictment and arrest of Genovese boss Lucky Luciano. In the 1930s, US Attorney Thomas Dewey was appointed as special prosecutor by the NY Governor. Dewey’s Assistant DA, Eunice Carter (one of NY’s first black female lawyers) led an investigation into Luciano’s prostitution rings. Carter followed the money into the NJ/NY prostitution network and built a case tracing it all back to Luciano.
Carter took measures to prevent police corruption from impeding the raids by assigning officers from outside the Vice squad to conduct raids on the brothels. The officers were given orders to wait on street corners in plain clothes until given further direction. This usually meant they were provided orders just minutes before the raids were scheduled to begin.
In 1936, Luciano received word he was going to be indicted so he fled NY to a town in Arkansas called Hot Springs. Hot Springs was friendly towards the mafia, with many local officials being in the pockets of gangsters. Luciano’s attorneys fought tooth and nail against extradition back to NY. However, Luciano was arrested after a failed attempt to bribe the Arkansas AG to facilitate Luciano’s case against extradition.
Luciano was handed over to three detectives from NY. They travelled back to the city via train. When the train reached St. Louis, the detectives and Luciano had to board another train to finish their journey. During the switchover, they were guarded by 20 local police officers to prevent any rescue attempts by Luciano’s associates. The detectives and Luciano arrived back in NYC where the mob boss was sent to jail without bail.
With how fervent Trump’s enablers and supporters are, I can’t even begin to imagine how things will go down when that first indictment occurs.
Spanky will never go willingly with law enforcement – they will have to go in and drag him out of MAL after some sort of violent confrontation with his mob at the door. That is what he wants and it’s likely he will get it – even if he does go willingly it will be after there is violence on his behalf. He wants a repeat of Jan 6th – he wants the people to burn down the capitol all because he didn’t win. Everyone was warned about what he would do if he lost and he is not done.
That is so cool. Thanks for sharing. Now I feel like watching one of those History Network/PBS shows on Lucky.
@Sean, thanks for this fascinating and illuminating comment. I’m off to learn more about Eunice Carter, who sounds like a total bada**!
The Maralago documents case had a significant ruling last week. Trump’s lawyer there can no longer cite attorney client privilege to avoid testimony, DOJ has met the threshold for the crime/fraud exception. Roughly 2 dozen staff at Maralago received new subpoenas. The Georgia case is progressing but you only see it if you’re looking for it.
I know it seems like nothing will ever happen, but virtually every day I read about who is testifying to grand juries that day and who has received new subpoenas. I’m used to witnessing big long cases with ex Mr Truthiness so I’m in the tiny minority that thinks things are happening. It’s just not at the speed we want.
With someone like Trump who is a master of evading accountability, moving cautiously and carefully is not just prudent. It’s essential to eventual conviction. The only time constraints should be the Statute of Limitations. The documents case and the Georgia case are the ones to watch.
I think Trump’s announcement was him trying to get ahead of some new information in one of these court cases. I think he’s making up the “impending arrest” so that when Tuesday comes and he’s still out and free, his stupid supporters think that the DA and state of NY are afraid of Trump and not brave enough (or don’t have enough evidence) to actually arrest him.
At least some of these charges will definitely stick and he will finally face legal consequences for his many crimes – IF he doesn’t run out the clock. He’s getting up in years, he eats abominably and doesn’t exercise, and he rages constantly; he’s a ticking time bomb. Obviously if he dies before he sees consequences, he’s still gone and unable to keep causing damage to America but… I hope he lives long enough to either go to prison or lose all his money. I want to see that happen. (I went through breast cancer two years ago and when I first got the diagnosis I said to my husband with all seriousness, “If this takes me before Trump finally gets his comeuppance, I’m gonna be so pissed.” Trump’s crimes and policies have hurt so many people – I want to see that perp walk happen!)
Why wait? Arrest him today. Start adding every charge possible, including Bad Hair.
This awful man.
His supporters have to be the dumbest people on earth. He stiffs EVERYONE – not just the people who work for him. Remember “I’ll pay your attorney fees” what he was saying to his rabid base punching and assaulting people at his rallies? Spoiler alert – he paid no such fees.
Remember how he riled up that same rabid base to go attack the capitol? More spoiler alerts: not one word from him as they are sentenced to prison for their crimes. It’s me me me – that narcissist cares about himself and no one else.
Anyone who commits a crime to interfere with his arrest is a dumb ass. He won’t help you when you yourself are arrested.
Also an email went out immediately following that post asking for money. Grifters gonna grift.
He’s a cornered animal right now, you can smell the panic. I used to think he would never face consequences but I am starting to think I was wrong. He’s going down. He will die in prison. I wish the charge were treason but I’ll take taxes, I’ll take intimidating election officials. I don’t care if it’s Stormy that brings him down. I don’t care what it is. He should be in prison. I said we would never recover from him and we won’t. That I am certain of.
I would LOVE to see Ivanka eventually indicted as well as Jared. Dare to dream!
Some MAGAts are calling for DeSantis to bring in the National Guard to protect the Orange Idiot.
These people are truly broken.
Wake me up when the tangerine Mussolini is in cuffs or doing a perp-walk. Until then, I won’t believe it.