Colonel Kate made a speech as she took over William’s Irish Guards patronage

Here are more photos from Colonel Keen’s Big Shamrock Adventure, also known as the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to the Irish Guards’ base for St. Patrick’s Day – we covered some of this on Friday. This year’s St. Patrick’s Day event was slightly different because Kate is now the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, a position she’s taken over from William. It’s part of the shift now that King Charles is on the throne – William had to take over his father’s old position with the Welsh Guards, so Kate replaced William, etc. That’s why both William and Kate gave speeches on Friday, it was “the changing of the guards,” only the guards are two lazy 40-year-olds who barely do anything. Here’s the video of their speeches:
While Colonel Keen’s speech-making has improved, she really needs to review her speeches and try to memorize whole sentences before giving a speech. She has to look down, on average, at least three times per sentence. And that was a short f–king speech, my God.
After the speeches, William and Kate joined the Irish Guards for a pint of Guinness and a laugh. Also: the two tweets below went viral and most of the people commenting seemed confused about the shamrocks, especially Kate’s giant shamrock corsage. Here’s the thing – that’s what is given to her by the Irish Guards. When she arrived, she was only wearing that delicate gold shamrock brooch. It’s some Irish Guard’s job to present her with a corsage of shamrocks and I believe the guard has to pin it to her chest. My point is that Kate would obviously not choose to stick an entire shamrock salad on her boob. Nor would William choose to nail a huge garden to his hat. This is the tradition of the Irish Guards, although the big leaf thing underneath the shamrocks seems to be new.
I see she is back to a coat dress. What happened to dressing with gravitas? That’s it that’s all I have for Can’t.
Poor girl is looking more like her mother with her mother’s floppy face. Kate is looking much older than her years, unlike Meghan who looks young and happy.
Yep! Hate ages you.
Her RBF is getting very severe to the point that she’s starting to look like a Disney villain.
She’s always had it but it used to be softer behind her eyes. She either thinks this makes her look more serious or she’s just absolutely utterly miserable, either way it doesn’t matter but I wonder if she likes the photos.
Normal Bill looks pained by her speech.
There are a few close ups of him on Twitter and all I see when I look at him is his strong resemblance to Commandant Lassard from Police Academy – it’s especially strong with the salad on his hat.
Or Neidermeyer from Animal House.
I thought that William’s speech was even worse— he had to keep looking down at his notes CONSTANTLY and didn’t even attempt to show any enthusiasm or even sincerity.
Also, the comments under those tweets are absolutely hysterical!
I thought his was worse too. He told what should be personal anecdotes, but since he had to read them, they don’t seem real. Also, he totally would’ve served with them except he wasn’t allowed on the front lines, according to him. He could’ve been reading a random grocery list for all the modulation he used.
Hers also wasn’t good, when she said something about colonel William at the end, I wasn’t sure she was referring to her husband because there was no tonal change and she didn’t look at him.
The tweets made me lol.
He is praying hard that she doesn’t screw it up.
For anyone wondering who Kate was cosplaying on Friday, it was the Queen Mother who used to were turquoise/teal outfits for this ceremony when she was the colonel.
I think teal is a color of either a ribbon or a feather in the regiment’s hats.
I know that. I’m just saying Kate wasn’t the first person to match the colour of the plume in the Irish guards hats. The Queen Mother did it before her. It wouldn’t surprise me if KP told Kate that she had to wear teal just like the QM did.
That’s the ugliest, stiffest outfit I’ve ever seen. Nothing to aspire to here. Or there. Or ever.
The squared shoulders give the illusion of more “bulk” because she is so painfully thin.
Do they not have speech writers? Those were both so basic and dull. Neither one of them had any feeling in their delivery at all, I felt bad for the Irish Guards! I can’t imagine a less charismatic pretend Colonel.
I would think it’s the communication secretary who writes their speeches. But the problem is that William and Kate are just bad at giving speeches. You can understand why they wanted to get rid of Meghan because she just puts them to shame with the way she delivers speeches.
THIS
It’s a skill that can be learned, but it requires work. The Wails don’t seem to want to bother. Diana worked at it. You can tell Harry has improved also.
@Amy-Bee – I agree. The problem is them. Their sense of entitlement pours out of every pore. They think that by just turning up they’ve done enough. Both of them read their scripts as if they’d only received them that morning in the car going over. William making a big dea about training at Sandhurst etc., does nothing but remind people that Harry is the one who did actually fight.
Kate can’t even say the most basic thing without reading the page. No speechwriter can help with that. She’s just incapable and too lazy to improve.
@Jp: i wanted to comment the same thing. Those speeches were basic and dull AF. Compare this to the speech meghan gave for the together cookbook or the smart set. I know that thise are completely separate events but she sounded so personal
@Chloe – My favourite Meghan speech was the one she did for Smartworks. The amount of information and level of engagement with the audience was a masterclass. Instead of being a jealous mean girl Kate should have pulled her aside and asked Meghan for tips.
I honestly wonder if they are just handed the speech on the car ride over. There is no way there was advanced prep or practice the day before imo. If there was, it was minimal.
That’s what I 🤔. The way both of them delivered the speech 💬 came across like 🆗 they told me to say something and here it is. Nothing sincere just reminded me of when we’re in training sessions at work and the person is reading the PowerPoint like I can’t read it for myself. Ferris bueller anyone 😊. The problem is she can’t or won’t remember an entire sentence so she breaks up the words which doesn’t flow through so she can sound semi professional. This is a short speech and once again she’s learning. 🤫
Look how she closes. Lastly, pause, looks up at audience then looks back down to continue to read. No flow through so you’ve lost the audience attention and you don’t come across as sincere. Neither of them are good at it but if they wanted to both could
I don’t like giving speeches or talking in public. I have to some times between volunteer work and my actual job (although the latter is more trainings, but I’m still talking in front of hundreds of people).
You know what I do? I practice practice practice. I WFH and I’m by myself most days, so I pace back and forth across my living room and practice. Then I practice without the pacing (pacing is a nervous habit for me when I’m talking, like when I’m in the phone lol). I gave a little intro speech at a school play a few weeks ago and I went over that a dozen times.
If talking in public makes Kate nervous, okay. That’s fine. Meghan is an exceptional public speaker and Kate does not have to be that.
But if she put forth even SOME effort, just a little bit of effort – she would be so much better.
I think Irish people were confused by the shamrock thing because the Irish guards are really British pretending to be Irish. More colonizing fun.
It would be like if the 22e regiment which is all French Canadian would call them themselves frogs and wear poutine. (Fyi they are called the vandoos and not an offensive French Canadian nickname)
The quote tweets under the Sorcha Ni Nia tweet are hilarious. Worth a read.
MR & MRS WATERFORD VIBES!! I screamed.
Yes. Saw a tweet about that, and now can’t unsee it, so came here to comment. Their expressions even. Total Commander and Mrs. Waterford. OMG.
Yeah, all W&K need for their colonial cosplay are little leprechaun pins. This is all pretty offensive, especially the slur “nickname”.
Her accent leaves me bewildered. And I agree that she needs to memorize her speech – I got dizzy with the amount of time she looked down on her paper – I’m surprised she didn’t get dizzy too.
I surely believe that she’s incapable of memorizing even a small part of the speech.. something is definitely wrong with her… I can’t believe that she’s just lazy (yeah, she’s is, but there’s something beyond that… I mean, even a lazy person could thank her/his audience without having to look at her /his papers as she did in previous speeches.. she even had to copy a “thank you note” from a card during their tchou-tchou tour two years before during Covid)
She has issues doing basic comments because of her fake accent. She didn’t take enough lessons for the accent to be one where she can speak off the cuff without issue, which means she has to read everything so that she slows down enough to use the posh accent.
LOL I remember the Twitter comments about her misspelling several easy and common words that she just had to copy from a note onto a white board. I once muted one of her speeches after finding her accent and voice like nails on a blackboard. It was actually more entertaining and hilarious because her head kept bobbing up and down every few seconds to read the third or fourth word, including the Thank you at the end, LOL. There really has to be something else going on besides nervousness and not knowing the speech someone else wrote for her. She has flashed people way too many times to be able to claim nervousness or shyness.
If she’s keeping her caloric intake as small as it looks like, she might have too foggy a brain to do anything other than read. Brains use calories too, and I just don’t think she’s healthy.
I’ve often wondered if she’s medicated for anxiety or stress or something because she really doesn’t seem like she’s all there. If she’s on anxiolytics, side effects can include fatigue, slurred speech and a slowing of mental functioning. If she’s on SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) it can cause nausea and loss of appetite which may explain her drastic weight loss.
Her speeching is just awful and the way Peggys suddenly looks up at her when she stops and then says ‘for myself’ like it’s another sentence – he looked like he wanted to laugh. She really can’t talk in proper sentences can she.
Her new accent is why she can’t give a speech and she’s too lazy to work enough to be able to speak off the cuff with this accent properly. She has had over a decade. It’s wild she is still this bad.
There are women who learned a totally new language when they got married and can give way better speeches in the second language. Plus Leonor, still a child, can give speeches in multiple languages without issue. Kate looks like a big dummy next to them.
@Nic919 – you bring up very good points and it’s very sad that a young girl like Leonor out performs Kate. I think it boils down to her not caring – for if she did she would polish her performance and put some effort into her duties. This is all forced on her and it shows.
I’ve never seen two people less engaged with each other or the people around them. Dull as cardboard that’s been left to weather in the Arizona desert. And stiff as two bored boards who are going back to their separate residences after they give terrible speeches. Willnot’s in particular was filled with himself, as usual. And…he wishes he could have visited more?! Lol don’t make me laugh. It was entirely up to you, you dolt. They really do think we’re all stupid.
And how awkward that they called each other Colonel Catherine and Colonel William. How about just my wife/husband? Or is that too Sussex for them to show any actual compassion or love for each other?
They are truly a charisma-free zone. 💤
@SussexWatcher, I howled at his comment about how he wishes his visits to them could be more frequent. Unintentionally hilarious
I can not think any member of the military would be happy to have Kate be their ceremonial colonel.
Embarrassing for everyone involved.
I don’t know why they can’t appoint a person who has actually served and not this empty mannequin. She has not even bothered to do any serious work to help veterans during the last decade either. Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have done a lot of work in this area but they are women with empathy.
I have no sympathy for people who tolerate this nonsense. Both speeches were just a waste of time. These two couldn’t give a hoot about ‘duty’ – especially when it comes to the military. They just adore playing dress-up in their wannabe Gilead-style clothing.
As usual, Baldy looks tortured by having to listen to Keen mumble her way through another speech she’s clearly reading for the very first time.
Colonel Klink from Hogan’s Heroes had more gravitas.
I read this as Colonel Kink-referring to Pegs.
Gonna drink my coffee and see myself out.
🤣🤣🤣
In today’s world, the monopoly of honorary military appointments to hereditary royals and their spouses ,just highlight the shortcomings of the system of monarchy.
The buttons mirror the buttons on the Irish Guards uniform. Each regiment has a different button pattern. The outfit looks like our national (Ireland) airline’s uniform. Google Aer Lingus uniform and you’ll see for yourself. I’m guessing that was unintentional but I’ll take my laughs where I can get them with this pile of sh*te.
I cannot get over the buttons taking on the copycatting job all on their own. Four, space, four. Truly amazing – the buttons now have SYMBOLISM guys!
Personally, I do not think this is the worst look on Kate. Compared to the disaster that was BAFTA or the commonwealth two-piece, this looks elegant (to me), stiff and conservative, yes, but exactly the style that suits her. I would even say that I like the way she looks.
What struck me though was how much William resembles his father Charles. I always saw Diana in him, but in these photos it’s all Charles.
Queen Diana snatched back her looks
Wills looks like such a dork. They probably wanted to pin that salad on his chest but there was no room on his tin soldier costume with all the medals and gold braid, so it was either his hat or his groin. As a result he looks like he lost a food fight. Personally I would have opted for a wrist corsage
Either his hat or his groin! ☠️
Yeah, I spilled tea reading that. It was unexpected to say the least. LOL
I appreciated the button pattern yesterday, thought it was just on the good size of clever and appropriate, but just looked again and I realize they are just decoration. The buttons are not functional – there are no buttonholes. And somehow that sums up this entire farce.
I was wondering about those great gobs of greenery – for a moment I thought, “Are protesters now throwing salad?”
I think both Will and Kate look here as good as they possibly can and are a perfect representation of the monarchy today – constipated, phony and out-of-touch.
Now you see why they had to get rid of Harry and Meghan. They couldn’t take constantly being compared to them. What Harry and Meghan have couldn’t be hidden or suppressed. Will and Kate have everything and I don’t understand why they look so unhappy.
Colonel CopyKeen does give the impression that she has some sort of development issue. She literally cannot speak a complete sentence without checking her notes. Could there be something more worrisome going on rather than laziness and bad speechifying?
I think there is — as per my comment above, she may be on anti-anxiety or SSRI medications which have a plethora of side effects including sluggishness, slurred speech, nausea causing weight loss, brain fog, etc. etc.
Her hands always bothered me for some reason. Her hands are large and almost disproportionate to the rest of her body. I thought it was just the weird way that the backs of her hands face forward when she is walking. It always seemed so unnatural and bizarre to me. I can’t imagine it is comfortable. It definitely isn’t flattering. But seeing the photo of her and Peggy drinking Guinness beer shows how extremely long her fingers are, even in comparison to his. It’s a strange fixation, but it’s only her weird gigantic hands and of course The Donald’s extremely small hands.
Anyway, is it just me or do these photos almost give off a Barbie visits the troops type of vibe? Especially the third to last photo where Kant is standing behind the two seated soldiers laughing in what looks like she freeze framed for this perfect Barbie packaging backdrop. I can almost hear the constant clicking of the camera and the photographer saying “Give me more 1940s slash Barbie rallies the troops”. It seems so fake and inauthentic.
Did the colonels arrive separately? I thought I didn’t see William in the car beside Kate, and her face looked rather thunderous a couple of times. I thought Kate did a bit better than William this time. He was rather flat and expressionless, and Kate less so.
Twitter had a good laugh about these images yesterday and not the usual royal followers either: https://twitter.com/neilscully/status/1636729079868145665
I can’t help but compare the reaction of the TikTok generation of Goop trying to pass off her eating disorder as aspirational to the Royals trying to make these two “regal” or popular. Nobody’s buying what they’re selling except the deranged.
Sorry, but standing there and reading off papers and looking up the odd time is not giving a speech. At all. Do they not go over and learn it beforehand? You don’t have to memorize it, but Jesus, could they BE any more lame? ALL the appeal of cold margarine.
That photo where the soldier is side-eying the salad on William’s hat is hilarious. He looks like he’s about to burst out laughing.
So I’ll be giving a TED Talk at a TEDx event at my local University. I’ve been worrying about embarrassing myself, and I’m a teacher used to speaking. Watching these speeches by Colonels Gangrene Keen and Will the Pill made me feel so much better. I know I won’t be that bad.
I believe the tweeters knew and wrote it anyway. Both are funny as heck and kudos. Sometimes you need humor instead of anger.
And more pictures of Kate laughing uproariously while appearing to make eye contact with William … or trying to. He isn’t even looking at her.
IDK, these are all starting to appear pretty silly aren’t they?
The Queen Mum was much older and I think she did these events as a way to give the military some respect/publicity. She was smiling, waving, happy to be out of the castle.
Will looks ridiculous in that over decorated uniform. The real military service people who make careers, are the ones who never get the attention. But dress up Prince Angry to look like a WalMart version of a military man and send Kate up front.
The Windors TV show has ruined me for taking William seriously about anything. Now when I see William, I hear The Windsors actor playing William, using his bland voice and blank look.
The BRF has become a parody of itself.
Will looks like he’s smirking or trying not to openly burst out laughing behind Kates back.
Diana would have practiced and memorized her speech as a show of respect.
Kate will never be Diana. Diana had class and good manners.