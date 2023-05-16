Princess Kate wore a £359 LK Bennett blazer to a Bath community center

The Princess of Wales was out today in Bath. She visited the Percy Community Centre, where she met up with Dame Kelly Holmes, retired runner and British Olympian. This community center is apparently home to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity. This visit, much like the Sussexes’ recent visit to a Santa Barbara youth program, was meant to highlight Mental Health Awareness Week/Month. You can read more about Kate’s visit at People.

For the visit, Kate wore a saffron LK Bennett blazer, retailing for £359. She wore it with white pants and white Veja sneakers. I actually think Kate looks good in shades of yellow, gold and saffron, and she should wear those colors more often. It’s a trick of coloring – something about the combination of her dark hair and skin tone, those colors just pop on her. I’m shocked she didn’t wear jeggings – these crisp white pants are actually an appropriate length and fit.

Now, do I think any of the kids looked particularly engaged with Kate? No. To be fair, she didn’t seem to make much of an effort with them either. She was just there for the photo-op. I hope Dame Kelly Holmes is able to raise some money off of Kate’s visit, because y’all know that Kate’s team won’t lift a finger to direct funds to them. I’m actually shocked that KP’s social media manager tagged the trust in their post!

Thank you to the wonderful young women from St Katherine’s School for speaking so openly and honestly about their mental health and how the @DameKellysTrust has supported them 💛 pic.twitter.com/KSMsSaPkx6 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2023