Princess Kate wore a £359 LK Bennett blazer to a Bath community center

The Princess of Wales was out today in Bath. She visited the Percy Community Centre, where she met up with Dame Kelly Holmes, retired runner and British Olympian. This community center is apparently home to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity. This visit, much like the Sussexes’ recent visit to a Santa Barbara youth program, was meant to highlight Mental Health Awareness Week/Month. You can read more about Kate’s visit at People.
For the visit, Kate wore a saffron LK Bennett blazer, retailing for £359. She wore it with white pants and white Veja sneakers. I actually think Kate looks good in shades of yellow, gold and saffron, and she should wear those colors more often. It’s a trick of coloring – something about the combination of her dark hair and skin tone, those colors just pop on her. I’m shocked she didn’t wear jeggings – these crisp white pants are actually an appropriate length and fit.
Now, do I think any of the kids looked particularly engaged with Kate? No. To be fair, she didn’t seem to make much of an effort with them either. She was just there for the photo-op. I hope Dame Kelly Holmes is able to raise some money off of Kate’s visit, because y’all know that Kate’s team won’t lift a finger to direct funds to them. I’m actually shocked that KP’s social media manager tagged the trust in their post!
Thank you to the wonderful young women from St Katherine’s School for speaking so openly and honestly about their mental health and how the @DameKellysTrust has supported them 💛 pic.twitter.com/KSMsSaPkx6
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
At least H&M actually spoke to people instead of just Cheshire-grinned like maniacs.
THAT’S who she looks like with that smile!!!! Thank you @ ThatsNotOkay!!!
There was a head tilt to each side, LOL.
@ThatsNotOkay … And it doesn’t look natural. Not a speck of that smile reaches her eyes. Kate is cos-playing Meghan, but she doesn’t have Meghan’s natural warmth and charisma. She ‘has’, however, toned down the maniac eyes with her Cheshire grin.
That one shot of the woman to the right of Kate (or Kate’s left) is giving hostage picture. Does any of Kate’s clothes sell out?
early on in her years of being engaged to william and right after marriage, i remember her clothes would always sell out. seems like the LK Bennett blazer is still in stock but only few left at size 10…so maybe?
I can just see how very uncomfortable this woman is. She looks like she’s waiting for root canal surgery. Poor soul.
That’s always the tell: the expressions on the people around them. They very quickly realize they’re props for their photo opps. I doubt any meaningful conversations take place. Compare that to the photos of Meghan and Harry’s outing for this exact same cause this week, the people look absolutely delighted to be around them and you can tell they’ve engaged in meaningful ways.
I’ve been wearing Veja sneakers for the past few years and I’m a bit peeved she’s wearing them. Go back to your Superga sneakers, I don’t want to match you!!
She’s wearing thr Veja sneakers because Meghan was known to wear them. She didn’t purchase a pair until after Meghan. She wore them with a dress to the Grenfell memorial. Imagine that.
the group picture is similar – not one of those young women want to hear from someone who bashed a person of color to the point of suicide and then stalks her style like a psycho.
i’m hoping people are finally waking up to who she is.
That’s the thing. The British media just LOVE to float the idea that Meghan and Harry are not popular in the U.K. and that everyone hated and still hates them but as a Brit, I can tell you with absolute certainty that the youth of this country don’t actually feel like that. If you see on TikTok and other social media , they are acutely aware that the royal family are a bunch of abusers and mental gaslighters as well as huge hypocrites. A lot of the engagements especially with meghan where she interacted with young people all loved her. I’m a British youth, and I love Meghan too
Is she drugged? She has the weirdest facial expressions that never match the people around her. It’s like she doesn’t understand context clues.
That woman’s Zoloft MG prescription is through the roof.
I think she’s frightening the woman to her left in the top picture. I would want to make a break for it too.
The head tilting. And her smile is plastered on like a pod person. The lights are on, but no one is home.
This. I’m saying there is something very wrong with her for at least 2 years. She’s loosing it.
I used to just agree with the assumption she’s always preening for the camera, but this set of photos made me stop and go, wow. She really does look like she’s on something — and at way too high of a dosage. It’s not just the grinning. It’s in her eyes in other other shots, too.
I actually felt a pang of compassion seeing these (despite everything) because she looks increasingly unwell.
Its what she deserves
I don’t feel a tinge of sympathy for this racist
That was my thought as well. This chick is drugged to the gills.
I just can’t with that fake ‘interested’ face and head tilt – she’s gurning for the camera and camera only.
Those kids look both bored and very unimpressed by her visit.
I’ve always found her body language and facial expressions so odd and discordant with what’s happening around her. I think it might be just a level of self awareness and she’s trying to give camera face and pose more than be in the moment?
100% its about posing for the cameras. If she would just show that she was genuinely interested, that would come across naturally. But she isn’t so she cant.
If you go to the video 😁 on the daily fail in her roundtable discussion. The girls didn’t want to interact 😔 or answer her questions. They asked the same girl a different question three different times and her answer was “same” however Catherine was just smiling and laughing. She doesn’t read a room well
That is because she doesn’t care about any one of these girls. It’s all optics over substance. I am appalled that she is calling this “work” when she hasn’t a clue as to what she is supposed to be doing. Such a waste for this organization.
Oh man, that’s terrible. She has no awareness, or doesn’t care about what she’s doing. She’s just there to check off the visit from her to-do list.
Honestly, how are WanK so bad at this! It’s not hard to be engaged and interested in people, especially young people. It’s not hard to ask questions and help raise money, especially when you have a staff to do all the background work for you.
Roo, WanK is the best, ROTFLMAO!!!
She has an absent, patronizing look on her face in these interactons.
The head tilt/fake smile thing just cracks me up, but she’s sticking with it. I like the colors on her today, but for heaven’s sake, she dressed specifically to match the colors of the charity’s banner!! And the lanyards!!
Well that didn’t take long now did it. More listening and maniacal smiling and having photo taken. No work to be seen here on to the next photo op.
Right!!!? Why is she smiling like this when they are talking about mental health?
And why are they revealing kids’ faces when they are talking about sensitive issues?
That is a very good question. What about the kids and their right to privacy?
This is a good outfit, and I don’t like the color of the blazer, generally. Has she copied Meghan enough to understand using separates now ?
The top picture where she has an empty smile and the other women look concerned is perfect. No notes. I wonder if that’s what she did at the therapy sessions she went to with James. Am I the only one who remembers when mental health was super important and she was super supportive of James depression and went to therapy with him?
I hope she gets some actual therapy at some point. It would help her and her kids so much.
After H&M’s visit, I was wondering how long it would take for Kate to make a similar visit
I agree. One way to get KKKhate to do something is to show what Meghan and Harry are doing. Funny how she does not miss a beat.
She is also wearing the same sneakers that Meghan always wears. I know Kate sometimes wears sneakers so these may be some she often wears but it just seemed weird after her aquazzura shoe incident.
She used to wear superga before Meghan, you can go check. It’s so bizarre since there are many many white sneakers and brands you can choose from but she switched right to the same ones Meghan has and I honestly had never heard of Veja before Meg.
I went to a wedding once at which the bride, a proud member of some sorority, was very proud of having been in a sorority and part of the reception festivities was the bride sitting in a chair and being sung to by her sorority sisters. The bride’s simpering look while this was happening was very similar to Kate’s simper and speaks to her self centered goal of being the sole focus.
I love that yellow blazer. So much.
Someone’s been on a social media course! I hope the tagging keeps up so the charities can actually get the chance to convert royal visibility into public support.
Wow, they tagged the organization!!! How many years did it take to get them there? They’re finally doing the very basic and obvious. Well, huzzah for the little poppets. Seriously though, they should keep that up.
They should have been doing this all along. How many years did it take them to figure this out? How many years have they had their social media accounts? It’s ridiculous it’s only occurring to them now and only because they feel the need to compete with the Sussexes.
Because they must have recently tasked someone on staff, or recently hired someone, to read this blog and use the suggestions, lol!
I don’t think the shoes are right for that outfit. Maybe brown leather flats would have worked better?
Dame Whoever She Is (not scrolling back up to get her name, but apparently a superb athlete) and the girls are mostly all in sneakers, so I think they gave Kate a heads up for some sort of sporty activity. Then again, this is the person who knew she was going to play volleyball & wore her platform wedges anyway. Is she starting to pay attention? Maybe someone on her team is?
Yeah, I’m good with the sneakers. It fit the activity. Genuinely, I hope the the organization gets something from this.
I hope it does something for the assoc, as well. Other charities/organisations don’t seem to get anything from royal patronages, but there’s always hope. I love Dame Kelly’s trainers and her trousers are gorgeous.
Sparrow I 💯 want those pants! Love the trainers too.
Wait a minute! So she wore the same colour as the centre’s banner?! I have no words, literally no words…
And everyone’s lanyards. Makes for a nice coordinated photo.
I see your point, but I don’t like this. Too matchy-matchy, imo…
Absolutely!! It’s all about the photo ops.
Yes! And the lanyards too!!!
Yep, she saw an opportunity to theme dress and was straight on it. I don’t mind the outfit but nul points for imagination yet again.
I’m trying to swear off my Kate hate today – call it a very late new year’s resolution. With this very difficult task in mind, can I say I quite like the matching to the centre’s colours.
I do like the colour, but yes, this does appear to be theme dressing. She’s matching all the lanyards they’re wearing around their necks.
I don’t know ANY other middle-aged woman like Khate who tilts their head like a pre pubescent child with the constant gurning. It’s extremely creepy and it’s false. I’ve also no pity on the charities who are stupid enough to have them as patrons.
Also while Dame Kelly is a veteran she is a WoC and to have to meet with the very woman who bullied another WoC out of the country and made M suicidal it makes me despair of some people.
Oh my,the faces and stance on those girl’s benind her as she struts in says it all really.
Such diisinterest,they are not fooled.
@ Nicky: I have seen someone past childhood that was doing the same at work and guess what: he is a self centered idiot.
High school students should not be revealed on social media talking about mental health.
Exactly! Unless their anonymity can be guaranteed. These adults should know better.
Kate is now in the “copy meghan’s facial expressions in photos” phase. Goodbye Diana-influenced unhinged jaw, hello meghan half smile. kate has truly found a new idol. crazy.
I like the sneakers, that’s what you should wear when you’re on your feet doing work & visiting community centers. I know Kate isn’t actually on her feet doing work, but at least she looks the part.
Those are also Meghan’s sneaker brand
yep, Meghan wore those in Sydney (albeit a different color)
Is anyone else getting a strong Marcia Brady from The Brady Bunch Movie vibe from Kate. She’s just smiling like a moron, in her fake, retro world, while everyone else is in the current day, dealing with reality.
I actually noted this last week, except it was the Cindy Brady character she reminds me of!
There seems to always be a picture of “Kate in Action” where she’s walking, pointing, jazz-handing, laughing her head off, with her back to the people in the background who generally look disengaged or puzzled. The picture of the students looking enthusiastic and intertacting is with Dame Kelly. It’s good that mental health month is included in their roster, though. I’ve wondered about mental health services for the homeless. That’s something Willie should look into.
There’s another photo where she’s touching a girl’s shoulder so awkwardly. Nobody wants to hug her, she’s not a hugger but she desperately wants to appear approachable. Also funny is the two other girls with their backs turned to her, looking completely unimpressed.
The kids look miserable around her like they could give two fu***. Meghan and Harry would’ve been wonderfully received at an event like this and their visit would e translated into funds. She’s very strange and even more irrelevant.
Teenagers can spot inauthenticity in adults a mile away. The color-coded blazer didn’t help.
They are seeing first hand that Kate’s only there for photo ops and that they are being used as props. The black girl is like, Jeezus, this shit again???
Of course kate had to be seen out today. Harry and Meghan have been seen too much in Kate’s eyes and she can’t have that . Also it’s Meghan big night and Karen keen wants her look at me moment .
Now can I say that everytime Kate or wank do anything involving mental health I can’t help but become angry / just last week will awarded Jason for helping to try to destroy Meghan mental health. Harry and Meghan lost and had to bury their child . A grave Harry dug with his own hands. This is not okay . Kate and William are not fit to discuss or be part of any discussion regarding mental health. These two are the reason why Harry and Meghan are constantly doing work to maintain theirs. I am not saying that they are the only reason but they are definitely in the top five. F Kate and William and their fake performative bs
The last photo with Mrs. Wails and the girls behind her is quite something. Those young ones look as disinterested and bored as it gets. Sharp contrast to the reaction of the students at the Clack school when Meghan made a surprise visit. Ah well.
She needs to stop the simpering.and head tilting
I am adoring Kelly’s look for the visit. It shows comfort and accessibility.
I agree. She looks fantastic. I LOVE her trousers.
She looks incredible! True style.
The faces of those young ladies tell the entire tale. Lots of nerve, this Karen – who has no problem showing the world how much she despises her biracial SIL – trying to cape for mental health and using non-white teens as props. It’d be laughable, if it weren’t so insidious.
And apparently since all POC look alike to the royals, it really doesn’t matter if you undermine their privacy by splashing their faces all over KP’s social media for “diversity” points.
OMG, Kate is crossing her legs!! Oh no!! Will she be subjected to weeks of bashing in the tabloid press because she dared to stray from The Duchess Slant? Oh, that’s right it’s Kate. She’ll get away with it.
And, I am firmly convinced that Kate does things like this (exact same things for which Meghan was trashed, hugging, selfies, dark nail polish, etc) just to show that she can get away with it and is impervious to tabloid bashing. Isn’t she special?
In the first photo she looks like a total airhead. I bet if you blew in her ear, the hair on the other side would move.
Bethany! I woke up today thinking, I’ve got to stop being so annoyed by Kate Middleton. It’s bloody hard. I’ve tried to be positive about her blazer. And then you write this and it’s hilarious!
😂😂😂😂😂
Kate looks overdressed for this engagement and she does have a blazer in every colour?
She has multiple blazers in every color.
Why does she always point her finger? What is she pointing at? I think she needs to stop doing that. She needs to get out of the mental health arena. The only contact she should have is with a therapist. This is not the win she thinks it is.
I’ve thought for a couple of years that Wails has issues that need to be addressed. If she really wanted to do something for herself, she needs to divorce and live her life quietly the way she really wants to. It would do wonders for her mental health. This is someone that the brf and bm are going to break if they’re not careful.
I want her driven to insanity
I’ve learnt two new words on this site: gurn and simpering.
What does WanK stand for?
Will and Kate = WanK
Thanks! Seems so obvious now.🤦🏻♀️👍
When I see her with that grin, I think unhinged. There is something unbalanced about her. Full stop.
Yes, people generally have neutral faces while listening- how unnerving to be speaking about mental health to someone with a grin locked in place!
aquarius64, you’re right about the woman of color next to her. It’s as if Kate’s whole vibe is antithetical to the poor woman and she looks like she’s wilting and distraught. What the hell did Kate do or say to her before the picture to make her look like that? It’s SO obvious that Kate WANTS a picture like this and also that she will never lift a finger to help anyone besides herself.
I think the poor woman was *told* in some way not to get too close; look at her! Her right foot is drawn away from Kate, her whole body is angled away and it’s like she’s afraid to even turn her head towards her too. She does absolutely give host*ge vibes.
She’s been taught to move away from devils
Pantyhose. With sneakers.
*shudder*
Where are her 12 inch heels and over the top jewels she usualy wears, she rarely misses an opportunity. Those teeth are overwhelming, did she have extras put in when she replaced all her natural teeth, her mouth appears to be so much bigger than in her early photos. I would imagine being in front of her open mouth would feel like she was going to swallow you up, whole. Has anyone noticed that the UK media are focussing very heavily on Kate and elevating her to the combined status of Mother Theresa and a supreme Goddess, everyone else is secondary to her now. Even KC’s coronation is all about her now.