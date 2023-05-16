Taylor Swift & Matt Healy stepped out together in NYC at the Electric Lady

Matt Healy joined Taylor Swift in Philadelphia over the weekend, for her latest Eras concert. Healy performed with Taylor’s opening act, Phoebe Bridgers, and then Healy hung out in the VIP area for Taylor’s concert. He was seen with Taylor’s parents. After Philly, Healy and Taylor traveled back to New York, which is where they stayed last week, after Taylor’s Nashville concert. Healy is, by all accounts, staying at Taylor’s ritzy New York apartment and “they’re not platonic” (lol). Healy was even photographed on Monday entering and leaving Taylor’s apartment building – when he arrived, he carried a big Louis Vuitton bag, which he left at her apartment.
I thought that was going to be the story, just pointing out that Healy is staying with Taylor in New York and has been for weeks. But then these photos came out, the photos in this post. Taylor and Matt were photographed together as they exited the Electric Lady recording studio, where Taylor seemingly hosted a small reception with friends. As Matt and Taylor left, they were surrounded by Taylor’s security and paparazzi. Matt protectively put his hand on Taylor’s back as he followed behind her. These are the first big “public outing” photos (I’m not counting those grainy pics in a Nashville parking garage). They are claiming each other.
So, yeah – I love this? I love this because the Snake Fam is SO MAD about this. Taylor’s fans are (correctly) calling Healy a problematic person and someone with uncomfortably racist and bigoted views. They can’t believe that Taylor would dump a “good guy” like Joe Alwyn to carry on with this chaotic and bigoted bad-boy. The snake fam is so mad that they’re bringing up all of Taylor’s old problematic behavior too and it’s glorious. I love it all.
I enjoy the gossipy side of this and didn’t realize I kinda enjoy TSwift’s relationship rollouts.
What takes away from the entertainment is how problematic this guy is. Never heard of him before but read through the Buzzfeed article and good lord …
In a mess of racist, sexist and other problematic behaviour, the part that has disgusted me the most is the part of the story I wish I hadn’t googled and I’m sad I now know its existence. The type of horrific material he very casually admitted to enjoying. I’m not even going to type the name. If you know what I’m talking about you understand why.
I knew nothing of this man before but I don’t know how his fans can attempt to play that off as ‘ironic’. It’s bloody horrific.
I had nightmares last night after reading. Major major trigger warnings for that article. I cannot emphasize it enough.
Yes. I unfortunately googled this and landed on the Buzzfeed article/Reddit thread and… wow. I mean, there are no words for how horrific this guy seems at that level of misogyny and hatred. It’s truly scary he still has a platform. Maybe they deserve each other? Has she ever been with someone so openly abusive and narcissistic? This is going to be MESSY. Like, I know she thinks he’s just a jump off right now and she’s not thinking clearly with her post-divorce energy, but this guy isn’t going to let her simply take some pics of pastry swans in the Hamptons and walk away. He’s going to get inside her head in a major way before she even knows what hit her.., and she probably delusionally thinks she has the upper hand in this situation. just, yikes. This is going to be bad y’all. I have a feeling more and more about her problematic past will come to light and his too.
I’m not going to go read or research but ick, Taylor, ick. My guess is the Justjj is right and that Taylor thinks she’s having a fun rebellion and that she’ll come out on top. From what you’re saying though, CherHorowitz (ha), this isn’t what she thinks it is.
So many attractive men in the world and she chooses this ugly inside and out box of Cheerios?
@BETSY I know of what you’re talking about and it’s horrific. When I think of the young black girls and black adult women who have been reported missing by their loved ones (and the media rarely covers their stories or the authorities are quick to label them as runaways), I wonder if this is their fate. Horrifying.
Yah I cannot even enjoy the mess because that man is so vile. This entire thing, including Taylor doubling down, really speaks to her lack of maturity still. It really makes her attempts at activism in recent years feel very performative.
People are saying that stuff is in the past and people change, but wasnt this man doing problematic shit on stage mere months ago?
Yup! I think it was just a few months ago, he made fun of Ice Spice’s heritage and was guffawing as his fellow interviewees were using a litany of fake Asian accents. The people who are on here saying he’s merely messy and racist or whatever have clearly not read the Buzzfeed article and read the whole picture of who he is though because a lot of things he’s said actually border on sociopathy and are wayyyyyyy beyond this guy is “problematic” or “messy”.
It does feel like she’s perpetually emotionally-stunted. And yes, it’s hard to believe that she’s sincere about her support of social justice issues if she’s dating this pig JS.
Dude is utterly repulsive, inside and out. This feels like such a downgrade for her but maybe this is who she’s always been IDK. I’ve always been more of a fan of her cats lol.
Taylor is messy! We know this, we should enjoy it. The most glorious era imo were the Hiddles weeks, so thirsty, so earnest, so much content.
I maintain this is giving mid 30s just divorced energy which is the messiest, so I don’t think it will last. But I still think it’s funny and entertaining to watch. (Yes I know he’s terrible, no I don’t care, because terrible people exist, he is not my problem, I’m not dating him.)
Soooo he was totally her side piece back in Jan/ Feb when she performed at the 1975’s London show right? Gives to meaning to the line “and when the boys in the band ask do you have a man, I can say I don’t remember.” This is such a mess.
I one hundred percent think he was her jump off and the concert performance was not a coincidence.
Blank Space is peak TS and yeah, she’s baaaaack.
If you read the Buzzfeed article, you would care. If you read the Medium article, you would care.
Exactly. These people who think it’s just messy fun gossip are really revealing themselves. (And I haven’t read either of those articles—what’s been shared is enough alongside her history of being vile.)
You don’t care that he has made racist and anti-semitic comments? That he bragged about loving to watch pron that shows violence against Black women?? Apathy is what allows these ideas to exist and for people like Matt to be perfectly fine with expressing them.
Takes like the above are why Taylor and various people in her friend group are always described as peak white feminism. Doesn’t affect me I don’t care. I can’t imagine if I was a Jewish, or Black fan of hers and just spent $500 to see her show to watch her make kissy faces and wink at this dude.
You don’t care that he brags that he gets sexual gratification from the abuse and degradation of black women? Well that’s just further proof that most people only pay lip service to intersectional feminism and don’t care about the well-being of black women. Just like Taylor.
And even more than bragging about it, he was caught ‘ing to it, and about 30 seconds after a happy party ended.
You saying you don’t care about how horrific this guy is because it’s not your problem says as much about you as it does about Taylor.
Whoa! Sorry, not exactly a TS fan, but cannot enjoy this. Messy doesn’t quite cover dating someone with recent (as well as a long history) of misogyny, antisemitism and anti islamic views, racism against people of color (African, Asian, and Native American) as well as enjoying sexual violence. This guy is a total douche.
This relationship 100% screams post-divorce and Hiddles energy. It really makes me think Joe ended things and this is her way of coping.
The good news is she’ll be done with him in a couple months. The bad news is so many people are pulling out the sexist and undeserved (after a 6-year relationship!) “she dates too much” narrative again.
Emily- The bad news is she’s clearly ok with dating a racist, sexist, antisemitic scumbag and won’t face any consequences for it. We are past the poor Taylor victimization.
And she will still be trash for dating him. Y’all keep trying to gloss over this by making it about a rebound. Doesn’t change the fact that she’s clearly okay with dating a racist and a misogynist.
He admitted that he gets off to Ebony porn where Black women are being abused and you think this is just fun drama? What is wrong with you?
This.
But isn’t this her M.O always trying to make the previous guy jealous like some middle schooler!?
Spot on!
She always tries to make them seem bad and/or jealous. And she is always the victim of others terrible behavior.
I’ve been a more recent fan-Reputation and forward-and I’m disappointed about this after years of apparent growth and good choices and brand building. Additionally, I don’t care if someone explains how Matty is “ironic” or “edgy.” When you have to explain you’re not racist/sexist/bigoted/etc over and over, you ARE the problem. It’s like the saying-if you meet an a-hole in the morning, you probably met an a-hole. If you met a-holes all day, it’s likely you’re the a-hole.
Also-I think fans calling out the behavior and not embracing or defending him is the only appropriate response. No fave is 100% unproblematic, and even if your echo chamber is cool, it doesn’t mean the world is on board. This isn’t Woody Allen or Kevin Spacey, but it’s still gross and says something about her. Finally…unwashed line cook era does not have a good ring to it.
I wanna be a member of the snake fam to shame ha lmao
No seriously as a Taylor Swift hater – I appreciate her fans getting up in arms around this. It’s hard. I was a massive LDR fan and would get sick of her crap too until I stopped being a fan with her 2020 racist shenanigans.
1975 lyrics have been problematic af and loaded with casual misogyny from the jump too, if you want to take a deep dive.
I can’t tell if you’re talking to me as I’m on a phone but no I believe you and everyone else referring to the video etc. I can’t bear to read about the video as a BW.
Ugh, there isn’t a pole long enough, is all I can say.
I know i said this yesterday but i can’t emphasize enough how, IMO, it’s apparent that Joe probably dumped Taylor. And she’s hurting and, in her immature middle-schooler mindset, is trying to make Joe jealous and to feel like he wasn’t important. But, he was very important and we know that for years Taylor really wanted to marry him. I think she’s hurting and angry and trying to convince Joe, and the world, and herself, that she’s just fine.
I’m a Taylor “hater”—i think she’s a bad person and i think her music is cheesey crap—so i’m enjoying seeing people coming to the realization that she might not be a good person like they thought. This is all very entertaining.
I agree. He got out big time. He was really consistent with his privacy and with his love and I don’t believe he couldn’t anymore with her because of her fame but because of her immaturity. He seems like a keeper of things, and she really had to push him to leave this way.
You are the way people are around you – Healy is terrible and to me, she is also.
This is what I think too.
Look at her lyrics for the last six years. Taylor was/is deeply in love with Joe and wanted to marry him. Her tone on marriage gradually changed (maybe because he didn’t want the things she did, but she still wanted him).
Honestly I feel like I’ve been screaming into the void for years about how much Taylor sucks as a person. It’s nice to have some vindication now but it won’t last, her PR machine is all encompassing.
He’s gross and seems like a real POS. What is Taylor thinking? What was F.K.A. Twigs doing with this guy for so long?
Thinking about it, he must be a first class manipulator. Dude is gross.
I’m guessing that this guy is a first class manipulator. He probably made fka twigs feel desirable when really he was fetishising her. I wouldn’t be surprised if he talked her into BDSM stuff with him just so he could exploit her. Sometimes narcissists hide themselves very well for a long time.
FKA Twigs has a history of being a victim of domestic violence. That can significantly impact your choices and behaviour going into future relationships.
I’ve seen this false equivalency come up as a new talking point but I hold Twigs and Taylor to very different standards of accountability about choosing to be in a relationship with him.
Say it loud and proud Taylor:
“My boyfriend gets off on watching black women get violated, complete with violence and racist abuse about slavery! I’m cool with that!”
If she is, she needs to say so. Own it. I hope this story grows and gets even more media airplay. This isn’t “edgy bad boy” territory. This is someone who gets off on violence against vulnerable and marginalized women. No, his nastiness isn’t her fault. But if she associates with someone knowing their proclivities, then she accepts that his actions will have a negative effect on her.
My god, if a friend of mine dated a guy like this, I’d tell her, “Friend, I love you. I don’t understand what made you choose him. I don’t feel safe in his presence, so I won’t be seeing you. I wish you luck and happiness, but I can’t see you if you’re seeing him. Please be safe, and give this relationship a lot of thought. I fear what a person who’s arroused by violence and degradation might do to you. If you need help leaving this relationship, call me. Take care, friend. I’ll miss you.” And then I’d bounce. (and I have done that with friends when they dated racists as younger women).
I need to bleach my eyes after reading that Buzzfeed article about GG. That is so disgusting and horrible! What the hell is wrong with him?? What the hell is wrong with her?? Porn that actually takes advantage of and abuses vulnerable people are the f*ing worst and it makes me mad that they are so casual about this, from the interviewers to Matty to Taylor and her stupid posse.
Horrible horrible horrible people.
‘Hatty Mealy’ lol I love it. That will forever be his name to me now.
I read the Buzzfeed article. This guy is disgusting.
She must be aware of his history, and she is still hanging with him.
That says it all to me.
Maybe she is low on fodder for new music…. I am guessing she will be single by christmas with a new album.
O she knows and, her PR team was trying to erase some of his comments on social media, but it’s already out there; people keep digging and finding more stuff.
She has her celebrity friends making comments about him and their relationship. Someone on here commented that Ryan Reynolds unfollowed this Joe guy and started fallowing Matt and his band, which was not a coincidence.
Im not surprised about plantation wedding Ryan Reynolds would take part in this.
I’ve never been able to unsee plantation wedding Ryan Reynolds and antebellum lifestyle website Blake Lively. Ever since then, I picture them that way. Every. Single. Time I see their faces. Taylor’s in group and the fact these people are grown adults in their 30s and 40s following and unfollowing people on IG, just shows that money can’t buy class (or brain cells for that matter).
I just cannot get over Gigi Hadid giving him a big sloppy hug and rubbing his shoulders. How does she look her friend Gabrielle in the eye when she exposed herself as being just fine hanging around a man who likes to see women like her supposed friend be sexually humiliated? I am so very disappointed in Gigi. I always thought Taylor was a fake person and a snake so it does not surprise me at all that she is ok with this. I am sure she will come up with some excuse that will make her the victim though
I know. I had a little soft spot for Gigi too but not anymore! They all look like absolute trash here.
It’s crazy to me that a woman in her thirties would make such a poor choice in a man, even a jump off.
She’s gonna marry this guy, isn’t she? !?
I hope so LOL, and without a prenup, or at least a very soft one if Daddy and her lawyers insist. LOL. It would be what she deserved.
You know this dude smells like stale cigarettes and BO.
… and regret.
He seriously looks like a corned beef cabbie fart on top of being a monster. Zero standards even on the rebound, huh Taylor?
And what pisses me off the most about this is at the end of the relationship, she’ll write songs to imply he was an a-hole to her conveniently leaving out the fact that he has been a known POS and she willingly agreed to date him.
She and her team have all the facts. They’ve been working overtime to manipulate SEO’s and bury everything, which indicates that they know.
It is reprehensible that she has continued this rollout despite being in possession of all the facts. There is no excuse.
I cannot support this relationship for gossip entertainment.
This man is DISGUSTING, & something is really off with this young woman, if she is into a guy that consumes what he consumes.
By all accounts (according to Buzzfeed), Taylor doesn’t fit into his “desired” demographic for objectification.
I know the dating field becomes narrower as we get older and I understand that it becomes even narrower as a celebrity, but this type of guy is not what one chooses when one gets wiser and therefore, more selective.
I wish her well.
@justjj stop. Just stop. I can hear the victim speak thinly veiled. Taylor is a grown woman with a history of seriously problematic behaviors–personally, professionally and politically. She’s vile. It’s a spool of thread so long, I’m uncovering more and more of her ugly soullessness. They deserve each other and she deserves to fade into obscurity and wallow in her ugliness.
Huh? I’m not defending her at all throughout this thread and I even asked at one point *if* they deserve each other. I don’t know all of Taylor’s history because I admittedly have never cared or followed her closely but my daughter has recently become a huge fan of hers and so I’m paying more attention now. Can you link any articles or give some specific examples of times Taylor was terrible politically, etc.? I genuinely don’t much beyond CB. And IMO, to “deserve” someone at this level of publicly demonstrated vile behavior, abuse, and depravity, she would have to have done something truly horrific because clearly that’s how this guy lives.
I did a deep dive on this site then followed those threads to other sites and articles. It looks like lots of commenters here are sharing tidbits that you might follow too. She’s been hailed an Aryan princess from early in her career and has not articulated any renouncement of it and then her associations with many other very problematic “celebrities”, performance activism AFTER she was revealed to be a lying narcissistic Karen. The list goes on and on. It’s unfortunate that she is talented enough and wholly vile. Hope this helps! 🙂
@TEEE that is not true. she was “hailed as an Aryan princess” specifically because she didn’t announce her politics in 2016. she has supported Democratic candidates since 2018, has been very vocal about it, and has donated considerably to LGBT charities and causes, as well as several for women’s rights.
there’s nothing to suggest she’s racist, or Republican, or anything else. we don’t need to make stuff up just because she’s dating a dirtbag.
@Arizona. Ummm yeah it is true. White supremacists groups literally hailed her as an Aryan Princess. And when people called her out for not publicly disavowing this she sent them cease and desist letters. She TO THIS DAY has never spoken out against it. I know if MY likeness and name were being used by racists I would make it a POINT of publicly distancing myself. She never has. Instead she threatened bloggers with lawsuits for simply talking about it.
The crash and burn on this one is going to be spectacular
Sorry but I’m not getting what is so entertaining about all this. He is repulsive, she has millions of young fans around the world who look up to her, what kind of message does it send that she’s ok with all the awful things he’s said and done. I’m here for Taylor getting dragged, she deserves it, but this doesn’t feel like some fun gossip story. It’s just depressing.
I find it so depressing too. I never thought she was perfect, but she seemed to have normalized over the past couple of years. Someone on reddit made an amazing (and eye-opening) point that the mistake we all make is EVER thinking celebrities are “like us”. To want this level of fame and THRIVE with his level of fame requires a level of narcissism and ego that most of us could not even conceptualize. Taylor Swift has been mega famous since she was a teenager. Of course she would made horrific decisions about the company she keeps without thinking it could damage her reputation. Personally I can’t listen to her music anymore.
@Anne, do you mind linking to the Reddit thread?? Curious to read – that is such a good point about celebrities!
Definitely not a Taylor Swift fan and never will be. I only know what I read about her here on CB but isn’t she in her thirties now? Time to grow up? And hooking up with a racist anti-Semitic douche on top of it? She sounds like a whole mess.
33. I mean, she absolutely should know better. And of course her PR team would be screaming at her about what a problematic, racist, anti-semitic, misogynist mess this dude is, and she is CHOOSING to publicize THIS relationship from the rooftops.
I normally can’t work up much energy to care about TS’s love life, but this guy sounds awful, and she needs to kick him to the curb.
What does Taylor get out of this?? I don’t understand, all the money and fame that she has and she’s seen hanging out with and dating this person?? i feel second hand embarrassment lmao
What could possibly, POSSIBLY, be the appeal of this guy? Someone help me understand. He says and does awful, repugnant things. He’s a terrible liability for her career, a terrible liability for her PR, a terrible liability for her curated image. She clearly has friends and family and a support network – she can’t be THIS lonely. If she wanted to date someone immediately to feel like she “won” the breakup she could date literally anyone else she knows that would be LESS problematic. Someone make it make sense to me.
Sometimes I wonder if she choses bad partners to give her better song material when the relationship inevitably crashes and burns.
It would honestly not surprise me if this is all because Joe was a fan of 1975 or something, or because they publicly as a band have kind of hated on Harry Styles. I think she’s that petty. I’m sure she’s going to find a way to spin this into she “didn’t know” somehow and publicly roast him with her lyrics that call him out for x, y, z so she can look like she’s above it all but I just see this as an irrevocably huge step down for her and a complete undoing of all the image rebab she did after the Kanye receipts and Hiddleswift. This can’t be undone, imo. If I worked on her PR team, I would be turning in my two weeks…
The post is NOT about FKA Twigs! We do not know what the extent of her relationship with him was and whether she even knew about his racist BS or not. For all we know, this turd let his mask slip and she took off.
Also, it’s not f*cking appropriate to point to the one famous WOC that he dated and somehow blame her for his disgusting behavior. She’s not an enabler—she’s a victim. Any attempt to deflect or blame Twigs is racism, straight-up.
TBH, it feels like Taylor’s PR team is in the comments, attempting to point to a black woman like “he’s not racist. a black woman dated him!” Gross.
Leave WOC TF out of this mess.
💯
I’m certainly not going to blame any woman for the actions of a man. but why are you assuming she’s a victim of him? they broke up less than a year ago and by all accounts it was due to work commitments. neither of them have said anything negative about each other as far as I can see, so maybe it was just fine lol. she spoke pretty openly about Shia and the racism when she was dating Rob. I just don’t see why we need to make stuff up to fuel our own narratives.
OMG this is not complicated and nobody is “making up a narrative”. She’s a victim of his racism because she’s a black woman. She doesn’t have the luxury of cognitive dissonance that a white woman like Taylor enjoys because, ya know, his misogynoir is directed towards her entire race/gender and she can’t just take that off like a coat. And the fact that she spoke out about it when it came from Rob’s fanbase tells me that she probably didn’t know what a racist POS this guy is or she wouldn’t have given him the time of day, much less dated him for a year. So yes, she is a victim of his vile comments and you better believe that shit cuts deep but I guess as a WW you can’t see that.
Your deliberate obtuseness is noted. And very much on brand for Taylor’s fanbase.
💯💯💯
@Kitten- YES! I posted above, the false equivalence to Twigs is so clearly a newly released talking point from her PR. Of course they would throw a black woman under the bus.
There are MULTIPLE SIGNIFICANT factors that allow us to hold Twigs and Taylor to different standards of accountability here. I’m disgusted at anyone parroting this comparison.
Has Taylor ever cared about black people? No! Wasn’t all her girl squad white blonde models with the few exceptions? I’ve disliked Taylor for many years but generally keep that to myself as her fans are wild. Anyway I cancelled Taylor after the Kanye thing. I know Kanye is Kanye, but at the time she used her white woman tears to make a false accusations against a black man. She knew the optics and had no problem crying fake white woman tears. White women have gotten black men killed because of this kind of behaviour.
She’s vengeful and loves to use her fan base to attack anyone she doesn’t like. She’s a bully and a mean girl and definitely has main character syndrome. I doubt she cares about how problematic Matt is. That buzzfeed article was horrific.
..and this.
This is so true. I forgot how badly she handled the Kanye thing.
ALL OF THIS.
After reading the Buzzfeed article, I can’t even enjoy this casually from a gossip standpoint. I was incredibly disturbed at just how casually he (and his friends) referenced the specific material that this creep unabashedly gets off to. It’s incredibly disturbing to me that he and his friends can laugh about that kind of material, let alone enjoy it. I can’t believe it exists in the first place. I honestly can’t even look at Taylor Swift the same way anymore. Just so disgusting and disappointing all around.
What a tire fire.
Can’t help but feel like despite her going to these lengths, he’s going to dump her in a month … I honestly don’t want to see her get her heart broken (or anyone for that matter) but he seems rather nonplussed in those photos, especially compared to her facial expressions
She’s finally found someone as repulsive as she is.
And I’m not entirely convinced she doesn’t not share DNA with the vile orange troll…..same chronic victim playing, same narcissistic personality disorder… same disregard for not white humans.
Before all this, I’d never heard of this dude or his band. I’d love to roll back to that place of blissful ignorance. Yuck.