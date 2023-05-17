“Breaking: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet are still happening” links
  • May 17, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner are still a thing? [LaineyGossip]
RuPaul shows off the mansion built by drag and fracking! [Dlisted]
Rita Moreno is a flirt! [Seriously OMG]
Bo Burnham & Phoebe Bridgers are happening. [Pajiba]
Katie Holmes’s street style is still… offbeat. [Go Fug Yourself]
Nicole Richie’s daughter Harlow is already 15 years old?! [Just Jared]
For the love of god, Dianne Feinstein needs to retire. [Jezebel]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks great. [Egotastic]
Funny photos. That’s it! [Buzzfeed]
This Chanel was much better on Brie Larson. [RCFA]
A Seeking Sister Wife family is celebrating. [Starcasm]
Chicago bars are dropping Bud Light. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to ““Breaking: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet are still happening” links”

  1. North of Boston says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    The sister wife guys skeeve me out.

    I would love to see someone make a dark comedy that’s a smash up of Seeking Sister Wife and Bad Sisters. *That* I would watch.

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:19 pm

    No one seems to care who Kylie Jenner is dating…boring.

    I don’t understand the whole thing with Bud Light. Someone explain please.

    Sometimes I’m shocked at the ages of celebrity’s kids. I recently saw that Eminem’s daughter got engaged. She’s in her 20’s and a U of M alumni. I remember her being just a little kid not that long ago !

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      May 17, 2023 at 1:28 pm

      The Bud Light thing…anti-trans people/groups are offended that the company put Dylan Mulvaney on the can and used her in an ad campaign. It’s dumb and people just looking for a reason to be offended. Does anyone really sit and examine their beer cans or believe that just because a trans woman is on one that drinking it will make them trans?

      Reply
      • Amy says:
        May 17, 2023 at 1:58 pm

        It’s actually the opposite in the case of the Chicago bars in the article — they’re LGBTQ+ friendly bars that are mad Budweiser backed down under conservative pressure. So they’re ditching Bud Light, etc. for not being truly supportive of LGBTQ+ communities under attack when they (the company) came under attack.

      • ME says:
        May 17, 2023 at 2:36 pm

        @ Barbara and Amy

        Thanks for the info !

    • Mar says:
      May 17, 2023 at 3:01 pm

      Kylie Jenner is a bore period

      Reply
  3. Escape says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    Nicole Richies daughter was just born!!! I love the recent pic of her. Wrong Way Richie came a long way

    Reply
  4. Barbara says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:33 pm

    Every time I see the name Phoebe Bridgers my brain changes it to Phoebe “Bridgerton” Dynevor.

    Reply
    • Anners says:
      May 17, 2023 at 2:58 pm

      I always think it’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and then I get really confused when I see the pictures. There are too many Phoebes for my brain to keep up with.

      Reply
  5. Mel says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:38 pm

    It’s hilarious that Kris is sooooooooo thirsty trying to make them into a thing when it sounds to me like they’re just hooking up, at least HE is.

    Reply
  6. j.ferber says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:39 pm

    Barbara, I see it more as the right-wing putting pressure on companies not to be inclusive or friendly to trans people. This is so wrong! They are using consumer power to boycott trans people being accepted. And I believe Bud Light caved to them. I’m beginning to be so fed up by my country. So fed up.

    Reply
  7. Kirsten says:
    May 17, 2023 at 5:02 pm

    Did Bo Burnham break up with his long-term girlfriend?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment