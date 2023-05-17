“Breaking: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet are still happening” links

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner are still a thing? [LaineyGossip]
The sister wife guys skeeve me out.
I would love to see someone make a dark comedy that’s a smash up of Seeking Sister Wife and Bad Sisters. *That* I would watch.
No one seems to care who Kylie Jenner is dating…boring.
I don’t understand the whole thing with Bud Light. Someone explain please.
Sometimes I’m shocked at the ages of celebrity’s kids. I recently saw that Eminem’s daughter got engaged. She’s in her 20’s and a U of M alumni. I remember her being just a little kid not that long ago !
The Bud Light thing…anti-trans people/groups are offended that the company put Dylan Mulvaney on the can and used her in an ad campaign. It’s dumb and people just looking for a reason to be offended. Does anyone really sit and examine their beer cans or believe that just because a trans woman is on one that drinking it will make them trans?
It’s actually the opposite in the case of the Chicago bars in the article — they’re LGBTQ+ friendly bars that are mad Budweiser backed down under conservative pressure. So they’re ditching Bud Light, etc. for not being truly supportive of LGBTQ+ communities under attack when they (the company) came under attack.
@ Barbara and Amy
Thanks for the info !
Kylie Jenner is a bore period
Nicole Richies daughter was just born!!! I love the recent pic of her. Wrong Way Richie came a long way
Every time I see the name Phoebe Bridgers my brain changes it to Phoebe “Bridgerton” Dynevor.
I always think it’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and then I get really confused when I see the pictures. There are too many Phoebes for my brain to keep up with.
I do the same thing, and am often confused about who is being talked about.
It’s hilarious that Kris is sooooooooo thirsty trying to make them into a thing when it sounds to me like they’re just hooking up, at least HE is.
Barbara, I see it more as the right-wing putting pressure on companies not to be inclusive or friendly to trans people. This is so wrong! They are using consumer power to boycott trans people being accepted. And I believe Bud Light caved to them. I’m beginning to be so fed up by my country. So fed up.
Did Bo Burnham break up with his long-term girlfriend?