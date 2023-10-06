Prince William & Kate also have events planned for World Mental Health Day!

I’m not going to do a deeper dive on this and I’ll just boldly claim that Kensington Palace rushed out an announcement for some planned events next week for Prince William and Kate. KP rushed out the announcement because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to People Magazine yesterday that they would be in New York for their first in-person Archewell Foundation event to mark World Mental Health Day. I’ll be fair to Will and Kate (even though they don’t deserve it) – I’d be willing to bet that they already a Tuesday appearance booked well before the Sussexes made their announcement. It’s the rush to announce Will and Kate’s Tuesday event which is questionable.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to New York City is set to clash with an important date in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ diary.

The warring couples will both make appearances on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day – although they will be on opposite sides of the Atlantic. The announcement of Harry and Meghan returning to the city where they claim they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” in May, came hours after William and Kate revealed their plans.

On Tuesday, they will also mark World Mental Health Day with a forum for young people in Birmingham in conjunction with BBC Radio One. According to Kensington Palace, the event will bring together 100 youngsters to discuss how they manage their emotions and to talk about the mental health challenges their generation faces.

It will also mark the start of further engagements on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, which will highlight the importance of mental health with university students and emergency responders. Meanwhile, over in NYC, Harry and Meghan will host their first in-person Archewell Foundation event. The occasion will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provide a platform for parents to navigate mental health when it comes to the digital world.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Again, I’m not going to do a deeper dive and look for the receipts, and I’m not claiming that Will and Kate’s event itself was thrown together at the last minute in a bid to compete with the Sussexes. I’m merely saying that the announcement of the Wales’ event didn’t come chronologically until after the Sussexes, despite the Mirror’s reporting. It’s perfectly possible that Kensington Palace staffers had been organizing Peg and RepliKate’s schedule for weeks, but here’s the thing – these days, Will and Kate prefer to keep their schedules very quiet. There are exceptions – that stupid QEII death-anniversary trip to Wales, the Black History Month appearance this week – but usually, their events are a surprise to everyone outside the Rota. They announced this sh-t specifically to “compete” with the Sussexes, just as they suddenly had tons of events during the Invictus Games. Sad!

I’m also sure that William and Kate’s thing was intended as yet another weaksauce gaslighting event for an audience of two: Meghan and Harry. They were already going to take swipes about people who get too much therapy and suddenly don’t want to be the family scapegoat.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Prince William & Kate also have events planned for World Mental Health Day!”

  1. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Wow, that photo of the Wales’ on the couch looks so uncomfortable, William is man-spreading and Kate is trying to take up as little room as possible.

    The Wales’ have sure been putting in the overtime lately, I truly can’t recall the last time that they did these many engagements in multiple weeks, without a week or two break in between.

    Ha! The Wales’ pretending to care about mental health Ha! The hypocrisy is strong with these two.

    Reply
    • MoxyLady007 says:
      October 6, 2023 at 10:24 am

      I don’t think coordinating interventions count.

      Reply
    • MoxyLady007 says:
      October 6, 2023 at 10:30 am

      She has been trying to take up as little room as possible for quite a while. As though if she gets small enough or looks just right everything else will click and be just right too.

      God eating disorders are a mind f

      Eating disorders are deadly serious and extremely common esp in individuals who feel they have no control or say in their lives. And who are subjected to narcissistic abuse.

      Children or partners or narcissists have a huge percentage of eating disorders.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      October 6, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      I cant wait for the roll out of that day for both. We’ll see the pertinent serious work to find solutions from archwell, meg & harry and their organizations and I bet you that pegs and buttons will be taking pics and starting conversations, and they’ll say they’re there to “listen and learn”. So much bullsht it’s not even believable anymore.

      Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:11 am

    It would behoove the Salt Island couple to actually get the mental help that they say they care about.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:12 am

    Ok, yeah that is a strait-up lie from the Mirror. The wales did not announce their plans until AFTER the sussex announcement. But here, they are lying. The wales did not announce their plans first. Omg. Honestly, it’s such a silly detail. But the fact that they have to switch it up tells you how much they care, the wales and the rota. Sure, they were likely planning something but it wasn’t announced until after People confirmed the sussex plans. Whew, what petty lying liars. So silly the need to do this. Tells you all you need to know about their embarrassing one-sided competition.

    Reply
  4. MrsCope says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:13 am

    I love that Harry and Meghan, as private citizens, have the ability to dig deeper into their work than just making an appearance. They’ve been working and meeting with the families behind the scenes for the past year?! Think about how rich the conversations and deep the trust will be on the panel. And conversations are important, so I am not knocking the value of that at all. But it will be interesting to see what is announced or what comes from next week’s Summit.

    Reply
  5. Laura D says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:16 am

    I’m waiting for William to declare that “NYC is mine.” Of course W&K had something planned but, whatever they do and where ever they hold a photo-op just won’t have the same gravitas as NYC and the Surgeon General. H&Ms event will be a big deal and the Wales’ know it. If ever there was a time for W&K to up their game this is it. Countless images of Kate gurning or William scowling for the cameras just aint gonna cut it this time around.

    Reply
    • Lux says:
      October 6, 2023 at 10:35 am

      Don’t forget, William shoehorned his “mental health” angle in a brief conversation with NYC firefighters and couldn’t understand “what changed” when they said they have no problem talking about the psychological impact of their jobs (it was 9/11). I hope he prepares a bit more when chatting with students and emergency personnel on his home front.

      Reply
      • windyriver says:
        October 6, 2023 at 3:10 pm

        Remarkably, or maybe not, preparing is one of the few things this pair hasn’t copied from H&M. As we know, the Wales’ style is to “listen and learn” at the events. Since the visits are basically photo ops, and W&K forget about the organizations as soon as they leave, no reason to invest any more time than they need to.

  6. equality says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:17 am

    So coincidentally, W&K’s event involves a forum with young people? Or did they scramble to find something they could shoe-horn into and found an event at BBC Radio? They certainly aren’t putting anything in their article about how they have funded anything and been working on it for a year.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:22 am

    Agreed, the announcement of the event was what is so suspicious here considering how they haven’t been announcing most of their events in advance. They definitely didnt’ want the next 5 days taken up with discussion of the Archewell event.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 6, 2023 at 10:26 am

      They released it well after the business day ended in the UK and the announcement speaks of specific things on Tuesday and then a vague reference that they will be doing other things on Wednesday and Thursday TBD.

      This was a response to a panicked call from the chopper to get whatever the staff has out right away.

      Reply
    • Swaz says:
      October 6, 2023 at 10:48 am

      And why is the Wales announcement all about the Sussexes 🤣🤣🤣 There was no mention of the Wales when the Sussexes plans were released.

      Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:29 am

    World Mental Health Day means everyone around the world can have events. There’s no prize for who announces their event first. Just look to your own country and try to be of some help.

    Reply
  9. Over it says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:31 am

    Wank and buttons children have about a 2 weeks break sometime in October so I think this is probably it for them until that break is over . Poor sausages are exhausted. It’s all Harry and Meghan fault for being out and about. Kate wiglets have never done this much so often

    Reply
  10. sparrow says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:36 am

    Wasn’t there once a poster on here who was really good about the rota and set engagements? really liked their posts.

    Reply
  11. aquarius64 says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:41 am

    Notice this article left out that the Sussexes’ summit will have the US Surgeon General attending. Must be embarrassing for Can’t and Won’t: the future king and queen can’t get a UK government official come to their do…or is KP twisting arms?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      October 6, 2023 at 10:46 am

      KP is furiously making phone calls as we speak to get government officials to be part of one of those TBA/TBD events on wed and Thursday.

      Reply
  12. Mary Pester says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:48 am

    Lol they are the embodiment of the British saying of “keeping up with the joneses”. Can you imagine the panic when they tried to set this up after the sussex announcement! Maybe, just maybe someone will have the guts to ask Kate just how much therapy she thinks she needs, because she is sure giving of a subliminal message of “I need help”. William give it up, Harry and Megan have been doing this for years now and have senior professionals working along side them, all you have is your attempt at one upmanship and it shows

    Reply
  13. Turkeylurkey says:
    October 6, 2023 at 10:57 am

    There is an AMERICAN football game on Sunday in London. Is anyone else wondering if the one who just loves all things America will…… no, I can’t say it and jinx my bills game viewing.😳

    (Remember Harry did attend the Super Bowl and posed with players I think)

    Reply
  14. Marivic says:
    October 6, 2023 at 11:02 am

    ‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.’ William and Kate always copying Harry and Meghan. No originality. Harry and Meghan are the winners.

    Reply
  15. Susan Collins says:
    October 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

    Of course they are doing something for mental health day but the wrong way because these two are abusers of others mental health. So we are doing something for mental health day is just pure bull💩.

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    October 6, 2023 at 11:06 am

    I find their performative concern about mental health appalling, after what they did to Harry and Meghan.

    Their other lame attempts to compete are just hilarious, but their empty rhetoric on mental health infuriates me.

    Reply
  17. tamsin says:
    October 6, 2023 at 11:23 am

    I wonder if they are shoe-horning themselves into an event that was already planned. You can’t get 100 youngsters together to talk about mental health without a lot of planning and prep. And to be fair to the Waleses, they have done the odd event for Mental Health Awareness and World Mental Health Day. I think they will be on their usual listen and learn mission.

    Reply
  18. Wannabefarmer says:
    October 6, 2023 at 11:30 am

    It does not matter what they do, it does not ring authentic. It reads gaslighting. Like Ms. Ceily (sp?) said, ‘until you do right by me…..”

    Reply
  19. Lau says:
    October 6, 2023 at 11:39 am

    Nothing “is set to clash”, these people need to stop acting as if the Sussexes are still on their schedule.

    Reply
    • one of the marys says:
      October 6, 2023 at 1:56 pm

      And the couples are not warring. I believe the Sussex couple have had the help and done the work to move forward. Meghan is busy and Harry probably only pities William at this point. The Wales couple are preoccupied and competing in a one sided feud. It’s amazing and bizarre to witness

      Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      October 6, 2023 at 2:52 pm

      Indeed….

      Reply
  20. The Duchess says:
    October 6, 2023 at 12:16 pm

    Will they be opening up about their own evident mental health struggles this year, or will they push the same talking points? I’m tired of the WanK’s and I can’t wait to see H&M shine in NYC once more, whilst making an active difference!

    Reply
  21. AC says:
    October 6, 2023 at 12:25 pm

    Well they can do whatever they want in the UK.
    A lot of us here in the US are more interested in HM anyways. And they’ll be alongside with the US Surgeon General, who is also high profile.

    Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    October 6, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Yeah, I agree with Kaiser. The event was already in the works but they rushed out the announcement after hearing that Meghan and Harry were doing something. These days they rarely make announcements about visits and events and when they do it’s usually the Friday or a day before the event. BTW, Meghan and Harry are not in a war with Kate and William.

    Reply
  23. Well Wisher says:
    October 6, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    The usual one-hand clapping and rage that no one heard…..

    Reply
  24. Well Wisher says:
    October 6, 2023 at 3:07 pm

    Harry lives in another continent.
    Just finished his successful Invictus Games.
    William nor Kate affect his life in anyway.

    “Harry and Meghan are not working royals, neither do they live in the UK. There is no clash! Why can’t the UK media celebrate all that William and Kate are doing without bringing up Harry and Meghan?
    They are doing William and Kate a disservice by doing so.
    Harry & Meghan are attending their own Archewell Foundation sponsored summit in NYC.

    The summit will be a panel discussion with selected parents, along with the U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy. It has been in the planning stage for months and has nothing to do with what William and Kate are doing in the UK.
    Any attention that is brought to the subject of mental health by all parties should be applauded.

    Stop all this unnecessary comparison.

    World Mental Health is universal.”
    1love

    Reply
  25. Grandma Susan says:
    October 6, 2023 at 7:02 pm

    In the top photo William’s facial expression when he looks at Kate says he hates her and she disgusts him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment