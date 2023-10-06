Prince William & Kate also have events planned for World Mental Health Day!

I’m not going to do a deeper dive on this and I’ll just boldly claim that Kensington Palace rushed out an announcement for some planned events next week for Prince William and Kate. KP rushed out the announcement because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to People Magazine yesterday that they would be in New York for their first in-person Archewell Foundation event to mark World Mental Health Day. I’ll be fair to Will and Kate (even though they don’t deserve it) – I’d be willing to bet that they already a Tuesday appearance booked well before the Sussexes made their announcement. It’s the rush to announce Will and Kate’s Tuesday event which is questionable.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to New York City is set to clash with an important date in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ diary.
The warring couples will both make appearances on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day – although they will be on opposite sides of the Atlantic. The announcement of Harry and Meghan returning to the city where they claim they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” in May, came hours after William and Kate revealed their plans.
On Tuesday, they will also mark World Mental Health Day with a forum for young people in Birmingham in conjunction with BBC Radio One. According to Kensington Palace, the event will bring together 100 youngsters to discuss how they manage their emotions and to talk about the mental health challenges their generation faces.
It will also mark the start of further engagements on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, which will highlight the importance of mental health with university students and emergency responders. Meanwhile, over in NYC, Harry and Meghan will host their first in-person Archewell Foundation event. The occasion will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provide a platform for parents to navigate mental health when it comes to the digital world.
[From The Daily Mirror]
Again, I’m not going to do a deeper dive and look for the receipts, and I’m not claiming that Will and Kate’s event itself was thrown together at the last minute in a bid to compete with the Sussexes. I’m merely saying that the announcement of the Wales’ event didn’t come chronologically until after the Sussexes, despite the Mirror’s reporting. It’s perfectly possible that Kensington Palace staffers had been organizing Peg and RepliKate’s schedule for weeks, but here’s the thing – these days, Will and Kate prefer to keep their schedules very quiet. There are exceptions – that stupid QEII death-anniversary trip to Wales, the Black History Month appearance this week – but usually, their events are a surprise to everyone outside the Rota. They announced this sh-t specifically to “compete” with the Sussexes, just as they suddenly had tons of events during the Invictus Games. Sad!
I’m also sure that William and Kate’s thing was intended as yet another weaksauce gaslighting event for an audience of two: Meghan and Harry. They were already going to take swipes about people who get too much therapy and suddenly don’t want to be the family scapegoat.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing – particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.,Image: 690516614, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales play with Modelling Dough with children in the Nursery during a visit to The Rainbow Centre on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Scarborough to launch funding to support young people‚Äôs mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. The Rainbow Centre is an organization that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough and help and support to anyone in need.,Image: 735105428, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales play with Modelling Dough with children in the Nursery during a visit to The Rainbow Centre on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Scarborough to launch funding to support young people‚Äôs mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. The Rainbow Centre is an organization that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough and help and support to anyone in need.,Image: 735105563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales play with Modelling Dough with children in the Nursery during a visit to The Rainbow Centre on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Scarborough to launch funding to support young people‚Äôs mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. The Rainbow Centre is an organization that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough and help and support to anyone in need.,Image: 735105679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220120- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Clitheroe Community Hospital, in Lancashire, to learn about the challenges faced by rural health providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and to understand how NHS Charities Together is supporting the mental health of the frontline workforce.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: James Glossop/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Princess of Wales during her visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London which is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales takes part in a mental health podcast during her visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London that is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence, and criminality.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales takes part in a mental health podcast during her visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London that is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence, and criminality.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
Wow, that photo of the Wales’ on the couch looks so uncomfortable, William is man-spreading and Kate is trying to take up as little room as possible.
The Wales’ have sure been putting in the overtime lately, I truly can’t recall the last time that they did these many engagements in multiple weeks, without a week or two break in between.
Ha! The Wales’ pretending to care about mental health Ha! The hypocrisy is strong with these two.
I don’t think coordinating interventions count.
She has been trying to take up as little room as possible for quite a while. As though if she gets small enough or looks just right everything else will click and be just right too.
God eating disorders are a mind f
Eating disorders are deadly serious and extremely common esp in individuals who feel they have no control or say in their lives. And who are subjected to narcissistic abuse.
Children or partners or narcissists have a huge percentage of eating disorders.
I cant wait for the roll out of that day for both. We’ll see the pertinent serious work to find solutions from archwell, meg & harry and their organizations and I bet you that pegs and buttons will be taking pics and starting conversations, and they’ll say they’re there to “listen and learn”. So much bullsht it’s not even believable anymore.
It would behoove the Salt Island couple to actually get the mental help that they say they care about.
Girl-ninja: 💯 if anyone needs therapy it’s these two.
Ok, yeah that is a strait-up lie from the Mirror. The wales did not announce their plans until AFTER the sussex announcement. But here, they are lying. The wales did not announce their plans first. Omg. Honestly, it’s such a silly detail. But the fact that they have to switch it up tells you how much they care, the wales and the rota. Sure, they were likely planning something but it wasn’t announced until after People confirmed the sussex plans. Whew, what petty lying liars. So silly the need to do this. Tells you all you need to know about their embarrassing one-sided competition.
Maybe coordinated interventions for the Wales should count.
Lord knows they need it.
THE MONTECITO ROYALS ARE LEADERS 😍 THE ROYAL FIRM KEEPS FOLLOWING 🙄🙄
People online is making a point to clarify Harry and Meghan’s announcement came first.
I love that Harry and Meghan, as private citizens, have the ability to dig deeper into their work than just making an appearance. They’ve been working and meeting with the families behind the scenes for the past year?! Think about how rich the conversations and deep the trust will be on the panel. And conversations are important, so I am not knocking the value of that at all. But it will be interesting to see what is announced or what comes from next week’s Summit.
I’m waiting for William to declare that “NYC is mine.” Of course W&K had something planned but, whatever they do and where ever they hold a photo-op just won’t have the same gravitas as NYC and the Surgeon General. H&Ms event will be a big deal and the Wales’ know it. If ever there was a time for W&K to up their game this is it. Countless images of Kate gurning or William scowling for the cameras just aint gonna cut it this time around.
Don’t forget, William shoehorned his “mental health” angle in a brief conversation with NYC firefighters and couldn’t understand “what changed” when they said they have no problem talking about the psychological impact of their jobs (it was 9/11). I hope he prepares a bit more when chatting with students and emergency personnel on his home front.
Remarkably, or maybe not, preparing is one of the few things this pair hasn’t copied from H&M. As we know, the Wales’ style is to “listen and learn” at the events. Since the visits are basically photo ops, and W&K forget about the organizations as soon as they leave, no reason to invest any more time than they need to.
So coincidentally, W&K’s event involves a forum with young people? Or did they scramble to find something they could shoe-horn into and found an event at BBC Radio? They certainly aren’t putting anything in their article about how they have funded anything and been working on it for a year.
Agreed, the announcement of the event was what is so suspicious here considering how they haven’t been announcing most of their events in advance. They definitely didnt’ want the next 5 days taken up with discussion of the Archewell event.
They released it well after the business day ended in the UK and the announcement speaks of specific things on Tuesday and then a vague reference that they will be doing other things on Wednesday and Thursday TBD.
This was a response to a panicked call from the chopper to get whatever the staff has out right away.
And why is the Wales announcement all about the Sussexes 🤣🤣🤣 There was no mention of the Wales when the Sussexes plans were released.
Because as usual it’s a one-sided war with these losers.
World Mental Health Day means everyone around the world can have events. There’s no prize for who announces their event first. Just look to your own country and try to be of some help.
So true. All this score keeping is getting tiresome.
Exactly, Eurydice. This is the perfect advice for the Waleses. There are mental health events going on around the world. No need to rush to join the crowd.
Wank and buttons children have about a 2 weeks break sometime in October so I think this is probably it for them until that break is over . Poor sausages are exhausted. It’s all Harry and Meghan fault for being out and about. Kate wiglets have never done this much so often
Wasn’t there once a poster on here who was really good about the rota and set engagements? really liked their posts.
Notice this article left out that the Sussexes’ summit will have the US Surgeon General attending. Must be embarrassing for Can’t and Won’t: the future king and queen can’t get a UK government official come to their do…or is KP twisting arms?
KP is furiously making phone calls as we speak to get government officials to be part of one of those TBA/TBD events on wed and Thursday.
Lol they are the embodiment of the British saying of “keeping up with the joneses”. Can you imagine the panic when they tried to set this up after the sussex announcement! Maybe, just maybe someone will have the guts to ask Kate just how much therapy she thinks she needs, because she is sure giving of a subliminal message of “I need help”. William give it up, Harry and Megan have been doing this for years now and have senior professionals working along side them, all you have is your attempt at one upmanship and it shows
There is an AMERICAN football game on Sunday in London. Is anyone else wondering if the one who just loves all things America will…… no, I can’t say it and jinx my bills game viewing.😳
(Remember Harry did attend the Super Bowl and posed with players I think)
They seem to get a lot of their ideas from this blog and comments 😊. I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up to that game..
Go Bills!
‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.’ William and Kate always copying Harry and Meghan. No originality. Harry and Meghan are the winners.
Of course they are doing something for mental health day but the wrong way because these two are abusers of others mental health. So we are doing something for mental health day is just pure bull💩.
I find their performative concern about mental health appalling, after what they did to Harry and Meghan.
Their other lame attempts to compete are just hilarious, but their empty rhetoric on mental health infuriates me.
I wonder if they are shoe-horning themselves into an event that was already planned. You can’t get 100 youngsters together to talk about mental health without a lot of planning and prep. And to be fair to the Waleses, they have done the odd event for Mental Health Awareness and World Mental Health Day. I think they will be on their usual listen and learn mission.
It does not matter what they do, it does not ring authentic. It reads gaslighting. Like Ms. Ceily (sp?) said, ‘until you do right by me…..”
Nothing “is set to clash”, these people need to stop acting as if the Sussexes are still on their schedule.
And the couples are not warring. I believe the Sussex couple have had the help and done the work to move forward. Meghan is busy and Harry probably only pities William at this point. The Wales couple are preoccupied and competing in a one sided feud. It’s amazing and bizarre to witness
Indeed….
Will they be opening up about their own evident mental health struggles this year, or will they push the same talking points? I’m tired of the WanK’s and I can’t wait to see H&M shine in NYC once more, whilst making an active difference!
Well they can do whatever they want in the UK.
A lot of us here in the US are more interested in HM anyways. And they’ll be alongside with the US Surgeon General, who is also high profile.
Yeah, I agree with Kaiser. The event was already in the works but they rushed out the announcement after hearing that Meghan and Harry were doing something. These days they rarely make announcements about visits and events and when they do it’s usually the Friday or a day before the event. BTW, Meghan and Harry are not in a war with Kate and William.
The usual one-hand clapping and rage that no one heard…..
Harry lives in another continent.
Just finished his successful Invictus Games.
William nor Kate affect his life in anyway.
“Harry and Meghan are not working royals, neither do they live in the UK. There is no clash! Why can’t the UK media celebrate all that William and Kate are doing without bringing up Harry and Meghan?
They are doing William and Kate a disservice by doing so.
Harry & Meghan are attending their own Archewell Foundation sponsored summit in NYC.
The summit will be a panel discussion with selected parents, along with the U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy. It has been in the planning stage for months and has nothing to do with what William and Kate are doing in the UK.
Any attention that is brought to the subject of mental health by all parties should be applauded.
Stop all this unnecessary comparison.
World Mental Health is universal.”
1love
In the top photo William’s facial expression when he looks at Kate says he hates her and she disgusts him.