This is shocking, yet once you think about it, there was some foreshadowing. Jodie Turner Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson. They started dating in 2018, got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Juno in 2020. They seemed really solid… until they didn’t. Jodie has been attending events and red carpets solo for months, and there were definitely rumors of Joshua perhaps cheating on her.
Jodie Turner-Smith is pulling the plug on her marriage to Joshua Jackson … TMZ has learned she just filed for divorce. The British actress/model cites the boilerplate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. According to the docs, filed by disso queen Laura Wasser, Jodie is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.
Jodie wants to take spousal support off the table for both her and Joshua. There’s no prenup in place.
Well, it was a wild and fun ride while it lasted. I really did think they were solid, despite those rumors. I thought that they would have another baby too, because they both seemed so pleased to become parents. Well… it didn’t turn out that way. It’s sad! The good news here is that it sounds like every other celebrity will get a divorce this year, so these two smokeshows will be back on a thriving dating market.
I am shocked! They seemed so in love. I guess it all fell apart during retrograde for this one too.
These celestial events have been brutal all around (public figures notwithstanding!)
I had just joked about this on the Hugh Bonneville story and then a few minutes later, I got an alert on my phone about Jodie filing for divorce. That Venus retrograde period this summer was no joke, dang!
Sad news!
Very sad. They had that ” forever ” look ; something bad happened.
Joshua, put me on your “must date” list.
@Sumodo1-
Really? Even if the divorce is because of his rumored infidelity?
Imagine if we made all of our decisions based on rumors 🤷♀️
I guess we just can’t have nice things.
Seriously, this is such a bummer! I loved them together.
I can’t believe how upset about this I am…They were always so respectful and truly loving towards each other. I was so rooting for them.
Right? I’m so upset I want to call the manager and demand they stay together.
This sucks.
There were lots of rumors about Joshua being a shi***y partner when he was with Diane Kruger. I think the problem is him.
I tend to agree with you, Renee. He was seen kissing another woman at the airport a few years ago just before they seriously got together. And they unfollowed each other on Insta a while back. So while I wasn’t expecting this news, it’s not hitting me as totally out of left field. Jodi’s had enough.
Yeah, I’m surprised that people are shocked or saddened by this.
I also thought he had been caught cheating on Jodi? Or he was like dating other people when she got pregnant? Then they got married suddenly after she proposed to him.
I could be remembering wrong, but I never thought they were on solid ground. I’m surprised that others thought they were.
I always got the sense that she was love-blind by him and he just kind of played the part. I could be totally off base though.
Renee I thought Diane Kruger was the most beautiful woman for a few years. So I’m not being mean to her. But she got tangled up in A racism incident with Norman reedus -her current guy, who she cheated on Joshua with. Very messy situation. She cheated on Joshua for atleast a year.
I’ve got nothing constructive. Boo! This one hurts. I was mildly vested.
They were so cute together! This makes me so sad. I’m sorry it didn’t work out for them.
I’m not that shocked. When people started pulling out receipts about her proposing to him and about his cheating, I wasn’t so sure that they as solid as people thought. Still they were a good looking couple.
Not shocked at all 😳 make up break up repeat 😳
Yeah, same, though I was kind of expecting him to file/leave/cheat publicly on her given the vibe this had of her being more into him. That’s why I’m surprised and REALLY proud of her for pulling the plug. When you’re the one more in love in the relationship, it’s so easy to stay and try to fix and rationalize etc etc. Good for her for knowing her worth and choosing her happiness
I haven’t followed them much, though I did have the vague sense they were happy. Walking down the street, thought, I’d’ve said that’s just another couple where the woman is the more conventionally attractive, but dayum the celeb world of mediocre men cheating on women already out of their league . . .
Same. This is unsurprising.
That woman is beyond “conventionally attractive.” She is jaw droppingly beautiful when she cleans up.
I remember those pictures of him full-on making out with another actress at the airport and people were like, wait, we thought you were in a relationship? That’s when I knew it was rocky. Still had hope it would work out though because they seemed happy together and their daughter is so young…
I’m shocked! I had no idea there were rumors about him cheating. I live under such a rock sometimes lol.
I mean though, if you’re a celeb who’s going to get divorced, now’s the time. We’re still recovering from the gossip mess that was the Costner divorce and now there’s the Jonas-Turner divorce. I feel like this is going to be a lot more low-key.*
*someone remind me I said this in two weeks when this all blows up lol.
I don’t think it will be ugly. Divorces get ugly over custody and money. She’s requesting joint custody and no spousal support to either party (despite there not being a prenup.) It seems like she just wants it done with.
I’m still shocked at the Jackman divorce. Never, ever saw that one coming…
This does seem to be the season for it because people were also saying “I didn’t see it coming” at the announcement of the Sofia Vergara and Joe M. divorce announcement. I wonder what’s in the water.
Okay, I should have scrolled down further before I commented above lol
My reaction to this news was more of “finally, good for her” and the sad comments above were throwing me for a loop. What you’re describing is what I remember about them.
I think she is into the Hollywood life and he grew tired of the constant whirlwind of attend every festival etc. Something happened last fall She returned from Venice and London and they unfollowed each other. They made up but she took off for Saudi Arabia. Apparently she had the mother in law and daughter go with her and there was speculation he did want the daughter being dragged all over especially when he was working and could not see her. I think it is hard to have to two Hollywood careers where one person is established and the other wants to take advantage of being the new thing. Shame.
That’s a pretty sexist way of looking at it based on very little evidence. I’m guessing you are basing this on photos of her looking fabulous all over the place. Thats because her career is white hot, while he is making a good living playing slimy men on TV and in miniseries.
Not sexist in the least. She had every right to want to take advantage
Of this time to build her name etc. Hollywood is fickle. But it can put strain in relationships and family. Finding a balance can be tough.
@Dlc — you’re right. It is sexist. It’s always “blame the woman”. JJ has been quoted that “extra-marital affairs shouldn’t end marriages” which is an easy out for him to be a serial cheater. I think that’s why Diane Kruger finally had enough. The only strain on his marriage to JTS is his penchant for philandering.
^^ I don’t think @KP’s comment is sexist. It is perhaps placing more blame on one party over the other. But that doesn’t make it sexist, since the same variant lifestyle and career aspirations could apply if their circumstances were flipped. My view is that a variety of factors in the relationship can be attributed to the breakup. Therefore, his cheating, and her focus on attending high profile events might all be in the mix, albeit that cheating is something much more difficult to overcome. It takes two to make a relationship last.
ITA with @Amy Bee that Jodie being the one to propose, and continual rumors of Joshua cheating are red flags signalling difficulty in maintaining a long lasting partnership. Deep down he may not have truly wanted to get hitched, but his strong feelings for Jodie and desire to hold onto her led to them marrying, and trying to make it work. But when it’s not working, it ain’t gonna work. I hope the split is amicable, and that they both focus on fulfilling their daughter’s needs for love and stability.
Agree with aftershocks; don’t think KP’s comment was sexist at all. She’s just pointing out, according to her theory, the two differed on child-rearing.
@KP, i think that’s a bit unfair. Doing and attending those shows is part of her job and a way for her to further establish her place in their industry. He has more fame than her because of that teen show, but he’s not THAT famous that he can catapult her into another stratosphere.
It isn’t about fame. He has an established career. She is looking to get that and maybe does feel pressured to be everywhere. It does not make anyone a bad person. Sometimes we are just in different places in life and it does not mesh.
Lol this is a hilariously bad take and such a reach.
There was speculation where? By who? I’d love the sources of these random claims.
Not sure why this comment is getting such heat. Tale as old as time, it’s hard to balance two Hollywood careers, especially when they are each at different points in their careers. I don’t know if that’s the cause here, but it doesn’t seem like a sexist reach to me. *shrug*
Yeah, I don’t see it as sexist either. She’s been on a whirlwind career wise since about 2017. She’s 37 now and we unfortunately know how Hollywood is. She needs to capitalize now. And she already had a baby break in the midst.
He’s been around since the 90s including periods of huge fame. He’s a solid, steady worker but unlikely to reach Dawson’s creek highs if he even wants that.
Just two very different paths, neither one wrong.
@KP IDK, I just don’t see it that way. there are LOADS of couples where both are in the industry (actor-actor, actor-director, actor-producer etc etc) and to me, he seemed so much cooler because of her. He was talking about his white privilege, about Black Lives Matter, about changing and maturing for the sake of Jodie and then their child. He ‘benefitted’ as much as her from this relationship, if not more.
He was talking about all that before he met her see a lot of his interviews around the Central Park Five series he was in by Ava D. I think people forget he was with Rosario Dawson before Diane and they are still friendly. He has worked with Kenny Leon on several plays about racial issues and dynamics including Smart People and Childern of a Lesser God. While I do not doubt being with Jodie opened his eyes to additional issues-he was not shy about saying things on race or other issues. His social media bares it out as well.
I think Jodie is cool and really hope she has a bright future. I am just saying that people can love each other and be in different places in life and making it mesh is hard. I also think all the people rooting against and spreading rumors-looking at ADOS and lipstick alley-did not help. The amount of hate she got for the proposal was bizarre. Add in a child and all this. It is alot
Agree to disagree? They both seemed super in love and equally willing to show each other off on SM and carpet events. I think they both were too in love/too blind with attraction to think things through in the long run. the reason for their divorce could be the one you’ve cited, but I also think the cheating rumours on his side had something to with it…All in all, they both had issues with each other. I hope they work it out, especially for their lil one.
I’m actually surprised of this news.
Im so sad! But on the other hand, now that you mention it, if they all break up like they will anyway (it’s hollywood), there will be a fun dating season next year! Yay! Im sure some will break up just to be on part of this market, they’re attention seekers like that!
Wasn’t there something weird going on a while ago with them? There’s also the rumours of him with another woman. I don’t know, it doesn’t feel surprising. I hope it’s amicable and they co-parent well.
I didn’t see this coming. I have a soft spot for Joshua Jackson because I loved him in Fringe. I hope they can settle things quickly a co-parent together well.
Same, that remains my all time favorite show. I miss the Bishop family so much!
Nooooooooooooo!
This makes me sad.
She was just somewhere alone, the Clooney event, which isn’t a big deal except I guess it probably was.
I’m not surprised by the split but still a bit bummed.
Unfortunately this is not a surprise. So much was swirling around them in the past few months.
I just saw a quote about Meghan from Jodie and I’m disappointed.
Jodie has always been very racist against Megan it’s reverse colorism and it’s very sad
Did you actually read the interview the quotes came from? Or are you taking it out of context?
“Reverse colorism?” Is that a thing? Is that like “reverse racism” – which, last I checked, was not actually a thing.
Weeping audibly over my laptop.
That’s a shame, especially with a young child. Hope they can co-parent well.
I don’t follow either closely, but they seemed very much in love, at least for a while.
Good for her.
Weren’t they very on and off in the beginning when they first got together? That never bodes well for the longevity of a relationship. Sad, they were so hot together.
I don’t know much about Jodie but I love Joshua. Prior to this relationship, he was with actress Diane Kruger for 10 years — no kids, no marriage. I thought he was more in love with Diane than she with him. And I thought I heard she cheated on him that left him crushed. I felt so bad for Joshua. I am sorry to hear about Jodie and Joshua splitting, but I have to be honest, the timeline of them getting together (2018), getting pregnant (2019), and getting married (2020) seemed so….rushed? I always felt his trend in relationships were to take things slow and that marriage was never a priority. Anyhow, I wish them both well. Very sad so many marriages falling apart.
I thought the story with Josh and Diane was that it was an open relationship but she fell in love with her side partner.
It’s possible his thing with Jodie started similarly. He’s been accused of cheating on her in the beginning, but maybe they just weren’t monogamous? Then she got pregnant, proposed to him, and they gave marriage a go.
Who knows how it all unfolded, but it did seem like she was more into him. Maybe the rose colored glasses finally came off. He doesn’t seem to want marriage.
I truly do not understand how people are shocked by this. There have been weird stories about them from the first (remember when they first got together and he was caught making out with someone else at the airport?) and they have never looked “so in love” to me- they always look pissed at one another. Also the fact that she said she was obsessed with him from the start because she had loved Pacey on Dawson’s Creek. It always seemed like she was way more into it and he was struggling to care. Regardless, hope it’s all resolved in a way that works for their daughter.
Totally agree. I actually think divorce only took this long because they had brand contracts as a couple that they were obligated to.
I wondered about this too. I follow her on IG and she’s been posing alone a lot at events, but I think they were still under contract with J. Crew.
Agree SKE! At first I thought they were good together but it became obvious they were mainly milking the relationship for their careers and kept it limping along for a while. The hype around them never seemed real IMO.
A big disappointed with this one. They seemed like such a cool couple but it seems like everyone in Hollywood is splitting up. All the young and beautiful ones are just walking away from each other.
Considering she is British and he is Canadien and their daughter is American, it makes you wonder how any international custody issues will be worked out… will be interesting to compare this divorce to sophie and joe… also makes you wonder if either her or Josh are American citizens yet?
With that being said I am sad they split.
His dad is American so Joshua has both US and Canadian citizenship so he could live with his daughter in either country. It doesn’t make it less complicated though because Jodie is British. Per Jodie’s bio, she emigrated to the US from the UK after her parents divorced but not sure how old she was, but she might have US citizenship now too.
I do not think Jodie wishes to return to Britain, I think she said she wishes to raised her daughter outside of the U.K culture
I really thought they were a great couple.
Why does she never smile? Emulating Victoria Beckham maybe? I’d really like to see a pic of her smiling.
Because women don’t owe anyone smiles regardless of how much anyone else would like them to smile.
I always thought he was punching above his weight both with Jodie and Diane. He manages to attract truly stunning women.
Still I’m sorry to hear about this.
Pete Davidson is the patron saint of punching above your weight, but this guy was in the runner up section for sure.
I gasped when I saw this headline. I thought they were solid too and I don’t usually stan other people’s relationships because we really never know what’s going on behind closed doors, but they were one of my favorite celeb couples. 2023 is really coming for all of the celeb marriages.
Just going off of their body language in pictures he seems to be taking ownership of her and seems really pleased that he’s next to her. On the other hand she seems to just accept her fate and his hands trying to show the world that she is his. Even if they both expected it to work out I’ve read some interviews with her where she has remarked at the difficulty of being accepted and trying to understand the challenges that her child might face will be different than what she has experienced. I think Jodie will keep experiencing growth and her viewpoints will keep evolving through maturity, introspection and the motivation to want to overcome and successfully navigate life as a bipoc person whereas Joshua doesn’t or won’t ever have the need, motivation or desire to ever challenge, support, learn or grow from any of these conditions due to being a privileged white man who uses the system of oppression in place to derive benefit and exist easily.
I thought their daughter’s name was Janie? If so, trust TMZ to get it wrong
It may have been reported incorrectly before and everyone just repeated it. There’s a good chance their daughter’s name is in this divorce filing.
It is unfortunate that the relationship did not work. The death of an idea, I hope they can be good co-parents to their child.
Best wishes to both, the only comfort is …….
Time and therapy are good healers….
Solid? The little I’ve read about them made it seem like she wanted the marriage and he just went along with it? She proposed to him. Eww
Two proposals. He said yes to her proposal with the caveat that he could do it “old school” and “have a chance to pop the question too.”
“She has a biological father and a stepdad, who’s the man who raised her,” he told the outlet. “[I said], ‘You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage, and then, I would like the opportunity to re-propose those to you and do it the old-fashioned way down on bended knee.’ So, that’s actually how the story ended up.”
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to give context to this story,” Jackson, 43, told Refinery29 in a Tuesday, August 17 interview. “So I accidentally threw my wife under the bus because that story was told quickly and it didn’t give the full context and holy Jesus, the internet is racist and misogynist.”
“So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic,” he explained. “And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn’t say in that [Jimmy Fallon] interview [in July] was there was a caveat.”
I forgot to add this part of his comment about the proposal.
“And also for anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f—k up,” he said. “Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram. She did it. I said ‘yes.’ We’re happy. That’s it. That’s all you need to know.”
Her proposing is eww? That’s childish and ridiculously sexist. A couple of people here mentioned that like it’s a sign. Since when can only men say they want to get married? I thought people here were better than that pigeon-holing.
@Wellwisher, “the death of an idea” is a simple yet profound way to put it. I felt that one very much. And you’re right, time and therapy is everything.
I put aside my cynical glasses for these two💔he can kick rocks forever NO ONE will make this formally-handsome-now-ungrateful-middle-earth-looking-troll happy UGH he made himself ugly in my eyes 😭 I’m sure he’s losing all the sleep over it too lol
Can I ask why? She was publicly referring to them as a 3 yr one night stand last year. I didn’t see any deep love.
That seems a little harsh. We don’t know exactly what happened in their marriage, or whether she filed because he is incapable of being happy.
I’ve noticed favored media couples keep divorcing left and right. I keep waiting for the Clooneys. Anyway I’m surprised how hard media gushes for these 2. Hated how he and his fans portrayed his ex as awful while he cheated and cheated. I can tell when couples are really into each other and these 2 never seemed that way besides playing the media part like the Clooneys
Oh you can tell when couples are really into each other? I think that goes right out the window when a couple are both actors. It’s literally their job to look smitten with people. Anyway this is one couple I did hear a lot of “maybe trouble in paradise” mainly to do with her always being alone at events and the brief unfollowing thing. Although I just heard they were together at an event this weekend. Which means nothing I guess except hopefully it will be a amicable separation (one can only hope!).
Now this is actually a shocking split.
I wasnt gonna say anything about this because I dont really like commenting on people’s divorces and break-ups and, I liked what I saw of Jodie…..her ambition, her talent, her persistence in the face of what I can only imagine must have been waaaaaay more than her share of rejection and negativity in pursuit of a career in HW, with much of this rejection and objection we !KNOW! would be based solely on her race and color.
We know this. We know this happens to any black person operating in a white-dominant society and who pushes their head above the parapet.
And as for her husband…..all I know of him is that he was a child/teen actor in a long-running popular show (Dawson’s Creek, right?) So yeah……..no, I’m not given to stanning anyone. Except H&M and – years earlier – Brad and Angie (now only Angie).
But back to jodie: I can now say with all the malice she deserves, after what Ive just found out:………..!!!!!FAFO JODIE!!!! Which is what she said about M! Unbelievable!
But just like all of M’s nasty tormentors, the ancestors came for that stupid jodie.
!!!ANYONE!!! who comes for my girl, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, gets chucked down a pit latrine by me. So bye bye Jodie.
I was just on twitter and saw a link to an interview jodie did in March 2022 in which both she and the interviewer, one kathleen newman-bremang, in short, came for M. They had no business putting words in M’s mouth; hell, they had no business mentioning her in the first place. But there was jodie, in the middle of speaking of her own experience, but had to bring M into it, LYING that M said in the O interview that “she didnt know” [how the royal family would treat her.]
M said no such thing. M actually SPOKE ABOUT HER ACTUAL EXPERIENCE in that hell hole.
Did the white, british artisto, the late, former Lady Diana Spencer, know how she would have been treated in that cult? Did she not say that as a girlfriend, she was welcomed; but that after the wedding……when she was no longer a guest but a wife/new member of the family, thats when it all went to hell?
Wasnt that also M’s experience? How was she to have known, during that first wave of feel-good feelings, when the family was uttering the right words but unbeknownst to both H&M, they were stabbing her in the back.
Jodie said M “wasnt aware of the experience that she was having because of her proximity to whiteness;” that M “thought that because of that proximity to whiteness and being “one of the good negroes,” they wouldnt treat her like that.”
I kid you not. Thats what that ignorant heifer said. Then, icing on cake, she concluded: “You f*cked around and you found out when they treated you like you was as Black as me.”
Can you believe that?!!!! This is the problem with many black brits. And in general, many dark-skinned black women who are not “comfortable in their skin.” They take out their frustrations on those with whom they share a race but who are NOT as hung-up on race/class/color as others.
Based on this particular interview, it is clear that jodie has some issues to work out within herself. And irony of ironies, she has a biracial daughter to raise….biracial just like M.
I wonder what she will tell her daughter.
Did you read the interview? She’s talking about colorism and her experience with it.
“Ignorant Heifer?” Ouch. Really, really uncalled for.
https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2022/03/10877942/jodie-turner-smith-interview-after-yang-colorism
You should really read the full interview that MCMMOM linked to above. Jodie has clearly thought long and hard about the things she will tell her biracial daughter.
Her quotes about Meghan are so much more of an indictment on the racism that Meghan faced and she has faced than an insult to Meghan.
I took her point to be that, in spite of Meghan typically being treated as white or “passing” (which she acknowledged on the Oprah interview,) she unfortunately found out very quickly that the royals and the British media were incredibly racist. She found out that they would treat her exactly as they have treated darker skinned people (like Jodie) all the time.
Honestly, I question your intentions questioning a black writer’s question of a black actress and then accusing them of being “hung up” on their race.
1000% Kebbie, especially KNB who is one of the smartest, most thoughtful journalists writing on issues related to race. Seriously, check out her work.
I agree
Me three. Kathleen Newman-Bremang is a treasure.
@Kingston
This unhinged diatribe about anyone who says anything less than favorable about Meghan even when the person in question is a black woman speaking about her experiences is incredibly vile. I also think you have a problem with black women. You need to check yourself. I am a black West African woman by the way.
Unhinged much?
Every time I see her I’m stunned at how extremely beautiful she is. She is just wow.
That’s sad. She’s beautiful and so funny and charming. I really loved Joshua on Kelly Clarkson. It was beautiful how he opened up about not really having a father, abandoned by him around the age of six, but years later buying the childhood home that he lived in when he was very young. And he was so emotional about the fact that he put his own daughter to bed in his old bedroom. He got choked up. He was so open. I was crushing on him in this interview. Jodie appeared another time, and Kelly was blown away by her beauty. Jodie told Kelly he really loved their interview.
Joshua on Kelly Clarkson is in the link below. This makes me sad that their daughter won’t remember them as a couple. I hope they work it out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SmwIxVhMgM&ab_channel=TheKellyClarksonShow