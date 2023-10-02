This is shocking, yet once you think about it, there was some foreshadowing. Jodie Turner Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson. They started dating in 2018, got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Juno in 2020. They seemed really solid… until they didn’t. Jodie has been attending events and red carpets solo for months, and there were definitely rumors of Joshua perhaps cheating on her.

Jodie Turner-Smith is pulling the plug on her marriage to Joshua Jackson … TMZ has learned she just filed for divorce. The British actress/model cites the boilerplate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. According to the docs, filed by disso queen Laura Wasser, Jodie is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno. Jodie wants to take spousal support off the table for both her and Joshua. There’s no prenup in place.

[From TMZ]

Well, it was a wild and fun ride while it lasted. I really did think they were solid, despite those rumors. I thought that they would have another baby too, because they both seemed so pleased to become parents. Well… it didn’t turn out that way. It’s sad! The good news here is that it sounds like every other celebrity will get a divorce this year, so these two smokeshows will be back on a thriving dating market.