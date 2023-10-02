“Speaker Kevin McCarthy is definitely screwed & he definitely deserves it” links

Kevin McCarthy is screwed and it’s hilarious & awful. [Pajiba]
The entire country is screwed until all remnants of MAGA(ts) are voted out. Vote the Republicans out.
If that “TN” in your screenname stands for Tennessee, God love you. Oy.
unfortunately people have figured out how much money there is to be made running on the hate + stupid (aka republicant) platform.
Who’s worse, the House Speaker with no balls, no moral compass or national conscious or the assface who just called for him to be removed as leader (Gaetz)? The fact that crucial decisions can be held up by a faction of MAGA traitors who have no desire nor experience to properly govern is SICK. You’d think McCarthy would have the courage to stand up for his country, if not for himself, and do what is right…but hey that’s too much to ask from anyone of his party. I have NEVER met a Republican politician that I liked. NEVER. And this trend continues…
Shout out and major props to Jasmine Crockett, Jared Moskowitz, Jamie Raskin, and my NY Yankee sister Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling out the lies and bullshit from the ReThugs during the impeachment inquiry.
Sadly, he’s being attacked because he did just that – he negotiated with the Democrats and got all their votes but one and over half of the Republicans. This stalemate has to be broken sometime. I’m not a fan of McCarthy, but the way to break the MAGA hold is to encourage other Republicans to have the courage to move away.
As for Ukraine funding, I totally think Russia is wrong, but I also would like to know from our president what the long-term plan is. Is there an exit strategy and where is all this money going. I don’t think it’s disrespectful to question this.
With regards to Ukraine, there doesn’t have to be an “exit strategy” because we aren’t in there. We’re paying our own defense contractors hundreds of millions of dollars to produce equp
Got cut off by hitting reply and can’t edit it, but long story short, republicans turning on funding Ukraine are paid Russian shills ignoring that we’re basically just infusing money into our own economy by feeding our military industrial complex to make the things we’re sending to Ukraine and calling it aid.
What’s crazy is this “thing have to pass with only Republican votes” is fairly recent (2006ish) and completely not how our democracy is supposed to work. The press refuses to call this out, saying “Congress won’t pass,” when the votes are there, but the Republicans have this made up rule that only Republican votes count.
@Plums – it’s very nice for our military and weapons industry, but the money is still earmarked in the budget, which decreases the amount that can be spent on domestic concerns. And whether we send money directly or weaponry made in the US, it’s still going to Ukraine. Somebody has to pay for it and I don’t imagine it will be Ukraine.
@Eurydice: the Russian empire—yes, empire—under Putin has turned more aggressively expansionist. In attempting to swallow part or all of Ukraine, it presents an ongoing danger to US national security interests, not to mention those of our allies in Europe. So, the annexation of Ukraine must be reversed—at all costs. Otherwise, we’ll be back in the Cold War, or worse. Of course, the greatest costs are being borne by the people of Ukraine. Fortunately, Russia is showing every sign of slowly crumbling under the weight of sanctions, so, things will be resolved, sooner, than later. At that point, Ukraine will be free to become a real democracy.
Slava Ukraini.
Eurdyce we are on the same page. The Ukraine money seems to be spent on weapons, photo-ops,and salaries for the top Ukraine people. As an American I want an accounting. And regular Ukraines want an accounting because they are saying that money isn’t trickling down.
Bisyn what you wrote doesn’t address any of our concerns. The usa citizens aren’t a piggy bank for every little European country. We have a right to ask what I’d going on in Ukraine. We have to wonder was putin right? Was Ukraine ever a country. I will agree that Ukraine should be independent. But they also have a lot of drug labs and nazis. Facts.
@bisynaptic – reversal at all costs means we send in troops or get rid of Putin in some way. If “at all costs” is what we’re doing now, then we’re half-assing it. And while we’re waiting for Russia to crumble, Ukraine has been flattened – who’s going to pay to rebuild? I’m on the side of Ukraine, but I also believe in transparency when it comes to large government commitments. Without a clear and consistent mission we ended up in Afghanistan for 20 years – and there was plenty of rhetoric then about “at all costs.” Well, we spent trillions and accomplished nothing – we actually made things worse for the Afghan people,
The thing people don’t understand when it comes to political discussions is that asking questions doesn’t mean disagreement – it just means I’d like more information. Once I get it, I can decide if I agree or not.
But didn’t the Speaker step up and do the right thing so the shut down was avoided?
Finally… when he’d already allowed a handful of the extremist in his own party to hijack the process and the discourse, forcing things into to an 11th hour dire situation, creating unnecessary uncertainty in the government and the market.
It was either that or shutdown the government for no good reason.
I’m shocked we avoided a shut down, frankly.
It is absolutely ridiculous how often they’re happening. As the shut down directly affects my family and my economic stability, it’s something I don’t have the luxury to ignore. I would LOVE for Republicans to actually care enough about the families they say they support to actually stop trying to screw us all over. We were fetuses once! Please!
Yes, they’re trying to oust him bc he avoided a shutdown. That’s how screwed up the republicans are right now.
Yeah he somehow woke up and decided to do his job (governing the country). And that’s what the GOP is against. The MAGA’s want to burn it all down … like did the watch The Stand and somehow decide Trashcan Man was the hero?
I’m a federal employee and I HATE that shutdowns are just common now. It’s draining to wonder every September 30 if I’m getting my next paycheck.
Also, I know its fun for people such as representatives to make fun of bloated federal salaries, but a LOT of people in the federal government aren’t GS-14s or 15s. It’s a lot harder for some employees to have the uncertainty of missing a paycheck than it is for others.
As a government employee, I was shocked, too. And now I’m worried they’re just going to double-down after Nov 17 & really stick it to us.
Bad Janet – Love your take on the Republi-Putin Party (R):
“We were fetuses once! Please!”
😂
If it didn’t affect real people and the whole freaking country, I’d say let Gaetz and McCarthy do their mutually assured destruction. There’s an open ethics committee investigation on Gaetz that restarted I think around the time of the first almost shutdown. They can move to expel him for and number of vile charges. And of course, maybe McCarthy gets removed, but there’s no one else with an R by their name that wants the job. And if some Dems vote for him just so the house has a speaker so business can continue, it won’t be without promises (which are mostly worthless), but it will still be Dems as the grown ups in the room.
So all in all, I’m hoping Gaetz tries something that brings him to the next stage of FAFO.
My actual dream scenario would be that Jack Smith arrests the insurrectionists in congress and Jeffries is named leader in the interim. Gaetz, MTJ, Boebert, Gosar, Cruz, Tuberville all the other ones I can’t think of. A girl can dream.
I just read this weekend that the circle j*rk of the Freedom Caucus is now turning on Gaetz and wants to force him out of office. Good, let them eat each other alive. Hoping Andy Biggs or Gym Jordan is next
Gym Jordan! Yes! Him too!
Both Gaetz and McCarthy deserve each other.
The tech industry is again hiring after laying off earlier this year as the GOP “crying wolf “ recession didn’t really materialize.
I firmly believed they used those layoffs to get rid of people they couldn’t fire. Like they laid off critical people who job titles are vital. Now they will start fresh.
Maybe not hire so many nepotism and high-class workers. I really should’ve enrolled in a certificate course. Could’ve been my time. Lol. Maybe a nice Google paycheck.
November will be here before we know it and we will be freaking out and dry heaving over the MAGA fools posing as representatives of the people. And President Biden and VP Harris will get the blame.
Argylle actually looks so fun to me. I might see it.
The GOP is an absolute disaster, and everyone is paying the price for it – except those causing all these problems.
I’m a little sad about Home Economics, I mostly watched for Sasheer, but it wasn’t bad.
Pajiba’s got it wrong. The House finally passed McCarthy’s stop-gap resolution (as did the Senate) and government shutdown was averted.
I see where you are coming from with argylle. I’m not a dual Lipa or Bryce Dallas fan but the trailer started off good. Than it became tiredsome. I still want to give it a chance but I need to know how much dua and bdh are in it.
He sure is! They just took a vote on the house floor tonight to get rid of him or, like they said, “vacate the House of Representatives Speaker.”