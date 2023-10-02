Maybe Princess Kate really is avoiding Singapore to help George take a test…?

We got the confirmation late last week: the Princess of Wales absolutely will not join her husband in Singapore in November for the Earthshot Awards. Kate had been scheduled to go to Singapore for months, then *someone* in Kensington Palace began to soft-launch “Kate’s mothering priorities are so major, she would never abandon her children to a fleet of nannies for a few days!” Very few people in the British media were buying it, which is why Kensington Palace added a new detail to further explain Kate’s absence: she needs to be around to support George as he takes some kind of exam. Even fewer people are buying that explanation, so it was interesting to watch as the Telegraph’s coverage tried to dig deeper into what kind of test was so important for a 10-year-old.
The Princess of Wales will not join Prince William in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards as Prince George has school exams that week. For the first time since launching the environmental award, the Prince will fly solo when he heads to Asia in early November.
A Kensington Palace source confirmed that the Princess wanted to remain at home to support their elder son. Prince George, 10, is currently in year six at Lambrook prep school in Berkshire but was recently spotted looking around Eton College with his family ahead of a potential move there.
All applicants for year nine sit an online pre-test in the autumn term of year six, either at their current school or at an agreed centre. At the same time, Eton also requests a head teacher’s report covering a boy’s academic strengths, interests and character.
A selection of boys are then chosen to go forward to the second stage, an assessment later in the academic year before successful candidates are offered a conditional place, pending an entrance exam sat in year eight. Similar tests are held at around the same time for applicants to Marlborough College in Wiltshire, the Princess’s alma mater.
[From The Telegraph]
Because I know very little about the British educational system, much less all of these crazy boarding schools, this was very confusing to me. From what I gather, George is preparing to eventually go to Eton, so he’s, like, on “the Eton track.” Which means a certain set of tests taken at certain points in the boys’ pre-Eton schooling. Like, SATs but for posh boarding schools. It’s possible that George really is taking some important “pre-test” around the same time as the Singapore trip. But it’s also true that if William actually wanted Kate in Singapore, she would be going. He doesn’t want her there, he doesn’t want her trying to grab his ass and gawping at everyone. One more thing about George’s pre-test… why wasn’t that cited months ago? Why does it feel like an excuse pulled out of the air at the last minute?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Watched by his mother Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and father Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Prince George of Wales tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. – People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.,Image: 774584579, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales with Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have a strong relationship with the RAF, with the Prince having served with the Search and Rescue Force for over three years, based at RAF Valley in Anglesey. The Prince is Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and The Princess is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.,Image: 789121459, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only – no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos.,Image: 789477112, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only – no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos., *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
-
-
Prince George in the royal box during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502080, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince George during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502286, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Royal Box – Prince William, Prince George et Preincesse Charlotte regardent la remise de prix faite par la Princesse de Galles,Image: 789705568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Traveling along The Mall in a carriage at Trooping The Colour.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III leads members of The Royal Family on his first Trooping the Colour, the monarch’s official birthday parade
Featuring: Prince William of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
The Prince of Wales and Prince George watch from the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
“why wasn’t that cited months ago? Why does it feel like an excuse pulled out of the air at the last minute?”
Because George’s parents don’t live together and don’t like each other so the mother stays home so the father doesn’t throw pillows at her. Horrible situation.
Are you saying that Will and Kate will remained married and be miserable for decades to come? This is why I loved Diana. She decided that sacrificing her happiness to be queen of England was not worth it.
He’s literally the future king, why would he need to take a test to a school he’s going to be accepted in anyways. I figure William doesn’t want Kate there because she will never pass up a fashion moment.
Yep, if they want George at Eton, he’s going to Eton. This is getting more ridiculous by the day. The Windsors are not known for their academic excellence.
That’s the thing – they could move the test for him, or he could fail it completely, that kid is still going to Eton if that’s where William wants him to go. They’re going through the motions for PR.
As if the future future king would not be accepted. Please.
It’s not like she can sit by his side and take the test. And, if he has weaknesses in some areas, I’m sure he has tutors and teachers to prep him. If she is that overly concerned with the test results, she is likely the one putting the pressure on him and stressing him over the procedure. He might be more relaxed if she were gone and backed off of hovering.
So they want me to believe that mumble mcjazzhands will be able to help George with this test? Come on this girl can’t form a cohesive sentence much less help someone else with this test. Peg doesn’t want Can’t to go to Singapore period. He probably has someone else in mind to be slapping his bum.
YES! Something tells me the items on George’s test are already well beyond the academic proficiency levels of either of his parents.
Is there really a chance that George won’t be admitted? C’mon. I’d like to think that the school doesn’t waive its entrance requirements for anyone, but are they really going to say no to the king’s oldest grandchild and heir?
100% this. Came here to say the same. George’s admission to Eton is a done deal!
So true. There is no way George is not getting into Eton.
Seriously. If he is actually taking this exam now, it is all performative. He will attend Eton even if he fails.
Even in the crown tv show where late queen as princess took lessons from eton where headmaster particularly concentrated on her. I highly doubt eton will pass on future british king. Getting into eton is very hard even for European royals but not for George. This is same lame bs that kate keen really benched. I dont where i read that some british media are openly taking about wales state of marriage.
ITA Kristen – I was about to post something along the similar lines. I also think it helps that William was a former pupil. The lad might be nervous and might want one of his parents around but, I don’t believe it’s the reason why Kate won”t be going to Singapore. The woman craves attention from the international press and I find it highly unlikely she would willingly miss out on the opportunity of being on the front covers of foreign papers/magazines.
No there is not.
(sees close-up of Prince George)
And people keep telling me I’m wrong when I say he looks JUST like his great uncle, Charles Spencer.
He has the middleton eyes.
They look like Willy’s to me.
Not to excuse Kate, but tests here in UK are really hard and kids go through a lot of preparations. I constantly see parents doing everything they can to support the kids during test times.
my son did the 11+ last year to get into grammar school. he had two years of tutoring and home schooling on the test papers so there is a lot of preparation, work and money spent to get into decent schools here for sure. There are so few grammar schools left that its so competitive to get a place.
I can’t imagine the palace is taking this test seriously, unless they are going to report on his scores, and he’ll be going to Eton regardless of the outcome. I can’t get a feel on the sort of parent she is, I imagine a rather disinterested one, so I’m sure she’d rather be in Singapore playing ass-grab.
He’s the future king of England. He’s going to Eton whether he passes or fails.
Year 6 tests are a big deal. I will knock Will and Kate for a lot of things, but not this.
For people unfamiliar with the British private school system, kids take exams at age 10-11 for application to secondary school. UK secondary school is a combination of US middle school, high school and the first couple years of university. Essentially 10-11 year olds take college entrance tests (kinda).
No way will prince George be declined admission. William imo does not want her there
I think it’s both, to be honest.
If these tests are so important, and the dates determined well in advance, why did SuperDad schedule his Earthshit thing this particular time? Shouldn’t he be home supporting his son as well?
Because Peggy is an idiot
I just posted something similar. I could not agree with you more. It is also not right for George to be in the media as allegedly why his mother could not attend earth shot
I’m not sure how much control william has over the dates at this point, it could be all dictated by the board of Eshot, but its also a possibility that he didn’t know when the testing was…..which says a lot.
It is an excuse. Even in the states they have entrance exams for private schools, children can take a pre exam a year or two before the actual exam to work on areas. Dates for these exams are usually set a year in advance. Parents were never allowed in the door on testing days. I’m sure normally it isn’t much different there, but who knows after all this they will probably say George is scheduled to take a MENSA exam.
Not from UK, but from european country and kids here take tests at the age of 10, 12 or 14 when applying for highschool. Those tests are extremly demanding and put a huge pressure on the kids. I can’t imagine not having at least one of my parents with me when I took mine.
It begs the question if the test taking date s are set a year ahead of time could not have prince earth shot set the tomes for his event after the tests
Seems like smoke and mirrors . Why did he not want yo be there for support.
I highly doubt George is breaking sweat for these exams like normal kids. His father dummy baldy got into Cambridge university but chuck told him stick to Scotland. I highly doubt these kids will be denied into Eton or worry that much about exams like normal kids.
This is 100% an excuse to cover for the fact that William doesn’t want Kate to go.
If George’s tests were the actual reason, we would have been told that months ago. Someone mentioned over the weekend or late last week that these dates are set out well in advance, so the Waleses would have known of the dates when Singapore was announced in the summer. If Kate wasn’t going to attend the awards because of the tests, it would have been made clear at that point in time.
We were told she was going, now she’s not, and its because William does not want her there.
Generally speaking, is it probably helpful for a young child taking these kinds of tests that seem to determine so much about their future* to have a parent at home to support them? Yes, of course. And if we had been told from the outset that Kate was not going because of these tests, it wouldn’t have been that big a deal. But as it is……
*George’s future, sadly, is already predetermined and that includes going to whichever posh school his parents want him to attend. Eton isn’t turning down the future future king.
George has what we call the 11+. This is for children at private prep schools going to senior schools. One of my children is the same age as George and attends a similar school to the one George attends. My child has to do admissions tests to go to senior schools over the next few months. My child has exams for various schools…. One in October, one in November and a couple in December. Number of exams depends on number of schools you are applying to. Even if I could, there is no way I would travel in the next few months because I need to help my child prepare. So this story rings true.
Interestingly, if George is really doing 11+ exams then he will not be going to Eton. Eton and most boys schools (Winchester, Harrow ) do 13+. My son did this. I’ve never really heard of parents putting a child through 11+ then 13+. It’s usually :
Boys – 4+, 7/8+, 13+ —-GCSEs, A levels
Girls/Co-Ed – 4+, 11+ —-GCSEs, A levels
So it’s likely the schools he’s applying to will take him to to A’levels when he is 17/18 years old.
11+ admissions are intense. Many parents spend 1-2 years prepping their children for them.
I know it seems crazy for a school that starts at age 13, but Eton does the 11+. If the child passes that, then they have a second exam at the end of Year 6. If they are Wait Listed after that exam, they have to take a 3rd exam the following year.
I’ve children who’ve done
the Eton test. It is absolutely not 11+. Never been called that by anyone I know with boys in these schools. You are referring to a pre-test most 13+ (boys) schools do. There is a massive difference between these and what my 10 year old is preparing for.
Now, George may not be doing the 11+ and just be doing the Eton pre-test but that requires very little to no preparation. We did not do anything to prepare. Same as other families in our year group.
@Helen, to be fair, you are the one who said it was the 11+ and then said he couldn’t be going to Eton. The article says this:
“All applicants for year nine sit an online pre-test in the autumn term of year six, either at their current school or at an agreed centre.”
So it seems he’s taking that pre-test you referenced. Then it mentions an entrance exam in year 8 which seems to fit with 13+ timeline.
For whatever reason, Kate isn’t going. What I want see is if she has any “work events” scheduled while William is in Singapore. Is she going to stay home the whole week and pretend to be tutoring George? Or will she visit this or that patronage and take the focus away from William?
Kate needs to get tutors for George and not try to do it herself
Sure, whatever. My question is whether she’ll let William have all the publicity by laying low for the week, or if she’ll go out and do various “jobs” to pull the tabloids away from Earthshot. As dull as she is, she’s still more interesting that William.
@Eurydice – well now she’s in a tough place, isnt she? My guess is she wants to do some events to pull focus and punish william, but now they’ve put out there that this is about Kate supporting George, so she cant really be seen working.
My money is on her either ‘popping’ up at an engagement or she organises a pap stroll where she’s seen driving George to his test wearing pearls.
I’ve said it last week that I think the tests are genuine. I know he’ll get in even if he gets a 0 on those tests.
I’m just interested in why this has been announced seemingly last minute and why this is being framed as a Kate only/heavy decision. It’s all “Kate is not going” and not “William and Kate made the decision to support George”. Again I did say it before that while the tests are real, I also do think it’s a legitimate cover of Kate not going for whatever reason.
Charles did not have the best grades but got into Cambridge
“I know he’ll get in even if he gets a 0 on those tests.”
Winston Churchill failed his entrance exam to Harrow and they still let him in.
“ I know he’ll get in even if he gets a 0 on those tests.”
My question is why would William schedule his awards show during the same week that George has this important test? Plus wouldn’t Eton exempt George from this test because he’s heir to the throne? And since Kate is not going to Singapore doesn’t this mean that she and William are on the verge of divorce?
Earthshot is a separate corporation and William isn’t the only one on the board with a vote. I don’t think George would be exempted from the exam, but I don’t think whether he passes or fails will make any difference – Eton will want the future king. And I don’t think this specific instance of Kate not going to Singapore means they’re getting a divorce – after all, Meghan didn’t arrive in Dusseldorf until several days later. But there have been so many other signals of marital problems between Kate and William that it makes sense to be suspicious.
I wonder if it is a passive-aggressive dig by Kate to Bully. “Here I am helping our son with his exam into YOUR old school while you’re swanning off to New York and Singapore.”
Too bad George has to be dragged into this by the media.
If we’re blaming anyone it should be his parents. His parents – and specifically in this case, his mother (and perhaps her family) – seem to be the one dragging George into the media conversation. Just like Pegs and Buttons do whenever they need good press or to distract from their own failing marriage or bad headlines. Suddenly we’ll get sanctioned family time photos of burger munching or walks in the park.
The media are complicit but it’s his own parents that are throwing him to the wolves.
If the exams are THAT important for a future, future King, why will William be in Singapore?
Surely he should be with George helping him?
Also, George already has a place at Eton. He can fail the exams a million times, he is still getting in.
Is ‘can you test the smell by smelling it’ really the best person to help anyone prepare for anything?! It’s clear she’s never even prepared for her own work. But, yes sure, this all sounds totally legit.
If my eyes roll back any further they’re gonna pop out of my skull and on to the floor.
Also, as Kaiser mentioned, if this was the real reason they would have just said it from the start! It’s clear Pegs wants some alone time from his ass- and headline-grabbing wife.
Has William convinced himself that Waity was the factor holding his ES awards back from their true “global worldwide blockbuster event” glory? He’s in for a rough awakening.
I could see a world in which taking this exam is a way to show George’s character (and, by extension, how great of a mother Kate is). That he is taking an exam just like every other student and not expecting to have the rules changed just for him, no special treatment for George. So humble!
But then we’d be hearing more from the rota about how George wants to get into Eton on his own merits and not simply because he’s the future future king, and more about how Kate’s stable Middleton upbringing being the key to her children’s success etc etc.
i have friend in the UK whose kids are going through the same exams , other touring schools to send their kids next year for which they will also sit similar exams. it is a big deal.
i also agree that George will attend even if he fails, but it will be a BIG story if he gets a place even if he fails , i can totally see them wanting to avoid this at all costs. This puts an awful lot of pressure of George to pass.
We all know that this marriage is failing, but this particular instance isn’t a smoking gun according to me.
They need to leave George out of this. I know the Wails pride themselves on being better parents than Chuck, but this feels like a last minute excuse to me.
Can they please stop throwing their children under the bus?
Can’t work – blame the kids
Late for coronation – blame the kids
can’t got to Singapore – blame the kids
That is just this year and I am sure I have missed some
W&K really need to stop using the kids like this, they are literally leaving digital receipts everywhere. Harry tore down the “veil” over royal life; and chances are, one of those three kids is going to spill when they get older.