Taylor Swift spent the weekend with her new squad & Travis Kelce spent the night

Taylor Swift is re-releasing 1989, her pop-music album which, for my money, is probably her best and her most iconic. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) comes out on October 27. What’s sort of amazing is that she not only recreated the album, she’s actively recreating the vibe – miniskirts, strutting around New York and girl squads. The update to the vibe is that Taylor has a new boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce.

Well, Taylor spent the whole weekend getting all kinds of headlines. Saturday night, Taylor was out with her New Girl Squad: Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and… Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. They went out to dinner at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo. Later that night, Travis snuck into Taylor’s apartment and he apparently spent the night ahead of his big game against the Jets.

Then last night, Taylor arrived at the Metlife Stadium (in New Jersey) with the Nu Squad: Sophie, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Robyn Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and director Shawn Levy. They were in the VIP area with Travis’s mom Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes. This time, Taylor didn’t wear any Chiefs merch, which probably caused some NFL merch guy to weep. The Chiefs won and so did the television producers who kept cutting away to Taylor in the VIP area. After the game, Taylor then hit up Zero Bond with some of the squad.

