Taylor Swift spent the weekend with her new squad & Travis Kelce spent the night

Taylor Swift is re-releasing 1989, her pop-music album which, for my money, is probably her best and her most iconic. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) comes out on October 27. What’s sort of amazing is that she not only recreated the album, she’s actively recreating the vibe – miniskirts, strutting around New York and girl squads. The update to the vibe is that Taylor has a new boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce.
Well, Taylor spent the whole weekend getting all kinds of headlines. Saturday night, Taylor was out with her New Girl Squad: Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and… Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. They went out to dinner at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo. Later that night, Travis snuck into Taylor’s apartment and he apparently spent the night ahead of his big game against the Jets.
Then last night, Taylor arrived at the Metlife Stadium (in New Jersey) with the Nu Squad: Sophie, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Robyn Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and director Shawn Levy. They were in the VIP area with Travis’s mom Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes. This time, Taylor didn’t wear any Chiefs merch, which probably caused some NFL merch guy to weep. The Chiefs won and so did the television producers who kept cutting away to Taylor in the VIP area. After the game, Taylor then hit up Zero Bond with some of the squad.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Brittany Matthews arrived at Emilio's Ballato Italian pizzeria in SoHo for a nice dinner.
New York, NY – Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were leaving Emilio's Ballato, a famous restaurant in New York's SoHo.
New York, NY – Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were leaving Emilio's Ballato, a famous restaurant in New York's SoHo.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift looks radiant leaving Zero Bond after watching "boyfriend" Travis Kelce's win over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in NYC
New York, NY – Taylor Swift looks radiant leaving Zero Bond after watching "boyfriend" Travis Kelce's win over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in NYC.
Proof that she does not look good in everything. And the Jets got screwed by the refs. I look forward to this being over and football can be marked safe from swifties.
Those boots were such an odd choice to pair with jean shorts. And is that a leather shirt?
Who cares if she doesn’t look good in everything? She’s an extraordinary songwriter and musician. She has reached a level of success and scrutiny most of us can’t imagine. Let her live.
It was a snarky aside in case you couldn’t tell from the rest of the post. And frankly I think it’s great when stars prove that sometimes you hit it out of the park and sometimes you don’t.
It’s just clothes not a personal attack.
Wait. Blake Lively is there. And it appears Robin Lively–of Teen Witch fame–is also there. My brain is beginning to malfunction. Are Blake and Robin related???
They’re sisters!
NO WAY!!!! I had no idea. None.
Hold Up: Aren’t there team hotel night time curfews that Big Red (Chiefs Coach) stringently enforces? I’m all for the “spending the night” gossip and the SUV leaving at 11am from Taylor’s apartment (could be anyone?) … but I’m highly skeptical.
They’re sisters! Or half sisters, I’m not totally sure. But sisters in some way, for sure.
I think of her in Twin Peaks and The Boy Who Could Fly, but that’s because I’m old.
My mind is officially blown today.
I wish so much that I connected with Taylor’s music, but I can say that I have become an absolute fan regardless. I also could give two figs about football but my entire Tik Tok feed has been all Taylor/NFL this weekend and I am so here for it. This is the crossover we all needed but didn’t see coming.
So I’m KC native and was a bartender here for ages. I’ve heard from several of restaurant peeps that Taylor was kind, generous and very friendly with the staff at Social. Patrick and his wife are known
( his brother not so much) for being same. So I was bummed when they left the stadium last nite separately but it appears they might be trying to be a little more under cover. I think that’s a good sign…
Sophie turner loving paps lately. IS she truly an introvert or like kate middleton shy walking half naked . She only with her kids for few days most of the time she is hanging out with Taylor. She needs to lay low for some times and focus on her kids.
Joe, is that you?
First of all, she and her kids are staying in Taylor’s apartment, so she is with her kids. Secondly, how dare she do things for herself! What is she? A person with her own needs?? The nerve.
Judgement much? Unless you have some really reliable inside scoop you’re making huge assumptions! Divorce with kids really sucks so try to put yourself in her shoes and just not please….
Joe Jonas is also in NYC. I would imagine he is also spending time with his kids. Obviously, they are co-parenting, with certain days with him and certain days with her. It’s called a separation, with intent to divorce, for a reason. The kids spend time with each parent. So let the girl go out. Although, it didn’t look like she was having an amazing time out at the game. It was nice that Taylor invited her.
I just love Tay Tay. The way she compelled her fans to register to vote was very inspiring to me. She is a wonderful role model for generation Z and she got legs for days.
She’s perpetually stuck in high school when you moved with your squad. Honestly it’s all quite cringe
Harsh Blanca. She’s not married so spends her time with friends. Like a world of other single women her age that I bet you wouldn’t call cringe.
Women only have friends in high school?
OR, she’s hanging out with friends to pick herself back-up during a traumatic divorce and custody battle. I think being around a supportive friend group after a split is pretty common.
I am fully convinced it is a PR stunt at this stage. Youtube TV had heart hands on the progress bar and they kept playing TSwift commercials.
My favorite comment of the night:
Hey NBC, enough already with all the shots of the attention seeking diva who doesn’t even play football.
No more Aaron Rodgers. Show us more Taylor Swift.
(courtesy Mike Finger on X)
AMAZING. Though I do feel badly for the gets with Rogers injury.
How cool to see Teen Witch Thee Robyn Lively in attendance. I had to mute the names Travis, Taylor and may have to mute NFL on all of my socials. They are all doing too much with this.
Lordy its getting exhausting. the cameras cut to Taylor last night every chance they could. I mean, I get showing her once or twice. but it was CONSTANT and annoying.
probs bc she’s the reason A LOT of ppl are watching and single handedly sold tickets for that game. sucks for non-taylor fans tho.
Hugh was out with them and looking GOOD.
I’m enjoying this mess but when we know for a fact she can avoid all this and lay low when she wants to, it’s definitely a hell of a choice to be feeding into it all the last few weeks. But all for the good of the album and movie coming out this month I guess!
A big F-Off to anyone shaming Sophie Turner (especially when Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Brittany Mahomes also have small children at home), every time we’ve seen her out with Taylor it’s been at night, likely after she’s put her kids to bed and they’re with nannies and/or their father. Get a grip and check your internalised misogyny.
I wonder if in the future Taylor no longer enjoys the success she has now (no one stays at the top forever) would the squad always be there around her or would they all disappear like snow in the sun?
Taylor might be fair game when she’s in public, but paps monitoring the garage entry to her home and speculating on a man staying the night – doubtful, given pre-game curfews – is such a violation. Other sites and YouTube videos are full of revolting, slut-shaming comments from men. (About a woman in her 30s who has obviously been seeing Travis for a few months at this point.) Oh, the horror!
That sort of fame is just toxic. I would feel like a zoo animal with that sort of intrusive, ugly speculation.