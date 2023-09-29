The Mirror: Princess Kate really is refusing to go to Singapore in November

The Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore isn’t until November 7th, so there’s still a lot of time for gossip about who’s going and who’s not going and why. In fact, it’s pretty clear that this Singapore trip is “the next big thing” for the British tabloids’ soap opera storyline. They must be bummed that they can’t find a way to make it about Prince Harry or Meghan! Anyway, for months, we heard that the Princess of Wales would join her husband in Singapore, just like she joined him in Boston for last year’s Earthshot mess. Then, rather suddenly, Camilla Tominey suggested that Kate would not go to Singapore. The Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column doubled-down on Tominey’s reporting this week, claiming that Kate is “a reluctant overseas traveller” who prioritizes the school run ahead of any requests from Britain’s Foreign Office. Kate (or her mother) then ran to Tom Sykes with a delightfully unhinged and panicked rant about how Kate is not too lazy to travel. The latest update is that the Mirror’s Russell Myers seemingly got it confirmed that Kate will not go to Earthshot:
The Princess of Wales will miss Prince William’s third annual Earthshot Prize awards in a huge blow for organisers.
Kate has attended every awards since they began two years ago but it can now be revealed that she will not be travelling to Singapore with her husband for the 2023 event in November.
Instead, she will remain at home with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who will be at school as the event coincides with term time.
It is believed Kate does not want to disturb the youngsters’ schooling and works hard to ensure the trio have a stable home life in preparation for their royal careers later down the line. Kensington Palace is poised to release further details about the 2023 Earthshot Awards soon.
[From The Daily Mirror]
All of these newspapers and tabloids are just flat-out refusing to speculate or investigate what’s going on here, meanwhile how much ink was spilled over “the Sussexes are separating” or “Meghan isn’t coming to London with Harry” or “Meghan didn’t go to the coronation.” It’s always projection. Whatever they say about the Sussexes, it’s always really about (P)Egg and Buttons.
Also: Sky News Australia suggests that Kate is refusing to do anything resembling a tour after she made an ass out of herself during the Caribbean Flop Tour last year. That was her last “tour” if we don’t count Boston (and I agree that Boston doesn’t count). The Wiglet Is On Strike, y’all. Kate’s gonna picket outside Buckingham Palace with a sign reading “Wiglet Rights Are Worker Rights!”
Update: Becky English is confirming it too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Roca, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence. Picture date: Thursday December 1, 2022.
Catherine Princess of Wales during a visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Boston, Massachusetts, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath, to meet some of the young people supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity.
The Princess of Wales with Kinship Carers and children during a visit to the Saint Pancras Community Association in Camden, north west London, to meet kinship carers, to hear about their experiences of raising the child of a relative or friend and the vital role they play in raising the next generation.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, pictured during a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey. The Forward Trust charity helps those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from addiction.
The Princess of Wales during her visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London which is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.
The Princess of Wales during her visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London which is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics.
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics.
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Pudsey, Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics
Willy doesn’t want her there, it’s that simple.
They lay it all on her because they can’t say that. And she goes along with it because she can’t admit it.
There aren’t many times I feel sorry for Kate, but it would be hard to accept that your public figure spouse is making a very public display (again) of not wanting you and then it’s in all the headlines.
He would look classier if he just ended the relationship with dignity. He and his dad are the ones that holds all the power there.
For a normal couple, I would say oh one of the parents is afraid they won’t get to see the children much at all after the custody order, but, as much as they diss her, I have to wonder how much unsupervised time they would allow her with the kids (“the future of the monarchy”) anyway.
They would both be classier if they would end this. Don’t absolve Kate of her agency in chasing and marrying a man who never wanted her. For agreeing to a business arrangement in exchange for title, money, lazy life.
It is almost 2024. No, they would not remove her access to the kids. They would stay with her at least 50 % of the time at Adelaide while William continues to live wherever it is he lives at Windsor.
The Windsors aren’t exactely known to be hands on parents. They’d probably prefere her taking charge of the daily rutines (overseeing the nannies), while Willnot spends a few hours once in a blue moon playing super dad for the rota.
Kate’s dignity is (as ever) a small price for all the publicity this saga gives to boring Keenshot Prize. They didn’t have to leak the tidbit about her not going this early. It’s either Peg’s doing to get the stupid awards show more attention or Carole to try and shame Peg into taking her (which won’t work).
Kate can initiate the divorce too. She just doesn’t have any dignity and will cling despite the fact she’s keeping her kids in a bad situation for her own access to tiaras and titles.
A parent who cares about the best interests of the children would have separated from that toxic environment years ago. Diana had the courage to make that decision but Kate does not have any interest but her own. Diana even set the precedent for her so we know she wouldn’t be tossed out with no access to the kids.
This is just speculation, but, you don’t think Diana and Chucky needed some level of the crowns permission to go ahead with the divorce? I mean, they tell the family members where to live, Meghan said they took her passport and didn’t they take her drivers license too, they keep such tight control on the money for the second prince that hottie had to shop TJ Maxx sales for clothes, we’re already dogging on how William cut Kate’s beauty maintenance and clothes services…..
Kate has no money of her own. Her parents couldn’t pay 250k for loans from their failed business, Pippa’s probably doesn’t want her and the kids there…..
No Windsor, William included, wants Kate around. Charles and Camilla benefit from a William divorce, they aren’t standing in the way.
@YEAHRIGHT
True Dat
Something is fishy. I suspect Wills will be spending time with a friend or sympathetic staffer in Singapore and does not want Kate ruining things.
Ding ding ding! And the rota knows who, but they can’t write about it!
I’m thinking the exact opposite. Kate is refusing to go because her hubby’s new valet will be accompanying him on this trip. I think it’s an ‘it’s her or me’ situation and she’s refusing to go if the valet is.
The valet is a man. William has already travelled with women because that’s what got one of Kate’s staffers fired after mat leave. He won’t bother to hide women because he hasn’t before. The rota cover for him and he knows it.
Does the valet as man change our theory about the true valet job description?
Yup he wants all the attention for himself that he won’t get now. It’s also why he hired a “valet”
Please someone report back on the reactions from Kate’s rangers.. lol
His side already laid it out there that she’s an unserious mannequin who dominates headlines for the wrong reasons. He really doesn’t want her there.
Using the kids to get out of things, again.
I’m thinking he does not want her there.
It has to be that he doesn’t want her there. Aren’t these kinds of trips the sort of thing Keen lives for? If nothing else, it would give her the perfect excuse to wear some hideous new gown.
It’s absolutely bc he does not want her there. Using the kids is their desperate attempt to stop speculation about it but their marriage is clearly in very very bad shape.
Right? In her position I’d be aching to go somewhere as glamorous as Singapore to wear gowns and jewels and not even be hassled with the sight of poor people. Pretty sure the kids routine with Carol and the nannies would barely be impacted. This narrative is ridiculously transparent.
What’s the point of having kids if you can’t use them as an excuse for anything and everything?
Using the kids will not work forever. At some point they get too old for the “I need to be with the children” stuff. George is almost there now. I wonder if this is why Kate keeps wanting to have babies – so there can always be little ones around to use as a shield?
At some point they’ll all be at boarding school and the excuse river will run dry.
What 10 year old has exams anyway? This is such a lie. He’s not doing the Eton entrance exams because those aren’t till age 12 and even if he did fail them, Eton will take him. None of the senior royals will ever be refused admission to elite schools in the UK.
This is such a sad excuse. Can’t believe it took a week for this. Also a reminder that Camilla Tominey had accurate information.
Kate does not work hard. William did not want her there
I agree she doesn’t work. I think it’s one of two things. 1. It could very well be that Peg doesn’t want her to go because he is working on his bachelor statesman persona or 2. Can’t is not going because she wants a better house than Adelaide and a better payout should there be a divorce.
If it is 2. then Kate and Carole are in for a faceplant. Her absence in NY didn’t make any difference for Peg. I believe it was his test run to see how the Single Dad Statesman shtick would go through and realized that the BM paint any picture he wants. So bye bye Keen and Ma.
If Kate can’t work when the kids have school, and she won’t work during their holidays either, then British taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for all those nannies. There’s no justification if she won’t work.
This right here. Kate works something like 60 days a year or so, if you count days worked rather than engagements. Using the kids as reason to not go is wearing very thin, especially with all of the help she has and how old the kids are. George is about to be a teenager soon.
Besides when they are at school, what does she do? It’s not like she has to clean the house(s), do some ironing, cooking, etc. Plenty of time to do some bread and butter engagements.
What will be her excuse once the kids are all shipped off to boarding school? Or is she going to keep Charlotte and/or Louis at home to aid the half-assed illusion?
The excuse will be “the children are coming home from boarding school that week and Catherine wants to be there to greet them” and “the children are leaving for boarding school that week and Catherine wants to spend as much time with them before they go” Etc, etc…
That excuse can only run so far and I think it already has with George. He’s 10. What exams does a 10 year old do in the UK in November time? Keen has well and truly been benched yet again. Her husband clearly doesn’t want her there. If I was her, I would tread very carefully.
William wants to be the cool single dad and has a valet to guide him on the right wardrobe.
Listen, if that’s indeed the reason, I’m 100% behind her. The RF doesn’t work for anyone but Willy and Chucky, and given Willy’s temperament, I’d be working overtime to keep my kids happy as well.
But as with anything W&K related, there’s spin to make the BRF look better and more functional than it is.
Those kids don’t seem happy to me. They seem happier around William which is an interesting twist.
Kate isn’t a SAHM, they have four nannies, a cook, a housekeeper, cleaning staff. Neither William nor Kate is doing the day to day work of either the household or the child rearing.
Kate spends the majority of her time working out with her personal trainer, going to the salon, with her Meghan lookbook, and shopping. William spends the majority of his time looking for Wife #2.
We want Taylor Swift pls, not this empty vase. Of course Khate will use her kids, she’s a user just like her loving hub. I hope Pegs has a good night out eating satay while being incandescent about Harry’s something something. Don’t poke yourself accidentally Pegs. Oh wait.
He will play polo, bring some random guy as his (Nacho) and buy something for his kids on camera.
What has ES got to do with the Foreign Office? It’s not even under the royal foundation anymore. “Kate has attended every awards since they began two years ago.”? All two of them.
Yes, I had to laugh at that. I also love the idea that by not working Kate is training her kids for their royal careers – nice role model.
I doubt it has anything to do with her. Kate doesn’t get to choose. This is Bill’s baby, and he wants all the press. He doesn’t know how to be grand or regal by himself, and he can’t allow the consumers of tabloids, who want to see pretty women in pretty dresses, to be distracted, lol. Not that Kate can be regal. These two don’t have the discipline or brain cells to understand what grace really means.
All of this is bullish/t to protect Peg’s decision to ice out Buttons.
@Christina – well, it has everything to do with her if Will doesn’t want her, but yes – it’s not her call.
If Will thinks he’s going to get a lot of press because Kate isn’t with him, he better think again. The tabloids don’t care about the environment, they want sensational stories and photos. We saw this with Invictus – the tabloids had no interest in the veterans and the competition – they wanted to see what Harry was going to do and what Meghan was going to wear. A week-long environmental conference, however worthy, is so much blah, blah, blah – lots of well-intentioned people nobody’s ever heard of. He’ll find out that Kate and her dubious wardrobe are necessary.
To some extent, William is likely aware that Kate gets more attention with her wardrobe. And yet he still doesn’t want her to go. Getting less attention on his own is apparently worth not having her there. That’s the issue.
I laughed out loud at this blatant attempt to embiggen both the awards and Kate’s presence – you can feel them working and reworking the line to try to make it sound better. Both of them? All? Every? As Meatloaf says, two outta three ain’t bad!
Exams? Isn’t George 10 years old? Do 10 year old kids have exams now? My goodness….
Also, this bit is interesting: “works hard to ensure the trio have a stable home life in preparation for their royal careers later down the line”. Emphasis that all of the children will have royal jobs, not just George? So much for spares being unimportant…
Not sure about UK, but my kid is 7 and while he doesn’t have a big “school exams” period yet, standardized tests to determine eligibility for the district gifted program can be administered as early as kindergarten, and state subject area tests begin in third grade (age 8-9). I honestly don’t care much how my kid does on the state tests in elementary school but for the gifted assessment, if I felt getting that designation would help in getting my kids needs met I would certainly try to make sure home routine around test day was calm and normal (so I probably would avoid work travel if I had the option). That said, given that George is the second in line to the throne and all, I don’t think his exam results matter all that much…
Our state administers the gifted exam beginning early in grade school. Their mantra is that they try not to putt pressure in the kids and so the parents are told they kids should go on as a regular day and no stress put on them.
And I agree, George is heir to the throne so does it really matter? Look at QE2 and her education. But she was loved and did a good job. I believe she WANTED it- Wills does not and it shows.
So to keep things calm and in the normal routine, Nanny Maria should take care of things?
Gifted assessment can be done at any time by request of parents. My youngest had his done the second to last week of school last year at my request because he wanted to be tested early. Otherwise, imo, there is nothing super important about exams for a 10 year old past managing stress. But, maybe that should have been considered when they scheduled the awards since school standardized testing doesn’t have a wildly unpredictable schedule.
I see where you’re coming from, but imo this just doesn’t wash for W&K. Not only do they have Maria who all three of the children have known for their entire lives, but Kate’s parents are retired, live nearby, and are in good health. That makes a HUGE difference (at least to peasants like us). To act as if *only* Kate can be there for the kids is ridiculous.
Also, Russell Myers is basically trash, but he is fed UP with these two — he went on a rant about W&K on a podcast yesterday, calling William boring, saying that Kate needs to go to Singapore, that neither one of them are doing enough overall, they’re taxpayer-funded and need to be accountable as to how they spend their time, not just drop off the radar for weeks at a time, etc. Basically every single thing we say here.
Some 10 year olds do especially if they’re doing the 11+. Which could mean George is changing school (again) next year. I don’t know if Lambrook goes beyond 11 but maybe it doesn’t therefore he’s doing exams so he can get a place at a private secondary school (doubt he’s going to a state grammar).
Or it’s just regular teacher tests. Or Sats prep.
George has almost certainly been registered for Eton. He visited the school in June this year. Eton requires that any boy intending to apply to Eton must register by the end of June in the school year in which he turns 10. George turned 10 in June. Registering doesn’t automatically mean a place at the school. That depends on passing the entry exam and other selection processes. Ludgrove is one of the ‘feeder’ schools for Eton so he is probably already pteparing for the exams.
Yes, 10 years is when you do the 11+ (I know, I know..) which are exams mostly to determine aptitudes and if you are moving on to other schools it is required to do per school (the more niche and top10 school it is, the more tests.
I find it hilarious though that they are pretending as if that would matter for any royal child to pass any test.
It was widely known at St.Andrews (where William went) that he hardly set foot in classes and I read (apologies can’t recall where) that a whole class was created for him to just pass it quickly and get his final degree.
We have all been there, right? Suddenly at finals, this politician’s daughter shows up out of nowhere to take the final, never been in class, asks you to slide the paper over with the professor looking angry and insulted.
Also, to add a fun twist: Singapore humidity in November is a killer for any hair and hair pieces and clothes stick on you like glue.
If he’s preparing for the 11 plus, he’ll be sitting it in September the next year and if not, if he’s in year 6 by now, he’ll be preparing for KS2 SATS.
Another easy to verify, self-serving lie. School exams are in April, not in November.
It does not matter how any of these kids do on exams. Ever. They will be admitted to any school they want. See Charles, Edward, William and their ‘academic’ careers.
THIS. Especially when one is tied to the aristocracy. Imagine being FFK. I once read the rich usually send their kids to certain school more so for the netwoking/friendships that will be developed.
George was accepted into Eton the second it was confirmed that Kate gave birth to a boy. It’s insulting to pretend his academic abilities matter.
Also aptitude tests aren’t something kids study for so all of this is to cover for the fact that William didn’t want Kate to attend, just like she didn’t go to the statue unveiling.
So do we think will simply does not want to be near her
Or is he petty and vain like Charles and can’t stand that all the focus is on her (ignoring the fact that without her there will be less attention and headlines on this project he considers so important)
Oh I think it’s both. The attention she gets is grating for him since he is the special one and he hates her. She is a vile person, but living with him (or in the vicinity of him) can’t be fun. What a terrible situation for the kids.
Agree that it’s a combination of both. William knows he needs Kate (and her clothes— mostly her clothes) there in order for his “work” to get the amount of coverage he wants, but he’s like his father, he’s too jealous to allow/admit that.
Plus it’s been obvious for a while that he absolutely cannot *stand* being In her presence.
And I can’t imagine that the article mentioning her “iconic bum slaps” (or whatever) helped her case at all!
If Earthshot is supposed to be about the environment then having someone known only for wearing expensive dresses once or twice isn’t exactly sending a good message.
But it’s mostly because William is fed up and doesn’t want to have to spend any significant time near her.
I mean, on one hand I do get it, but on the other hand, it’s part of the gig she signed up for. Even my middle class parents would occasionally go away for a few days, and my grandparents would stay at our house to watch us if it was during the school year.
I mean she went to Boston with him, I think it’s reasonable to have one parent at home especially because it’s not a tour. If we are honest mums do not usually follow dad for a “work trip”. I really don’t have any issue with this.
Not necessarily. I have a friend whose husband worked as a civilian for the Navy shipyards, and whenever he got sent to Honolulu or Japan she went along with him. She didn’t show up to work with him, but she got to explore on her own during the day & in the evenings they’d visit places she had found.
These two, however are the Prince & Princess of Wales. It’s sort of a two for one job as it is. She already has a ‘streak’ (😏) of attending these things with him, not going is odd.
Agree. When I was younger I was married to a law firm partner and was expected to go to retreats and annual conferences with him. They were always held in resorts like Whistler, the Bahamas, etc. I actually hated it, I’m not a lawyer and felt like a third wheel most of the time.
Kate. Married. A. Job.
They have four nannies, a housekeeper, a cook, cleaners, and her interfering family minutes away.
There is no logical reason why she cannot get off her lazy ass and work more, including working out of the country the same time as her husband.
Remember, she has no problem being out of the country on holidays with her sister at the same time her husband is also out of the country on a separate holiday. It is only for ‘work’ that she uses this excuse.
This is why they’re subsidized by the taxpayers and government, so that they go out and do their job. Kate walked into this with her eyes wide open and she can’t cry foul at this point now. You either take the heat or get out of the kitchen.
Can someone in the UK explain how the exam period works? It seems way too early to have exams (at least to me, but I am from the U.S.)
I hate that they use the kids as shields. It’s not fair to them. We all know why Kate isn’t going, and it’s because Will doesn’t want her there.
It’s not like she’d be any help to George even if he was having highly important “exams” which I doubt.
Depending on when they went back to school it would be mid-term exams. I didn’t think exams started this early but it may be different in the UK. My kids went back to school the third week of August and mid -terms are next week. If her kids went back in Sept the mid-terms would be weeks away.
For his age group it is probably something like state testing. They don’t really study for that though. It’s more like the instructors/teachers have to prepare them in class. And I don’t know that it counts toward their final grade. It’s more to show the BOE where different counties/states/provinces are with learning. It’s not something a parent would have to help a child study for.
He could be doing the 11+ which is a test taken at age 10 to determine if a child gets a place at certain schools based on academic performance. I think the private schools do them around November.
This would be a mere pretence anyway. The future future king is going to be accepted to any elite school in the UK. Louis will be as well. The only reason why Charlotte won’t go to Eton is because it isn’t coed.
If it is really that big of a deal that Kate be there for exams, then wouldn’t Lambrook understand and make an exception to allow Kate to go to Singapore and then let George take the test when Kate can hold his hand before and after? Yes, their cakes taste of nothing, but they know what side their royal toast is buttered on and making occasional allowances for George, who is now the future future king, would be expected.
Schools like Eton set their own exams. Ludgrove is one of the ‘feeder’ schools for Eton and George will have been registered for Eton as soon as he turned 10. Entry to Eton is at age 13 and so George will now be preparing for the entry exams.
Those exams aren’t taken until he’s 12. And kate won’t be in the room with him anyway. Besides William would be the one who took Eton exams not kate so she can’t help anyway.
William can arrange to get photographs take pictures of him jogging.
*snort* 😂
I listened to the Russell Myers podcast last night, Pod save the King, and let me tell you…that man is over the Wales in particular William. He called him dull and that Kate and William need to get out of their comfort zones. He said their causes are great but they’re basically surface level. Jumped on William for not knowing Welsh. He described New York as being under the radar essentially and that if Kate didn’t go to Singapore, it would be dull because essentially her “star quality” would be needed, lol. You can tell he wanted to say, “ Why can’t they be like Meghan and Harry”. These people have buyers remorse like you wouldn’t believe and are angry that they aren’t getting a return on the saccharine, over the top PR they give that couple. They hate that they are stuck with those two. Kate is the only one that has any “interest” but that’s because of her fashions and not for her work. They had a couple that had glamour and hard work and they lost it because the press wanted to pick sides and they chose the wrong one. It’s delicious Karma is you ask me.
I listened too and thought his criticisms were extraordinary given he’s W’s man but he did backtrack somewhat after his initial pile on. Perhaps W hasn’t been throwing him any bones and this is way of milking W for a scoop.
They really are desperate if they think Kate has star quality. She couldn’t save the Caribbean flop tour and she was as much of the problem as William in being tone deaf. Going to Singapore to show more new dresses kind of blows the whole environmentally conscious thing.
My Mom is a sadly a hardcore monarchist who loves the Cambridges and hates the Sussexes, and we’ve debated about Kate’s work ethic for years. She took the usual position that Kate wants to be at home with her kids while they are young, and I got her to admit that she should absolutely start working much more once the kids were in school. I’m not sure this excuse is going to work for everyone who accepted it up until now.
Interesting that apparently she was fine touring and leaving the kids when they were in those precious “First 5 Years” but not now 🙄 anyone who accepts this excuse is delusional.
I can’t believe people aren’t offended at their excuses about watching the kids and taking them to school. These people have hundreds of staff to feed, watch, and drive their children. They are NOT waking up early, making school lunches, slogging down coffee while getting ready for work and then rushing out the door with kids and briefcases. It’s so insulting to every person to say that these knuckleheads can’t handle a career and kids. They’re just lazy pampered poodles.
Hmm. A lot of us have suspected that it’s bc William doesn’t want her there but now it’s being suggested that she’s refusing to go…bc of George. So which is it? Was she banned and this storyline is to help her save face or is she refusing to go?
It took over a week to come up with an excuse so I think Kate worked hard to save face. There is no way she would refuse another opportunity to wear a new dress.
Eh, she has three kids i get it. But if she wants to stay home with the kids, William should really be putting in more effort and do more tours, etc but i think we all know that’s not happening
As has been said on here countless times, if she wanted to be a SAHM, she shouldn’t have married William.
Or she shouldn’t be using tax-payer-funded nannies/staff. She can’t have it both ways, both having full-time help with childcare and be at home full-time, while the kids are in school during the day.
The kids are in school most of the day and won’t suffer her absence for what I’m sure will be less than a week.
They have three kids, so what? Other heir couples have two, three, four kids and still show up and do their jobs. Have from day one.
p.s. Look at all the new names on here defending Kate’s laziness. We see you, Carol(E).
Yeah. She has 3 kids, 4 nannies, multiple housekeepers, chefs, and doesn’t have to shop for groceries or do laundry or hustle the kids to the dentist or to extra-curricular activities, all while juggling a full-time job. This is all propaganda to cover up for the fact that she and Mr. Statesman are separated and he can’t stand the thought of being cooped up with her for a few days.
As long as they’re piggybacking off the taxpayers, she needs to get out there and work for her pretty titles, jewels, homes, staff, clothing, wigs, etc. Being a SAHM is not an option for her. She and William have to accept that despite the state of their marriage or separate if they can’t fulfill their duties and he can’t tolerate to have her with him. End of story.
Correction, divorce not separate.
The rota knows why she isn’t going.
I don’t think it’s the Caribbean flop tour, it’s the Boston flop tour. She certainly heard the boos and saw the small turnout and the embarrassing Presidential handshake on the fly which made William look like an ass. I think it embarrassed the sht out of her.
I’m sure it was embarrassing but what are the chances of something like that happening in Singapore? They went to a Celtics game in Boston. What did they think was gonna happen😂?
“Think” is the right word @jais. That’s the priblem. No one ” thinks ” when they plan these events. Amateurs.
True😂
I think Will saw her frozen face and the green screen dress with his mother’s jewels and said, never again.
Kate didn’t add anything to the Boston trip other than a bad dress which became a meme. She really doesn’t need to be there.
It is odd that she is missing this since this whole event hinges on press coverage of the “green carpet” where she trots out a nice dress and maybe a piece of heirloom jewelry for the press, preferably something worn by Diana.
I don’t know what’s up with these two – if articles really do start appearing hinting at a separate lives narrative, I think that will spell the beginning of the end, even if they do come to some kind of arrangement. We are in modern times with social media – it’s not like everything can be hidden for long.
btw they planned this during term time. If it wasn’t term time Kate would probably be to busy because of the kids holidays.
W doesn’t want her there, and Kate is trying to portray herself as a good mother. For if the separation/divorce comes?
She can’t leave them during school term and she can’t leave them during school holidays. How convenient! That rules out the entire year as times Kate can’t be bothered.
Going by that logic, she really can’t do much at all🙄
Exams in the first week of November?
The school term only just started in September.
I believe they don’t want to give media opportunity for comparison to H+M. Invictus was a huge success, there was even a beautiful Netflix series to go along with the games. They finally know how much better the spare and his queen are than them in every aspect and they are running scared from their one-sided losing competition. Kompetitive Khate can’t compete so her only choice is to sit home as a poor loser.
I think this is the reason too. Harry and Meghan are really into each other and the Wails are not. Especially him, he seems like he checked out years ago.
I actually think it’s the opposite. They want the competition and comparisons but the problem is that William is a non entity. Kate is more interesting than him but that’s because of what she wears. They’ll put Kate on a cover before William. Also, they’re copying the Sussexes because Harry has been more active, while Meghan is doing her own thing. Harry has been taking an active role. The issue for them is that they can’t act like the Sussexes because they are the heirs. Harry and Meghan left and are living lives on their own terms. The Wales’ can’t do that. If anything this feels like he’s trying to copy Harry again because of his jealousy.
Kate didn’t get to decide this one. William doesn’t want her there. Part of me wonders if Tominey was told of this to test the waters and see if William would change his mind. It’s clear he didn’t and then suddenly Becky English is given the exam excuse. For a 10 year old well before end of term.
He does not want her there its that simple – she’s being phased out of the public eye starting with the big international events/tours.
The divorce announcement roll out has begun.
We KNOW she wants to go, she and Ma have been shrieking about it for the past 2 weeks.
I was thinking something else as I mentioned down thread but I bet you’re right. Divorce.
If I were Kate, I wouldn’t go, either. She clearly has no interest in Earthshot and her only added value would be to wear a lot of outfits and provide photos for the tabloids. Let Will go play global statesman, she can stay home, wear her pantsuits and sensible shoes and visit the charities she likes.
Or just vanish as they do for weeks/months at a time . . .
Kate’s proven herself to be a complete dullard. All she does is make a fool of herself. Even her appearances are dull, cheap looking wardrobe, crappy hair styles and distorted smushy face. Is she really that insulated and believes she looks good or is she abusing drugs, alcohol?
She’s not abusing drugs or alcohol but I do think she’s medicated — maybe antianxiety meds coupled with uppers when she has to *perform*.
George has exams early Nov? When the term literally just started? I call bull. William doesn’t want her there maybe so he can spend time picking out clothes with his valet.
Charles had a miniscule amount of control over William through money and that has gone now W has access to the Duchy funds. He is flat out refusing to play happy families with Kate and the rota is being complicit by ignoring the problems in the marriage; I can’t see any whispers making it into column inches until William gives the go ahead. The press seem to be in thrall to him than they ever were to Charles.
It is probably more like Wootton style blackmail against some media to keep them quiet. Knauf was buddies with Wootton so that wouldn’t be hard to get.
Nah William told her she can’t go. Does this mean she will be missing the State visit as well?
Never thought I’d see the day where Kate did something remotely relatable, using the kids to get out of work events.
I do think her and her sister aren’t as close as they once were bc it must be so triggering to see her sister get everything she wanted plus a husband who actually wanted and pursued her rather than just settled for her.
I disagree. First Keen tried to grift a role for Pippa as LIW. Royals refused. She tried to grift an apartment at KP for her mummy. Royals refused. Now she and Billy take repeated freebie holidays at the resort owned by Pip’s (alleged) rapist FIL.
Then there’s Pip’s ‘degree’. Look more closely. It is a series of videos and light exams, all online. A certificate not a true Masters degree. Her ‘project’ was a Keen-style survey asking parents of young children if they think sports are important. IMO all as a setup to get Pip a grifter job and office space at Keen’s Early Flop ‘centre’.
Maybe Will has another friend quietly traveling with him? I wondered the same when he went to NY. That would explain why Kate isn’t going.
That was my thought as well. Staffer, consultant, somebody is going on the trip that makes it awkward for Kate to go.
“Kate has attended every awards since they began two years ago”
This phrasing is hilarious. That’s two awards, my dude. It’s seriously weird to try and have an “every” to try and make it sound like a regular longstanding thing when it’s just two.
That also made me laugh. Maybe it’s like the St Patrick’s day shamrock thing that she didn’t go to because she didn’t want them to feel prioritized, breaking a hundred year tradition. Jk. It’s because they’re getting closer to the separation announcement.
Lol at “Kate has attended every awards since they began two years ago”, making it sound like she’s been consistently working SO HARD, y’all. As opposed to “Kate has attended both previous awards ceremonies”, which clearly outlines how little either her or her wooden doll have been doing.
So I’ve said it above but I think George having exams is genuine. The 11+ is a thing in the UK and while state schools do their exams in September, private schools tend to do theirs in November/December. So again, it wouldn’t surprise me if he genuinely had exams.
That said, I also think Kate isn’t wanted there for whatever reason and the exams are a convenient (even if genuine) cover.
And Nanny Maria and Carole and Mike will be there I’m sure-just as he’s used to. What a crock.
Exams are irrelevant when it comes to these kids and their schooling. They will be passed out of classes, they will get into any school their parents choose.
That’s why Harry’s (alleged) dyslexia was not discovered until he was 18. Not only was he neglected by his parents and abused by his brother? All his teachers failed to look past his defensive class clown act to see what was going on.
It is okay if Kate wants to be a non working royal spouse on the same basis as Princess Anne’s husband so long as she is not funded from the sovereign grant and the income from the Duchy of Cornwall. William should bear the cost for Kate from his own private funds.
Remember Charles offered Meghan to continue as an actress as he got no money to pay for her security. This arrangement that he offered Meghan, he should offer to Kate to be a stay at home mom without taxpayers funding. I think Kate would be happier with this arrangement.
No. Just stop manufacturing excuses for this lazy, racist, b!tch.
When Anne married, she was fourth in line to the throne. Her husbands were surplus to requirement for working royals, neither she nor her kids would ever reach the throne.
If the gap between Anne and Andrew hadn’t been so big? Anne wouldn’t have been a working royal. Charles and Andrew would have, but Edward and Anne wouldn’t. Anne would have been shipped off to her estate, where she makes money off horsing events. Guess being a working royal and earning money on the side doesn’t ‘count’ when it comes to Anne.
Kate married the (potential) future monarch. Derangers and keen stans will scream about ‘heir to the heir, doesn’t have to work’ BS until they are blue in the face. They’re wrong. QEII could have dropped at any minute. From the moment they married, W&K were full time royals taking full time perks. They dodged, lied, concealed, lied some more, and did everything to avoid their duty. Took 10+ million in taxpayer funding for their ‘official home’ they abandoned before it was even finished. Grabbed up all the office space for the staff that admits they see them once a month.
Kate ‘works’ less than 100 HOURS per year. Let that sink in. She ‘works’ less than 100 HOURS per year. Most parents in the UK work 100 hours in two weeks. They earn their livings, pay for their own housing, buy their own work clothes, pay for their own food, pay for their own childcare.
Kate married in at the same average age as all the others. With rare exception, they all had jobs or careers before they married. Right away (with rare exceptions), they all started working for their new countries. Learned new languages, started foundations, showed up for engagements, received UN appointments. All while having children, some experiencing real pregnancy complications unlike Kate’s HG lies (Maxima, Mathilde, Charlene), raising those children, and doing their royal jobs.
Kate married a job in a business arrangement. She didn’t want William, she wanted The Prince. That marriage comes with a requirement to work from Day One.
W does not want her there, what use is she, other than posing for photos. Kate is too narcissistic to refuse any opportunity to wear new clothes and pose for photos. No personality, no conversational skills , no interest in anyone other than herself, there is no other royal anywhere as incompetent as Kate. If W wants to be a global statesman he will never become one whilst he has a total dunce as his partner. A mean girl bully and a racist who believes she is superior to everyone, mumbles unintelligibly with a freakish accent, is not an asset for any public figure. She is trying to use their children as an excuse for her absence in Singapore, what about all the multiple servants, multiple nannies, the Midds. I feel very sorry for the children.
They always freak out at the accusations like”Kate is not to lazy to travel abroad, or, she is not to lazy to work more, that is outragous how dare you say that” And then she just continues to not work more or travel or whatever it is..
Completely superficial comment: Kate looks really cute in that ponytail picture!
Seriously that is her best look. It takes 10 years off her face and puts life back in her eyes.
It’s actually great if she wants more time with the kids but the rota is really leaning into it as a reason anytime her absence from anything is brought up. Meghan never got this kind of understanding,especially when she admitted to struggling postpartum
The Wailses’ marriage is over, it appears. George’s exam is such a weak excuse for Kate not going to Singapore.
I’m sure they love each other, but I can’t imagine that the high-strung Princess Jazz Hands is a calming influence for her kids. Nanny Maria probably plays that role.
Since Kaiser cites the name in this blog, a like to bring this up (are we aware ?)
After it was recently revealed that The Fail uses black journalists to black-face their racist articles, it has now also been revealed that the ‘writer’ named ‘Ephraim Hardcastle’ does not exist at all. It’s a name any Fail writer can hide behind to write bile. This is sickening.
No wonder that Google has labelled this paper as an untrustworthy source, and that the EU Media Watchdog has branded it as the worst of all Europe’s written press since years.
However, in a wider perspective, It is unprecedented that these disgusting Pravda-like practices can occur in a Western country with a right-winged press, that has been waging a brutal culture war for years, without proper press regulations and without consequences.
Ephraim Hardcastle has been a gossip column pseudonym for decades (I think going back to the 70’s?). It’s usually written by one person. The name comes from a gossip writer from the 1800’s, who also used the pseudonym.
If you go back to page #3 on this site, you will find an article about EH, and how they come up with its columns. It’s in the ‘Harry inheritance tax drama’ story.
I agree with your wider point, but it’s not uncommon for gossip columns to be written by multiple writers under a pseudonym. Cholly Knickerbocker comes to mind.
Has Lil Willie actually been sighted since his New York debacle ?
Not to hi-jack but just saw photo-op of Wills and Kate meeting with Apple CEO at Windsor Castle. Kate is wearing a pin-stripe pant suit with grey turtle neck sweater and looks terrific- the best ever imo. Would love to hear Kate’s side of the conversation.
Beige turtleneck I would say and if this is the best Kate’s looked good heavens. It’s not. The pantsuit isn’t good. Probably Chris Jackson photo. Her face looks smooth and her hair is pushed back. Just the ugly suit that’s the problem.
The kids are old enough to not need Kate around so much. William doesn’t want her there and Kate is trying to save face. So is the BM because they backed the Crown and it’s paying for it financially. I believe divorce is nigh and won’t be announce in Parliament until after Charles’ 75th birthday.
“ Kate has attended every awards since they began two years ago”
So two. She’s been to two. They act like it’s some long tradition lol
‘Prince George has exams that week’. That’s a new one!! That’s pretty darn lame. How old is he again, 8, 9? How tough could these exams possibly be? Why not just use the excuse she used for the Irish Guards, she doesn’t want people to expect her every year.
I’m surprised they’re not doing a Harry and Meghan and having Kate show up halfway through the week to keep up interest.
Wouldn’t that be pathetic.
They are not getting a divorce anytime soon. They need to keep the pretense of perfect happy family but this is William CLEARLY separating his brand from Kate. ; )
But for real this is William not wanting any attention taken away from him in his quest to become a “statesman.”
He will not be getting any headlines that’s for sure by himself so look for him to try and book some celebs to help.
Funny is that didn’t work in New York but oh well.
They will continue to play house while living separate lives as long as Kate stays mute and William has no other love interest. For now they NEED to maintain the status quo because they’ve had a rough few years.
What I’m wondering is how Kates fans are taking this. I’m not on Twitter and they must be devastated.
Personally I think she just doesn’t want to go and he has no opinion on it.
She’s done this kind of thing before and they’ve written criticism about it. It’s just people forget how it was before Meghan came on the scene and the tabs could apply all their negativity to her.
I think things are settling back into the pre-Meghan groove.
Khate is grounded lol. I can picture her totally wasted in her Meghan inspired closet wearing her fake tiara and her eyeliner dripping on her face during eartshit awards.
I have a question about the jewelry she wore in Boston last year. Is this the one that is missing from the Royal Collection?
If y’all think that Kate wants to miss the pomp & circumstances of going on a GLORIOUS trip to Singapore…I got a LOVELY bridge in Brooklyn to sell! That’s what Carole molded her daughter to do…marry a future King & travel the 🌎 first class so I know they are BOTH LIVID that Kate is being sidelined like a potted 🪴 that dosen’t get enough 🌞 William being a hater regarding his Wife …JUST LIKE HIS TRIFILING ASS DADDY…is just too DROLL 🙄
I wonder though…..if William is PISSED at Kate for “Cryingate” regarding Meghan which showed Kate over playing her hand & bringing William MORE trouble when he ALREADY has WAY TOO many issues & jealousies regarding his brother and if he compares Kate to Meghan and STAYS lowkey MAD AF…because there IS NO COMPARISON!
To quote “The Smiths”….”Well I…wonder…” 😲
What if William said there is no money available for a new wardrobe. Use what you have. ” No new clothes no travel ” she says!!
William has realized he married down to someone who hasn’t got one iota of intelligence, drive, or ability to take on the role the wife of the heir should have. She’s an albatross around his neck and now that he’s one step away from becoming the monarch, he understands that she’s not queen consort material AT ALL. Mark my words he’s on the search for someone with more smarts, charisma and work ethic now that he’s trying to become a *global statesman* (good luck with that Pegs) and she’s just an embarrassment. She’s been stuffed away in Adelaide Cott which will likely be her divorce home. It wouldn’t surprise me if a separation/divorce announcement is coming in the near future. That was probably one of the first things discussed at the Balmoral summit with KFC.
^ This.
Well Will fails to remember one thing. So is he. So then what get a charismatic dynamic woman that will always outshine you by breathing. A woman like that has to much self respect to be his shield. Also he would then get mad about it. Kate was always in the background but with Meg out being her fab self Kate HAD to try and now is getting punished for it. That is all both of them have to get headlines … Kate’s clothes and hair. He is nothing.
Watch out for the we are removing the titles headlines this weekend to distract from Kate officially not going. Yes I know what it takes to remove titles but that doesn’t mean everyone else does. It’s a perfect distraction.
I normally refuse to click on daily mail but there’s quite a few comments pointing out the double standards and saying trouble in paradise/divorce happening soon…. I’m happy to join the trolling party.
The royalists believe that the exams that George will be taking in November are the Eton entrance exams.
If that’s the case, it makes me wonder why William would schedule the Earthshot Awards while George is taking such an important test. I don’t believe this is the reason for Kate skipping the awards.
Eton has exams for 13 year olds. He’s not writing this at age 10.
When you look at this dead eye woman and how terrible she is actually looking compared to the Meghan who seems really happy and in a good place. You see the one who is just barely surviving versus the one who is thriving. I am happy every day that Meghan got out and gets to have her happily ever after life . Kate , well she made her bed .
Will will play polo, try on sun glasses, bring some random guy as his (Nacho) and buy something for his kids and wife on camera. Kate needs more Meg out in public because is just following every single literal step that Harry takes.