"Heidi Klum wore Tony Ward Couture to the Albie Awards" links
  September 29, 2023

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Heidi Klum wore Tony Ward Couture to the Albie Awards. It’s not my taste, but it suits Heidi and the optical illusion is kind of cool. [RCFA]
This Vanity Fair Italia cover is intense. [OMG Blog]
I haven’t read Julia Fox’s New Yorker profile yet but I might need to. [LaineyGossip]
More talk about who will host The Daily Show. [Pajiba]
Are we into Saint Laurent’s sexy safari gear? [Go Fug Yourself]
Kim Kardashian wore vintage Chanel. [Just Jared]
The pitcher for the Texas Rangers is married to a doctor! [Jezebel]
Mr. T reminds everyone to get their flu shot & Covid booster. [Seriously OMG]
Some of Kylie Jenner’s PFW looks. [Egotastic]
A vintage clip of Kim Kardashian being a hater. [Buzzfeed]
The curious case of the missing $60K ring on RHOSLC. [Starcasm]
You’re going to protest that issue at a Pink concert?!?! [Socialite Life]

5 Responses to ""Heidi Klum wore Tony Ward Couture to the Albie Awards" links"

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 29, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    As beautiful as Heidi is I’m never interested in her or what she’s wearing or doing. She looks nice.

    That Vanity Fair Italia cover is really bad. Why photoshop them all crowded together like that?

    Kim has always been a hater. So her shading her sister’s is not new and her treatment of Kourtney is par for the course. She is a horrible person.

    Reply
  2. SpankyB says:
    September 29, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    Saint Laurent’s safari gear is giving me ’80’s Banana Republic flashbacks when they sold pith helmets.

    That Vanity Fair cover is very tragic.

    Reply
  3. Concern Fae says:
    September 29, 2023 at 1:47 pm

    The ring wasn’t insured? I call BS.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    September 29, 2023 at 3:43 pm

    i thought that was Susanne Sommers for a minute

    Reply
  5. Plums says:
    September 29, 2023 at 5:44 pm

    I know the optical illusion is supposed to be the exaggerated hourglass, but all I see are boobs wearing sunglasses.

    Reply

