A Tennessee judge finally removed Michael Oher’s 19-year-long conservatorship

Earlier this year, former Baltimore Raven Michael Oher learned that everything he had been told about and by his adoptive family was a lie. A version of Oher’s life story was told in The Blind Side, an Oscar-winning film which grossed hundreds of millions of dollars. People loved the story of an affluent, white Memphis family “adopting” a Black kid from the wrong side of the tracks and finding a way to make him a football star. As it turns out, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy lied, lied and lied some more – they never adopted Oher, they put him into a janky conservatorship and then cheated Oher out of millions of dollars for his life rights from The Blind Side. For years, Oher believed the Tuohys adopted him and he was part of their family. It was all a lie, and the Tuohys’ explanation for the conservatorship made absolutely no sense either. It also appears as if no one in Tennessee was monitoring the conservatorship, that’s how corrupt and half-assed the whole thing was. Well, Oher has gotten the conservatorship removed:
A Tennessee judge said Friday she is ending a conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and a Memphis couple who took him in when he was in high school, but the highly-publicized dispute over financial issues will continue.
Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said she is terminating the agreement reached in 2004 that allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher’s finances. Oher signed the agreement when he was 18 and living with the couple as he was being recruited by colleges as a star high school football player. Their story is the subject of the film “The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar.
Gomes said she was not dismissing the case. Oher has asked that the Tuohys provide a financial accounting of money that may have come to them as part of the agreement, claiming that they used his name, image and likeness to enrich themselves and lied to him that the agreement meant the Tuohys were adopting him.
In Tennessee, a conservatorship removes power from a person to make decisions for themselves, and it is often used in the case of a medical condition or disability. But Oher’s conservatorship was approved “despite the fact that he was over 18 years old and had no diagnosed physical or psychological disabilities,” his petition said.
Gomes said she was disturbed that such an agreement was ever reached. She said she had never seen in her 43-year career a conservatorship agreement reached with someone who was not disabled. “I cannot believe it got done,” she said.
Oher and Tuohys listened in by video conference call but did not speak. Lawyers for both parties had agreed that the agreement should end, but the case will continue to address Oher’s claims. Gomes said it should have ended long ago.
To recap, the Tuohys’ argument was that they put Oher in a conservatorship to get around NCAA booster rules when he was applying to colleges. Oher graduated from Ole Miss in 2009. If the conservatorship was merely a workaround, why was it not removed in 2009? Is it because that was the same year The Blind Side movie was released and the movie made a big f–king deal about how the Tuohys “adopted” Michael? Is it because the Tuohys wanted to control what money they gave to Oher for his life rights? And as Oher’s legal team has pointed out, why were the Tuohys not filing any paperwork with the court following the appointment of the conservatorship? This whole thing is just a catastrophe, and I’m glad the judge noted as much on the record, that none of this should have happened.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Oher’s IG.
These folks ran a plantation like it’s pre-1864 and used this man. He needs to get everything they earned off of his labor with interest and penalties. I hope they get everything that they deserve. Although it being Tennessee and seeing what’s been going on there, I wouldn’t be surprised if they use the same method to grift more money off of another person. Trash.
I hope someone files a complaint with the TN state bar against the lawyer who filed this guardianship on behalf of the Touhys. This should never have been considered legal and Oher should have had a lawyer representing his best interests and not the Touhy’s desire to put him in legal slavery and funnel him like a human donation to their alma mater. It’s so disturbing.
Michael Oher being freed of that illegal conservatorship is a good first step, but it’s a baby step. The corruption, incompetence and amount of people who must have worked together to get this done and keep it going are still out there. And Michael better be able to get his hard-earned money back with interest and the Tuohys better be made to pay dearly for this.
“ why was it not removed in 2009? Is it because that was the same year The Blind Side movie was released and the movie made a big f–king deal about how the Tuohys “adopted” Michael?”
I think you might be on to something there. The money motivation on its own doesn’t make a lot of sense on its own because the family is extremely wealthy on the basis of the father’s business (as far as we know…). But the “praise “ they got for this? The social cachet? Yeah I could see this being an ego trip. I’m not sure I can decide which motivation is worse.
It feels like there needs to be a wider review in Tennessee on conservatorships. If this went on for so long for someone who is more than capable and has resources? It is disturbing to think what might be happening to those who can’t self-advocate.
In my experience, it’s the people who are already rich who are the greediest, grabbiest, cheapskates around. Not all of them, but those who got rich following hustler culture or prosperity gospel or any other get rich scheme, absolutely. When you are a grifter, everyone is a mark.
And evangelical adoption culture is horrific.
They were already rich but he made them famous.
This judge must be the only non-corrupt person in the state of Tennessee legal system. Everyone else seems to be in on it.
Glad he’s free but what a damn travesty. He was lied to and exploited in so many ways. i hope karma comes for that trash family and everyone involved with this nightmare.
I don’t know any of these people personally. So no I don’t really know what happened. But I have a big problem with people saying he was lied to. He was 18 at the time. So he should have been smart enough to know the difference between adoption and a conservatorship. Wouldn’t an adoption mean he change his last name to theirs. Wouldn’t his biological parents have to sign over their parental rights so he could be adopted. I think he knew it wasn’t an adoption. But the writer of the book wrote that because it sounds better. And makes a better story. And all this about them using his likeness and life story. I didn’t read the book. But the movie was about the mother. Oher’s character was just a catalyst for the mother’s story.
Way to make excuses for racist opportunists.
Glad to see the conservatorship ending, but the judge sticking with the case. The book came before the movie. Michael Lewis claims he fairly split income from the book based on whatever agreement they had at the time. But to my mind that still needs review too.
Agree. Not believing a word out of Michael Lewis’ mouth. Show me your friends and I’ll tell you who you are comes to mind.
💯
I’m so glad to read this today! I hope he gets every dime due. Yay for a good judge!
Good step 1, for now. Glad to see Oher continuing to fight for these grifters to have to release their financial records. He knows what it’s going to show. I’m just curious whether they’re smart criminals who have/ will hide the extent of their financial abuse or if they’re dumb criminals and we will learn the extent of their theft. And for Oher to finally GET WHAT HE IS OWED.
I’m glad the judge ended the conservatorship. Hopefully he gets the money that’s owed to him as well.
#RobertPhillips
You admit to ignorance about sooooooooo many things regarding this instance of modern-day slavery, yet proceed to make conclusions that belittle Oher and give benefit of doubt to the Tuohys.
LMFAO
Can u now see your craven, unadulterated bias as clearly as the rest of us do?
All I wanna know is if he’s gonna get all his money back. I hope so.