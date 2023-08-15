Michael Oher is suing Sean & Leigh Anne Tuohy, they never adopted him

This is one of the most heartbreaking stories I’ve ever read. In 2009, The Blind Side was released to some acclaim, and Sandra Bullock eventually won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance. The film purported to tell the “true story” of Michael Oher, a boy from a tough, poverty-stricken background and how he was “saved” by a wealthy white family, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. The Blind Side’s version of events were nowhere near the reality, although everyone involved believed that the bare bones story was correct: that the Tuohys formed a relationship with a teenage boy and they adopted him and shepherded him into a brilliant college football career and eventual NFL career. Turns out, the Tuohys didn’t adopt him. Instead, they formed some kind of conservatorship in which they bilked Oher out of his life rights and millions of dollars. Now Oher is suing the Tuohys because he only recently learned that they never adopted him and that this huge fraud was perpetrated against him. You can read the full depressing ESPN story here. Here are some of the basics:
Retired NFL star Michael Oher, whose supposed adoption out of grinding poverty by a wealthy, white family was immortalized in the 2009 movie “The Blind Side,” petitioned a Tennessee court Monday with allegations that a central element of the story was a lie concocted by the family to enrich itself at his expense. The 14-page petition, filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who took Oher into their home as a high school student, never adopted him. Instead, less than three months after Oher turned 18 in 2004, the petition says, the couple tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators, which gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name.
The petition further alleges that the Tuohys used their power as conservators to strike a deal that paid them and their two birth children millions of dollars in royalties from an Oscar-winning film that earned more than $300 million, while Oher got nothing for a story “that would not have existed without him.” In the years since, the Tuohys have continued calling the 37-year-old Oher their adopted son and have used that assertion to promote their foundation as well as Leigh Anne Tuohy’s work as an author and motivational speaker.
“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the legal filing says. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”
Oher’s petition asks the court to end the Tuohys’ conservatorship and to issue an injunction barring them from using his name and likeness. It also seeks a full accounting of the money the Tuohys earned using Oher’s name, and to have the couple pay him his fair share of profits, as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
“Since at least August of 2004, Conservators have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own or which they exercise control,” the petition says. “All monies made in said manner should in all conscience and equity be disgorged and paid over to the said ward, Michael Oher.”
ESPN goes on to correct the record about Oher’s childhood, which was not what was portrayed in The Blind Side. Oher was already a smart, high-achieving kid who had come to the attention of a private school in Memphis, where he got a scholarship as a foster kid. He began spending nights at his school friends’ homes, which is how he came to know the Tuohys. He was not illiterate or intellectually challenged whatsoever. At the time, he thought he was being welcomed into their family and he didn’t realize until THIS YEAR that at no point did they ever legally adopt him. They also screwed him out of his life rights – he was paid nothing for The Blind Side, while the Tuohys raked in millions.
Oher waited until his NFL career was over in 2016 to investigate what the f–k was happening with the money and with the Tuohys. He hired a lawyer who eventually helped him uncover all of this. In February, they discovered the conservatorship and the fact that Oher was never adopted. His lawyer tells ESPN: “Mike didn’t grow up with a stable family life. When the Tuohy family told Mike they loved him and wanted to adopt him, it filled a void that had been with him his entire life. Discovering that he wasn’t actually adopted devastated Mike and wounded him deeply.” The Tuohys are going to HELL.
This is terrible. I hope he gets what’s owed to him.
Yeah, agreed. Sounds like they did a snow job on him.
And I hope they get EVERYTHING that’s coming for them.
These revelations break my heart. I simply can’t fathom how heartbroken, gutted and upending Michael’s feelings are right now. I do hope that he achieves peace and justice. I knew that Michael had a rough run with the NFL and his football career foundered a bit, I wonder if the movie played a part in his career.
As for the Tuohys, I hope they rot in hell and Michael takes them to the cleaners for everything and that there is nothing left but scorched earth of that vile family. 👿👿👿
This is so disgusting! Such horrible people. I hope he gets his justice.
Agree. That poor kid, now adult. Sounds like they took advantage of him. I wish I was surprised. Nope. Just heartbroken.
The Tuohys always kinda rang my “sketch” bell. This doesn’t surprise me.
Mine too. Obviously didn’t know this, but they always gave me grifter vibes. Feel awful for him though, and not just because of the money. Imagine coming from a rough family background and thinking you were adopted because this new couple loved you, and then years later, nope—they tricked you into signing away your rights under a conservatorship. Absolutely soulless and hope he’s okay.
@Rapunzel Same. I watched the movie and thought “why is this about the mom and not the kid?” That also around the same time I learned, unrelated to the movie, about the white savior complex.
Anyhoo, back to Michael; I’m glad he has legal support to help guide him through this and I hope the Court rules in his favor or he receives a huge, satisfying settlement.
And I add my voice to the request that the Universe rein down hell on the Tuohys.
This is so disgusting. They saw a kind, loving, high-achieving kid who was going to be successful and thought ‘brilliant I know what we can do here, how about we find a way to enslave him into making money for us’.
I hope he gets absolutely everything he deserves and more and that the damages rinse them absolutely dry.
I’m glad you named it: neo-enslavement.
@Mei 100% agree. Absolutely disgusting. Enslavement indeed.
It’s disgusting. Enslavement, pure and simple.
Thank you Mei for putting a label on it in its truest form.
@Mei You’re spot on and what was depressing was I saw an article on the Daily Mail about this story and the top comments were all well he wouldn’t have made it to the NFL without the Tuohys either way no matter what happened so now he’s being entitled and ungrateful. Some people will continue to make excuses and defend the indefensible. They hijacked and distorted this man’s story to center themselves in it while exploiting him to make millions that they never shared with him. They didn’t go find some nobody Black kid on the street and try to elevate him. They honed in on a kid that was already considered one of the top high school offensive linemen in the nation before they ever met him, and saw he was going places and latched their coattails to him for that very reason. The whole thing is just sickening. It doesn’t matter that he made millions in the NFL, he is entitled to the money they made exploiting his story. They lied to this man and co-opted his story to fit their own agenda, and he’s suppose to be grateful? He probably didn’t ask questions for a long time because he trusted them and was making his own money in the NFL, but that doesn’t negate the wrongdoing that was done to him. I hope he takes them to the cleaners. These people are despicable.
Amen to that, white saviors my a@#$#@%.
I can’t even imagine the levels of betrayal he must be experiencing. Vile people.
And there’s no way the conservatorship was done properly. I hope they investigate the attorney who filed for it.
Yup @ Lizzie!! Michael certainly wasn’t informed as to the true nature of the contract that he signed. I doubt he had legal representation as well!!
I hope that the attorneys and the judges that oversaw this case and the implementation of this case is heavily scrutinized and subjected to legal action as well
Was suspicious about this whole story from go. I never saw the movie- seemed too one sided from the trailers I saw at the time. So sad to hear that he was exploited but this doesn’t even surprise me a bit.
Hope he gets all HIS money back.
Yeah, something seemed off to me as well. I hope he gets what should be rightfully his.
Apparently they did him dirty with his portrayal as well. Portraying him as pretty much mentally disabled. And that affected his career opportunities outside of playing football.
I agree. The whole thing has sketched me out from the beginning. I hope he takes them to the cleaners.
I felt the same way about it. The same way I won’t see The Help. Then when Sandra was up for an Oscar I heard that he hated that scene where Leigh-Anne explains what a “blind side” in football is. I thought Why wouldn’t a football player know this?
And yes, those people are going to hell.
He wasn’t even receiving royalties from the film which relied on him? Wow! This is sick. And everyone connected to the film, including Sandra Bullock, needs to try to make this right. It’s absolutely mind blowing that this film was made without basic vetting of the story.
No need for the story to be vetted since the master narrative of fundamental white (intellectual) superiority & goodness and fundamental black inferiority (& brute physicality) is almost universally accepted. It’s a story that the the US and, sadly much of the world, *knows* is true. Please read Jennifer Eberhart’s Biased to see how global this belief system is.
Came here to say something like this. It gives White Saviour Barbie. I hope he takes them all to the cleaners!
@Reborn Rich. Yep, 100% this.
Correct. They tricked him into signing away the rights to his story then benefited themselves and their own children, excluding him completely from any benefit.
Before we talk about Sandra Bullock culpability, we should discuss Michael Lewis – the author of the book The Blind Side. The guy who’s given co-screenwriting credits for the movie. The guy who’s made his living as a “financial journalist” having worked at Salomon Brothers, The Economist and WSJ. The guy with an MA in Economics from London School of Economics! Shouldn’t he have spotted the inconsistencies in the Tuohys’ story or their phony Christianity?
Maybe racism is his ‘blind side’ having been raised in white in New Orleans?
I feel kinda duped here too, having purchased Michael Lewis’ Boomerang from Amazon (well, actually got it for free). But seriously, why are y’all mad at Sandra Bullock when Michael Lewis allowed this travesty to continue through book and movie?
I didn’t read the book, but I am a huge college football fan. I remember all the interviews they were doing on ESPN his final season and before the draft. And Oher was backing up what they were saying, so I can see why everyone was believing it without actually asking to see the adoption papers. If all of this in fact is true (and I believe him, I just always qualify with if), then it’s pretty obvious the Tuohys are just awful people and I hope they and whatever attorneys helped set this up lose everything.
Every aspect about this just kept getting more horrifying.
The heavy “white savior” overtones of the film and their book had already put me off of these people; but to find out how thoroughly exploited and misrepresented this man was, breaks my heart.
The “White Savior” narrative is why I didn’t watch the movie. The trailers skeeved me out.
It is heart breaking how they used Oher, but honestly, it’s not surprising to find out.
Same here. It was a turn off to me.
Same here, never watched it.
Same here. It didn’t pass the sniff test. Yes the white saviour posture needs to end yesterday. Also we knew even then that CTE brain injuries affect so many players and the brutality of the sport shortens their lives dramatically.
He deserves ALL the $$$.
Is he still under the conservatorship?!! WTF? His whole career, no one piped up like, hey this isn’t right? Heartbreaking. Fuck this white trash exploitative family. Modern slavery motherfuckers.
He didn’t know. He only understood what happened last year! He thought they’d adopted him.
If true this is very sad, and absolutely must be investigated and the Tuohy family held responsible as appropriate. BUT I also don’t understand how it is possible given he’s had various jobs and contracts. Wouldn’t he have had to know to execute any of these contracts under conservatorship? I’m very confused by this and fixated on it. Will be good to see how it all plays out w the financial statements and discovery reveals
Thank you for this honest comment. Keeping it real!
BEWARE THE WHITE SAVIOR.
I always always ALWAYS thought these two were sus as hell and I absolutely DESPISED that shitty movie. Hope he takes what’s owed to him.
Yup, this 1000%.
The book the movie was based on was written by their good friend and lawyer. The same lawyer who advised/lied to Michael and helped convince at him at 18 to sign those papers.
These people are evil.
Actually the book was written by Michael Lewis (writer of “Liars Poker,” “The Big Short”), who went to the same expensive New Orleans private school, Newman School, as Sean Tuohy. So that’s an interesting connection as well.
Doesn’t Michael Lewis have a sterling reputation? Does he have a lot to answer for?
Back when The Blind Side first came out, a family member was working at a radio station in Baltimore that broadcasted the Baltimore Ravens games. Once a month or so, they would meet at a restaurant and football players would come for interviews for the station. (Which would now I guess be called podcast.)
I’ve never been into football, but the only time I went to one of those events was when Michael Oher was there. At that time, my relative told me not to ask Michael anything about the movie, as Michael was very upset about his portrayal in the film. Apparently Michael’s relationship with his “adoptive” parents had fallen apart after the movie.
I always remembered that and had suspicions. My heart goes out for Michael. He just wanted a family. I can’t believe that a judge would approve a conservatorship and that also needs to be looked into.
It has been a well-known fact since his playing days that he did not like how he was portrayed in the movie. I cannot imagine the toll it took on his mental health to process how the world views him based on the movie while trying to navigate the NFL. I’m glad he is finally at a place in life where he can address what happened to him properly and correct the false narrative around him that he had no control over.
“I can’t believe that a judge would approve a conservatorship and that also needs to be looked into”
I know, right? I don’t know how every state works, but where I live, a person who is the subject of such a petition *will* be appointed a lawyer, which maybe happened here, and that person lied to him? Did he not attend a single hearing (which could be the case, especially if his counsel wasn’t truly representing his interests)? This just blows my mind that he thought he was adopted when it was a conservatorship the whole time
Avoided the film and its white saviorism like the plague. Just rang as false and also gross. It’s The Help and The Green Book in its perspective. And what did we find out about The Help? Same d*mn thing. The author of that book didn’t give royalties to the near-destitute and fully exploited WOC on whose lives that story revolves. Centering herself in their pain. The whole trend is despicable and this situation is doubly so. I’m so sorry for him and his shattered heart.
I never watched the movie because I was turned off by the blatant white savior plot.
I hope Michael is able to recover all the monies to which he is entitled. I understand he had reservations about his portrayal in the movie but no one would listen to him. They screwed him out of the money from the movie about his life!! That is utterly despicable 🤬
Bullock has to speak about this. She’s a ww who adopted black children.
She absolutely should; but let’s give her a grace period. She JUST lost her partner / love of her life ten days ago to a debilitating disease after caring for him and helping nurse him for at least the last year. She’s not currently in the public eye. Let the woman be in a mourning period before holding her accountable for speaking up.
Ms Oops I was married to a Nazi for 6 years? I’m not holding my breath.
Lol
I agree. Usually I would say this has nothing to do with her, but I think someone in her position, having adopted two Black children, should say something.
@ TurbanMa, Sandra Bullock had NO play into the trappings of what the Tuohys did to Michael. In fact, the mention that you make that it’s up to Bullock to right this wrong is preposterous!! Sandra simply portrayed the mother and had nothing to do with the machinations of this horrid family!!
Leave Sandra Bullock OUT of Michael’s current situation, please!
@BothSidesNow, when the movie is based on a “true story”, the actors usually meet them. I remember watching that in his oscar speech, Christian Bale gave a shout out to the boxer (who was invited to the ceremony), whom his character in the movie “fighter” based on. I cannot believe Sandra didn’t meet these people and she should get some push back for this, she won an Oscar on his life story.
I am a very big fan of Sandra Bullock and have seen almost all her movies, but I refused to see this movie at the time and never did. I hate “white saviour” movies, they look very cheap to me.
I think she has an obligation not as an actress, but more so as a white mother of two black children. And I don’t think that anyone is laying it on her shoulders to right this wrong but to simply speak out in solidarity with Oher would go a long way IMO.
She absolutely is under no obligation to speak about this. She had no part in this man being defrauded, and we 1000% have to stop expecting women to speak out when someone else has done something wrong. If she chooses to say something, she’s able, but she should not be obligated or called on to do so.
This is really disappointing but am I surprised 😮 no.
No one who knows anything about white supremacy and anti-Blackness is surprised by any of this. They portrayed Michael Oher as …a pet, sub-human. Look at the movie poster, and look at some of the King Kong movie posters! The whole narrative was extremely offensive from the start. The fact that Sandra Bullock wanted to play that part, and was married to Jesse James says a lot about her adoption of Black children. Anyone ready for that discussion?
Yes, the exploitation has all the characteristics of slavery.
Yessss Eowyn👏🏽👏🏽! I never go see stuff like that because of the white savior narrative. The posters remind me of the LeBron and Giselle photos. Horrible!
Yeah, that poster is something else. Ugh. Didn’t see the movie. This is one story that made me think wow, how awful. So glad Mr. Oher’s got good representation now.
Sandra Bullock played the part of the mom in the movie which was, as I mentioned above, not vetted for accuracy, although it was “based on a true story” supposedly. She won an Oscar. I don’t know if she had a producer’s credit, but that shouldn’t matter here. I think there’s a moral obligation for movie stars not to actively take part in fooling the public about the contents of their work. That means she had an obligation to make sure the story she was helping to tell and being awarded for was as close to true as the advertising suggested.
Seriously? Do you think they all sit down and research scripts to make sure they’re morally valid? Don’t make this anyone else’s fault but the Tuohy’s. It’s always the knee jerk reaction to make it someone else’s problem. This is magical thinking at it’s best.
Yes, absolutely this. I really like Sandra but I don’t think you can ignore these flags. I hope her Black children have strong Black influences in their lives.
Why didn’t these idiots just adopt him? That would have partially covered their tracks. And I looked it up: apparently you can adopt adults in the US. Racist a-holes and stupid.
Not adopting him ensured he couldn’t go after any family money. These people used this poor man. They saw an opportunity and ran with it. It’s insane even their kids made money off the movie, yet Michael made ZERO. It was HIS story !!!
Actually, that gave him 14,000 dollars, his *fair share* from the 300 million dollar film–the same they *all* purportedly received. 🙄
I would love for Hollywood to re-make this movie, but from Michael’s point of view. I mean the movie should have always been from his perspective since it was his story to tell, but you know Hollywood loves a White Savior moment.
@Reborn Rich you are mixing up the book with the movie. The author gave the family 1/2 of the profits equally $14,000 each for the profits of the book.
For the movie, the Touhys movie deal to pay them and their two birth children substantial royalties, with each member making $225,000 plus 2.5 percent of “defined net proceeds” from the film. Oher received no profit from the feature.
On top of The family sold their fast food franchise pocketing over 200 million. And as a conservatee and not adopted son he has no right to that in future inheritance.
It was beyond obvious to me they just scouted and used him to get him into their Alma Mater / Ole Miss football team. It wasn’t the love story they wanted to present.
He was 18 years old, legally an adult. Conservatorship most definitely gave them powers that adoption couldn’t provide. Also, no need to worry about any inheritance going to him. These people are evil. Even after Britney, I didn’t know you can establish conservatorship that easily.
The whole thing is disgusting. And it taints everyone involved because if the defense of the movie makers is going to be that they didn’t know, my response is that they should have.
What a horrible story! Of course it happened in the town that was the historical center of slave trading, and probably still current center of cotton spot market. Haven’t been to Memphis in over 10 years; would be interesting to go back to see what’s changed.
I follow a lot of adoptees and especially transracial adoptees because I have been interested in their experiences, and none of them are surprised.
They said it took them until their 30s to realize that many of their adoptive parents didn’t have their best interests at heart and paraded them around like trophies of their goodness. So that’s just to answer the people asking why he waited so long to file. The trauma of abusive adoption can be immense.
As I read this about his law suit yesterday, my heart broke. What horrible, coniving people.
I had read a big NYT Sunday Magazine cover article about this story a few years before the movie came out.
I knew the movie simplified and to some degree distorted the whole story. I knew that other families had helped out Oher when he was at school with their kids, for example. I figured he might have been behind academically, but I thought they portrayed him as SO behind that I didn’t understand how he ended up at the school in the first place. I side-eyed a lot of how they presented the story. I enjoyed Bullock’s performance, but I thought it was all a little much.
I did NOT know that this family never actually adopted him. I didn’t know it completely misrepresented his learning challenges. I didn’t know he didn’t get any money from it. WTF?!
It really is heartbreaking. There’s a scene in the movie where one of Bullock’s character’s friends asks her if she isn’t worried about having Michael living at home with her teenage daughter, Collins. And Bullock says “Shame on you.”
Shame on THEM.
I’m not trying to be glib at all; I saw this story yesterday and my heart broke for him. Adoption is complicated and traumatic for many adopted people under the best of circumstances, and this kind of betrayal is just evil. I truly hope that Michael Oher has a strong support group of people who love and care for him that he can lean on in the time to come. And I think he is tremendously courageous to expose this grift and betrayal publicly. I truly can’t believe that they lied to him about adopting him and that it took this long for their lie to be exposed.
I’m from the South, and I didn’t really put two and two together when the movie came out, but there is a particular kind of Southern woman who names her daughter “Collins” and she is NOT the kind to empathetically and selflessly take in a child out of the goodness of her heart. Leanne and Sean Tuohy are wretched, terrible, awful people and I hope they lose all of the money that they valued over a vulnerable child who trusted them and believed they loved him. Disgusting.
Heartbroken for him but not in the least surprised. This movie creeped me tf out when it came out and I didn’t trust those folks at all or the “true” story. Really really hopes he gets what he deserves.
Ugh! These “people” are nothing but Hell bound bottom feeding blood sucking parasites who should be ostracized. They should also be jailed if fraud and/or any type of embezzlement occurred and can be proven. I feel so bad for this man and the betrayal and devastation he must feel. Hope he gets every bit justice due and then some.
Based on Oher and Britney Spears horrible experiences, this country’s conservatorship laws need serious overhauling to prevent these types of financial abuse, fraud, and indentured servitude.
Good ol’ Christian family values people right there….
Wow.
Funny cos the film got so much good press butI didn’t know what it was about until I saw it and found it so uncomfortable to watch… knowing what we now know, it makes it even worse.
This is the most horrible thing I’ve read in a while. I hope he cleans them out and leaves them broke.
I also hope that he has help processing all of this. This is such a vile betrayal.
This is horrible. Scammers know exactly who to go after, people who are alone and vulnerable. A kid in foster care who may not have contact with family was ripe for the pickings. And I know the mom has made quite a career as a speaker off the back of the book and movie. Damn.
The nerve of some people to blatantly do truly horrendous things never ceases to amaze me. Making an entire fiction about creating a family for a young man in need when it was one long con.
I love sandra bullock.
But had she met oher before doing this movie?
She had adopted 2 black children.
God i dont know how to think anymore.
I never had an urge to see the movie because it reeked of white savior and the mother (in interviews) reeked of hypocritical “Christian” values.
I am so angry that this happened!
We are rooting for you Michael.
This was in 2009 before her children. Michael had very little to do with the movie. It was Leigh Anne that was my on set everyday. This is all her doing.
There’s nothing the film studio is obligated to do because they were his legal conservators. They should settle out of court for PR purposes. I wouldn’t expect anything more.
This is just horrible. I made the mistake of seeing “The Blindside”, and it was such a “white savior” movie – OMG! I saw an interview with Leigh Anne and she came off as the typical “Southern Good Christian”: large diamond and gold cross, big hair (“the higher the hair, the closer to God”), lots of makeup. I grew up with these women and know not to trust them.
Interestingly, in a People Magazine article quoting him, Sean Tuohy admits it was a conservatorship with Michael, NOT an adoption:
“Michael was obviously living with us for a long time, and the NCAA didn’t like that,” Tuohy told the Daily Memphian. “They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family. I sat Michael down and told him, ‘If you’re planning to go to Ole Miss — or even considering Ole Miss — we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that, legally.’ We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn’t adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship. We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court.”
I don’t think this is the flex Sean thinks it is; as has been said above, Mississippi allows for adoption of adults. So, either his attorneys were incompetent, or the Tuohys knew what they were doing.
Of course it’s not the flex Sean Tuohy thinks it is to now come out saying oops I meant conservatorship. Adoption of ppl over 18 is also legal in Tennessee where they lived, so they wouldn’t even have to do it in Mississippi to attend Ole Miss. Sounds like their lawyer friend who set it up is ripe for disbarment.
Re: “F” word – Also sounds like Sean Tuohy or other family member m/b guilty of Fraud in signing Oher’s life rights over to 20th Century since Oher doesn’t remember signing doc.
s/b 20th Century Fox. Oher supposedly signed life rights over to 20th Century Fox, but he doesn’t think he signed doc.
I’m sorry, I meant to say adult adoption is legal in Tennessee.
This poor man. I am proud of him for suing them, I’m sure that was not easy. I hope a producer makes a movie from his point of view, “The I’m not Blind Side.”
Some of these comments show just how much racism people are willing to overlook. Before we knew of anything of this level of extreme exploitation-this movie, the fact that it was even made, everyone who took part participated in racism back then! The framing of the entire narrative was racist.
Of course, the conservatorship we’re now learning about is also incredibly racist.
Sad story. My question is, if he was high achieving and intelligent as ESPN notes to correct misinformation from the movie, why did he not question what he was signing or read it? One would think a conservatorship and adoption wording would be different
Why would one think that? I wouldn’t and I’ve been walking this earth for four decades now. He was a high achieving and intelligent STUDENT. Not a legal scholar, not a savant. He was 18 when the people he trusted, who said “we’re going to be your family,” put that paperwork in front of him. Book smart and legally shrewd are not the same. Particularly for a vulnerable young man who had probably been at the receiving end of “you must be so grateful” commentary for years.
Because he was 18 and he trusted them. I heard on the news this morning that they told him that, because he was 18, they would have to call the adoption a “conservatorship.” He just had no idea. These were the people who were supposedly looking out for him.
Please, this is gross. There is no reason on Earth that an 18 year-old kid should question the motivations of FULL GROWN ADULTS who claim to have his best interests at heart and LIED to him to get him to give them conservatorship authority. He was vulnerable and young, and he trusted people who DELIBERATELY and METHODICALLY LIED TO HIM. Saying that “he should have read the documents” and asking why he “didn’t understand them” is victim blaming, pure and simple.
Also, if “one” has only ever seen conservatorship paperwork that was deliberately misrepresented as being adoption paperwork, then “one” would have no basis of comparison upon which to base suspicion.
How can those people live with themselves? This is truly horrifying. I am ashamed to admit that I’d never heard any of Michael’s side of the story until this week. (Although I never saw the movie because even the trailer made me cringe from embarassment for the white saviour crap.)
I hope Michael sees all the love and support he has from the public. I know there are a-holes who are acting like this is fine but I’m seeing an overwhelmingly supportive response to Michael and this news. I hope he’s feeling that love now.
A huge chunk is missing from this conversation.
NIL and NCAA. Prior to about 1-2 years ago NCAA students could not profit from their NIL or they lose amateur status. That’s why Ole Miss came to them about it. My issue is that the Tuohys could have waited until he was professional to do the movie to avoid ruining his eligibility. He also would have been allowed to directly profit from the movie. The Tuohys knew this.
They also simply could have adopted him once he turned pro and ended the conservatorship once he left Ole Miss. The fact that they didn’t even bother to cover their tracks is just lazy and insulting. They do speaking tours making it seem like Oher was legally adopted.
What a massive betrayal by these greedy, gaslighting frauds. How could they? I hope Michael gets restitution and damages as promptly as possible, and that the rest of his life will be filled with good people and prosperity while the Tuohys rot away.
Please, this is not Sandra Bullock’s problem, this isn’t Tim McGraw’s problem. They were just actors in a movie, this is the Tuohy’s problem and they alone are responsible and should be held accountable.
If he had to resort to suing them it means THEY HAD THE CHANCE TO MAKE IT RIGHT and they didn’t.
THEY DIDN’T.
I loved the movie until I found out that most of it wasn’t true. The way they portrayed him as hopelessly naïve and illiterate. How they had the white family teaching him how to pay football when he has always maintained that he knew how to play. Now to read that they screwed him out of his money and image as well? They are gross. I’m interested to know how this went on for 20 years though? How did he have a thriving football career, plus books and endorsements, and not know that his “family” needed to approve it all and get a cut of it?
Did the Toughys lie to Michael Lewis as well? His book was a bestseller before it was a film.
I cannot believe they got a conservatorship. The only reason I can think that happened is because Michael signed the papers but he was told it was something else. Then, he doesn’t find out until very recently? This is definitely a grift. Why was he NEVER told that there was a conservatorship? Yes, I know it’s because they didn’t want him to know and end their gravy train.
I feel so bad for Michael. The relationship he thought he had is all a lie. If the Tuohy’s are smart (they’re not), they will sit down with Michael and the attorneys and make this right. I know they won’t.
Here’s another fine example of what white people do to a black person when they still believe in the South and enslaving people. God, you have no idea how much I hate these people.
He says they told him he was signing adoption papers.
They say they weren’t permitted to legally adopt him because he was already an adult and the conservatorship was the next best thing. (They also told him that’s the only way he’d get the full scholarship he’d been offered – another LIE.) He just wanted to get an education and play football, and like most kids that age, signed whatever they put in front of him.
They never, EVER, had any intention of adopting him – that’s clear.
That movie was vile. Academy award aside, I can’t imagine Sandra Bullock is proud of her participation in it.
No surprise, since the Tuohys are grubby, VILE people.
Leigh Anne Tuohy is the Original Perfect Karen. On STEROIDS. She clocked Oher’s natural talent and gentle, kind, trusting nature and snatched him up to fulfill a purpose in her life: to play football for the alma mater she is completely obsessed with.
Ole Miss wouldn’t take Oher as a legacy admission so the Tuohys “adopted” him – except not really. First they manipulated the college admissions system, and then they manipulated the legal system, all to their benefit.
Michael Oher was never a son to these people. They treated him like livestock, lied to his face, and stole millions from him. And that bitch should be brought up on charges.
I loathed it…
Tmz has the white family’s side in which they claim their 200 million net worth is from selling their restaurant. I looked for an investigative piece but only found allegations from both sides, accusations and denials. Would like to see the facts come out through a hard-hitting investigative piece from the Washington Post or New York Times. Disgusting story where the bilkers still claim innocence.
He wrote a book with the real story about his life. It is called “I Beat the Odds” and is available from Amazon as well as a lot of other places. Please read it to know his side of the story behind the movie. (He has written a newer book, but the old one deals more with his childhood and the information about the family that supposedly “saved” him., so make sure you read that one.)
The timing is sus with Oher’s book out BUT it seems clear that Tuohys did have a conservatorship, and did not adopt him, and it’s still in effect today. Gross.
Also, why do the other kids get any cut of the Blind Side movie money?
The whole situ is sad to say the least.
Because there NIL is used in the film. The movie is more about the Tuohy family than Michael.
So they sold his life story as the dumb black kid and here came the great white savior. Wasnt enough he was black and poor they had to go that extra mile for the whole chest stereotype. Wow. Just wow.
