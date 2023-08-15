Rose Hanbury convinced Princess Kate to go to the Houghton Festival

We haven’t heard anything about Rose Hanbury since she turned up at the coronation wearing the same style of Aquazzura heels which the Duchess of Sussex used to wear. Kate also bought the same style too – everyone on Salt Isle loves to copykeen Meghan. Anyway, yes, Rose went to the coronation because her husband, David Rocksavage aka the Marquess of Cholmondeley, is friends with King Charles. Charles appointed David as his new Lord-in-Waiting, and Charles also asked David and Rose’s sons to act as page boys at the coronation. You see, it was never even a possibility that Kate would have succeeded in mean-girling Rose out of the royal social circle. Rose is simply too well-connected, too rich, too popular. It feels like Kate has finally come around the aristocratic way of “how to handle your husband f–king another woman.” The aristocratic women deal with that problem by befriending their husband’s mistresses. Kate finally got with the program – Kate and Rose went to the Houghton Festival, which is hosted at Rose and David’s palatial estate.
The Princess of Wales appears to take the view that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. After Prince William was seen dancing at the London nightclub Koko with his old mucker Guy Pelly in June, Catherine is said to have gone raving herself. The Princess, 41, is understood to have made her first ever visit to a music festival at the weekend, albeit a very upper-class one.
She was dining with her Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, at their Palladian stately home, Houghton Hall. At the time, the Houghton Festival was taking place on their 1,000-acre estate.
‘After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival,’ a source told the Daily Mail. ‘Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.’
Billed as Britain’s only 24-hour music festival, it is the brainchild of DJ Craig Richards, who launched the event in 2017. More than 200 artists performed across 13 stages from last Thursday to Sunday with music playing somewhere on the Houghton Estate site at all times. More than 12,000 revellers were expected to attend.
Although Catherine is not known to have previously attended a festival, she does like to dance. While still plain Kate Middleton, she was pictured attending a roller-disco with friends including the jockey Sam Waley-Cohen in 2008.
A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment, so it’s not clear why William didn’t join his wife. It was the Glorious Twelfth on Saturday so the heir to the throne, a keen shot, could have been on a grouse-shooting trip with friends.
Catherine’s lively night out is just the latest example of the warm friendship between the future king and queen and the Cholmondeleys, nicknamed the ‘Turnip Toffs’, who live just a few miles from their Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall.
“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander” and “the latest example of the warm friendship between the future king and queen and the Cholmondeleys…” They all know. Every royal reporter, every British editor, every society writer, every aristo, they all know about William and Rose’s alleged affair. They all know how long it lasted, they all know how Kate reacted to it and they all know how Rose put Kate in her place. Eden also noted, at the very end of this piece, “Rose soon produced an heir and spare, twins Alexander and Oliver. Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris.” Conspiracy theorists love to point out that Iris looks remarkably like Charlotte, as in… the two children perhaps share some DNA. Personally, I think the two girls look alike because Kate and Rose look somewhat similar. Rose is more of a natural beauty. As for Rose convincing Kate to enjoy the music festival… lol. I would love to see this whole story dramatized in an Oscar Wilde-style play.
Imagine having to be buddies with your husband’s mistress/frm mistress because your suck & have no friends of your own??? AND though you are the Princess you have NO power but the mistress has ALL the power? Could not ever be me.
Kate and Carole will do their utmost so Kate gets to be queen consort
I like to imagine that Rose was like “Oh girl, come off it. NOBODY wants William’s dick. Can you stop moping around here, sad about this old mess and telegraphing your misery? It’s SO 2007. Just go to the festival. He’s not thinking about you. Do whatever you want. It won’t matter either way, but everyone is sick of your po-faced mean girl melodramas.”
Nah, the whole thing screams lie. Meghan was seen out with girls at a concert sooo here we are, Keenie is out with girls…
@ Cecile730, well played my dear, well played!!
Unless the Fail pulls out some pics from their arse, I don’t believe one bit of this fairytale BS.
Meghan was not seen out, as there were no photos – not even a blurry celly snap. If that was true, there’d have been dozens.
That said, there are worse things than having an open relationship. Unless it’s only open on one end. In which case that sucks for Kate.
LOL, @ Bee, I see what you just did there, LOL. The idea of KHate and Rosie and the marquess getting their freak on is very funny to me I can’t stop laughing. I guess in this case, what’s good for the gander is good for the goose too, LOL.
Imagine marrying into this particular family and thinking there wouldn’t be a mistress. Everyone knows that royals and aristos have side pieces. Like since the advent of royalty this has been historically documented. I’m just glad Kate finally got a night off to have some fun. Because her “Job” or whatever you want to call it looks like a major effing drag. Yes I know I know she sought it out. As a teenager without even her whole prefrontal cortex developed she was guided by her mother to want to bag a Prince. Which we were all brainwashed to want by Disney. And everyone on this site drags her because she was an a-hole to Meghan and that’s fair. But tell me who knew the extent of the job description of Princess before? I just thought growing up that Princess Di did a bunch of volunteer work because she wanted to. I had no idea the royals were required to act like they had jobs. Because they don’t. They don’t have actual jobs besides showing up and cutting ribbons. That’s all the gig ever was.
Kate gets lots of free time all those vacations and very low work numbers. Kate could study the lives of earlier princesses of Wales including Diana and Alexandra. To see how much Kate is lacking in work ethic.
What I don’t get about Kate and her being a mopy bitch is that most royal and aristo women eventually pick up a side piece or two themselves. Maybe if she were getting the high hard one on the reg she wouldn’t be such a, sorry, c u next Tuesday.
“Princess of NO Power” sounds like a good nickname. And yet there is a powerful princess that doesnt use her title living in Montecito.
Love this!
These sort of things are called being civilized in upper crust and royal circles. Rose would have bee so much better as prince of wales.
Rose, like every other upper crust woman with self respect that William pursued, would not put up with his temper and disrespectful treatment just to be royal. I suspect his behavior is better with a side piece.
Seriously. Rose seems like she’s living the dream. From all appearances, she’s best friends with her husband, has all the perks of titled aristocracy, runs the most enviable manor in their region, is surrounded by friends, and does as she pleases with minimal media intrusion. Who in their right mind would choose Kate’s life over Rose’s? Let’s face it Di was the last era of aristocratic women who’d be willing to give up freedom for the honor of joining the RF. And even she was unusual for her generation.
No one is a prize here. They are all incredibly self-absorbed and not one is appealing in any way. The women are at best catalog-girl pretty and the men downright unattractive. And I guess “upper crust” just means without morals, class, dignity or worth.
Not even that, Rose and Kate are very unattractive, just very slim.
@ Cecile730, I actually think that Rose is somewhat attractive. She has some beautiful features as well as her artistic esthetics and fabulously designed garden and home. She does have some natural beauty, especially the pic that is a solo pic from the coronation, but more than that “other” woman we talk about.
Evelyn Waugh wrote about the upper crust in his book vile bodies. Very unflattering.
@tessa not surprising given the crowd Waugh ran with. But at the same time he deeply believed that the class structure and hierarchy was the natural one.
This is giving ex energy. Rose got dumped too, and now she and Kate have that in common… wonder who Wills is seeing
Is their affair still even going on (or has he just got several people in and out of his bed…I doubt she was ever his only, just like Camzilla was never Chuckles’s only mistress). Pegs is/was also supposedly head over heels for some London lawyer. Maybe that’s why he’s always at KP with his heli-taxi hidden by a £million worth of hedges while Keen was shuffled off to her separation cottage.
The gossip was (as verified to me by one in the Toff circle) that the affair was pretty serious and lasted three years. It blew into the papers under the “Rural Rivals” story in March 2019. Not sure if/when it petered out but by Jan 2020 Rose and her husband were doing the church pap walk with Will and Kate pre Kate’s birthday.
The general word on the street is that it was over by 2020. Certainly there were rumours of a London based lawyer more recently (and one eye witness on here I believe?) and stories about Wills flirting with the schoolgate mummies. So yes, the assumption is that the full blown affair is over. Does that mean that Wills isn’t still bed hopping in Norfolk? Not necessarily but his helicopter seems to be shuttling between Windsor and Kensington Palace at the moment – not KP and Norfolk as it was.
Follow the helicopter patterns is such a good clue @hench. They do try to keep that pretty opaque but the pattern does seem to be Windsor to KP, suggesting if there is someone else right now, it’s London-based.
@ The Hench, oh I wish your contact had more information on the comings and goings of W’s pegging preferences!! I did hear about a London based attorney but that’s it.
When will the dam finally break on this sham marriage??
Oh, how much I would love for this marriage to implode for it to be seen as it is. A loveless, angry, bitter, backstabbing and worthless couple of grifters that they are.
But was Rose really *dumped*? I can’t even fathom what she saw in Willy in the first place. But dumped by him too? How hard is it for a tall slender toff to find a hot little side piece? Mygawd, the stable boys!
My, my, my… you ladies are meting out the hot, delish tea this morning and I’m sipping it up with wide eyed shock and awe.🙀 lol… Very interesting indeed.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Rose got tired of the rumors and the affair just ran its course. A little notoriety can help their Houghton Hall businesses but having people publicly question your children’s parentage has to be annoying at best.
“Rose soon produced an heir and spare, twins Alexander and Oliver.”
Flexible definition of “soon”, I read that she was 5 months pregnant when they got married at the registrars office.
The first two would definitely have been David’s. No one looks too closely at younger children but they care a lot about the heir.
The younger child is definitely Rock Savage’s kid. I have seen pictures.
– Rose made kate cry
– Kate “was pictured attending a roller-disco”, Kate was in her shorts, lying in the middle of the ice-rink, as boozed up as the next Irish lumberjack.
I was so horrified by her loose demeanor that I remember screen shooting all the unflattering pics.
A lawyer in London, it’s why he’s maintains residence at KP.
Thanks for the reminder of these photos! No way this wasn’t the Rota being shady: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1057283/Portrait-future-Queen-England-Kate-Middletons-tumble-roller-disco.html
Kate knows she couldn’t refuse the invitation. This story was on the front page of the DM and I was wondering why. But having read this post I agree with Kaiser that the press know about the affair and Kate going to this rave is a sign that she has accepted that she couldn’t freeze out Rose. However if we’re going by the British press’ logic, Kate going alone to the event definitely means that she and William are separated.
Yes, that part of the piece – about William being completely absent – was also very pointed. The RR have sources all over the palaces. If William was away shooting they could easily have confirmed and reported that – but they didn’t. Eden chose to write his absence as a “where could he be??” take – that was deliberate.
So its also just interesting that Kate is hanging out in Norfolk by herself (well maybe with the kids) with no sign of William. Maybe she went specifically for this event to show that there is no bad blood there anymore? I would think she would be hiding out in Bucklebury with her mother, or else on vacation in Mustique. Norfolk always seemed more like William’s scene anyway.
Question, were they comparing notes? And after dissing the “heir” they decided to let their hair down
So Willie leaks was of shooting perhaps, another question is who or what was he aiming at 😂😂😂, katey dear, maybe buy your husband a new peg bag for Christmas, he must need a new one by now, as he’s busy, busy, busy dontcha know
My bet is that Eden is making this up. The Houghton Festival seems to be a big thing. I think he is making mischief because he knows Anmer is right there. He wanted to put Kate at a concert with friends because Meghan has been reported out lately with friends. Eden knows Kate would never deny the report because it makes her look like she’s wanted by the Toffs. He is also itching to write about their separate lives. If Kate did go, it is more likely news would leak first via a photo of her on social media, ala Karlie Kloss at the Eras tour, as opposed to it leaking through a royal gossip columnist.
@Harper, I’m with you. This seems like he’s having some fun spinning a tale that’s all subtle daggers if you look a little closer. If Kate disputes the story, he’ll twist the knife. The rota is bored and just itching to blow the lid off this whole farce.
There is also no mention of the kids, which we know isn’t the Middleton party line. Hands on mom kate isn’t going to a dinner without the kids and then going to an all day concert right after.
Eden likely got burned on some KP info and is having his revenge.
@Harper that could be true as well, which is a bad sign for Kate. Eden completely makes up a story about Kate being all friendly with her husband’s ex-mistress and emphasizing how William is missing from the festivities? That isn’t the kind of story you write if you are trying to be flattering.
The story was deliberately placed in the newspapers to make it appear that Rose and Kate are friends and quash the rumours of an affair between Rose and Willy.
However, the comments on the article in the Fail have been heavily moderated and The Times is not allowing any comments at all, and that says everything.
Befriend the mistress, and the cheating husband feels like you’re invading his territory and will soon stop the affair. Even though he’ll move on to a new heaux, the wife has succeeded in making his extracurricular life that much harder. It’s well played.
Camilla’s the master of that. Invited to everything, accepting everything, outlasting everything…Kate and Cam will smile triumphant on their throne of thorns.
apparently there are no pictures of her, which can only mean two things: either she wasn’t there at all or she’s just so boring that you don’t even want to take pictures of her.
KP has a deal with the press that don’t publish pictures of William and Kate while off duty. I think it’s likely that KP planted this story so they can signal to everybody that Kate no longer has a grudge against Rose.
But would KP leak that W was absent from the dinner party? That detail points to trouble in WanK’s marriage.
Yes you are right. And the article was definitely written by KP.
But what about the international press? Pictures like this always come out somewhere, don’t they? Let alone someone posts it himself on insta.
@Sure: No KP wouldn’t leak that. I think Richard Eden put in that tidbit. The British press are eager to talk about Willam and Kate’s separation.
KP probably thought they were giving some red meat to Eden – telling him that Rose and Kate are BFFs again and she went to a music concert – and eden included all those digs about William not being there.
But weren’t there pictures of Will and some of his aristo chums out partying in London a few months ago published by the DM? I honestly don’t think this story is true and was dreamt up by her team to make her appear more fun and relatable.
Also – does Kate actually have friends??
“Rose is simply too well-connected, too rich, too popular”
Kate really had no choice in accepting Rose on “some” level as Rose is VERY well liked by her comrades in the British aristocracy.
The pics of William were taken by other club goers and were in social media. There is no way kate wouldn’t be seen by the likely thousands who attend the festival and that the photos wouldn’t be seen on social media.
Definitely a story planted by KP.
In a world where everyone has a phone with a camera my money is on her not going at all or by ‘going’ she stood for five minutes out of sight with all her security then left.
@Sam I came to say the same thing. No pics, no story! I bet Rose didn’t even attend. And can someone please tell me why everything is always a big freakin secret? Who cares if Kate went to a music festival? It would show she was human and fun loving, so I’d assume there’d be plenty of pics. I mean we all know what an amazing musician she is right??
See @ Sam, I posted the same comment above, as I didn’t read all of the comments first which is unusual. But I don’t believe this story for a second! Unless there are pictures, it’s complete bullocks!! They have never shied away from publishing pictures of them “off duty” so why is it now the case??
Keen didn’t attend and she certainly wasn’t coerced by Rose. This is Eden’s wet dream as he planted that suspicious explanation for W’s absence.
What I wouldn’t give to be the lone marble rolling around in Kate’s head when she’s with Rose so I could see what’s going through her mind. I bet it’s fiery.
Marble or grain of sand?
Marble, because the marble can roll around making clinking noises when she tilt her head to ponder her life choices.
@ Seraphina, marble is a perfect choice as there is plenty of room to roll around in!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
It doesn’t say that Rose attended with Kate. It says a guest at dinner suggested that Kate attend and she went. I don’t believe any of this. Kate is just needy and wants to grab the headlines even if she’s looking like a complete fool in the process
Funny how right after news of Meghan attending a Taylor Swift concert we hear that the Raving Wiglet went to a concert.
I like music too!
I go to concerts too!
Hysterical.
This. Exactly what I was thinking. I was wondering when we’d be presented with *stories* of a kopykeen visit to a concert, and here we are. Surprised it happened so quickly!
I totally thought this as well. Not sure I buy this story.
I was thinking this story was BS – works a couple of different ways
1) Kate is friendly with Marchioness
2) Kate goes to concerts too
Sad Carole has been busy with PR
And to think, this is perfectly acceptable behaviour for royalty & aristos. Keep calm and carry on (with your affairs, your shady money deals, your paedophilia, your game hunting … etc etc etc)
Yep, also keep calm and carry on with your racism and xenophobia.
It’s the life she wanted. She should be used to it by now.
This story is so……weird….in a funny and pointed way. Could they have mentioned one more time that William wasn’t there, and they didn’t know why?
Maybe Kate has somewhat reconciled with Rose after her embarrassing misstep and she now realizes that Rose may be better as an ally of sorts than an enemy, I don’t know.
Kate has never been to a music festival before? So her first one was after a formal dinner party where she wandered down with her RPOs? it sounds very off to me, lol.
Anyway if this is true I want to know why Kate and William are not in Scotland proving they love Charles more than anyone else, lol. Or is that not the thing anymore??
Interesting question. W&K have been acting as if they don’t need to prove their love for Charles. They’ve got the money now and all they have to do is wait for Charles to kick it. But, what about the Viper Camilla and her venomous friends in the BM – will she allow disrespect or put W&M in their place?
So many aspects of this story are just weird. Kate hasn’t ever been friends with Rose despite what they claim and the missing William references are definitely meant to confirm something.
And it’s unlikely kate would ever go to an open concert and not be photographed by someone at the concert. The RPOs are conspicuous especially in an environment like an outdoor concert which is an unsecured environment.
The only thing that is true is that there is a music festival on Houghton Hall grounds. The rest who knows.
Well at least the Houghton Hall Music Festival got a metric-f#ck-tonne of free publicity.
There is a silver lining to every cloud……..even when dealing with the British Royal Family. LOL!
So many good points, lol. The last instance they can point to that shows K “loves to dance” was 15 years ago? Sad AF lol.
Also interesting if K had the wherewithal to finally realize that Rose would make a good ally, but never had the smarts to determine that would’ve also been true for Meghan. And yes, why aren’t they in Scotland with Chuck is the big question? Unless William is up there with the kids and that’s why he wasn’t raving alongside her….
It’s hard to see KM dining with the Cholmondleys, impossible in fact, she doesn’t have the conversation the confidence or the poise.
Maybe she went to the evening festival, was seen there and hence this story grew
I’m sure it was a larger dinner party for the local “Toffs” set and Kate went without William because he’s again off in some bushes somewhere. I doubt it was an intimate dinner. Other guests were probably having dinner and then heading over for some music and took pity on the lonely princess with no plans.
I thought this was the most bizarre article. If everything were all innocent, why would anyone care Kate went to a concert? (The people standing behind her might care if her wiglets blocked the view!) Of course, we have no idea whether she went or not, but “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander”? What the heck does that mean? The whole article reeks of “hinting at”, “implying” etc. all sorts of weirdness. The press must be absolutely dying to put the truth out there about William’s affairs.
Perhaps Kate attended the “intimate dinner” with a male companion of the aristocratic ilk. Goose and gander ect, ect.
Echoes of the Queen and Penny Romsey…
It’s the wording around Iris that stuck out to me. It’s so obvious. My goodness.
Goodness so much is happening in this story!
1.We have report of copykeening but with a cruel edge. Will & Kate do things separately too! Kate is a good dancer too! Kate goes to concerts too! Then the goose/gander crack which 99% of the time means if he can cheat so can she.
2. Hints of children with shared DNA with that comment about same number of kids Rose & Kate have.
3. Sooo many references to the Wales separation! At one point just flat out saying they don’t know where Willy is.
I guess with the Sussexes gone the press has gone back to torturing the Wales. Constantly hinting at everything they know and threatening to report it all if they don’t comply. No wonder they both look gray & 60 when they are in their 40s.
Until I see photos I don’t believe it happened. Kate likes to document when she’s out and about with the poors eg going to the memorial with her RPOs. As for Kate at a dinner party with Rose and David sans William? Umm, nope. If the next time we see Kate she has a tan I’d say it’s more likely she was on holiday with the Middletons. Anyone for Mustique?
I totally think that the aristos expect Kate to civilly dine with Rose and David.
I think Rose and Khate are just bonding, because of the new woman
We’ve seen this movie before with Diana and Camilla and the queen and Penny Knatch whatever. Royal women by blood or marriage are expected to tolerate their husbands’ side pieces. Never complain, never explain is in full effect here. If Kate wants to be queen this is the price she has to pay. Diana wasn’t willing to pay the price. And this is another reason Kate resents Meghan. There are no side chicks on Meghan’s watch; and Harry loves her to leave his abusive family and home country for her and Archie’s safety and well being. William will never do that for Kate. The BM and the rota rats know the Wales marriage is on life support and the Sussex stories are boring. They are losing money with faux Sussex marriage problems and a royal adultery scandal is the shot in the arm they crave. Someone will go to non UK media and spill and I will sit back with a bucket of butter popcorn to enjoy the karma on Will and Kate. The only sad thing is the children would become collateral damage, but if there is a heap of money to be made from War of the Waleses 2.0 the press will not care.
I was remembering when Pegs & Kate used to break up & reconcile during the waity years. It seems nothing has changed. I think they’re in a separation phase. The question is will Pegs go back to Kate this time? I’m beginning to wonder.
Lots of chatter when the Trudeau’s separated that Will and Kate can do so now. There have been way many more years of troubles with Will and Kate then with the Trudeaus. I only saw the Trudeaus look truly off on Canada day this year and a month later they separated. I wish Will and Kate would do us all a favor and separate officially already.
And the talk about the Trudeau’s started well before this year. They just know how to be professional in public and not drag their kids into the mess as buffers.
The unelected couple have been acting like children for a long while. With William freezing kate out and kate being grabby, it’s just not a sign of a mature duo.
Maybe I’m an outlier, but I fail to recognize Rose as a great beauty. I can see that she was attractive enough to work as a model, but I don’t see what others apparently see in her. Rose has an elegant bearing and good fashion sense (far better than Keen’s) but I’m trying hard to see the beauty that so many ascribe to her.
I honestly think she just isn’t very photogenic and her modeling career was a nepo “it girl” thing. Afterwards if you check out her insta she definitely has style and taste and if she is so popular with that crowd she must be witty and fairly intelligent to boot.
“Rose has an elegant bearing and good fashion sense”
When it comes to the British aristos, elegant bearing and good fashion sense is more important than beauty.
Rose looks much more “beautiful” when she is wearing a full face of “Vogue Cover Look” slap.
However, not wearing much makeup (like Wiggington does almost every day) is the way the females of the “true” British Aristocracy roll. If you look at pictures in Tatler from the Bystander Column, you will see exactly what I am talking about in regards to not wearing full makeup.
Same. Rose is fine-looking, but weak-chinned. Kate’s fine-looking, but there’s something harsh about her face.
(I’ve always thought it was odd that in that famous top photo of Kate and Rose, they’re both wearing gowns of similarly hued sheer fabric.)
As for the concert, pics or it didn’t happen.
I think its the elegant bearing and good fashion sense that make her a “beauty.” She’s striking in my opinion and that’s because of her bearing and fashion. Confidence, poise, and a strong sense of style go a long way and I think that’s what we see with Rose.
I agree. Rose is strikingly beautiful, like a renaissance painting when photographed right. She has that elegant bearing as you say. She’s not a perfect beauty but she’s intriguing. There’s something so cool, effortless and a quiet confidence about her. She looks like she totally belongs in a fabulous mansion. This is in stark contrast to Kate who could easily have been a British chav with too much makeup and heavy eyeliner. Even after all these years, she still looks uncomfortable, out of place and trying too hard. Her face looks very tweaked. There’s heck of a lot of makeup there to contour her nose, cheeks, lift her eyes and give the illusion of having lips. Kate would look unrecognisable without makeup.
I also think that the tabloids are deliberately choosing the least flattering photos of Rose to protect Kate’s ego.
That’s because Kate is ‘new money’ and absolutely doesn’t have the aristo class of Rose (or new world coolness of Megs).
Also that one photo shows her at her worst angle. For sure Kate provided that photo with her smug look to the media. In most other photos Rose looks nice and stylish. She also doesn’t have the hardened dried up look that Kate has had since Louis was born and Meghan entered the family. (And yes Meghan is spectacularly more beautiful than both, no makeup needed)
I don’t think she’s that attractive either. Always looks morose and bedraggled. Definitely lacking in the chin department.
I’d say it’s KM who looks many years older than she is. Rose has a sweet face, minimal make-up and natural good looks. KM is hard faced, very hard faced. squints as too vain for glasses and is always over made-up.
Rose had organized that charity dinner and likely had done some work when kate walked in and took credit. But in so many other photos Rose looks more out together. Kate looks rough now and needs photoshop to fool the masses. Rose doesn’t always look perfect, but she isn’t a dried husk either.
The point of this article is not that Kate may have or may not have gone to a music festival with Rose. It is to ask where was Will. It’s very clunky so it’s definitely talking in riddles about something they’re not allowed to talk about.
Also curious as to why they’ve brought up Sam Waley Cohen and 2008. It’s a bizarre article is all I’ve got
Kate is in it for the win. She will put up with anything to become the eventual queen. The family picked Kate for this just like they picked Diana for Charles.
Only Kate will never divorce William. She is willing to be humiliated for the future title.
Eventually, if she already hasn’t, she will find herself someone to keep her entertained on the down low.
“See?? Kate has friends to go to music concerts with, too! Meghan’s copying Kate in reverse!!!”
I call BS. Rose only put up with Khate because she’s the wife of the future king and her husband David is very close to the BRF with his then title of Lord Great Chamberlain, and now Private Secretary to KFC. There’s no way Rose and Keen are making friendly after the very public scandal, Rose probably avoids her like the plague.
I will say that Rose’s personal style is so chic and cool. Waity could never.
Tatler recently did a ten most fashionable list and Rose was third or fourth. Kate wishes she could pull off the looks that Rose can. Rose has money and style and her wardrobe reflects it. I think Rose is secure in her role, her family, her friends, her charity and has nothing to prove.
This is so obviously a deliberately planted story, I want to know who is pushing this “Kate and Rose are still BEST BUDS we promise” narrative so hard in the press, and why?
Like, why now? The Rose rumour kind of naturally quieted down, why bring the rumour back up by shoehorning Rose and Kate’s names together in every single paper in Britain? Are they afraid something is about to leak? Why are the press putting such heavy emphasis on William not being present?
The story itself is cute but kind of nothingburger, so why leak it to the press, and why make such a huge deal about it?
As I’m thinking this over, I think @originalpenguin is right in the comment a few above yours. This is about making sure the public knows that William’s whereabouts were unknown. Was he shooting? Was he in Norfolk? Was he in Windsor? Was he in a different country entirely? Who knows? Not Richard Eden – or if he knows he’s not telling.
Why bring up Rose and Kate together when it restarts the rumors? That’s EXACTLY why they bring them up together. It’s like after one of the state dinnners, Tatler had an article about why Rose was there when she and Kate were on the outs. But like….she was there bc of her husband’s position, which Tatler of course knew. The whole point of the article was to remind people of the falling out.
Same here. This reminds everyone of the falling out, and it makes it clear that William was nowhere around.
Maybe KP leaked it thinking it would make Kate look like she had friends or something, but I don’t think that’s why Eden is writing about it.
How convenient, Meg goes to Eras, now Kate goes to a rave.
With no photos of either “event” I think both stories are as fake as a three pound note.
I agree. But there is a recent photo of Meghan with friends and she looks amazing. Kate has yet to be photographed with other women, which is just weird in the social media age. Rose doesn’t waste her personal time with Kate. Royal events only.
This article is like thunder rumbling off in the distance; something is about to happen but what and when is the question.
This sounds so fake. Who on earth would report to the media that Rose had to talk Kate into coming to her party.
Of course they have to throw that in, so they can crucify Meghan for doing that exact same thing. It’s ok if Kate does it though as long as she is a repressed white woman who really doesn’t want to enjoy herself.
Reminds me of the scene in The Stepford Wives when they form a gripe group to discuss women’s issues, and one of the women complains it takes too much time to polish the floor, so she doesn’t always have enough time for her baking.
I am not fooled by this in the slightest.
I don’t think Kate has a single friend. And Rose is definitely not her friend. So did she even go to this thing? Did she dance by herself like a weirdo while her security just looked on?
Where are the photos? No photos, I don’t believe this.
An interesting thought: If she was really at a dinner before hand, which I assume was a dinner party and others attended, who was KHate’s plus 1?
I don’t believe any of this. I think it’s just a story to get some shade out there. They did a good job of that.
Is this supposed to hint at separation? Is it supposed to make Kate or Will look bad? This article is SO bizarre on so many levels.
I don’t believe Kate would ever go to Norfolk willingly again. They are Willie’s people. She knows they are laughing at her, especially now with her family’s faux empire collapsing. She put the kids in a non Toff school, she is allegedly balking at sending George to Eton , a Toff school. She doesn’t want to be around those people even if she is POW now. So I think this story is fake. If Kate were not such a horrible, racist person I would feel sorry for her. But she jumped into the lake with both feet fully clothed. Better keep swimming girl.
“A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment, so it’s not clear why William didn’t join his wife.”
Yes it is. Obviously it’s his weekend with the kids.
This revelation of friendship, similar to the griping of non-existent of discord attributed to the Sussexes’ , will do nothing to stop the speculation of enduring strife in the Wales’ marriage.
It is too obvious….
Kate realize that this is the best alternative to happily-ever-after she will ever have…….
I hope that all involved would leave the Sussexes alone to get on with it. They have had all the opportunity to be happy via the acquisition of ‘things’ and ‘power’.
Let that be enough…..
But I will not hold my breathe for any upcoming magnanimity from her/them…
Why would Rose need or want to be friends with trashy Khate, who seems to forget that she is only there is because she relentlessly stalked W and destroyed anyone in who got in her way, until she was the last woman standing. Rose who seems to be well liked and popular, would be scraping the bottom of the barrel to be besties with somone as vile and classless as Khate.
Kate likes dancing? The footage from the Racist Empire Tour made it look like she’d never tried to move to music in her lazy life.
The article is full of glaring, neon “Where’s William?” signs. How many ways can they tell us he’s MIA? And while I want to make it clear that I don’t think it’s a huge deal if Kate did go out dancing at “her first festival” (but somehow was neither recognized nor photographed), that’s not the brand she’s worked so hard at putting out. She’s all “I’m a busy mother of three, of course I don’t have time for anything I don’t want to do!”.
I could see her dining solo in Norfolk, even going out afterwards, but I really doubt that she’d want people to know about it if she did. And I don’t think she is trying to show she’s suddenly BFF with Rose – if she were, there would be photos of them. Kate has never been afraid to bring her own photographer, remember?
But she can’t have KP deny anything now without making a bigger mess. So, just like when she tried to ice out Rose as her “rural rival”, I think Kate got outplayed here, and she’s just going to have to grit her teeth and bear it.
At least this story would make Kate look somewhat cool. I’m sure it’s preferable to people wondering about that very pointed “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander” stuff. In what world is going to dinner with your husband’s alleged ex-mistress some kind of revenge? It feels like they are all speaking in code.
So, who looks good here? I think this story really only benefits Rose and brings attention to the concert she hosts.
Rose is smart and well-connected, especially amongst the Turnip Toffs – remember the quotes about Kate the Great and her terribly middlebrow ways in the Tatler piece? Those were her neighbours, aka Rose’s friends. I’d almost feel sorry for Kate if she didn’t suck so very much.
Gee so sick of this affair story from years ago! Isn’t there anything interesting going on in royal land? Yawn
I can’t stand Rose and I can’t stand William. I hate cheaters.