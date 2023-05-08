Rose Hanbury wore the same Aquazzura heels which Kate copied from Meghan…??

It was no surprise to see David Rocksavage and Rose Hanbury – aka the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley- at Saturday’s coronation. King Charles selected one of Rose and David’s sons to be a page at the ceremony, and Charles also asked that David serve as his Lord-in-Waiting. While Charles is a terrible father, grandfather and manager, it definitely feels like Charles knows enough to keep the Cholmondeleys close. Better inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in, as my father liked to say.
So, we knew that Rose and David would be there. What was surprising was, in the lead up to the coronation, several American and British outlets ran extremely shady pieces about “who is Rose Hanbury” and “getting to know the Marchioness” introductory pieces. There were even references to Rose and David’s “friendship” with the new Prince and Princess of Wales. Yeah. Meanwhile, William and Kate were late to the coronation and they looked like they had been fighting in the car. My guess is that Kate continues to be displeased that her “rural rival” keeps showing up to royal events.
Hilariously, there’s a very weird side-story to Rose’s coronation outfit. So, on Friday, the Princess of Wales attended some palace lunch for visiting heads of state/diplomats, etc. Kate wore a pair of black slingback Aquazura heels, very similar to a pair owned by Meghan. Meghan loves Aquazura heels and she owns several pairs, and Meghan used to wear the same “bow tie” pair all the time when she lived in the UK. Kate was already being criticized for her creepy and constant copykeening of Meghan. And then… Rose turned up in the same Aquazzura “bow tie” design shoes at the coronation. WTF is this? Is every woman in British society just copying Meghan now? It’s so utterly bizarre. Oh, and not only that, but some people think that Kate’s McQueen headpiece (the one she had specially made, remember) was a copy of one of Rose’s Cholmondeley’s tiaras/headpieces.
The soft launch of the new royal side piece has started.
Soft launch for the next Queen of England.
LOL you guys are hilarious. Mistress Rose no scratch that, Duchess of Peggington? scratch that, Princess consort Rose, no scratch that too, Queen Consort Rose, nope, scratch that also, Queen Rose.
Yes, except Rose has the good sense to look embarassed by the dynamic.
Unhappy, dominant married men can be very good at pulling empathic women into their marital mess, who end up feeling they need to save the grown man from the mess he created and cultivated.
Oh yes, welcome Queen Rose. Maybe you can tame the incandescent one, but beware of camzilla, she wants rid of Khate, but she won’t like another woman anywhere near the king
This is such a juicy mess and I’m here for it!
Rose and David look more like father and daughter. These people are all gross.
David is the same age as Charles? This is very shadey that Rose and her son as page boy are getting all this attention? No wonder Kate was boiling through out the ceremony because there were 2 side chicks centre stage and maybe at the Wubbly it will be WR not WC getting Holy Oil splashed on them?
He’s old but he isn’t the same age as charles. David is 62. Rose is 39. So there’s a good chunk of years between them.
Those Salt Islander racists are weird as f*ck. I love that our Meghan was out and about hiking, enjoying her life and waiting on her husbands return to California. Rose is clearly trying to poke at Katy. I wonder how and if Waity will strike back?
I bet William (during bedroom talk) warned Rose that Kate was having a replica made of her tiara and that Kate was also wearing Meghan’s signature shoes to that luncheon. Well Rose knew the no tiara rule passed down by her idol Camilla so she couldn’t go that route. But she could get and wear those shoes and thereby troll Kate. I’m telling ya, William’s women are messy.
Sorry but those dresses are not “VERY similar”. They have the same color scheme. What they have in common is that both women probably overpaid for what they got. I’m not highly impressed with either dress.
Yeah, R’s dress/outfit seems somewhat “casual” to be wearing to the first coronation on UK soil in 70 years.
According to the Fail, Rose’s dress is an Ossie Clark designer crepe wrap dress by Quorum, which dates back to 1970s. I liked it. It looked flowy, as opposed to those stiff coat dresses the Middletons had on. Rose has an interesting fashion sense; I always love seeing what she chooses for each occasion.
Is Rose wearing a dress or a shirt & blouse? I cannot tell from the pictures.
I loved Rose’s dress, she is very petite so l thought it really suited her, she is very elegantly beautiful..
I agree, and the colors were not even the same. Rose’s dress was more of a cream, not a bright white. From what I can see of it, I liked Rose’s dress – the vintage vibe was very cool but an odd choice for the coronation. Still, she has a vibe and I appreciate the uniqueness.
I think we are getting a little ridiculous here as I have two pair of Aquazura heels. I originally borrowed a pair of Aquazura heels from a friend who wears my same size in shoes because this friend had them in a weird color of green that I needed to a match a dress in a weird color of green. I liked the shoes so much that I ended up buying (on sale) two pairs. I wear them all the time. I am NOT copying my friend, Wiggington or Rose. I just like the shoes and they work so very well with so many outfits because the shoes are NOT generic but they do NOT over power an great dress or suit.
I see the “clothing” copycat but I do not see the “shoe” copycat as it is impossible to “style” shoes.
@Bay except with Kate, her fashion choices are very very deliberate. we’ve never seen her wear those shoes before, usually her shoes are very boring with no detailing whatsoever, and then she wears ones that Meghan is known for wearing?
100% copycat.
@Becks1 – I am not in total agreement with you but I do see your point. However, I think the Aquazura heels elevated the style/look of both Wiggington’s dress and Rose’s dress. The Aquazura heels would be my choice if I was wearing Rose’s or Wiglet of Wails’ black & white dress.
I think Meghan wore those aquazurra heels 8 times as a working royal? I might be wrong though. They are lovey shoes and I can understand wanting to wear them. For me though, if I was Kate, I would choose a different shoe. I’d want to be seen as having my own sense of style as opposed to wearing a pair of shoes only after my sil has already worn the same pair 8 times. But that’s me. Obviously that’s not Kate.
But Rose is an ex-model, so the Aquazure shoes would be very justifiably be in her closet. KHate is well known for her court pumps from LK Bennet and the wedges of doom. the move to Aquazure is a direct and explicit copy of MM.
@Jais, during her time as a working royal, Meghan wore those shoes in black (multiple times), and also in a nude color, as well as grey. No one can deny that they became Meg’s signature shoe. To choose this style–not so much the brand, but the style–is an absolute deliberate thing on Kate’s part, like Becks1 said. Rose’s purpose in wearing them might be a completely separate matter or just a very odd coincidence…but come on, those shoes were all over the news outlets over the weekend. So I agree with you. I also don’t think we’re being ridiculous about this. If WE wear these shoes, it means nothing. But when Kate, or even Rose on this particular weekend wears them, it most definitely means something. Whether or not the shoe elevated their outfits is irrelevant. It’s the simple fact that they were worn is where the juice is.
Yea, we’re on the same page. It’s just funny bc we know Kate was upset bc she believed Meghan wanted to steal her fashion contacts. Maybe Kate copies her looks bc she still mad about that? Idk, it’s just weird. Like I said, imo, Kate should create her own unique style. I promise there are so many looks out there from so many designers. But I will never understand the choices made.
I actually am looking at Kate’s Aquazurra heels differently now.
We all figured it was copying Meghan, which yes, it most likely was.
But i don’t think rose would copy Meghan, right? That just doesn’t seem like anything we have seen from her before (although the tweet about William buying the shoes for Kate and Rose is hilarious.)
so what if Kate was copying Rose on Friday? Like what if she knew somehow what Rose was going to wear on Saturday and copied her – black and white dress, shoes, etc.
I don’t know. Maybe rose just wore the shoes bc she liked them, but something about this is just way too much of a coincidence for SOMEONE to not be actively trolling the other. I wonder if Rose had different shoes picked out and then switched to these after she saw Kate in them on Friday?
Maybe Kate is copying Meghan and Rose is trolling Kate? I don’t know. And I know its just a pair of shoes. But it strikes me as so bizarre.
And yes, all the “who is rose hanbury” stories were HILARIOUS. Just putting her name out there over and over again.
I got the sense that Kate was definitely trolling Meghan and Rose was trolling Kate. Kate wearing not just one, but two, of Meghan’s shoes this weekend is a message of…something. That she can wear them better? I don’t know. But Rose showing up in the same shoes had me howling with laughter. Rose knows exactly how to needle Kate, and I think she enjoys it.
There’s a good chance that rose goes online and sees the articles about Kate copykeening. It’s doubtful she’s unaware.
There is something about Kate the dress stalker emeritus being expert dress stalked by the “cough” possible side-piece that is so magical. Creepy as bleep, but also magical. It’s like Disney meets Real Housewives. “Let it go…let it go…I’m stalking you in Meghan’s heels…. Let it go, let it go…I’m all up in your feels…”. 🎶🎶
I think Rose called a stylist and the stylist showed up a Houghton Hall with a rolling rack holding 30 dresses. Rose picked the dress she wanted then the stylist rolled in a rack containing 25 pair of shoes. Rose tried all the shoes on with the dress and the Aquazura heels looked the best so that is what she wore.
Rose does not need to actively “troll” Wiggington as Rose just breathing is a complete and full-on “troll” of the Wiglet of Wails with no extra energy or effort exerted.
@L84Tea I completely agree. I don’t think Rose is copying Meghan, I think she’s trolling Kate. We’ve learned enough about how Kate is behind closed doors to know that she didn’t just take the news that Rose’s son would be a page and her husband a man in waiting or whatever with grace and goodwill. I’m sure Kate was an absolute nightmare behind the scenes, trying to exert what little power she has against Rose. Wearing the same shoes is beating Kate at her own game. It’s the perfect F*ck you that you KNOW absolutely rocked Kate’s world when she saw the reports.
Put it this way – Rose has plenty of shoes. If you’re attending the coronation, you’re paying attention to the news surrounding the event (or your staff is for you). There’s no way Rose simply missed all the stories about Kate “wearing Meghan’s shoes” and then just happened to step out in those same shoes because she thought they went with her outfit. Rose knows she’s been getting press coverage, it wouldn’t have been a shock to end up in a magazine for her outfit choice. If she didn’t want the comparisons, she could have simply worn any other shoes under the sun. She’s absolutely trolling Kate and I think it’s hilarious. Kate must have had a MELTDOWN.
Of course Rose knows those were M’s signature shoes and that K was trolling M.
Points to Rose here.
And K’s tiara was so silly and overdone.
@becks1: Rose wearing these shoes is strange because they aren’t particularly her style. But Aquazzurra was already quite popular among the aristo/ celebrity set. And with Meghan wearing them so often i can imagine their profile only got more of a boost. Now, kate is definitely copying Meghan. We all know that. I don’t know what Rose’s reason was.
The Aquazura heels look great with the dress Rose is wearing. You must admit the Aquazura heels do go with the dress perfectly and do elevate the style of the dress.
We’ve got a Rose Hanbury stan and defender in our comments here. Going to great lengths to gaslight us. No, Tampa Bay, there is no possible way that Rose didn’t know what she was doing with those shoes and just “accidentally” picked them. Please.
Very odd and strange, and it could not be just a coincidence.
Did Rose deliberately choose to wear those shoes? Kate wore them first and Rose then wears them to the Abbey.
Someone on Twitter suggested Will got the shoes for his wife and his side piece 😂. I didn’t think Rose was still in the game, but I’ve been wrong before in my life.
It really does feel like a soft launch.
And then she put Charlotte in a black and white dress for the concert, black neck bow and all.
I was definitely getting the Kate is trolling Meghan vibe, followed by Rose is trolling Kate. None of this was a coincidence.
Actually, if you know tiaras, the one Rose wore was an old fashioned tiara from the first quarter of the 20th century. There are many similar examples. Love Rose’s tiara. Kate’s was too much.
The white robe-like dress, weird capelet, and laurel wreaths all looked like a bunch of grown rich people cosplaying Romans. Nobody looked serious, there. The fancy hat party was cringeworthy, glad I skipped out on watching more than the tweets.
Those Victorian/Edwardian tiaras are so much more practical than Kate’s headpiece, too (well, inasmuch as a tiara can be “practical”). I’m willing to bet Rose’s is one of those that can be dismantled into several brooches or pendants. Kate just spent thousands of dollars on something to be worn a single time, that’s likely to not even be museum-worthy in spite of it being worn to a historical event.
For some reason, Kate’s headpiece reminded me of what the Czarina Alexandra wore. In Googling the late Czarina, I think it’s due to the height and gaudiness of the look. It definitely screams LOOK AT ME.
@seraphina: it was kate’s payback at Camilla for the no tiara rule. Because it looked almost like a tiara with the three tiers, and in true Kate fashion, it was over the top. Sorry but the girl doesn’t know how to do jewelry
Seraphina, I thought it looked more like one of those ornate curtain tie backs that were all the rage in the 90s 🤭
At some angles Kate looks like a bunch of seagulls went a bit wild. If she was trying to copy the Chomondoley tiara she failed because the photo of Rose at the state banquet shows a delicate tiara that isn’t overdone.
I think it may be as simple as Rose and Kate wearing the shoes because they know it’ll make headlines.
I also think Rose could be trolling Kate as a power move, just as I think Kate was trolling Meghan.
Or maybe they are just good shoes? Hard to find a good looking heel that is comfortable!
@startupspouse, that logic holds if this were 2018/2019 or whenever those shoes were first sold. At this point, those are not the latest Aquazurra designs. Both women had to actively look for them.
@Lurker25 – The bow tie pumps are one of Aquazzura’s mainstays. I think they release special seasonal colors sometimes, but the design is basically part of their permanent collection.
I really really want this to be shade, with Rose telling Kate that she sees Late’s* copy-keening and can do it better.
But I don’t see any special resemblance between the tiaras. There are lots of silvery ones with floral imagery. And the heels? Presumably Rose was already in her London pad (with clothes selected and already brought down from her Norfolk home) before Kate was seen at the lunch/walkabout. Someone convince me!
*typo, but I’m keeping it!
Wait, I realized I just fell for the press’s trap. Zoom out, and the real story is that the press wants drama and has to find a way to re-insert Meghan into the narrative. And they want a way around Egg’s super-injunction. They want to manufacture another Diana v Fergie. But Meghan’s unbothered under a tree, and only her former high heels are participating in these shenanigans. And Rose had her title and style way before Meghan ever came to England. Surely Rose is too toffee-nosed to want to engage in this…? So I think this is the press’s doing. They want Rose back in press circulation, and they’re using Meghan to add some appeal to it. No doubt Kate is fuming and throwing things, but the bigger force is the press itself and what its profit imperative will do next to the Royal Family’s dynamics.
Perfect typo is perfect.
And yeah, this was the only way they could come up with a Meghan story for the coronation.
It reminds me of the song from the 1920’s or 30’s:
“I’m the luckiest of females, because I danced with the man, who danced with the girl, who danced with the Prince of Wales.”
Perfect typo is perfect.
The tweet about the shoes “shoehorning in” Meghan, reminds me of the old song from the 1920’s:
“I’m the luckiest of females, because I danced with the man, who danced with the girl, who danced with the Prince of Wales.”
Popcorn check. Margaritas check. I’m ready to watch this mess lol.
Kate also wore the exact same blue Slingback Aquazurra heels as Meghan at the diplomatic reception. She’s not even hiding that she’s style-stalking Meghan.
And the dress she wore was almost exactly similar to the dress Meghan wore months prior in Indiana.
So RH wore a tastefully semi see-through black trimmed cream dress and hid behind a fishnet face mask. And wore winged heels favored by Meghan.
Rose looks better than Kate
I think Roses look is unflattering. Hate the dress and hat. The only thing I like is the heels, and I don’t like heels.
Yeah I’m team Rose but this wasn’t a good look. At least it certainly didn’t photograph well.
I stan Rose, I love her style and she’s very elegant. I love this outfit.
I recently heard Rose talk (video about her home) and now I get kHate accents – she’s trying to sound like Rose.
Rose is everything kHate isn’t.
There’s a video of her on YouTube collaborating (?) with mulberry. She sounds so posh and she’s really pretty too
The video of Rose talking about being in Houghton Hall at night, with all the lights off, and yet never feeling afraid is gorgeous imagery. She’s too chic and artistic for Burger King, honestly.
Yep, as soon as I started following Rose’s Instagram, with the genuine focus on art history and gorgeous photos I was like “oh wow, this is exactly who Kate wants to be”. LOL.
I love her style too, very beautiful and elegant. You can just tell that she and Meghan have an innate sense of style. The other one not too much 😏 copy, copy, copy.
I love the William angle in this. He’s so obsessed by Meghan that he bought his wife and mistress her shoes. OMG maybe THIS is where KKKhate’s obsession actually comes from? It’s her husband pushing her to dress like the woman he really wants!
We all know that KKKhate has a ton of Meghan mood boards and shopping lists but the Rose angle does interest me. She really didn’t see the coverage of KKKhate wearing Meghan’s shoes the day before and decide to wear another paid? Really??
I think Rose did this to make sure she got press and overshadowed kkkate. Kkkate wearing that gaudy headpiece that is a tacky knockoff of Rose’s tiara probably pissed her off so she again, put Keen in her place and showed kkkate that Rose is queen. Lolol this is going to get messy.
Kate has to have taken comfort that despite Rose “copying” her prior day’s look, Rose’s version of it was absolutely hideous. I mean, what even was that dress?? And the ugly net around the face, gack.
It was a vintage dress, I loved it.
I loved it too.
That dress is a work of art from a different decade/century. The contrast of the striped sleeves are pieced and sewn together like a corkscrew spiral with the black strip flowing upward at the shoulders along the back of the bodice. The black bow in the front harmonizes and adds contrast at the front, the loose, Grecian fit and various seams that construct the gown are as intricate as origami while looking ‘plain’. That dress is unmatched tailoring and craftsmanship and 1970s aristo bohemianism 100% mint condition.
One can say it doesn’t look like much and even be ‘right’ from a modern perspective but RH’s vintage garment game is incredible. That she wore that with the same shoes Kate trolled M with proves that RH is so above Kate’s league Kate NEEDS to be afraid. One of those papers called Rose ‘the aristocrat’. If Rose is playing her own game that’s one thing, if she and her husband are playing CAMILLA’S game Kate is in serious trouble.
This is just getting weird. Is rose saying hey I can copy keen too? And it’s interesting. Perhaps, the aristocracy or a lot of women in the UK really are inspired by a lot of Megan’s looks and we just don’t see it. Penny Mordaunt who looked really good was wearing Saafyah, which is of course known as a brand Meghan has worn. The red cape dress.
Meghan is on all their minds. They figured if she wasn’t there, they could make a statement and claim what she popularized as their own, and no one would notice. Or at least, no one would call them out for it. The definition of white privileging.
CANNOT WAIT to see Meghan on the 16th. By the looks of it, Kate can’t either. It looks like it might be a gown event
Do you guys really think there something going on with Rose and Cain?
I heard David spends a lot of time in Paris and he maybe Bi, but he is wealthy or is he?
They might be in an open relationship, Rose and her husband I mean. It’s how the aristocracy rolls (no shade from me), the idea of an exclusive, unbreakable marriage bond is really middle class (no shade either).
Khate is out of her depth on multiple levels here.
A peeing contest indeed. The circus and all its clowns are not taking a break in entertaining. Things are starting to get interesting.
Wow, William really likes his women thin, doesn’t he? Rose has always had a tiny figure but here she is practically a sylph. The dress and heels are fine, they suit her and the occasion but that little funereal plop of fabric/veil on her head screams “LET’S GET THIS OVER WITH.” She crushed it at the State Banquet with the Cholmondeley tiara, though, it’s gorgeous and her hair, makeup and dress were all on point.
I think the renewed prominence of this particular family isn’t just about keeping your enemies close, it’s also about establishing them as Camilla and Charles’ ultimate hold/insurance policy over the Waleses. Camilla knows from side pieces, Rose knows how to play the aristo game and who knows what could happen in the future post-Charles? Camilla and Rose could strike a bargain to ensure William takes good care of both of them or the Wales’ marriage goes kablooey very publicly….
I saw a photo on the internet yesterday that the Hanburys all came to Camilla’s daughter’s wedding. So Cams isn’t just reeling in the Hanburys now, they are longtime friends. It does not look that Camilla has protecting Kate from royal gossip on her top ten to-do list for her reign.
Interesting…question is, metaphorically speaking will Rose be Philip’s Lady Penny, or Charles’ Camilla? Only time will tell!
This is a blurb from the Harpers Bazar article
Rose’s family holds ties with the monarchy that precede her. Her maternal grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, served as one of the bridesmaids at the 1947 wedding of then-Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten.
I don’t want to sound awful but I don’t understand why Rose Hancock is called or considered a great beauty .
There I’ve said it !
So, I think she wears her clothes well. She generally always seems comfortable in what she’s wearing. She has a sense of style and carries it well. That said, her posture is atrocious. I want her to pull her shoulders up and back.
@Jais, I don’t think I have especially noticed Rose’s posture before today. It is terrible! Otherwise she generally looks lovely. I like the sleeve detail on her dress, but not so sure about the front.
I think she is striking – or maybe just interesting is the right word? Like she’s not gorgeous but I think she holds people’s attention.
I also think she has a great sense of style, its not always my taste but she wears her clothes very well, they do not wear her.
Maybe a lot of people wear those shoes just because they’re cute shoes? I don’t understand the obsession with copying in the press. I’m kind of confused by that black fishnet hat thing on Rose at the coronation. I mean, was she “copying” Kate’s funeral look there? In all seriousness, it was an odd choice for anything that isn’t a funeral. Also Charlotte’s coronation concert dress looked a little like Rose’s blouse here, could have also been a copy!
I think she’s probably not very photogenic (and she was a model). She has a weak chin which doesn’t look good in pictures but looks fine in person. If she is queen of the toffs she must be very witty and charismatic irl.
Afterwards she has that slightly disheveled aristo look (like Anne). Kate doesn’t have it, she’s too middle class.
Witty and charismatic is Rose to a T.
Check out her instagram – it’s gorgeous, and she interacts with her followers (I know because she has interacted with me and I don’t know her personally and have never met her).
@ Persephone — what is her instagram account? I can’t figure out the real one!
@Manda its the Houghton Hall IG. rose does have a personal IG but she rarely posts on it (its sometimes set to private, sometimes not.)
The insta is houghton_hall.
Very classy. She also features David foundly in it too. We can speculate on their marriage but they do seem to have a real friendship.
I don’t understand it either. She has practically no chin! But maybe that is more common in the UK and they don’t notice it?
@Ellie71 – I don’t think she is beautiful at all. Photos of her when she was younger show her as young and attractive. She’s thin so you’d think she would wear clothes well but she doesn’t. Her posture is terrible-just awful.
She has a very pre-Raphaelite look, but most women in those paintings aren’t exactly animated either.
The media doesn’t seem to publish photos of her smiling very much, and in my opinion her smile is beautiful.
Ellie71: I am with you there. Rose is not a step up in looks from Kate. What she does have a leg up on is bearing. She reeks aristo!. She at least appears accomplished. But beauty? Nah! Meh at best.
Team Rose. 🍿🍿🍿
Yeah, me too. I heard Rose speaking and saw her country home. This woman has taste and brain, it seems. Though her connection to Willy, if true, is the proof to the contrary.
Her connection to William (if true…lol) to me is proof of her brains, at least. We just received very public evidence of how far being the mistress of the Prince of Wales can take you!
I think if Kate was copying anything with her coronation headband or whatever you call it, it was Queen Elizabeth’s maids of honor from her coronation. Very similar look.
Rose Hanbury, aristocrat that she is, must curse the day she drunkely took pity on William and agreed to peg him alongside Rocksavage.
It made her a target to an arrivist´s clumsy attempt of erevenge and she is now being mentioend by the riff raff.
Wow! Where did that come from?
Kate’s head piece is TACKY! The Mistress are bold as F in Britain!
Rose –
Copy cating shoes – check
Dress with ‘Pussy Bow’ – check
Rubbing Keen’s Nose in it while barely trying – CHECKMATE!
In certain photos and from certain angles Rose looks utterly beautiful. I love what she wore, and I hope she was trolling Kate the troll with those heels.
Who wore it better?
Rose Hanbury every time
I want to know more about Rose’s outfit as it’s gorgeous. The black detailing on the sleeves is beautiful.
Slightly off topic. Charlotte’s head dress was sweet and just the right amount of kitsch. Kate’s head piece reminds me too much of the decorations that would end up on 1980s wedding dresses… The big mountains of fabric that were created to copy Diana’s dress. Lots of fabric then many many fabric lace flowers added with crystals … So over the top.
One of the most popular selling postcards in the Tate Gallery is David Hockney’s ‘Mr and Mrs Clark and Percy’. Ossie Clark was a handful but he was a genius at dressmaking. Both RH’s dress and the one Mrs. Clark is wearing in that portrait are solid colours but Celia Birtwell collaborated with her husband with very distinctive, colourful floral textile designs.
They were a dynamic duo in the 60s & 70s but did divorce as Ossie’s lifestyle became too erratic and difficult. Birtwell still designs and does collabs with stores using the vintage designs.
Some people ruin OC gowns, taking them apart to figure out the pattern construction and still can’t figure it out, he was amazing.
I love good gossip but please, this shoe thing is ridiculous. Are aquazurras rare or hard to find? I find it hard to believe anyone was copying anyone
Of course two people are allowed to wear the same shoes, but look at it this way – Kate and Rose both know the nature of the press, and they know what the coverage will be like if they happen to wear the same thing. If they wanted to avoid this kind of copycat, who wore it better coverage then they would simply avoid wearing the item. That doesn’t mean that Kate or Rose can never ever wear Aquazurra heels, but for Kate to wear two pairs basically back to back that Meghan has previously worn makes it clear that her copying is intentional, and the same goes for Rose wearing the same heels after Kate wearing them became a news story in the same week. If Rose had worn them months after the fact, no big deal. Days later? That’s so easily avoidable and therefore intentional.
This is presupposing that either actually knew what the other was wearing, or cares about this kind of coverage. Again, I just find this so hard to believe. Maybe she has them and just likes them and doesn’t care at all that Kate ever wore them, which seems a lot more likely
Rose has a weak chin but because her features are otherwise quite strong, it doesn’t make her look as genetically watered-down as a lot of other English Toffs tend to. I think she is striking. She does kind of slouch, but it goes with her “IDGAF” air and effortless style. She doesn’t have to stand up straight; she’s got enough money and status to keep her aloft.
I don’t know what’s up with the shoes. Is it true they are the rare “comfortable heel?” I have yet to find one that isn’t a wedge! I don’t know how women stand in those things for hours.
Anyway, I hope this story has wings. I’m living for the gossip.
Stop trying to make fleek happen.
I got real 1940’s vibe from Rose’s outfit. I have pictures of various family members from that time and they very much dressed like that. I especially loved the veil over the face. Vintage and classic.
I think Rose is beautiful, not the way “beautiful” is called today, but she has that certain something. She has her own unique style and the money to do it her way and carries it off completely. IF she is W’s side piece, she’s certainly slumming (in my opinion)
I follow her Insta and have also had her interact with me (to my total surprise)
What is her insta account, I can’t figure out which is her, thank you!
I don’t know how anyone could support Rose. She is a toff who did nothing to get where she is and she is a side piece! And picking on Kate for being middle class does not fly. I want to see the middle class represented! Disliking Kate for how she treated Meghan or her work ethic is fair game. But Rose is like Camilla. I will never support a cheater.
she has not brought any middle class values with her. she acts like she’s ashamed of where she came from, which, I know that class is such a thing over there, but still. I feel bad for kate sometimes but then I remember she’s a nasty piece of work
Yes and no. Rose is also a side chick and I agree I don’t support her. As far as we know however, she was not in the background picking out Kate for William because she thought Kate could be easily manipulated. Kate was almost a decade older than Diana when she married into the rf and knew the score.
As someone observed on Twitter, this was the side chick making her presence known at an event celebrating the elevation of a side chick.
Rose saw Kate trolling Meghan by wearing those gorgeous shoes, so she pulled them out of her closet to troll Kate. Rose knows she has power and decided to wield it.
Whether she saw them on Meghan or not I think Rose got them bc she likes them. I think Kate got them bc she’s a creepy stalker.
David looking downward at Rose’s feet asking, “New shoes?”
Those Aquazurras are very “in” right now, so it’s possible Rose already owned them, but it’s f*cking weird. Like, they’re all very f*cking weird. I really wonder if, removed from all of this, Harry is starting to realize something about the absolute insanity of toxic families. You really don’t have the objectivity until you’re out, sometimes.
She has terrible taste in men but I actually like her. I hope to see more stories about Rose. I think she has great style, doesn’t look haggard and pisses of Kate which makes her ok in my book.
Honestly I think this was more a mind-f*ck” for Kate than Meghan. I think Rose purposely copied Kate because Kate is known to steal her style from every other woman – including Rose. And making it something that Kate stole from Meghan makes it even more of a burn IMO. Like b- you don’t even have your own style for someone to steal from. I frankly love that she’s getting trolled by Will’s side piece. It’s what she deserves.
Hard agree.
I agree with all who say its on purpose and yes to eagle eye above who spotted charlottes/ next day concert in black and white dress (not the most flattering color on her). Kate is trolling back to both Rose and *Camilla!
e.g. Note at the coronation Concert that Kate is wearing that (ugly 🙂 jewelry in white and gold, that Camilla has been wearing as bracelet etc the last few year! (paste marketing :Van Cleef & Arpels in the four-leaf clover-inspired Alhambra® jewelry collection) … i have never seen Kate wear that before BUT i see it on Camillas arm all the time.
Also remember what good friends Camilla and fam is with Rose and her parents/family -for decades. absolutely Marchioness Rose is trolling Kate with the white/black dress and aquazzura shoes. this Rose could choose to wear any dress or shoes to the Coronation given her money and access. But Rose chose those shoes and that color outfit.
My one question is Rose trolling Meghan also.. IMO probably given that shes such good friends with the rottwieler.
Again I believe rose and David want press. This weekend seemed like a pr campaign.
I’m skeptical of an affair. I believe rose and David can go all out because David is gay so there are no feelings involved. This whole thing is weird but rose is weird. She either goes for the most powerful guy, lowhanging fruit, or someone no one else wants. Her and her sister chasing around ANY guy in their social bracket.
Rose is making Camilla look good. Rose is actually invited to less things than camilla!!
Rose has been trying since her teens to make a name for herself. This is crazy. Now she has resorted to harrassing Kate or trying to get in the tabloids off of footwear.
Who is Rose? The next Queen of England.
I hope Rose starts copykeening Khate relentlessly and then steals her husband. I’m sorry, but if Kate doesn’t deserve some “what goes around, comes around,” who does? I don’t see Rose as petty and mean as Khate, but if she likes Willy? All bets are off. Go Rose. Copy every detail in every motherf-cking outfit of Kate’s. See how Kate likes the bullying when SHE is the victim.