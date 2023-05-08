Why were Prince William & Kate late to the coronation at Westminster Abbey?

Pretty much every newspaper and tabloid used the coronation to write about the falling out between Prince William and Prince Harry. They arrived separately, with Harry walking into Westminster Abbey alongside his York cousins and their husbands (Edo Mapelli Mozzi even briefly put his arm around Harry as they walked in, a supportive gesture which did not go unnoticed) while William arrived (late) with Kate, Charlotte and Louis. The New York Times, People Magazine, the Daily Mail, everyone had their own spin on “the brothers did not interact.” The differences in the reporting was whether that refusal to acknowledge one another was purely driven by William’s incandescent rage, or whether royal reporters noted that Harry didn’t even seem interested in acknowledging William whatsoever.
So, in lieu of some breaking-news about what was really going on behind-the-scenes (I think we can safely assume that the brothers ignored each other publicly and privately), let’s focus on the other part of this – why were William and Kate so late to the coronation? They were supposed to be at the Abbey before Charles’s coach arrived. All of that made it into the Times as well:
Where were the Waleses? In the down-to-the-minute choreography of Saturday’s coronation, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had been expected to arrive outside Westminster Abbey at roughly 10:45 a.m. They would be among the last guests to enter the church before the stars of the show, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Instead, Charles and Camilla pulled up to the abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and then, rather awkwardly, did not alight. Instead, the royal couple stayed put for about five minutes, as cameras caught an aide conferring with a perplexed-looking Charles about the apparent delay.
Were William and Kate running late? Or was it that the king’s coach had arrived early? None of the hundreds of journalists loitering by the broadcast booths outside Buckingham Palace seemed to know for sure. But for a while, it seemed the Waleses were AWOL.
“We frankly expected to see them before this moment,” Savannah Guthrie of NBC told her “Today” show viewers, although William and Catherine were always scheduled to be among the latest arrivals. “So we will see how all this unfolds.”
Eventually, a car zipped up and deposited William and Catherine and their children — George, Charlotte and Louis — at the abbey. There was no immediate comment from the relevant parties, and so the reporters were left to speculate. Some TV commentators said they recognized in William and Catherine the harried faces of parents who had just been corralling a brood. Others raised the prospect of a traffic jam, although the surrounding streets had been cleared of cars.
Hours later, it remained unclear if the Waleses had technically been delayed at all. But it wouldn’t be a royal occasion without some gossip.
As everyone noted on Saturday, William and Kate had the look of two people who had fought in the car ride. And I do believe that they were late rather than “Charles was early.” His arrival had been timed and planned out to the very second. By all accounts, he arrived exactly when he was supposed to, and then his heir made him wait. My guess is that it’s getting harder and harder for William and Kate to “arrive together” for events when they clearly don’t live together.
CB posted this – Charles waiting for William and Kate, and he looked like he was mad as hell.
Charles looks like he's pissed off? I know he's probably practicing his speech but still pic.twitter.com/oZx06uotVD
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 6, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
158 Responses to “Why were Prince William & Kate late to the coronation at Westminster Abbey?”
They radiated misery at this event. I have no idea why they were late. There is so much dysfunction with these two and their entire team that it could literally be anything.
They indeed looked miserable. Considering how Keen preens and guffaws at funerals and memorials she should have been in fine form for a coronation. Why so serious?
I wouldn’t be shocked if this was a power move on her part, ensuring she had all eyes on her for her entrance. It’s ballsy to make the king wait outside in a carriage for you, but she is literally shameless.
i guess she flubbed that with all the cameras being directed away, and then she had to walk in the rain since he coach was at the entrance. if planned, it played out stupidly
They looked way happier at granny’s funeral
Why yes they did.
@kaiser that’s exactly what I thought
@hamsterjam jep, they couldn’t wait to get the multi-million dollar duchy
And the video with charly is just hilarious!! 😂😂😂😂😂
As said before: someone pointed out that it looked like they had a fight and I can certainly believe that. Although I think that it was rather before they left the house instead of in the car/carriage. However, i also would believe that they would be late on purpose. Just to annoy Charles
I wonder whether Rose’s being in the cathedral was more worrisome to them both, particularly Kate, than we’ve given credit. I was never convinced that William and Rose were a thing at the start, but have come round to it more lately – so imagine an ex/current fling, sitting behind you and watching your every move. Perhaps a reason for strong words before getting to the venue?
There is also footage that looks like they were arguing in the carriage ride back to BP – he’s talking and she’s glaring at him.
The Guardian reported a lip reader:
A lip reader for Sky News said that Charles complained: “We can never be on time. Yes I’m … This is a negative. There’s always something … This is boring,” Charles said during the tense buildup to his coronation.
Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, the bishop of Chelmsford, said on Saturday outside Saint Margaret’s church next to the abbey that there were a couple of hiccups.
“There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan,” she said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”
William and Kate were due to arrive at 10.45am, while Charles and Camilla’s arrival had been set for 10.53am in the carefully organised schedule, planned months in advance.
So interesting!
Interestingly, “We can never be on time … There’s always something … This is boring” could very easily have been, “Will and Kate are never on time … There’s always something … This is bollocks.”
Pretty sure even an “expert” lip reader might get those phrases confused.
@PunkPrincess “This is bollocks” seems much more likely than “this is boring.” Great catch!
I’m positive in there somewhere he said “I worked bloody hard” … he was MAD.
I have a theory which could be completely nuts which is that they were fighting (not unusual), but then they had to do video takes for their new Instagram social media manager of them all leaving the house, getting into the car etc and that led to the additional delay
Yes!!! I saw their fan cam footage of leaving for the event they swiftly posted to IG after the coronation ended. I suspect the filming ran late and started the chain reaction of getting behind schedule. Can you imagine if Harry & Meghan were late bc they were filming for social media? It would be all that’s talked about today. But yet, because it’s Will and Kate there’s nothing to tell.
@Mary that’s exactly what that was, they were too busy copykeeing H and M trying to shoot a mini documentary. It’s even on their social media pgs, clips of it, now the question of course is whether or not the media will take them to task like they did H and M. Then again we all know the answer to that.
100% this.They were late because they were making they little insta fan cam special.Then argued and he knew Chuck will be not happy and he will pay for it. They embarrassed him in front of the world on the biggest day of his life.
William was with his Camilla the night before, and arrived late to Kate’s/Adelaide, but it didn’t matter because Kate was getting her hair done still and her I Can’t Believe It’s Not Tiara wasn’t fully bedazzled yet. So arguments ensued and they made the kids sit between them in the car.
I might be the only one here with this opinion but I find Kate’s headpiece ridiculous. It’s just over the top and too much. I prefer Charlotte’s who had a single band. I also think the headpiece would have looked better had she worn it with her hair loose.
I’m with you. Something smaller would have looked pretty and more appropriate. This headpiece underscores that Buttons was big mad that she couldn’t wear one of the royal tiaras.
Looks ridiculous, but matched her shiny polyester robe.
Hyacinth Bucket would have loved Kate’s Not a Tiara!
oh no, I’m with you Chloe. I thought it was ridiculous. i said this yesterday but i also just found it embarrassing for her. Like….if you can’t wear a tiara, don’t wear a fake tiara on your head. It just looks desperate.
I totally agree. It’s extremely tacky. When none of the other women are in tiaras, you can’t wear a headpiece like this without it screaming, “LOOK AT MEEEEE!”
The headpiece gives off “I really wanted to wear a tiara so I am wearing this instead” vibes.
“All Hail Caesar!” LMAO
Thank you, I needed a good laugh on this Monday morning. “I can’t believe it’s not Tiara” indeed! I can’t believe they weren’t allowed to wear a real one. For cripe’s sake, Camilla was going to have the best “headpiece”—why should she be petty about what everyone else was wearing???
I’m trying to come up with a nickname for this faux tiara thing. Right now I think Tiara lite might work.
It’s her own personal tinfoil tiara!
The crown looks more impressive when there is a sea of tiaras. When all the other ladies are in normal hats, it just looks weird.
I’m going to call it a “Fiara” and it SUCH an obvious FU to the ‘don’t-wear-a-tiara’ rule. Between that and the late arrival, I’m sure Pa and Camz are livid. There’s going to be soooo much leaking and briefing now that this frippery is over.
Party Pieces X SHEIN faux applique crown
Kate also seemed kind of…sedated as well. I don’t say that out of cruelty or to necessarily be mean. A huge event like this with my social anxiety, I’d be sedated too, so it takes one to know one. At first I thought she looked sad in the photos then upon a second look at the photos I realized Kate had a familiar benzo stare going on.
I hate to say this, but your observation may very well be plausible and explains the how she was at the coronation vs the concert.
“I can’t believe it’s not a Tiara” needs to be trademarked!
The premium upgrade will come with a Bedazzler and extra rhinestones?
Thanks for the laugh @That’snotok
I’m with Becks1- she was told not to wear a tiara, so she wore a massive imitation tiara.
The one thing the royals are good for is timing events like these with military precision. So this was highly unusual and should be talked about more.
It can’t be because of traffic because they cleared the roads for this occasion.
Maybe Louis was throwing a tantrum. Maybe Will and Kate were fighting or throwing tantrums. Who knows.
William and Kate has form for arriving late. They also did it when Liz was the Monarch.
Well, when there have never been any consequences for your actions…
You are right ArtHistorian. I recall there was an event where QEII had to wait for them to finally arrive. I also recall that the TopCEO was very late for an engagement with Queen Margrethe during that pseudo-work tour she did in Denmark.
The one that comes to mind for me was that they left the Queen waiting for Easter service in Windsor. I will say this, QE2 was punctual to a fault, and took her church seriously. Of all the things to be late for, Easter shouldn’t have been one of them. The Queen was actually waiting outside St. George’s Chapel for them. Kate has zero reason to be late for anything, not with all the help she has.
This event was so messy I wouldn’t be all that surprised if they had been given the wrong arrival time.
The king waiting in the carriage for his heir to arrive…..yikes. he just should have entered and they could have slipped William in a side door, lmao.
there is really no excuse for their tardiness. Wrangling children? well there were just the two at that point and again, they have nannies. TRAFFIC??? really? Traffic? Like the roads weren’t cleared from KP to the Abbey? (I’m assuming they got ready at KP but maybe not.) I mean there just really isn’t an excuse beyond “they didn’t care enough to be there on time.”
The video they filmed prior to leaving shows them at KP.
Let’s leave poor scapegoat in waiting Louis out of this, he’s just a rambunctious 5 year old. His father is clearly the designated tantrum taker of the family (until an adult Louis decks his adult brother).
KP put out a video of them leaving KP and entering the car with their full attire on, including the kids. I strongly suspect that filming this video delayed their arrival because they have police riders clearing out their route so traffic is not an issue for them.
I’m not ruling out that the video was filmed later than it should have been because of some were at different locations but whatever the reason, there was clearly a fight about running late when they got in the car.
FYI another reason why we know they were late is confirmed in the programme for the coronation because it lists W and K arriving prior to the king and queen and doing it while the audience remains seated. But as we saw on that day, they ended up following in after Charles and Camilla.
If this was a delay of a minute or two, they would still have been able to keep to the original order. They changed it because the delay was too much.
Maybe they needed four takes like Dan Wootton.
What I don’t understand is the people planning this. Why didn’t they allow 15 to 20 minutes for Will & Kate. When they know they are always late. This just shows they are incompetent at their jobs. Or Kate did it on purpose to make a big entrance.
One would think, will all the clowns they have around them to help get this circus together, they could get this moment right. They looked miserable at this event and it was not due to Prince Henry being there. Although Kate did look and dance at the concert, she was stone faced at the coronation.
She had to wear her party pieces fake tiara with the bedazzled sparkles on it, that’s why she was so pissy. Also I’m sure W got one look at the headpiece and threw a fit. It was tacky after all.
These events are timed to precision unless something absolutely unavoidable happens. Some think maybe Louis had a tantrum, they should have made the difficult decision to leave him and not keep the King waiting. Shameless Pair.
Last minute tantrum from Peg. Probably not happy about kneeling to Charles and reading his notes live in front of cameras. Needed to get is incandescent rage under control and holding up Chuckles was just a bonus.
How long before they blame Harry?
“Walking into the abbey seeing the brother who was supposed to stay as his physical and mental punching bag was the hardest thing W ever had to do!
“Sources reveal Prince W was so angry about Harry’s presence he found it difficult to leave the house on time”
LOL. Thanks, that made me giggle.
They were too busy filming their infomercials and reshooting shots. No, but seriously, why did they both show up with faces of absolute thunder after making King Tampon WAIT?! Obviously the press won’t dare delve into this because Harry wearing a Dior suit is clearly a much bigger crime than making the King wait in his golden carriage. They are a pathetic pair of individuals.
Literally that was my first thought when I saw their little reels. That was why they were late (perfect angles and reshoots) and to even post them like it was some big thing is frankly a bit insulting to Charles.
They made this whole coronation about them. Tacky and insulting.
Yeah, the way they released that cute little video after having already been late.
They were filming their little movie beforehand coming out of Kensington Palace and getting into their car. And judging by the scowls on Burger King’s face and the Cheshire Cat grin on Kate’s face, it seemed like it was all her idea. Kate probably wanted to review the footage and do several retakes, just in case. Guaranteed this is why they were late and I think it was why Burger King was afraid to look his King in the eye when pledging to be his limbs and liege.
Yes this video was definitely the reason. And I think the developing story is them doing these videos about the coronation and excluding the guy who is being celebrated from them. (There is a concert video where it’s William mostly and a bit of kate and the kids but no Charles. ).
I saw that video and thought it was the weirdest thing! No Charles? He is the King, it was his concert. so strange. Also, through his misery Charles tried to look like a sweet Dad by saying ‘my boy’ when William kissed his cheek. So ridiculous. It is such a strange family with the hierarchy. He doesn’t care about them.
The Fail had a hit piece yesterday that said Chuck was 5 mins early and said it was all his fault the Wails were late as they couldn’t over take the procession which is bull shit – they should have left the palace BEFORE Chuck and its clear they left after him.
There were several news outlets saying that the Wails were supposed to have been already seated when Chuck arrived and that they were due to arrive after the Edinburgh’s. Their late arrival meant that the procession had to be shuffled to accommodate them so that they could take their seats. I wrongly thought they were part of the procession with Charlotte and Louis but they were not.
The rest of the RF were in their seats for a good 10mins before Chuck arrived – they should have been there with the rest of the family.
This was a deliberate power move – my money is on Waity being the reason they were late. Remember she has a long history of making them late for events, remember she made TQ wait outside St George’s chapel for them.
Both things are true – the Wails were late and Chuck was early. He was also early to the concert last night.
The fact that this has now become news means that someone ran to the Fail to throw Chuck under the bus – this will not go unanswered.
DF reporting to the people in the back that KC was over eager to be crowned? LOL.
EDIT: I have just seen the KP twitter feed and the video of the Wails leaving for the coronation – THEY LEFT FROM KP. Begs the questions why didn’t they leave from BP as from what i can gather the rest of the RF did. Judging by the look on Peggy’s face he knew they were late – Waity was mugging for all she was worth.
This is what’s really confusing me – why didn’t they all get ready at and leave from BP, Clarence House or St James palace. KP added in a whole other level of complexity.
It was never her plan to arrive on time. Nor Williams either for that matter. The plan, for THEM was to be late so that they could walk in behind camzilla and Charlie, so they could be sure they got maximum exposure. They argued because botox barbie wanted to wear that ridiculous, tacky head gear, to try and show Rose just (who I am), William saw it and told her to put it BACK ON THE WALL, where it was being used as a curtain tie back. Harry looked up as his father entered and thought “christ they have been arguing AGAIN! Grinned to himself because he looked smart and not like a clown gone mad in the dress up box. The war of the waleses in right of the scale now, and how William must have been gutted to see his Rose looking so elegant and classy, while he and his wife looked like they were preparing to be shot from a cannon
@Mary Pester — A curtain tie-back! Preparing to be shot from a cannon! LOLZ! You’re on the mark today my girl! This was Khate’s big FU — she almost certainly did this on purpose because, as per usual, she wanted to be the centre of attention. You could see it in her face — she had this sly, evil smirk on as she entered W Abbey. She looked exactly like my cat when he’s about to attack me. She knew exactly what she was doing but this is going to come back and bite her on the a$$. Let the wars begin!
I read an article that it said in the order of service: The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive and process to their seats and are seated. Next: Arrival of King and Queen.
So Kate and Will clearly missed out on their big moment to have the cameras on them and their darling boy and darling girl as they processed in. I’m sure they were looking forward to lording it over Third-Row-Harry. Can you imagine? All that scheming and planning and boom! No moment. All they got was an Instagram Reel that is not getting as much attention as Harry’s hanger.
Charles may have been early but I do not believe for a second that there was not communication between his team and the Waleses. No I don’t think W was texting his father nonstop but I am sure the staffers were in communication to make sure everything was timed perfectly. W&k just didn’t care.
Also it was important that they arrived first as George was one of Chucks pages.
So Wank would need to first find George’s place and get him ready and then find their seats along with Charlotte and Louis.
So whichever way this is painted they were late, because they needed at least 5-10 mins to settle their three children into their roles and seat themselves.
I think a few things went wrong:
– The IG filming required more than 1 take which likely just unsettled Louis
– WanK had a row about something – possibly the ‘headpiece’
– Will was not sure about the ‘kind of’ Tiara and possibly there was an even bigger less ambiguous head piece which Will then had to demand be switched out for the SHEIN piece.
– The distance from KP was a killer as everyone has said. I will never understand why they chose to travel in from KP when BP and St James are just round the corner and security arrangements and the route would have been better squared off.
Again I would complain about the people in charge. If they were all supposed to arrive at certain times. Then why didn’t they all meet up in one place and then leave from there. That would make sure they all got there when they were supposed to. The only thing the Royal family has to use as being relevant. Is there ability to throw these large celebrations for the world to see. This is just showing that they can’t even do that anymore.
Haven’t there always been rumors about K being late to things? That would be likely to cause a quarrel with W. I bet there won’t be millions of articles about it being “disrespectful” like there would be for other family members.
When Kate was in Denmark last year was was consistently late. She even made her host, Queen Margrethe II, wait. She has no manners – but she must be really brazen to do this, or there’s something seriously wrong with her.
Maybe this is her way of having some control over the public/royal side of her life? She doesn’t want to be ordered around so this is her passive-aggressive push-back.
No one in the Middleton family has manners – kHate has a superiority complex, she thinks cause she married into the British RF that makes her more important than everyone else, even other royals.
Being consistently late is a narc power move – its about control and getting all the attention. She’ll get a kick out of making people wait for her – makes her feel important.
@equality, but this time it was camera angles don’t
William and Kate always abide by their own slow and lazy schedule. Why would they change for the coronation? They released their own pretentious footage of them departing, so maybe they were busy hamming it up for that. Or maybe they fought. Or maybe Kate had to add more fake flowers to her bizarre headpiece. Who knows. It was hilarious that KCIII was so pissed off. Note that Harry arrived exactly on time, all the way from California and likely jet lagged, but still looking more fab than anyone.
Sooo many possibilities! Maybe Kate needed more time in front of the mirror practicing her intimidating “head turned to the side” pose.
I think it was Kate, as well. She’s a bag of nerves, and probably dressed and redressed until the point everyone wanted to scream.
The way Harry greeted his cousins that morning indicates that that was the first time they were all greeting him. So I’m glad that that meant that he hadn’t even seen W before or after, therefore denying W the chance to physically abuse and verbally accost him again.
They’ were probably because of their desperado home made bts film.
We’ll probably here about it in the leaking wars in the coming days though
Also lmao, all that scheming and leaking to in the end @)not get your tiara moment and b) be shoved towards the end of the balcony. Good. Fight amongst yourselves. That’s what you deserve
The wales may have been late but Charles was early. By six minutes. His planned arrival time were in program.
I’m curious as to why once they were there Charles processed in before him. Why didn’t he wait and let them take their seats? Instead, in a breach of protocol (jump on that rota!) the Waleses followed the king.
Nah, William and Kate were late because they were filming a reel for Instagram.
What was Charles supposed to do once his carriage was at the carpet? He couldn’t be seen backing up. I mean. There’s no way around this kind of screw up.
Wait Charles actually did process in before them?? LOLOL. I wasn’t watching that part live so didn’t realize that.
The procession was already in place for Chucks arrival – it would have looked really bad for the Wails to flounce ahead of the King to take their seats. Plus I like to think being denied their big entrance alone was punishment for being late. Make no mistake they were late and they knew it – they clearly fought about it in the car ride there based on their thunder faces while they were waiting outside.
Geez, I feel for those children.
Someone up thread said that the schedule was for the Wales’ to arrive at 10:45 am and King Charles & Camilla at 10:53 am. That’s eight minutes later. Even if Charles arrived six minutes early that would still have been two minutes after William and Kate should have been there. This is 100% on William and Kate.
She looks like she’s about to break into her villain song in that last photo goodness. Unless Camilla decides to drop some info we’ll probably never know, but they do look like it’s harder and harder to appear next to each other in public without grimacing. I don’t understand how they have people under their spell as a happy couple.
Speaking as a mom: I consider it really hard to be on time. We were invited to a christening recently and despite careful planning, arrived the minute before it started. Two wired yet tired kids, bit of dolling the grownups up, and one explosive diaper.
But at the same time, I have to admit that with W + K, it might have also been a question of priorities. Don’t think it was the hair, reckon that would have been done early in the morning. I think it was the filming behind the scenes. With three kids to shepherd out of the house, that might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.
You may find it hard to arrive places on time as a mom, but that’s because you’re getting yourself ready while getting your kids ready. It’s a lot, you only have two hands, and kids get themselves messy as fast as you can clean them up.
These two, on the other hand, have a team of people getting each of them ready separately, and an army of people getting the kids ready. Think about how much faster you could get out the door with just one extra set of hands.
(Excellent) point taken.
You don’t have staff of dozens helping you and your kids get out the door. I really doubt W&K were hands on with the kids as they got decked out for the coronation … they have “the help” for that. And George seems like he was already with the other pages. I don’t buy the kids held them up. I think you’re right — it more likely had to do with getting perfect shots for the social media accounts.
W&K would barely have been getting ready alongside the kids, let alone hustling them out the door. The amount of staff that would have been on hand for the morning is huge.
Also, I’m sure you’re not filming Reels for Instagram when you leave your home.
They are all really just hereditary influencers anyways. Late getting the wigs and polishing the dome while trying to get that sweet content out for relevance!
Speaking as someone whose friends have small to small-ish kids, I say not even a team of 50 can control kids under 10 at all times. If they suddenly need to go to the toilet, they need to go. What are you goingt to do, not let them go? George doesn’t seem to love public events in general so who knows what that was like. Charlotte actually seems like the only one who is somewhat fine with all of it and can sit still. And it might actually be worse if it’s the staff getting the kids ready.
I have no idea why they were late but it’s entirely reasonable to assume it was the kids.
If that’s the case then why bother with filming the video nonsense? If you are already running late then get a move on. Either these people are incompetent or extremely rude. Or both.
Because we’re living in the time of social media. That’s not optional these days if you want to hang on to relevance.
Wasn’t George already there? Didn’t he go separately as the other pages did? He had to be with Gramps to help carry the train.
As a mom, I also agree, BUT they have an entire team of people. I would never be late if I had a team of nannies to get the kids ready and a team to do all my dressing, hair, and makeup.
Yes, but you don’t have Nannie’s and a team helping you get ready. And, George and Charlotte are old enough to take care of themselves to an extent. Maybe not to get camera ready for millions, but they’re an age and maturity to not undo everything while they wait to leave.
Louis is definitely a wild card, but again, there’s a literal team of nannies to distract him for long enough to get ready and probably not mess things up. There’s also enough people around the grown ups to tell them what time it is that there’s almost no reasons for being late.
I mean their whole responsibility was get there on time, walk in funny outfits down an aisle, and successfully sit in those capes.
It was definitely strange and made Chuck incandescent with penrage in his fancy chariot. There could be million things that caused it; I can imagine some wardrobe emergency or one of the kids throwing a tantrum. Still, it was such a nails on the blackboard moment.
Maybe there were held up filming that video for their social media. Where Charles, Camilla are never seen and even Kate is often barely visible. It’s all about Wills.
I know it’s easy to blame Kate (wrestling that small animal onto her head and securing the arts and craft tiara was surely no small task!) but I think it was just as likely a William power move to avoid being in any proximity to Harry’s entrance.
Travelling with BASHER looks like the second hardest thing Kate has had to do, doesn’t it? Basher looks like his choice is for a slimmed down marriage with her safely locked far, far away from him and no joint appearances after the Chubbly!
In my family we have one couple perpetually late to things, including photos taken at important occasions. We finally got in the habit of telling them, this is the time. Be there, or miss it. They knew WandK are always late, they should have just told them be on time for once because this time we will not accommodate you, we will make you wait in a dimly lit corner until there is a convenient moment to slip you into your seats.
The Wails missed their big arrival photo op at the Abbey and were stuck in the middle of the procession where they couldn’t be seen and were ignored by the media – all eyes were on Chuck and Cams not these 2 twits.
kHate will be fuming she missed her big entrance – she does love a good entrance does that one.
Oh my gawd…the piano music from Balimort’s Instareel is KILLING ME.
My mother, who can see no wrong with anything William and Kate do, claimed they were probably late because they had to spend the morning getting the kids dressed. As if they didn’t have an army of help getting them all ready!!!
They were probably late because they were spending time filming that promo video of them leaving KP.
The fact that the king had to sit there, in the rain, in his silly golden carriage, waiting at the red carpet for people who were late and now messed up the procession because he couldn’t very well have his carriage BACK UP or leave to go around again to put it right, is beyond pathetic. He looked livid, because he knew he looked ridiculous waiting for his heir while miserable rain pelted his prohibitively expensive gold carriage.
This whole event was about stagecraft and they couldn’t even get the arrival and procession right.
It’s annoying reading comments that suggest these things happen, because no, they really don’t. This whole event was stage managed down to the second by people working behind the scenes with ear lines communicating the every move of each working part.
So the question is, why didn’t the king’s carriage delay itself somehow since they had to have known the sales were late. If Charles just pushed on feeling entitled, he made (another) really bad decision.
Power move on Chuckles part would have been to walk straight ina d let WanK embarrass themselves arriving g after the ceremony started
That probably would have been better, and force them to use another entrance. But then they’d be taking eyes from him as they entered. He really had his “big moment” screwed by them.
I am so glad this is over, mainly because it’s been Kate’s triumphant, or so she thinks, weekend of glory. Her smugness has riled me so much. I had a friend over last night, very glamorous ex model in her 70s, total monarchist. She said three very interesting things: 1) Kate Middleton wouldn’t make it thru a model agency door, she is “so bloody ordinary and it was a good job the really beautiful women were seated well away from her”; 2) they need to flog this moment because it’s downhill from here if they don’t watch it; 3) This will come back to bite Kate in the bum, because something is going to creep out the woodwork – no one is built up this high, in the UK, without a tumble back down, hard.
@Sparrow, I said the same thing upthread — this will come back to bite Khate in the butt big time. In a week or so Queen Concubine is going to start leaking. This was Khate’s big chance to behave herself and garner some good will, but her inner narcissist took control. Bad move, her marriage is now almost certainly doomed as not only did it make HER look bad, it made Willnot look bad. This was a direct insult to C&C, and when Willnot took the knee in front of King Pa, the tension between the two of them was palpable.
I saw a clip of that moment online from the BBC. I assume it was Nicholas Witchell talking but it was awkward. He kept going on about how the wales were supposed to be there already and no I’m knew where they were. I wondered if for a split second people wondered if the wales might just completely bail.
I have been saying for months that the monarchy will not be abolished. It will just fade away when William fails to show up for his con-a-nation.
My guess would be a combo – it was a high profile event for the Wails, and everyone fussing and snapping at each other could have made them late, plus they would have known they were late, which always causes tensions to run high. And Charles is not known for his patience, especially on the “biggest day of his life”.
I don’t think the lateness was intentional as an insult per day, but more of a byproduct of the Wails’ self- importance and disregard for others. They have a history of making other people wait for them. Of course Harry, having been in the military for ten years and working for most of his adult life was going to be punctual!
I also would have left Prince Louis at home – in my opinion, he’s just too young to attend and not be distracting or disruptive. Couldn’t he just have appeared at the balcony later with his siblings? That might also hae been a factor.
Louis and his yawning were the highlight in that utterly boring ceremony.
Just as they are leaving, she picks up his phone and looks through it (she knows the password)
She reads his messages. He walks in. She holds it up to his face…
People magazine is pushing happy families saying Kate and Camilla worked together to decode what they would wear. Yeah right
They were probably late because Kate hairdresser couldn’t get Kate wiglet to cooperate being it was all pinned up. I can picture Charles telling Camilla, “I hope my sons next wife knows how to be on time!”
I didn’t see any of this mess and haven’t really followed all the theories about their tardiness. But I will say that the balcony shot of both of them above is definitely telling a story. Will the king have to order them to get a divorce, reliving his own history with Diana?
I LOL’d so hard when I saw them shoved at the end next to the Edinburgh’s. Even better was that William had parked himself in her usual spot of being closest to the Monarch – that spot went to Rose’s son.
Will be interesting to see where she parks herself at the birthday parade balcony appearance next month.
Kate eyebrow makeup give her more of a harsh look
Of course their standard defenders are saying “they have three young kids, OF COURSE they are late” like no parent anywhere is ever on time and this wasn’t a huge, consequential event that would have had multiple aides assisting them in arriving on time.
I had to watch the clip for myself because I did not think Chuck would show he is ticked, but yea yes he is very unhappy. I laughed outloud. Thank you CB for that laugh.
Typical behaviour of lazy and disorganized people. It wasn’t important to William to be on time so he wasn’t. For the King to be kept waiting like that is really something and I would have been furious if I were him too.
The Duchess of Sussex would never have don3 that to him (couldn’t help but throw that in there)
The thing is William is always on time when he’s on his own – he did military training and lateness is seriously frowned upon.
kHate is ALWAYS late to events, always – at this point its deliberate. There are reasons why she can’t keep a private sec.
Is it tough to wrangle multiple kids to get to events on time? Of course. But most parents manage to be on time, at least in the majority of cases, without any help. It would be one thing if the Wales were late to a family dinner, to school one day, to a birthday party. But this was Coronation Day! A very big event planned down to the last second. And they had plenty of help. Each kid probably had a personal handler or three.
There was a reason why they were late, but whatever it was, it’s not an excuse. Not even a Louis meltdown can explain this away.
William and Kate were late. They messed up and they knew it. It was a BIG faux paux.
What I don’t understand is Charles’s reaction. Yes he was mad and had a right to be. It was rude of the Wales’s to be late. But the fact that he seemed to stew in it… at his BIG age and as the KING. He and his team should’ve had a contingency in place for something like this…
– was there no holding room in Abbey near the front where the King/Queen could’ve waited?
– perhaps he could’ve used the extra minutes to step out of the carriage and engaged with the public or at least some of the military men supporting his hat day… wave or do a quick walkabout
– if they knew on the way over that William was running late then they could’ve slowed down or made an extra round or two with carriage near the abbey
He has been preparing for this role for entire life and yet he acts completely befuddled if things don’t go to plane Why can’t he think outside the box or why does he have such incompetent staff who can’t think outside the box and plan effectively?
Not that this absolves William and Kate from being late. They are two grown asses people with a team of help and they still can’t make it on time? This monarchy is doomed.
I mean this is the guy that lost it over a pen. Having to wait in the carriage while his son and daughter in law were late for his big day? I’d be more surprised if he had actually stayed calm.
The kids did not make them late. Don’t forget: the nanny got George on time with the rest of the pages, so the other kids would’ve been on time as well.
It was either a fight, a power play, or the video making.
“It was either a fight, a power play, or the video making.”
Why not all three?
I think it was a perfect storm, a trifecta of selfish, ignorant and arrogant behaviour that brought shame to KC3 and QCC in front of the world. Not a good move Wails…this will likely hasten the departure of Keen from the family.
Remember when the Queen gave H&M their own procession at the Jubbly. I think K+W were being stunt queens and wanted to look like they were more important than Charles at his own coronation. I feel this is why they were shoved to the side of the balcony. After all the ridiculous tabloids about how Meg would pull a stunt and how Harry would try to overshadow the day it was K+W that manage to do the one thing they were asked to do. They are all vipers and they deserve each other.
Agreed. Those two are a whole mess. Can’t wait for the fights going on in the tabloids about this.
I thought their lateness was the most notable thing that happened during the whole event. I mean, it was rehearsed to death- they even built a REPLICA of the abbey so they could practice incessantly without closing Westminster down. And those commenters saying “oh, it’s hard with kids” or “my family is often late”- no way would anyone reasonable take the smallest risk of being late for event of this magnitude. You’d get up 3 hours early to prepare so you can be sitting ready to be picked up. (And Louis IMO did not have the look of a kid who had just previously had a meltdown). This is one time I actually feel sympathetic to Charles- the biggest day of his life and his son is f*&king it up for him in front of 20 million people.
Also, as someone who has organized events before, I would have loved to be a fly on the wall to see how the event planners dealt with that snag! :-p
Charles let will and kate treat the sussexes badly
I have no pity for him.
My theory: Camilla got wind of what Kate was wearing and sent over a blue tarp instead of the promised festoon necklace, so the Wales’ team had to scramble to put the robes and sashes together correctly. This would explain why KP was briefing about how Kate’s dress was embroidered with symbolic flowers (like her wedding gown!) and she would be wearing the George IV necklace (like the Queen!), but BP suddenly announced that she would be wearing her Dame Cross robes at the King’s request.
I am amazed that this was allowed to happen. For an event as big as this that there wasn’t several staff insisting the Waleses “leave now” in order to be on time. So you’d think it HAD to be deliberate which again is amazing because WTAF?
Of course that would match the energy Willy gave off in his personal allegiance moment.. like he couldn’t care less really. No joy or happiness. Which leads me to believe it was all on William. Given the videos they put out where the spotlight is definitely about him, it appears he’s started his own coronation clock.
I’d say it’s explained by Carol Middleton’s truly horrendous appearance at the event, looking that ghastly didn’t happen for no reason. There must have been one hell of a bust-up between W&K, possibly even involving one of them threatening not to attend probably KM.
There’s a horribly sycophantic piece in todays D.Mail by that creep Richard Kay – promised a knighthood? – assuring its gullible readers that The Middletons will be centre stage to the new reign. If that’s the best attempt to explain their presence in the Abbey instead of, truthfully, having to be there to prop up the hapless KM then things are going downhill fast. Very fast.
Agree. I was surprised by how awful Carol(E) looked, like she’d been up all night blubbering. Between her puffy face and Khate’s evil sneer, something big and bad must have gone down. In fact I was surprised by the unretouched photos of her — she had huge dark circles under her eyes and looked like she hadn’t slept much either. This may be the (big) straw that will break the camel’s back for her.
They were too busy copykeeing H and M trying to shoot a mini documentary. It’s even on their social media pgs, clips of it, now the question of course is whether or not the media will take them to task like they did H and M. Then again we all know the answer to that.
Because sure, as the queen laid down the law to H&M about a life of service, she really meant a life spent trying to be an Instagram influencer . That’s basically their only goal now.
In so many pictures, W & K are leaning away from one another, even when they are side by side.
As for Charlotte, it looks like she has been made Mummy By Default for that little scamp Louis.
Zero excuses are acceptable for the Wails being late. Don’t blame the kids, the nannies would have gotten them ready. Don’t blame getting into the robes either as there would have been staff there to dress them. Don’t even blame the “I can’t believe it’s not a tiara” as there would have been a hair dresser/ wiglet tamer to place it. The lateness was down to the adults … or should I say notadults? William on his own manages to arrive on time to functions when he is on his own it’s Kate that is often late. Late to meet the royals in Denmark. So late to the church that Easter they arrived after the Queen. It’s a matter of respect and being late showed no respect for Charles. It showed no respect for those waiting in the Abbey, they managed to arrive on time. Even Harry could arrive on time and he came in from another continent. But no, these two had to be late. And for those who say Charles could have gone around the block in his carriage or waited in a side room? Why should he? It was his big day. I think it shows massive disrespect and bad manners especially to the people who organised the procession and the service people who took part. Not a good look Kate and William.
(Climbing down off my soapbox now)
This is going to be presented as exhibit A of how Kate can’t hack the role and needs to be set aside. She’s on her way out.
Totally on her way out. The Clowning was a shambles, Willnot’s pledge was a joke, the balcony grouping was a mess, methinks Khate is in deep doo-doo.
That first shot of Kate looking sideways gives me major Scarlett O’Hara looking smug vibes. Look at me Aunt Pitty Pat!
And I agree that the thread and tinsel tiaralite looked ridiculous and rather pathetic. I wonder if Rose knew about the Kopying of her tiara and wore the same black heels as Kate in retaliation. And yes Rose wore the heels better.
As for Baldemort he wore three out of his four normal expressions that day. Scowling, glum (sometimes veering towards extremely bored) and artificial smile. We didn’t have the pleasure of seeing his fourth look which is incandescent rage but it looks like Kate got to experience that prior to the coronation.
Harry must be in an excellent mental state to have shown up at the coronation and stayed calm and unbothered with so much negative energy swirling around.
My first guess is little Miss Pissy Pants was in a huff because she couldn’t wear a tiara and was “punishing” the king and queen for denying her a toy. She will pay very dearly for her pique. Very dearly.
I just find all this delicious — the aggravation caused to Charles, the feverish defenses of W&K from the derangers, the warring explanations that I expect will filter out over the next few days.
Meanwhile, a smiling Harry sailed into this mess like the true king he is, and then dashed away at the first possible moment.
Glorious.
They were late because they were filming a reel for their IG. LITERALLY. There is a post on IG of them getting in the car and heading off. And it all looks very choreographed and timed. Which means they did it more than once. The Wales’ are always about themselves above all else. Even if it means being late to Will’s father’s coronation. I also think they did fight once they got in the car. But I think they were already late to begin with. Which may have spurred the argument.
Of course she looks happier at funerals. Every elderly Windsor dying off (including the Queen’s cousins) means the Middleton court gets larger influence.
Ok here’s my theory: William didn’t want Louis there but Kate did, and then Louis ended up causing them to be late (maybe needing the potty when they were about to leave) and it pissed William off?
