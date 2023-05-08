“The new ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer is definitely coming for Barbie’s wig” links

Here’s the full-length trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Remember, this is being released the same day as Barbie. [Mashable]
T&L’s coverage of the coronation. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Review of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. [Pajiba]
The late Freya the Walrus got a sculpture in her honor. [Dlisted]
Oh hey Sam Rockwell! [LaineyGossip]
Why didn’t Prince Louis go to the coronation concert? [Just Jared]
Jayne Mansfield’s pink bathroom was insane. [OMG Blog]
I love Priyanka Chopra’s top here. [Go Fug Yourself]
The NYT did one of those Nazi-whitewashing pieces about Elizabeth Holmes and it’s just insane that they keep doing this. [Jezebel]
I hate to admit this, but I love Lisa Rinna’s onesie. [Egotastic]
Awkward moments during the coronation. [Buzzfeed]
Who was the best-dressed at the Met Gala? [RCFA]
John Cleese compared King Charles to Donald Trump. [Towleroad]
It’s weird Barbie doesn’t have a full trailer out yet. Just the 2 teaser trailers. For something everyone claims is going to be the most amazing movie of the year, it’s surprising.
It seems they want to trick as many people into watching it as possible. Once you get pass the point of a refund you find out what the movie is about.
It’s looking like one of those cases where the hype is way more inspired than the movie…;)
Matt Damon takes me out of whatever period piece he’s in.
Me too! I found his presence in that rather jarring. I never thought about it but you’re right, some actors blend effortlessly into any time period but he is NOT one of them.
I agree. I find Cillian Murphy mesmerizing, but then Matt Damon shows up and snaps me out of it… kind of like he’s wearing a Halloween costume.
Matt Damon is a great actor. He is one of the best of his Era. Seriously. He made Scott thorsen a fully fleshed out human in “behind the candelabra”. But you are right. That movie was set in the 1970/80s, I kept thinking 90s.
My mom says the same about will smith. Will smith looks like today.
ITA about Matt Damon. He’s a wonderful actor, and I like that I barely know anything about him as a celebrity. Looking at you Ben.
I inadvertently watched Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal in The Great Wall, or at least part of it, this weekend. My husband had it on. It was completely jarring because I thought it was a historical movie, and really IT was more sci fi? Or historical fantasy? There’s monster creatures they’re fighting. Anyway, it was ludicrous. I can accept Damon as Bourne, but not a pre gun powder age man who is a great bow man. William Dafoe was also in there and I remain befuddled by every single thing I saw.
Damon was good as the self-adoring Texas Ranger in the Coen Brothers’ version of “True Grit,” which takes places in the 19th century. But that’s really more of a comic role than a dramatic one. Comic and Action. He can do that. He’s a good actor, but not a great one. Murphy is great.
He was really good in True Grit. And that was a good look for him for a change – to my surprise.
You’re right, I had forgotten about True Grit. That was good. Exception proves the rule? 😂
It’s funny you say that. I don’t dislike Matt Damon per say but I was into this trailer until he popped up and then I was kind of disappointed.
In what world is Oppenheimer competing for the same audience as Barbie? Man, that trailer reminded me of why I used to go to movies. I still probably won’t see it in a theater, but I’m really looking forward to watching it. (As a total aside, once again, Hollywood reminds us that when you want to do hard hitting drama, cast Brits as the Americans. Matt Damon can hold his own with that crowd, though).
@zazzoo, yet again I remind people that the wonderful actor Cillian Murphy is Irish!
Ack! Thank you! I regularly confuse him with Christian Bale, who’s Welsh. In my defense, I didn’t think he was English, but I apologize for calling him British.
@zazzoo, I hate to correct you again, and I apologise 😉, but Christian Bale (born in Wales to English parents but moved to England when 2years old and grew up there) has actually said “I was born in Wales but I’m not Welsh – I’m English”.
It’s an English-Welsh thing, so if you ever meet him Heaven forbid you call him Welsh! 🥰
Emme – Wut? Okay, now I’m just disappointed. IDK even know how I heard he was Welsh, but I’ve always thought it.
But I highly recommend to anyone Googling Welsh actors. What a list.
I agree. I probably will go to the theater for it, actually.
I don’t really agree about the British actors in hard-hitting American dramas, though. Anyway, Murphy is Irish (I see you beat me to it, Emma!).
True. In Succession only two of the main characters are British, and one Australian. The American talent is holding its own. Oh, and the Swede. Mygawd the Swede.
@zazoo I wanted to write that they would be competing for premium formats but barbie is being so secretive I can’t tell if it’s just dolby sound or dolby screen.
After reading the credits you are absolutely correct. I’m the target audience for Oppenheimer but I can’t see myself watching that cast in a theatre. So barbie it is.
I’m blown away looking at the full cast. I was only referring to the ones I caught in the promo – including Kenneth Branaugh. But I should stop using British as a default and distinguish between English and Celtic actors. Australia has been sending us some bomb talent recently, too.
I’m looking forward to Oppenheimer.
I will wait for the reviews of the Barbie movie before I decide.
I hope to see both opening weekend
WTG, John Cleese. Glad he said something about both lack-of-characters: Trump & KC3. Also happy he mentioned in the past how Charles bows down to P.Andrew and the shame of Charles evicting Harry & Meghan
John Cleese FTW
He must’ve made one he’ll of a vow to his mother to watch out for Andrew. Cause Charles notoriously didn’t like Andrew. Andrew even wanted to bypass Charles for William. People said Andrew would be out way before the epstein scandal. Yet Andrew is hanging on.
The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch!
I did not watch the coronation, but I did watch Monty Python and the Holy Grail that night.
Elizabeth Holmes needs serious help. And it seems her partner is just as bad as far as alternate reality goes. You can tell the interviewer wanted to do a puff piece on her and even she wasn’t sure what to make of them. Bringing her family to come stay with them and all hang out???? Pass.
I am glad the grandparents are involved with these babies so they have a chance. She should already be in jail. They don’t let WOC stay home bc they just had a baby.
Elizabeth is hoping they forget about her and give her probation. That will never happen. She conned too many wealthy people. She has to flee the country if she is trying to stay out of jail. If she does leave the usa then someone she scammed may try to hurt her.
She had a chance to turn the company around but she kept scamming. She belongs in jail.
Cillian Murphy is become Death, the destroyer of worlds, and he can definitely still get it.
@punkprincessphd
Oh, most definitely! Great actor and gorgeous.
Matt Damon on the other hand…
I voted for Jenna but my close second Anne was winning.
I don’t like that Elizabeth Holmes is going to blame everyone else and skate away. Elizabeth wasn’t just the face. It was her company. I thought maybe Sunny B gave her the idea but she got him for 15-20 million before he joined the company.
I never believed her claims. I think most of the people she fooled didn’t believe her either. They just wanted to be apart. She got the Murdochs, devos, and the Walgreen family to invest. They all know how to run an investigation.
Cillian Murphy! ❤️
Excellent as the lead in Peaky Blinders. A++ actor. His scenes with Tom Hardy are wonderful.
Tommy Shelby, O.B.E. — Peaky Blinders is my #1. Best TV series ever. #2. Breaking Bad. Done.
I’m aware he has worked with Christopher Nolan on several movies.
I have zero interest in the Batman films, I watched them for Christian Bale.
I am not in the correct head space to see Oppenheimer. No matter how well done.
I know the history of Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project well enough, I will not see this film.
I will not see the Barbie movies either.
Cillian Murphy, in his performances is riveting. Interesting that I’ve seen him on Craig Ferguson’s chat show and he is surprisingly, quiet, polite, and a bit shy as himself.
Watch S1 of Peaky Blinders, he is gorgeous and very strong on screen, your eyes go right to him.
Bette Davis had the same star power, IRL she was not a tall person but she projected “BIG” on screen.
Ugh, Elizabeth Holmes.
I binge-consumed the whole Holmes and Theranos mega-fraud last summer. My husband and I listened to the “Bad Blood” audiobook on a long road trip, then I read the book. Then I watched Amanda Seyfried in the streaming version of the story (she’s great in it).
That Jezebel article is spot on.
I’m anxious to see Oppenheimer. The story behind this is something else. I don’t know who the actor portraying him is, but he looks like a good fit
The Manhattan Project is chilling to this day.
Barbie? Nah. Not so much
The actor is alien beauty Cillian Murphy. He has had parts in most Christopher Nolan films. He’s the lead in the Netflix series Peaky Blinders – five seasons, about 6 episodes each season. Very violent. Brilliantly acted. Also featuring the luminous late Helen McCrory. Anya Taylor-Joy pops up in the last 2 seasons. Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Adrian Brody, and Sam Claflin make extended appearances
@LightPurple
Ahhhhhhhh many thanks! I don’t have Netflix so I have never seen the show!
Alien Beauty. Yes that fits
Elizabeth Holmes is a fraud, a con woman, a liar and an all mighty disgrace to any idea of Motherhood.
To, IMO deliberately become pregnant in a bid to escape jail time.
Felony level, long sentence, actual federal jail!
Not some white collar jail, or slap on the wrist term either.
These idiot men that agreed to have children in this situation, she either paid them or they are scum for agreeing.
Because #1. Children deserve a decent start. #2. It will not keep her out of prison.
Bernie Maddoff died in prison. Rightfully so.
E. Holmes deserves to do federal prison time also.
The New Yorker has an excellent article by the ghostwriter of Spare about the experience of working with Harry on it. Also how just a few days of tabloid harassment drove him round the bend.
I am positive this will be a standalone thread- truly can’t wait to it discuss further!
Maybe in a few years, schools will show Oppenheimer as required watching for class.
History class, I’d think.
I am appalled when I hear some folks younger than myself (61) make statements like
“Oh what? Such and such really happened? No! What?”
Perfect celeb example:
I was on FB chatting about the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Prime show currently in it’s last season. Season 5.
The comic Lenny Bruce was fictionalized as a mentor to the lead character, a housewife turned female stand up in the late 50-60’s New York.
A very well written part, well played by the actor, Luke Kirby.
Several comments posted referred to “I want to see more Lenny Bruce, why doesn’t he have a bigger part? I want to see him and Midge get married.”
The commenters were shocked to learn that Lenny Bruce was a real person, real comic, who is considered even 50-60 years later a ground breaking talent in comedy. Mort Sahl? George Carlin? Dick Gregory? Richard Pryor? WHO??
Yup. I am very out of touch I guess.