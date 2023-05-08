“The new ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer is definitely coming for Barbie’s wig” links

Here’s the full-length trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Remember, this is being released the same day as Barbie. [Mashable]

T&L’s coverage of the coronation. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Review of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. [Pajiba]

The late Freya the Walrus got a sculpture in her honor. [Dlisted]

Oh hey Sam Rockwell! [LaineyGossip]

Why didn’t Prince Louis go to the coronation concert? [Just Jared]

Jayne Mansfield’s pink bathroom was insane. [OMG Blog]

I love Priyanka Chopra’s top here. [Go Fug Yourself]

The NYT did one of those Nazi-whitewashing pieces about Elizabeth Holmes and it’s just insane that they keep doing this. [Jezebel]

I hate to admit this, but I love Lisa Rinna’s onesie. [Egotastic]

Awkward moments during the coronation. [Buzzfeed]

Who was the best-dressed at the Met Gala? [RCFA]

John Cleese compared King Charles to Donald Trump. [Towleroad]