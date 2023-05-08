Telegraph: There’s no way to ‘force’ Prince Harry to come back to the UK now

The British media is, unsurprisingly, still gagged about Prince Harry’s quickie visit to the UK for his father’s coronation. They can’t believe he didn’t throw a fit about wearing his uniform, they can’t believe that he showed up in an impeccable Dior suit, and they can’t believe that Dior proudly posted tweets about his suit. I lost count of how many columns, articles, commentary pieces and screeds were written about Harry’s appearance at the coronation. One of the most telling pieces was in the Telegraph, all about Harry’s “28 hour visit” and how it would be his last visit for the Windsors likely until his father passed away:
It was quite possibly the Duke of Sussex’s last royal hurrah, a few brief strides down the Westminster Abbey aisle before the dash to Heathrow and a flight back to his home in effective exile in California.
The Duke was in such a rush to get home, he was still wearing his medals and morning suit when he reached the airport for the 3.45pm British Airways flight to Los Angeles. As he was flying out of London, the King and Queen were still to have their official photographs taken to mark the Coronation. Prince Harry will not appear in any of them.
In all, the Duke spent just 28 hours in the UK for the briefest of appearances on the royal stage. It’s not obvious that he will do that again any time soon. His father’s funeral – whenever that is and King Charles is a fit and healthy 74 – might just be the next time he rubs shoulders in public with his immediate family. No other royal event of such a magnitude that could tempt him (or force him) to attend is on the horizon.
The Boeing 777 jet touched down on Friday morning at just after 11.20am and the Duke whisked from Heathrow to his once family home at Frogmore Cottage in Home Park in Windsor Park, a brief drive of no more than 20 minutes. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spent millions renovating the cottage, will soon have to give it up after the King ordered their eviction. The prince will, in all likelihood, never stay there again.
The Duke spent the night in Windsor but did not see his brother the Prince of Wales nor speak with his father or stepmother. While other Royals were engaged in eve-of-Coronation duties, the Duke must have spent the hours wondering what he was doing in the UK, trying to keep jetlag at bay and speaking to his wife and children via video link.
…The Duke had missed his son’s birthday party but was home in time to give Prince Archie a goodnight kiss. He had spent just 28 hours on UK soil and now he was home in California. Dreaming, no doubt, of his new life away from the royal household he was born into.
“The Duke must have spent the hours wondering what he was doing in the UK” – doubtful, Harry knows exactly why he came and he thought long and hard about showing respect for his father on Charles’s big day. “No other royal event of such a magnitude that could tempt him (or force him) to attend is on the horizon.” That’s what is terrifying to the British media and the Windsors. When the Sussexes moved to California, the Windsors had to invent all of these “reasons” why Harry just had to come back, why it would be “shocking” if he did not. More than three years later, they ran out of reasons and bodies. Now, that being said, Harry will be back in the UK next month. To testify in his case against the Mirror. He probably won’t see his family at all, nor would he want to see anyone other than his York cousins and maybe his father (but again, I think Harry knows that he won’t have a relationship with his father going forward).
“Effective exile” in California should be edited to “blessed freedom” in California.
Lmao right! Harry literally chose to leave, what’s not clicking???
Ball’s in the king’s literal court. He alone can change the tenor and substance of his relationship with his youngest child. If he fails to bring stability, normalcy, and peace to his own house, he cannot be trusted to do so for the country.
Well said.
That ball has left the court, it is on the ship that has already sailed
I will always believe that Harry made the right decision to get his family away from Salty Isle , I’m just heartbroken that he was put in the position in the first place, I’m heartbroken that his wife and children were made to feel so unwelcome from his country and his family.
I do so agree! 😔
You ran him out of the country; now live with it.
That’s the thing. It’s possible they might have started visiting with the kids at some point. Taking them to frogmore. Visiting the Spencer aunts. Charles took that away too so now there’s really nothing on the horizon. If frogmore was still there, the press could at least speculate about possible visits. But now they can’t even do that.
Exactly, but I loved the glow of happiness around Harry. The salute from the guardsman, the friendly smiles and greetings from not just his cousins, but people in the congregation as well, then the icing on the cake was the BIG, BIG warm smiles between him and his aunty Anne. I would love to know what she said to him and him to her. But more so, I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when the incandescent one and his wife saw it later!
What can Baldemort and CopyKeen do? I think the one person Will would be afraid to step is Ann. I don’t think she’s here for his nonsense at all and since she supposedly put Cams in check regarding her title…..
It’s finally sinking in for them. This was the last royal event other than Charles’ funeral that they could use to pressure Harry into coming back to the UK. That’s why he was so chipper. The RRs see the future and it’s grim.
I doubt that Harry felt pressure. The events he attended were significant (jubilee, funerals). He won’t come back for any other royal events like Trooping of the Colour. There’s nothing to come back for from the Royal perspective. It’s just charities and personal trips now to England.
He did his duty to his king and his country. Precisely that and nothing more. No (other) public appearances, no engagement with press, no family events. Just showed up, fulfilled the obligation, then bounced. He gave no quarter to the braying horde.
Some of the journos recognized that, too. They see the end of the ink for their poison pens.
Well played, Harry. Well played.
I hate that use of the verb force, it really makes it so obvious how they’ll do anything to get Harry back under duress and against his will to be in situations that he doesn’t want to be in for their own gratification and money. They consider him their dancing bear for their own entertainment. It’s just so distasteful.
This next chapter is going to be intriguing, I guess Charles and Camilla are officially untouchable. William is pretty protected as well, but the gag is the press don’t care for the other bland royals. I hope all the shiny things were worth it Kate, You are Next!
Exactly! Kate and the whole Middleton clan will become the next royal scapegoats.
Not to be bleak but we’ve been saying that for the last year and nothing has changed. Reality is as long as Harry and Meghan are around and they can make a profit from churning out hate they will be used as scapegoats.
When the public stops engaging and gets bored then I could see them finding a new target. For now what they are doing is working for the papers and the royals sadly.
Well @bleak you’re naive to think that the BMs bottom line hasn’t been hurt significantly when they lost access to all things Sussex. No palace leaks, no exclusives, no photos they can profit off of (instead they have to pay for permission to use the ones that are released). Just desperate spin on the crumbs they do get.
You’re right that they won’t ever stop talking about the Sussex’s but they’re losing money, readers and subscribers. At some point they’re going to have to throw someone to the wolves to get those bottom lines back up.
I’m hoping the British press will get tired of throwing mud into the air and getting only the sound of crickets chirping in result will cast around for the next scapegoat.
Harry has handled himself with so much grace over the course of these years. Even showing Charles the respect of attending the coronation even when we can agree, his father has been objectively terrible to him.
Harry let him go with love. Seriously, good for him. I’m sure he was thrilled to get home to California to his loving family.
Sunny I love how you worded that. He really did let him go with love. No storming off in an incandescent rage like his brother, no dramatics…he paid his unearned respects and gleefully escaped this nightmare of a family.
Yes Harry has handled it all with grace and he will have no regrets.
Well said. He showed up for his father, but didn’t extend anything more than he wanted to, and now he’s done. He did it in a mature, calm and incredibly gracious way.
I really hope he and Meghan go quiet for a while and enjoy their lives, and the media finally leaves them alone.
Meghan has not spoken in months and they’re still talking about her everyday.
Harry’s court case starts Wednesday and he will have witness statements so going quiet won’t happen.
Either way I hate the narrative that Harry and Meghan have to be silent or not seen as if it’s a benefit..no that’s living like a caged animal.
They are free so what you want..the royals have no problem doing that especially around Archie and Lilly’s bdays.
They don’t have to be quiet. They do NOT talk about the family but they insist on briefing against them. Meghan has been especially quiet while Harry did his book tour. The family needs to stop feeding the press stories about them, they get to do what they want.
Can’t say for sure, but I don’t think Lucy2 meant to muzzle the Sussexes. I read it as “that won’t give the rota anything new to write about them”.
Meghan is set to receive a couple of awards, so sorry, but no quiet.
This was such a great way to put it: He let him go with love. Harry knows that his father is a lost cause but I don’t think he wants to hold hatred and anger towards him. I think this was his final gesture of love towards his father and now he is moving on with his life. It’s actually a quite healthy and positive way to handle things. Now he won’t have any regrets.
I agree and while I am happy for Harry and his family, my heart breaks for the sadness.
Harry’s presence was “Love you, Dad. Bye.”
KFC and Queen Consort Sidepiece are on the wrong side of everything in this and history will not treat them kindly. She may have the tabloid czars on her side, but historians won’t care about access to her and will, rightfully, call them both out. I just read somewhere that $250m was going to be cut from the national social welfare budget- wonder where that money went- and the boos and protests will only get louder. Hope they enjoyed their shiny hat party because it’s about to get rocky.
I also read about the slashing of the social welfare budget with the exact amount the coronation cost. It is so fucking disgusting! Combined with the way they arrested peaceful protester, the Tories really have sunk to a new low. This honestly has the feeling of the last gasp of an ancien regime (like in France). A brazen celebration of obscene wealth, massive corruption among the elite, a severe authoritarian smack-down on dissenters and a complete disregard of the humanity of the weakest in the society. The royals and the Tories have no shame.
I hope some decent reporter will point out that a big part of the reason the coronation cost so much was because Chuck insisted on inviting heads of state who weren’t part of the Commonwealth, which is apparently not the usual thing for coronations. The security costs were huge in part because that clown needed to feed his ego .
I bet that PH learned when QE died how little time KC had for him. The fact that he ran off with PW and Anne was the only one to greet Harry at Balmoral would have convinced me. The pettiness following was just the icing on the cake. It was probably a flashback to Diana’s death and KC only being fatherly in public as a performance. He was unbothered this time because he didn’t have expectations and he knew he wasn’t staying long. Did he really stay at Frogmore? I would have pictured it as emptied out. If not, he likely spent his hours in the UK deciding what he needed to have shipped somewhere.
So I guess a prince of blood means nothing to this family. People of GB take note, Royal blood means nothing to them and it should not to you – abolish the monarchy.
not sure why they’re mad at this. this was the goal right? exile them. they did. so rejoice. don’t complain. jeez. bunch of loonies.
The goal was to get rid of Meghan, they never expected Harry to choose her over the Crown.
The goal was to run Meghan off. They just didn’t expect Harry to go with her. Even he has said that. That was their big miscalculation.
Told you guys, the Rota editors were definitely amongst the (nearly) 1000 people who tracked Harry’s flight home
Interesting that the Telegraph did Not emphasize that Harry took a British Airways flight instead of a private jet.
As to Harry in the UK: potentially for charity work, someone like Elton John/ a friend’s wedding, or if (because it seems like H still would like a relationship) KC (more likely at the moment) or W apologize and make a move toward reconciliation.
My guess is that if either Harry or Meghan appear for any of their British charities, it will be via videolink. Elton and his family are based in LA.
Harry’s handling of this visit made clear that he was there “for king and country”. That’s it. I seriously doubt he’ll travel there again other than for his testimony in the lawsuit.
And as if he needed any justification as to the correctness of his decision, seeing Andrew trotted out in full costume was plenty convincing.
I don’t think we’ll see Prince Harry appear in the U.K. (publicly) for any royal related event
C3’s 1st jubilee is in 25 years (C3 will be 102)
Death & funeral of C3 (W is king and will ban Prince Harry from attending)
Trooping The Colour (Yawn)
Coronation of W (Not a chance)
I imagine private visit perhaps to his father, in a private capacity
I doubt there’ll be any private visits. It seems clear that Charles avoids Harry at all costs unless forced. He refuses his calls and has done so for years and never reaches out himself. He genuinely doesn’t care if Harry is alive or dead.
He seemed to be somewhat chummy with Anne. I could see him returning for her funeral, which would be a minor state event. But funerals would be the only event he would participate in. The plan would be the same. Come in, pay his respects, go out again.
@Dutch. Agreed. I think he would come back for his relatives funeral unless there was some stink made about it.
But for now on, he’s going to find someplace to stay in the UK while there, not on palace grounds, and he’s not talking to his father and brother. I think the spokesman response to Charles BS on that Royal Racist scared Charles and Camilla into worrying that Harry would just not attend. But he did and got out. And now Charles is realizing it all made him look so dumb to exclude Harry like they did.
I keep reading their are discussions about half in and half out. And I laughed and laughed. Harry is not going to come back. Honestly if Charles had followed the King’s lead instead of going to punishment mode things would be so much better for them all around. Instead he sees Meghan as someone he can use to distract from bad press. The audacity of this F to ban her from traveling with her husband when he was grieving. The audacity of this F to purposely exclude her children from everything. He’s worse than Thomas Markle in some ways.
Unless Rose becomes Queen and manages to convince King William to reconcile with Harry 🙂
I’m kidding, of course. But not really 😉
Well isn’t this what you wanted ? You wanted him gone and he is now gone. He has moved on. Harry is living on his own terms period. Things could have been so different if he was treated well and was respected but that did not happen and they are all left with this outcome.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spent millions renovating the cottage…”. Well, well, well- the Torygraph is acknowledging the truth, for a change.
I know, the limited amount of snark and lies in this piece had me reading some of it twice to be absolutely sure. Weird.
Both that, and admitting he he flew with BA. Makes me wonder if their rota rat was to hangover to write, and they made a temp to it.
Oh my, are they are finally starting to get it??
It’s sad, really. It’s a damn shame that 2 grown men are too stubborn, ignorant, and hateful to admit that they were wrong. That they used and scapegoated their son/brother his entire life, and treated his wife monstrously (and allowed the press to do the same), and tried to avoid acknowledging Archie and Lili at all. It should never have come to this, but it did, so I will be relieved on the Sussexes’ behalf, that they’ll never have to walk on eggshells. or try to appease tyrannical relatives, or patiently explain their feelings in writing to people who don’t really care anyway.
I think William will be indifferent, but Charles will live to regret this. I don’t know if it’ll be because he genuinely loves and misses Harry, or just that he realizes he’s going to go down in history as a dogshit father. At any rate, he won’t actually make any effort to remedy the situation because he’s weak and cowardly, but he has sense enough to know he fucked up.
Charles is too self-involved to regret anything. I’m so happy for him that he’s been the subject of a decades-long grift by Camilla and Andrew Parker-Bowles. Did you notice the balcony picture? The royals all jammed up to one side, and Camilla’s people taking pride of place, splayed out across the rest of the balcony?
Sue, the possibility that this whole thing has been a long con by Cowmilla and Parker-Bowles is just so wild to think about, but more and more seems like the case.
“The Duke must have spent the hours wondering what he was doing in the UK” – doubtful, Harry knows exactly why he came and he thought long and hard about showing respect for his father on Charles’s big day. “
No, I think he was very clear on why he was there. I hope he knows that he did the right thing, both for a potential reconciliation (if his father ever has a non-selfish moment of self-awareness) and for his family.
I want to quibble with that article on the terms it used.
When you marry and have children, THEY become your immediate family, and parents, grandparents, brothers & sisters become your extended family. Your priorities shift, and if your relatives aren’t on board with that, they slip another ring down to “Extended Family that we only see at weddings and funerals.”
He went for precisely one reason. to do his duty to king and country. That and nothing more. And then he left. Closed the door.
This is starting to sink in to the press, I see.
Charles will always say he is too busy for his youngest son and yet we see Joe Biden woven into his kid’s lives and his grandchildren’s lives daily. It’s not the job, Charles is just a horrid father.
Sometimes subtraction is addition. Subtract Will and for the most part Charles, and now Harry’s walking on air with a beautiful wife and kids. Leading a fufilling life.
Great point. President Obama also had dinner with his wife and kids every night he was at the White House. It can be done, plus Charles isn’t even in charge, unlike presidents.
The myth that Charles or any of the royals work is strong. It’s so strong that we’re all expected to buy into it and accept it as fact. Charles could have plenty of time for his younger son and his family if he wanted. He doesn’t want.
Yep, President Obama coached Sasha’s basketball team while he was president. That’s parenting.
Exactly. And remember when the queen was the monarch, she always had time for Harry and he was just her grandson. The only time he couldn’t have access to her was when the courtiers stepped in to block him. This is all on Charles. Horrible man.
Biden calls his grandkids regularly just to tell them he loves them. And they adore him in return.
The difference is that Charles thinks he is OWED adoration, and doesn’t need to do anything to earn it.
Biden also traveled by train daily from DC to Wilmington to tuck in his little sons after he’d worked a long day in the U.S. Senate because they’d just lost their mother and baby sister. Charles left Harry and William alone to grieve on their own.
Charles was a shit father and he’s now a shit grandfather.
If his lawsuit over their security is resolved in his favor, I would really love to see H&M buy a very secure, secluded home in England. Not to see his family or anything but so his wish that his kids could learn about his country could come true.
They could never live in peace in England and that’s an unacceptable outcome for them now with two small children.
On the royal properties, they had some protection from being fully targeted by the press because the press didn’t want to anger Charles by being too invasive but they wouldn’t have that on private property.
People don’t get it. Meghan is done with that family. She is full on proctecting her kids from them. You won’t see her kids there unless there are some drastic changes with that family and I don’t see that happening. There is no reason for her to deal with them. She don’t need them they will only drag her down. I think her and Harry are definitely looking to the future and not looking back. When I saw them on the balcony all I could think of was Charles and Camilla looked old and washed out and the rest don’t look like the modern GB no matter what they think It’s all downhill for them and deep down they know it.
I’ll bet Meghan wants to keep her children out of the UK for another reason. They tried to erase her from Archie’s birth certificate. The royals are stupid enough to try to exercise the “monarch has custody over heirs in the line of succession” law that has no real standing. Imagine Will-di Amin trying to take custody of Archie and Lili just for spite, claiming that Harry is an unfit father because Meghan “brainwashed” him. Some of the derangers have claimed that Kate should raise the Sussex kids because deranged reasons. Even such a discussion would give the tabloid rags red meat for weeks.
(That old law has no standing of course, and Archie and Lili are both American citizens. The UK has enough problems without pompting an international incident with a much-needed ally. But derangers are gonna derange).
The UK is a place to visit, not live for the Sussexes. Not until the kids are both the age of majority can the UK be a place where they live.
Still think they may buy a private property for visits. Palace properties are more secure but more liable to leaks and gossip. Better to secure themselves with great security on private land ala Elton John or some other British celeb.
That is a terrifying prospect, lanne.
These racist a**holes.
I will be the least shocked when that happens.
Also can’t wait for Invictus!
Considering the massive security issues and the British press it is highly doubtful this would happen.
Charles should fly over and not with camilla or William to get to know his youngest grandchildren.
President Carter sadly will likely pass away this year. If Chuck has even a shred of humanity, when he comes over for the funeral he would beg Harry and Meghan for the opportunity to visit them. But again, that takes some humanity. Which we have yet to see from him.
There is Nothing that indicates they want Harry back in the family. Charles and William have made that very clear. They do not even acknowledge M and the kids. Why are ppl still saying Charles is going to regret that? He’s not. He’s made his choice very clear. He has Camilla, William, and the press… that’s all that matters to him. I actually think he’s very happy with how things are. H&M get all the negative headlines while the rest of the family is protected.
It’s the press that keeps selling this point because it always it’s the blame on H&M.
Charles will not come for President Carter’s funeral. England will send an ambassador.
I’m sure they will invent new reasons to try and get him back ie the Queens memorial although he didn’t attend Philips
If he didn’t attend Phillip’s memorial, he won’t attend the Queen’s. The Queen’s state funeral and national mourning period was quite enough. And Harry isn’t coming back for round 2 or 3 of attempts to humiliate him. And you can forget about Willy’s investiture. Willy would ban Harry and Harry wouldn’t want to go either.
Could it be that the press is finally accepting that Harry will not be returning to the Royal fold? I’m surprised they not insisting that he and Meghan come for Trooping.
The RR won’t be able to let him go. Events like Trooping the Color will feature media coverage that begins and ends with, “Despite the lack of Harry’s presence, it was a lovely day,” or, “The day was overshadowed by the absence of Harry, …” or even “Harry should have been here.”
What’s left for the RR to do? Neither the Wailses, the Yorks, nor the tottering senior citizens on the thrones, can replace the white-hot blaze of the Sussexes. I’m very interested to see the BM reaction to Meghan’s upcoming award ceremony and Invictus in the fall.
Harry is not “in exile” in California. He is right where he wants to be. They keep insisting his wonderful life away from the toxic royals is punishment.
FORCED TO COME HOME AGAIN?
REALLY?
1. HARRY’S HOME! MONTICETO!
2. HE’S COMING BACK TO BRITAIN, ONLY TO TESTIFY AGAINST THE DAILY FAIL.
3. HARRY’S FAMILY CONSIST OF MEGHAN, ARCHIE. & LILI.
4. LET IT GO!
5. MOVE ON!
I told y’all. They know it will be years before they’ll see the Sussexes in any capacity near the royals for a long time. Meghan and the children definitely won’t be. I think reality has set in for some of them that this is done. They’re stuck with boring and bland royals and the cash cows and superstars are nowhere near them. I think Meghan not attending had them shook and angry because they lost so much money and Harry’s quick dash felt like the finale for him there. They’re grieving again.
Yea they are shook. Most of them would cut off their arm to attend. Meghan said no I’ll pass and they can’t believe it. All weekend I kept hearing how historical this was and Meghan said I’m busy I have a 4 year old birthday party to do. LOL
He ran back home so quickly, suit and all, to make it to see his son on his birthday. That’s pretty important and also what a good parent does.
Harry holding his hanger at the airport is probably my favourite image from this whole (costly) charade. He did exactly what he said he would and then went home to his family. Good man.
Especially after they tried to dangle that lunch and other events at him. I am laughing at the articles saying they don’t know what to do about seating or anything cause Harry wouldn’t respond.
Ngl, this whole weekend has been a bore for me. It was surprising seeing how obsessed and enthralled some sussex fans were about the coronation.
I hope we can finally get more visibility from the Sussexes now that’s no more grand royal events in the future. With book promotions over, I hope they do more fun outings like the basketball game, polo, charity work, award ceremonies. I know it probably won’t happen but I would also like more visibility on social media.
I think we’ll get the same amount of visibility from H&M as before. They haven’t been hiding out because of the coronation or something – they’re living the life they want to live as private citizens in the US. The paparazzi will still chase them, but they will be seen when they want to be seen. What will change is the number of articles about them disrespecting the king.
One of the reasons mentioned for Harry coming to the coronation is that he is 5th in line to the throne but also a councilor of state. Nothing will change with the first one unless Wills has more kids or eventually grandkids, but I don’t think that the councilors of state have been changed yet, although there has been mention of plans in the press. Is that something that involves any need to come back? If so, it will be interesting to see when that happens
I think he’s noped out of all of it in everything but name. He came and did his duty to his king and his country, not to his father or to “family”. And he left. That suit hanger that he carried out was the last thing at Frogmore. *mic drop*.
I don’t think Charles wants the negative PR that would go along with taking away any of Harry’s titles or positions. And at this point Camilla will probably leave him mostly alone, because she “won”. Plus, she knows absolutely nothing.
What is wrong with these people? They’re completely unhinged. Speaking of unhinged, Celia Walden had a completely ridiculous piece also in the Telegraph, titling her column “Prince Harry has never looked more like a spare.” This is why Harry left and no one on Salt Isle seems to get it – Harry isn’t just a “spare.” He’s a human being determined to see himself serve more of a purpose in life than being part of a dysfunctional, toxic, self-important and grandiose living museum that deduces him to nothing more than just a spare. What is with these people?
I keep saying that. The way they write about Harry being unimportant and nothing because he’s not in the top five of succession, really lets you know what they think about the other people in that family and people in general. Why do you think it’s a good look to basically say you’re not important you don’t matter unless you’re next in line to have this shiny hat put on your head, or dedicate your entire life to the person who is going to get the shiny hat on their head. What a messed up way to live.
As long as the horse whisperer is around Charles will never have a relationship with his younger son.
Dior should be petty and create a hanger and post it because Harry literally had a hanger in his hand heading to the airport. That’s how in a hurry he was to get the hell out of there.
Harry’s subliminal message: They thought they could hang me out to dry, but I did it to them instead!
Harry is resolved to whatever his relationship with his Salt island family. He and Meghan tried to make things work and Harry on a more personal level with his brother tried. Will and Charles wanted things their way so Harry and his beautiful moved on. And yes, it is likely that only family funerals will bring Harry back to that country. The tabloid are going to be in shambles.
The Telegraph’s columnists should be ashamed of themselves, as should those on other UK newspapers. They will all be aware of the true reality of W&K, yet persist in taking out their spite on Harry and Meghan.
Richard Kay in today’s D.Mail tells that the Middletons are to be central to the new reign (why?). I don’t think any of the British public celebrating the Coronation these last three days had the Middletons in mind when they bought their bunting.
Lol, for people who are supposed to be insiders, the royal experts have been famously wrong about so much. It’s hilarious to think C&C and William would allow the Middletons to be central to anything.
And the BM are admitting they’re always trying to “force” Harry back, even if it means Harry suing them and winning millions of pounds. They sure are pathetic people. Yellow journalism at its finest.
I think Charles is going to have to re-think his relationship with Harry after the idiocy No. 1 Son and Stick Wife displayed by showing up late, and by Khate’s ridiculous faux tiara (another tiaragate mess thanks to her) despite being told NOT to wear one. Maybe it will dawn on Charles that he really did shove the better brother out of the family and country, and now he’s stuck with Willnot and Khate, a pair of albatrosses around his neck who can’t seem to get anything right and, in fact, embarrassed him and Camzilla in front of the world. Too little too late if he does offer any olive branches to Harry.
H & M really do need an EU home base for Invictus and for any future ex-US initiatives.
Having a 2nd home will be make it easier for the children to travel with their parents, safe in the security of a second home that is truly theirs.
This family are global citizens. Neither parent has spent their adult life residing solely in their homeland.
Just as Diana brought the boys out to Colorado on a yearly basis, I’m sure that Harry would like to do the same in reverse and have his children in his homeland for a month or so every summer.
Harry isn’t fighting the Met for his own protection, he’s got to be doing this because he wants his own children to know his homeland.
Too bad they lost their first house.
I think the easiest solution to this is to lease out the second home of a trusted celebrity friend like Elton who DGAF.
Contra The Telegraph, there is a way to bring Harry back for at least some occasions, and it occurred to me after seeing pictures of the balcony.
Invest Harry in the Order of the Garter, and maybe even the Order of the Thistle. And maybe, when Harry turns forty, Charles will do exactly that. All of Elizabeth’s children are invested in the Garter, Anne is in the Order of the Thistle as well. William is in both, and it would look a bit odd for Charles to have one son in the chivalric orders but not the other.
I don’t know if Harry would accept investiture, but he might if he felt it was a genuine rapproachment with his father and if it was what his grandmother would have wanted.
The pieces are all falling into place now (for me at least).
Chuck chose Archie’s B-day so that both H&M would submit to his authority i.e. Harry would have to choose his father over his son and Meghan would choose not to attend and instead protect her children.
This explains why Archie and Lili where not invited and then Charles evicted the whole family just as the invites would have gone out.
By taking away their accommodation, they’d have no where they deemed safe they could stay as a family and he knew that Meghan would not go for that.
So Charles thought he’d got what he wanted by banishing Meghan but in the end it was an own goal because Harry literally came, saw and conquered.
The coronation was a total flop in the UK, weather, organising, lack of big name performers and peak audience of 14 million (as per the BBC).
So all the effort to piss off and exclude Meghan whilst trying to ensure she and her children did not pull focus actually hurt Charles A LOT.
Harry cleverly attended and left quickly and in doing so dominated the front pages. Camilla (aka Cowmilla) trended non-stop but the King or Charles did not.
This is what happens when you live in an echo chamber of octogenarian courtiers who are so far removed from the modern world that they believe inclusivity mean peppering the crowds of Royal events with black and brown faces.
The whole event was a disaster.
The next event will be a memorial for Queen Elizabeth 11 in September and Harry will not go and that will be another big headline like Prince Philip’s non event memorial! Look out for Royal visits to the States as they are coming over soon to break the USA market!