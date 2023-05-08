King Charles wished his grandson Archie a happy birthday ‘wherever he was’

After the all-white royals appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday, they went inside the palace for a private reception and a lunch buffet. Apparently, neither the king or queen stuck around in London after that reception – Charles went to Highgrove several hours after the balcony wave, and Camilla likely went to Ray Mill. That’s curious, right? Well, before Charles and Camilla went their separate ways, Charles and William made speeches at the reception, and Charles made a reference to one of his two mixed-race grandchildren, the grandkids he did not invite to the coronation. The ones he evicted from their sole family home in the UK.

The King raised a glass to toast the fourth birthday of Prince Harry’s son Archie at Buckingham Palace yesterday in a moving to tribute to the grandson he has barely seen. Despite the ongoing acrimony with Harry, who was on a plane back to the US within hours of his father being crowned, emotional Charles made a point of mentioning his absent grandchildren as well as those present on his big day.

The poignant moment came at a private family gathering at the palace following his Westminster Abbey crowning and appearance on the balcony with Queen Camilla. It is understood that an invitation had been politely extended to Harry to join the family lunch but he decided to return to California to celebrate Archie’s big day.

A well-placed source said that, while most members of the Royal Family ‘breathed a sigh of relief’ that Harry didn’t join them, the King, 74, seemed ‘genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay’.

Before they started eating, Prince William, 40, stood and congratulated his father on such a momentous day. Charles replied, thanking everyone who had worked hard to make the day so special.

The King raised a glass to his three grandchildren Prince George – who also served as a Page of Honour – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were among the stars of the show and carried out their public appearances with aplomb. But he made a point of also toasting ‘those that weren’t there’ and wished his other grandson a very happy birthday ‘wherever he was’.

‘It was apparently a very sweet moment,’ the source said.

It is understood that as well as the King, Queen and members of the Royal Family, others present included Camilla’s close family – her sister Annabel, best friend, Lady Landsdowne, both of whom served as her attendants on the day, as well as her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and grandchildren, Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus. The Princess of Wales’s family were also invited, with her parents Michael and Carole Middleton and siblings Pippa and James present.

“The King, 74, seemed ‘genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay’” – Charles deserves a huge kick in the ass, my God. Charles only extended a reception invitation to Harry at the last minute, when it was clear that A) Meghan wasn’t coming and B) that Charles would look even worse by so openly snubbing and punishing his younger son. And Charles saying “wherever he was” – Charles knows where his grandson was. Archie was in Montecito, with his mother, enjoying his birthday. Archie had to be in Montecito because – AGAIN – Charles did not invite his mixed-race grandchildren to any part of the coronation. Charles made it abundantly clear that he was trying to pull focus from a four-year-old’s birthday.

117 Responses to “King Charles wished his grandson Archie a happy birthday ‘wherever he was’”

  1. HeyKay says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:01 am

    Shut up Charles. You hypocrite.

    Reply
    • swaz says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:37 am

      Even Camilla looks like she’s over it 🙄 Charles and Thomas Markle do have a lot in common 🙄 He is just giving the British media something to write about, scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours🙄

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:59 am

      This article is so gross!

      And Anne and the York sisters looked delighted to see him. So that sigh of relief thing is such crap! UGHH

      Reply
      • Alice says:
        May 8, 2023 at 1:57 pm

        Princess Alexandra was chatting with him as well. Who was relieved? Camilla, the Wails, and the PickMe Edinburgs?

    • Mary Pester says:
      May 8, 2023 at 12:02 pm

      Not just a hypocrite but a completely shite father and grandfather where Harry, Megan and their children are concerned. He didn’t invite Harry, until his PS advised him how bad it looked. He tried to turn it around to make it look asif Harry had snubbed the lunch invite, then showed the WORLD the real scumbucket he is by his toast. He has PROVED beyond a shadow of a doubt just why he chose this date, and more so because he knows EXACTLY where Archie is and who with. He is a disgrace and Billy boy, the Queen may be looking down, but it’s with absolute disgust at all of you there in the palace

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      May 8, 2023 at 12:39 pm

      Reading about Charles’ “wherever he was” remark about Archie was really aggravating to me. However, I can’t help thinking back to Charles’ interview after his engagement to Diana years ago when he famously responded to a question about whether he was in love with Diana by adding, “whatever love is.” Yeah. During an engagement interview. At a time when a couple is supposed to be at their most amorous and head-over-heels. There is definitely a sensitivity chip missing with Charles, unless it directly involves his own feelings.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        May 8, 2023 at 1:14 pm

        I thought the same about the two remarks being so similar in their lack of sensitivity. It’s also a symptom of his narcissism I’m sure.

    • JaneBee says:
      May 8, 2023 at 3:25 pm

      KFC can keep Archie’s name the hell out of his mouth, unless it is to offer an extensive apology.

      Reply
  2. Amie says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:02 am

    I don’t believe this at all. I don’t believe Charles said a word about Archie. Pure bullshit.

    Reply
    • Jenna says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:08 am

      I thought the exact same thing when I read that. I’m sure the royal rota was either briefed that Chuck wished Archie a Happy Birthday or they simply made it up.

      And how hard is it to mention Lili? According to the article, he mentioned all of his grandchildren by name except for her.

      He’s a shit.

      Reply
      • ML says:
        May 8, 2023 at 10:15 am

        Jenna, I noticed the same emission about Lilibet before seeing your comment. He’s total trash.

      • Sue E Generis says:
        May 8, 2023 at 1:31 pm

        I don’t think he’s ever met her. He probably doesn’t remember she exists. It must be extremely irritating for him to have to pretend to care about these children or risk public disapproval.

  3. Dee(2) says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:03 am

    If it was a genuine sentiment he could have called and told him that, and not announced it at a party that you didn’t invite him or his parents to and then leak it to the press. It’s like someone has described to him what being a loving parent is, and he’s trying to do his best approximation without ever having seen it.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:29 am

      According to the same article ” it is understood” that Harry was invited to luncheon but he chose to return to California. I have my doubts that he was invited.

      Reply
      • Lucy2 says:
        May 8, 2023 at 1:22 pm

        If he was, it was just like all the other invitations to him in the past few years. We don’t really want you to come, OK I guess you’re invited, no you can’t sit with us, you have to stay in the back where no one can see you, your wife and children are not welcome, oh you don’t want to come? You’re so mean for not attending!

    • Taytanish says:
      May 8, 2023 at 12:30 pm

      And, I’m wondering, who exactly this “happy birthday” wish was meant for? I mean whatever was said was never televised, which means that since none of Archie’s parents were in the room, there was no way for Archie to get the well wishes. I am with the people that said there was no mention of anyone Sussex, this was all made up by the RR just to have an excuse to write about the Sussex children. The “wherever he is” was just a play at the infamous “whatever love means”; only this time it seems the British media and RR are relishing the thought that Chooks can make such a shitty thing to a 4 year old. And its laughable to even think that horse-faced man Charles would be disappointed that prince Harry did not attend the party. There is no way Charles would want to share the attention, none. Charles is and will always be a jealous man even when amongst his own family. And even Charles is not stupid enough to think anyone else would get any attention with prince Harry in the room.

      Reply
      • Alice says:
        May 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm

        As someone who is descended from a long line of game players, a charitable reading is that Charles was counting on Eugenie to tell Harry. In reality I bet it didn’t happen, but I also bet Charles purposefully does say stuff in front of Eugenie thinking she will relay the info to Harry.

    • Gabby says:
      May 8, 2023 at 1:37 pm

      Even if he was invited, the palace has already established that it will rescind invites to receptions and leak it to the media.

      How are H&M expected to take a palace invite seriously ever again?

      Reply
  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Why wasn’t Charles there, where Archie was, for his grandchild’s fourth birthday? THAT’s the question Charles should be asking.

    Reply
  5. Jess says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:04 am

    The gaslighting is insane. Charles will likely never see the Sussex kids ever again.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      May 8, 2023 at 1:15 pm

      I really hope that he literally is never permitted to see the Sussex children again. And, as a couple, decide Meghan never sees him again either.

      And, “wherever he may be” – you absolute piece of dog shite. He’s with his mother, you heartless troll. You tied-for-last-place finisher for worst grandfather of the year. It’s like he saw Meghan’s father’s behavior and said, hold my beer.

      And even if he never actually said this, as others upthread have written, do they really think they’re fooling anyone with this nonsense? You kicked the Sussexes out of their home, took away their security and then leaked their location, you very publicly stated over and over how unwelcome Meghan was to any and all royal events and how much Harry would be punished if he attended…and then you send your minions to cry to the press about how ’emotional’ you are about missing Archie? We see you for who you really are, a pathetic, little man.

      Reply
      • Purley Pot says:
        May 8, 2023 at 4:15 pm

        He misses no one. If a 93 year old grandmother and her 98 year old husband can zoom their grandson, certainly a 74 yr old can as well. He could care less about those children. Scumbag.

  6. Old_Crone says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:04 am

    Whatever love is

    Reply
  7. HamsterJam says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:04 am

    Did he have his ears pinned back after he became an adult? Ears don’t naturally flatten towards your head as you age.

    Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:47 am

      I thought so as well! Either that or he grew out his hair to cover them a bit more.
      But on second thought this family, with all of its fortune dosen’t make a lot of an effort aesthetic wise (yes all those teeth) so may not?

      Reply
    • Alice says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:45 am

      My dad and brothers all had stick-out ears as kids that flattened as they got older. Not to defend this donkey in any way, but it can happen.

      Reply
  8. equality says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:04 am

    So are W&K “most members of the Royal Family”? Ed has never seemed to have a problem with PH, I doubt Andrew cares who comes, Anne greeted PH warmly. His cousins seem to get along with him, except possibly Zara and Mike. I doubt QE’s cousins are concerned one way or another who attends. And, no, it wasn’t touching that he planned things the way he did and did some stupid toast to Archie. It makes KC’s awfulness more apparent.

    Reply
    • Jenna says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:12 am

      In Spare, Harry wrote of Anne meeting him at Balmoral and taking him to see his Gran–I wonder if she is kind to him because of the closeness he had with the Queen? Anne would have honored every one of the Queen’s wishes, unlike Charles.

      Reply
    • Blithe says:
      May 8, 2023 at 2:57 pm

      I really would like to know what the cousins think, especially the Duke of Kent. They are, in some ways, the “spares” of their generation. They chose to spend significant parts of their lives supporting the Queen, and seem to have been genuinely appreciated— and likely appreciative. It must be chilling for them to shift from the family-focused balcony moments and relative security that they’ve experienced throughout their lives — to being pushed aside, surrounded by Camilla’s spawn, and truly awful to see Camilla wearing their cousin’s jewelry — and their grandmother’s things as well. (If I’ve got the generations right)

      Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:05 am

    Why on earth would the papers think this makes him sound good? He sounds like he’s talking about a spirit, not a child whose parents have multiple forms of communication technology.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:05 am

    Charles you.know.where Archie is. Go fly to California and leave Camilla and will home.

    Reply
    • SURE says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:40 am

      Given everything KFC has done (e.g. ensured the public knew that M wasn’t considered a close family member and that she wouldn’t be welcome at Balmoral, turfed the Sussex family out of their UK home, etc) I don’t consider him any less reprehensible than C or W. I’m not sure what A&L would gain from having a relationship with someone as self-serving and vindictive as KFC. He doesn’t seem close to G,C or L unless there’s a camera present but even then his interactions with the children come across as awkward and performative. I hate seeing children being used to rehabilitate an adult’s PR image. A&L should be surrounded by people who genuinely love and care about them. KFC doesn’t have that in him.

      Reply
  11. crazyoldlady says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Can you imagine if Archie and Lilibet showed up at the Coronation? King who? They would have been the focus of every camera and conversation.

    Reply
  12. Snuffles says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:07 am

    “Wherever he is” is up there with his “Whatever love is” comment when asked if he was in love with Diana. So, it wasn’t sweet or genuine at all.

    Reply
    • Chantal says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:27 am

      This!

      Reply
      • FarmerWannabe says:
        May 8, 2023 at 10:51 am

        My thought exactly. What kind of grandparent says that about his grandchild? But then, what kind of father or grandfather pulls security from his son and months old grandchild and let it leak exactly where they are…and if reports are true, didnt even bother to show up for her christening. Feckless and cruel.

        BTW, new to commenting celebitchy, started reading a few months back and appreciate the full-throated, ride or die support for H&M.

        Do wish we could ‘like’ comments, rarely do I disagree with any said!

    • tamsin says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:05 am

      I immediately thought the same thing. Really, Charles is not redeemable. And I doubt he has ever met Lili. If William were not the heir, I doubt Charles would have any relationship with either of his sons. I can’t find a word to describe him as a father.

      Reply
    • HL says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:49 am

      Yes!! You are so right!! So flippant!

      Reply
  13. Slush says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:07 am

    Something I considered this weekend: is it possible that rather than trying to pull focus from Archie, he didn’t even know when As birthday was to begin with? That also would not surprise me, sadly.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:13 am

      No. Every news organization from the BBC to the RR to the Times to the Guardian, etc, have all mentioned Archie’s birthday being the same day as the coronation for months. Plus, KC is a history buff who normally knows dates. He would have to be extraordinarily out of the loop and very, very forgetful not to have known.

      Reply
  14. Whyforthelove says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:07 am

    Honestly, Charles is maybe the poster child for worst fathers ever. Most families with emotional or other forms of abuse are terrible, but this lot abuses each other and then runs to the press to brag about it. What evil strange people

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      May 8, 2023 at 1:50 pm

      And then the press tell him how strong and decisive he is for abusing his youngest son.

      Reply
  15. ML says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:08 am

    Ouch. He raised a glass to his three grandchildren, who get named (!), then raises a glass to his “other grandson” (Archie, unnamed) “wherever he may be” to wish him a happy birthday. And he doesn’t mention Lilibet or acknowledge her at all?

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:19 am

      Poor Lilibet never gets mentioned. I believe her being born in America makes her a complete non-entity for them. The audacity of that toddler…

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:09 am

      Prince Archie and Princess Lili have Black ancestry, that’s why they are both non-entities to this man who happens to be their grandfather. The whiteness and “purity” of the line of succession has been breached, and Dogshit Charlie resents the day they were born. How horrible it must be for white supremacists to have their bloodlines tainted by innocent children with Black blood. Charles will always hold this against Harry.

      Reply
      • Well Wisher says:
        May 8, 2023 at 2:14 pm

        Every unique gene, chrosome combination in Archie and Lili, is what make them special.
        They were born like all of us, with everything they will need.

        With nurture in the right environment; they are destine to live a life of richness; irregardless of labels.
        May God continue to bless them and their family.

  16. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:08 am

    It is gross seeing the two of them on the balcony.

    Reply
  17. girl_ninja says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:09 am

    What a loser this old bum is. He has always been a loser. He will always be a loser.

    Reply
  18. sparrow says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:10 am

    Wherever he was?! He was hardly at the polar icecaps. I hope Kate & William were red faced with embarrassment and looking at the floor at this point. I fully believe they have been key in hounding out Harry and his family. It was well known Harry had turned down this invitation, to much relief apparently, but I do sense Charles misses them. I was so warmed when he walked her down the aisle. Has he met Lili? Why the hell doesn’t he commit to going to see them, hang the tabloid hate if he did so.

    Reply
  19. Feebee says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:13 am

    Big “whatever love means” energy there. It feels like he has to say it. Had to acknowledge they were missing. Of course he didn’t love Archie’s grandmother and he knows exactly where he was. He’s such a pathetic excuse for a father/grandfather.

    Reply
  20. Rapunzel says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:16 am

    “Wherever he was”— um, that’s Montecito, CA, Chuck. The papers have been quite clear in detailing that your son, his wife, and your grandkids live there. You know, in a 13million $ mansion with 17 bathrooms.

    Reply
    • Whyforthelove says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:21 am

      Right?!?! Chuck if your curious I am pretty sure the Daiky Mail can send you pictures of their lovely 17 bathroom house

      Reply
      • Blue Nails Betty says:
        May 8, 2023 at 11:11 am

        And they’ll be happy to photoshop in an extra 5 bathrooms to really make him feel smug.

  21. Susan Collins says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:17 am

    What a joke. Sources at a private meal. They didn’t want Harry there because there was a huge sigh of relief but Chuckles missed him being there? Make it make sense.

    Reply
  22. Becks1 says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:17 am

    I’m glad Meghan did not go and stayed home with Archie and Lili, but it also makes me so sad that she felt that was the best choice for her. Like, how horrible to know that your ILs dont want you around at one of the most important events for them? And how horrible must they have been to her? It makes you think of the hell she went through while living there. I’m glad harry did not stay for the lunch.

    Reply
  23. Lizzie says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:20 am

    KC, did you think Archie would come to see you after you evicted his family from their UK home?

    Reply
  24. ❌❌❌TART ❌❌❌ says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:21 am

    Since Chuck has legal custody of the Sussexes children and therefore these same children can be used to control Harry, I bet he toasted these little vices.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:03 am

      Charles does not have legal custody. If he even tries which I doubt harry and Meghan can go to court of human rights.

      Reply
      • Blithe says:
        May 8, 2023 at 11:14 am

        Are you certain @Tessa? I thought that British monarchs have legal custody of all of their minor grandchildren? It would be incredibly ill-advised for Charles to try anything that would question Harry and Meghan’s decisions, of course, and I’ve no idea how any issues would be resolved, especially while the kids are living in California with — I’m assuming— dual citizenship.

      • Tessa says:
        May 8, 2023 at 11:28 am

        Allegedly the queen could have told Charles and Diana where to send their s o n s to school. Thus rule if it ever existed was only invoked in threads regarding harry and Meghan and the wish that they lose custody.

      • Gabby says:
        May 8, 2023 at 1:46 pm

        Never before have minor royal children also been US citizens, which throws a wrench in any custody the monarch could have.

    • equality says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:27 am

      That was a royal prerogative established in 1717 by King George I and not an act of Parliament. It would not hold up in court, especially an international court.

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:40 am

      If he decided ever to enforce that law, he would be up against quite the fight. Yes they are his grandchildren but they are also American citizens.

      Reply
  25. Bad Janet says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:21 am

    Pfft. Three months before Harry’s book was out, they planned the coronation day for Archie’s birthday. This was such an obvious attempt to put Harry in a double bind. Skip the coronation, or his son’s birthday at the first age where they actually care.

    “Heartfelt speech” or whatever, that action alone exposed a man who is too ruthless to be truly caring, too spineless to say no to his handlers, or too stupid to know he was playing a role in manipulating the family dynamics again.

    For every half assed attempt The Firm makes at passing Harry off as the unstable, dumb, irrational one, he comes off looking like, well, a Prince. The only one in the whole damn clown show.

    Reply
  26. Lady Digby says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Why did he choose not to attend his youngest grandchild’s christening when he could have spent quality time with Meghan and Harry and spent precious time with Archie and Lilli? RR keep writing fairytales about Charles as father and grandfather whilst his actions make it clear that his wife is his top priority not his sons by his first wife.

    Reply
  27. Amy Bee says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:26 am

    C) The press was pressuring Charles to get Harry and Meghan to the coronation. Doesn’t BP ever take a day off from briefing the press?

    I have no sympathy for Charles and I doubt he was being genuine about Archie. He doesn’t accept him and Lili as his grandchildren and he failed to protect them and Meghan from attacks from his press, his wife and the rest of his family.

    Reply
  28. tamra says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:28 am

    The top of his purple robe looks like what we use here as fake snow at Christmas! How appropriate.

    Reply
  29. EasternViolet says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Charles is baffled why Harry won’t make Charles his priority. Full stop.

    Reply
  30. s808 says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:28 am

    “wherever he is” after his parents where run out of the UK and removing his UK home. That man will be in the pits of hades come time.

    Reply
  31. Meh says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:29 am

    It’s like the Facebook Grandparents™ who pretend for their own egos to have relationships with their grandchildren, or weaponize the fact that they don’t (looking at you Loser Tom), in both cases pretending to love their grandchildren. Whatever love is.™

    Reply
  32. QuiteContrary says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:31 am

    This is what passes for a “sweet moment” in the royal family — a passive-aggressive toast of a child whose parents had to leave the country to protect him and his baby sister.

    Reply
    • Heyhey22 says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:23 am

      I can see why their fans and the media are petty and vile, they’re merely following the family’s lead by the many examples they’ve set. Diana was failed ON PURPOSE and Harry and Meghan as well

      Reply
  33. HeyKay says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Charles and all of these jerks can stop now.

    I don’t know why I keep clicking, I dislike the BRF.
    And none of their BS affects my life. I’m in the US.
    By my dog, what a bunch of rotten people. The Egos! Charles makes Trump look shy, FGS!

    Let’s start Monday, wishes for a pleasant week ahead CBers! 👍

    Reply
  34. Jaded says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:40 am

    Your grandson is in Montecito CA with his parents and people who love him…away from you thank the good Lord. What a wanker…

    Reply
    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:10 am

      Charles couldn’t wait even 24 hours before insulting the Sussexes by using their child as bait. What a sad sack of sh!t he is.

      Reply
  35. Blue Nails Betty says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:42 am

    “Wherever he is”???

    You know darn well where Prince Archie is. He’s in California hanging with the Kardashian-Jenners at the Playboy mansion, champagne in his sippy cup, unwrapping his birthday presents (Diddy sent a Bugatti, Oprah gave him an unsalted island), while Adele and Elton John are banging it up onstage. /extremesarcasm

    Like, wtf is wrong with this man?

    Reply
  36. Yesgirl says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Well maybe if he hadn’t evicted his family from their UK home and invited them to come, he would know exactly where Archie was. What a petty small man he is. No wonder Harry could have careless to spend anymore time with his prick and his hooved side piece.

    Reply
  37. Cel2495 says:
    May 8, 2023 at 10:59 am

    Wherever he is? Disgusting pig! Where the hell a 4yr old will be ? Clearly he can’t fend for himself and be alone in the world… so he is at home with his mother enjoying his birthday and eating cake and being oblivious to this 💩 because HE IS a 4 yr old boy. The audacity of this rancid old man. Glad Harry rushed to be with his real family. F these people and wish them nothing but for karma to hit them all in the ass.

    Reply
  38. ChillinginDC says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:00 am

    Man. This man didn’t even acknowledge his granddaughter’s christening. He’s showed us who he is.

    Reply
  39. PJ says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:03 am

    He just can’t help himself can he?

    This is pure speculation on my part (and I’m waiting for Prince Harry to unload that second clip to give us the rest of the tea) but I think the Sussexes asked for Lili to be christened in the UK. Maybe they were told no, just wait, during the Queen’s Jubilee when they were there on Lili’s birthday. Then after HMQE passed, they probably asked again but were told no or ignored. Then they decided to hold it in Montecito and the Spensers and York cousins came but C&C and the Wales’ didn’t respond or attend. Then having the Coronation scheduled, SCHEDULED on Prince Archie’s birthday triggered PH to announce the babies titles and set the whole “we’ve received your email” response.

    I also watched the Sussex wedding again on YouTube the other day and some of the music played at their wedding also managed to show up at the Coronation :shrug: They seem to get all of their best ideas from H&M.

    Reply
    • Kristen from MA says:
      May 8, 2023 at 12:38 pm

      The Spencer aunts did attend, but I don’t think the York sisters did.

      Reply
      • PJ says:
        May 8, 2023 at 1:22 pm

        I couldn’t remember if Eugenie was there or not. I do remember the People mag announcement said the Spenser aunts were in attendance 🙂

  40. MSTJ says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:14 am

    Tabloid: “But he made a point of also toasting ‘those that weren’t there’ and wished his other grandson a very happy birthday ‘wherever he was’.”

    His “other grandson” surely wasn’t at Frogmore Cottage. After all, Charles did evict him and his parents in January from the only home they had and were paying for in England. If Charles cared enough for his grandson to raise a toast in honor of his birthday, he would not have made him homeless in the land of his birth.

    I don’t believe the story. It is tabloid propaganda to rehabilitate Charles’ image as he is being viewed by many in the public as a cruel grandfather, father, and father in law. I recognize tabloid propaganda spins a mile away.

    Reply
    • Renae says:
      May 8, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      Like Archie is Mrs. Calabash? (Old Jimmy Durante reference).
      When Chuck was 4 HIS mother was god knows where….there is that, but he’s a nasty old fart married to and even nastier piece of work.

      Reply
  41. Blue Nails Betty says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:18 am

    It’s almost as if Charles has forgotten Harry has another 400 pages he can use in a sequel to Spare.

    Keep baiting Harry using his children and you’re going to find out exactly who Harry is, you old chucklef*ck.

    Reply
  42. Heyhey22 says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:30 am

    I can see why their fans and the media are petty and vile, they’re merely following the family’s lead by the many examples they’ve set. Diana was failed ON PURPOSE and Harry and Meghan as well

    Reply
  43. Laura D says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:59 am

    In his first address to to the nation he said H&M were living “Overseas” and now Archie is in “Where-ever he was.” What on earth is wrong with Charles? Can he not say U. S. A., or America? I have an awful feeling that when he said “Where ever he was” the rest of the family had a few giggles. Snidey nest of vipers; the lot of them.

    In truth, being unable to say where his grandchild is on his birthday really isn’t the flex they all think it is. If he had phoned Montecito the day before to wish his grandson a happy birthday for tomorrow, Archie/Meghan would have told him the birthday celebrations were in the states with his family and friends. IMHO this was released because they realized that none of the palaces had acknowledged his birthday on SM. I know the “BRF” were busy with the conanation but, they have staff who should be able to sort these things. Asking a member of staff to spare a few minutes out of their day to tweet “Happy Birthday Archie”, wouldn’t have had an impact on the schedule, it’s not like they would be asking them to film a “behind the scenes” promo…….

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      May 8, 2023 at 12:31 pm

      And the whole reason for Harry’s whistle-stop coronation attendance was to return home immediately for his son’s birthday. So Charles can miss me with that whole pitiful “wherever he is” routine, he knew exactly where his grandson was and it was said in the poor spirit that he intended.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 8, 2023 at 1:56 pm

      I’m assuming American Idol is filmed in Cali so Archie he is literally in the same state that you just did your public zoom call to a Hollywood show.

      Reply
  44. j.ferber says:
    May 8, 2023 at 12:02 pm

    You’d know where he was if 1) you invited him and his mother and sister to the coronation and 2) you hadn’t evicted them from the home they were forced to pay millions of pounds to repair (unlike William with 5 palaces and zero restorations coming out of his pocket. Was Charles really trying to gain pity for an estrangement that HE and HE alone caused? What a twisted, horrid old man.

    Reply
  45. Eurydice says:
    May 8, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    What I want to know is, of all those at the “private family gathering” which one leaked this story.

    Reply
  46. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Harry was probably.very relieved to leave

    Reply
  47. Anne Keane says:
    May 8, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    At least the UK didn’t elect these awful people. Unlike some other countries I could mention. And no mainstream U.K. party has the end of the monarchy as one of its pledges, so there is no way to express U.K. Republican sentiments at the ballot box. Quite a lot of us – perhaps a quarter of the population – want them gone. Particularly young people. A significant proportion don’t support this nonsense.

    Reply
  48. Renae says:
    May 8, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    I cannot believe I’m going to say this but. …..at least Cams seems to actually care about her grandkids.

    Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      May 8, 2023 at 2:19 pm

      It is very easy to love your own, why not be magnanimous and extend that love to you stepson by marriage and enlightened your husband as per his familial duties….
      Why not encourage the better angels to emerge??

      Reply
      • Angie says:
        May 8, 2023 at 4:47 pm

        Because she hates Harry since he unlike his brother want disown his mother or said bad things about her. Harry is Diana thru and thru and she hated Diana.

  49. JJJW says:
    May 8, 2023 at 2:28 pm

    Please do not refer to Charles’s treatment of Harry as “punishment.” That implies Harry was deserving of it when he has done nothing wrong. I guess penalize might be more accurate.

    Reply
  50. Saucy&Sassy says:
    May 8, 2023 at 3:28 pm

    According to this, KFC didn’t say Archie’s name, and then ‘wherever he was? This is incredibly dismissive. It’s like he couldn’t remember his grandson’s name or where he lives. KFC has decided to let the world know that he has no interest whatsoever in the two grandkids in California.

    KFC evidently wanted the world to know that he’s not just a horrible father, but he’s a horrible grandfather, too. Mission accomplished.

    Reply
  51. Escape says:
    May 8, 2023 at 3:42 pm

    You know damn well where he is.

    Reply
  52. Typical virgo says:
    May 8, 2023 at 4:46 pm

    To me, Charles always has, and always will, look like a banjo player from Appalachia.

    Reply
  53. j.ferber says:
    May 8, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    Typical Virgo, yes, I can see him in denim overalls, a toothpick in his mouth and his foot tapping along to the banjo. Great call.

    Reply
  54. blunt talker says:
    May 9, 2023 at 12:25 am

    To me it says-I know that date was Archie’s birthday and that is why I picked it to cause Harry to choose-He did it out of spite-to give the tabloids something to write about involving the Sussexes in a negative way-someone said in an article I read a couple years ago-you don’t know how brutal this royal family operates

    Reply

