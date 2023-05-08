King Charles wished his grandson Archie a happy birthday ‘wherever he was’

After the all-white royals appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday, they went inside the palace for a private reception and a lunch buffet. Apparently, neither the king or queen stuck around in London after that reception – Charles went to Highgrove several hours after the balcony wave, and Camilla likely went to Ray Mill. That’s curious, right? Well, before Charles and Camilla went their separate ways, Charles and William made speeches at the reception, and Charles made a reference to one of his two mixed-race grandchildren, the grandkids he did not invite to the coronation. The ones he evicted from their sole family home in the UK.
The King raised a glass to toast the fourth birthday of Prince Harry’s son Archie at Buckingham Palace yesterday in a moving to tribute to the grandson he has barely seen. Despite the ongoing acrimony with Harry, who was on a plane back to the US within hours of his father being crowned, emotional Charles made a point of mentioning his absent grandchildren as well as those present on his big day.
The poignant moment came at a private family gathering at the palace following his Westminster Abbey crowning and appearance on the balcony with Queen Camilla. It is understood that an invitation had been politely extended to Harry to join the family lunch but he decided to return to California to celebrate Archie’s big day.
A well-placed source said that, while most members of the Royal Family ‘breathed a sigh of relief’ that Harry didn’t join them, the King, 74, seemed ‘genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay’.
Before they started eating, Prince William, 40, stood and congratulated his father on such a momentous day. Charles replied, thanking everyone who had worked hard to make the day so special.
The King raised a glass to his three grandchildren Prince George – who also served as a Page of Honour – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were among the stars of the show and carried out their public appearances with aplomb. But he made a point of also toasting ‘those that weren’t there’ and wished his other grandson a very happy birthday ‘wherever he was’.
‘It was apparently a very sweet moment,’ the source said.
It is understood that as well as the King, Queen and members of the Royal Family, others present included Camilla’s close family – her sister Annabel, best friend, Lady Landsdowne, both of whom served as her attendants on the day, as well as her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and grandchildren, Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus. The Princess of Wales’s family were also invited, with her parents Michael and Carole Middleton and siblings Pippa and James present.
“The King, 74, seemed ‘genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay’” – Charles deserves a huge kick in the ass, my God. Charles only extended a reception invitation to Harry at the last minute, when it was clear that A) Meghan wasn’t coming and B) that Charles would look even worse by so openly snubbing and punishing his younger son. And Charles saying “wherever he was” – Charles knows where his grandson was. Archie was in Montecito, with his mother, enjoying his birthday. Archie had to be in Montecito because – AGAIN – Charles did not invite his mixed-race grandchildren to any part of the coronation. Charles made it abundantly clear that he was trying to pull focus from a four-year-old’s birthday.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Shut up Charles. You hypocrite.
Even Camilla looks like she’s over it 🙄 Charles and Thomas Markle do have a lot in common 🙄 He is just giving the British media something to write about, scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours🙄
This article is so gross!
And Anne and the York sisters looked delighted to see him. So that sigh of relief thing is such crap! UGHH
Princess Alexandra was chatting with him as well. Who was relieved? Camilla, the Wails, and the PickMe Edinburgs?
Not just a hypocrite but a completely shite father and grandfather where Harry, Megan and their children are concerned. He didn’t invite Harry, until his PS advised him how bad it looked. He tried to turn it around to make it look asif Harry had snubbed the lunch invite, then showed the WORLD the real scumbucket he is by his toast. He has PROVED beyond a shadow of a doubt just why he chose this date, and more so because he knows EXACTLY where Archie is and who with. He is a disgrace and Billy boy, the Queen may be looking down, but it’s with absolute disgust at all of you there in the palace
Reading about Charles’ “wherever he was” remark about Archie was really aggravating to me. However, I can’t help thinking back to Charles’ interview after his engagement to Diana years ago when he famously responded to a question about whether he was in love with Diana by adding, “whatever love is.” Yeah. During an engagement interview. At a time when a couple is supposed to be at their most amorous and head-over-heels. There is definitely a sensitivity chip missing with Charles, unless it directly involves his own feelings.
I thought the same about the two remarks being so similar in their lack of sensitivity. It’s also a symptom of his narcissism I’m sure.
KFC can keep Archie’s name the hell out of his mouth, unless it is to offer an extensive apology.
I don’t believe this at all. I don’t believe Charles said a word about Archie. Pure bullshit.
I thought the exact same thing when I read that. I’m sure the royal rota was either briefed that Chuck wished Archie a Happy Birthday or they simply made it up.
And how hard is it to mention Lili? According to the article, he mentioned all of his grandchildren by name except for her.
He’s a shit.
Jenna, I noticed the same emission about Lilibet before seeing your comment. He’s total trash.
I don’t think he’s ever met her. He probably doesn’t remember she exists. It must be extremely irritating for him to have to pretend to care about these children or risk public disapproval.
If it was a genuine sentiment he could have called and told him that, and not announced it at a party that you didn’t invite him or his parents to and then leak it to the press. It’s like someone has described to him what being a loving parent is, and he’s trying to do his best approximation without ever having seen it.
According to the same article ” it is understood” that Harry was invited to luncheon but he chose to return to California. I have my doubts that he was invited.
If he was, it was just like all the other invitations to him in the past few years. We don’t really want you to come, OK I guess you’re invited, no you can’t sit with us, you have to stay in the back where no one can see you, your wife and children are not welcome, oh you don’t want to come? You’re so mean for not attending!
And, I’m wondering, who exactly this “happy birthday” wish was meant for? I mean whatever was said was never televised, which means that since none of Archie’s parents were in the room, there was no way for Archie to get the well wishes. I am with the people that said there was no mention of anyone Sussex, this was all made up by the RR just to have an excuse to write about the Sussex children. The “wherever he is” was just a play at the infamous “whatever love means”; only this time it seems the British media and RR are relishing the thought that Chooks can make such a shitty thing to a 4 year old. And its laughable to even think that horse-faced man Charles would be disappointed that prince Harry did not attend the party. There is no way Charles would want to share the attention, none. Charles is and will always be a jealous man even when amongst his own family. And even Charles is not stupid enough to think anyone else would get any attention with prince Harry in the room.
As someone who is descended from a long line of game players, a charitable reading is that Charles was counting on Eugenie to tell Harry. In reality I bet it didn’t happen, but I also bet Charles purposefully does say stuff in front of Eugenie thinking she will relay the info to Harry.
Even if he was invited, the palace has already established that it will rescind invites to receptions and leak it to the media.
How are H&M expected to take a palace invite seriously ever again?
Why wasn’t Charles there, where Archie was, for his grandchild’s fourth birthday? THAT’s the question Charles should be asking.
The gaslighting is insane. Charles will likely never see the Sussex kids ever again.
I really hope that he literally is never permitted to see the Sussex children again. And, as a couple, decide Meghan never sees him again either.
And, “wherever he may be” – you absolute piece of dog shite. He’s with his mother, you heartless troll. You tied-for-last-place finisher for worst grandfather of the year. It’s like he saw Meghan’s father’s behavior and said, hold my beer.
And even if he never actually said this, as others upthread have written, do they really think they’re fooling anyone with this nonsense? You kicked the Sussexes out of their home, took away their security and then leaked their location, you very publicly stated over and over how unwelcome Meghan was to any and all royal events and how much Harry would be punished if he attended…and then you send your minions to cry to the press about how ’emotional’ you are about missing Archie? We see you for who you really are, a pathetic, little man.
He misses no one. If a 93 year old grandmother and her 98 year old husband can zoom their grandson, certainly a 74 yr old can as well. He could care less about those children. Scumbag.
Whatever love is
🎯
My immediate thought..
Yep.
My exact thought.
I think he could have won a lot of popularity by rebranding as a lovable grandpa, but that doesn’t work if you never see 2 of your grandkids
Yes! Not sure if that convinces me he said this or if it’s observant fan fiction but either way, it sounds like C3.
The love he has is first, for himself and then for Cams. I seriously think Cams fulfills some mommy issue that he has. the man obviously has no idea what the word means.
Did he have his ears pinned back after he became an adult? Ears don’t naturally flatten towards your head as you age.
I thought so as well! Either that or he grew out his hair to cover them a bit more.
But on second thought this family, with all of its fortune dosen’t make a lot of an effort aesthetic wise (yes all those teeth) so may not?
My dad and brothers all had stick-out ears as kids that flattened as they got older. Not to defend this donkey in any way, but it can happen.
So are W&K “most members of the Royal Family”? Ed has never seemed to have a problem with PH, I doubt Andrew cares who comes, Anne greeted PH warmly. His cousins seem to get along with him, except possibly Zara and Mike. I doubt QE’s cousins are concerned one way or another who attends. And, no, it wasn’t touching that he planned things the way he did and did some stupid toast to Archie. It makes KC’s awfulness more apparent.
In Spare, Harry wrote of Anne meeting him at Balmoral and taking him to see his Gran–I wonder if she is kind to him because of the closeness he had with the Queen? Anne would have honored every one of the Queen’s wishes, unlike Charles.
I really would like to know what the cousins think, especially the Duke of Kent. They are, in some ways, the “spares” of their generation. They chose to spend significant parts of their lives supporting the Queen, and seem to have been genuinely appreciated— and likely appreciative. It must be chilling for them to shift from the family-focused balcony moments and relative security that they’ve experienced throughout their lives — to being pushed aside, surrounded by Camilla’s spawn, and truly awful to see Camilla wearing their cousin’s jewelry — and their grandmother’s things as well. (If I’ve got the generations right)
Why on earth would the papers think this makes him sound good? He sounds like he’s talking about a spirit, not a child whose parents have multiple forms of communication technology.
Charles you.know.where Archie is. Go fly to California and leave Camilla and will home.
Given everything KFC has done (e.g. ensured the public knew that M wasn’t considered a close family member and that she wouldn’t be welcome at Balmoral, turfed the Sussex family out of their UK home, etc) I don’t consider him any less reprehensible than C or W. I’m not sure what A&L would gain from having a relationship with someone as self-serving and vindictive as KFC. He doesn’t seem close to G,C or L unless there’s a camera present but even then his interactions with the children come across as awkward and performative. I hate seeing children being used to rehabilitate an adult’s PR image. A&L should be surrounded by people who genuinely love and care about them. KFC doesn’t have that in him.
Can you imagine if Archie and Lilibet showed up at the Coronation? King who? They would have been the focus of every camera and conversation.
“Wherever he is” is up there with his “Whatever love is” comment when asked if he was in love with Diana. So, it wasn’t sweet or genuine at all.
This!
My thought exactly. What kind of grandparent says that about his grandchild? But then, what kind of father or grandfather pulls security from his son and months old grandchild and let it leak exactly where they are…and if reports are true, didnt even bother to show up for her christening. Feckless and cruel.
BTW, new to commenting celebitchy, started reading a few months back and appreciate the full-throated, ride or die support for H&M.
Do wish we could ‘like’ comments, rarely do I disagree with any said!
I immediately thought the same thing. Really, Charles is not redeemable. And I doubt he has ever met Lili. If William were not the heir, I doubt Charles would have any relationship with either of his sons. I can’t find a word to describe him as a father.
Yes!! You are so right!! So flippant!
Something I considered this weekend: is it possible that rather than trying to pull focus from Archie, he didn’t even know when As birthday was to begin with? That also would not surprise me, sadly.
No. Every news organization from the BBC to the RR to the Times to the Guardian, etc, have all mentioned Archie’s birthday being the same day as the coronation for months. Plus, KC is a history buff who normally knows dates. He would have to be extraordinarily out of the loop and very, very forgetful not to have known.
Honestly, Charles is maybe the poster child for worst fathers ever. Most families with emotional or other forms of abuse are terrible, but this lot abuses each other and then runs to the press to brag about it. What evil strange people
And then the press tell him how strong and decisive he is for abusing his youngest son.
Ouch. He raised a glass to his three grandchildren, who get named (!), then raises a glass to his “other grandson” (Archie, unnamed) “wherever he may be” to wish him a happy birthday. And he doesn’t mention Lilibet or acknowledge her at all?
Poor Lilibet never gets mentioned. I believe her being born in America makes her a complete non-entity for them. The audacity of that toddler…
Prince Archie and Princess Lili have Black ancestry, that’s why they are both non-entities to this man who happens to be their grandfather. The whiteness and “purity” of the line of succession has been breached, and Dogshit Charlie resents the day they were born. How horrible it must be for white supremacists to have their bloodlines tainted by innocent children with Black blood. Charles will always hold this against Harry.
Every unique gene, chrosome combination in Archie and Lili, is what make them special.
They were born like all of us, with everything they will need.
With nurture in the right environment; they are destine to live a life of richness; irregardless of labels.
May God continue to bless them and their family.
It is gross seeing the two of them on the balcony.
What a loser this old bum is. He has always been a loser. He will always be a loser.
Wherever he was?! He was hardly at the polar icecaps. I hope Kate & William were red faced with embarrassment and looking at the floor at this point. I fully believe they have been key in hounding out Harry and his family. It was well known Harry had turned down this invitation, to much relief apparently, but I do sense Charles misses them. I was so warmed when he walked her down the aisle. Has he met Lili? Why the hell doesn’t he commit to going to see them, hang the tabloid hate if he did so.
I always thought Charles walked Meghan down the aisle for his own public relations
Big “whatever love means” energy there. It feels like he has to say it. Had to acknowledge they were missing. Of course he didn’t love Archie’s grandmother and he knows exactly where he was. He’s such a pathetic excuse for a father/grandfather.
“Wherever he was”— um, that’s Montecito, CA, Chuck. The papers have been quite clear in detailing that your son, his wife, and your grandkids live there. You know, in a 13million $ mansion with 17 bathrooms.
Right?!?! Chuck if your curious I am pretty sure the Daiky Mail can send you pictures of their lovely 17 bathroom house
And they’ll be happy to photoshop in an extra 5 bathrooms to really make him feel smug.
What a joke. Sources at a private meal. They didn’t want Harry there because there was a huge sigh of relief but Chuckles missed him being there? Make it make sense.
I’m glad Meghan did not go and stayed home with Archie and Lili, but it also makes me so sad that she felt that was the best choice for her. Like, how horrible to know that your ILs dont want you around at one of the most important events for them? And how horrible must they have been to her? It makes you think of the hell she went through while living there. I’m glad harry did not stay for the lunch.
KC, did you think Archie would come to see you after you evicted his family from their UK home?
Since Chuck has legal custody of the Sussexes children and therefore these same children can be used to control Harry, I bet he toasted these little vices.
Charles does not have legal custody. If he even tries which I doubt harry and Meghan can go to court of human rights.
Are you certain @Tessa? I thought that British monarchs have legal custody of all of their minor grandchildren? It would be incredibly ill-advised for Charles to try anything that would question Harry and Meghan’s decisions, of course, and I’ve no idea how any issues would be resolved, especially while the kids are living in California with — I’m assuming— dual citizenship.
Allegedly the queen could have told Charles and Diana where to send their s o n s to school. Thus rule if it ever existed was only invoked in threads regarding harry and Meghan and the wish that they lose custody.
Never before have minor royal children also been US citizens, which throws a wrench in any custody the monarch could have.
That was a royal prerogative established in 1717 by King George I and not an act of Parliament. It would not hold up in court, especially an international court.
I had thought that was one of the holds they had over Diana, post-divorce
The only hold was that Charles was their father, so entitled to joint custody/visitation.
If he decided ever to enforce that law, he would be up against quite the fight. Yes they are his grandchildren but they are also American citizens.
Pfft. Three months before Harry’s book was out, they planned the coronation day for Archie’s birthday. This was such an obvious attempt to put Harry in a double bind. Skip the coronation, or his son’s birthday at the first age where they actually care.
“Heartfelt speech” or whatever, that action alone exposed a man who is too ruthless to be truly caring, too spineless to say no to his handlers, or too stupid to know he was playing a role in manipulating the family dynamics again.
For every half assed attempt The Firm makes at passing Harry off as the unstable, dumb, irrational one, he comes off looking like, well, a Prince. The only one in the whole damn clown show.
Why did he choose not to attend his youngest grandchild’s christening when he could have spent quality time with Meghan and Harry and spent precious time with Archie and Lilli? RR keep writing fairytales about Charles as father and grandfather whilst his actions make it clear that his wife is his top priority not his sons by his first wife.
C) The press was pressuring Charles to get Harry and Meghan to the coronation. Doesn’t BP ever take a day off from briefing the press?
I have no sympathy for Charles and I doubt he was being genuine about Archie. He doesn’t accept him and Lili as his grandchildren and he failed to protect them and Meghan from attacks from his press, his wife and the rest of his family.
The top of his purple robe looks like what we use here as fake snow at Christmas! How appropriate.
You mean the dead weasels?
The other weasels hunted them to extinction
Charles is baffled why Harry won’t make Charles his priority. Full stop.
“wherever he is” after his parents where run out of the UK and removing his UK home. That man will be in the pits of hades come time.
It’s like the Facebook Grandparents™ who pretend for their own egos to have relationships with their grandchildren, or weaponize the fact that they don’t (looking at you Loser Tom), in both cases pretending to love their grandchildren. Whatever love is.™
This is what passes for a “sweet moment” in the royal family — a passive-aggressive toast of a child whose parents had to leave the country to protect him and his baby sister.
I can see why their fans and the media are petty and vile, they’re merely following the family’s lead by the many examples they’ve set. Diana was failed ON PURPOSE and Harry and Meghan as well
Charles and all of these jerks can stop now.
I don’t know why I keep clicking, I dislike the BRF.
And none of their BS affects my life. I’m in the US.
By my dog, what a bunch of rotten people. The Egos! Charles makes Trump look shy, FGS!
Let’s start Monday, wishes for a pleasant week ahead CBers! 👍
Your grandson is in Montecito CA with his parents and people who love him…away from you thank the good Lord. What a wanker…
Charles couldn’t wait even 24 hours before insulting the Sussexes by using their child as bait. What a sad sack of sh!t he is.
“Wherever he is”???
You know darn well where Prince Archie is. He’s in California hanging with the Kardashian-Jenners at the Playboy mansion, champagne in his sippy cup, unwrapping his birthday presents (Diddy sent a Bugatti, Oprah gave him an unsalted island), while Adele and Elton John are banging it up onstage. /extremesarcasm
Like, wtf is wrong with this man?
Well maybe if he hadn’t evicted his family from their UK home and invited them to come, he would know exactly where Archie was. What a petty small man he is. No wonder Harry could have careless to spend anymore time with his prick and his hooved side piece.
Wherever he is? Disgusting pig! Where the hell a 4yr old will be ? Clearly he can’t fend for himself and be alone in the world… so he is at home with his mother enjoying his birthday and eating cake and being oblivious to this 💩 because HE IS a 4 yr old boy. The audacity of this rancid old man. Glad Harry rushed to be with his real family. F these people and wish them nothing but for karma to hit them all in the ass.
Man. This man didn’t even acknowledge his granddaughter’s christening. He’s showed us who he is.
He just can’t help himself can he?
This is pure speculation on my part (and I’m waiting for Prince Harry to unload that second clip to give us the rest of the tea) but I think the Sussexes asked for Lili to be christened in the UK. Maybe they were told no, just wait, during the Queen’s Jubilee when they were there on Lili’s birthday. Then after HMQE passed, they probably asked again but were told no or ignored. Then they decided to hold it in Montecito and the Spensers and York cousins came but C&C and the Wales’ didn’t respond or attend. Then having the Coronation scheduled, SCHEDULED on Prince Archie’s birthday triggered PH to announce the babies titles and set the whole “we’ve received your email” response.
I also watched the Sussex wedding again on YouTube the other day and some of the music played at their wedding also managed to show up at the Coronation :shrug: They seem to get all of their best ideas from H&M.
The Spencer aunts did attend, but I don’t think the York sisters did.
I couldn’t remember if Eugenie was there or not. I do remember the People mag announcement said the Spenser aunts were in attendance 🙂
Tabloid: “But he made a point of also toasting ‘those that weren’t there’ and wished his other grandson a very happy birthday ‘wherever he was’.”
His “other grandson” surely wasn’t at Frogmore Cottage. After all, Charles did evict him and his parents in January from the only home they had and were paying for in England. If Charles cared enough for his grandson to raise a toast in honor of his birthday, he would not have made him homeless in the land of his birth.
I don’t believe the story. It is tabloid propaganda to rehabilitate Charles’ image as he is being viewed by many in the public as a cruel grandfather, father, and father in law. I recognize tabloid propaganda spins a mile away.
Like Archie is Mrs. Calabash? (Old Jimmy Durante reference).
When Chuck was 4 HIS mother was god knows where….there is that, but he’s a nasty old fart married to and even nastier piece of work.
It’s almost as if Charles has forgotten Harry has another 400 pages he can use in a sequel to Spare.
Keep baiting Harry using his children and you’re going to find out exactly who Harry is, you old chucklef*ck.
I can see why their fans and the media are petty and vile, they’re merely following the family’s lead by the many examples they’ve set. Diana was failed ON PURPOSE and Harry and Meghan as well
In his first address to to the nation he said H&M were living “Overseas” and now Archie is in “Where-ever he was.” What on earth is wrong with Charles? Can he not say U. S. A., or America? I have an awful feeling that when he said “Where ever he was” the rest of the family had a few giggles. Snidey nest of vipers; the lot of them.
In truth, being unable to say where his grandchild is on his birthday really isn’t the flex they all think it is. If he had phoned Montecito the day before to wish his grandson a happy birthday for tomorrow, Archie/Meghan would have told him the birthday celebrations were in the states with his family and friends. IMHO this was released because they realized that none of the palaces had acknowledged his birthday on SM. I know the “BRF” were busy with the conanation but, they have staff who should be able to sort these things. Asking a member of staff to spare a few minutes out of their day to tweet “Happy Birthday Archie”, wouldn’t have had an impact on the schedule, it’s not like they would be asking them to film a “behind the scenes” promo…….
And the whole reason for Harry’s whistle-stop coronation attendance was to return home immediately for his son’s birthday. So Charles can miss me with that whole pitiful “wherever he is” routine, he knew exactly where his grandson was and it was said in the poor spirit that he intended.
I’m assuming American Idol is filmed in Cali so Archie he is literally in the same state that you just did your public zoom call to a Hollywood show.
You’d know where he was if 1) you invited him and his mother and sister to the coronation and 2) you hadn’t evicted them from the home they were forced to pay millions of pounds to repair (unlike William with 5 palaces and zero restorations coming out of his pocket. Was Charles really trying to gain pity for an estrangement that HE and HE alone caused? What a twisted, horrid old man.
What I want to know is, of all those at the “private family gathering” which one leaked this story.
I was wondering who the ‘source’ was too.
Harry was probably.very relieved to leave
Best comment of the coronation…
At least the UK didn’t elect these awful people. Unlike some other countries I could mention. And no mainstream U.K. party has the end of the monarchy as one of its pledges, so there is no way to express U.K. Republican sentiments at the ballot box. Quite a lot of us – perhaps a quarter of the population – want them gone. Particularly young people. A significant proportion don’t support this nonsense.
I cannot believe I’m going to say this but. …..at least Cams seems to actually care about her grandkids.
It is very easy to love your own, why not be magnanimous and extend that love to you stepson by marriage and enlightened your husband as per his familial duties….
Why not encourage the better angels to emerge??
Because she hates Harry since he unlike his brother want disown his mother or said bad things about her. Harry is Diana thru and thru and she hated Diana.
Please do not refer to Charles’s treatment of Harry as “punishment.” That implies Harry was deserving of it when he has done nothing wrong. I guess penalize might be more accurate.
Vindictive is the word that comes to mind.
According to this, KFC didn’t say Archie’s name, and then ‘wherever he was? This is incredibly dismissive. It’s like he couldn’t remember his grandson’s name or where he lives. KFC has decided to let the world know that he has no interest whatsoever in the two grandkids in California.
KFC evidently wanted the world to know that he’s not just a horrible father, but he’s a horrible grandfather, too. Mission accomplished.
You know damn well where he is.
To me, Charles always has, and always will, look like a banjo player from Appalachia.
Typical Virgo, yes, I can see him in denim overalls, a toothpick in his mouth and his foot tapping along to the banjo. Great call.
To me it says-I know that date was Archie’s birthday and that is why I picked it to cause Harry to choose-He did it out of spite-to give the tabloids something to write about involving the Sussexes in a negative way-someone said in an article I read a couple years ago-you don’t know how brutal this royal family operates