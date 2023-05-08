Prince William: ‘Don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long’

Here are some photos from last night’s “coronation concert” in Windsor. The Princess of Wales rewore her red Alexander McQueen pantsuit, the same pantsuit we saw a few months ago when she was promoting “Shaping Us,” her latest busywork project. William and Kate decided to leave Prince Louis at home for this concert, learning their lesson from last year’s Jubbly concert. That was where Louis’s behavior went viral internationally. So, only George and Charlotte were allowed to go to the concert and their behavior didn’t make news (as far as I saw). Prince William went on stage, at one point, and made a speech about his father and the late QEII:

“I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long.” *insert sideeye emoji* Poor Rose. “Pa, we are all so proud of you…” Love an openly transactional relationship between a dogsh-t father and his abusive psycho son. Well, they are in this together.

That wasn’t all – Charles and Camilla made a “surprise appearance” on… American Idol. Because no big-name British musicians would perform at the coronation concert, so the palace had to import Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform. So much for the British hatred of all things American, huh.