Prince William: ‘Don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long’

Here are some photos from last night’s “coronation concert” in Windsor. The Princess of Wales rewore her red Alexander McQueen pantsuit, the same pantsuit we saw a few months ago when she was promoting “Shaping Us,” her latest busywork project. William and Kate decided to leave Prince Louis at home for this concert, learning their lesson from last year’s Jubbly concert. That was where Louis’s behavior went viral internationally. So, only George and Charlotte were allowed to go to the concert and their behavior didn’t make news (as far as I saw). Prince William went on stage, at one point, and made a speech about his father and the late QEII:
“I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long.” *insert sideeye emoji* Poor Rose. “Pa, we are all so proud of you…” Love an openly transactional relationship between a dogsh-t father and his abusive psycho son. Well, they are in this together.
That wasn’t all – Charles and Camilla made a “surprise appearance” on… American Idol. Because no big-name British musicians would perform at the coronation concert, so the palace had to import Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform. So much for the British hatred of all things American, huh.
We have a very special greeting from across the pond!
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 07: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, Commonwealth Secretary-General are seen during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 07: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, Commonwealth Secretary-General and Princess Beatrice of York are seen during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 07: (L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
The Prince of Wales speaking at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The Prince of Wales speaking at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2023
When: 07 May 2023
Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
will looked pretty sour and his so called jokes are not funny
Wasn’t Will supposed to do a tribute speech about his wonderful stepmother Cowmilla? I thought it was going to be at the concert but maybe it was part of the luncheon?
He couldn’t even remember this text. The way he keeps looking down at the screen reading his speech! 😂😂🤐
American Idol? Pretty sure we overthrew them. 😉 So openly transactional – yet Harry looks fine in a Dior suit and all we hear is “merching!!!!!”
The hypocrisy is obvious.
Of course attention seeker Kate wears red
I wonder if her shoes were blue – because the necklace appears white – theme dressing??
Whenever she wears that asymmetrical blazer, I think of Prince (who wore these things far better).RIP.
Such an odd choice for a concert, so uptight. But those sausage curls and heavy make-up made another return. She looked like a 1980s secretary who shopped at Filene’s Basement and thought she was fooling everyone.
Well, that fits. I think All Night Long was a hit in 1983….
Awwww, snap! I LOVED Filene’s Basement! But point well taken. Or someone who got her prom makeup done at the department store makeup counter.
Its theme dressing, I’m sure, lol.
She stole this suit from Meghan from head to toe. Meghan wore this suit in white for the CUT photoshoot in August 2022, shortly after in January 2023 kate wore the EXACT SAME suit in red.
I know that, we talked about that when Kate first wore this suit.
…and the wrong jewelry again.
@TESSA, to which Kate was heard to mutter “go all night? It’s usually 3 minutes if I’m lucky” 😂😂
With red nails, too.
I do like that suit.
Wonder how much Keen’s BIG new Van Cleef and Arpels necklace cost? $50k? Funny- denied a tiara, Keen clamored for showy and noteworthy jeweler, VC&A, after noticing Consort C’s multiple Alhambra bracelets- and got herself one of their largest, multi-motif necklaces. Meg’s Aquazurra pumps, and now among Consort C’s most frequently worn pieces. She’s going to start doing more things to undercut Consort C. I do believe Maleficent is coming for CoHoe, she looks to be the smuggest, most venal Disney villainess ever.
The necklace isn’t new. She wore it during the Caribbean Flop Tour. It was the wrong choice then, as well.
I and a few other CBers called this out. As soon as Katy Perry was announced as a performer at the bore-a-nation after Lionel Richie had accepted, it was clearly going to be an American Idol event. How humiliating for Charles. So out of touch and behind the times, even in regards to reality show competitions!
OMG I know?!?!? Right?!?! The second-hand embarrassment I gave for them. Lordy
The desperation LOL -they couldn’t get any UK A listers so the clown king and queen of all the realms had to appear on American Idol in exchange for some mid level US performers. The cringe factor was off the charts. The guardian review calls it A cobbled-together bunch of B listers – drones and Muppets were highlights!!
Yes. Isn’t this too “Hollywood” and beneath the royals?
On the walkabout Willy and Kate did, I noticed both seemed much more at ease when the other wasn’t close by. Willy actually seemed to enjoy interacting with people…he can def fake it better than Kate. Was there a teleprompter? Because how could he memorize the speech at the concert but not 3 sentences pledging allegiance to Charles? Willy is better at public speaking than Kate that’s for sure
He is better at it but he could use public speaking lessons. He’s not good at public speaking
Never said he was good, I said “better”. Most people in public facing roles can benefit from public speaking lessons. The fact he didn’t look down every 2 seconds or mumble is a positive though
There was definitely a teleprompter. And what happened to the kind words for Camilla? Wasn’t there an article where he was going to vocalize his support for her in contrast with “Horrible Harry?” I’m being sarcastic of course.
“I won’t go on all night” and yet, the droll troll that you are, with that sentence alone, it certainly felt like you did
He got the Harry at Vax live global citizen moment he was desperately craving for. And yet it was way more pathetic and downright dull. Why does talk with his lands like a dictator?
The man is just not funny… like, at all..
I can’t stand the woman but I have to give her credit for holding on to this man for as long as she has. She really must want this crown badly.
He has absolutely zero charisma. He’s a charm void.
The children are placed so will and kate don’t sit together.
I mean if they don’t get along then yes it’s an added bonus for the kids to sit in between, but I think everyone with young kids sits this way when they’re in public places.
Agreed. It’s a way of bookending kids and keeping them not necessarily under complete control but aware of your presence. And people either side of you are protected against the little terrors, which is a welcome move for everyone! It’s how my partner and I sit with our kids at venues such as cinemas and theatres (not so much now they’re getting older). Like you say, Claire, this standard formation could’ve also created a welcome space between their parents. Added bonus.
Always, Tessa.
It’s a good red suit. Worth a rewear. It’s weird to me how the wider family barely interacts in public. Or at least not with the wales. No one turns around and speaks to the person behind them. It would be awkward knowing there were cameras the whole time I guess.
She is wearing red which screams look at me
Well, she always telegraphs look at me in some way regardless of the color.
Apparently he was fulsome about both pa and the late Queen but no reference to his stepmother! Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain actually commented that Will should also have referenced Diana in his speech as well? I would have had a smidge of respect for him if he’d thanked them both for ruining his and Harry’s childhood with their mutual selfishness.
Anyone have a make on the necklace. Curious jewelry lovers want to know. It looks great on her. I have to admit, she looks pretty good here. Love the suit cut and color. Just wish she would chop that mop.
It’s from the Van Cleef & Arpels’s Magic Alhambra collection. The necklace and earrings are made of mother-of-pearl set in yellow gold.
Van Cleef & Arpels
Thank you! I thought it may be VC&A but was not sure.
I like the suit but extremely dislike that necklace with it. Too busy. It’s a poor styling choice imo. But maybe that’s just my own personal preference.
@jais: agreed. Like I said in a previous post: kate doesn’t know how to do jewelry. This is quite a bold suit (mainly the colour) it needs an understanding necklace. But with kate everything is always over the top.
This is what I think Kate is wearing.
It’s an Alhambra necklace. That’s from the same collection as the Alhambra bracelet Camilla always wears.
By any chance is Kate trying to copycam? Copykat with a bit of one upmanship by getting a bigger piece?
AU$16, 200
https://www.vancleefarpels.com/au/en/collections/jewelry/alhambra/vcard79100—magic-alhambra-necklace-6-motifs.html
Oh, I just mentioned this in replies above and below. Yes, she’s gunning for CoHoe now. She ‘s going to try to get under CoHoe’s skin in public with things like that. Consort C is going to be fuming and there will be many ugly instances between them, esp once she hits her later 70s and beyond, mark my words. They (Peg & Keen) are going to try to get the public over time to think C&C are unfit/ senile/ whatever in coming years to gain earlier accession. Just you wait. P&B are both scheming, horrible, underhanded, deceptive people who seem to enjoy being all of the above.
Hi Seraphina. I liked it, as well (and I absolutely hate jewellery!); I don’t wear any, even a watch is too much. My main hatred of necklaces is that they cut the neck really badly, esp with low necked evening dresses where the exposed skin is the focus, and are often circular against a triangular neckline. The fall and pattern of this particular necklace suited the cut of the blazer’s lapels and size of exposed skin. It was lovely.
Van Cleef & Arpel’s Alhambra, 6 motif white gold & diamonds. Outshining Consort C’s daily worn Alhambra bracelets, hahahahaha
Whoops- on closer inspection, @Feeshalori is correct about metals/ materials.
What as shit show. What shit weekend. What shit human.
Peggy isn’t a bad public speaker he just need to drop the ‘tude – he’s much better than his wife thats for sure.
I thought the American Idol moment was cute – Chuck was enjoying himself but Cams didn’t seem to be comfortable with it. He has a history of doing things like this.
I said the same thing. He’s not bad. The fact he doesn’t mumble or look down every two seconds is a plus. He’s just arrogant
Exactly. I think he’s also better at talking and engaging with people at the events they attend, charities etc. He can think on his feet and talk without stopping and starting the whole time. He makes proper eye contact with those they meet, which is always a bonus. He’s not brilliant, but he seems to try.
And Katy Perry was all flustered making her bobbing curtseys to C&C, that aggravated me to no end.
So have Charles and Camilla gone Hollywood now? Where’s the outrage from the British press that the KIng and Queen gave access to American television?
See, that’s what I’m talking about. How many Hollywood peeps were at the coronation as opposed to the lord of tootin whatever?
Just so awful. Wonder if he will count this little poorly written and delivered speech as a work event.
Don’t be silly…it counts as two events; one on stage and one in the stands. Pretty soon they’ll call him Workaholic Willy. /s
Chuck and his horse self promoted themselves on an American reality show?!? How tacky!!!
The royals really shun Canada, eh?
Will didn’t go on “all night long” probably because he can’t. 😉🫣
Didn’t watch any of the concert so I don’t know if it was any good. But I can’t figure out why American performers like Ritchie and Perry felt called upon to save it.
And there is no reason for anyone to be proud of Charles for being first out of the gate, so to speak.
Lionel Ritchie was really disappointing. He sounded quite strange. Didn’t see Perry perform.
He left himself wide open with that sentence. Too bad we don’t have bubble thoughts above Rose and Kate when they heard that sentence.
I know! That was hilarious. I bet Kate was thinking, thank god.
Lol. His alleged side pieces were probably saying “and don’t we know it!” Whomever wrote that for him is equally bad at telling/writing jokes. Unfortunately, FreeWilly thinks he’s funny so he’ll do this even more.
Charlotte looks like she’s wearing the mommy and me version of Rose Hansbury’s coronation dress.
that was my thought too. I feel like we’re in bizarro world at this point. Kate copies Meghan, Rose trolls Kate, Kate trolls Rose back….?? IDK but not all of this can be a coincidence.
You know some pissy aide wrote that “all night long” joke as a rib at Wills. And Wills, lazy ass he is, didn’t read the speech beforehand. He just read it not realizing how it looked. The aide knew this would happen and played him.
That’s my head cannon.
That checks out, Rapunzel. You just know that some on his staff must hate him for being so dismissive and rude.
Everytime William is called upon to speak in public, it is like he is giving a best man speech for someone called Tuppy.
Concert sounds like state fair level acts. It’s telling that the best the Britain Monarch could summon is two Americans. This is the land of the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, the Who, the Clash, the Kinks. Of course they are long in the tooth but America doesn’t have a monopoly on talent.
Whoever said Charles and Camilla will be dancing to “All Night Long” really called it, lol.
That’s..unfortunate Will, as the rest of you is.
Also, C&C on American Idol? Wtf? That’s so random, it really doesn’t make any sense.
I don’t watch American Idol so I hadn’t seen Lionel Ritchie in a good few years.
I was surprised, LR looks like he had as face lift over done by a bad doctor.
Then I googled his age, 73-76, something like that.
Btw, this is as good as William will be in the future in public speaking. He shows up, does he scripted bit, he won’t get better. He does not care.
The tv audience was lower than the Oprah interview in the UK. It wasn’t a success
It wasn’t. The peak moment of the coronation was 20.1 million. The Oprah interview was 12.4.
And the queens funeral was 29 million. Guess we’ll wait till Charles pulls of them big numbers then
Yeah it was P. And you keep popping in threads talking about two people you hate. How about you move on?
Maybe the ratings were lower because everyone was there watching it live! Just messing with you, Fancyhat, no hard feelings! I’m not a royalist, but I do love the crowds, carriages, crowns, etc.
U so cuuuuuuuuuuuuuuute! Keep caping 🫡
Yeah they already ran the numbers. No one in America was watching this and Meghan and Harry’s wedding had bigger numbers. And the Queen’s funeral beat this.
Everyone just hit P and AP as trolls. They have been popping up all weekend.
I love the ‘American Idol’ thing. It’s all benefit* for the producers of the show, all indignity for Charles and Camilla.
*I doubt, however, that the audience of AI even cares that much. And the producers are just going to move on to the next special guest. People working in entertainment, I imagine, are not saying, “Ah, the might and majesty! How lucky for us they deigned to grace our poor colonial screens!” They’re thinking, “Can you believe those old bags were desperate enough to agree to do that?”
Sure.
Making fun of Lionel and his song is so on point for this mean boy Will. He should be kissing Lionel’s feet for performing since very few others were willing to do so. Will’s thanks for the performance was dirt. Nasty Will, never gracious, never willing to give a well-deserved compliment, always making another person (a Black man in this case) have egg on his face.
Will’s jokes are always rooted in bitterness and mockery.
Lol. I can so believe this. Willy wank has always struck me as a 1 minute man. So definitely no Lionel .
The dm included a photo of kate simpering during wills speech.