Prince William: ‘Don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long’

Here are some photos from last night’s “coronation concert” in Windsor. The Princess of Wales rewore her red Alexander McQueen pantsuit, the same pantsuit we saw a few months ago when she was promoting “Shaping Us,” her latest busywork project. William and Kate decided to leave Prince Louis at home for this concert, learning their lesson from last year’s Jubbly concert. That was where Louis’s behavior went viral internationally. So, only George and Charlotte were allowed to go to the concert and their behavior didn’t make news (as far as I saw). Prince William went on stage, at one point, and made a speech about his father and the late QEII:

“I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long.” *insert sideeye emoji* Poor Rose. “Pa, we are all so proud of you…” Love an openly transactional relationship between a dogsh-t father and his abusive psycho son. Well, they are in this together.

That wasn’t all – Charles and Camilla made a “surprise appearance” on… American Idol. Because no big-name British musicians would perform at the coronation concert, so the palace had to import Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform. So much for the British hatred of all things American, huh.

89 Responses to “Prince William: ‘Don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long’”

  1. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:22 am

    will looked pretty sour and his so called jokes are not funny

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:41 am

      Wasn’t Will supposed to do a tribute speech about his wonderful stepmother Cowmilla? I thought it was going to be at the concert but maybe it was part of the luncheon?

      Reply
    • Sam says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:43 am

      He couldn’t even remember this text. The way he keeps looking down at the screen reading his speech! 😂😂🤐

      Reply
  2. Jen says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:23 am

    American Idol? Pretty sure we overthrew them. 😉 So openly transactional – yet Harry looks fine in a Dior suit and all we hear is “merching!!!!!”

    The hypocrisy is obvious.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:23 am

    Of course attention seeker Kate wears red

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:28 am

      I wonder if her shoes were blue – because the necklace appears white – theme dressing??

      Reply
    • sparrow says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:04 am

      Whenever she wears that asymmetrical blazer, I think of Prince (who wore these things far better).RIP.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:10 am

      Such an odd choice for a concert, so uptight. But those sausage curls and heavy make-up made another return. She looked like a 1980s secretary who shopped at Filene’s Basement and thought she was fooling everyone.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        May 8, 2023 at 10:23 am

        Well, that fits. I think All Night Long was a hit in 1983….

      • SquiddusMaximus says:
        May 8, 2023 at 11:03 am

        Awwww, snap! I LOVED Filene’s Basement! But point well taken. Or someone who got her prom makeup done at the department store makeup counter.

    • Becks1 says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:11 am

      Its theme dressing, I’m sure, lol.

      Reply
      • Sam says:
        May 8, 2023 at 9:14 am

        She stole this suit from Meghan from head to toe. Meghan wore this suit in white for the CUT photoshoot in August 2022, shortly after in January 2023 kate wore the EXACT SAME suit in red.

      • Becks1 says:
        May 8, 2023 at 9:22 am

        I know that, we talked about that when Kate first wore this suit.

    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:20 am

      …and the wrong jewelry again.

      Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:51 am

      @TESSA, to which Kate was heard to mutter “go all night? It’s usually 3 minutes if I’m lucky” 😂😂

      Reply
    • blue says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:13 am

      With red nails, too.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:19 am

      I do like that suit.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:03 am

      Wonder how much Keen’s BIG new Van Cleef and Arpels necklace cost? $50k? Funny- denied a tiara, Keen clamored for showy and noteworthy jeweler, VC&A, after noticing Consort C’s multiple Alhambra bracelets- and got herself one of their largest, multi-motif necklaces. Meg’s Aquazurra pumps, and now among Consort C’s most frequently worn pieces. She’s going to start doing more things to undercut Consort C. I do believe Maleficent is coming for CoHoe, she looks to be the smuggest, most venal Disney villainess ever.

      Reply
      • Blue Nails Betty says:
        May 8, 2023 at 11:30 am

        The necklace isn’t new. She wore it during the Caribbean Flop Tour. It was the wrong choice then, as well.

  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:24 am

    I and a few other CBers called this out. As soon as Katy Perry was announced as a performer at the bore-a-nation after Lionel Richie had accepted, it was clearly going to be an American Idol event. How humiliating for Charles. So out of touch and behind the times, even in regards to reality show competitions!

    Reply
    • Whyforthelove says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:47 am

      OMG I know?!?!? Right?!?! The second-hand embarrassment I gave for them. Lordy

      Reply
      • Roseberry says:
        May 8, 2023 at 9:29 am

        The desperation LOL -they couldn’t get any UK A listers so the clown king and queen of all the realms had to appear on American Idol in exchange for some mid level US performers. The cringe factor was off the charts. The guardian review calls it A cobbled-together bunch of B listers – drones and Muppets were highlights!!

    • equality says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:30 am

      Yes. Isn’t this too “Hollywood” and beneath the royals?

      Reply
  5. Greeneyedgirl says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:25 am

    On the walkabout Willy and Kate did, I noticed both seemed much more at ease when the other wasn’t close by. Willy actually seemed to enjoy interacting with people…he can def fake it better than Kate. Was there a teleprompter? Because how could he memorize the speech at the concert but not 3 sentences pledging allegiance to Charles? Willy is better at public speaking than Kate that’s for sure

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:32 am

      He is better at it but he could use public speaking lessons. He’s not good at public speaking

      Reply
      • Greeneyedgirl says:
        May 8, 2023 at 8:36 am

        Never said he was good, I said “better”. Most people in public facing roles can benefit from public speaking lessons. The fact he didn’t look down every 2 seconds or mumble is a positive though

    • MrsCope says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:41 am

      There was definitely a teleprompter. And what happened to the kind words for Camilla? Wasn’t there an article where he was going to vocalize his support for her in contrast with “Horrible Harry?” I’m being sarcastic of course.

      Reply
  6. Layla says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:25 am

    “I won’t go on all night” and yet, the droll troll that you are, with that sentence alone, it certainly felt like you did
    He got the Harry at Vax live global citizen moment he was desperately craving for. And yet it was way more pathetic and downright dull. Why does talk with his lands like a dictator?

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:49 am

      The man is just not funny… like, at all..
      I can’t stand the woman but I have to give her credit for holding on to this man for as long as she has. She really must want this crown badly.

      Reply
    • Barbara says:
      May 8, 2023 at 12:45 pm

      He has absolutely zero charisma. He’s a charm void.

      Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:25 am

    The children are placed so will and kate don’t sit together.

    Reply
    • Claire says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:34 am

      I mean if they don’t get along then yes it’s an added bonus for the kids to sit in between, but I think everyone with young kids sits this way when they’re in public places.

      Reply
      • sparrow says:
        May 8, 2023 at 9:24 am

        Agreed. It’s a way of bookending kids and keeping them not necessarily under complete control but aware of your presence. And people either side of you are protected against the little terrors, which is a welcome move for everyone! It’s how my partner and I sit with our kids at venues such as cinemas and theatres (not so much now they’re getting older). Like you say, Claire, this standard formation could’ve also created a welcome space between their parents. Added bonus.

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:36 am

      Always, Tessa.

      Reply
  8. Jais says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:28 am

    It’s a good red suit. Worth a rewear. It’s weird to me how the wider family barely interacts in public. Or at least not with the wales. No one turns around and speaks to the person behind them. It would be awkward knowing there were cameras the whole time I guess.

    Reply
  9. Lady Digby says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Apparently he was fulsome about both pa and the late Queen but no reference to his stepmother! Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain actually commented that Will should also have referenced Diana in his speech as well? I would have had a smidge of respect for him if he’d thanked them both for ruining his and Harry’s childhood with their mutual selfishness.

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Anyone have a make on the necklace. Curious jewelry lovers want to know. It looks great on her. I have to admit, she looks pretty good here. Love the suit cut and color. Just wish she would chop that mop.

    Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:36 am

      It’s from the Van Cleef & Arpels’s Magic Alhambra collection. The necklace and earrings are made of mother-of-pearl set in yellow gold.

      Reply
    • Shawna says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:36 am

      Van Cleef & Arpels

      Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:41 am

      Thank you! I thought it may be VC&A but was not sure.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:45 am

      I like the suit but extremely dislike that necklace with it. Too busy. It’s a poor styling choice imo. But maybe that’s just my own personal preference.

      Reply
      • Chloe says:
        May 8, 2023 at 8:52 am

        @jais: agreed. Like I said in a previous post: kate doesn’t know how to do jewelry. This is quite a bold suit (mainly the colour) it needs an understanding necklace. But with kate everything is always over the top.

    • Cathy says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:47 am

      This is what I think Kate is wearing.

      It’s an Alhambra necklace. That’s from the same collection as the Alhambra bracelet Camilla always wears.

      By any chance is Kate trying to copycam? Copykat with a bit of one upmanship by getting a bigger piece?

      AU$16, 200
      https://www.vancleefarpels.com/au/en/collections/jewelry/alhambra/vcard79100—magic-alhambra-necklace-6-motifs.html

      Reply
      • NotSoSocialB says:
        May 8, 2023 at 11:11 am

        Oh, I just mentioned this in replies above and below. Yes, she’s gunning for CoHoe now. She ‘s going to try to get under CoHoe’s skin in public with things like that. Consort C is going to be fuming and there will be many ugly instances between them, esp once she hits her later 70s and beyond, mark my words. They (Peg & Keen) are going to try to get the public over time to think C&C are unfit/ senile/ whatever in coming years to gain earlier accession. Just you wait. P&B are both scheming, horrible, underhanded, deceptive people who seem to enjoy being all of the above.

    • sparrow says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:18 am

      Hi Seraphina. I liked it, as well (and I absolutely hate jewellery!); I don’t wear any, even a watch is too much. My main hatred of necklaces is that they cut the neck really badly, esp with low necked evening dresses where the exposed skin is the focus, and are often circular against a triangular neckline. The fall and pattern of this particular necklace suited the cut of the blazer’s lapels and size of exposed skin. It was lovely.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:07 am

      Van Cleef & Arpel’s Alhambra, 6 motif white gold & diamonds. Outshining Consort C’s daily worn Alhambra bracelets, hahahahaha

      Reply
      • NotSoSocialB says:
        May 8, 2023 at 11:14 am

        Whoops- on closer inspection, @Feeshalori is correct about metals/ materials.

  11. girl_ninja says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:29 am

    What as shit show. What shit weekend. What shit human.

    Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Peggy isn’t a bad public speaker he just need to drop the ‘tude – he’s much better than his wife thats for sure.

    I thought the American Idol moment was cute – Chuck was enjoying himself but Cams didn’t seem to be comfortable with it. He has a history of doing things like this.

    Reply
    • Greeneyedgirl says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:38 am

      I said the same thing. He’s not bad. The fact he doesn’t mumble or look down every two seconds is a plus. He’s just arrogant

      Reply
      • sparrow says:
        May 8, 2023 at 9:12 am

        Exactly. I think he’s also better at talking and engaging with people at the events they attend, charities etc. He can think on his feet and talk without stopping and starting the whole time. He makes proper eye contact with those they meet, which is always a bonus. He’s not brilliant, but he seems to try.

    • Feeshalori says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:36 am

      And Katy Perry was all flustered making her bobbing curtseys to C&C, that aggravated me to no end.

      Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:30 am

    So have Charles and Camilla gone Hollywood now? Where’s the outrage from the British press that the KIng and Queen gave access to American television?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 8, 2023 at 8:43 am

      See, that’s what I’m talking about. How many Hollywood peeps were at the coronation as opposed to the lord of tootin whatever?

      Reply
  14. Susan Collins says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Just so awful. Wonder if he will count this little poorly written and delivered speech as a work event.

    Reply
    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:36 am

      Don’t be silly…it counts as two events; one on stage and one in the stands. Pretty soon they’ll call him Workaholic Willy. /s

      Reply
  15. Solidgold says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Chuck and his horse self promoted themselves on an American reality show?!? How tacky!!!

    The royals really shun Canada, eh?

    Reply
  16. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:42 am

    Will didn’t go on “all night long” probably because he can’t. 😉🫣

    Didn’t watch any of the concert so I don’t know if it was any good. But I can’t figure out why American performers like Ritchie and Perry felt called upon to save it.

    And there is no reason for anyone to be proud of Charles for being first out of the gate, so to speak.

    Reply
    • Ponchorella says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:50 am

      Lionel Ritchie was really disappointing. He sounded quite strange. Didn’t see Perry perform.

      Reply
  17. Seraphina says:
    May 8, 2023 at 8:43 am

    He left himself wide open with that sentence. Too bad we don’t have bubble thoughts above Rose and Kate when they heard that sentence.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:02 am

      I know! That was hilarious. I bet Kate was thinking, thank god.

      Reply
    • Chantal says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:13 am

      Lol. His alleged side pieces were probably saying “and don’t we know it!” Whomever wrote that for him is equally bad at telling/writing jokes. Unfortunately, FreeWilly thinks he’s funny so he’ll do this even more.

      Reply
  18. Alice says:
    May 8, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Charlotte looks like she’s wearing the mommy and me version of Rose Hansbury’s coronation dress.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:13 am

      that was my thought too. I feel like we’re in bizarro world at this point. Kate copies Meghan, Rose trolls Kate, Kate trolls Rose back….?? IDK but not all of this can be a coincidence.

      Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    May 8, 2023 at 9:08 am

    You know some pissy aide wrote that “all night long” joke as a rib at Wills. And Wills, lazy ass he is, didn’t read the speech beforehand. He just read it not realizing how it looked. The aide knew this would happen and played him.

    That’s my head cannon.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      May 8, 2023 at 11:06 am

      That checks out, Rapunzel. You just know that some on his staff must hate him for being so dismissive and rude.

      Reply
  20. Monlette says:
    May 8, 2023 at 9:11 am

    Everytime William is called upon to speak in public, it is like he is giving a best man speech for someone called Tuppy.

    Concert sounds like state fair level acts. It’s telling that the best the Britain Monarch could summon is two Americans. This is the land of the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, the Who, the Clash, the Kinks. Of course they are long in the tooth but America doesn’t have a monopoly on talent.

    Whoever said Charles and Camilla will be dancing to “All Night Long” really called it, lol.

    Reply
  21. serena says:
    May 8, 2023 at 9:15 am

    That’s..unfortunate Will, as the rest of you is.

    Also, C&C on American Idol? Wtf? That’s so random, it really doesn’t make any sense.

    Reply
  22. HeyKay says:
    May 8, 2023 at 9:15 am

    I don’t watch American Idol so I hadn’t seen Lionel Ritchie in a good few years.
    I was surprised, LR looks like he had as face lift over done by a bad doctor.
    Then I googled his age, 73-76, something like that.

    Btw, this is as good as William will be in the future in public speaking. He shows up, does he scripted bit, he won’t get better. He does not care.

    Reply
  23. Fancyhat says:
    May 8, 2023 at 9:39 am

    The tv audience was lower than the Oprah interview in the UK. It wasn’t a success

    Reply
    • P says:
      May 8, 2023 at 9:48 am

      It wasn’t. The peak moment of the coronation was 20.1 million. The Oprah interview was 12.4.

      Reply
      • Tan says:
        May 8, 2023 at 10:04 am

        And the queens funeral was 29 million. Guess we’ll wait till Charles pulls of them big numbers then

      • ChillinginDC says:
        May 8, 2023 at 10:51 am

        Yeah it was P. And you keep popping in threads talking about two people you hate. How about you move on?

    • A P says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:00 am

      Maybe the ratings were lower because everyone was there watching it live! Just messing with you, Fancyhat, no hard feelings! I’m not a royalist, but I do love the crowds, carriages, crowns, etc.

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      May 8, 2023 at 10:51 am

      Yeah they already ran the numbers. No one in America was watching this and Meghan and Harry’s wedding had bigger numbers. And the Queen’s funeral beat this.

      Everyone just hit P and AP as trolls. They have been popping up all weekend.

      Reply
  24. Coco says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:12 am

    I love the ‘American Idol’ thing. It’s all benefit* for the producers of the show, all indignity for Charles and Camilla.

    *I doubt, however, that the audience of AI even cares that much. And the producers are just going to move on to the next special guest. People working in entertainment, I imagine, are not saying, “Ah, the might and majesty! How lucky for us they deigned to grace our poor colonial screens!” They’re thinking, “Can you believe those old bags were desperate enough to agree to do that?”

    Reply
  25. ChillinginDC says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:51 am

    Sure.

    Reply
  26. j.ferber says:
    May 8, 2023 at 12:08 pm

    Making fun of Lionel and his song is so on point for this mean boy Will. He should be kissing Lionel’s feet for performing since very few others were willing to do so. Will’s thanks for the performance was dirt. Nasty Will, never gracious, never willing to give a well-deserved compliment, always making another person (a Black man in this case) have egg on his face.

    Reply
  27. Ameerah M says:
    May 8, 2023 at 12:26 pm

    Will’s jokes are always rooted in bitterness and mockery.

    Reply
  28. Over it says:
    May 8, 2023 at 12:29 pm

    Lol. I can so believe this. Willy wank has always struck me as a 1 minute man. So definitely no Lionel .

    Reply
  29. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    The dm included a photo of kate simpering during wills speech.

    Reply

