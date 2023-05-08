What was up with the awkward staging of the palace balcony post-coronation?

Here it is, the “balcony” moment at Buckingham Palace, following the coronation at Westminster Abbey. The newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla staggered out to the balcony, and this was the end result of months of careful planning and thousands of leaks to friendly media allies: the king not flanked by his heirs, but flanked by page boys, with the all-white working royals pushed off the far ends of the balcony. They stood as the flyover happened, miraculously because there was a real danger that the flyover would be canceled given all of the rain.
At the end of the day, it just felt like a giant disappointment. The palace had openly briefed everyone that Prince Harry was not invited on the balcony because he had committed the cardinal sin of marrying a vivacious Black woman. So you would have thought that Charles would emphasize the dynastic line which did show up for him – William and his children. But no, they were shuffled off to the side with the Wessexes/Edinburghs. Such a weird visual. Then Charles and Camilla staggered back out to pose on the balcony, just the two of them. They are very… self-absorbed.
More people did come out – the Mall was wall-to-wall from the looks of it, even though it was raining for most of Saturday. While Charles was probably relieved with the turnout in London, the “coronation parties” outside of London didn’t have much turnout, if social media is to be believed.
I’m sure we’ll hear all about it in the leaking wars to come soon enough
So weird. I had to zoom in to even see that Anne was there! Thank goodness for her feather, I guess. Very odd staging. Why so much real estate for the pages?
And George wasn’t even the page closest to Charles – you would think he would be by rank, but nope. Camilla’s grandchild received that “honour” (unless they were ordered by age, but I doubt it). Rank only matters until it doesn’t, as we’ve seen with Harry time and time again…
Where is Anne??? I can’t find her!
She’s the sad little red feather behind Kate’s head! Terrible. So much for her special honors. Princess Royal, the King’s sister (and late Queen’s daughter) and the King’s Golden rod (or whatever), hidden behind some married-ins!
She’s behind Willy and Kate.
WOW. Talk about disrespect to your elders! That’s wild to me. In any group photo situation, everyone has the social awareness to take into account height and shift so people aren’t blocked. A whole row of tall people all bunched in and not one thought to shift at all to give Anne space?? Rude
It’s wild that Anne is so hidden behind Kate. But it does look like she could have stepped over closer to her husband and been seen bw Sophie and Kate’s shoulders. Did she not realize? Or I kind of like the idea of her purposely avoiding the camera. As in she doesn’t even want to be a part of it or cares if she’s seen.
Maybe Anne stood behind on purpose. She might not have wanted in the photo with them. James seems to be trying to hide behind Edward.
So sad we can’t even see The King’s new right hand. It is so disrespectful to have her shoved in the back behind Kate towering over her. Of course she knew Anne was right there. But the Waleses do not care to share any space. And from that placement, it is clear that the King & Queen didnt want any pics close to the heir to have them take their thunder or have people compare them next to each other.
The placement was their first punishment for being late.
It was a perfect punishment. Kate loves to shoehorn into the money shot so making the person who usually makes everyone Kate stand farthest away….well Chuck knows who he is dealing with…. But wow what a strange set up.
“Makes everyone “late” sigh I have the worst typing skills
That’s what I think as well. You know Kate is MAD that she was shoved down to the end like that, and staged with Sophie, because their capes/cloaks/whatever blend together. She would have at least wanted to stand next to George so she would be in the pictures with him.
To me, the placement is all about putting Camilla’s family front and center.
Her sister(s?) (not working royals) (yet) are more centered than the BRF members. I can’t believe they are there.
Sorry. One sister and one lady in waiting. Numerous grandchildren of Camilla and one grand nephew. It is pretty outrageous. A stunning victory for her. Yechh
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a43813946/royal-family-buckingham-palace-balcony-king-charles-coronation-guide/
Queen Elizabeth’s instincts about protecting the monarchy must have prevented stuff like this in the past. However much she might not have liked any heir, rank and decorum was always paramount. Welp. It’s a new era. I think we may see a lot more weirdness we’ve never seen from TRF now— so much we thought was set in stone was just Lizzy’s way of doing things.
If loser had a human definition it would be Charles. He is such a loser. Picking his side chick over his children and torturing Diana for her. Just for a moment like this. Living loser. And I think Peg and Buttons should expect more snubbing of this nature.
Are the told exactly where to stand in these balcony moments or is it a free for all as long as its not in the center blocking the monarch!?
William tried to follow directly behind his father, but was shooed back to make room for the photographers. I think this was an intentional snub.
I think they have designated spots
Agree on the designated spots. Similar placement to Elizabeth II’s balcony arrangement.
I think they intentionally put the kids where they are so the king and queen stand out as taller people in the center. (And historically it’s been done before so not just a c&c thing.) The kids look to have designated spots by height, tall-short-short-tall on either side for symmetry. I don’t think that has anything to do with rank, it’s about making the picture look nice.
C&C would have been dwarfed by W&K standing next to them, and whatever you think of them it’s their coronation day so they should be front and center. They should stand out and it’s perfectly normal that they came out by themselves again afterwards.
So, to me, the only baffling part about it is what the heck is Camilla’s lady in waiting doing there? Her sister, okay fine. But her friend? Weird.
Empress KKKhate can’t have been happy with this.
Visually it really does look odd. At least bunch the kids together a bit but then again this is C&C, they want all the attention all of the time.
Putting Oliver Cholmondeley right next to William was a choice. On Oliver’s other side is Prince George. I guess the theme was blended families
The boy standing next to William is in fact NOT Oliver. I know the DM said so but they got him and the Ralph guy reversed. Oliver is standing next to George’s left. Just look up the balcony pics of the coronation and then type in Oliver’s name into google. There’s a picture of him with his mother in some old car of some sorts.
That’s interesting. Bc it was also labeled as Oliver in Tatler on the day of the coronation. Maybe they fixed it? Just looked again. Some pics are mislabeled.
I haven’t looked at tatlers coverage on the coronation but the boy standing next to william is definitely not Oliver
https://twitter.com/gabsxo3/status/1655247473730895874?s=46&t=go8er6q0DFQzENlMjeLHGQ
Well, at least George looks excited to be there as do the pages standing next to him.
George looks like he is having so much fun. Maybe a few feet between he and his parents to hang out with kids his age was a bit of fun. No Kate pointing at things to get good pictures to deal with. I wonder if Charlotte’s lifetime job now is to mind Louis in public.
That does seem odd.
I didn’t watch live, just seeing clips, but the whole thing just seems so weird. Having seen all the stuff as a tourist, Westminster Abbey and the coronation chair and the crown, it all like things way in the past, a different era. To see it all actual used now to crown a king, in this modern age, seems so deeply ridiculous.
I’ve only seen pictures as well, but yes, it really does seem ridiculous, doesn’t it?! Those stupid huge hats covered in stolen jewels, the enormous capes dripping with ribbons and flounces and animal skins, the rows upon rows of fake medals. Even the “solemn” nature of the ceremony – where Chuckles and his mistress queen (and everyone else involved) looked more like they were being led to their deaths rather than being crowned – seemed so utterly farcical with the orb and touching the golden rings and whatnot. Not to mention the money spent, the protesters being locked up prior to the event, the empty coronation parties around the country. All so ridiculous. I hope king Chuckles is the last monarch. As someone else wrote above, Charles really is an absolute loser and, I’d add, a tyrant.
All of this. Such absurdity! I wish Dr. Seuss were around to commemorate with a poem. That is the ode this pageant deserves,
Yeah I thought it odd that the pages where at the centre but then again when I look at TQs coronation balcony she was surrounded by Phil and the pages so there is precedence for it. Waity will have been fuming she couldn’t pull her usual stunt to bog all the attention.
Were some pages in blue/ black and some in the red faux military look? If yes is that based on some hereditary Peerages? Thanks
Charles’ fancy hat has more stolen jewels but Camilla’s is higher. I’m sure there is deep meaning behind that too. Like who is the actual monarch in this relationship?
Who wears the crown in this family?
The actual coronation crown is taller, you can see when they walked out of the Abbey that Charles crown is bigger. But I think it’s so unwieldy it’s nearly impossible to walk around in so he switched to the smaller one for the balcony. Camilla only gets one crown for the day, so she’s still wearing the one from the service.
George wasn’t even the closest page to the king. So odd!
I thought it was only working royals? So why are all the pages and ladies in waiting up there? Weird. However, George looked like he was actually having fun bc he was around friends rather than family. He was not next to his dad. So instead, Rose’s son was next to William. In some of the cropped pics, you see the wales family, minus George but with Rose’s son. Considering the rumors, this was curious optics. I mostly figured George just wanted to stand with his friends as opposed to his parents for once. Personally, I think they should have all the cousins and their kids up there. It would look more United, the public would like it, and the kids would all have more fun. But Charles and Camilla say no. It’s not just about working royals though in this pic is all I’m saying. And having William next to Rose’s son rather than George was a weird choice.
So, apparently that was not Rose’s son right next to William? There are a few pics up in tatler that are mislabeled when the boys are standing in a row. So less weird I guess. But you’d think tatler would label their pics better to avoid confusion…or would they? Lol
I’m wondering why no one is talking about why Edward and Sophie’s children were front and center in everything. I’m trying to understand why they were allowed to be on the balcony. They’re not working royals? and they also sat in the second row behind their parents, while Harry, the monarch’s son, sat in the third row. This is all very strange to me.
I agree. There was no need for Louise and James to be so prominent. None of C3’s other nieces and nephews were in the carriage procession or on the balcony.
I think, perhaps, to take up space? Harry should have been in that position. They can’t bring anyone else forward, so they placed the children there.
They’ve not got anyone else to be the next generation of working royals except these two, everyone else are young children. My assumption we will soon see the parents pushing them to do events with Charles blessing as they’re needed.
The insanity of that balcony. If they had actually invited Meghan and the kids, ten bucks that Meghan would have come, but they would have probably said no for the kids. Don’t blame them. Good for Harry for saying I am out of here.
They probably didn’t want Can’t trying to be front and center so they took drastic measures and put the pages on either side. Remember the jubbly.
To me, it looked as if C&C just wanted all eyes on them so they ordered the extended family to stay away from them so they could have center stage. The page boys were filler. Too bad — their youthfulness only emphasized C&C’s age.
I don’t want to be ageist, but good grief, C&C look old. At 75, my own parents were vigorous and active in volunteer and church activities. C&C just look exhausted.
Yes I agree. A surprising amount of international papers had this on their front page, and the ones I’ve seen just had a photo of Charles and Camilla from the balcony. No way in hell anyone else was going to be allowed to bask in the glory! 😂
All that scheming, lying, vindictiveness and manipulation is draining.
There is clearly beef going on behind the scenes which is why William said nothing of Camilla during his speech. I think the lateness to the coronation was on purpose as well. I think it was retaliation for that letter “leak” implicating William as the person who said something about Archie. Remember, there were also leaks about Camilla and her children/grandchildren taking center stage and then suddenly there was something about George having a role. Then a Camilla” friend” said she won’t be cast aside. William was low key passive aggressive that entire ceremony.
Yes. The leak about the flower tiara for Mrs. Wails also ended up being true. BP vs KP really is in full swing. The coming years will be something else, to say the least.
This might have been done to make KC appear taller? According to what I watched on him prior to the coronation, KC and Diana were about thr same height, so he was usually photographed taller than his ex wife. (She sat, slumped, didn’t wear heels, he stood on a higher step, etc,…) the pages are shorter than KC, and William is tall. By having so many children in between, it’s harder to see how much shorter KC actually is. I truly believe that vanity might have led to this placement, yes.
I thought the balcony appearance seemed odd and everyone looked a bit subdued. The pages and camilla’s ladies in waiting should have have been moved to the side to let the family beside Chuck n Cam. Considering this was her big triumph, I thought Camilla looked dazed and detached from it all.
I’d give a LOT to know what the Real Queen’s cousins were thinking. If the Duke of Kent does an addendum to his book, I might add it to my collection.
This lineup seems like an appalling mess in many ways that doesn’t bode well for the future of the Firm, the family, or the monarchy. I wonder if there will be some official retirements announced quite soon.
Lol: I’m enjoying the pictures where all you can see of Anne is her feather. I imagine many are thinking of Queen Elizabeth and/or Diana. Anne’s presence is duly noted with that stalwart red feather — but her face is hidden in that strangely gathered crowd that ultimately celebrates Camilla.
Between the balcony and the Coronation seating, of all the many details, in the end,I’ll probably best remember Anne’s hat. It did some heavy lifting, and seems to have managed it’s multiple tasks quite well — even magnificently— and with much aplomb.
Lol: maybe Fergie will write a book about that brave little hat, representing in a Very Slimmed Down Firm — and what it’s seen and Heard.
To me, this doesn’t look regal. It just looks like people dressed up for a live role play, trying to stage something from the past that doesn’t belong to today’s world.
The pages had to be next to Chuck and Cams because they had to wrangle the long robes. Being on the balcony was their reward for carrying the trains of the robes, because you know that child labour is not getting paid.
Someone made a joke that the Costumes on Bridgeton looked better than the costumes on ConANation.
I thought it looked odd that the page boys were so centered.
I thought that they had them spaced so that C&C were centered in front of the middle window. With W&K and E&S grouped in front of each side window.
Why wasn’t Anne in the front row?
I assumed George would be right next to W.
Everytime I see a pic where Charles is wearing that purple and yellow smock I want him to give it to a real king, Lebron, because it is in the Laker’s colors.
Do Camilla’s attendants remind anyone else of Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) work clones on “Only Murders in the Building”?
It was weird having that large bunch squished over on one side while the senior elderly royals (Queen E’s cousins) where just randomly hanging out on the other side. Are they really “working” royals? Just seemed really off and despite some of those smiling photos they seem to spend most of their time just grimly staring into the distance. (Minus the kids, who seemed to be having fun.)
I think part of the awkwardness is because it was raining pretty hard, so they all stood back where it was dry causing them to squish together, and Anne back in the doorway. Even CNN was noting that this is what C&C want going forward – to be front and center.
Seeing Camilla with a crown on her head is just barf. I’m not calling her Queen.
This picture looks so white and so geriatric. Most of the working royals (Kents, Gloucesters, Anne, Edinburghs) are at least 70 and in about 5-10 years the number of people who are doing the work is going to be very very small. Edward is 60-ish but that’s not young.
I can’t get over how much Charlotte’s hair and coat dress look like what the little girls wear in Handmaid’s Tale.
William looks just like Edward now, and that’s got to be killing him.
Charles and Camilla are so self-obsessed and petty. I love that for the Waleses.
My take is that Charles wanted to downplay the fact that not only Meghan and the children, but Harry himself are not on the balcony. They realize it’s a bad look. So the solution push all the relatives off to the side so that the focus is king queen and attendants, as if family in general are not that important. And my my, how Anne cannot even be seen and her children are not there while Edward’s are! So haphazard.
It was all pomp and pageantry, signifying ……..? I am not sure
Charlotte’s hair and headpiece are prettily done and she looks cute but overwhelm by the cape cloak which was massive and shapeless for a little girl. Whatever happen to Kate’s fashion sense? After all she made such a big issue over Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress being too big .
These ‘royal’ families are just not in line with the times. It all looks ridiculous and circus-like.
Sad, weird preschool pageant vibes — and I can’t help but wonder what happens if Camilla outlives Charles. We all saw how well the Queen’s wishes protected Andrew after her death. Angela Kelly didn’t last a year at her grace-and-favor cottage, and the Frogmore and Royal Lodge leases have been torn up.
I don’t think Camilla’s work is done with being crowned. I think it’s just starting.
Oh I think/hope that William will send Camilla to the Tower if she outlives Charles.
She’ll still have Ray Mill and I’m sure Charles will leave her a bunch of money in his secret sealed will. The big question will be whether William will yank her security and exclude her from royal properties and whether anyone will successfully push back on leaving a dowager queen unprotected. I wonder if Camilla has made any effort to cultivate friends among the Labor or Lib Dem camps.
The U.S. has its problems, but I’m so glad we don’t have this.
Truth.
Actually I think most of those random older royals either still do or did “work” a lot, at least for the queen, going to a lot of ribbon cuttings all over the country. Can’t remember if any have since retired. Also not sure to what degree Charles plans to use them. I think the staging of the balcony photo was absolutely i intentional to have the page boys as buffers so that other people weren’t in the main shot. And also intentional not to have George flanking Charles. They’re insecure and petty. It was a missed opportunity for him to at least pretend like they were a unified family.
After that nonsense about the toast to Archie and how Charles was sad Harry left, I hope they all enjoy what they wanted so much. To drive out the Black woman and the biracial children in the family so they can keep it to whites only on that balcony.
Those two have all the charisma of a couple of old garden slugs. Their entrance was stilted and wooden, and they looked like they were forcing their smiles. Camzilla ordering the kids around is hilarious, they look like thinking “Jeez Gran, why are you being such a nag!”
I think they must have had a few slugs from the gin bottle before they went out on the balcony.
For all the time and thought and planning that was put into this day, it really came off as a giant mess. I really felt nothing about the whole thing. There were no moments of gravitas or poignancy. Charles has a way of making everything about himself rather than about the nation he is blessed to serve.
They shunted aside Will, his family and many others into an overcrowded hodgepodge to make spacious room for Camilla’s grandkids and George. I’m sorry, but I was glad to see Khate and Will “snubbed” by Camilla. They’ve snubbed Harry and his family forever, so let them experience the might snub themselves from the Queen of England. And she ain’t finished by a LONG SHOT. Let the games begin.
The Wails made a huge tactical error by showing up late. They embarrassed C&C in front of the world and have no doubt incurred a wrath the likes of which they have never known. Being shoved to the end of the balcony was one small step, many more to come. Let the games begin indeed.