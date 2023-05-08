TMZ: Duchess Meghan went hiking with friends in Montecito on Sunday

On Sunday, TMZ posted new (to us) photos of the Duchess of Sussex taking a hike. She was with her good friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, and she was dressed for hiking. She wore a black t-shirt, black leggings, hiking boots, blue socks, an olive jacket and a hat. You can see the photos here:
Now, TMZ says that these photos were taken on Sunday, the day after King Charles’s coronation. Some Sussex Squaders claim that the photos are days old and that TMZ sat on the pics on purpose? I have no idea and I don’t have the bandwidth to analyze it. Don’t get me wrong, I think that scenario is perfectly possible. I also think it’s possible that Meghan invited friends to stay the weekend in Montecito and they went for a hike on Sunday. Also: Meghan also wore her Cartier watch and wouldn’t you know, the royal reporters were furious that Meghan would wear such an expensive piece out on a hike! Those same reporters have nothing to say about Kate wearing her giant sapphire engagement ring on boat races, abseiling and various other active photo-ops.
Meanwhile, as the coronation was unfolding, the British media was breathlessly reporting on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday party. “Sources” swore – to the Daily Mail – that Archie had a “private celebration” with a “lemon cake baked by the Duchess of Sussex using fruit from their garden.” Sources were asked if OPRAH would go to Archie’s party and someone said: “Some of their friends are celebrities, so yes, that’s likely. It will be a small, intimate gathering.” I mean… I’m glad that the British media was focused on the right thing this weekend, which was Prince Archie’s birthday in Montecito and Archie’s mom, the only royal woman with charisma.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
Stop the presses! “Woman Goes On Walk!” She is living rent free in their minds.
And every year the property she owns in their minds makes an addition. I think they are building a gazebo and garden right now.
I enjoy seeing pictures of Meghan but it bugs me that she can’t just go hiking. I’m interested in public appearances not private activities.
LOL! Wearing an expensive watch her husband gave her! Like, who cares? Kate wearing Big Blue at boating events isn’t a problem to the BM?
Seems Murdoch media wants to keep trying to stir the pot. Nothing to see here but a woman spending time with her guests in town for her son’s birthday while her husband more than likely sleeps in after a turn and burn flight to Europe. Happy birthday Archie!
I agree with members of the Sussex Squad. The pics were taken before Harry left to the UK. They sat on them. Like Murdoch’s media did with the pics of Meghan & Archie the week of one of the Cambridge’s kids bday, last year or the year before. Murdoch’s own TMZ.
I’m envious of Meghan’s arm tonage. Now I want a Meghan getting fit series along with a cooking show.
Meghan is looking ripped and fabulous! Whatever she did this weekend, I hope it was peaceful and wonderful, made all the better once Harry returned.
Do you think Meg just laughs at these “insider details”? I know I do.
I just find it nearly impossible to believe anyone at the DM knows what Archie’s cake flavor was, whether it was made my Meghan or not. It’s just weird fan (or hater I guess..) fiction.
“Trouble in paradise?”
“Meghan so angry with Harry for going to coronation against her wishes that she goes on a hike without him”
🙄
Exactly!!
Never mind that Harry just spent 28 hours flying to another continent and back and is probably dead asleep from total exhaustion!
We stan a healthy queen.
I saw Emily Andrews comments on Duchess Meghan wearing her Cartier Tank watch on the hike. and rolled my eyes. Isn’t Emily unemployed now and has been for a bit? These tabloid writers have nothing without Meghan and Harry, especially Meghan. It’s quite pathetic and hilarious.
They are desperate for any content so they will write about anything if they can get a click. Give it a week, I’m almost willing to put money down that we’re going to see articles about what Meghan would have worn if she would have come to the coronation.
I saw she got embarrassed real quick when people pointed out
A) Meghan has her own damn Cartier tank watch and has been wearing that thing for years.
B) Struggles Wales wears Big Blue all the damn time.
A lot of people have favorite pieces of jewelry that they wear all the time no matter what. It’s just something else to pick on Meghan about.
@BeanieBean, exactly. I have a necklace that I wear every day and rarely take off–a diamond circle on a white gold chain, a gift from my husband the night we got engaged years ago. It looks good with everything, even when I’m running around in my yoga pants and t-shirt on the weekends. It might as well be a part of me. The press just hates that Meghan has nice things.
Just another hating broke heffa who helped chase her own cash cow out the country.
People don’t understand that you can afford to wear such items when they’re solid gold, they won’t be torn up by sweat and the elements unlike Emily’s Fashion Nova plated rings SMH (nothing wrong with wearing vermeil at all, just stay in your lane when you do)
Not Emily’s Fashion Nova plated rings! 🤣🤣🤣
The queen of accessorising 🙂
How does she look so good hiking?! I would love to raid her closet…
I have some nice pieces of jewelry which I have decided to wear everyday and enjoy them. Why leave them in a dark box? Meghan is doing the same. If I am not mistaken, it was Diana’s so there is also sentiment behind it as well, all the more reason to wear it. Plus, Meghan didn’t loot or steal to get this watch so she proudly wears it – unlike others’ jewelry which remains hidden from public view do to the shame of how they were acquired.
edit: She looks great by the way.
Didn’t Meghan buy herself a Cartier watch many years ago already?
She certainly did! Plus, they act as if she cannot afford regular cleaning and aligning of her jewelry! LOL
I am not sure but I think that story rings a bell – but I think she also was given Diana’s. I could be wrong.
She has her own that she bought herself, AND she was given Diana’s by Harry.
She bought it for herself when Suits got picked up for Season 2
I’m the same way- I love gold, I’m not a silver person, and I sweat a lot, so I save up and buy solid gold jewelry to avoid having to constantly replace tarnished or faded items. I work out, do outdoor activities, clean, shower, whatEVER, and am one of those people who never takes off her earrings/necklaces/wedding ring so I do all those things with my jewelry on. Honestly it always helps me feel “put together”, even when in the bummiest wear, so I completely understand. Ain’t nobody spending all that money just to let their jewelry sit in a box HAHA! It shouldn’t take special occasions only to bling yourself up a lil’ bit! 🙂
She bought herself a Cartier Tank watch after she booked suits. She also inherited Diana’s watch. So the lady has two and can wear whichever one she damn well pleases as she hikes!
Love seeing Meghan out and about, unbothered and just living her life. Let the haters stew in their hate filled juices.
Guess Murdoch’s American media arm (TMZ, Page 6, NY Post) will be the stalkers even more now that the BM no longer has a rationale reason to stalk the Sussexes. Pathetic.
I really need the RR and derangers to understand Backgrid is not a paparazzi agency! It’s a site they can upload their photos so if someone buys them they can get paid! And yes as others pointed out this is a days old photo that TMZ waited to release to help stir up those negative headlines for Meghan. TMZ stays hating women.
How do you know the pics are older?
And yes TMZ sucks
I think someone was able to figure out the date the photos were taken via backgrid. Like Kaiser said, it was a long crazy thread and trying to make follow it all was a lot. But somehow you can look it up. Someone said these were taken on Thursday or Friday of last week.
Also, tmzMURDOCHmedia did the same thing on Archie’s first day of preschool back in 2020 (or was it 2021) as Harry told DaxShepherd on the Armchair Expert podcast in back in 2021.
They took the pix and held on to it and used it on louis birthday that year, to say M “overshadowed” louis’ birthday.
They did the same thing at H&M’s wedding when they took the papz-collusion pix with ToxicTom and held on to it for a whole week so they could release it just before the wedding.
These stinkers do this all the time. I just wish more folks who consume their garbage would wise up to their tactics by now.
Yes! Backgrid is/are not paparazzi. They share papz pics. Apparently, the Chubbly/Charles didn’t generate enough excitement. Meghan hiking with friends is a big deal. Dying.
Yeah, Meghan was not off hiking the day after Harry landed back home. I’m sure she let him sleep at some point. Harry would be like, “Alrighty then!”.
Meghan lookin’ healthy, wealthy, and wise not to turn up at that suckfest of fools flaunting their unearned everything.
Twitter derangers are now calling her Ozempic Meg. It’s unbelievable.
You have to learn how to translate from Crazy to English (I have a dictionary): It means, “Boy, does Meghan look healthy and trim! I’m impressed but I’d rip out my tongue before admitting it.”
The vitriol in the DM about Meghan’s hike was wow levels. Harry’s attendance at the funeral did garner blocks of supportive posts. But these photos of Meghan, solo, sent them into full-on hate territory. Just shows how much they feel she is the one to “blame”. Disgusting women haters. Also, the idea that she staged this and the photographers were present out at her behest…seriously!
Shockingly, the TMZ piece is pretty nice.
I’m just happy that Meghan is allowed to live her life the way she wants to and that she and Harry overshadowed the coronation.
Ok the kerchief is seriously cute. Can’t wait to see what’s next for Meghan.
She is getting 2 Awards this month, celebrating their wedding anniversary and working on projects. She did say she is living in the present.
I expect will be seeing you know who in a printed kerchief soon.
She can do what she likes.
Are the tabs following her now?
That’s what I wondered…who took the photos? Are the tabs still following her that closely?
I can’t help but wonder if these are staged or if she went to a trail where the paps usually are. I even hate to think of the thought…but that was my first thought and disappointment. One thing I’ve learned from reading Lainey Gossip is that celebrities who don’t want to be papped don’t get papped. I hope I’m wrong!!
There’s only so much she can do- I’m assuming this was like those other periods we’ve heard of the BM flooding Montecito to get any scraps of information or stalking potential sightings. It’s been hugely detrimental to their news cycle that Meghan hasn’t been involved in it at all.
Let’s say they were staged, how would it effect your life. The woman grew up in LA and is accustomed to hiking, are you expecting her to buy a mountain, so no one can see her hiking.
Backgrid isn’t a pap agency though, I could upload pics of celebrities there if I catch them out and about and hopefully someone pays me for it. A hiking trail in a warm Sunday in May in an area where a lot of celebrities live isn’t really a long shot. She looks puzzled and surprised so I don’t think it’s someone screaming at her with a telephoto lens.
The paps are everywhere there. All it takes is someone with a cell phone making a call and they show up like cockroaches. The photos are not staged, we all know Meghan isn’t that type. In fact they managed to photograph her on a hike in a remote area of Saanich when they were here on Vancouver Island.
I am quite sure the paps were out in force this weekend. That shot was probably from a football field away!
What’s there to be disappointed in? We don’t know the level or lengths she has to go through to avoid being papped. So if she did allow herself some control in the situation to allow some photos out there to buy herself privacy for a week until she heads to her first award show, I really don’t think that’s a problem. Haters and fans are on the lookout for her anyway. Don’t buy into the narrative that she needs to dull her shine to avoid pulling focus. She’s standing outside in Pategonia gear, not throwing an alternate coronation for herself LOL.
I know, it’s that “tut tut” tone in the post, “I’m so disappointed” in Meghan not being hidden away or crouching in fear. Oh my God, how pretentious. Quote the raven, I hope *I’m* wrong.
How do celebs avoid getting papped? Stay hidden? Never leave the house? There are too many people with too many options nowadays to snap photos to avoid entirely. Even regular people could be hunted down by security cameras and the like in public areas.
I wish Meghan HAD worn the QE II National Trust jacket on her hike to troll the British tabloids. Alas, she is not petty (though I am).
She looks beautiful and healthy and FREE.
I’m petty — and I own it. When I saw that pic, I wondered if things that were named to honor QEll will get renamed. If so, I hope that Harry and Meghan hold on to their current stuff, including the stamps and currency, so they can mete them out appropriately for events that might turn into photo ops. I hope they stashed away a few things for their growing kids too.
Meghan wears that watch with stacked brackets a lot. It’s a signature look.
She has lost weight and looks very toned. I”m curious about her choice of clothing for this hike. She usually has a pretty decent street style.
She’s gone for a hike, how is she supposed to dress?
She looks like she threw some stuff on to go for a hike. It wasn’t a “street style” moment.
LOL. I mean apparently Meghan wasn’t going to sweat or something? These are perfectly acceptable.
I think if she supposedly “staged a pap stroll” then she would want to be more coordinated. This is how a normal woman out hiking dresses. Its not a red carpet moment.
What is the problem with wearing a nice watch on a hike? Presumably she was not walking on her hands.
Are they scandalized she went for a walk without her husband? He was probably jet lagged.
BREAKING NEWS: Private citizen goes on a hike with friends sometime in the past week! Click here to read all about it!
I love the Cartier tank watch. I know Meghan owns Diana’s gold version which she wears often and stacked with a gold bracelet to public events. Meghan also bought her own Cartier tank watch long before she inherited Diana’s which is gold and another metal. I read that she wore her own jewelry on Suits, and I think I’ve seen her wear that watch. Anyway, the Diana watch and the bracelet seem to have become her signature combination.
I wear my Cartier watch every day, even to workout. Why is this an issue? I mean, she’s hiking, she isn’t scuba diving.
That is the green raincoat she had when she went in her chicken coop with Oprah. I bought it after I saw her with it. Love it so much.
It’s funny how enraged they were about Meghan wearing her watch and bracelets, which she wears every time we see her. As if she doesn’t have her own Cartier watch that she bought for herself back when Harry was an abstract concept. What they’re mad about is she looks perfectly fine and content, and she’s with friends she’s known for a very long time. They were going on about the cost of her house and that her husband wasn’t with her. As if he probably isn’t sleeping after crossing 8 time zones twice in 28 hours. Glad she got out and getting on with her life.
LOL, not Harry being an abstract concept. I love that LOL!
People (media) will forever be mad that they come and go as they please. There is no intel on them. They earn their own money AND LOTS OF IT. People want to be around them and companies and brands want to work with them.
By now Meghan looks ten full years younger than Khate. You love to see it.
And notice that Meghan doesn’t have her own eyebrows rebelling against her, like her nasty SIL does.
The facts are as follows:-
Meghan and friends hiked at some time; they were papped.
Archie celebrated his 4th birthday with his entire family after his father’s return from meeting what he probably considered, his moral obligation.
At some time, Meghan baked a lemon cake.
Extry, extry, local woman wears a watch while walking with friends! 😂😂😂
I thought the whole point of the “tank” watch was that they are meant to be worn over a lifetime and not simply decorative pieces. What would be the point of buying yourself a watch you could never wear?
How long do we think it will take for Kate to get herself photographed hiking “casually” in a similar outfit?
I seem to be the only one who has noticed that Megan increased the work load of her hike by wearing weights on her ankles and around her waist. Notice how thick her ankles look. You can see the shape of the weights she covered with those heavy blue socks. And notice the bulge around her waist.
Also notice how hard she is working on the walk. I’m awed by her determination and discipline. But, this, combined with her yoga gives the ripped body we see.
She’s amazing, admirable, and inspiring.
I noticed the weights also, and the womb watch people was all about she is pregnant, never saw a fetus outlined like a belt yet.
Markus is a friend that is always around, in Toronto at the Invictus Games, baby shower, Polo match and it goes on.
Reminds me of Doria, she is always there supporting her daughter, I LOL when she popped up in the freedom flight video.