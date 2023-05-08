Matt Healy really did go to Nashville to spend time with girlfriend Taylor Swift

I loved how all of the Swifties – aka the Snake Fam – refused to believe that Taylor Swift left Joe Alwyn for The 1975’s Matty Healy. The argument was “hey, it’s in The Sun, they lie all the time.” Which is true, the Sun lies constantly. But the level of detail and the fact that the Sun got the exclusive on Tiddles in 2016, all of that said to me that the Sun had actually gotten it right, perhaps because they had been spoon-fed the story by Team Swift. The Sun even knew that Healy was going to turn up in Nashville this weekend for Taylor’s concert. Which is exactly what happened.
Fresh off his own tour, The 1975’s Matty Healy has been spotted catching another show: Taylor Swift’s first Nashville Eras stop.
Fans started buzzing online earlier this week after The Sun reported Wednesday that the musicians are dating. On Friday night, Healy, 34, was snapped by concertgoers watching Swift, 33, perform at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.
Reps for Swift and The 1975 did not immediately return requests for comment.
The two were rumored to have dated in 2014, though Healy has previously denied that was the case. Swift and Healy have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.
Some fans got some photos of Healy in what looked like the VIP fencing of Taylor’s concert, and he performed with Phoebe Bridgers (Taylor’s opening act). In addition to all of that, the Mail has an exclusive about Healy being spotted around Taylor’s Nashville condo. The Mail has pics of Healy grabbing coffee at a Nashville Starbucks close to Taylor’s place, plus Healy was with one of Taylor’s bodyguards. Isn’t her Nashville apartment the one which she decorated like it’s an Alice in Wonderland set? A vibe. She also has homes in LA, New York and London, so it’s not like this is a Nashville-exclusive hookup, obviously. While I absolutely think there’s a good chance that Healy is pretty terrible (racist, rude), I’m also kind of excited for this new era of Taylor. It’s been a while since she’s been with a “bad boy” or someone edgy/terrible.
I hate this for her
Same JM. Joe might have been bland, but then I don’t care if TS dates him. MH is a racist douche.
Same. This dude isn’t it. He’s 100% a rebound. I can’t imagine her actually leaving Joe of all her great love songs for this guy, but can def see her using him to look like she won the breakup.
I’m a full-on Swiftie, and rebounds happen. I got out of a very long relationship last year, and I rebounded with a tattooed, gage-wearing, motorcycle-riding dude who was the exact opposite of my ex. These things happen. My friend was working the VIP area at the show on Friday and texted me that Matt Healy was there. We had a good laugh about the kinds of rebounds we’ve had, and then we moved on to talking about our pets. Not all Swifties are nuts.
Same. I was hoping this was some Sun and DM BS, but here we are. Line Cook energy frfr.
I hate it for her too.
Same here. I remember when those white supremacists who called her their Aryan Goddess got her reputation tarnished until she eventually came out with a statement denouncing them. I think that was 2016 or so. And now she’s dating someone who sounds very much like a white supremacist himself. Not a good look at all for her (or Phoebe Bridgers, for that matter). I hope she ditches him soon.
I don’t really care who she dates, she’s grown she can make her own decisions, but this is so hilarious to me because so many people were on here basically turning Joe into Snidely Whiplash when they broke up and swearing up and down that she doesn’t slip stuff to the media. I wonder what the new rationale will be as to why this guy isn’t a tool.
Well, it could still be that Joe did something shady.
I hate myself a little for knowing this, but Joe’s costar, a young blond actress, liked a post about the break up, and apparently Ryan Reynolds’s, who wrote a glowing Time 100 piece about Joe, has unfollowed him everywhere right after meeting with Taylor in person (I’m guessing, as Prince Harry is showing, that Uber famous people are terrified of leaks and only talk about sensitive things face to face).
This Matty still seems awful or at least very problematic, but let’s not turn Joe into a saint, just because he looks like a good boy.
All of this might be true but man did she replace him quick.
I don’t think I’m turning him into a saint, I just pointed out the excuse making. Like you said maybe famous people only speak about stuff in person. Maybe his coworker liked a tweet about them breaking up, because Taylor did something shady. And maybe Ryan was just being supportive. I don’t know and kind of don’t care, I just found it funny how Joe was the perfect boyfriend for 6 years and then immediately became the villain.
I saw a hilarious Tik Tok where the poster said Taylor and Joe’s new costar are the “same species of human.” I kinda think Joe broke up with Taylor and he rebounded first so she needs a public boyfriend.
If Joe cheated, we’d hear about it. So I don’t think he did. I think he is the lame guy in Bewjewelled who dulled Taylor’s shine.
Joe literally hasn’t said anything so why would we turn him into a villain or a saint or anything else for that matter?
On Matt Healy however there’s plenty of evidence that he’s a bigoted misogynist.
A thread on Matt Healy being problematic:
https://twitter.com/antiheroandie/status/1654611058256904192
@Lara thanks for posting that. I’d heard he was problematic but I had no idea it was that bad. He’s a vile person hiding behind an “edgy” sense of humour, as many of them do. Honestly I’m disappointed in Taylor, thought she was better than this.
uggghhhhh. so gross. I hope they’re just hooking up.
although how hilarious would it be if he’s actually dating Phoebe Bridgers. 😂
I still think we are being trolled and they are just going to announce a project or something lol.
That totally tracks. Probably there with PB.
This guy is like Ryan Adams to me, but less talented. Both whiney, attention seeking losers. I hope he’s good in bed at least.
Great analogy.
It is extremely hilarious how obvious he’s being and there’s no way that’s not sanctioned by TSwift. The fact she’s not being private about her hookup with this sexist/racist tool confirms a lot about her values. Bring on the mess!
Haha I’m with you, messy Taylor is so entertaining! And this guy has no filter, if she doesn’t slap him with an NDA, he’ll definitely fight back after the inevitable break-up. It’s gonna be glorious!
Agreed! She has always seemed performative and this solidified it for me. bring on the mess and see how she and her fanbase are going to explain this, (if it’s true they’re hooking up) 😂😂😂
I have no vested interest.
But i like Joe Alwyn as an actor
And I like that he’s keeping out of this.
I can’t help but think that If photos of Joe and an alleged new girlfriend were shopped around so quickly after a break up – he would be crucified. It is a little spiteful to roll out a new love interest so quickly. But hey. I’m not a celebrity.
Well it depends on the reasons for the break up? I’m not on anyones side here, but I’m also a bit wary of the vilification of TS. She is media savvy and powerful, but she was also always very protective of Joe, and something that rubbed me the wrong way was his refusal of showing up for and with her, even after six years. I also found his refusal of talking about her I interviews a bit silly, and it made me side eye him. The Coldplay dude used to do the same with Gwyneth and it was equally silly. Like, dude, just show up for your partner! It’s not like you are a regular guy not used to the limelight!
Maybe Joe is private, but maybe he resented playing ‘arm candy’ to a much more successful woman.
Again, I’m projecting here probably, but I won’t immediately believe that Joe was blindsided, and that she is the snake.
This Matty dude, that’s a different story, he seems awful and I think she could do better.
I think you’re projecting. He did show up for Taylor. He went to her concerts. He talked about Taylor in interviews, but it wasn’t anything juicy, and I respect that. Why is privacy bad now? For 6 years the narrative was how wonderful Joe was for being private, and how mature Taylor seems for not using her relationship as tabloid fodder like before. Now that they’ve broken up, it’s all on Joe for not allowing Taylor to shine and how dare he not support her. Lol the whiplash is insane.
@Misa I don’t follow TS gossip generally so it’s interesting to see your comment. I had the same, quite strong, impression of Joe’s vibe. Is there projection involved? Sure, but it’s telling when your partner takes the public persona and filters an entire relationship through it.
Whoa. Snake? What? Who said that? That’s a little bit off in the deep end girl.
Although – no matter what happened – I suspect she will play the victim to the hilt (not the villain).
Isn’t this the guy that once said dating Taylor Swift would be emasculating? Can’t figure out her motive for dating this
misogynist?
Ugh, he looks like a dirty unmade bed.
I think this is exactly what it looks like. Tay was hooking up with this guy and left Joe for him. Thus she had to throw Joe under the bus to justify the split and say how in love she is with this dude.
I really thought that by the time Folklore/ Evermore came out she had grown as an artist and person. It seemed like she had grown out of the pap-baiting nonsense and had come into her own- just living her life and working hard. I so hope that this is some weird stunt joke, but it’s more likely we are back to Tiddles-era Swift.
We’re excited Taylor is dating a racist? I guess it’s good celeb gossip.
Not sure what’s exciting about her dating a bigoted racist? Normalising racism isn’t entertainment it’s dangerous.
Also if you are dating a racist you don’t really have a problem with racism. So this tells me all I need to know about Taylor. Never been a big fan but defended her against Kanyes misogyny. Now she is dating her own racist, anti semite misogynist…so her whole schtick just rings hollow.
//Not sure what’s exciting about her dating a bigoted racist? Normalising racism isn’t entertainment it’s dangerous.//
Yup, I tried to point this out as well, but for some reason my comment didn’t come through. I’m glad someone else sees this take as problematic.
Ha! Her aesthetic outside of tour has been a lot edgier, black, with metal/chain details. It’s as punk as Taylor gets. It actually reminded me of her style when she was going around wearing The 1975 merch. I figured it was either the vibe of her next album or the vibe of whoever she was shaking up with. Now we know.
He is gross. He totally reminds me of a Jonas brother in looks.
I hate that I know this, but there is a video of him saying to the camera during his concert “This is about you, you know who you are, I love you” and she did the same in Nashwille night 1, during Cardigan.
For some reason I find that humiliating, all this production and girl power, I’m the man, tralalala, and then everything is all about a boy and playing stupid games
I with you on this. They are likely sincerely hooking-up/ relationship, etc, but the sheer over-the-top CRINGE of this move gave me a glimmer of hope that this is some weird stunt. But I’m old enough to remember when the Tiddles hard-launch was so unbelievably saccharine cringe that people wondered if it was teasing some music video or other collab. Taylor, darling, you’re 33. Please stop.
Is it just me or has every move Taylor has made since the breakup had big, desperate “my ass got dumped” energy? Like it seems like she’s SCRAMBLING for an angle on this that makes her look like she’s “winning” this breakup. It’s giving middle school, but then again that’s where Taylor seems to be stuck emotionally.
Not just you. She could have followed the playbook she’s been living by for years now and just proceeded with her giant, record breaking tour and schedule of album releases and the focus would have been entirely on her incredible body of work.
Yet that pesky internalised misogyny requires her to be papped with model friends looking hot and stoking musician hook up rumours to “win” the break up. It is hugely high school, I’m Taylor’s age and I don’t see this behaviour anymore in my friends after their break ups/ divorces. Big throwback energy.
Btw, Taylor announced one of her re-recordings will come out on 7/7, so we’re definitely getting a 4th of July party this year! Hiddleswift 2.0, complete with the tee-shirt? Although I have my doubts Matty will make it to July.
Also: how narcissistic of her to name that party “Taymerica”… It was there all along.
Who knew Kendall and Bunny would usher in an era of inexplicable bizarre celebrity hookups? Just when we thought Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were weird this happens….
What’s next?
Tom Cruise and Shakira??
Are you a bit psychic?
https://www.ladbible.com/news/tom-cruise-shakira-miami-grand-prix-520505-20230508.amp.html
LOL, I wrote that precisely because I saw that story and laughed at it!
But I’d have laughed at Chalamet and a Kardashian 2 months ago as well yet here we are….
I dunno, I think the Sun just picked up on that Matty was guest performer at her Nashville shows. Taylor maybe doesn’t want to be a dick to her friend by issuing a big denial. And probably enjoying a little public speculation as to what’s next in her love life
Her issuing denial is not a dick move and you think she having fun and enjoying her name being attached to a terrible sexist/racist person .
Not gonna lie. I was one of the deniers because it didn’t make sense to me timewise. She was talking about how she was protecting her relationship with Joe from media on promotion of her new album. Then, her PR said Joe will come to the tour soon.
It seems like as soon as the break up happened, she started dating this guy if there was no cheating. Well, as she said “karma is my boyfriend”, so maybe this guy is her bad karma coming up. lol. 😄
The man is racist. The end.
The racist card ….is the I am stupid card.. Nobody cares about racism anymore but stupid
I honestly don’t know how she (or anyone) moves on so quickly. That’s not a dig – I wish I had whatever it is that would allow me to do the same. After my last thing ended, it was a full year before I could even consider dating anyone!
Racist. Grubby. Greasy. Unkempt. Horrible teeth. Looks like he smells & has dragon breath.
Wasn’t he quoted at some earlier time as saying he was not physically attracted to her?
How could anyone???
This woman has serious issues.
I’m kinda here for Taylor being a bit messy for a while.
Healy is not going to be a long term prospect for her but I see the appeal. Compare his GQ 10 Things interview to Joe’s. Healy has charisma to burn; Joe seems like a nice man but he’s incredibly dull.
Who cares if he’s a racist as long as he has charisma? Right?