I loved how all of the Swifties – aka the Snake Fam – refused to believe that Taylor Swift left Joe Alwyn for The 1975’s Matty Healy. The argument was “hey, it’s in The Sun, they lie all the time.” Which is true, the Sun lies constantly. But the level of detail and the fact that the Sun got the exclusive on Tiddles in 2016, all of that said to me that the Sun had actually gotten it right, perhaps because they had been spoon-fed the story by Team Swift. The Sun even knew that Healy was going to turn up in Nashville this weekend for Taylor’s concert. Which is exactly what happened.

Fresh off his own tour, The 1975’s Matty Healy has been spotted catching another show: Taylor Swift’s first Nashville Eras stop. Fans started buzzing online earlier this week after The Sun reported Wednesday that the musicians are dating. On Friday night, Healy, 34, was snapped by concertgoers watching Swift, 33, perform at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee. Reps for Swift and The 1975 did not immediately return requests for comment. The two were rumored to have dated in 2014, though Healy has previously denied that was the case. Swift and Healy have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.

Some fans got some photos of Healy in what looked like the VIP fencing of Taylor’s concert, and he performed with Phoebe Bridgers (Taylor’s opening act). In addition to all of that, the Mail has an exclusive about Healy being spotted around Taylor’s Nashville condo. The Mail has pics of Healy grabbing coffee at a Nashville Starbucks close to Taylor’s place, plus Healy was with one of Taylor’s bodyguards. Isn’t her Nashville apartment the one which she decorated like it’s an Alice in Wonderland set? A vibe. She also has homes in LA, New York and London, so it’s not like this is a Nashville-exclusive hookup, obviously. While I absolutely think there’s a good chance that Healy is pretty terrible (racist, rude), I’m also kind of excited for this new era of Taylor. It’s been a while since she’s been with a “bad boy” or someone edgy/terrible.