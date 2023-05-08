Princess Kate & William brought their kids along to ‘volunteer’ with the Scouts

Y’all know the Prince and Princess of Wales are ass-dragging bone-weary. They have now “worked” four days in a row. The poor sausages are going to need another month-long vacation just to recover from all of the coronation events. On Friday, William and Kate attended two palace receptions and they did a walkabout in London. On Saturday, they attended the coronation (they were late), they stood on a balcony and they had lunch. Then on Sunday, they had to do the coronation Big Lunch plus attend a concert. And now, on Monday, they had to take part in the “Big Help-Out,” which is the royal branding for a “day of service.” They can’t use the word “service” because the Windsors believe they alone can “serve,” not peasants. So here they are, serving.
It feels like there are significant child-labor issues involved these days with the way the Wales kids are being constantly trotted out and made to pose for all of these photo-ops. Today, William and Kate brought out all three kids to take part in a visit to the Upton Scouts Hut in west London. Kate is the royal patron of the Scouts, and she hasn’t visited the Scouts or done anything with them in a long time. So she probably gets to count this twice – a visit to a patronage AND “volunteering” on the day of service. I have no idea if she actually helped anyone, but she absolutely posed for photos with her kids.
I dislike Kate’s whole outfit? The peasant-sleeve blouse, the unflattering pants, the fact that she didn’t pull her back in a ponytail. William did even less than Kate – by the looks of things, he just stood back and laughed at everyone.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (R) watch Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (R) holds the hand of his mother, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
(L-R) Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (R) watch Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
Watched by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre right) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
Watched by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre right) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
Watched by his mother Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and father Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
Did I miss the “volunteering” piece of this visit? They volunteered to do archery and make s’mores?
Are they kidding us? This is supposed to be volunteer work!?! This is Kate and Willi with their kids, who are using their position to have a day of fun for free. This is free time activity. That’s what you do at children’s birthday parties.
At least now we know how little these people think of people who do voluntary work alongside their jobs.
Also, it’s not exactly warm in England. Why is Charlotte wearing shorts!? The poor one already has red and blue legs!!!
Plus Kate’s outfit is ugly.. Sry…
Louis is also in shorts. Charlotte’s are un-hemmed & most 8 yr old girls are already getting assertive about what they like to wear, especially when uniforms are required at school.
Goes with her ugly
Don’t know about now, but not that long ago in England boys wore shorts to school in winter. There’s a photo of my cousin in his school outfit, blazer and shorts, with snow on the ground 🙂 Same with the boys in my school.
I saw video of William and George helping build something and Charlotte and Louis painting. Kate was just standing there.
The video clip I saw, Louis was loading a wheelbarrow with sand then pushing it. William Charlotte and George were helping with a woodwork project. Kate was standing round doing beggar all. The news programme it was on said it was a scout group in slough, which is next to Windsor, not west London as the article says.
They did their visit the other day to Windsor, and this was to the town next to Windsor….. they’re not bothering to travel far. But William was actually doing something resembling work which is a miracle.
Exactly what I was thinking! Did they help with the setup, the teardown, bring the marshmallows, help with the scouts at the various activities—-? Where was the volunteering???
CNN (MFoster) reported that William let Louis control the digger. Apparently he had the digger at a very dangerous angle almost tipping over and someone had to rescue them. I wonder if it was ALL William’s fault but they had to blame poor Louis…and so it begins.
Where is the NSPCC when you need them
Oh sweet Lord I wrote my comments below before seeing this. Of course William and Louis almost wrecked the digger. One is a hyper petulant child and the other is 6 years old.
Oh Will also played with a digger. There are pictures of him looking like he is having a ball 🤦🏻♀️. Look at me pretending to be a working man woohoo.
Was there a point to the digging? At first I thought, ooh, they’re doing an archaeological excavation, then I saw the corner of the bucket. Oh. Hope they did their due diligence before bringing in the mechanical equipment. Hate to have the kids see a grave accidentally dug up.
OMG that would be horrible. I don’t know to be be honest about the purpose of the digging. I saw the Louis also pushed diet in a wheelbarrow. I mean I think it is good they didn’t let him in the digger lol. But good point! Can you imagine Kate’s manically grinning while they dig up a Norman soldier yikes
Lol… I was watching Hamilton last night on Disney+, so all I can think is “Work! Work!”
“King Charles…. Camilla…..and Peggy! The royal family is looking for an heir at work work!”
She is on such a smug high; it’s almost like it’s been her personal coronation. I’ve never seen her so smug! I can’t think of a better word, apols.
She’s been like this since QE2 passed – she’s riding high on the status upgrade she got.
You mean the $$$ upgrade. She went from being married to a guy who relied on his dad for their family income to being married to a guy who is a hundred-millionaire in the blink of an eye. Doesn’t have to envy moderately wealthy Pippa any more.
Her blouse says that also. Who wears a blouse like that 😮 if you are doing an event like this. At 41 you don’t know how to dress appropriately
I don’t know what’s more important to her, title or money. But she’s a princess now and she thinks that makes her superior.
The thing she always wanted most was to be the new Princess Diana and have Diana’s title. Now she’s got it.
When she was primary school age she’d dress up in a princess outfit and pretend to be Princess Diana. Her classmates from secondary school said she was interested in reading stories about William because she was a big fan of Diana, and wanted to know what “Dianas son” was doing.
Her obsession was with Diana first, William second. William was “Diana’s son” and the way to obtain Diana’s title.
lol.. unflattering outfit and man, I know it has been mentioned countless of times here how unhealthy she looks but this tucked in “loose “ too just accentuates her unhealthy weight.
Work? Volunteer? 😂 ok …
Guessing she was going for 1980s ‘new romantic’ style. It does not work at all 😂
Her Dubarry’s would have worked way better than these ankle boots.
WanK need to pay the invisible contract RR with their children’s faces. H&M aren’t around to sell papers and C&C are scheming against them.
George 👀 face second picture
Charlotte fingers 🤌 on the third. Middleton trait
Hope Louis gave the rota something. Agree 💯 with chainne. The rota is needing the click bait. So here’s the kids. Is anyone talking yet about the low ratings for the biggest day of Charles and Camilla life 😀
@ML: i also feel like they’ve been trotting out the kids more to sell the happy family narrative.
No Peg and Can’t brought them along for a photo op fixed it for you.
Maybe they’ve started filming for their docuseries 😎 You know it’s going to be Harry and Meghan Part 2😎
This is a fun day out where the kids can play. There is nothing volunteer-like or service-like about any of this. To think, they could actually be out there teaching their kids about helping others, but all they ever do is help themselves
Oh yes service and volunteering has a different meaning for them. Also the hosted an after party after the concert…counted as work in the court circular.
kate looks ok. will looks maybe human. seems like a standard “mom” look. idk, seems like a fun events to do with the kids. sounds like they painted and planted things. and hardly child labor given there’s actual child labor going on in the world…
For someone who is supposedly outdoorsy, Kate choosing a peasant-sleeved blouse makes little sense. You don’t want all that extra fabric flapping around you, getting caught on things.
I don’t hate her outfit for this. Other than the usual OTT hair, she just looks like a mom at a kid event and that’s ok. I also like that they seemed to have dropped that whole “dress our children in 1940s costume” refreshing to see Charlotte in shorts and a sweater like a normal child her age. I wonder if George is actually a scout, or is he just wearing the neckerchief for the event?
The whole family is wearing the kerchief; I’m thinking if he were a Scout we’d’ve been told that by now.
They’re cute kids. I pray for them. That’s all I’ll say. 🤣
They kids look like they are having fun thou I did see a video of Louis filling a barrow with sand with a camera in his face – kHate was standing close by. He didn’t look very comfortable with that camera in front on him.
IIRC this is the first event she’d done with the Scouts (her patronage) in a few years.
What a fun family day out. It doesn’t look as though they did any volunteering, but at least the kids are dressed in normal clothes for once.
I think William and Kate have a different view of what volunteering is than the average person. This looked like a regular royal engagement rather than volunteer work.
Why are the children dressed like they’re attending events in different climates? I’m not sure what the temperature was, but George is in pants and a puffer coat, Charlotte’s wearing shorts and a sweater, and poor Louis is in shorts and a short-sleeved shirt! Do you only get weather appropriate clothing the higher you are in the line of succession?
In their defence (never thought I’d type that) it’s weird weather here at the moment/today. Fairly warm and muggy, then it rains and gets colder, or the wind picks up, then feels quite warm and humid again.
If I had working heating (that’s a whole other story) I’d be alternating between wanting it on because it feels a bit chilly and damp in the house and opening the windows to get some air in.
To add to that looks like Charlotte is the one that is not feeling cold Louis looks same, kind of British kids thing, they dont feel cold for some reason.(last night in concert only 1 with short sleeves and that was between 8-10pm) George is like me always cold by the look of it. I wear coat but my son is whole year in shorts in winter he puts winter coat.
I don’t think they know what volunteering means but whatever…
The don’t know what volunteering is you are right. They only know photo ops period.
Louis didn’t even know how to roast a marshmellow! The children were ducks out of water!
I got nothing clever today – just that I always seem to like all different the mini frills collar that Sausage-KKKhateniss keeps wearing.
Why does Kate always have to wear jeggings?!
Kate’s inner thoughts while selecting clothes: I’m special because I have inner thigh gap. Hardly any women have inner thigh gap and they’ll be jealous. Good! Hardly any royal outfits allow me to show it though. It’s either a bikini or jeggings.. hmm….. scouts…. guess it has to be jeggings!
So, Will is no longer participating in the ‘K8 is so outdoorsy and so cute when competing with Will!’.
OK, I will give W&K a pass on this one PR move.
The Scouts could use a boost in good PR.
Gets kids outside, mingling with their peers and unlike after school sports there is no huge fee to join/play compared to after school sports. In my area, the pee wee baseball/tball/ football/soccer and lacrosse fees are over $100+ to sign up not including the cost of equipment. And the Parents are expected to take a turn to clean the field and stands OR they can pay $150 to skip their turn.
My kids can’t play ASS bc I can’t afford it.
So Scouts and Volunteer events are our thing.
W&K should bring a fat donation check from their own pockets along where ever they go. I’m serious, I’ve said this before. $50K + a PR visit is a win win. These groups do benefit from the publicity, gives W&K something to do, and the donation of their own money would earn them some goodwill. Geez, $50K to them is like $20 to me.
But giving the scouts a boost in PR is not volunteering. If they really wanted to give scouts a PR boost, they would have all three of their kids involved and they would be seen showing up to scouting events more than once every two years.
This day was supposed to be about volunteering and service and giving scouts a PR boost is not that.
Agreed, they should’ve been picking up trash from the roadside or building raised flower/vegetable beds to grow food for the needy. Events that Scouts actually do as their own work!
Regular jeans and a stylish T-shirt or cotton sweater — with her hair pulled into a ponytail — would have been so much better on Kate.
This look is a mess.
Charlotte might have wanted to wear shorts — my kids insisted on wearing them as soon as we had a warm day, and then wouldn’t put on long pants even when it was chilly.
I saw on Tiktok Louis trying s’mores first time and that kid is a vibe.
Also Charlotte dropped food on the ground when eating picked it up and ate it anyway (good to see them beying normal kids)
Kate’s outfit is awful, that blouse is like some Bonmarche granny stuff, jeggings would be ok if they were without those weird flaps on her tights, like is some kind of weird cargo jegging mutation.I was surprised she didnt wear knee boots but ankle /Chelsea boots which I never saw her wearing before.
Saw that same TicTok and while Louis looks cute, he appears to be a total brat (imho).
Why. Does. She. Wear. Her. Pants. So. Tight?
Like girl…GIRL!!!
Many scout events are based in some sort of community service or volunteering, not sure if this is something similar. (like cleaning up trails or other conservation work, or building bird houses or bat boxes, etc.) But for the most part it just looks like they’re having themselves a fun day out.
I typed almost the same thing under another comment of yours above. The Scouts have so many community service events and this didn’t really look like one. Surely, they would’ve gotten some money picks of them doing something that was actually useful.
I’m with Queen Meghan’s Hand. The tight jeggings with pockets(!) and the flouncy blouse kill me.
Skinny pants are over. You’d think a fashionista like Buttons would know this. Also, those are pants are just hideous.
I do feel for those kids. This all looks fun but having cameras in your face and everyone watching you isn’t fun. Those kids have worked this weekend (yes, yes other kids have it worse but jfc I’m not so far gone I can’t have some compassion for Kendall, Shiv, and Roman: The Sequel here. They didn’t ask for this)
Yes I really don’t recall Diana’s sons being trotted out this often in public like this trio are being. It is keeping the tabs happy, promoting their family brand and also keeping the parents occupied. I am convinced that the children are used to create a buffer between the sulking parents. I am pro democracy and hope we get an elected head of state so these children are free to make their own choices in life sooner than later.
This is camping trip not volunteering. Volunteering is helping out in nursing homes or food banks. Or bring a donation. This was a photo op.
This whole thing would be fine, maybe even charming, if W/K actually worked hard otherwise. But they don’t so it’s eyeroll worthy.
And that shirt is tragic. The pants are also tragic but she loves them apparently.
I think Meghan wore leggings on her hike. Her friend did not. Anyway, I’m not giving up my leggings or skinny jeans. If I recall, both Meghan and Kate were in some form of Scouts, so hope their children will be involved in some way in the future. Was Queen Elizabeth ever in a children’s scout troupe.
The Queen had her own specially formed Buckingham palace girl guide troop. I think there weren’t many people in it. The Queen and Princess Margaret, their cousin Margaret Rhodes. A few others.
Back in the day (like back when they first got married), I really liked Kate’s style, aside from the fact that I’d never be able to afford any of it. I used to have major coat envy. What on earth happened? Did she fire her stylist? I don’t *hate* this, but it’s so meh, as is the case with most of her clothing now.
This is what Kate dresses like when left to her own devices. THIS is her style. Which is NO style. The woman doesn’t even know what to pair casual pants with. She keeps pairing them with dressy blouses.
Anyone else notice like his grandfather, Charles, George can’t seem to keep his tongue ion his mouth, do they both suffer from overly large tongues?
Saw some footage with Kate and Charlotte and Louis getting s’mores made. Louis was totally digging the flavor of it. And Charlotte was enjoying one as well.
I might be alone on this point but, I don’t care what Kate wears.
Get her to do something useful instead of the attention being on her looks/fashion.
Diana was a stylish woman. But she also worked to bring acceptance to AIDS sufferers, stop landmines, etc.
HeyKay, You’re right, but I don’t think it was ever Kate’s aim to actually BE like Diana, to take the role seriously and be a role model for the world. No, she wanted to have Diana’s fame, clothes, glamour, etc. Kate always chooses style over substance (or style IS her substance).