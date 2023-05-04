The Sun: Taylor Swift has been quietly dating The 1975’s Matty Healy for months?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn announced their breakup almost a month ago exactly, but we were led to believe that the split happened several weeks prior. I also felt like Taylor and her team were definitely driving the post-split narrative, especially the part about Joe not being able to handle Tay’s enormous fame. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop – surely, it would not be this easy? Well, I have no idea if this story is real, but if it is, things just got messy. The Sun reports that Taylor Swift is seeing Matt Healy, frontman for The 1975. Taylor and Matty have known each other for years and Taylor is a fan of The 1975, even appearing on stage at a concert with the band (back in January) and wearing the band’s t-shirts. If this is happening, she’s been leaving Easter eggs about it for months?
Megastar Taylor Swift is dating another Brit — The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Taylor and Matty are ready to go public with their romance in Nashville, Tennessee, where the US singer performs this weekend. It comes a month after it was revealed US singer-songwriter Taylor, 33, had split from actor Joe Alwyn, 32, after six years.
A source close to Taylor said: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.
“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again. But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.
“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”
Eagle-eyed fans have already been speculating the US singer — whose famous British exes include Joe, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston — is seeing Matty.
[From The Sun]
Their ages make perfect sense – Taylor is 33 years old now (!!) and Matty is 34. As I said, they’ve known each other for years, so there’s an element of “friends first” at play. Now, all that being said, Healy has also dealt with his fair share of controversies in recent years. In 2020, Healy posted some pro-Black Lives Matters messages on Twitter, then he attached links to one of his songs to those messages, like… he was trying to monetize his BLM-allyship. He’s also made some really problematic statements about race, including just back in February of this year, when he mocked Ice Spice’s race/ethnicity and simultaneously mocked the accents of non-native English speakers. He’s also got a reputation of being mean and rude to fans AND he kisses fans during concerts and a lot more. Like, Taylor is seeing a guy with his own controversial reputation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Matty Healy – lead vocals – The 1975 are an English pop rock band which originally formed in ’02 when several of the band members were in school together. They have recently released their third album “A brief inquiry into online relationships.”,Image: 535149536, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dafydd Owen / Avalon
-
-
Matty Healy (Matthew Healy) of The 1975 performs at Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, 24th January 2019.,Image: 535190789, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mike Gray / Avalon
-
-
The 1975 – Leeds Festival, Bramham Park. Friday 26th August 2022. Photography by Hannah Meadows for Avalon/RETNA
The 1975
Main Stage East
Friday
9:20 pm
Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn calls The 1975 “one of the most extraordinary things to happen to the festival”
The Manchester band will headline the dual event this weekend, having stepped in at the last minute to replace Rage Against The Machine. Matty Healy and co. first topped the bill at R&L back in 2019.
Photography by Hannah Meadows for Avalon/RETNA.,Image: 716826474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Hannah Meadows Photography / Avalon
-
-
Las Vegas, NV – “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Las Vegas, NV – “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dallas, TX – American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The 2022 MTV VMAs-Arrivals
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States
When: 28 Aug 2022
Credit: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
-
-
2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center.
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States
When: 28 Aug 2022
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
-
-
2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center.
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States
When: 28 Aug 2022
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
I really doubt this. it was rumored that they dated years ago but was denied pretty heavily. I think it’s just the need to romantically connect her to any guy that she is friendly with.
I just don’t buy it. He looks unkempt and dirty!
I really don’t buy it, especially from The Sun. A hook up, maybe but even then, the sloppy kissing of fans on stage is such an ick let alone the intellectual poser bullshit (I honestly thought he must still be mid 20s for how immature he seems).
From the start Deuxmoi was suggesting that Joe surprised Taylor and her people by leaking the break-up. One wonders now whether he went rogue once he found out about this relationship. In the end, it seems like after years of being undercover with Joe, Taylor is back to who she was before – squad pap strolls included. Truth be told, the whole “very private now” routine never suited her.
I really doubt this. it was rumored that they dated years ago but was denied pretty heavily. I think it’s just the need to romantically connect her to any guy that she is friendly with.
tbh I’ll be pretty surprised if she jumped into another relationship immediately after Joe and while on such a huge tour. just hooking up is a thing too!
It looks like there’s some overlap there, if it’s even true, as if Taylor needs the replacement firmly in place before splitting with the person she’s with.
I’m curious how the Swiftloonies will spin that, after they’ve been slandering Joe for weeks. It looks like the split is again completely on Taylor, it seems to be her method of ending relationships — see CH and TH before JA.
That said, MH seems to be very problematic. Apart from being xenophobic and misogynoir, he’s infamous for doubting (Long) Covid-related complications — and he did the Nazi salute on stage.
“It looks like there’s some overlap there, if it’s even true, as if Taylor needs the replacement firmly in place before splitting with the person she’s with.”
It’s called a Getaway Car 😉
🤣
Loki stan here, so I never listened to that one.
I also try to avoid T’s music wherever possible.
Ew I hope not, he’s gross.
There was a rumor that she was dating the actor who played Jake G in her All too Well video. He was seen leaving her house and had become super friends with Jack Antonoff. That I could see.
I’m officially really old. I have no idea who this guy is and never heard of the band.
I’m old too, but the 1975 is really good! I’m old enough where I, like, get exposed to new music on my Peloton 😉
And based on that fact alone, I like this match! I agree with others here who said the Joe thing never really gelled for her. She has too much sway to have to “play it private” for the sake of her lovah.
while i don’t doubt she may have gone on a date or two after her split (def them coming to her while she’s touring), i don’t know if i believe this. especially since there’s also BM papers connecting her to a f1 driver…this is more believable but just barely. idk…the only thing that he has that seems like he’s taylor’s type is that he’s british…otherwise idk.
Ooh, I haven’t heard this! Which driver?
Lol @Miranda, there was a joke rumour that she was dating Fernando Alonso. There was a huge 4-week spring break between races so f1 fans were starting to go a little nuts for content 😂😂
Fernando Alonso
Well that sounds random as f–k, lol. People used to at least wait until the summer break before they started pulling stuff out of their ass like that! 🤣😂
As you say, she’s 33. Why is it then that ‘sources’ close to her always brief the media in the breathless tones and language of teens in the playground? As well as having a tendency to bring to the fore all the things they are trying not to bring to the fore. I mean I wasn’t thinking there WAS any overlap until the source went: “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”. Immediately I went “oooh – bet there was”
Sigh. It’s like Taylor’s romantic narrative has boomeranged back to 2009-16.
I don’t believe this purely because Matty said in an interview that it would be “emusculating” to date Taylor Swift. So like. If Joe really had an issue being the less famous other half of a relationship, Matty’s misogynistic ass definitely would.
Taylor once again in her “I’m not messy, you just don’t understaaaaand” mode.
She actually reminds me of Jane Fonda, in the earlier post today. Every new man and every breakup means she’s got it all figured out now. Is that what money brings? No downsides to making major life upheavals? Being able to completely overhaul your life whenever it’s needed?
Nailed it! Her inner emo misunderstood self is out.
I think Taylor would wear a MAGA hat if she could get away with it. All her fake and perfomative friends and allyship is for her career. Deep down I think it’s clear who she is.
Uh, no. Taylor has been very politically vocal when she could have continued silence. She’s also spoken about the complexities of 2016 and her decision to not publicly support Hillary and why.
I also doubt this story-we don’t believe them when they speak about Meghan, why would we believe them when they speak about Taylor?
She practically had to be dragged out to make statements, for a long time she remained silent. And before she crossed over to pop she had some country music fans that are terrible.
She’s in the middle of the biggest tour of her career in the USA. Exactly when would she have time to date this guy who lives in England?
I’m an old but this whole thing reads like he is pushing for a showmance to raise his profile/improve his image and maybe she has agreed to avoid the “toxic Taylor can’t keep a man” press. Still… hard pass with all his baggage.
I just cant see this. How do you go from Handsome Joe to this guy. Those are some pretty problematic controversies as well.
They were probably already at it in January.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPWgMLy3cNA
He sounds like a disgusting misogynist and possible racist. Didn’t Taylor freak out on Netflix when that Ginny & Georgia show commented on her dating? She called them out for be lazy and sexist, but she may be dating a guy who attacks peoples who’s first language isn’t English?
He looks like he’s auditioning for Men in Black V in that suit/sunglasses get up. Apparently I, too, am old cause I have no idea who this fella is.
Before Joe, whenever Taylor was near some guy, the media was always saying that they were dating. I don’t understand why all of a sudden everyone thinks one of the worst tabloids is not writing lies and using this opportunity to say bad thing about a woman. Taylor is on tour and was preparing for the tour before that. Like, if you believe this rumour, I have a bridge to sell.