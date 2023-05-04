The Sun: Taylor Swift has been quietly dating The 1975’s Matty Healy for months?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn announced their breakup almost a month ago exactly, but we were led to believe that the split happened several weeks prior. I also felt like Taylor and her team were definitely driving the post-split narrative, especially the part about Joe not being able to handle Tay’s enormous fame. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop – surely, it would not be this easy? Well, I have no idea if this story is real, but if it is, things just got messy. The Sun reports that Taylor Swift is seeing Matt Healy, frontman for The 1975. Taylor and Matty have known each other for years and Taylor is a fan of The 1975, even appearing on stage at a concert with the band (back in January) and wearing the band’s t-shirts. If this is happening, she’s been leaving Easter eggs about it for months?

Megastar Taylor Swift is dating another Brit — The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Taylor and Matty are ready to go public with their romance in Nashville, Tennessee, where the US singer ­performs this weekend. It comes a month after it was revealed US singer-songwriter ­Taylor, 33, had split from actor Joe Alwyn, 32, after six years.

A source close to Taylor said: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again. But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Eagle-eyed fans have already been speculating the US singer — whose famous British exes include Joe, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston — is seeing Matty.

Their ages make perfect sense – Taylor is 33 years old now (!!) and Matty is 34. As I said, they’ve known each other for years, so there’s an element of “friends first” at play. Now, all that being said, Healy has also dealt with his fair share of controversies in recent years. In 2020, Healy posted some pro-Black Lives Matters messages on Twitter, then he attached links to one of his songs to those messages, like… he was trying to monetize his BLM-allyship. He’s also made some really problematic statements about race, including just back in February of this year, when he mocked Ice Spice’s race/ethnicity and simultaneously mocked the accents of non-native English speakers. He’s also got a reputation of being mean and rude to fans AND he kisses fans during concerts and a lot more. Like, Taylor is seeing a guy with his own controversial reputation.

30 Responses to “The Sun: Taylor Swift has been quietly dating The 1975’s Matty Healy for months?”

  1. Arizona says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:39 am

    I really doubt this. it was rumored that they dated years ago but was denied pretty heavily. I think it’s just the need to romantically connect her to any guy that she is friendly with.

  2. SAS says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:40 am

    I really don’t buy it, especially from The Sun. A hook up, maybe but even then, the sloppy kissing of fans on stage is such an ick let alone the intellectual poser bullshit (I honestly thought he must still be mid 20s for how immature he seems).

  3. Talie says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:41 am

    From the start Deuxmoi was suggesting that Joe surprised Taylor and her people by leaking the break-up. One wonders now whether he went rogue once he found out about this relationship. In the end, it seems like after years of being undercover with Joe, Taylor is back to who she was before – squad pap strolls included. Truth be told, the whole “very private now” routine never suited her.

  4. Arizona says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:42 am

    May 4, 2023 at 7:42 am

    tbh I'll be pretty surprised if she jumped into another relationship immediately after Joe and while on such a huge tour. just hooking up is a thing too!

    tbh I’ll be pretty surprised if she jumped into another relationship immediately after Joe and while on such a huge tour. just hooking up is a thing too!

  5. Nanea says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:49 am

    It looks like there’s some overlap there, if it’s even true, as if Taylor needs the replacement firmly in place before splitting with the person she’s with.

    I’m curious how the Swiftloonies will spin that, after they’ve been slandering Joe for weeks. It looks like the split is again completely on Taylor, it seems to be her method of ending relationships — see CH and TH before JA.

    That said, MH seems to be very problematic. Apart from being xenophobic and misogynoir, he’s infamous for doubting (Long) Covid-related complications — and he did the Nazi salute on stage.

    • CG says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:08 am

      “It looks like there’s some overlap there, if it’s even true, as if Taylor needs the replacement firmly in place before splitting with the person she’s with.”

      It’s called a Getaway Car 😉

      • Nanea says:
        May 4, 2023 at 8:15 am

        🤣
        Loki stan here, so I never listened to that one.

        I also try to avoid T’s music wherever possible.

  6. Normades says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Ew I hope not, he’s gross.
    There was a rumor that she was dating the actor who played Jake G in her All too Well video. He was seen leaving her house and had become super friends with Jack Antonoff. That I could see.

  7. Bookie says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:01 am

    I’m officially really old. I have no idea who this guy is and never heard of the band.

    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:38 am

      I’m old too, but the 1975 is really good! I’m old enough where I, like, get exposed to new music on my Peloton 😉

      And based on that fact alone, I like this match! I agree with others here who said the Joe thing never really gelled for her. She has too much sway to have to “play it private” for the sake of her lovah.

  8. hangonamin says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:01 am

    while i don’t doubt she may have gone on a date or two after her split (def them coming to her while she’s touring), i don’t know if i believe this. especially since there’s also BM papers connecting her to a f1 driver…this is more believable but just barely. idk…the only thing that he has that seems like he’s taylor’s type is that he’s british…otherwise idk.

    • Miranda says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:13 am

      Ooh, I haven’t heard this! Which driver?

      Reply
      • SAS says:
        May 4, 2023 at 8:44 am

        Lol @Miranda, there was a joke rumour that she was dating Fernando Alonso. There was a huge 4-week spring break between races so f1 fans were starting to go a little nuts for content 😂😂

      • Dutch says:
        May 4, 2023 at 8:45 am

        Fernando Alonso

      • Miranda says:
        May 4, 2023 at 8:54 am

        Well that sounds random as f–k, lol. People used to at least wait until the summer break before they started pulling stuff out of their ass like that! 🤣😂

  9. The Hench says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:01 am

    As you say, she’s 33. Why is it then that ‘sources’ close to her always brief the media in the breathless tones and language of teens in the playground? As well as having a tendency to bring to the fore all the things they are trying not to bring to the fore. I mean I wasn’t thinking there WAS any overlap until the source went: “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”. Immediately I went “oooh – bet there was”

    Sigh. It’s like Taylor’s romantic narrative has boomeranged back to 2009-16.

  10. Anna says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:05 am

    I don’t believe this purely because Matty said in an interview that it would be “emusculating” to date Taylor Swift. So like. If Joe really had an issue being the less famous other half of a relationship, Matty’s misogynistic ass definitely would.

  11. Concern Fae says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Taylor once again in her “I’m not messy, you just don’t understaaaaand” mode.

    She actually reminds me of Jane Fonda, in the earlier post today. Every new man and every breakup means she’s got it all figured out now. Is that what money brings? No downsides to making major life upheavals? Being able to completely overhaul your life whenever it’s needed?

  12. Noki says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:19 am

    I think Taylor would wear a MAGA hat if she could get away with it. All her fake and perfomative friends and allyship is for her career. Deep down I think it’s clear who she is.

    • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:48 am

      Uh, no. Taylor has been very politically vocal when she could have continued silence. She’s also spoken about the complexities of 2016 and her decision to not publicly support Hillary and why.

      I also doubt this story-we don’t believe them when they speak about Meghan, why would we believe them when they speak about Taylor?

      • Noki says:
        May 4, 2023 at 8:53 am

        She practically had to be dragged out to make statements, for a long time she remained silent. And before she crossed over to pop she had some country music fans that are terrible.

  13. OSTONE says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:22 am

    She’s in the middle of the biggest tour of her career in the USA. Exactly when would she have time to date this guy who lives in England?

  14. Kateee says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:23 am

    I’m an old but this whole thing reads like he is pushing for a showmance to raise his profile/improve his image and maybe she has agreed to avoid the “toxic Taylor can’t keep a man” press. Still… hard pass with all his baggage.

  15. Kat says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:23 am

    I just cant see this. How do you go from Handsome Joe to this guy. Those are some pretty problematic controversies as well.

  16. eve says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:29 am

    They were probably already at it in January.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPWgMLy3cNA

  17. girl_ninja says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:35 am

    He sounds like a disgusting misogynist and possible racist. Didn’t Taylor freak out on Netflix when that Ginny & Georgia show commented on her dating? She called them out for be lazy and sexist, but she may be dating a guy who attacks peoples who’s first language isn’t English?

  18. Surly Gale says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:43 am

    He looks like he’s auditioning for Men in Black V in that suit/sunglasses get up. Apparently I, too, am old cause I have no idea who this fella is.

  19. sevenblue says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Before Joe, whenever Taylor was near some guy, the media was always saying that they were dating. I don’t understand why all of a sudden everyone thinks one of the worst tabloids is not writing lies and using this opportunity to say bad thing about a woman. Taylor is on tour and was preparing for the tour before that. Like, if you believe this rumour, I have a bridge to sell.

