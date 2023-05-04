‘Nostalgia and vanity, and ultimately self-deceit’ has led to most the UK’s problems

My new favorite thing this week is watching all of the international press outlets go “hey, there’s going to be a coronation on Saturday, we should do a piece about how the British monarchy is in crisis and everyone hates the new king and queen.” Just article after article, column after column, poll after poll of that. Especially in the British commonwealth. Stephen Marche wrote a “view from Canada” of the “absurd” coronation for the Guardian, and I just wanted everyone to enjoy some highlights:
Charles the Third: “Say it out loud and try not to snicker: “The coronation of Charles the Third.” In a time of post-post-colonialism, of anti-racist iconoclasm, a time in which the very notion of gender as a legitimate distinction is contested, and Christianity has been reduced to a scandal management system with costumes, a 74-year-old British gentleman will ride a fancy carriage to an old church where a few other elderly British gentlemen in gilded dresses will declare him emperor, patriarch and head of state because God says so.
An unpopular event: The coronation cannot be described as a popular event. In April, various polls gauging the public mood around Charles’s ascension found that only 15% of the British population were “very interested” in the coronation. In Canada, where I live, the majority of citizens are in favor of severing ties with the monarchy altogether (up to 70% in Quebec). The crown itself seems embarrassed by all the fuss. The coronation ceremony has been curtailed, and will last a little over an hour, we’re promised, as opposed to the three hours allotted for Queen Elizabeth II.
The economy: For Canada, the absurdity of the coronation is basic: we are not a British colony, but we have a British king. For the British, the national pride supposed to underlie a coronation has been exposed and harried: UK GDP cut by 4%, a lost £100bn a year in output, the pound losing a fifth of its value, all since Brexit. It’s hard to celebrate when inflation is at 10.1% and the Bank of England has to raise interest rates again, especially when it costs £100bn.
The vanity of the British people: As of April, only 34% of Britons still believe that Brexit was the correct decision. And underlying the recognition of their error is a dawning realization of the failure at its root: the British people – not the press, not the politicians – failed to understand their place in the world. Nostalgia and vanity, and ultimately self-deceit, led them into a calamity which seems, at the moment, impossible to recover from.
A preposterous king: This week, on his fancy carriage ride, Charles will be surrounded by many preposterous objects. He’ll be holding the world’s largest diamond on the end of a stick. He’ll be wearing a hat with a ruby that Henry V wore into battle. He’ll be sitting on a chair over the Stone of Destiny, a stone English kings stole from the Scots almost a millennium ago. The real absurdity will be deeper, for both Canada and Britain. Charles is a symptom of twin identity crises: the man represents us, but it’s hard to think of anyone less representative. I mean, it’s all fun and games, but his face is going to be printed on my money.
I love this line: “the British people – not the press, not the politicians – failed to understand their place in the world. Nostalgia and vanity, and ultimately self-deceit, led them into a calamity which seems, at the moment, impossible to recover from.” I keep thinking about just that, while it’s easy and convenient to blame the reactionary right-wing British press machinery for causing all of this, the fact is that the British public has gotten it wrong. It’s the icky little truth which everyone tries to ignore. Hannah Rose Woods wrote a guest column for the New York Times which included this too:
Britain in 2023 is a country on the edge of Europe that is grappling with its imperial past and confronting an uncertain future. Since the Brexit campaign in 2016, invoking the “greatness” of Britain’s history — by name-dropping the Battle of Agincourt or Winston Churchill, for example — has become rote for politicians on the right who want to articulate a vision of Britain’s future outside of Europe. And, perhaps precisely because Britain’s future outside of Europe seems to rest so much on its past, there is an increasingly hard and humorless edge to conversations about British history: a patriotism that will admit no criticism. Attempts to re-examine Britain’s imperial history have been dismissed as “trying to do Britain down,” promoting “a woke agenda” or “cringing embarrassment about our history.”
But this slimmed-down coronation is still set to cost the British taxpayer millions — though the exact figure will not be made public until after the event, it is reported to be around $125 million. For many, that the coronation is happening at all is a sign of a country in denial and clinging to past grandeur. For others, any concession to the present is too much to bear.
It’s like a international therapy session, really. About a populace’s collective denial about what is really happening to them and what all of this actually looks like to the rest of the world. Woods is absolutely right about the way British people speak and think about their country’s history too, which is also something America is grappling with. Although, to America’s credit, we’re having a lively national debate about our history and Black history. Is the UK having a similar national conversation?
British vainglory will be their downfall.
As a Canadian, I still cannot wrap my head around this. The king is a billionaire and yet we have to pay to celebrate a coronation no one really cares about.
More truth tellers using their platforms to get it out there. Maybe there is some hope that the monarchy will be abolished sooner rather than later.
I just watched CNN about a segment on the Con-a-Nation and numbers were crunched. 63% of Americans have a negative opinion of the BRF as opposed to 23% in 1991. Americans have been found they don’t care (I forgot that number) but they are tired of the drama. If I were the networks covering the Chubbly I would worry if they will take a ratings hit and lose advertising revenue.
I don’t disagree with the lady writing in the NYT but that Guardian article is a thing of beauty. I’ve bookmarked the full piece to enjoy later.
We need to face our true place in the world in 2023 and how we got here. That’s not going to be easy and coming from the heady heights of empire, the sun never sets, etc. in such a (relatively) short period of time, plus all those who are actively fighting against this growing self-awareness, is tough.
“ but his face is going to be printed on my money.”
….well….we shall see. So far the announcement and info on this in Canada has been wishy washy as hell (“in a few years”). Honestly? Go ahead. Do it. People will hate it. It will only hasten Canada doing away with any ties to the monarchy, which cannot come soon enough!!
As a British person, I would definitely agree with this. I would say it is more of a generational issue as well. The younger generations are generally more open to the history and less interested in the monarchy (I’m 37 and still don’t really know what their purpose is today apart from charity events and using the tax payers money tbh). The conversation is happening with a lot of people under the age of 40, but the lack of willing from the older generation is just creating a divide. One common theme amongst people in general is that nobody likes to be wrong, so people dig their heels in and keep the blinkers on rather than admit that they might be wrong
As a British citizen born and raised in the ‘colonies’ and currently living in Australia, I stand by my prediction many years ago about Brexit: The British have negotiated themselves into irrelevance.
“Nostalgia and vanity, and ultimately self-deceit, led them into a calamity”
This hit hard for this US citizen because it also describes what’s been happening in the U.S. with conservatives and especially MAGAs. Nostalgia is a helluv a drug and they want to take us back to a time pre multiculturalism, pre equal rights, pre BLM, pre FAFO for the sake of being high on the nostalgia of their perceived control of our country and ability to and say and do what they want without ramifications.