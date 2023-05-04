King Charles & Queen Camilla hosted the first palace garden party of their reign

King Charles hosted his first Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday. His mother would be shocked! During QEII’s reign, garden party szn started in maybe mid-to-late May. Never the first week of May! I get why Charles wanted to host his first garden party before the coronation though, especially since there seemed to be exceptionally good weather on Wednesday, unlike the drizzle, downpours and thunderstorms forecasted for coronation day. Speaking of, depending on when the thunderstorms are scheduled to appear on Saturday, the big fly-past by the Red Arrows will likely get canceled. The working royals were supposed to appear on the fakakta balcony and all watch the flypast. Now they’ll just have to stand there and gawp at each other.

For the garden party, Queen Camilla wore a familiar-looking Bruce Oldfield coatdress. She recycled this – I remember that she wore the dress last Easter, specifically for the 2022 Royal Maundy service. The “stripes” are what I remember – it’s very unflattering and circus-tent-esque. Her hat doesn’t match and neither do her shoes. Usually, QEII wore lighter colors for her garden parties, and she expected royal women to dress similarly. Pinks, pale greens, powder blues. Not navy and white. Oldfield has also designed Camilla’s coronation dress/gown. I’m curious what that will be. I’m picturing something shapeless and off-white. Meanwhile, Charles had the wording of the official coronation prayer changed so that now his side chick will be officially called Queen Camilla:

The King has directed a change in the wording of official prayers for the royal family, replacing “Camilla the Queen Consort” with “Queen Camilla” from the day of the coronation.

A Royal Warrant was issued on Wednesday, three days before Charles and Camilla are set to be crowned in Westminster Abbey. It indicates that, with effect from May 6, every prayer for the royal family in any form of service authorised for use in the Church of England should use “Queen Camilla” instead of the words “Camilla the Queen Consort”.

Charles is, as monarch, the Supreme Governor of the Church, and the change also amends the prayer for the royal family in the Church of England’s Book of Common Prayer.

The prayer will now read: “Almighty God, the fountain of all goodness, we humbly beseech thee to bless Queen Camilla, William Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, and all the Royal Family: Endue them with thy Holy Spirit, enrich them with thy heavenly grace; prosper them with all happiness; and bring them to thine everlasting kingdom, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

[From The Independent]

Deep sigh. I guess he couldn’t change it to Queen Side Chick, First of Her Name, Homewrecker Extraordinaire, She Who Leaves Bodies In the Streets.

Also: The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also in attendance at the garden party. Charles really made Sophie and Edward disappear after he gave them the DoE titles.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to “King Charles & Queen Camilla hosted the first palace garden party of their reign”

  1. Nlopez says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:49 am

    I think Lionel Richie was there. He went way down in my estimation when I saw him there, & he’s performing. Ugh!

    Reply
    • Sugarhere says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:43 am

      I am appalled that a prominent black figure like Lionel Richie has been overlooking the symbolic stakes. How long is he going to look the other way when a bi-racial woman is denied her rightful place?

      Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:54 am

    These people are weirdly dressed for a garden party for sure. Not only Camilla in navy blue but Charles in a morning suit.

    “She who leaves bodies in the streets.” A prayer 🙏 I could get into.

    Reply
    • tolly says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:29 am

      And black leather gloves? She does look like she’s going to murder someone in the bushes and walk away nonchalantly.

      Reply
  3. Snuffles says:
    May 4, 2023 at 7:55 am

    Will they stand on the balcony even if it’s pouring rain?

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:00 am

    Very unflattering outfit it should have been retired After being won once.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:01 am

    Do people get food and drinks at this garden party? They’re all just standing around in the grass but don’t garden parties have sandwiches and drinks or something? Outdoor seating? This party looks awful.

    Reply
    • BW says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:09 am

      Yes, there is food. Tea, little sandwiches, desserts.

      Reply
    • Hannah says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:44 am

      Yes, typical British cream tea food. Scones, Victorian sponge, egg & mayo sarms, cream cheese & cucumber sarms, salmon sarms, chocolate cake … that sort of thing. You can go up as often as you want for more. TBF, they do put out a decent spread

      Reply
  6. L84Tea says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Not that QE2 was a fashionista, but man, Camilla’s clothes are such a bore. Both are them wear/wore stuffy, fuddy-duddy ensembles, but at least Liz had a flair for bright colors in textured fabrics and wore all the fun matching hats. Maybe Camo is saving all the fun for after she’s officially queen and not planning to remain in the blue and purple fashion haze she leans into now.

    Reply
  7. Layla says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Okay I’m sorry
    All I could think of seeing Camilla was Meghan when she came to visit my university in 2018. I even managed to catch a glimpse of her and Harry when they were leaving.

    I wish she’d wear that j crew coat again sometime soon.

    Reply
  8. Millennial says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:13 am

    I know Sophie sucks, but that outfit is super cute. Great choice for a garden party.

    Reply
    • MoBiMom says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:21 am

      Agreed, though I can never understand why these folks are always carrying a purse. Couldn’t you have left that in the house Sophie? This is a party in your family’s backyard!

      Reply
      • equality says:
        May 4, 2023 at 8:25 am

        I wonder if their handbags contain a panic button type method of calling security. They do seem attached to them.

    • Kittenmom says:
      May 4, 2023 at 8:51 am

      Yes, totally not my style but it seems perfect for an occasion like this.

      Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:16 am

    She who schemed and plotted shall now be known as Queen but really Chuckles shall become King consort because we all know who is doing the ruling.

    Reply
  10. Rackel says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Knowing that Camilla is in cahoots with the tabloids explains thir guest list. Camilla is known as a gossip. Do you really want to have a few drinks at her garden party? The same would go for the middletons.
    I know Camilla provides a level of protection but chuck….. have fun with these odd parties and not being invited to anything.

    Reply
  11. Mary Pester says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Yep, Camilla wore a deck chair, Sophie wore a picnic table cloth, and HEAVENLY GRACE??? Epic fail all round then!

    Reply
  12. LB says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:22 am

    C&C get their “Queen Camilla” title. They can have it. What they will not get is respect, popularity and public admiration. Many of us are old enough to remember when KCIII promised that Camilla would be known as “Princess Consort”. So many lies, so much deceit for decades, and it keeps going.

    Reply
  13. Reign says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Are those black leather gloves?

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:26 am

    I actually like Camilla’s dress, lol, but the style is very very….Camilla. and yes, I think we all know what her coronation gown will look like – one of those long shapeless white dresses she wears for every state dinner with her crown/coronet/whatever. I wonder if she will be wearing a new necklace or something?

    Reply
  15. equality says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Here’s an idea, KC, add your “subjects” and all their economic and other problems to your prayers instead of embiggening the royal line.

    Reply
  16. Tessa says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:30 am

    The navy and white colors clash and I find it distracting. Camilla should wear solid colors.

    Reply
  17. Roo says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:37 am

    I have decided that “garden party” is just a silly term used when the RF wants to keep the peasants outside their homes. Looks like there’s just a lawn. No charming plantings of trees and flowers, no sweet tables and chairs for one to eat, no tents to keep out the sun and make one comfortable. Just their back yard. Probably portapotties, too. 😂

    Reply
  18. Typical Virgo says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:39 am

    What ARE garden parties?? Are they just parties that take place in a garden?? What is their purpose?? What is being celebrated?

    Reply
  19. Barb Mill says:
    May 4, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Actually I sort of like Sophie’s outfit for a change.

    Reply
  20. Lovely Lady says:
    May 4, 2023 at 9:01 am

    All things navy especially sapphire collection she has been wearing lately, seems to be a dig at the late Princess Diana. I don’t know if anyone else see this with all her smirking.

    Well, we know those who laugh last laugh best.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment