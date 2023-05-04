Scobie: Duchess Meghan isn’t going to the coronation so she won’t pull focus

Oh, the royal rota was in a tizzy on Wednesday because Omid Scobie appeared on ITV’s This Morning and he fact-checked some of the royal stories going around, specifically about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Scobie has been hard at work on his latest book, Endgame, so he hasn’t been writing his weekly Yahoo column. He’s mostly been keeping his exclusives to himself. While it’s always been clear that Scobie has an “in” with the Sussexes, he is not their “de facto spokesperson,” especially since they genuinely have a spokesperson at Archewell. If they wanted to release information, they would do so themselves. What Scobie is good at doing is simply offering a more realistic and well-sourced perspective on what’s happening in Sussex World. Some highlights from Scobie’s interview:
How much Prince Harry communicates with his family: “Obviously this is the first time he has seen his family face to face since the release of [Harry’s memoir] Spare. But I don’t think people know there has been a somewhat regular pattern of conversation between him and his father since the release of that book.” Scobie said that while they had not “discussed the details and the points that he wanted to go into,” Harry “has had contact with his dad.”
Harry spoke to his father about the Frogmore eviction: “They lose the keys to that any week now, and he would have spoken to his father about that.”
Harry’s relationship with William: “There has been minimal contact since the queen’s funeral.”
Why Meghan is skipping the coronation: Scobie dismissed claims that Meghan had decided not to attend the coronation due to it being on the same day as son Archie’s birthday, saying she was instead motivated by a desire not to overshadow proceedings. He said: “She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story. It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different…[The family] would rather the attention didn’t go onto her. If you look back at some of Harry and Meghan’s biggest problems, it was all down to the fact that the attention was always on them at times when it shouldn’t have been.”
Why Harry waited to confirm his attendance at the coronation: “There was never any question on whether he would want to come or not. It was a question at one point on whether he would be invited, I think. From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get the confirmation whether they were 100 percent welcome at this event… [but] for Harry there was certainly no question about [attending]. Ultimately he is fifth in line to the throne. He is a councillor of state. There is a serious constitutional reason for him to be here, and he takes that seriously, even though he’s not a working member of the royal family.”
[From The Daily Beast & Page Six]
Somehow, Scobie’s version of Meghan’s reasoning makes the Windsors and the British media sound even more pathetic. Like, Meghan decided not to come because everyone is obsessed with her and can’t stop focusing on everything she does. And that’s the truth too, which makes it so funny, and of course Scobie would describe it that way. As I’ve said dozens of times already, the tone was set on the day QEII passed away, when Charles banned Meghan from Balmoral and then briefed the media about that ban for the next four days!! QEII was dead and the first thing everyone was focused on was “where’s Meghan, are we snubbing Meghan, what’s Meghan doing, how does she feel about being snubbed?!?!” Unhinged.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Harry will be there and he will pull focus.
This.
Okay–somewhere in between it being his duty and him wanting to support his father, it was always clear Harry would go…if/when invited. And I’m sure Meghan supported that. The question was always whether or not she would too–and she made the right choice for her and her family. Starving the British media of its sustenance, leaving them to waste away into irrelevancy without its meal ticket.
“i dont want to pull focus” is a nice way of saying i don’t want to be harassed by your crazy media and then blamed for stealing thunder by you guys. wish scobie would just outright say that.
I mean, he’s better than the ones swearing that Meghan just doesn’t want to be booed. As if smh.
I hope he avoids kate.
If they were to catch photo or video evidence of her trying to get his attention and him blatantly blanking her I just might scream.
Good for her. People can’t stand when you have self respect. The press clearly were expecting her to come ala the Markle Family popping up again and the angry articles about why she’s not coming. She’s not involved with the family anymore in terms of appearances and the press know it will probably be years before they’ll ever see her in an official capacity in England again. Don’t be mad because you backed the wrong horse and ran out your cash cow. Should’ve left her alone.
I genuinely don’t understand why people need to explain why she isn’t coming. Maybe she just doesn’t want to, people need to accept that instead of the “I think” “I’m sure” think pieces about her absence.
She is pulling focus whether or not she’s there.
This, too!
Haha no kidding, she isn’t there and that is the focus
Don’t worry all, the Ghost of Diana will absolutely be there.
Oh Man I hope Diana has been saving all of her immortal anger to let Chuck have it on this day. I want rain, birds pooping on the carriage, drenching rain on Camilla’s hair just after her hair dresser finishes. All if it …pretty please
The RACIST British tabloids are using Duchess Meghan to pull focus from the coronation. They don’t have anyone with starpower to talk about except for Harry and Meghan, so they’ll make up any reason to do so.
Meghan “pulls focus” by being THAT woman. Periodt.
Yes, the media twits focus relentlessly on Meghan, then accuse her of deliberately upstaging the proceedings. But the camera loves her and will always find her. That’s not her fault!
The RF was telegraphing through the media that, while invited, Meghan wasn’t really wanted. She got the message. She’ll be chilling under a tree for Archie’s birthday. While the RF continues to be symbols for hateful spite and pettiness. Saturday will be crowning Charles and Camilla as the king and queen of petty.
But Harry still doesn’t get the message tho.
Actually he did, that’s why he’s going to be there.
They weren’t just telegraphing, they were putting up posters and neon signs and writing it all over the sky. The papers were full of we hate you, we don’t want you, we’ll shun you, we’ll put you in the back row, you’re not invited to any of the other events, your children aren’t invited at all.
If Charles and the RF felt differently, they could have said so, but they didn’t. Instead, it was “oh, she wants to stay home with the kids.” Well no, you assholes – it’s because you can’t scrape together two cents worth of good manners and common decency – so don’t pin this on Meghan.
Omid actually said Meghan is not coming because she wants to protect her peace. No one can’t blame her for not wanting to be there.
After years of terrible abuse, which the BRF and UK media are still perpetuating, just imagine the amount of work that Meghan had to put into healing. She should protect her peace at all costs.
Meghan is inspirational and aspirational for me in so many ways, one of them being how much self-respect she has. And how good she is at boundaries. All whilst being calm, kind and classy.
Whatever the reason, it still looks bad for KC that he cannot make his DIL and his grandchildren welcome, however much “focus” they pull from him. I hope that Diana and protests pull all the focus from him. Meghan likely didn’t want to be credited for any protests and booing. When PH is around hopefully the chant will be “not my king” and not simple boos.
I mean, he’s right. If Meghan came, she would do what she has done at every other formal royal event – she would stand next to harry, she would smile politely, engage in pleasant conversation with the archbishop or whoever, and then walk out of the abbey into a waiting car. That’s what she did at the last commonwealth, she did that at the queen’s funeral, she did it at every formal service she attended as a working royal. She’s not doing cartwheels down the center aisle, she’s not wearing the biggest hat she can, she’s not giving mean girl vibes or shooting daggers with her eyes or anything else we’ve seen royals do.
And yet somehow, just her very presence overshadows everyone else and everything else. All the cameras go to her, all eyes go to her, and then the press and the royals will complain about she’s hogging the spotlight or whatever. What else is she supposed to do? So she stays home and now somehow THAT is pulling focus too.
@Carrot on here said yesterday that they want her to stop breathing, and it really was chilling to see it just written out like that. Because that does seem to be what they want.
They should have learned from Diana though. Just not breathing didn’t lessen her influence and overshadowing of them.
That’s the other thing, right? H&M are always going to loom over Charles’ and William’s reigns, breathing or not, as cold as that is to say.
Meghan is still pulling focus from the Chubbly thanks to the BM and it’s cranking out these stories to make up for her not being there. I’m glad she chose not to come because she knew the BRF will treat her badly and she will not let them mistreat her and Harry’s kids. I figured Harry’s appearance was due to being counselor of state, so he’s there out of constitutional obligation.
From M’s case against the DM we learnt that she didn’t think O was always accurate in his reporting. I feel that’s the case whenever he tries to explain H&M’s reasoning for a particular decision.
Is Scobie the clean up crew up for the Windsors or is he trying to be diplomatic? I can never tell. In my opinion Meghan didn’t go because she knew she would be abused by the media and the family would work with the media to publicly humiliate her during the Corny. Then after the family used her celebrity and attendance to gain global attention for their Corny she knew they would leak negative stories about her attendance for months afterwards in an attempt to damage her. We all know this because the family CONSTANTLY briefed to the media how much they didn’t want her to come, were trying to figure out to control and snub her, and didn’t want her kids there. We know they would leak about her attendance at the Corny for months afterwards because they are STILL leaking about attendance at the Queen’s funeral.
None of this is Meghan being “motivated by a desire not to overshadow proceedings”. She is putting her mental health first and avoiding people who’ve made it very clear they dislike her and will try to humiliate/harm hurt her. I REALLY question Scobie’s intentions when he repeats Palace talking points. When the news was first announced about Meghan not attending the Corny Scobie wrote it was so that she could celebrate Archie’s bday and now he writes its a desire not to overshadow the proceedings. I’m really starting to get why Meghan stated in court documents during the daily mail law suit that she didn’t like him or want to work with him because he constantly reported things incorrectly.
Thank you. These are my exact thoughts. Though Scobie is fair when reporting on the sussexes, he is still a reporter who doesn’t know what goes on in their household. There are a number of times where his reports have been false.
Meghan was thouroughly abused at the funeral. She should never ever have to go through that again. They didn’t care that their abuse was displayed on the global stage. They don’t want her there.
I think what happened at the Queen’s funeral (or appeared to) decided it.
They were not bringing Archie and Lili to that world.
I think that’s why Meghan isn’t coming.
I’m sure those “conversations” between Harry and his Dad were about Charles kicking him out of Frogmore and Harry demanding his money back before siccing his lawyers on him.