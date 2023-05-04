Scobie: Duchess Meghan isn’t going to the coronation so she won’t pull focus

Oh, the royal rota was in a tizzy on Wednesday because Omid Scobie appeared on ITV’s This Morning and he fact-checked some of the royal stories going around, specifically about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Scobie has been hard at work on his latest book, Endgame, so he hasn’t been writing his weekly Yahoo column. He’s mostly been keeping his exclusives to himself. While it’s always been clear that Scobie has an “in” with the Sussexes, he is not their “de facto spokesperson,” especially since they genuinely have a spokesperson at Archewell. If they wanted to release information, they would do so themselves. What Scobie is good at doing is simply offering a more realistic and well-sourced perspective on what’s happening in Sussex World. Some highlights from Scobie’s interview:

How much Prince Harry communicates with his family: “Obviously this is the first time he has seen his family face to face since the release of [Harry’s memoir] Spare. But I don’t think people know there has been a somewhat regular pattern of conversation between him and his father since the release of that book.” Scobie said that while they had not “discussed the details and the points that he wanted to go into,” Harry “has had contact with his dad.”

Harry spoke to his father about the Frogmore eviction: “They lose the keys to that any week now, and he would have spoken to his father about that.”

Harry’s relationship with William: “There has been minimal contact since the queen’s funeral.”

Why Meghan is skipping the coronation: Scobie dismissed claims that Meghan had decided not to attend the coronation due to it being on the same day as son Archie’s birthday, saying she was instead motivated by a desire not to overshadow proceedings. He said: “She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story. It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different…[The family] would rather the attention didn’t go onto her. If you look back at some of Harry and Meghan’s biggest problems, it was all down to the fact that the attention was always on them at times when it shouldn’t have been.”

Why Harry waited to confirm his attendance at the coronation: “There was never any question on whether he would want to come or not. It was a question at one point on whether he would be invited, I think. From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get the confirmation whether they were 100 percent welcome at this event… [but] for Harry there was certainly no question about [attending]. Ultimately he is fifth in line to the throne. He is a councillor of state. There is a serious constitutional reason for him to be here, and he takes that seriously, even though he’s not a working member of the royal family.”