Princess Kate & William took the tube to a Soho pub like the peasants

It’s surprising that King Charles and Queen Camilla would allow the Prince and Princess of Wales to do much of anything during “coronation week.” From what I gather of media tantrums, the Duchess of Sussex signing with an agency and attending a basketball game in California last week was some kind of unforgivable breach of decorum, an obvious ploy to ruin her father-in-law’s special day. Perhaps Charles and Camilla aren’t that worried about Will and Kate’s charisma overshadowing anyone.

So, William and Kate went to a pub in Soho today. It was the 150th anniversary of the pub and the pub was doing some kind of coronation special. I’m surprised by how many people came out to get a glimpse of the Waleses too. It wasn’t a sparse crowd. Also: Will and Kate took the tube to the pub. They made a big deal about it, posting a photo on their Twitter page. Kate looks terrified that she’ll get peasant germs on her coat and dress. The coat is a repeat from Eponine London. She’s worn it several times – I remember Kate wearing it last year for a Jubbly event too. The white dress is apparently a repeat too, it’s a massively overpriced piece from Suzannah.

🟣 Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho! pic.twitter.com/hJKQPmCtHY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

Embed from Getty Images