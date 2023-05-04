Princess Kate & William took the tube to a Soho pub like the peasants

It’s surprising that King Charles and Queen Camilla would allow the Prince and Princess of Wales to do much of anything during “coronation week.” From what I gather of media tantrums, the Duchess of Sussex signing with an agency and attending a basketball game in California last week was some kind of unforgivable breach of decorum, an obvious ploy to ruin her father-in-law’s special day. Perhaps Charles and Camilla aren’t that worried about Will and Kate’s charisma overshadowing anyone.
So, William and Kate went to a pub in Soho today. It was the 150th anniversary of the pub and the pub was doing some kind of coronation special. I’m surprised by how many people came out to get a glimpse of the Waleses too. It wasn’t a sparse crowd. Also: Will and Kate took the tube to the pub. They made a big deal about it, posting a photo on their Twitter page. Kate looks terrified that she’ll get peasant germs on her coat and dress. The coat is a repeat from Eponine London. She’s worn it several times – I remember Kate wearing it last year for a Jubbly event too. The white dress is apparently a repeat too, it’s a massively overpriced piece from Suzannah.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth Line in central London, on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it’s preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it’s preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at the weekend.
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it’s preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at the weekend.
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth Line in central London, on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it’s preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth Line in central London, on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it’s preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth Line in central London, on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it’s preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
It’s funny how they always managed to have a Black person in the photo with them. It’s so interesting how they orchestrate that…lol.
It only fools certain white folks. We Black people aren’t fooled at all.
@beverly
Unfortunately yes it does fool some black people. They’ve been posted all week on the royal family social media pages and you have one headlining the concert.
I hear you, Kel. I wasn’t trying to speak for all Black people. My bad.
As for the one performing at the concert, as some have said for years, “Lionel Richie ain’t been Black since the Commodores.”😁
Pretty sure that’s a brand new line. And I don’t attribute any crowds to them. I do like that outfit a lot.
I think it opened maybe a year ago? Maybe last summer? The queen attended the opening, that might have been the visit when Edward intervened to keep a commoner from touching her.
That is the cleanest subway car I’ve ever even.
I rode the Elizabeth line about a month ago. it was really clean
Yeah that made me laugh that they will only ride the Elizabeth line – i.e. by far the cleanest/abnormally nice one.
Yeah I want to see them crammed into the Central line at rush hour, then I’ll believe they’re “of the people “.
I was on the tube in London a number of times on a number of lines two months ago, and during the rush hour, and it was fine. It is more young people that you see on the tube though.
Soho is a tourist hot spot and and a popular destination for shopping, restaurants bars etc… You are guaranteed a crowd there. I doubt most of those people came out specifically to see Will and Kate.
Someone said that yesterday….maybe DigitalUnicorn? That they were going to SoHo so it would look like there were big crowds for them but its just always crowded there.
That was my reaction. Soho is fun and there’s often stuff happening plus tourists. You see a crowd and you go to see what the crowd is about.
That’s hilarious. Pick a place that’s already popular and leech leech leech. Willie looks so very proud of himself in these pics. He also looks like he can’t wait to get there and start drinking.
Maybe that’s the solution to get William to work more. Have all his royal visits be to pubs. Invite people from his charities to be at the pub to sit and drink with him.
Kates could be visits to designer boutiques.
William does look thrilled. I’m pretty sure if he had this many enthusiastic people at his events, he might possibly do just a tiny little bit more. Maybe. If he didn’t have a vacay or a hunting weekend or a Netflix show to binge. This is how he feels he should be treated always.
It looks like the Elizabeth line, formerly known as CrossRail. It’s the new route that runs from Reading & Heathrow in the west (via Slough for Windsor Castle) through central London and the Docklands to Sheffield or Abbey Wood in Essex/Kent.
It’s VERY shiny indeed. It has funicular elevators that go up diagonally alongside the escalator at some stations, which I got unreasonably excited about when I saw them last time I was in London. QE2 opened it last year with Prince Edward, causing much delight in train enthusiast circles because she’d skipped the state opening of Parliament but did turn up to see her new trains so they were all “One of us!”.
Look at that train! The tube is nicer that most other major transit systems anyway, but any U.S. subway I’d be able to smell stale pee coming off the picture.
That’s why they chose it IMO, not just because of the name and that QEII opened it, but because it’s clean. Can’t have the royal bums sitting on old possibly dirty possibly germy seats.
Did Keen take a morphine hit before stepping outside today? She looked completely out of it the entire time.
Why is she showing the photographer her ugly earrings? She does look high. Im guessing PWT wasn’t being mean to her so she thinks he won’t be divorcing her. Lololll
I’d also need a few morphine hits to tolerate William, or maybe preferably a lot of chloroform…
First, did they parade down the street, wow. Secondly, what happened to patronages? Does anyone track patronage visits? What a stunt this is.
I guess pub visits are the new work. At a pub there is already food and drink there so no need to bring something.
Yeah, they walked down the middle of street with the press taking photos on them from the other end. Weird, fake and trying too hard.
Exactly, we must be seen, we must be seen by the hoy pulloy, good job no one asked them to work the ticket machine! And WHEN does the sovereign grant get looked at again??
It’s call a walkabout. All of the royals do it.
Does gulping down a pint of Guinness add to their yearly “work” count? Each of their self-promotion walkabouts costs the English taxpayer an awful lot.
This pair of ETs look like both time travelers and space travelers – nothing in the clothing, dress color, hairstyle, screams human. So dusty and musty, so uptight and out of place. The visual disconnect is glaring: stilettoes to stroll down a London street?
well I’m furious, I was down yesterday in London a no one cleaned the station floors for me, nor did a member of TfL staff escort me on my journeys throughout the city. And I had to sit next to someone I didn’t know!!! It’s a disgrace frankly.
@janey – you are so in the right. You GO GIRL!
The daily fail is saying that the “people” on the train 🚆 was actually members of their staff 👀
LOL, they were probably told to take the tube to make them look more “normal” and not as out of touch as arriving in a line of expensive cars, ha.
Kate looks fine. this is a very typical Kate look, its fine.
The problem with this is they had a train carriage to themselves and the left Soho in their Land Rover. My question is where’s the outrage for William and Kate preventing regular people from seating next to them on the train?
Driving into Soho would be a bit problematic.
They went from Acton to Tottenham Ct road tube station but how did they go back?
@AmyBee says their car was waiting for them in Soho and drove them wherever they were going (presumably to get on a helicopter somewhere.) so their car still made it to Soho, just without them in it, lol
Not necessarily – its a pretty easy route from both KP and BP (closer to BP) and given that the police outriders can get them through traffic its not a big deal.
They only did the tube ride cause it they got the PR value out of using the Elizabeth Line – which is shiny and new. If they had used the District or Central line then i’d have more respect for them using public transport. Both of those lines are slow, dirty and packed – the district line was the first line on the network and its age shows.
I feel for the commuters and regular people who were delayed because these two needed to pretend they did things like the peasants did.
The train would have been held for them which would interrupt the regular service of all the other trains. And it looks empty, so fewer people could get on that particular train.
They took the Elizabeth line because they are capitalizing on the good will still felt for the late queen to drum up interest in the coronation.
Pffffttttt. This is the Soho equivalent of the British Colonial Flop Tour. Two wildly entitled and out-of-touch nobs taking a tour of their subjects and pretending to be one of the people. Only they’re dressed in ways in make it clear they do not sully themselves the way the poors do. A white dress and heels on the subway. Really??!! How does this inspire any mirroring among the people she’s supposed to be endearing herself to?! That is just piss-poor communication.
Legit question for Brits: How popular are Will and Kate really? I know we like to hate on them, but if something were to happen to Charles tomorrow, would the UK be super stoked for a King William? I think they definitely showed their a$$es during the Caribbean tour, but it seems like everyone seems pretty cool with the younger royals.
They have their fans (mostly the over 50s crowd) but most people don’t really care. They are not loved in the way the Queen or Diana was.
I’ll try answer this. Please bear in mind, my parents are from Liverpool. My paternal grandparents are Scottish. My family are (small r) republicans. Typical Labour (Democrat) blue collar middle class people
When the Queen passed, my Dad (hard line anti-monarchist) said “We wait for King William) my folks are 58 & 59
So while we (your average Brit) don’t necessarily like W&K. There is a much stronger VERY anti Charles and Camilla sentiment
A lot of people feel like *if* we really do have to have this institution, pass over C&C and just bloody install W&K FFS 🤦🏻♀️
Essentially though, anti-monarchy sentiment is very strong and growing. Young people are not turning into monarchists at age 50 like they have done before and voting Conservative after voting Labour in their 20’s & 30’s
Hope that helps
Thanks for this, Hannah. Watching it all unfold from a distance is fascinating! It’s pretty much only here and reddit where you can find out what the real people think.
Your picture choices always make me laugh.
The coat is nice, but those white shoes look really off with it, and so does the white dress flapping around like a sheet under that coat. Not a good look.
Right? This coat is nice but paired with that dress it’s way too much for a pub visit. This would have been nice with some slim pants.
I agree! I love the coat but the shoes are really bad,
I see shoes like that out in the wild (the streets and the Tube) and I’m forever astonished the person wearing them doesn’t fracture an ankle or smash their knee.
I agree a nude pump would have been the better choice.
The dress also needs an additional button, but Keen loves flashing her inner thigh.
Yup, with the way she is parading the dress certainly needs one more button. She does love to flash.
I think the tiny white bag makes the whole outfit look ridiculous. At least all the whites match, I guess?
At first I thought they were in Canada and she was theme dressing again.
Thumbs down and it is so sad she and her stylists just cannot wow us. If boring and yawn inducing is their mission, they have accomplished it.
People, did y’all not notice the blue lining inside her red coat. She’s a Union flag today.
For reals tho, she could have worn a white T-shirt, white blazer (which is a combo I’ve seen her wear) blue skinny jeans and a cute pair of bright red shoes (flat, point toed ballet pumps would have been my choice) but seeing as she insists on wearing heels – her red Gianvito Rossi
She had to do a lot of walking in those shoes, too. Bet her feet really hurt at the end of the day.
@Hannah: your outfit suggestion is way better than what Kate chose. I was thinking that was mighty fancy for public transportation.
This is making me think of old school nurse outfits a la Call the Midwife
Are we looking at different pictures? She looks rather happy and relaxed. As much as she ever does anyway. This would have been an excellent outing for some more casual clothes though. Navigating public transportation in heels just sucks.
Yeah, I dont know why she is so dressed up in stilettos to ride the tube. This actually would have been a great outing for some Meghan cosplay, especially if that cosplay involved pretty flats or something.
it also looks off bc William is dressed in his standard “casual event” uniform while she is very dressed up. If he was in a suit I don’t think it would be such a contrast.
The lining on her coat looks blue so she did some theme dressing of the Union Jack today. She could have worn flats like many commuters would have done, but they were gone within 30 minutes so it’s not like she had to do a long walk or anything.
@Nic919: she did quite a lot of walking in that tube station! As I watched the video, I thought she was probably regretting her clothing choices that morning.
I think Charles very much approves of this engagement. Numbers show that young people want to get rid of the monarchy so this an attempt to improve their popularity among the youth. I was hoping that since they were going to a pub they would have worn casual clothes but they just couldn’t do it. The tube ride was just them trying too hard to be like everyday people. It should be noted that they didn’t take the train back to KP, they jumped into their Land Rover.
White dress and pumps for the tube and a pub? So down to earth! Faker.
Exactly. There is a reason Londoners and New Yorkers wear a lot of black.
I hate white pumps except when worn by brides. There’s just something so Barbie-ish about them.
same — the white pumps made me physically cringe and even on a bride I’m like pumps?
I have always hated white shoes of any kind, even tennis shoes! They just always seem to look like big white blobs that have a jarring effect with any outfit, save for perhaps a white tennis outfit! But white pumps?! Blecchhh.
Kate also needs to have her colors done. She looks much better in cool colors, this coat just seems to wash her skin out.
When I saw the pics of them on the train platform, I couldn’t help but think of Harry and Meghan and Misan Harriman going to OYW by train. They looked like such rockstars. I mean this is cute. Very fluffy and lite work for the Wales couple. The Elizabeth line and thanking transportation workers. I do kind of feel like going to a pub now😂 but I’d go an Irish or Scottish one just saying😉
There’s William with his shirt unbuttoned like John Travolta again. 🫣 Guess he forgot the gold medallion.
Brassy,
I hadn’t really noticed until you pointed it out. LOL.
Why does he have that button open alot?
I could see him not wearing a tie with the collar button open but, yeah, he could button up the next.
Travolta did it better. 👍
Maybe he does it to show off his chest hair, to make up for the lack of hair to the throne on top.
That headline made me laugh.
You know half the tube was their protection team, photographers too.
That is a Very clean subway car! The poors worked long and hard before W&K got there.
I don’t know anymore, I think I’m burned out on everyone in the BRF.
Too much for too long and the dang Bore-A-Nation isn’t done yet.
I was in Soho this morning and was near Firth St and saw all the crowds – I asked a pap who is was for he said William and kHate and i replied ‘oh those 2, will give it a miss’ and he just smirked at me. The tube station is literally a 5 min walk from that pub.
Also I can’t fathom why they picked that pub from all the much better places to go in Soho – the food is terrible, its over priced and the service is bad. I know as have been in there a few times.
BTW the crowds were mostly tourists here for the coronation.
PS. They both look soo uncomfortable being on public transport. kHate esp.
Well if “the food is terrible, its over priced and the service is bad” I cannot think of a better metaphor for the WanKs. Sounds like the pub choice was right on target then.
Soho is always busy – it’s bang centre of the West End and full of pubs and restaurants – and it has small streets so everyone is packed in too. So you’re pretty much guaranteed a crowd – especially if you put some barriers up as everyone will stop to see what’s going on. I’m wondering whether they walked all the way from Tottenham Ct Rd tube to the Dog & Duck as it’s further than you usually see then walk.
It’s a nice pub though, I’ve been there many times.
If they can’t bring themselves to do good, they should at least do no harm. This seems like a harmless event.
Norma! Bill and not so Special K strike again. Was that and the pub visit the only things they did? Did they spend hours riding the Elizabeth Line in order to capture the most “perfect photos”? No other stops? At least they managed to look like they enjoyed themselves for a change…
Good for them. I guess the egg tossing is reserved for his pop and new “queen.” I really have to wonder if they worked ahead to get so many people to show up and gawk. Curious.
Boy Oh Boy 😁 this is my dream job, does anyone knows of any vacancies in America 🤣🤣🤣
Remember the Heath Ledger movie A Kinghts Tale?
James Purefore played Prince Edward.
He pulls off his jousters helmet and the crowd falls quiet, a whisper goes thru as he is recognized “Royalty!, The Prince!, Edward!”
Shock and Awe….Ooooh.
I can’t help it, when I see William out walking about I think the response is
“Oh, there’s that lazy prat William.”
Sorry. It’s true.
Will uses jazz hands Kate guffaws.
And I LOL at your comment! I love the word “guffaws”, which she does ALL the bloody time.
William seems actually pleased or at the least curiosity quenched. Maybe bemused. Might be the first time he has been there, walking around in the daylight.
Why is she showing the photographer her ugly earrings? She does look high. Im guessing PWT wasn’t being mean to her so she thinks he won’t be divorcing her. Lololll her wig looks bad
Interesting clothing choice. Her long coats always give me “ready for the steamship to cross the Atlantic” 1890’s vibes. White pants tho?? Lol and white stilettos.
A pant suit and flats would be a much better choice. Even jeans and sneakers.
But these two always “put a foot wrong”
She wore that to ride the tube to a pub????? She never gets it right
w white heels no less.
TBH I don’t actually hate the outfit, but yeah, completely wrong for this kind of event.
And nothing says “jumped on the tube” like looking completely out of your comfort zone on an empty, spotless subway carriage surrounded by your security team…
First off. I really like the outfit. The bit of blue in the lining gives it a union jack feel. She looks incredibly thin, tho, in relation to other people on the tube.
However, the criticism of this event – that it was an easy pint and then home for the lazy twosome – is wide of the mark. There will have been so much planning involved, loads of security in that tube station, on that train, in the pub checking what they’re drinking before it touches their lips. Her photographer would be snapping away the whole time and then rushing off to edit the photos. It gives the impression that it was an impromptu quick pint, without causing too much fuss and loads of fun for everyone, but it wasn’t. It is an exhausting charade for them and a costly load of nonsense for the taxpayer. The work that goes into making these two seem fresh, young, carefree and at ease with the British public is so pointless. It is a stage managed farce. She is fading away before our eyes.
Kate looks nice, but her clothes scream “I’m a princess!” Wouldn’t something more casual work better? Unless her intention is to convey the idea that she is gracing the commoners with her presence and not to enjoy a pint with “the people.” Mind you the people are still “subjects” so there’s that. Very uptight posture on the tube. William looks relaxed, though.
That coat screams “look at MEEEE!!!!” Why on earth wasn’t she wearing something casual? What a silly attention-grab.
The coat is nice and I like the color. I don’t think Charles is worried about them pulling focus because they are both charisma vacuums. What’s to worry about?
I’m surprised at the number of people saying they like her outfit, lol. I know we all have different tastes! But to me she’s overdressed and it’s SO matronly, as per usual. Bad style and unable to dress for the occasion, like always.
Is Kate now imitating the late Queen by wearing bright colors to differentiate herself from the peasants?
Anyway, I hate white shoes. That’s all I got.
Why was it necessary for her to get so dressed up to be on a subway and go to the pub. Even her husband was a little more relaxed. This whole royal family doesn’t get that no one cares about a strict dress code anymore. All it does is make them stand out
I think we can all agree that getting on the tube dressed to the nines, surrounded by security, staff and photographers, and sitting nervously bolt upright on the edge of your seat, knees demurely together, hands firmly clasped in your lap and teeth gritted whilst trying not to breathe through your nose IS the authentic peasant experience!
Lmao Nice, Totorochan.
Phone rings.
King Tampon: Wills, go on out there and mingle amongst the peasants! Drum up some support for me and The Mare. Go to a pub or something. Take that white wife of yours.
Peg: good idea, PA. It will pad the numbers, and I can get a snoot full. Let me tell what’s-her-name.
******
Different telephone rings.
Keen: Helleawh?
Peg: Hey, get ready. We have to take the tube to a pub for a pint for PA.
Keen: who is this?
Peg: It’s the HEIR TO THE THRONE. Now hop to it.
Keen: The tube? What on earth is that? what should I wear?
Peg: It’s like a helicopter but underground. With peasants. Something casual.
Keen: Like an expensive white dress, white Easter shoes, and a wee handbag? I can pretend to be a bride again.
Peg: whatever.
Keen: I am ENGLAND’s BRIDE!
Peg: Land Rovers in ten.
And, scene.
Lmao. I enjoyed this, 10/10 would watch, wish it was on Netflix! You had me at Helleawh?
Me too, and I died at, “I am ENGLAND’s BRIDE!”
😂😂😂😂😂Thank you. Hilarious.
White pumps on public transportation is the most out of touch choice I’ve ever seen!
I feel like the build up to the Coronation has been a missed opportunity to tour the country and then make your way to London in the final days. Sometimes it seems like England has 55 million people and the BRF rarely leave London for their engagements.
I have never seen anyone going to a bar or a pub dressed like that. Jeez these people are really out of touch. Do they really think this is going to change how the younger generation in Britain view them? This photo op just highlights how out of touch they are. They remind me of 60 year olds instead of two 40 year olds going to a pub.
Didn’t Harry and Meghan take the train for the One Young World summit in Manchester Sep22?
This feels pretty dressed up to take the tube to a pub, but I feel like, sartorially, Kate doesn’t really have a middle ground between “dressed to the nines” and “sporty casual”.
This whole outing is giving me George H.W. Bush in the supermarket checkout vibes. “I say, do you mean to say you don’t get your own carriage?” “It’s one way on the tube, William; what could it cost, £100?”
In that one picture, Fails looks serious as he talks and Wails looks like she’s laughing at him. She needs to stop laughing and big smiling all of the time.
The Waleses took a selfie with a woman at the Soho walkabout. Problem? The woman has been identified on Twitter as an owner of a Meghan hate account. I’m not sure if this got back to the KP account, but this is a bad look.
Kate always manages to look manic at some point in every outing. And why does William always wear the same brown suede boots/shoes?
God that first pictures. It like “ugh. I have to walk with my wife again. Jolly good thing I get to look into the other direction and the paps don’t seem to care- well, allo, allo. I can see the view is much better on this side with that tall glass of handsome over here!”
In the first pic, it looks like William is looking at the young chap next to him with hair envy, remembering his glory days of blond locks and feminine worship. This color orange on Kate looks new. Which outfit of Meghan’s is she copying?