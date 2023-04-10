Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn broke up after more than six years together

When Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour began, People Magazine had a story about how Taylor and Joe Alwyn were fine, that after six years together, they didn’t need to live in each other’s pockets and he would visit her on tour when he could. It honestly didn’t seem suspicious to me at the time – I assumed they were fine, mostly because we rarely hear anything dramatic about them in the mainstream gossip press. But now… now I think the People story was mega-sus. It was a gossip stop-gap, right? It was Taylor telling her fans: don’t worry, don’t start rumor-mongering if you don’t see Joe around these days. Yeah. Joe opted out, or Taylor opted out, and here we are. JoeTay is OVER.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have called it quits. ET has exclusively learned that the “Lavender Haze” singer and the British actor broke up a few weeks ago.

ET has also learned that the split was amicable and “it was not dramatic.” ET’s told “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.” Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida next week.

It wasn’t so long ago when Swift and Alwyn were said to have been in a great place in their relationship. They started dating in late 2016, and a source told ET back in October that they were “doing great” and that their “relationship is super strong.” That update came just hours after Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, followed by seven additional songs released in her surprise 3am Edition of the album.

[From ET]

People Magazine also had a confirmation that they broke up – a “source close to the pair” confirmed the news, and they also point out that Joe hasn’t been to any of her Eras concerts (a fact which I find insignificant but I guess there’s a reason why Joe’s absence has been cited by multiple outlets). I know some Snake Fam members believe that this hasn’t been for-real confirmed, but… this is the confirmation. If People AND Entertainment Tonight had gotten it wrong, Taylor’s publicist would have crawled all over those outlets and gotten them to take down or correct the reports. Instead, it’s more than likely that the breakup happened weeks ago and Taylor’s team held the news and purposefully leaked the story the day before Easter because most people had taken off and weren’t paying attention to the news.

As for the split… well, I was genuinely surprised. I hadn’t gotten a vibe from JoeTay, and I really thought they were solid. Some of you might believe that Taylor wanted to get married and Joe didn’t, or that the “Lavender Haze” lyrics signal something or other. I really don’t know. If Taylor did want to marry him and he wasn’t into it, then so be it and I’m glad she’s moving on. This was her longest, most serious relationship – it began in the Obama administration for goodness sake – and she kept a lot of her life with Joe private. I do think that’s probably over – her next album will explain exactly what happened, I’m sure.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn broke up after more than six years together”

  1. BusyLizzy says:
    April 10, 2023 at 7:32 am

    I found it odd in the last years that they never got engaged. Not that it’s systematic for couples but it seems like something Taylor would want – get married.

    Reply
    • Southern Fried says:
      April 10, 2023 at 7:34 am

      I actually thought the opposite, that she doesn’t want to marry. She seems to have become very independent as she’s evolved.

      Reply
  2. Southern Fried says:
    April 10, 2023 at 7:32 am

    Of course we’ll hear about it on her next album. No shade, writing her own stories have always been her strength.

    Reply
  3. OperaCake says:
    April 10, 2023 at 7:41 am

    I don’t usually follow Taylor, but I was in need of a distraction this weekend, so I went on a deep dive. Here’s what I have gathered.

    Stans think Taylor, Joe and their relationship were all perfect. Meanwhile, non stans keep saying she seemed to care much more than him all along. She herself revealed she kinda stalked him at the start, and it sounds like she wore him out and that’s how they got together?
    Songs on the Lover album (2019) very explicit about wanting to marry him. Then, a big U-turn on the latest album Midnights (Oct 2022), marriage is now “50s housewife sh-t”: people speculating she’s fronting because she still hasn’t gotten a proposal. People saying Midnights sounds like a break-up album. And in between, so many songs about feeling lonely, sad, anxious, insecure, underappreciated. “And you tolerate it”, etc. Sounds like the relationship was not so good?
    And finally, her whole speech about loving to tell men how to apologize on the opening night of her tour: a pointed jab at Joe if they had been broken up for ages at that point, or the final straw that broke one or both of them right then?

    Also, DeuxMoi got a submission saying they had broken up, but didn’t publish it since she was so invested in her “they’re married” narrative, so ET was the pub picking up the news first. Now, DeuxMoi’s posted that Taylor’s with someone new. So… was that also fed to her by the publicist? Are we seeing Taylor roll out a new boyfriend in the next few weeks??

    Sorry, I just like piecing clues together, so this was kind of a gold mine! Now I almost feel like reading all her lyrics looking for more clues.

    Can’t wait for the next album!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment