Princess Kate: walking with Meghan was ‘one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do’

Robert Jobson has a new book, and the book is being serialized in the Daily Mail. Some of you say that Jobson is completely a King Charles & Queen Camilla guy, but for what it’s worth, I think he’s pro-establishment, pro-institution and anti-Sussex. It’s believable to me that Prince William and Kate would leak sh-t to Jobson and he would publish it, believing that it would sound sympathetic to his audience. All of which to say, the excerpts from his book are pretty ridiculous so far – he’s basically just using Prince Harry’s Spare as a template, adding a bunch of negative, Daily Mail-esque spin and calling it a day.
One of the few pieces of new information was this part about the infamous “walkabout” done by Prince William, Kate and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside of Windsor Castle just two days after QEII’s death. In the 72 hours following QEII’s death, the new king and the new Prince of Wales were already in a briefing war about who could leak the most insulting, denigrating sh-t about the Sussexes. Remember that Charles also “banned” Meghan from going to Balmoral with Harry, and in that phone call, Charles continued to insult Meghan and berate Harry, all while QEII’s body wasn’t even cold. Well, guess who was really the biggest victim of that whole drama?
Kate found her Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after the Queen’s death ‘one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do’, a sensational new royal book reveals today. The Princess of Wales told a senior royal it was so difficult for her because of the ‘ill-feeling’ between the couples, veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson says. The new book, called Our King – serialised in The Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday this weekend – lays bare the inside story of the Royals’ war with the Sussexes before, during and after Megxit.
Kate and William’s appearance with Harry and Meghan to greet well-wishers and view the flowers outside the gates of Windsor Castle came two days after the Queen’s death at the age of 96 in September last year. To many, the couples’ joint walkabout – said to have been William’s idea to put on a show of unity – might have seemed like some kind of reconciliation.
But Mr Jobson says sources close to the royal family have confirmed to him that was an ‘illusion’.
‘Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,’ he writes.
Okay, it does sound like Camilla repeated what Kate said to her. I give you that – this part is probably not a leak from Kensington Palace, although to be fair, KP does looooove to position Kate as Meghan’s permanent victim, that Meghan is always THERE, and Kate has to cry white Karen tears because of Meghan’s Black presence. This also sounds like something Kate would really say, because she’s a privileged, coddled brat who counts “standing in the general vicinity as her Black sister-in-law” as almost unconscionably hard work. Nevermind that Kate was downright giddy after QEII died, as evidenced by the actual photos from the walkabout – Kate was beaming, laughing, posing. Meghan was the one who looked terrified, probably because Kate kept advancing on her in a very menacing way.
People dunked on Kate all weekend about this. Looks like people aren’t buying Kate’s whole fragile-white-woman deal anymore.
Wow, she has had her mettle tested and is all the stronger for it, LONG LIVE QUEEN KHATE!
She really is treated like a child and there are no expectations for her, so I can believe that people think this was really hard for the poor little stalker/hater. Man, so many English people expect so, so little from the twats that keep taking their money.
That we could all live a life of such privilege and free of loss.
Seriously? It was harder to be polite to someone she doesn’t like than to push out three babies?
Right! The ‘hardest thing she’d ever had to do’. QE2 died. That was easy peasy. Kate telling the children QE2 died was easy peasy. Three of Kate’s grandparents (non-royal) died between 2003 and 2006. No problem. Walking the catwalk half dressed, easy peasy. Her lady business being flashed over papers, easy peasy. Like you said, pushing out three babies after suffering from the severest of severe hyperemesis gravidarum sp?. (I’ll be honest-I question Kate’s HG-someone I’m close to is 6 months pregnant and has lost more weight than she gained(she has severe HG-and f*ck Gwyneth too with her iv stuff, my friend has to go in 3 days a week for IV’s for the sake of her unborn child-she’s a nurse too). Sorry for my rant. The one thing I suggested to her has helped to get some calories. Boil the sh*t out of a rotisserie chicken carcass with onions, celery, sage, parlsey and thyme. Strain over cheese cloth and freeze into different sizes. Warm up as needed when you feel you can consume something.
But, sure, doing a solemn walkabout with Meghan was one of “hardest” things Kate’s ever done. I’m guessing that the beautiful young girl that hugged Meghan and told her she was welcome(and went global via CNN),…..was more painful to Kate.
She got absolutely dragged for this. Derangers now trying to say Jobson is a liar, Kate would never say such a thing etc. Just fabulous.
The Mail must have known its not a good look for Kate, wonder why they’re dragging her now…guess Camilla really does run the show!
It seems to me the Mail has always dragged and shaded Kate. Ever since the Waity Katie era. Sometimes they hide it, sometimes they don’t. But they don’t like her. This much is clear.
No the DM miscalculated. They thought people were going to attack Harry and Meghan instead it backfired and Kate got bashed.
Yes I think you’re both right. They don’t like Kate but they’ll use her against H and M when it suits them. Right now I think they’re team Camilla but only as long as she’s useful. The RF are no longer loved or respected on the levels of QE2, its downhill from here and I bet the DM knows it.
Poor sausage. They made her walk down the road with a half-BLACK woman and it was one of the most dreadful life experiences. DM totally thought this would come off just like all of their other fictional accounts of “That BLACK woman made K feel bad,” because they absolutely love any nibbles depicting M as the angry BLACK woman who instills “great fear and painful anxiety” in K just by doing a walkabout at a funeral. Meanwhile on the internet, photo-video receipts clearly show K totally at ease, smiling like a Cheshire Cat throughout a good portion of the walkabout. Case closed.
@UnstrungPearl – I respectfully disagree. I think the Mail are desperate and hoped they’d have a “Meghan made Kate Cry” pt II. The more they can discredit Meghan and/or Harry the better they look when it comes to public perception and the court case. Harry is the one they really want to discredit but, if he’s not around then Meghan will do. However, in this case the Mail has over-estimated Kate’s popularity. The public have seen the interview(s), they’ve watched the docu-series and read the book and as a result are not as quick to take sides.
This weekend I’ve seen people who aren’t Meghan supporters drag Kate all over Twitter for this headline. There is a heartbreaking thread (Jane Godley) where people spoke about the hardest thing they’ve ever had to do. And, I’ll tell you now I would rather do a year of weekly walkabouts with someone I don’t particularly like, than just one of the things people revealed on that thread. If walking around with Meghan for approximately 45 minutes is one of the hardest things Kate’s ever had to do then she’s in for a hell of a shock when she eventually grows up.
Laura D – good point, I’d forgotten about the court case. I guess we can expect more ridiculous stories to come. They clearly miscalculated their readership though, which is interesting.
This story cut through in a big way, the stories on twitter were so hard to read. What is a walkabout compared to that?
@Laura D: yes, I clicked on the replies to the link Kaiser posted. Heartbreaking stuff and so kind of Jane Godley to reply to each.
Oh my god that Janey Godley twitter thread. I dare you all to read it and not cry. After which, watch the Meghan Markle complaint hotline video she posted.
Holy cow. That thread is gut wrenching.
The worst thing should have been Queen Elizabeth dying. I guess that was no biggie for Kate. Everyone else looked devastated.
Janey Godley is amazing. That thread was amazing, and I absolutely love her voiceovers.
I’m going to see Janey’s stand up in a couple of week’s time. I love her so much and she has been a consistent Meghan supporter. I’m so devastated about her diagnosis. That thread is simply beautiful and awful and heartbreaking. She is an amazing lady.
Anyone have a link to the Janey thread?
The Janey Godley thread is amazing in all the support people have for each other. My eyes were raining quickly. I had to pause when the comment came up, “Telling my 9 and 6 year old boys their mother died was a close second to Kate’s struggles.”. A well deserved burn. Two of my lovely nieces suffered the loss of their father when they were 10 & 5. My BIL was one of the original loveable in-laws and candidate for Father of the Year. He loved my sister. It was obvious. He absolutely loved his family unit. Being a father was something he took pride in. My BIL would create fun scavenger hunts, made up board games and for those of us that don’t like to watch scary movies, but want to know the story, he would tell you in such a way that it was slightly scary, yet interesting. Imma going to laugh. This particular BIL (could quote a lot of movie scripts in their entirety), the best, lol one was Porkies. When he died at the age of 34 due to a heart attack(he was visually in good shape) from complications of diabetes. the world stopped for a while. Til this day, the loss of him in all of lives is one of the hardest things to accept. If joie de vivre was a person. And, yet, he dealt with a$$holes every day. He would try to find the best things about them to move along.
Personally, imo, the hardest thing for Kate to do-is being successful on a charity iniative or maybe, the Aarly Years!
Of course it was hard because Meg out classes her at all things.
Look at meghan now all those Awards shame on you Kate Middleton!!!!!!
Meghan is to Kate what Diana was to Camilla ..outshines, outclasses, completely exposes her for the cardboard cut out she is . Camilla must consider herself so fortunate that Diana isn’t physically present to show her up at every turn. Kate must wish Meghan would similarly disappear .
There was no comparison between Camilla and Diana – Princess Diana was Charles’s wife.
The poor poppet! Life is so hard for sweet, lovely Kate!
Right, like she really thought this over and decided to release this quote? I’d think childbirth or Peg & Rose was a bit more difficult, but what do I know!?
Whew the dragging she for for this online Was epic. I don’t think poor fragile Kate is as beloved as she thinks. I still believe this was leaked by Cam but man alive Kate has not inspired a lot of friends. I have no doubt she said this though. She is so pampered and Privileged it’s really astounding. People are hungry, homeless and have sick children….but he worst day was an hour long walk with her bullying victim
If she had ever bothered to endear herself to people in the U.K. by working hard for issues they care about, she would have a leg to stand on, with supporters who have verifiable facts to show her worth.
Kitty really didn’t think this one through, when the divorce happens, she has no landmines or AIDS (just to start) patronages like Diana that still haven’t forgotten her a quarter century after her death. It seems so obvious, I just don’t understand her at all. She just had to show up, and actually care.
Kate has imposter syndrome so badly that she’s become the ultimate rule-follower. As they say, she is “more Royal than the royals.” She’s so grateful to be there that she won’t rock the boat, won’t take on any meaningful/controversial causes (a huge plus in her book), and won’t make any sort of fuss when her husband embarrasses her time and again. She signed the dotted line; she will go the distance and beyond, as long as they will have her. Remember? She’s not modeling herself after Diana. Diana said she would do animal charities after they run out of people ones; Kate will hop down a slide at the click of a camera. No, Kate’s role model is the late Queen.
Except the Queen’s position in British society was immutable, and hers is not. She’s hoping that they will reward her for being such a “good girl.” She’ll get something (Adelaide Cottage, Royal children, clothes, household staff, security), but she won’t press for too much if they cast her out. She has neither the charm nor the gumption to go for what she “deserves.” This is what happens when you put a doormat/inept opportunist front and center.
I think thenhardest thing KKKAte had to do was actually having a biracial woman entering the family through the main door as opposed to her, a white woman that reduced herself to the role of stalker just to get her chance in the spotlight.
Biracial woman stops far too short.
Biracial woman who
A) is -beautiful-
B) and will continue to age well
C) and excels at so much of what she tries
D) and has a healthy marriage with the hottie prince.
@ B, who also exudes confidence, brilliance and intelligence all whilst effortlessly looking chic and stunning too!!
Completely agree with you @moderatelywealthy and always felt that is at the root of Kate’s issues with Meghan. Like, sure she’s jealous and territorial because Meghan is a beautiful, talented, hard-working individual who shows her up at major events with her style and poise, but truly, it’s the fact that Meghan has a royal husband who actually loves her that turns Kate’s jealousy into true hatred. It’s the one thing Kate can’t copy or steal from her and it must really enrage her. Would Will ever walk away from the BRF or the crown if she was near suicidal over it? Puh-leeze. He’d tell her to get lost. She knows that too and she must hate that after all her years of scheming, stalking, being humiliated, and mean girling the other women around her, a Black woman came in, played no tricks and had no schemes, and got the greatest prize of all.
@B what you said 💯
Well said, @ ScorpioMoon!
Well said @ ScorpioMoon!!! KKKhate simply hates the fact Meghan has won the actual prize in regards marriage!!!
Kate made her choice and she can sit and stew in it for all of us to see as we sit back with utter delight with her disastrous and degrading choice. Suck on it Kate as you will get no sympathy from anyone except your dear, delusional and manipulative Mum.
I thought she was too heartbroken about the Queen to notice Meghan. Interesting.
Twitter is having a field day over this with constant media clips of Kate with her confrontational pose to Meghan plus her mean looks on various occasions and jeering her so called suffering.
Twitter is posting pictures of jobson saying his plan to glorify Kate backfired.
Where did he say his plan backfired?
It is on some Twitter threads with a caption where did we go wrong under a photo of jobson
I’m sure not behaving like an ass in public when she’s supposed to be devastated and also the “peacemaker” was the hardest thing she’s ever done. Other people have school exams, worrying about paying bills, etc. Not Kate though this was her gauntlet in life. Having to pretend to be nice to her incredibly kind sister in law who she’s treated awfully and lied on. What a sack of crap.
She also was probably getting berated and verbally abused by her loving husband before, after, and during–through telepathy–the whole event.
I’m not saying anyone deserves to be treated like crap, but it doesn’t seem like William’s behavior has changed since they were at St Andrews. He was disrespectful and cruel then, seems like he’s the same now. If she’s not going to leave she has to realize he ain’t changing.
She still could have been civil to Meghan
@Dee(2) – I think men that are relentlessly chased/stalked by women are never, ever going to respect those women, especially when those men probably don’t like themselves very much. It’s a solid case of getting what you asked for — she wanted him at any price and now she’s paying and will continue to do so for the rest of her life.
Kate. Is. No. Victim.
Kate has chosen this life for 20 years, has stabbed anyone in the back she could to land this position. She and William are mirrors of each other – narcissistic, angry, resentful, selfish, entitled. They have always had a mutually disrespectful, mocking, screaming relationsh!t with each other.
No we are not going to justify Kate’s aggressive behaviour toward Meghan, which we all saw on the video the day of the walkabout. She is a bully and there is no justification for it.
William managed to not act like a jerk toward Meghan in public that day, something Kate couldn’t do. Besides kate has the option of divorcing William if he’s that awful. She chooses this life for the title and money . And projecting her frustrations on Meghan because her husband doesn’t respect her is Kate’s choice too and shows us that she is an awful person herself.
William was unusually warm to Meghan on the walkabout. Which says to me that Kate can’t bring herself to show a united front with him about Meghan (would explain why they were miles apart exiting the car). Who knows what the reason is, but other context gives us some hints frankly.
William can fake it in public and Kate cannot. I think this is because Meghan is a threat to Kate but William does not view her the same way, or she is a different threat to him. Kate and Meghan are pretty much direct rivals (of course Meghan did not view it as such) and Kate does not have the security of birthright that William has.
Agree becks1.
Lots of negative comments even in dm with posters talking about how saint Katie suffers
I read the DM comments and they definitely were not pro-Kate except for comments on what she wore.
I posted a comment at DM regarding this article asking “who set-up this walkabout” and if the Wails hate the Sussexes so much, “why did they agree to a joint walkabout?
The response was “crickets”.
@bay-
I remember there was talk of the sussexes doing a walk about to see flowers and meet people. Then, William, presumably for fear that it would be too much spotlight for the Sussexes, decided that it would be a Fab Four redux, in order to prevent them from getting all the attention.
Harry of course thought, “yes, for granny’s sake, I will believe my brother is being human.” Meghan went, because her goal was to support Harry, she can’t have been excited to share a car with Jason Knauf’s main-man and Mrs. Tights in a twist.
Tighty Katy, also, didn’t want to go but had to. She prefers attacking Meghan via media briefings. Guess it was really awkward to sit in the car with people who know what you did.
The comments on the fail were everthing…..
It is as if sensible people could no longer ignore the nonsense.
But remember this headline has its origins from Jobson’s new book about the King, but is using Harry and Meghan to sell it.
It is full of half-truths and gossip, written by one of the King’s pet ‘journalist’.
In context, it is more interesting for example, despite ‘dignified’ silence is it a response to ‘Spare’?
If it is, it is most unfortunate how underwhelming it seemed……
I never comment on Kate threads but this is ridiculous. Does Kate realize that Queen Elizabeth,Prince Philip and King Charles all had to meet with people from all over the globe some that were controversial. Kate ain’t built for this. I’m not saying anything bad about Megan because she seems lovely. I am just saying if this is hard buckle up when you are Queen.
Meghan is so not controversial. It’s just that Kate behaved like a mean girl. She has apparently no women friends.
Kate is and is not a beautiful woman it’s the. Expensive clothes and titles so that why she doesn’t want other women around
@Tessa: I didn’t say Megan was controversial. I do like her and think she seems sweet. I am pointing out that England/the royal family views her in a negative light( for zero reason.) My overall point is that will have to deal with actual polarized figures in the future. Neither Kate nor William are ready.
Exactly.
My guess is, Kate knowing full well how poorly she treated Meghan, was appalled at the very idea of spending an afternoon with her. And having to travel in the same car? Then again, that would require a conscience and I don’t think she really cares.
Except it was less than an hour and they arrived in separate cars, if I’m remembering correctly.
@Christine: nope, it was the same car, coming & going. Kate shot out of her side & zoomed over to Willy, leaving Meghan to follow on her own. If I were sharing a ride with someone & we were sitting on the same side, I’d wait for the other person to walk with them, particularly if we were walking to the far side of a large vehicle. And Kate advanced on Meghan right before getting into that car you see in the first photo. Very, very uncomfortable for all, I would imagine.
Can you imagine how the military veterans must feel when she talks like this?
The parents of sick children?
Shut Up, Kate.
Reminds me of Andy Bernard on the Office saying, in regard to having to lose a little weight to win a corporate-wide contest, “this is the hardest thing I ever had to do in my entire life.” Then he goes on to say, “I haven’t had a very hard life.” Enter Kate Middleton.
That’s *funny*.
The lack of self-awareness with Kate is truly just…f–king staggering. I don’t know how much of it is organic vs being a result of constant coddling and enabling by the BM with their nauseating unwarranted praise, but it’s f–king staggering.
I saw the headline and assumed this was BP trying to undermine her. Surely no one genuinely thought this would get her sympathy?? But they really are so un self-aware, it could be true. Note to KP: this ‘poor kate’ image isn’t working anymore.
It could be BP trying to undermine her as Jobson is Chuckles’ guy, but Buttons is also very unaware. She’s the same person who said lockdown was exhausting for her, while she’s surrounded by servants and nannies.
@UnstrungPearl
Did it ever worked?? She was never seen as a saint.
Poor sausage, forced to menace Meghan publicly! I’m sure it was one of the hardest things she’s ever done—given that she doesn’t actually work hard.
I loved the twitter dragging she got this weekend for this. Well deserved.
It is interesting to speculate on who leaked this – if its from KP, then its absolutely designed to position Kate as the victim. If its from Camilla (which it seems it might be, since Kate told this to “another senior royal” – that point it has to Camilla, Charles, Sophie, Anne, Edward – and Camilla seems the most likely to run to the press with this story), then I think it really was designed with the end result in mind (i.e. Camilla knew Kate would be dragged for this.) If it WAS from Camilla, then damn Kate really is in danger, because Camilla is just turning on everyone.
but I can see Kate saying this to Camilla and Camilla rolling her eyes and then calling one of her press buddies as she smoked a cigarette and drank her G&T or whatever saying “can you believe it? THIS was the hardest thing the poor poodle has ever done in her life?!?”
This is what I think happened too. My comment is below. But if Camilla is on a briefing binge, royal life will really be hard. The hardest thing Camilla ever did was elbow Diana out of the way.
It was definitely Camilla who sold her out.
If it was definitely Camilla who sold Kate out, then why would she tell Camilla something negative about Meghan, when she knows from past experiences that Camilla would leak it? It seems deliberate on Kate’s part by either leaking it herself or telling Camilla to leak it for her. I can’t get the images of these two women and their behavior together during Harry and Meghan’s wedding. There was no coincidence that Kate wore white to the wedding of a woman she doesn’t like, just like Camilla did with Diana’s wedding. These are the same woman who were making fun of a pregnant Meghan at a church service almost a year later.
I’m wondering if those pics where they made fun of her–was that the baby she lost? Because that. would be even more heartbreaking for Meghan. 😞
@Nerd: “If it was definitely Camilla who sold Kate out, then why would she tell Camilla something negative about Meghan, when she knows from past experiences that Camilla would leak it?”
I think because Kate is just not very bright. She would blurt out her real feelings before considering whether she should or not.
@Serenity — I assume it’s the photos in church of Camilla rubbing her tummy and she and Khate smirking? Meghan was pregnant with Archie at the time and had a habit of holding her bump. Apparently the two harpies thought it was screamingly funny. The baby Meghan lost was after she and Harry had moved to Montecito.
Serenity no those pictures weren’t of when Meghan lost her baby because they and the public didn’t know Meghan was pregnant at the time and they lived in the US at that time. The time they made fun of Meghan was during what I believe was Meghan’s first Commonwealth Day Service when she was pregnant with Archie. It was around the time when haters were complaining because she held her own pregnant belly. Camilla was seen on camera laughing and mimicking Meghan holding her belly. She and Kate were laughing and whispering to each other at the time.
Shawna well how convenient for Kate that she’s not bright enough to know not to share certain information with a woman she has known for twenty years to be a leaker of stories about her, her husband, BIL, SIL and anyone else who has been leaked on in the royal family. I wonder if she’s also not bright enough to realize that others are dressing her for the past three years like the SIL she loathes ? Or that someone else is making her attempt the same mannerisms of Meghan like rubbing her husbands back or hugging strangers she has avoided hugging for the twelve years she has been a royal? Kate hasn’t shown any signs that she’s bright but she isn’t as gullible and innocent as some may want her to be. The fact that she has refused to right the lies and wrong done to Meghan, even if by mistake, shows she’s just as guilty as everyone else who been attacking Meghan.
It could also have been William who sold her out. One would think even Kate wouldn’t be dumb enough to confide in Camilla.
It sounds more-and-more like PR out of Kate/Carol(E) not either Palace. Once again positioning Kate as the poor victimized white woman, because that is how clueless Clan Middleton is.
I think you’re right NOTA. It’s yet another example of Middleton Ma and daughter shooting themselves in the foot. They thought this would put a positive spin on Khate’s horrible behaviour that day but it backfired badly. If that’s one of the hardest things Khate’s ever done, then she’s even more lazy, self-obsessed, jealous and entitled than I thought.
Yes, this is the only thing that makes sense. They are trying to drum up sympathy for Waity, in case Meghan shows up at the conanation. Just shows that they can’t read the room.
Cowmilla has never liked kkkate. Cams tried to get Jecca Craig to get back with TOB multiple times. Cowmilla did this with chucks blessing as a slap back at the midds for that skip chuck and cam ish. Plus it’s obvious 🥚 is done with her and wants his mistress as his SO. The windsors are putting kkkate on notice. I love this for her
If kate is still telling Camilla things after Harry confirmed that the crying story looks to be Camilla’s doing, then Kate either doesn’t care or she’s so self absorbed in her hatred of Meghan that she forgot about the other major story that made Kate look bad mice the truth was out. Either way it’s not good for Kate.
I don’t believe it was camilla leaked the crying story. It was about the same time Carol did an interview. Wasn’t it a couple of days between the two? The story was designed to make Kate look good and Camilla had no reason to go to the bother of making Kate look better than Meghan.
This event occurred before Harry’s book came out.
We don’t know when the comment regarding the walkabout was said. But even if it was said not long after the actual event, William had already told Harry about the dinner with Charles and Camilla where the crying nonsense was discussed because that was well before they left the UK for California.
(I mean it’s possible it’s just kate and Carole who spoke to tominey directly about the false crying story. But if it was Camilla, they all knew she was made aware of the crying story well before the Oprah interview. )
Honestly, I am not sure Camilla leaked the crying story. It seems like such an easy out for W&K – “oh we just mentioned that to Camilla!” Harry even seemed to let go the idea that had the story come from Camilla directly from W&K, then W&K lied to Camilla about what happened. So I think if W&K did share that with Camilla, it was done deliberately to put a step between them and the story being leaked. they knew what they were doing with that.
Yah agree w y’all. Camilla did not leake the crying story. Like @cairidh says Carole did her first interview w camilla Tominey the exact same time that the crying story came out. V convenient. And v convenient for Will and Kate to blame
Camilla.
This is one story I actually find 100% believable.
Even harder than facing snubs from the Turnip Toffs or sharing company with Rose at some events?
How poor Kate must suffer!!
Twitter is posting photos now of Kate walking with rose
Oh noooo hahahaha
Even funnier. Kate had no problem playing nice with her husband’s side piece, but walking next to a black woman is the true sacrifice.
All this is doing is illustrating that all stories about Kate are about Meghan. Kate can’t even get her own real headline. It’s weird.
(in the British press I mean)
Actually, I’ve been laughing this entire time that a book with the title of: Our King:
“lays bare the inside story of the royals’ war with the Sussexes, before, during & after [H&M left.]
LMFAO
It begs the question: are any of the pages actually devoted to “Our King?”
LMFAO
How powerful and influential the Sussexes are! Just like the Elizabethan and Victorian eras of British history, this era is all about Harry and Meghan. We love to see it! 😏
Does it mean they deep down think of Harry as their king? Diana wanted to be the queen of peoples hearts. Now her son is the king of peoples heart, while the old fart wearing the crown has eggs tossed at him.
I noticed that too, Kingston. Here’s a book about “Our King”. Not really! 🤨
I’ve had to deal with family members I’d rather not see during a time of grief. It’s not pleasant.
So have I, but it’s not the hardest thing I’ve ever done, lol. The grief usually takes precedent.
@C: Some people just don’t get it.
Yet Meghan managed to suck it up and not complain about how it was the hardest thing she’s had to do. Probably because Meghan has lived a real life and seen real suffering before. This woman is just so constitutionally inept for her “job”, but now it seems like she can’t even handle adult life. To complain out loud about something like this is just mind boggling
It may not be pleasant, but with everything involved in those 10 days of mourning, this event was the hardest for Kate? Having to ride in a car with Meghan and then show up and not even have to talk to her or really interact with her?
Did you also physically intimidate them for the general public to see? I’m thinking no.
Besides Kate doesn’t like Meghan because she’s jealous of her. Meghan never actually did anything to Kate. So Kate’s issues are her own doing and based off her massive insecurities. Too bad for her.
Yet Kate was the one who could have corrected the crying story to the media. She did not. Meghan finally had to go out there and tell what actually happened and how Kate behaved. Kate is in the wrong here. Meghan did not have that confrontational pose Kate did. apparently Kate thought she was “adored” so much she could get away with it, acting like that. Her rude behavior to Meghan was noticed and not forgotten and the images of this are all over Twitter now.
I’m sorry that’s the hardest thing you’ve had to go through pigeon. Being jealous of ur better sister in a law is a tough thing and terrible for the skin.
Good thing u aren’t a monarch or a royal member that has to fulfill duties of meeting many ppl and trying to be relatable to a nation in economic crisis.
@Ashley Actually, I’m not sure it was time of grief for Kate. Judging on her looks and facial expressions during mourning period, it was time for celebration for her. She got official “Princess” in her title, got one step closer to the Crown and the Royal Jewels – the aims of her (empty) life. Do you really think she was sad the Queen died? I’m not.
I think Camilla leaked this little nugget to Jobson because she knew how bad it would make Kate look and that social media would have a field day with it. Mission accomplished! I’m just surprised he referenced it coming from a “senior royal”.
Yes–to me, “senior royal” all but screamed Camilla. And Kate got dragged online while Camilla got a relatively quiet Easter weekend.
If Camilla is flexing this much before being crowned, I can’t imagine she’ll be less emboldened afterwards.
Truth be told even if this was a total lie its aligned with other ridiculous things we’ve heard about the Karen of Kensington over the years, be it the Tatler article about her hating the Sussex’s because it now means she has to do more work, or her never ending spin on the damn bridesmaid dresses. If this is the handy work of chucks new (not consort) queen then good. Since this lazy woman started coming into own at 40 she seems to be putting more work into talking about all the work she does then actually doing any damn work. If the inevitable Windsor slim machinery starts to turn on her, and her rage filled husband by calling out their divorced from reality problems in the years to come then, all hail the new King!
Keen Karen Kensington = KKKhate
OMG. I always thought it was Klu Klux Klan = KKKhate! :blush: 😆
@Laura D that has always been my understanding of that nickname as well.
No blushing needed, @Laura D, KKKate is a Klan reference all the way.
Any day she isn’t out and about in a white hood, she is lying to the world.
A woman who chooses to put a young black slave painting in her living room is a klan member with or without the hood.
Keen has no trouble walking with andrew.
Bingo. She’s fine having her kids hang with andy.
Twitter is dragging her over being OK with walking with Andy.
It’s hard for Kate to stand next to a woman who is actually kind. It makes Kate’s ill-will and meanness stand out all the more. It’s hard for her to fix her face when Meghan is around. But why is she complaining about this? Thought it was never complain never explain. The Princess of Wales is the princess of whining
It was a pre-emptive move on Kate to claim she was distressed to excuse her cold and uncooperative behavior at the Windsor walkabout
I saw a clip of Jabba on GMB this morning and he was really pi**ed at the dragging Kate got in response to that extract. Also, I completely agree with Kaiser that Jabba is pro monarchy and very anti Sussex; he was seething in his contempt towards Harry and Meghan, the guy truly believes they should have their titles removed (including the children) to avoid setting up a rival royal family in the US. It was quite disconcerting to watch his anger and, of course, the hosts fall in line with the pro institution and anti Sussex stance
“Setting up a rival royal family in the US”??? Fo these idiots not realize that removing titles to any sane person doesn’t make them no longer royal. They would still continue to be royals living in the US, even if their titles are removed. This Jabba the Hut is just trying to use this to make money from a book that was published fairly quickly and to take away from the fact that he suggested hanging Prince Archie over a balcony. He just revealed that he made such a horrible comment about a young royal family member and not a single one of the 🤬 in the royal family are condemning him for it. No one would ever get away with saying such hateful things about any of the white royal children, as no one should ever get away with such abuse towards any children. We can list the racist and hateful things said constantly about the only biracial children with not one attempt by the royal family to condemn any of it.
All Jabba did was twist what Harry wrote in his book, Spare. And skewed it so the derangers would “like” the book. I am glad this all backfired for Jabba. I don’t know why he’s given work after talking about dangling Archie off the balcony. What a vile comment.
It makes me happy to know he was so pissed off. Thanks @Mads.
I like the cut of your jib. I was just thinking the same thing.
the white tears ain’t working like it used to.
Hi Karen tears ain’t working it’s the 21st century we need a kind hearted woman who uses her resources for the good of others
One of the hardest things Kate ever had to do was walk publicly with a Black woman. That is what she is really saying. Kensington PR & UK Media, think of the optics before you publish stories like this. Also, whatever happened to never complain, never explain?
Kate has an issue treating black women as her equal… see the Caribbean tour for more examples.
So true. Kate had no chain link fence to “protect” her on that walkabout. Was just thinking about all of the horrible things that Meghan had to endure like the BRF & UK media’s constant racism & bullying, being driven to depression and suicidal thoughts, being exposed with no money & security, being sold out by her own family, plus her miscarriage during such a difficult time. But we should feel so sorry for Kate with “hardest” experience being a walkabout.
I don’t believe C leaked this story to shame K. The intention was to vilify M as the interloper who still makes everyone (white) uncomfortable. As others have said, it was C’s attempt to relaunch the M made K cry lie.
If that was the intent, it failed spectacularly.
How do we know the leaked was Camilla and not Kate herself? If anything, shouldn’t Kate know by now not to leak anything about Meghan to Camilla? Which to me shows her obvious attempt to throw rocks and hide her hands.
@Sure: Exactly.
I think if Camilla leaked it, it was to kill two birds with one stone.
Meghan haters have another reason to hate Meghan. She made this so hard for Kate that it was hardest thing our English rose ever had to do!
And Kate haters get to jump on Kate for being such an immature weakling that this event, going for a walk with two people you don’t get along with, is “the hardest thing she’s ever done.”
Either way, C wins.
I don’t think Camilla is fond of Kate so she wants to stir up the media against Meghan. Camilla must realize it would not make Kate look good. It could be payback for Kate’s Uncle Gary raving about how Kate should be the next Queen.
She got rightly dragged for this especially given the video of her squaring up to a terrified Meghan at said walkabout. It is Meghan who should be commended for her fortitude showing up with her husband for the walkabout which involved a brief car journey with the relatives who have caused her so much pain. Now that was grace under pressure and she has been loved and acknowledged by Harry for all she has put up with for his sake. PoW has a fancy title and a fawning and dishonest press at her feet to facilitate her continued smearing of her SIL. It is NOT a good look for someone meant to be a diplomat but then mean girls gotta mean girl!
There is evidence of kates bad behavior rerun all over Twitter. Imo Meghan came out ahead. It’s not just from those who dislike Kate. Kate got lots of negative comments not necessarily from only Sussex fans.
Walking to church with Andrew and all smiles. Burying Phil is a photo-op and to get press as being a peacemaker. Burying QE and she seems to enjoy herself. Guess it was that step closer to being Queen. I’m sure she would have loved the walkabout if it had been just PH.
It seems to me that a wife would definitely tell her husband, especially one forcing her to do something she doesn’t want to do, that this was the hardest thing she has ever had to do. So I’m inclined to believe that she told either one or two senior royals (Will or Will and Camilla). Either it was Will who leaked this or Camilla, but she definitely would have told William. This is a reminder of how Harry described in his book how after hours of Harry, Meghan, Will and Kate racking their brains to try and figure out who leaked the lie that Meghan made Kate cry, and at the end Will proclaimed that it must have been them mistakenly revealing the truth to Camilla and Pa during a dinner. It bothered me even then that Harry so easily believed that it couldn’t have been Will or Kate purposely trying to bully Meghan with the lie by either leaking it to the media themselves or by leaking it to Camilla knowing she would definitely do it herself. This recent leak by Kate to a senior royal (if it wasn’t her to begin with) knowing that it would be shared with the media the same way the “Meghan made Kate cry” lie was shared, only shows that she is just as calculating and vindictive as Camilla, if not worst. Her years long copy and pasting of Meghan; her public displays of dislike towards Meghan even prior to Harry and Meghan being forced out; her own family attacks on Meghan; her friends at Tatler and other media rat friends and these obvious digs at Meghan at religious family gatherings that she is in charge of, is only proof of that.
I also find that anyone or media that chooses to use the M word when describing Harry and Meghan leaving are both racists and misogynists. They choose that word knowing that it places sole blame on the biracial woman and not in her husband for making the ultimate decision because of their obvious hate and racism.
It is also interesting that just two days following the Queen’s death, that this woman who has been part of this family in some degree for twenty years finds walking with a biracial woman who was obviously the one in a difficult situation, as the most difficult thing she has ever done. No remorse for the grandmother in law she lost, just hate for the biracial SIL she has bullied since before the wedding. I’m happy she is being dragged.
I’ve been waiting for this post – it blew up spectacularly and it was glorious. SM was awash with the receipts of kHate’s behaviour that day plus that awful article from Nicholls (I think) that said it was only WandK who spoke to the crowds when the evidence was so obviously there – anyone who watched the live feed SAW them talking to the crowds and you could hear people shouting for Meghan.
kHate has a history of behaving aggressively in public – not just towards Meghan. Watch her balcony appearances she’s aggressive with the rest of the RF.
@ Digital Unicorn. Yes Kate is very much the aggressive type. She’s just being propped up by the British media as nice and proper but in actuality she’s the exact opposite. She’s an aggressive mean woman. You’re right her balcony appearances support this. She always has to be front and center of attention. Her big problem was when Meghan came along. Even if Meghan was hidden in the balcony the cameras trained their focus on her. Even during their Christmas walkabouts, photographers are focused on Meghan. People like to read about her. The photographers like her; she gives them clicks, she gives them the money. She’s photogenic. Kate became insignificant when Meghan was around and she knew this. That’s why kate hates her.
Exactly. Meghan is five months older than Kate but looks much younger and prettier without much effort (or it’s not obvious). Plus her husband respects her and loves her openly and Meghan happens to have come in and be able to do the royal job so much better than Kate ever could.
Kate saw Meghan as a threat from day one and tried to play rank. Only in Kate’s twisted mind would she believe Meghan did anything to Kate that would warrant ill will. It is Meghan’s mere existence that intimidates Kate and the racial element behind that belief is pretty scary for a white woman who has some social power in the UK.
There are plenty of clips over the years that show Kate giving nasty looks when she doesn’t get her way. Hell she even tried to be centre stage on the balcony one year and William had to tell her to move for then queen. This is no demure flower.
That appearance was not hard for Kate. Kate was angry, and you could see it in her body language, that she had to share her first public appearance as POW with Meghan. Meghan was the one who was clearly struggling, who was probably sitting on her couch face-timing Doria and her babies an hour earlier, then asked to do this unexpected public appearance with the two people who were Chief Snubbing Agents #1 and #2, who drove her out of the country/family and contributed to her wanting to unalive herself.
Kate clearly wanted in on the sympathy that was universally felt for Meghan in doing that walkabout. Her dragging on this by Average Joe was well deserved. I noticed the Fail changed the headline to the walk being unbearable later in the day but the damage and screenshots were done.
This is the Royal Family’s dignified silence. They used Jobson to respond to Harry’s book. The DM really thought they were doing something when they put Kate’s hardship as the headline. All they got was Kate being exposed as tone deaf, lacking selfawareness and very privileged. I’m glad she got bashed over the weekend.
I doubt Jobsons book will sell well being serialized in the DM..
Have any of his other books been best sellers?
That disgraceful book by Bowers was a flop I think .
I will buy Scobies book I am looking forward to that one .
The only senior royals left for Kate to talk to are Camilla and Charles. Camilla being the recipient of this shocking confidence is a fairly safe bet.
William is a senior royal, as is Anne, Edward and Sophie. The story didn’t say senior royals who are above her, but even if it did, William would still be on that list.
Can’t see Kate deigning to speak to Edward, Sophie, or seeing Anne as having a sympathetic ear.
No I wouldn’t believe so either. I was just listing all of the senior royals. You seemed to also forget to mention Will who is not only a senior royal like Charles and Camilla, but also a senior royal who outranks her and is one of the two she would likely share this with, if she did actually share it. I believe it was either Will, Camilla or Kate.
I don’t see it that way, it feels more like failed anti-Meghan propaganda from Clan Middleton. It could easily be Kate/Carol(E) leaking this idea thinking it makes Kate 1) look good and 2) look close to ‘senior royals’.
We don’t know that she really did say this to a senior royal. Just as we got those ridiculous stories from Clan Middleton that Kate HAD to move to Windsor because QEII needed her, Kate was QEII’s rock, etc. From what we’ve seen through the years, Kate is not close with any of the royals, none want to speak to her, none spend time with her outside of forced work events. They even try not to speak to her AT work events.
What does spelling Carol Middleton Carol(E) mean?
@Lizzie that is actually how her name is spelled, for some reason people here make fun of it, I’m not sure why. My mother’s middle name is the same, E and all.
Becks1 that’s interesting with the Carol(e) name. I had always assumed it was a joke because Kate started the Christmas Carol events for the royals and the Middletons were prominently placed. I’m new here so, I assumed it started after the piano Christmas recital Carols. The spelling with an E is common to me so I couldn’t think of any other reason.
The CarolE with an E was started due to a tweet by Camilla Tominey, who was disavowing Carole Middleton as a source for her stories. Tominey claimed she had never met or spoken to ‘Carol-with-an-e …” It took off from there, due to the delicious ridiculousness of it all.
SHe changed the spelling of her name from “carol” to “carole” thinking it is more posh. hence why they rota created the carole with an e nickname
The “poor Kate” drama doesn’t put Kate in a good light. It strengthens the belief that she’s a weakling all around.
The Janey Godley thread where they talk about the hard task of telling people they have terminal cancer really should embarrass the hell out of Kate.
Those were difficult to read, but at the same time, so reaffirming. People are stronger than they know & the kindness of strangers is real.
Happy Easter Buttons, looks like the present you were bitching about not receiving came right on time this year.
The smear campaign against H&M is no longer working. People who don’t normally pay attention to this stuff saw the way Meghan was massively abused for the cardinal sin of having lips and holding her husband’s hands for support at a FUNERAL. And now Uber KKKaren is crying her white woman tears. What happened to “never complain, never explain?” This need to make KKKate a perpetual victim of Meghan’s would be her undoing as Meghan has literally moved on from the UK and never talks about her.
Waity is such a monster. Can you imagine not working for a full decade and not having any original ideas or knowing you can wear a pant suit for 10 YEARS? Then trying to destroy the woman in Meghan who has ALWAYS worked, given her heart and time to making peoples lives better? Waity is truly and empty vessel with no hope or dignity.
I don’t know what Palace minions thougt this was a good look for Kate, but this was a thorough self own. The BRF was suppose to lead the national mourning of the queen and Kate shows she’s not capable of that. If the UK goes through a moment of national crisis during William’s reign (if it gets that far) Kate would be useless. My money is Camilla given instruction to Jobson to put this in his book and the Fail to feature it. Remember Cam is still Thot-imus Prime to many to this day. #NotMyQueen trends on Twitter for a reason.
Remember that PR person she hired who quit before starting? That person probably could have prevented some of the stupidity we’re seeing lately about Khate. Last week she was upset because H & M announced that they were stepping back on THE DAY BEFORE HER 38TH BIRTHDAY, you guys. (As if the day before the 38th birthday of a married-in who is not in line to the throne is a national holiday of some kind?)
And now, going for a short walk in an expensive dress with two people she doesn’t like is “the hardest thing she’s ever done.”
This is why having a job (probably any job, really) in the real world would have better prepared her for this life. We’ve all had to go to meetings, conferences, work events, etc, with people we don’t like/despise/are intimidated by or maybe even bullied by. Sure it’s hard, but you learn coping skills (something Khate doesn’t have and clearly doesn’t want to learn). She is just so shockingly immature, like mentally she is stuck in high school.
These articles read like cut scenes from Mean Girls that never made it into the final movie.
This woman needs much better PR. Although I am cracking up with glee and will continue to do so, since more asinine stories like this are surely coming.
Wow, everyone really backed the wrong horse — Camilla rules that roost, so get on board or get decimated!
Harry was all-in with the Queen. Meg tried to befriend Charles. Will obeyed his father. And Kate obeys Will.
Anyone savvy enough to cozy up to Camilla would have been at the top of the heap.
Look how she’s squandering that power.
How many mistakes would she be allowed??
Should their be an actual choice between the monarchy and Camilla, what/who would it be??
Not Camilla….
All things, including power are finite ….
Looking at the video I can see how it must have been hard for Cathy since she didn’t get to fulfill her impulse to beat the Duchess of Sussex into taking the blame for tights-gate.
Phew. That says it all right there. She should try stretching a paycheck to try and cover medical bills and the food budget. Or waking up on the morning you know layoffs are coming to your company location. Or working while sick so you can save your time off for when the kids are ill and need someone at home…
Ah come on people, of course it was the hardest thing she ever had to do! 🤭🤣She had to walk with a woman who has more NATURAL empathy than her, more NATURAL beauty, more NATURAL grace and people could actually see and recognise it! There in front of her was a woman she had helped drive from the UK, a woman who she thought would be all cowed and broken down
But Megan was there and people LOVED IT. Megan wasn’t laughing and grinning like a demented skull on legs. She was kind and smiled to people who smiled at her. My biggest memory is of Megan and that young woman hugging,
On the television the camera just caught a shot of Khate and you could see all over her face “I should have been hugged. Well it wasn’t you cold hearted Bch, and guess what, your twin sister karma is coming for you and she’s a bigger Bch called Camilla
“a demented skull on legs”. That is just fantastic.
That young woman asking to give a hug to Meghan gets a mental hug from me everytime I think of it. 💗
This isn’t Kate – who leaked this tidbit. Because Kate knows her past would be dug up to show she’s done son pretty mean things and acted not very princess like by bed hopping – so the rumor mill says. So this has to someone who doesn’t like Kate and Meghan. As said above- kill two birds with one stone. Cans is showing true to her face – a work HORSE of nasty leaks.
The derangers and racist anti-Meghan crowd do not believe any of the facts about Kate the meangirl. As I wrote above, this feels like failed Clan Middleton PR to me. They may be acting out desperately against William’s attempt to sideline her, and his new-found alliance with Charles and Camilla against Kate.
@NOTA – I did see your post but could not link my comment to yours – I agree!
The theory that Lady Macbeth (Camilla) leaked this is entirely plausible to me. Camilla goes after various individuals who make good crash dummies when she needs a distraction/deflection, to keep wings clipped so that she controls the competition, and for sport. For every story, it’s interesting to ask, who benefits? Who would want to throw a little mud in Kate’s direction right now to ensure the spotlight stays squarely on the golden couple about to be enthroned and to deflect from all the talk about their own out-of-touch gawdiness re: the coronation? I’m not defending Kate’s behavior, but I do think other forces are at work here, spinning storylines and shaping characters with the mastery of the most corrupt and flamboyant producers of reality television. I think it also serves the purposes of some to feed the storyline of the girlfight between Kate and Meghan. I’m not saying the animosity isn’t real, but it was likely fed, enhanced, and manipulated by others. Meghan is smart enough to see this and that probably made her even more dangerous to those who wanted to pull her strings.
@ JEMIMA BLACKBURN
But you have to remember how k8, and family had been pushing for C&C, to be passed over for wank.
I think payback is well deserved for k8, Missy mean girl deserves some comeuppance, and about time too.
Kate apparently is so naive she thinks Camilla likes her.
Best comment.
Kate wants to be Camilla when she grows up.
Don’t broadcast the ease of your walk Princess, lest it become a true hardship.
Karen keen is definitely not alright.
I would think the hardest thing she has to do is pretend her husband knows she exists.
I am glad her spoiled entitled ass has been dragged to hell and back. She deserves it .
So dramatic! Didn’t seem that hard when she was staring down Meghan. I happy M+H put some distance from that family.
So I totally believe this was the most difficult thing Kate has ever done… because it required her to pretend to be civil to Meg. It was so difficult for her not smack and yell at Meg, as she clearly wants to. So difficult that she couldn’t successfully do it. Her anger and rage still popped out.
I also wonder if Willy leaked this. I can’t see Kate telling anyone else how difficult it was. But I can see her telling Willy “that was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done….you keep that Meg away from me.” Perhaps Will leaked this as groundwork for the eventual War or the Wales 2?
The only thing these stories confirm is how right Meghan and Harry were to leave. These dumb stories keep backfiring on the royals. They keep inadvertently peeling back the layers of their mystique and showing how ordinary, mediocre, spiteful, and petty they are. The glamor has left the building. The glamor of the royal family resides in Montecito now. This is such a dumb play because Kate is the only glamor they have left, and they are showing she is just as petty and mediocre as the rest of them. The royals are making themselves look bad. Harry opened a window, but they have cut out a wall of the house to show us exactly how racist and right wing they are. They have become emblems of white supremacy and as far as I can tell, they are fine with it.
Kate is not IMO glamorous or remotely interesting. She is dull and does not dress well. Kate always was petty and mediocre, and she could not stand it when Harry married someone charismatic and beautiful like Meghan. Kate is rather plain looking and never a “great beauty.” Kate has no real interest and “fakes” being an “expert” on early childhood, fakes playing the piano, and is just super phony.
This, all of this.
“The glamor of the royal family resides in Montecito now.” Please. I prefer to think of M-H as US citizen and her foreign born husband. No need to invoke royal anything unless it’s to point out the disparate treatment of biracial Archie and Lili. As a Meghan fan from her Suits days prior to her involvement with Harry’s grasping, greedy imperialist, slaving white family, I prefer to think of her time in Old Blighty as similar to a truly awful gap year.
The dragging of this woman was epic and well deserved. To attempt this nasty dangerous crying stunt once again at Meghan’s expense is both vicious and dishonest. I saw that walkabout live on CNN and Meghan looked incredibly uncomfortable but she handled it well and she gave the Cambridges a wide berth. Also saw how Kate rushed out of that car when they first got there stomping around, then invading Meghan’s space at the end of it. Reminds me of when one of the Becky rotas tried to lie that the Sussexes didn’t greet the public when there was actual footage of them greeting the public. They should have left this one alone. Kate is a privileged whiner who is constantly trying to attack or copy Meghan to build herself up. Despicable. Jobson, who threatens dangling Archie over a balcony, can f*ck all the way off with his flop of a book.
She should have worn sensible footware, an half size larger to accommodate blisters and bunions.
Thank Twitter users…
Seriously, of the four, she is dispensable, the former mistress is Queen and with pillow talk firmly in the mix with the indispensable monarch and his heir.
The ‘spares’ are wornout because of the textbook cases of narcissism: the leaves the only fitting individual as sacrificial 🐑 Kate.
It was apparent just after the late Queen transitioned, the leaking about Meghan not allowed to be at Balmoral…
The missing factor is most of the vocal people do not seem to like Kate.
Kate was raised to marry well, which she did, after a longgggg wait.
She should have settled for another wait, instead she decided to scratch her underachiever’s envy itch, by going after Meghan.
A wise and emotionally stable person in her position would have understood that comparison is the theft of joy because in any given circumstance, it is situational.
So here it is , someone who is dispassionate about her serve up this headline and the response was simply; divinely tinged with all the contempt that she unsuccessfully tried to send Meghan’s way.
Kismet..
I imagine this WAS difficult for Kate — having to face the biracial woman who, she knows deep down in her twisted, shrunken heart, is superior to her in every way.
Kate despises Meghan because Meghan is everything she never will be: genuinely loved, genuinely beautiful, genuinely brilliant and capable, and innately regal.
And Kate is so lacking in self-awareness and perspective that I can see her telling Camilla that the walkabout was the hardest thing she’d ever done. And Camilla telling Jabba to make Kate look foolish. This all tracks.
It sounds crazy that this is one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do, and she does come across as incredibly sheltered and histrionic in her framing of the event, but bear with me. What any of us finds easy or hard is relative and subjective. I’m prepared to believe her; I have friends with estranged families who have said the hardest thing they’ve done is meet up because of forced situations, such as the funeral of another family member. However, it must have been hard for each and all of them; it’s certainly a stretch to imagine Meghan strolled up to Kate and said “let’s go out and look at the flowers”. It was apparently both a mercenary and practical measure brought about by Charles: he didn’t want M&H to pull focus at the funeral, which could have been their first appearance, and he wanted to check the flavour of response they got (probably for security concerns). They were all put out there in a forced and potentially dangerous situation, and I doubt any of them relished it.
Of the two, I think William made the greater effort; he joined his brother more, while Kate walked off. Considering how conciliatory M&H had been towards Kate in interviews up to that point, it is surprising that this is the dynamic that came to pass that day. The thing about Kate is, she can’t stop herself showing her emotions and bitterness. In the cathedral, on this walk, in the later church service where she was seen mouthing “what a cow” when looking back at Meghan. (ps is “cow” universal; it’s so British to me as a Brit!)
Oh this definitely sounds like a Camilla leak. She and Kate seemed to be very buddy-buddy over raiding Elizabeth’s jewelry and getting upgraded during the mourning weeks, so I can totally see Kate bitching to her about having her first moment as POW ruined by Meghan’s presence. Looks like Kate got her Easter present this year…just not one she expected or wanted, lol.
Since then, I t hink Camilla is making it more difficult for Kate to get her hands on the jewelry. It was so tacky for Kate to show up in the QUeen’s brooch at the funeral.
The gall…the unmitigated gall to say that. You know what Khate? The hardest thing I ever had to do in my life was tell Mr. Jaded I had breast cancer. We both wept and I endured 2 arduous surgeries. I’m glad you’re getting dragged for this idiocy, and it’s only proved that you truly are the jealous, spiteful, self-obsessed mean girl you’ve always been, and you’ll get no sympathy for this obvious attempt at fudging the facts. You behaved like an angry, aggressive b*tch to Meghan that day and stupidly embarrassed yourself for all the world to see.
I’m so sorry you went through that. Cancer truly sucks.
All she had to do was walk and she couldn’t even do it without whining, LOL.
She’s such a spoiled little brat.
Team Meghan all the way.
Will there be some commentary by uncle Gary in the near future
I think it was hard for Kate on many levels. For one, she had to be close with to her husband, who she can’t stand. Just the distance she showed in those pictures proved she didn’t want to be near him. Two, it was hard for her to be so close to Harry and not be able to show her silly girl crush that she used to be able to show to him. That day was the closest we saw her be to Harry in a long time. She didn’t have to look back and stare at him like she did at the previous event. HE WAS RIGHT THERE LOL and she couldn’t get close enough to touch him. Maybe she could smell him a bit but that was as close as she was gonna get LOL. That’s why it was the hardest thing for her.
In the picture of the two couples, William’s hands are white-knuckled fists. Creepy and scary.
Well, she failed at that with her psycho predator energy. She scared Meghan and she really looked like she was in hunt and kill mode. Totally unhinged. Do better, but you can’t.
She had to stand in Meghan’s vicinity for, what, 30 minutes? This was even before the Netflix series came out or Spare came out so she couldn’t even use those as an excuse for hating Meghan. Just the Oprah interview at that point? Everyone was sad and mourning the Queen and I don’t buy for a second the Queen and Kate had some kind of special relationship. Everyone found that walkabout difficult, not just Kate. This woman really thinks she’s some kind of special snowflake.
Infantalizing an already privileged white womann and leaning hard into their white fragility… Sounds about right for the bringers of so called civilization.
Of course it’s the hardest thing that Kate has ever done is to walk next to a beautiful and intelligent woman who had a successful career on her Own before marrying into a toxic BRF. Who her husband had to have a physical fight with his own brother Because of this beautiful woman. Kate should feel threatened and insecure.. lol..
All I know this walk was not set up by the Sussexes-this was done either by Charles or William or both to show unity-only thing it showed was Kate’s shitty attitude.
All I can think of is that meme where the one kardashian sister is like “Kim people are dying” while Kim cries about her earrings