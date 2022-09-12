King Charles III told Prince Harry that Meghan wasn’t welcome in Balmoral

It really cannot be stressed enough: in the 72-hour ordeal of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the first hours of King Charles III’s reign, the British media were grotesquely focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You would have thought that QEII only had one grandson, that was the importance and significance given to Harry’s travel arrangements to Balmoral. You would have thought that Meghan had personally slapped QEII on her deathbed, that was how the British media wrote and spoke about her. So, there was a question hanging over that 24 hour period on Thursday: what exactly happened when Harry and Meghan announced that they would travel to Balmoral together, and why did Harry end up going alone? Well, the Sun and the Daily Mail had the answer: the soon-to-be King Charles III called Harry shortly after the Sussexes’ spokesperson said that Harry and Meghan would be traveling together. Charles apparently told Harry to leave Meghan in Windsor.
It is understood Harry was at Frogmore when Charles told him in a phone call from the dying Queen’s bedside not to bring Meghan with him to Balmoral.
A source said: “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time. It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.”
Out-of-favour Harry was also refused a seat on the RAF plane that took his brother Prince William and his uncles Prince Edward and Prince Andrew up to Scotland.
Harry and Meghan had announced on Thursday lunchtime, without consulting the rest of the family, that they would be “travelling to Scotland” together. But Harry agreed to go alone after the intervention. As a result, he had to find his own plane and the delay meant he did not arrive at Balmoral until 7.52pm — nearly 90 minutes after it was announced to the public that the Queen had died.
[From The Sun]
True story, the Countess of Wessex came to Balmoral with her husband, William and Prince Andrew. Sophie was close to QEII, that’s true. But I’m just pointing out that it wasn’t *only* blood relatives in Balmoral. I’m also quite sure Princess Anne’s husband Tim was there. Imagine telling Harry – who loved and adored his grandmother so much – that he could not bring his wife, the woman he loves, to Scotland during what was probably one of the saddest and most emotional moments of his adult life. Harry was told that it was “inappropriate” and Meghan “isn’t welcome.” It’s absolutely disgusting. As is the hatchet job Kensington Palace organized about the ordeal:
It was a fortunate coincidence of sorts that Harry and Meghan were in the country when the prince’s grandmother passed away, sparing him an emotional and undoubtedly traumatic transatlantic dash as the Queen’s health failed. Despite the rancour of the past few years, no one would begrudge him the chance to mourn his beloved ‘Granny’, with whom he had always enjoyed a warm and fun-loving relationship.
But as the royal households were consumed in concern for the ailing monarch, the Sussexes prompted an unprecedented flurry behind the scenes by announcing that Harry and Meghan would both be travelling to Balmoral.
News of their plans came via the small group of media the Sussexes deem it appropriate to deal with and tweeted out by journalists at 1.53pm. The statement read: ‘From a spokesperson: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland.’ This was, of course, news to the Palace and it did not go down well. Many behind royal walls, frankly, were incredulous.
There was half an hour on Thursday following the Sussexes’ initial announcement during which matters quickly came to a head.
It is still unclear how much pressure was brought to bear by the Palace itself – or whether senior royal were involved – but a spokesman for the couple frantically began to ‘clarify’ their position, informing those same journalists that ‘only the duke was travelling at the moment’. Exactly what happened is open to speculation. Some say that Harry and Meghan hadn’t considered that William’s wife wouldn’t be there, with Kate staying in London instead, and when it was pointed out that she wouldn’t be, they realised how bad it looked. Others believe Meghan was effectively banned, using the argument that Kate – now the Princess of Wales – was staying at home.
Either way, their hurried announcement that only Harry would be making the trip north from the capital prompted a sigh of relief among aides.
Putting aside the anguish of the past few years, the initial decision in itself, that both Sussexes would travel, was seen as wholly inappropriate, according to palace insiders, for one very simple reason: this was a private, family moment.
Although most have assumed that Kate stayed behind because it was her children’s first day at school, which is in part true, she instinctively knew this was an occasion for the Queen’s blood family.
[From The Daily Mail]
Kate “instinctively knew this was an occasion for the Queen’s blood family.” Again, Sophie was there. And it’s a much better argument – and more reasonable?? – to say that Kate didn’t want to miss picking up her children from their first day of a new school? Again, there have been so many changes for those kids, it’s weird that Kate and William aren’t leaning into that as opposed to “Kate is better than Meghan because no one had to outright ban Kate from Balmoral!” Like, what is the f–king damage with these pieces of sh-t? The cruelty seems to be the point. The point is that Charles and William were in the position to attack Meghan and snub Meghan and they both took that opportunity.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
The cruelty AND preventing an ally of Harry to be with him. To isolate him and, in their minds, “otherize” him. He is a second class royal, in their minds.
I hope this encourages them to spill more facts. Do these fools not know they are on thin f*cling ice? They are messing with the wrong couple and they legit haven’t figured that out yet?
Alright Meg, we want to hear from you!! Don’t hold back, they don’t deserve it
Exactly! I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry’s memoir gets pushed back so he can include all the stuff he wouldn’t say while queen was still alive!
Harry and Meghan’s ability to stay classy in the face of such abhorrent behavior is a testament to their character. They impress me more every day.
H&M have given so much ground and put up with so much bullshit from this lot, and that’s because of H’s profound love for his grandmother and I get it. You pick your battles in times like these. I see the drama with uniform dress is starting again. WTF cares about what one wears – is it a funeral or a friggin Halloween party?! Sheesh! When this shit show is over and done with, H&M will be the only ones left with their integrity and soul intact. The world are seeing the people in this family for who they really are and its not pretty. This monarchy is in its death throes.
I have been wholly addicted to twitter and it’s been REALLY interesting to see the sea change of people wholly disgusted by the coverage of Harry and Meghan and SWARMING the crazies when they post. It’s WONDERFUL to see. I think we underestimate (because not everyone is on social media) how many regular English people are sick to death of all of the hate and see the racist EXACTLY for what it is. As far as the “colonies” of Wales, Ireland and Scotland, they all HAVE KNOWN and watch them doing their own brexit because of it. WALES IS PISSED about the title and they have REALLY been covering it.
Did anyone see that people have been arrested for protesting against the Queen? They know. If it starts, the guillotine wont be far behind so they have to snuff out any dissent FAST. It’s not going to work in the long run. ( Prayer to the Gods.)
Also, Meghan has far more character and grace then I do. I was so worried for her facing the public and I would NEVER in a million years have been able to do that. They have no idea what they have lost. She’s incredible.
A young man was arrested for heckling Prince Andrew. It is on video and so is the moment when the police violently yanks him away.
ARRESTED for heckling Andrew? Are you kidding me??
Nope, not kidding with you at all @lorelei. Arrested for heckling Andrew. I’m wondering now if focusing on Meghan is a deliberate tactic to distract from the fact that a lot of people are booing and protesting the monarchy. Quick, let’s cover Meghan and not that young man over there being hauled away for using his free speech.
Not just that person. Apparently there have been numerous arrests for people cheering the death, saying “not my king,” stuff like that. I guess its under the idea that its disturbing the peace? IDK. But its disturbing to watch (see what I did there.)
If the people are peaceful, they should be allowed to boo or protest. Arresting them will help spread the bad feelings and won’t be helpful to the monarchy, so I’m glad they are doing it.
Does this really come as a surprise to everyone? Meghan is not liked by the family, she is not appreciated, I think they made it very clear since many years. There was not a chance for her to be there: there is no way, that during such an intimate and important moment like this that they were going to give her the privilege of the Queen’s last breaths. And frankly, with such a hostile vibe against her, I dont think she even wanted or felt like she had to be there like Harry had to. Being at the death bed of somebody has nothing to do with roles. In the end, it’s what relationship you had with the person, Queen or peasant.
I mean, obviously I don’t know them and wasn’t there, but I doubt Meghan was insisting she be right there in the Queen’s bedroom, at her deathbed with the others— she just wanted to be able to support Harry, especially as he traveled there and back alone.
Meghan could have waited in one of the other 800 rooms at Balmoral, ffs. And if the family wanted to be petty enough to have zero contact with her, fine— they could have done that, and avoided her. It would have been incredibly rude of them, but she’s used to that by now, and she could have been there for Harry without any of them even knowing she was there or having to see her.
Yet they made the conscious choice to be horrible, even pettier assho!es by “banning” her completely (and leaking this ban to the press), and disregarding Harry’s feelings AGAIN.
And she still agreed to do that walkabout for them the other day. Meghan is too good for this family; they don’t deserve her and they never did.
The Meghan story is to keep the focus away from why Kate isn’t present. The newly appointed Princess of Wales has been missing from several key events….Why?? And please don’t say it because of her children. The Queen DIED. Carole could take care of the kids. Once again smear Meghan to protect whatever is going on with William and Kate.
And it’s NOT working. The memes about the SPACE between Kate and dullard were absolutely brilliant.
I mean the Pete Davidson one?!!?!? I died.
She wasn’t in Scotland today. Camilla and Sophie present; the newly crowned POW absent. William doing a lot of events without Kate. Also, Charles had on so many metals he could barely walk!
@Laurel, could you please provide a link? I’m not on Twitter so can’t access it and would love to see this.
@MakeEveryDayCount exactly!
@Laurel I saw a Rose one.
i was watching the sky coverage on Youtube of them doing the rounds outside the palace, and at one point the drone was up and you can see the assistant for PW going to the Cameraman who was at one point switching sides to cover and directing him back up the line to cover the Cambridges (i did that on purpose) and then there was no more coverage after that of the Sussex’s – these ppl are so dead in their heads…..
I think a different reason is that William did not allow Kate to join him and when Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed they were travelling to Balmoral together, the palace scrambled to stop it.
This was all to save face for Kate not being present there.
Quinn, this is how I read it as well.
Me too.
Yeah I highly doubt William was all that keen on having Kate there 😒 and because King Chuck cares about nothing more than IMAGE, appearances had to be managed.
I mean, the children had their first day of school and would have been 100% fine for the…what…24 hours their mother was gone? Seriously who believes that story?
Especially bc William didn’t leave until the afternoon, so Kate could absolutely have gotten the kids off to school and then gone with him.
This story makes me think the queen had already passed by the time they boarded the plane. If so, there was no need for Kate to go and disrupt the kids’ schedule.
I thought the whole point of the move was to be closer to family. Could Carole not have picked them up, thus not disrupting their schedule? Even the Daily Mail has written that William and Kate don’t do pickup and dropoff all the time.
I know you all love a conspiracy but of all the stories that have come out, I think Kate staying behind for the children is actually the most believable.They probably would have been nervous on their first day and needed their mother around. Not to mention the fact that they would then come home to find their great grandmother was sick or had died.
As for Meghan being told not to come, it sounds harsh but was probably right. Having lost several relatives over the past couple of years, I know that awkward feeling when there is an in-law present. It’s such a private moment and creates an uncomfortable dynamic when spouses are there.
If Princess Annes husband was there, it seems likely it was because they were already staying there. As for the Queen requesting Sophie, that seems a little hard to judge but overall I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say it should just be blood relatives.
I’m sure a lot of dodgy things have happened during all of this and probably more still to come but in some of these cases, I think it’s being made into more than it is.
Except the media is presuming Meghan wanted to barge into the room and hold the Queen’s hand while she died, where in reality, she likely just wanted to be able to comfort Harry, in whatever dank room they offered him for the night for the “priviledge” of rushig to see his Grandmother’s body.
The “she had to stay home for the children” excuse makes absolutely zero sense. So you’re telling me that they left the 2nd in line to the throne and his siblings at school to hear about their great grandmother’s impending death from their classmates on the playground rather than immediately pulling them out of school? And what time do they get out of school? Because Harry didn’t arrive until 8pm, so unless they’ve got them moonlighting in night classes there is zero reason why Kate couldn’t have set them up at home with a nanny/sitter and proceeded to Balmoral. She wasn’t there because William didn’t want her there, period, and everything that Meghan has been subjected to is a direct result of that.
It’s insulting that they think anyone with a brain buys these excuses, and it’s mindboggling that so many without brains actually are.
I agree – there were already questions being asked as to why kHate was not going up while Meghan was which went on for a few hours before it was confirmed she wasn’t going.
This was done to stop speculation on the state of the Keen marriage.
Good point! Either way, this confirms Kate is on the outside. The fact she will be Queen and is heir’s mother yet was not invited/required, tells us everything we need to know.
Those hours after the Queen passed and Charles became King would’ve been really important.
This is my take as well. It’s about Kate, not Meghan, but if course she bears the brunt of everyone else’s dysfunction. Again.
As the Queen’s successor, Kate would have wanted to be seen getting off the plane at Anglesey with all the other royals; Burger King went without her. Her exclusion put Kate at the same rank as Sarah Ferguson, who was also left off the royal plane, despite being Andrew’s constant plus one and closer to the Queen in these last years than Waity. Eleven years of marriage, future QC, mother of the FFK, but still not considered private family. Burn.
@Harper – kHate is not QE2’s successor that is Charles and then William. kHate is Queen CONSORT and as such she is Camilla’s successor – a fact that burns both her and Carol(e).
@DU – I think Harper was being sarcastic and poking fun at all the “Kate in Training to be Queen!” articles lol.
Also, we know that Kate was bothered by not going to Balmoral bc we got the pap pics of her driving around Windsor.
@DigitalUnicorn you are correct about Kate succeeding Camilla. But everyone living in People Magazine Land thinks Kate is the next Queen, and I still think she wants to always be in the photo when something big is happening. Alas, she was reduced to putting on her pearls and driving around Windsor looking pensive.
It’s starting to look like Khate is only allowed to show up for certain things. She was excluded from the Diana statue unveiling – a perfect opportunity for her to cosplay the only Princess of Wales I believe to worthy of the title.
The only thing Kate “instinctively” knows is how to make a spectacle of herself at public occasions.
@ Quinn, I totally agree with you but I also feel like Chuck had a chance to be , you know, kingly and tell The Prince of Pout to suck it up. F*** him! Run Commonwealth! Run as fast as you can.
Agree. Charles had a chance here. He could have not minded Meghan accompanying Harry, regardless of William and Kate. But King Charles is a spiteful and petty man and one of his first acts as king was gatekeeping against his biracial daughter in law. Nope.
honestly, I’m torn. Part of me thinks that this was a chance for Charles to put William in his place, and part of me thinks that Charles’ mother was dying (or dead), he was king, it had to be full of weird emotions for him, and I think he probably didn’t really care whether Meghan came to Balmoral or not, it wasn’t his priority either way, you know? so when William said “this is BS, Kate’s not coming, she can’t come” Charles probably went along with it just because it was easier and he didnt care either way, so why not make William happy just like he always does. It was weak, but he’s always weak when it comes to William.
Then we got the DM cover story about Meghan being banned and Charles was probably ticked bc even if he did NOT want her there and did care one way or the other, he knew how bad that story looked, hence the ordered joint walkabout.
To be honest, it was probably for the best that Meghan stayed in Windsor. Also, I do believe Kate stayed back for the children. First day of school is a big deal, especially for Louis. All this being said, I find it absolutely deplorable the cruelty being shown by the RF towards Harry and Meghan. Not letting Harry on the plane to Balmoral with the rest of the family; 11th hour decision to let them in the walkabout at Windsor; Archie and Lilibet’s titles; now not letting Harry, an actual two-time combat veteran, wear his EARNED military attire to the Queen’s funeral. It’s appalling! This is all playing out in real time and there are only a few journalists calling the RF on the cruelty! WTF!
I agree! The optics for Kate would have been terrible, if Meghan were there to support Harry. Their separation would be obvious, that’s why they didn’t let Meghan be with her husband! On another note, although Kate “knew ” that this was a moment for the blood family, she made sure to be photographed twice driving a car ( the second time wearing black and pearls) in Windsor…
But, but… “Kate instinctively knew that this was a private gathering for blood relatives only”? She “instinctively” knew this!
So, Harry was not allowed to bring Meghan with him.
And Harry wasn’t offered a place in the RAF plane to Scotland.
But paedo Andrew was.
Plus: it was Thursday night here in Australia, so still morning in Great Britain. . My daughter had received a notification about the family gathering at Balmoral. We switched to commercial tv, who were live-crossing to various people in England and Scotland. My daughter has been very, very sick for the last two years: stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a couple other potentially deadly illnesses. She became really tired and decided to go to bed. After a big hug-and-kiss-good night, she said to me , “I’m telling you mum, the queen has already died.” At this stage we were still hearing that Harry was on his way to Balmoral. It was before midnight, so in Scotland it would have been around 2:30 pm. As I had an early start I called it quits at Sydney1:30.am. Then the last thing I heard that morning was that Harry hadn’t yet begun his journey from London to Scotland and was making his way to his flight!
It was the next day that we started reading reports that Harry did not make it in time to say goodbye to his grandmother before she died; he was around 30 minutes too late. To make a long story short, I am now accusing those pieces of shit of deliberately stalling to make Harry late. That’s how bad I think they are. They will stop at nothing to demonise Harry, and more explicitly, Meghan.
At any other time I would advise Harry to hold off putting the last nail in the coffin of his relationship with his family, by divulging certain things in his memoir. But now I find myself thinking, stick it right to them. They are a nest of despicable, hypocritical snakes. He does not want that toxicity around his wife and children. And they will never understand that.
@AnnaKist Healing vibes for your daughter and love for you all
So well said, AnnaKist.
Anna just sending all the good vibes I can for your daughter 🙏🙏🙏
@Annakist — great comment and wishing your daughter healing wishes and love.
@Quinn, agreed. That makes sense.
@ Quinn
I completely agree!!!
They don’t want kate and her stage momma rose trying to spin another KATE THE KEEN PEACEKEEPER story. Have you noticed that all the press about the middeltons being Williams REAL family have all stopped? They have been put on a short leash FOR SURE.
I agree completely. When I heard that Kate wasn’t there and then all of a sudden Meghan wasn’t going, I thought the real reason was because Kate wasn’t allowed to go.
That sounds about right. I’m not even concerned about Meghan being asked not to come because it was already weird that Kate wasn’t there, but I’m really scandalized at them not letting Harry on the plane. He arrived in Balmoral *after* they announced the Queen’s passing. The cruelty of that. . .
Precisely, Charles told them no because William didn’t want Kate there since they’re separated and Meghan showing up but not Kate would out that. They best shut up about it know though. Harry and Meghan do not have to keep that quiet and if the palace and press keep kicking them about this, they will eventually tell their story.
And even if that was the reason this looks ridiculous and like they can’t even handle getting one women quietly to Balmoral and out with her husband without the world knowing despite ALL their public resources, they’re just so utterly incompetent.
I agree it was to save Kate’s face. They don’t live together. Maybe she would stay behind with the kids because she doesn’t live with her husband and never considered going.
I also don’t think its fair to say Sophie was there or Anne’s husband. Edward’s and Anne’s mother died so yes their spouses should have been present. William and Harry are grandchildren. If one spouse wasn’t there then another didn’t need to be. At least Sarah Ferguson wasn’t there but maybe she was attending to the Queen’s dogs who she has made sure it’s known and she and Andrew will be raising them
That family is just super vile. But I think they prevented MM from being there because William didn’t want Kate to be there.
100%. But this truth will come
Out and make everything looks so much worse for Kate. They lack all ability to think forward. They are impulsive and continuously end up paying for it.
I agree. Think it was pretty quickly established that Kate wasn’t coming (or the decision was made because she and William would be arriving from different places, which would be harder to hide with all the scrutiny) and Meghan being there would’ve highlighted that, so I absolutely believe Chuck the Turd (love this for him) asked Harry to tell Meghan to stay home for that reason.
What separate places were they coming from? William and Kate both dropped the kids off at school that morning and his flight left from Windsor.
@swirlamaid – that was my thought too (Re Kate not being there and Meghan being used as a cover)
Of course the other alternative is that Sophie is a daughter-in-law (like Camilla & Tim Laurence who is a son in law) and so that’s why they were allowed to be there vs spouses of grandchildren who weren’t. With all the London Bridge/Unicorn planning I wouldn’t be surprised if that was it too.
@MTLEXPAT the exclusion because Meg is a granddaughter in law makes no sense because the story was that Kate wasn’t coming because of the kids first day of school. The assumption being that if it wasn’t she would have been there too. Which makes sense because a spouse should be with their mate unless they can’t or there is bad blood. Kate wasn’t wanted, hence the fake first day of school story. When people started picking up on that they decided once again to make Meghan the scapegoat. Now they are pushing the whole “she instinctively knew it wasn’t her place to be there” even though all the other spouses were there. And as far as only close family, isn’t William bragging about the Queen guiding Kate for 20 years?
@MsIAm – right. If it was about grandchildren’s spouses being excluded, we would have heard that right away. Instead we heard that Kate wasnt going “for the kids” (and actually I was watching BBC and they were puzzled as to why Kate was doing, kept mentioning “the duchess of sussex is accompanying her husband but the Duchess of Cambridge is not.”) If it was just about family only or whatever, I think that would have been conveyed much faster than it was.
Yet again, Meghan is the scapegoat for issues between William and Kate.
Yep except this time the world’s media outlets are attacking and pointing out the racism. They don’t have the queen to cover them anymore and it’s showing. This whole move makes Chuck and Co. Look even more petty and racist. This whole thing is going to blow up.
@MSIAM – that’s why I want to see if The York sisters’ husbands and Mike Tindall were invited/told to stay away.
Either way the “Kate staying home for the kids” makes no sense and just make things more complicated. I see your point if it was just the son/daughter in law permitted and not the grandkids’ spouses there’d be no need for the fake-sounding first day of school story.
Probably. It’s weird neither of them were there, I’d be curious if the other grandkds had spouses there. But they couldn’t possibly have Meghan if Kate weren’t there!!
@lucy2 – yep – if the Yorks’ husbands weren’t there and that oaf Mike Tindall wasn’t there then I suspect it may have just been spouses of her children & not spouses of grandchildren. Maybe more details will come out Re thst.
I already said this upthread so apologies if I sound like I’m beating a dead horse, lol, but the press is making it sound like there were two options for all of the spouses: be RIGHT AT the Queen’s deathbed, or stay home altogether, which is ridiculous.
Whoever wanted to be there to comfort their spouses could have come and just gone into another room in a different wing of that gigantic castle. They’re making it sound like Kate and Meghan were pushing each other out of the way in an effort to get closest to the literal deathbed.
These people really are their own worst enemies— they created all of this drama, all of these headlines, by being so unreasonable in the first place. The focus would have been much more on the Queen herself if they hadn’t insisted on inserting themselves into Harry’s plans. Instead, they manufactured all of this chaos and the story became, again, about how horribly this family treats Harry and Meghan— even on the *one* day that everyone should put their petty BS aside.
This is why Khate was such an ice-cold harpie when they did the walkabout. She stomped out of that car and walked away with “a face as mean as cat-shit” as my dear old dad used to say. She was obviously angry and indignant that Bulliam forbade her to go to Balmoral because she’d turn it into a fashion photo op, then pissed at Meghan who had the temerity to want to accompany her husband, and was forced to stay back at Windsor as well.
You keep being you Khate and see how your bot-enriched popularity starts to plummet. Nasty cow…
“… a face as mean as cat-shit” as my dear old dad used to say.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
That poor woman. She’d have PTSD coming back to England anyway, and now further trauma is being heaped upon her. No wonder she looked like a deer in the headlights the other day.
You know what most people are starting to speak up and are just disgusted by the unhinged smear campaign. You can tell when you read real publications comments and not obviously planted ones that people have had enough of Meghan being bullied. They literally comb through every sentence and move she makes to created worthless after worthless articles.
The thing is, a lot more people than normal are actually paying attention to the royal family right now, and they’re seeing the coverage for what it is – toxic and racist and unhinged. If you were someone who didn’t really follow the royals, and then you watched Meghan’s interview with Oprah, you might have thought “well it couldn’t have been that bad” (because maybe if you weren’t following the smear campaign like we were you missed a lot of the headlines and a lot of the nastier stories, right?) So maybe you were someone who wasn’t anti-Meghan but just thought she was exaggerating or something. But now you’re paying more attention because of the Queen’s death, new king, new PoW, and you’re like, “oh holy shit, they really are toxic and racist and unhinged and obsessed.”
So basically bc the press can’t hold back on Meghan its making the Firm look bad, the press look bad, and its making Meghan look a lot better for a lot of people who maybe were indifferent before.
(I’m not saying the haters are going to change their minds, just the in-between people.)
@Becks1, I agree that the haters will not change their minds. My mother in law is a Brexit voting DM reader. She despises Meghan and this coverage just reinforces her feelings.
@Becks1, 100%. The RF looks like a petty clownish mess right now and people are wondering wtf Meghan has to do with any of it. Also generally noted that she looks anxious.
So many people who stopped to check out the wedding then checked out of RF coverage thought she probably was some actress who didn’t get it and bounced, “she got that nice wedding and a title and royal jewels why is she bellyaching, eh whatever (shrug).”
Now the Queen’s death is being shoved at people who don’t really care, and in their exasperation with the inescapable coverage, they are feeling far more sympathetic to Meghan saying she was trapped. Especially in America. I don’t know what republican owner genius thought a UFC GAME OF ALL THINGS needed a moments quiet to respect the queen. At a sport that is premised on basically no rules? Of course they booed.
The colonialism discourse is at the fore and lots of “I didn’t know that ..” comments from ppl who thought colonialism meant Brits bringing tea and cricket around the world like girl guides selling thin mints. The RF being biggest slave traders, reparations to owners until 2015… The skeletons are coming out.
And Mr “my car runs on wine and cheese” is SPECTACULARLY unfit to meet the moment.
Official pfofficial aside, Diana’s words are coming true – the world will see Charles unfit to be king and will hail “good king Harry”
(Deep contented sigh)
I would look like a deer caught in the headlights too if I had to be near people who didn’t like me. Now that his grandma is gone, prince Harry has really not many reasons to stay or to visit England much. Harry and Meghan are now going to find out just how cold an English royal shoulder can be, They are also going to find out the meaning of the word “shunned” on themselves.
I was re-watching Season 1 of The Crown and the way they are treating Harry is the EXACT way they treated Edward for marrying Wallis Simpson. And this was before they found out about all the Nazi stuff. Edward barely set foot in the UK the duration of his life and marriage to Wallis. That’s how stone cold they were. “When you’re out, you’re OUT.” No familial love whatsoever.
You keep saying that now they’re going to find out how cold they can be, but the fact is, they learned it when they yanked Harry’s security and left them both adrift. When they refused to let him place a wreath. There are so many examples and those are just what we know of. They are already aware.
Snuffles… I loved that line from David. And what he said before then was also poignant… “in this family, when you’re in you’re never really sure”
Shout out to whoever made that up. It was spot on
I saw a clip on a US news network yesterday – at Windsor, a 14-year old girl asked Meghan if she could give her a hug. When they interviewed her she said she she admired and looked up to Meghan and thought she could use a hug because of all that she had been through.
@Lolo86LF I guess if Harry and Meghan gave two damns, “shunning” and “royal cold shoulder” would mean something. But Harry has already said his relationship with William is “space” and Charles is on the outside too. People are not booing Harry and Meghan in stadiums or when they play God save the King.
@Snuffles, you are inspiring me to re-watch that season of The Crown. I love the parts where David narrates his letters to Wallis with the dead-on descriptions of his family members. And you’re right, that is exactly what they do to Harry. Except now they can’t do it in the dark. The world is watching.
I understand Meghan not being wanted at that time, the Queen was dying , someone whose image means a lot to these people they probably never want her to be seen a ‘certain’ way and only wanted that for the small blood relatives. However she could have gone to a near by hotel to comfort her husband later, they didnt want her to be seen on any planes or going into the grounds if Kate was absent.
A hotel? Balmoral prob has a lot of rooms she could have stayed in. Also, she didn’t have it be in the very same room w the queen but just nearby as Harry needed her for emotional support. She could have been there without getting in the way. It’s a big place. The cruelty is the point.
“The cruelty is the point.”
That’s it. Point blank period.
But she wasn’t the only married-in relative who would be there. Other wives were present.
Tim Laurence was there. He was part of the Balmoral contingent that walked around with hands behind his back looking at flowers and the crowd.
It seems that only the partners of her children were there – the grandchildren were there on their own without their partners so TBH I don’t think it was a case of singling out Meghan thou they press are making it out to be. Its seems like it was a blanket rule with all grandchildren.
@Digital Unicorn I agree with you. Just because Sophie and Tim were there, I can’t say immediately that they singled out Meghan. Those two lost their MIL and their spouses lost their mom. That is different than losing a grandmother-in-law/grandmother.
Now, this family is petty and racist as hell, so I’m not going to give them credit for anything. Just saying that other spouses there alone isn’t enough to say it was targeting Meghan, IMHO.
Do we actually know if none of the other spouses are there? It’s possible they are and just didn’t do the walkabout.
Regardless, even if it was a “no spouses of grandchildren” kind of rule (which would make sense), the issue is that guy on BBC talking about how M wasn’t wanted, and then this DM story about how it was “wholly inappropriate” and they were INCREDULOUS and Meghan was effectively BANNED is just cruel. She wanted to accompany her husband, she was asked to stay behind bc this was just going to be the Queen’s children and Charles’ children (since it seems the other grandkids went up the next day?), and she said okay (also by that point the Queen had passed so she probably was fine staying home). None of that means that Kate is better or that Meghan was banned etc.
Like someone said above, the cruelty was the point.
@Digital Unicorn if the other grandkids spouses were not there its because they are trying to save face after being called out on Meghan’s exclusion. If the rule was no spouses of grandkids, then why put out the statement about Kate not coming due to the kids? Like my mom liked to say, some people will lie when the truth will do. I would bet my 401k that they knew Meghan was coming but then at the last minute kicked her out because Kate was kicked out or decided she didn’t want to go. I bet the former rather than the latter.
Yep, @becks1. Regardless of whatever made-up protocols people are trying to use an excuse for Meghan not going, it looks cruel and unnecessary. I will never get over Nicholas Witchell speculating on the BBC that Meghan was not wanted. What trash. The fact that the bbc set the tone to go off on Meghan, it’s not that surprising that we got that article the next day. A lot of people were prob tuning into the bbc and heard that and it was gasp-worthy. The queen has passed and that’s what they say on air. Way to show your ass to the world, my god.
Oh! Yes! Stupid me! How could I possibly have forgotten the anti-grandchildren-spouse protocol !!!
There’s probably some weird manufactured royal rule that requires counting the grand-spouse as if they’re actually taking up one more of those 52 bedrooms, even if the unrelated spouses (most) would be occupying the same bedroom as the related grandchildren. Silly me to think Betty & Phil effectively parenting Princess Diana’s children on that god forsaken heath after the Paris car crash might have meant a little more. Soooooo sorry 😵😵😵💀💀☠️
Even IF they said “no spouses of grandchildren” without singling out Meghan specifically, I have to ask, what family tells people not to bring their spouses for emotional support? It’s not like the queen lived in a one-bedroom shack and there wouldn’t be any room. It goes back to their notion that their blood really is superior, and married-ins will never be considered good enough. What a garbage “family.”
it’s honestly bizarre that they would frame it as “inappropriate” and “only for family.”
like. once you’re married, you’re family. ugh they’re embarrassing.
and their ridiculousness made it so Harry couldn’t make it there in time. disgusting.
I agree with this, most people do. My MIL pulled the same shit when her mother died. She told all her kids that she didn’t want anyone’s husband/wife at the funeral. Although we were the only ones who drove hours to comfort her at the time of death. I feel grateful now that I did the right thing, I feel grateful that I skipped the funeral and I am grateful that she doesn’t consider me family even though I’ve been with my husband longer than she bothered to mother him (left him at age 7). We’ve been together since high school and now have two grown kids. Damn fools. Is this what self embiggening all your life and you turn 70 and completely shit the bed with the foolish thoughts and demands? If it was Charles, his pissy nature has been on full display for the past few days.
Right!!?? This drawing of lines btw blood and married in is messed up. Family is family.
ETA but, in this instance, I’m all for H & M cutting off family because this is so abusive.
And when the rest of the world points out how needlessly cruel they’ve all been, they’ll be whining…”But…but…but…PROTOCOL!”
I hope they just completely forget about his trash family and go home to California after the funeral and continue to live their best selves as they have. Just interact with the people who love them and that’s it. Oh and yes, publish his book and updated with the trash treatment he has faced, tell them in the book once again that he doesn’t give a shiiit about their titles and castles. Oh yes, get his money back from frogmore if they continue pestering him about that home.
Speaking of the book … any narrative The Firm wanted to spin about being the subject of a hatchet job by Harry or acting like they’ve been all olive branchy and can’t for the life of them understand why Harry is being so difficult, spilling beans? They’ve just tossed that out the window. I hope he gives an honest account of this most recent UK visit, including how lovely most of the public has been.
They are starting to remind me of cartoon villains- you know the ones that are smugly sawing through a tree branch they are standing on, without noticing that THEY are the ones on the end of the branch while they’re target is safely hanging out by the trunk? This is what their every move seems like.
Sadly it does work with some people, like my aunt who is a Fox News watcher and has all the anti-Meghan + Harry is stupid talking points down. My sister and I made it clear we don’t agree when she started up.
To me, this line says it all:
“It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going”
I think that points to what some of us speculated last week. Meghan was going to go with Harry, someone realized how bad it looked for Meghan to go and Kate to stay home, so Meghan was told to stay home. I don’t think this was about Charles hating Meghan or anything (maybe he does, I’m not saying that). this was about someone (maybe William, maybe Charles himself) realizing the optics of Meghan going while Kate, the FQC (that’s not as fun to say as FFQC I have to admit) stayed home. The Queen was already dead by that point so it wasn’t about not crowding a deathbed or whatever.
Regardless, I think this story came from KP (you can tell bc there is such an emphasis on how Kate is just so much better than Meghan), and I think Charles AGAIN realized no matter why Meghan was uninvited, this headline looked really bad and that’s why he ordered the joint walkabout.
“It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going”
More like he got a screaming phonecall from William, who had a screaming phonecall from Kate.
That painted a very vivid mental picture for me….
And Kate probably got a screaming call from Carole. Honestly, William should have just cut out the middle(ton) woman and married Carole directly. Everyone would have been happier.
What’s insane to me is that there’s a very easy explanation to Meghan showing up but not Kate. Just say they have different marriages and where Harry needed in-person support, William needed to know that things at home were on lock so he could focus on future king stuff. Opportunity for a quick Kate Is The Rock Of The Monarchy riff and you’re out. But of course the Firm can’t think more than two steps ahead so they make it an issue of fairness, which naturally leads people to speculate on why it wasn’t fair. Forcing sameness between the brothers just highlights that it’s unnatural and must be forced.
Another Anna- your idea isn’t even necessary. They had already said Kate was staying behind for the kids. That was a good excuse. The kids should hear about GanGan’s passing from a parent.
Meg’s kids are younger and in CA. Just say Meg could go because her children are far away, unlike Kate’s.
This sounds right to me. I agree that it makes sense when considering optics, that Meghan shouldn’t go if Kate isn’t. What’s abusive is the media spin on it as “Meghan doesn’t belong/isn’t family; Meghan was put in her place.” This woman is never not being smeared. And yeah, I agree that the sibling & wife walkabout was probably ordered from Charles to avoid bad headlines… however, once again KP does what it wants so now the “disinvite” narrative is out there. Ugh.
Agreed. I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the absolute end for Harry regarding these people. They never deserved him.
Digital Age, everyone sees you, Charles. Everyone sees him for who he is, a weak little man who doesn’t hesitate to give his youngest child more pain on an already painful day.
….because he is jealous of Harry’s popularity….like he was jealous of Diana’s. Harry has his mother’s gift with people and Charles can’t deal with it.
I am pretty sure Kate didn’t go by her own choice, It was her kids’ first day of school and it was more important to her. Then Charles used that as an excuse to stop Meghan from coming to Balmoral. Why would they do that you ask, because they hate her guts.
Nah. Kate has missed first days before. She could have missed that day, especially since William did not leave until after the kids were at school. She was benched.
Only I’m not sure if Charles ordered the walkabout. He may have but William is fully taking credit for it in the press. I’m thinking Charles is so busy with all this protocol stuff while William is running to the papers and trying to form a narrative, that he’s the peacemaker. Charles most likely called Harry to disinvite Meghan but it’s unlikely William wasn’t in full support of that. But he’s making sure Charles takes all the blame in this article.
I think Charles ordered William to do something to change the narrative – maybe not the walkabout, but “something.” And I can see it for exactly the reasons you say – Charles is super busy right now with all this protocol, he sees the headlines from the DM about Meghan and Balmoral, knows it comes from William, and calls him and says “fix this NOW.”
but now William is taking credit for the walkabout so now Charles still looks bad, but at this point he may not care bc at least the story is about the joint appearance.
Oh Lordy, I’m curious to see how this all shakes out between Charles and William. At some point, Charles has got to smack him down(metaphorically) bc William trifles with the press too much.
Jais, Becks1, completely agree with you Charles demanded H&M join W&K on the walkabout. W&K wouldn’t have wanted to go together and H&M wouldn’t have wanted to go without personal protection!
Meghan wasn’t considered a principal yesterday. After the walk, Harry went around and opened, then closed her car door. A lot of people saw that is an act of love and respect, and it was. It also showed — there was no security specific to Meghan. Anyone charged with protecting Meghan would have had her door.
H&M keep taking the high road, higher and higher
By the time these decisions were being made, Betty had already passed. These weren’t last gasp rushes to her bedside as reported. She was already gone.
Probably Kate didn’t want to trek to Balmoral anyway. If William suggested there wasn’t much point, would be a relief to avoid the schlep and anticipated political carnage.
Harry would have wanted Meghan with him. They are each other’s safety. Those people who share blood relations know it. They cut Harry off from his partner. They purposely made him travel and mourn alone. They released the details to the media to smear Meghan
I do think she had already passed (at the very least, I think she passed before it was announced that Meghan wasn’t going.) but I also still think that one of the reasons for Meghan not going was bc Kate wasn’t going. Maybe she was benched, maybe she didn’t want to, whatever. But I think its clear that Meghan was told to stay back because Kate was and the optics were really bad.
Becks1, Yes, hear that. Though, there’s no reason, knowing how terrible the optics were on top of the reality of being devastated mourners — there’s no reason Kate couldn’t have decided to go to Balmoral after all? Harry wouldn’t have been alone. The optics would have been gold.
Even so, making Harry return to London alone was filthy. They should have, could have rustled up someone as an escort
Spot on analysis, Becks! This is my belief as well. This is all about Kate being left out, not Meghan. As usual, Meghan is being used to provide cover for William & Kate.
1000%, Beck. It’s not a stretch to imagine Eugenie, Bea, Zara, and Peter were also told their spouses couldn’t go, just to protect Cannot and Willnot’s nonexistent marriage.
I think it was more about Kate not being there rather than hating Meghan (in this instance) because they are so obsessed with how everything looks. Meghan was allowed to do that greeting thing. Maybe that was the trade off – wife stays home and she can check out the gifts and flowers. Kate looked threatened at that viewing. But mate what a couple – screw you all we’re announcing that we’re both coming, lol!
Pointillist, KHate didn’t look threatened. She was angry. She completely ignored Meghan. Meghan looked almost traumatized. Since it doesn’t appear that she had any security, I’d have to say I understand that. Harry is always looking out for her, but man that took guts for her to go out into the open.
People will write what they want about this appearance of the two couples together, but the video doesn’t lie.
If this is true, it’s breathtakingly cruel. I can’t see any explanation for why Meghan didn’t go other than someone said she wasn’t allowed to be there. Whether it’s because Kate wasn’t there (I don’t buy “the kids’ first day of school” line) or because someone didn’t want her there, it’s not a good look.
None of these angles looks good for the royal family. They all make the king / William / whoever made this decision look petty and cruel. I keep hoping there’d be some explanation that makes sense!
Nope, you got it right.
The Queen sadly passed away at lunchtime, Charles was there not too sure about Anne but thats it . Megan was going then not going so something changed quickly as they where on their way to their flight . My guess is de same that Kate was not there as William couldnt deal with her drama hence not invited to a important family occasion again end off.
BBC said that courtiers or aides vetoed Megan from coming.as again l think. there would be more speculation about Wills marriage on a world wide scale.
Now we have Charles and Williams contradiction on who invited de Sussexs on walkabout, with Richard Kray William’s mouth piece saying yet again it wasn’t Charles but William!!! However who ever it was it was PR Gold and can you believe DM have Harry Statement about his Granny front on Centre today, with nice articles about de Sussexs on their Walkabout yesterday, even showing just de 3 of them and kinda put Katie out of their news clips, ouch!!!!
Yep, the new Head of the Church of England is doing an outstanding job representing the values of that institution.
Yes. The monarch as Head of C of E started so Henry VIII could marry Anne Boleyn without getting the OK from the Pope. So 600 years later, that role is still in place? Ridiculous. What a modern monarchy!
Episode 3 of the new PBS-Masterpiece Theater “The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” just aired Sunday & explains clearly why & how this happened.
Abby 💯! It is taking the attention off of the 96 year-old dead Queen and using it to attack a woman who is just trying to support her husband. This group is beyond awful. I hope Meghan and Harry never look back.
I don’t believe these narratives. I think the Queen was dead, which is why the reversal—Meghan would not have been there in time to say good-bye.
The alternative—that Kate was not welcome by William and thus he did not want Meghan there holds water too—like at the Diana statute unveiling. But if any of the above gossip from the tabloids IS true (note; Harry was NOT at Frogmore), then a plague on all their palaces.
The day he becomes king, he shows us exactly what kind of king he will be. And is anyone shocked at all?
I was almost buying into him being a sweet old man now and its William who is manipulating him into things. But No still the same a***hole that made Dianas life a misery. After the way he behaved at the signing, i think he knows and choses exactly what he is doing 100%.
This is an adult who has a designated person to paste his toothbrush. What else would we expect?
Yes I’ve been feeling that way too.. When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. He was petty, jealous and vindictive with Diana, of course he hasn’t changed. And now there’s no one to temper his actions.
Denying him a seat on RAF plane was just reprehensible. THAT should be amplified more.
Not even a tiny bit shocked. Horrified but not shocked.
NAh. There have been many of us here who have seen through who Charles was from the start. He is no benevolent and warm father figure. In fact, quite the opposite.
I hope after the Queen’s funeral, Harry and Meghan fly back to California for good and never look back.
Same. At least not in a royal capacity. I can imagine them wanting to go back for their personal charities, or to bring the children to show them their heritage….but to help out Chuck and/or William in any capacity? FOH.
Sean 💯 Meghan and Harry need to bounce and never pay this lot one ounce of attention.
Taking the most charitable view I possibly can, I’m prepared to believe that something along these lines happened:
– William left Kate out because of any and all reasons having to do with the state of their marriage.
– Harry and Meghan made the normal, human and ENTIRELY APPROPRIATE assumption that they would go together to a family gathering in a time of grief.
– William pitched a fit, realizing that it would further highlight the abnormal and inhuman choice he was making re. Kate
– Charles appeased him by doing the dirty work of delivering the message (possibly against his better judgement? Or possibly with his support – not sure yet how charitable I’m prepared to be on that front)
– the media happily twists it into opposite world, pretending that somehow the appropriate thing is to leave your partner alone in times of grief instead of being there to support them.
SMH – this f***ing family!
Please leave the babies safe at home. I’m sure you guys miss them terribly, but seriously, don’t let them anywhere near this clown show, get home safe ASAP, and don’t look back!
I think this breakdown of what happened is spot on.
@Bkine you nailed it.
When they say ” only for family” what they mean is ” only the white ones.”
Harry, dear,they keep showing who they are. Stop fighting. Admit it to yourself. Are they the kind of people you want to be associated with? let your grandmother´s passing be the last ocasion you allow yourself to be played. Let them take titles, not give you security- let them. You do not need them- THEY ( including the ROTA) needs YOU.
Not attending your father´s coronation will be a mark….people will look after it and say ” Oh well, they told Oprah the truth, did they not? ”
They play stupid games, let them ahve their stupid prizes.
I totally agree @moderatelywealthy. Harry has to realize that his family has never had his and Meghan’s best interests at heart, and that the Royal family and the British tabloid press will never stop smearing them, especially Meghan. I don’t think they should have gone on the walkabout with the Wails because it falls into the Royals game of of treating the Sussexes largely like cr*p but then extending some small crumb to them so that the Royal family can say: hey, aren’t we great that we didn’t totally exclude the Sussexes – all the while continuing to brief against them. The more interaction the Sussexes have with the Royals, the more ammunition they give them.
I think they went to the walkabout for two reasons, both good IMO. One, they made the people spreading rumours look dumb and two, they show they are there in good faith, to grief as members of the family. Anything else- the eagerness of the Cambridges to claim titles, Charles mood swings in front of the cameras- are the RF hubris, not the Sussexes.
Do they ever realize how stupid and petty they sound? It’s not like Balmoral is a small house where they have to shove everybody into limited space. If they had to have “just blood” for meetings about arrangements or whatever, there would be plenty of places for Meghan to not be in the way. The same with any of PH’s cousins who obviously weren’t included in even being invited to come. I guess, because they are “lesser” royals. This whole family dynamic is disgusting and unhealthy. And the courtiers were relieved? Because they wouldn’t get bullied when it would be one small woman against all of them? And Kate staying back isn’t a good excuse to use because her children were there in the UK and Meg’s weren’t.
I completely agree with you. It must be killing the British media to not be screeching about Meghan bringing Netflix cameras to the queen’s deathbed, but even they must realize that would be a step too far.
Something is up. The narratives keep changing.
First, Meg was banned from Balmoral but then Charles mentioned her and Harry in his speech in a friendly enough way.
Then, the Cambridges and Sussexes did the walkabout and it was said Charles arranged it. Then it was said William arranged it, at Charles’ request.
But yesterday, it was William arranged it and not at Charles’ request. And that it wasn’t really a thawing of relations, but a truce.
I think WillyPegs is battling for control of the storyline with Charles.
Chuck E Three’s reign is really a clownshow so far.
Yes, it was interesting how quickly Charles’ camp clapped back on Kensington palace’s version of the walkabout origin story. Charles did recently hire a former Daily Mail editor as his new press officer. This may make for some very interesting battles in the press!
Which is exactly what I was hoping we’d get to watch from down here in the cheap seats. They are tearing each other apart and she’s not even in her vault yet. Pass me some popcorn and carry on.
Good point boy that paints a stark picture. She literally hasn’t even made it back to London and they are battling it out already. Good Lord the Nastiness is gonna be epic
Yep – there is a power struggle happening between the new King and his heir. Both realize that they need the Sussex’s (each with different reasons) and Charles was the one that came out right at the beginning with that statement in his first speech.
Given kHate’s behaviour at the walk about William needs to be seen as the one initiating things with the Sussex’s esp as Harry said their relationship is space – plus he needs to counteract the narrative in the press that he is refusing to have anything to do with them which is the opposite of what we saw on Saturday. That makes me think that a lot of the press narrative about how William feels about the Sussex’s is being drive by kHate and her family. It suits them to have the brothers feuding.
kHate’s days as a member of the BRF are numbered – that much is becoming clear.
If King Chuckles the Clown and Prince The Other 2 Royals go after each other, it takes the pressure off Harry. So let it continue. H&M just need to get through the next 8 days of this prison sentence with minimal damage. They can lie low at FC, maybe sneak into town to check in with Hubb Kitchen and Well Child, reschedule their US appointments, and jet the fuck outta there as soon as the funeral ends.
This treatment is no doubt playing into the dynamic we saw on the Windsor Walk Saturday, Kate looking cold and hostile, Meghan looking insecure and nervous, and Harry sticking to his wife like the fierce protector he is. IF this is true, and it sounds like the Fail was briefed by KP so the basic facts are probably right, it’s so horrible the way they treated HARRY! He will never forgive this new proof of how Meghan will be treated by the Firm. After the funeral, I doubt the Sussexes will return to Britain any time soon.
So these articles came from the Sun and Daily Mail? Hm where’s my giant grain of salt..
I think it’s so important to remember this. Both the Sun and the Mail are absolute garbage and the people who write for them are garbage people who don’t see the subjects of their articles as human beings.
It’s possible that someone is feeding them inside information, but it is also equally possible that this is a story made up almost entirely out of whole cloth. The British tabloids are racist and misogynist, yes, but fundamentally they’re there to keep the game going, and they hate Harry’s guts because of the Oprah interview, and specifically because of this:
“I am acutely aware of how scared my family are of the UK tabloids… if you as a family member are willing to wine and dine and give access to these reporters, you will get better press… the institution survives based on that perception.”
That’s why they publish these stories; they’re never going to forgive him for saying the quiet bit out loud. There will be a *very* few think pieces in the next week about the damage wrought by colonialism that the Queen oversaw during her reign and the laws that she had changed to protect her family and its finances. But there will be umpteen pieces about things like this, with motives and emotions ascribed to decisions which the writers of these articles couldn’t possibly know about. Don’t take them seriously.
I agree. The Fail and the Sun wouldn’t know the truth if it landed on their doorsteps. Look at Fail writer Becky English claiming the Sussexes didn’t shake any hands after the walkabout when there was literally tons of film of them doing that very thing. Its madness, so I’ve gotten to the point where I just automatically assume the tabloids are lying. I do believe the Unroyals have been cruel to Meghan and Harry in a million other ways we don’t know about and the tabloids wouldn’t dare print, such as things like the skin color comment.
The establishment hates her and seems to pay media to tell regular people to hate her too.
Apart from trolls and a bunch of dumb hateful people, it’s not working.
People greeted her warmly when she came by and anyone with half a brain is realizing how crazy the hate industry for her is.
Th Queen died and the ensuing drama over Prince Harry and Meghan continued to be ugly. Harry and Meghan should not have accepted the last minute invitation to do a walkabout with tax funded royals like William and Kate. For their efforts they only get public humiliations at the hands of the royal rota, commentators like Angela Levin and the public trashing them on social media.
Unless and until King Charles is able to exert control over palace insiders and the royal rota , his words that he love Harry and Meghan are just performative . Action speaks louder than words.
But he can’t exert control over the Rota. That was the point Harry was making in the Oprah interview – he literally said that members of his family are terrified of the press.
I’m sure the Sussexes wanted to do the walkabout anyway, so no skin off their noses that they had to breathe the same air as Keen and Peen for a few minutes. And btw, who got most of the good press? It wasn’t the Other Two Royals, now was it?
My own feeling is that once they were informed the queen passed, it was decided she would not go (and they were likely “advised” as such, too). Especially given that it had by then turned into a “there and back” situation. Of course, as usual, the RF had to be a**holes about it with the vipers running to the press with MEGAN NOT WELCOME AND BANNED FROM BALMORAL! What a bunch of d-bags.
And H was DENIED a seat on the plane?!? WTF? The cruelty is astounding.
Yeah the whole “only for the queen’s blood family” argument falls apart with Sophie being there. Also Camilla but you can make the argument that the very soon to be or newly Queen Consort needed to be there.
I reckon H&M weren’t told the whole information. They were told she was not doing well but not she’s dying. Or maybe they weren’t told anything at all and got the information when the public got it. But then were told/found out she was dead *and* it was pointed out Kate wasn’t going, Harry went alone. Especially if they changed their plans after they found out the queen was dead (likely) and decided it was best anyway for Harry to deal with his family during an emotionally charged time – even if Charles put his foot down and said “No Meghan full stop”.
I might be in the minority, but I actually don’t think it was so wild for Charles to request that Meghan not go to the particular sensitive family event – I get along very well with my in laws, and yet I would even feel that I was probably overstepping to go to my in laws death bed with my husband, at least if it wasn’t clear if I was wanted there. I think Meghan And Harry should have cleared who should go there first with his dad instead of announcing it through their spokesperson and that would have saved a lot of the drama and embarrassment. But really the worst of all is whoever
on Charles or the palace side who leaked or authorized this account to be leaked – they come off looking the worst in all of this and look petty for trying to embarrass the Sussexes. I’m actually shocked that anyone would think this was a good idea to leak. I think most would assume that there wasn’t nefarious intent in Harry and Meghan announcing that she would go to Balmoral through their spokesperson. At most, it was just an innocent mistake. No need to try to embarrass them by leaking the whole account, and the palace comes off the worst for doing so.
I do not understand their announcement as ” an honest mistake” at all.
TQ had took pains to separate Harry and Meghan, the family members, as Harry and Meghan, former royals. They were invited to the Jubileum but not for the balcony. She wanted them there in the quality of her family and they went .
They inteded to go to Balmoral as family members, not working royals, and released the statement becase they are public figures. Unfortonetly, neither Chaz not Will wanted to lose a chance at ” putting them in their place”.
Also, the fact Kate did not go should not be lauded at all. She has been with this man for over 20 years, gave him 3 children. She is family and if she feels or was told to stay behind because they wanted only ” blood family” then the relationship is a shitty one. Not the other way around,
I’ve said above that it’s possible that the BRF didn’t communicate properly to H&M the realities of the queen’s health so just thought she was doing worse than normal, not that she was literally on her deathbed.
And once they found out she died, plans were changed.
I agree about the lack of proper communication. Lack of correct information is rampant among the courtiers, and probably done on purpose because Harry has rightfully called out their bullshit and they’re getting their petty flexes in while they still can. Plus, organizationally, they are a sh*tshow in the ultimate sh*tshow situation.
She is his wife. This is not the first time they have blocked her from attending things, like the private Diana memorial William barred her from going to in 2017. There’s always some excuse – “not married”, “close family only”, but the fact is – *she’s his wife* and he is grieving. This was the British royal matriarch. And we don’t know for a fact it wasn’t cleared beforehand and they’re lying about it having blindsided them in the public announcement. It wouldn’t be the first time they outright lied.
That’s where I’m at too. I understand Meghan not going to Balmoral. Queen was likely already dead, Harry was there for less than 24, it was likely all business, etc.but this story was SO unnecessary.
Take the Balmoral win, take the walk about win, take the KING and PoW win!! Charles needs to squash whoever is leaking stuff like this or get real comfy with never seeing his son or grandkids again.
Charles wife, Edward’s wife, were there. No need to snub Meghan if that is the case. These folks can’t even open a window without making assholes of themselves. Then they say you are “much loved”.
Sophie was very close with the queen, it was said she was almost like a daughter to her, so I think it’s a little bit different. Also, it is Anne, Edward, Charles, Andrew’s mother that was gravely ill and dying so I understand if they wanted to focus on the queen and each other and if it wouldn’t be appropriate for an in law in the family who is in current conflict with the family (even if it’s the royals fault that they’re in conflict) to come to Balmoral at a time that they need to be focusing on their mom and each other. I think it made sense to ask that she not attend that day – any other type of day or event, I think they should include her absolutely. But the leaking to the press over it was so inappropriate and I can’t imagine what the person was thinking that leaked that information. If they’re trying to embarrass the Sussexes, they are risking an outright war and the royals probably have more to lose in that scenario.
You don’t go to gape at the dying person. You go to support your partner. Food. Water. Hugs. Hand holding. Listening. Just your presence. That’s why you go. And that’s the comfort they denied Harry. Because they care more about how things look than actual people dealing with loss and trauma.
They are the worst.
agree 100% Moxy. And then to deny him a ride on the plane, and for others to know he was coming back and filming him on the tarmac. Poor Harry has the grossest nuclear family.
That’s the worst part of this squalid situation, how Harry was treated.
THIS. All of this, thank you, Moxylady.
It’s not like she was dying in a two bedroom apartment and Meg would sit awkwardly with everyone in a 20m2 living room. She could have been discreetly and conveniently separated from this awful bunch and be able to comfort Harry most of the time. My husband I the first and only person who can give me the support I need in heavy moments like that. This family is so cruel.
Thank you @Moxylady!
I agree that it is not surprising that Meghan was not welcome in Balmoral. Her comments during her podcast with Mindy turned out to be unfortunate timing. Harry could have done with her support definitely, but I don’t feel it is outlandish or horrible that the RF did not want her there. The queen barely knew Megan, and everyone was likely paranoid about her spilling the beans during a vulnerable time for all of them.
But whoever is leaking info to the Daily Fail should be relieved of their duties. The media is downright abusive to H & M and Charles should have put a stop to it earlier. It was really scarily unhinged. And for Megan to do the walkabout showed enormous courage. Her and Harry showed great character to face the same public that had so viciously excoriated her for a bunch of made up nonsense.
What comments during her podcast with Mindy?
Meghan has not spilled the beans really about anything. She could, and some of us want her to, but she hasn’t yet.
How do you know how well the Queen knew Meghan? They apparently video chatted quite a bit. She apparently thought enough of her to immediately have an event with her, something she didn’t do with Kate. And, TQ was deceased so why would it matter how well she knew her? What has Meghan EVER said about TQ besides that she was welcoming. You are buying into the RR trying to make it about a slap at the RF when it is mostly at the media.
Meghan’s comments re: the NDA that she hasn’t signed. I too wish she would spill the beans but I can see why this would make Chuck and Bill nervous. They are not used to people standing up to their bullying behaviour. Meghan must really set them on edge bc she knows how to stand up for herself and has a supportive, loving partner.
Also, the fact that Harry has a book coming out makes them paranoid as well. Monarchy is already on shaky ground and Harry could do real damage with some good truth bombs. So all in all, not surprising that they wouldn’t want Meghan there. I’m surprised that they wanted Harry there. The royal mob are only interested in protecting their wealth and power.
For clarity, the comment about the NDA was not on her podcast with mindy, which was a very good discussion about the archetype of the singleton. That was said in her interview with The Cut. And yes, the royal mob is closing ranks. Warm and loving people they are not.
But nowhere has it been said that they’d all crowd into the Queen’s bedroom and surround her while she gasped her last. She was already dead when the family arrived and they would have paid their respects in a quiet and discrete manner. Balmoral Castle is huge and for Harry, just having Meghan nearby would be comforting. William told Kate she couldn’t come and used the kids’ first day of school as an excuse to the press, but he really didn’t want her there because she would have shown up dressed to the nines with her personal photographer to hog the spotlight. That’s her MO. So in a childish tit-for-tat, Harry was told he couldn’t bring Meghan because it would make look Kate look bad (not a difficult thing to do). All of this revolves around keeping William and Kate’s dead-in-the-water marriage as quiet as possible, but Kate ruined it with her very obvious shitty behaviour at the walkabout.
Exactly @Jaded. Spot on.
WHAT! 😡
I have no words for this! I’m shocked! If this is true, and I really, really hope not, then Harry and Megan should never put foot on British soil again, once the funeral is over! So insensitive! No wonder Meghan looked broken when she got out of the car!
I can see why Harry hasn’t made a statement about ”King Prince C”
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it drops to a depth I didn’t know existed!
Today I heard a radio host say she understands both sides, like really?? when was it okay to jump on a hate brigade without knowing why. Stupid people run this world.
Meghan and Harry pay your respect and get the hell away before it looks like masochism.
“Meghan and Harry pay your respect and get the hell away before it looks like masochism.” LOL, I totally co-sign this!
I think Meghan was told to stay behind so that Kate could save face.
I think the walkabout was staged because someone in the BRF knew how terrible this story made them look.
And Kate made sure to torpedo the walkabout with her shitty attitude and body language anyway so it was a no-win situation for the BRF.
This was handled so badly including CH leaking it to the press that the Palace ended up scrambling to get Harry and Meghan to show up outside Windsor Castle. Even in mourning the Windsor cannot act decent.
💯
Charles is a wicked, ugly selfish person. He only cares for his needs and desires and he can roast. I hope he gets what is coming to him, let him keep baring his teeth to all around him like a rabid dog. I hope that after all this commotion with this funeral is done that H and Megs don’t return to that island for an extended period of time. They need to take care of themselves and their babies. Horrible, horrible man.
If they are going to go out of their way to cut Harry and Meghan out of most of the proceedings, will they continue to stick around until the funeral? If I were them, I would have flown back to the US yesterday and only come back for the funeral. Not only must they deal with these daily indignities, they must be missing their babies terribly.
My thoughts exactly @Snuffles.
I wouldn’t put it past anyone in that family to do somthing like tamper with their food, etc.
In case you were wondering if Chuck was ever going to grow a back bone as king, he’s not. He’s always going to kowtow to William when it comes to Harry.
Camelface, Tim and Sophie was there for their spouses so lie to me again about it only being blood there.
It’s not Harry’s fault that William is in a co-parenting situation.
I think they drew the line between spouses of QE’s children and grandchildren’s spouses. I didn’t see Mike or the Yorkie husbands around at the walkabout.
Yes, but is it remotely a stretch to believe these people also told the other grandchildren their spouses couldn’t come, to protect the Wails’ “marriage”, and the media is only reporting on the Meghan part of it, exactly the same way they always manage to make every single thing about how horrible Meghan is? Really? Honestly, this is who these people have always been, with regards to Meghan.
This is pure projection by the Middleton clan. Kate would have been told by Willy that she was not welcome and they turned it around on Meghan and briefed the DF.
Harry wanted his wife there because they are a package deal for lack of a better choice of words. Meghan should have been allowed to come because Harry is Elizabeth’s blood family, and he wanted his wife there. Who cares what the rest of the racist,classist clan/klan wanted.
Like Meghan said a couple weeks ago, salt and pepper.
These are toxic people who are telling on themselves everyday, look how the king behaved towards staff while the world watched, and the PR stunt William pulled by looking at flowers with the sussexes. After the funeral Harry should abandon the sinking ship and make private arrangements whenever he is in the UK ,and take the diplomatic gloves off and play as devious as they are.
The Firm knew the optics were bad with Harry looking miserable and Meghan being blocked led for Chas to publicly state Meghan and Harry are “loved”.
Maybe if Harry and Meghan choose not to go back for his coronation, maybe Harry could say although Chucky is much loved, it didn’t seem appropriate to come because it’s for close family members.
or in corporate speak, Best of luck in your future endeavors Chuck.
I would LOVE it if they did this.
I love this. I love the petty of it. This is the way.
@overit:
That would be a perfect reply.
Over It that is the perfect response. Nope! We aren’t close family… thank God
@Over it that would be perfection! I hope this is exactly the statement they put out.
“Whatever love means.”
We see you, Chuckles the Turd.
We see you, Willileaks the Incandescent.
We see you, Kkkhate the Brittle.
(And we see you, BRF stooges and palace interns)
A little lesson on “what love means”: in a healthy partnership, it means being there for one another in the dark, sad, scary, sh*tty times, not just the happy, shiny ones. It means holding one another up, having one another’s back, and sowing unity instead of division.
It is screamingly obvious which people in that family understand this and which ones don’t. And never have nor Will. Every time we Chuck the latest news we see another sCathing example.
@BKLNE – the way you’ve put this is perfect. It’s telling – and incredibly sad – the not one member of that family understands “what love means”. And they fear it when they see it.
For all of the media’s whining about protocol and respect for the Queen, they’re really making her death all about Meghan. They’re doing it themselves and then will turn around and say she’s a hungry for the “spotlight” they choose to give her.
The gaslighting is insane.
I wonder if these piss poor excuses for human beings realize that all this does is make Meghan look like a caring, devoted compassionate wife and makes William seems colder to his than he already is . Plus making care look like she couldn’t be ass about the queen. And most importantly, it’s makes Chucky and the rest of the institution look like cold heartless, racist, vile pieces of utter and complete shits. Which they absolutely are.
@Emily your gaslighting comment, @Over it, this unrelenting smear campaign (going on years!) has to be a large part of Harry looking again at his mother’s life and death with new, adult, parental, experienced eyes?
Only Charles and Anne were with the Queen when she passed.
Which makes the Daily Mail’s headline about Harry “TOO LATE TO SAY GOODBYE” with the paparazzi shot of him arriving particularly horrible.
If tabs had any decency they would refrain from vicious coverage of TQ’s grandson and wife especially now. Their nasty and deplorable coverage only shows themselves up as cowardly bullies who are beneath contempt and proves they are never going to let up on them. It is the tabs and certain members of RF who are hysterical with anticipation over exactly what Harry is going to reveal in his book, due to guilty consciences! W threw his own brother and SIL to press jackals to cover for his own messiness. Tab narrative is covering dirty hands of them and W because both parties want to avoid accountability over bulling Meg and Harry. I no longer buy a newspaper because of this crapfest. Meg and Harry live well and prosper in the US and visit here on your own terms because you do not have to provide access to the Daily Heil etc.
Waity certainly made a point of distancing herself when she wasn’t busy staring daggers at Meghan during the walkabout. I wouldn’t want the top CEO of mcbutton land around either so I’ll give one to Cain. But it’s clear waity was told no so Meghan was asked to stay back too.
@My opinion you are so right. And “top CEO of mcbutton land” is an amazing nickname!
Ah the BRF – they just do t get it. Great NYT opinion piece yesterday by Hari Kunzru . It sums up my thoughts as well (as my grandparents family fought the British colonizers too). The British empire and its colonization hurt so many.
“ The queen bridged the colonial and post-colonial eras. But for those of us who have a complicated relationship to Britain’s imperial past, the continuity represented by Elizabeth was not an unmitigated good….. Like many other people around the world whose families fought the British Empire, I reject its mythology of benevolence and enlightenment, and find the royal demand for deference repugnant.””
At least some people are speaking the truth. It annoys me that she is lauded for her “selfless” duty to those she “served”. Selfless is living at the level of or sometimes even lower than those you serve. It’s not being kept up by them in a grander style any of them can ever realize.
Mother Theresa led a life of service, the queen on the other hand did what she had to do to justify the millions she received and the luxury she lived in.
I could not agree with you more if I tried, Athena!
Word.
I think it would be similar if you went on social media and shared with everyone that you have banned your stepmother from your grandmother’s death bed. They are using the death of their beloved Queen to stir up more hate for Meghan. The tabloids are full of leaked fictional stories how Meghan is put in her place by members of royal family. They are showing people how their disrespect and hate of Meghan is okay and royal approved.
William didn’t want Kate at Balmoral which meant Meghan couldn’t go as it would have people asking why Kate was not there. I really doubt that in the first few hours after his mother’s death Charles would be on the phone telling Harry that Meghan couldn’t come, he had other, bigger, things going on. But I’m looking at Kate Middleton for where this story started. Also looking straight at her for the quick title changes on the KP social media too. It’s not a flunky who decides to change these things by themselves it’s the boss… or the boss’s wife? I do think Kate’s jealousy was also getting the best of her at the walkabout which is the reason for the frostiness towards Meghan. It’s my opinion that Kate thought she was going to be the star of that show… not so fast missy…
RE: the name change…yeah, that does have Kate’s fingerprints on it. She is all about her titles, so ofc she would jump the gun. William was en route to Balmoral. I doubt his thoughts were specifically on changing their titles on Twitter, but Kate? With all that time to sit and stew. Yeah, I could see her saying I’ll show you who I am now.
OK, I am sorry, I know I am probably exaggerating and H&M know what they’re doing, but all my alarm bells are ringing for their safety. Isn’t anyone else worried that in the many days until the funeral, and until when they can get home, there is so much room for another “car accident”? Especially with The Cut interview and Meghan saying there is no legal paper stopping her from speaking about everything. After everything we know and don’t know about this family and the British media, I have chills.
I think we (collectively) need to relax and breathe. I’ve been seeing a ton of alarmist posts and tweets projecting doom and danger targeting the Sussexes. While this is clearly a stressful and difficult time for both Harry and Meghan, they are not in imminent danger of being harmed. First, we know they would not be out and about if they didn’t have the appropriate security while they are here in the UK, and also if anything were to happen — the eyes of the world are literally on them. It would cause a massive international uproar (akin to Diana levels) if any hint of an attempt of harm were made and Chuck et al know that. Lastly, speaking this kind of negativity into existence isn’t helpful, IMO.
My theory is that it was never intended for any grandchildren to be there. Harry made his plans as a private citizen, Charles called him off but knew it would look horrible if he denied him. The compromise was Harry only could go. William was there as next in line. No other grandchildren went. The only spouses were those of the Queen’s children.
Was the Duchess Sarah with the corrupt deviant at Balmoral?
No, or at least not reported.
I love how the media is making a big song and dance over Harry missing out on seeing his Grandma’s final moments.. well so did William, dumbasses.
That’s narcissism to its core. Won’t let anybody me rip. And allow harry space to grieve privately. I can’t stand these people. Everything is used as a weapon especially those you love.
I just cannot tell how much of the over the top tabloid reporting is actual palace leaks or what is just pulled out of thin air for clickbait. This might be one of those times where they just come up with a plausible reason for the change in plans and run with it as fact.
So the future Queen Consort is not considered a member of her husband’s family? That’s more of an insult than excluding Meghan who doesn’t want any part of this mess.
I doubt that the Windsors consider any of the married-ins as family. They are all about the Blood – and the spouses are not blood, they are just there to facilitate the continued existence of the bloodline. This kind of thinking has gone on for generations.
Charles showed the world who he really is with that ink pot and pen “incident” at the accession. He is a mean asshole. That said, I noticed that none of the grandchildren’s significant others were at Balmoral over the weekend either. They might have determined it will only be the Queen’s children and their spouses and the grandchildren without spouses and the media made it all about Meghan was told not to come when in actuality all the grandchildren’s spouses were told not to come as well. Also, Charles is still an asshole.
I totally agree with you. Charles is a jerk and while Meghan has been subjected to things in the past that seemed to only apply to her, none of the grandchildren’s spouses were at Balmoral. This seems to have come about because William didn’t want Kate there, so no one else was invited either.
Totally agree with Deanne. This is about Kate not being welcome – so none of the grand-in-laws were. However, this should have been communicated to H&M earlier so they didn’t have to walk back their statement and indicates how poor the comms are from the RF.
To talk about Tim and Sophie is false-equivalence – they are married to The Queen’s children being a daughter in law or son in law of 25 years is very different to being married to a grandchild.
I don’t Kate was “not welcome” as such. I think she and Baldy live completely apart, and totally separate lives from each other, which makes the question of her accompanying Baldy up to Balmoral entirely irrelevant. They were probably not even in the same physical location together when the news first broke to family members that the Queen was on her last legs/had passed already. And even if they were, I think that the sort of emotional intimacy that two people would share in a marriage, where these sorts of tragedies are borne together, just doesn’t exist for these two anymore.
I think the reason why Harry was told he couldn’t bring Meghan because Kate wasn’t coming with William is because they wanted to avoid the inevitable questions that Meghan coming with Harry would arouse. People would ask why Kate wasn’t with William, especially since she is the wife of the next in line, the Princess of Wales.
The excuses about her staying behind for the children and what not doesn’t cut it, in the same way the children excuse didn’t explain much about her move to Adelaide Cottage. But this is what they have chosen as their standby to explain their separation. Kate isn’t with William because she’s staying with the children. She’s moving to Adelaide Cottage for the children. She is staying with her mother in Berkshire bc the kids want to see their grandma, and so on, and so forth.
So I do think there’s some truth to the fact that Meghan was asked to stay behind bc Kate wouldn’t be coming with William, but it has nothing to do with rank, or status, or spouses of grandchildren not being invited. You don’t need an invitation (I would hope) to accompany your own damn spouse to provide emotional support for them during a hectic and difficult tragedy. We know from Meghan’s interview in The Cut that these two like to be together as much as they can. Their body language during the walkabout confirmed as much as well.
The fact that Harry wanted Meghan with him during this time, and even the fact that Edward and Sophie went together, speaks a lot about those particular marriages and the sort of bond the people in them share, which William and Kate clearly no longer do. And it was to avoid having that fact highlighted that Meghan was probably asked to stay behind.
My mother-in-law once asked me to step out of a photo with my husband, infant daughter, father-in-law and grandmother-in-law because I wasn’t a blood relation. I understood they wanted a photo with the generations, but it still really hurt me to be excluded from a photo with my family, and 19 years later, it is still the lasting memory I have of that visit. If I’m that hurt by a photo, I can imagine how hurt Meghan has been by actions like these.
YOUR INFANT DAUGHTER??? Dannnng. I would only have done that if they had plenty of them with me in as well. Jesus people are mean.
Aw, thank you! I was just so shocked. But it definitely sent a strong message about who was “family” and who wasn’t.
Pretty galling that your mother-in-law did that to you @salmonpuff. I assume that she was not in the photo either (or it would not have been a generational photo). Why couldn’t two photos have just been taken?
What is this with parents in-law going out of their way to show that their daughter-in-law, a new mother, is not welcome? Bad enough that your parents in -law did that to you, but Charles, with PR staff at the ready, has no excuse!
Apologies if someone else has already said this but perhaps Kate stayed back to be the one to tell the Cambridge kids about their great grandmother. It might not mean much to Louis at his age but George and Charlotte will remember her.
But they absolutely made Meghan stay home because Kate wasn’t there. What petty people. At least Meghan was spared the contact with them.
When checking the coverage on the DF, I noticed a headline where Kate was telling mourners that Louis said, ‘at least granny is with great grampa now.’
That cracked me all the way up. Is she doing damage control for Louis after the Jubbly? Her normal M.O. would be to say something completely bizarre like, “George loves walkabouts for dead relatives, but he has school!”
BS on this coming from the mouth of little Louis. At least Kate strung together 8 words to form a sentence,I’ll give her that.
This is such BS. The Palace could have spun this story to make everyone look great. IMO, is exactly what the Queen would want.
The Palace could have spun the story that K&W knew that the Queen had already passed so they decided that Kate should stay with the children as to not upset them on their first day of school and finding out their beloved Great Grandmother died.
We know Harry has been very vocal about his mental health. This is to much on him. I am sure he is thinking I lost my Mother the last week of August to have her funeral in September. Now, I lost my Grandmother and a funeral in September. He has to return to the Estate where he found out about the death of his Mother and now his Grandmother. This is PTSD triggering. The Palace could have spun a statement that Megan accompanied Harry for these reasons and to be his mental health support.
My heart goes out to Harry & Megan they will have to stay in England until after the funeral. The anxiety and trauma from this abuse and smear campaign will never heal.
Did the spouses of the other married grandchildren go?
A daughter in law or son in law is closer in relationship than a granddaughter-in-law or grandson-in-law.
The other spouses of grandchildren weren’t in the photos. To talk about Tim and Sophie is false-equivalence – they are married to The Queen’s children being a daughter in law or son in law of 25 years is very different to being married to a grandchild.
However the media choose to be unfair and focus on Meghan with their faux-outrage. If it had been communicated properly to H&M what the plan was there wouldn’t have been the initial statement that had to be walked back
We didn’t hear of other grandkids rushing to Balmoral on Thursday as she was dying/dead. They may have been there (with or without spouses), and most of the cousins went eventually, but Will and Harry were the only ones the press reported on last week.
Good luck to Charles, W&K. The goodwill of the country will only last until the mourning period is over and people are keeping quiet out of respect for the late QEII. After that, the press will be all over them. These three are completely useless and out of touch. There is a massive recession about to hit the UK and they are not loved by the Brits esp. when W&K are running 4 homes at the same time. Charles is an idiot for pushing out H&M, there is zero charisma to W&K and no one cares about them. The only ‘supporters’ are the racists trying to take down M. In reality, these ‘supporters’ will disappear when the s**t hits the fan.
I think she died in her sleep — I believe the ‘under supervision’ health BS was just to buy time and gather the principals at Balmoral before an official announcement was made. Further, I believe it was a gathering of TQ’s children and none of the Grandchildren were summoned with exception to Bill because the whole Heir and Heir thing.
I think the announcement that they were heading towards Balmoral was a surprise to the powers that be – H&M are in the country on their own endeavors and were likely not in the loop in the beginning — and I believe they told him to come alone.
I think she may have had a massive stroke and they knew she would be gone in hours. It is said that the prime minister was told she died at 4:30 pm. I wish they would be more transparent on the cause of death. It will all comes out later anyway.
My feelings as well, @athena. From the beginning I believed that whoever went in to see to her morning needs found her unresponsive or poorly responsive and that started the whole notifying the family for a death watch scenario.
How would Harry know to come unless he was communicating with staff or family? And wouldn’t they have told him then to just come alone? (Which is stupid, but ok.) This was done to save face for Will and Keen and tamp down speculation about their marriage since Keen wasn’t allowed to come. You could see it on her face at the walkabout, she was mad about something.
I really feel for Harry and Meghan. Their obvious grief was immediately exploited and used against them. When I saw them on the walk about with Will and Kate, it made me angry because I knew it was a set up. They gave them a crumb, so they could continue to abuse them. The walk about tricked them into hoping they might be treated with decency and respect at this horrible time. They agreed because they’re decent people and I’m sure would love to make peace, but this family is incapable of it. I’m not going to lie, my jaw dropped when I read the headline. There is a coordinated smear campaign between Charles, Andrew, Will and the press and they are doubling down on their abuse of Harry and Meghan them at the most insensitive time. I really want Charles to get his comeuppance. This is unacceptable. They are abusing Harry and Meghan. It’s the classic — “I need you to be here for me but don’t forget you are garbage.” It’s so painful to watch.
I am glad M was not there at Balmoral. Given the extent the RF and press tried / are trying to destroy her, I wouldn’t be surprised if they blamed the death on M. They could have made some lies about how M prevented QE from getting the medical help she needed, or made up some insane lies about M pushed her down a flight of stairs etc. These pp are deranged and would pin absolutely everything and anything on her.
I think the reason Meghan was initially traveling to Scotland with Harry had to do with security. They are in the U.K. with their own security which is limited and have done all their activities together in order to stay within that security bubble. They probable didn’t want to split the security team. Leaving Meghan behind meant leaving her less secure which is probably why he left first thing in the morning to return to Windsor.
As we have said so many time, how does CH, BP, KP think releasing this type of dribble at a time like this make them look good. There was even a story on how Harry and William did not meet in Scotland. That William went to stay at Charles’ place and Harry had dinner with the rest of the family. Who else would be releasing the info of who ate with who if not William.
Sadly I agree. Harry wanted to make sure his wife had proper security as well as probably have Meghan close to him. William didn’t want Kate there and he probably pitched the Meghan can’t come for this reason and Charles agreed to it. Kate was still passed when they went to view the flowers and notes outside BP and it showed. Charles accelerated the POW announcement to placate Kate and Will.
The haters will believe anything.
Charles continues along this path and he’ll accelerate the damage to this outdated Monarchy. Smdh
Athena and JRenee, you know what I find interesting? That everyone is going after Chuck and not wanting Fails head on a pike. We know, because Harry told us, that his relationship with his brother is “space”. Yet, he and Meghan walked with Fails & Wails? This is not any kind of softening on either side, especially the Sussexes. I think this was just cruel. The Sussexes performed admirably, and I have a feeling that Chuck had better be careful about what else he “tells” them to do. I believe Chuck told Fails to invite the Sussexes on that walkabout to do damage control. That’s what happened, but I’ll bet Chuck had already talked to Harry about it. Harry will do whatever he needs to do to honor his grandmother. Meghan will always support her husband.
Chuck and Fails & Wails are going to be seriously disappointed if they expect the Sussexes to snap too and attend something in the UK because the Firm needs their star power if they keep the smear campaign going and treat Meghan as they have. Harry won’t play that game.
That’s such a good point. Considering all the bullshit denying of security, of course Harry and Meghan wanted to travel together.
In all of the sh-t that happened immediately after the Queen’s death, this is what Charles and his staff were choosing to prioritize? It’s not surprising that someone on his staff was monitoring the news cycle, but the fact that they pulled out all the freaking stops? For THIS? To bar his younger son from bringing his wife along with him on a tragedy like this one? REALLY!?!?!?!
It’s doubtful for me whether it was Charles himself who made the call on this. Not because I want to let Charles off the hook here, but rather because I imagine he was much more busy with actual sh-t, like the fact that he is now a constitutional monarch, and the official freaking head of state for the UK. This was some petty bullsh-t no doubt pulled by a freaking dumb-ss staffer that Charles has in his employ for exactly this sort of thing. Charles was probably informed about it, and he gave his permission, but this stinks to high heaven of yet another case where the racist, disgusting men in grey are taking yet another opportunity to be AHs to Meghan. Disgraceful. Just disgraceful.
These people just cannot help themselves being petty. They are too busy to cut off their noses to spite their faces.
I do believe this came from PW. His KP website advertised he and his wife’s newly acquired Duke of Cornwall title before Prince Charles gave it up. Harry shared neither the plane trip to Balmoral with PW, Paedrew, and the Wessexes, nor dinner with KC and PW on the night of QE’s death. The RR has gone crazy spinning positive stories for W&K and negative ones for H&M, but Twiiter, for example, has not. I think William realized he needed a positive storyline, which he publicly wants credit for (how, ahem, classy). That’s probably why he was able to interact much better with H&M than Kate was.
Sorry, wrong article. I am not feeling well today. I meant to respond to W taking credit for the walkabout
None of the grandchildren’s spouses showed up in Scotland and you can’t really compare the relationship she had with to Sophie to whatever she had with Meghan.
It is a bad look to turn her down but Meghan being the only spouse showing up at her grandmother-in-law death bed would been weird optics too.
Anne´s husband and Chaz´s wife were there too.
It is not like Meghan demanded a private audience to say goodbye. Only the two eldest managed to see their mother before she died.
You do to support your spouse.It is not like we are following strict pandemic rules or balmoral did not have space. This is a family who had two separate dinners in a situation most families try to be together as much as they can.
I personally do not think it is a big deal, but I cannot see why some people are trying to normalize such behaviour. Perhaps is because the bigger story should be why KKKate did not go. As usual, Meghan came in to make the other look good .
As for the grandchildren, again look at Beatrice and Eugenie. Their husbands being there would make a difference to them. Their father was grieving himself and had to stop to comfort them. The spouse is there as a support. It is needed. That William does not need Kkkate for support should not impact the other granchildren who obviously need theirs.
Its not about the queens relationship with the inlaws, she was dead. Its about supporting your spouse who is grieving. I see all the KP staff rushed over to make this same lame talking point.
Clearly there was some clustereff going on behind the scenes but Eugenie, Beatrice, and Zara’s husbands weren’t present either at Balmoral and were not seen when the rest of the family briefly inspected some cards and flowers there. I know Peter has a girlfriend but I doubt she’ll be allowed anywhere since she isn’t a spouse (I wonder if Autumn Kelly will be at the funeral?). Only the Queen’s children were allowed to bring their spouses, hence the presence of Sophie, Camilla, and Timothy Laurence. Andrew being divorced from Fergie would not entitle her to be there obviously. And someone didn’t communicate that to Harry that only the Queen’s children could bring their spouses, hence the miscommunication about Meghan accompanying him. He naturally assumed she could come but someone neglected to tell him.
Do I think all the grandchildren were not allowed to bring their spouses because William did not want Kate near Balmoral? Yes, I think I do. Eugenie, Beatrice, and Zara were seen looking teary eyed at the flowers and cards at Balmoral and they probably desperately wished their husbands were present for comfort and support.
William does nor need or turn to Kkkate for emotional support. He only needs her for a Photo OP. Pity his cousins and brothers do need their spouses…but is all about the heir, so let them eat cake.
Oh that’s interesting, I actually assumed the opposite in terms of spouses of grandchildren not being seen the next few days – I thought it more likely that they disallowed them after the fact after asking Meghan not to come so as not to look like the ban was specifically for Meghan and Meghan only.
It’s possible but somehow I doubt it was solely about Meghan. It only became about Meghan because the Sussexes’ spokesperson announced Meghan and Harry were both coming to Balmoral. I love the Sussexes but that was a mistake on their part to issue that statement without checking first. Someone neglected to tell Harry it was direct family only for grandchildren. We can debate if the omission was intentional or not (knowing the BRF anything is possible), maybe they assumed he would understand not to bring Meghan and Harry assumed he could bring Meghan. But I think this is more about William not wanting Kate around because of her hijacking Philip’s funeral with her “peacemaker” storyline.
Once again, this mess pivots on Kate’s self-obsessed, tactless behaviour. Every damn time she’s given an opportunity to redeem herself she f*cks it up because she is pathologically self-absorbed and jealous. She’s lazy, uninterested in learning anything other than faking a posh accent, and stupid — a bad combination as is exemplified by her behaviour at Philip’s funeral, the walkabout and undoubtedly at the Queen’s funeral. She shows up with her favourite photographer in tow and swans around like she’s at a photo shoot. I’m surprised she was dressed so austerely for the visit with the crowds — I’m sure William warned her NOT to show up in some eye-catching outfit and unsuitable jewelry. Hence her ill-mannered disregard of her husband and the Sussexes. She could barely contain her rage.
I watched the video several times and each time I was more outraged at her deliberate rudeness.
WOW… It’s ok for Queen Concubine Camila to attend yet Megan cannot, SMH!
I hope Meghan has rescheduled Jimmy Fallon and she can spill any tea she wishes. Why are the rf so stupid and short sighted?
With this family, the cruelty is not a byproduct, it’s the whole point. Like many above have said, there are many reasons why only certain non- blood relatives would or would not be welcome at the Queen’s deathbed.
But why would it be necessary to a. “ban” Meghan from even accompanying her husband on what must have been an incredibly sad pilgrimage to Balmoral? Wasn’t that where he was when he heard the news about his mother’s accident? And to have to arrive alone…I wonder if the rest of the family realizes how cold that looks. Probably not, as we they are chronically unable to read the room in any way ( as evidenced by the rush to hand over the Wales titles and update Twitter).
b. Who felt the need to put this ban in print? Someone wants it known that as the queen was in her final hours, one of the biggest priorities for her family seems to have been making sure Meghan knew her place, and ensuring it was done in the most public and hurtful way possible. It’s a punishment of her and Harry for leaving, but also for releasing their own announcement rather than allowing the RF to speak for them. That must be painful, if not exactly surprising for H and M.
It does put the royal family in an uncomfortable spotlight, and one I think they are ill-equipped to handle, as out of touch as they are. It’s a terrible look, right out there for the whole world to see. Can you imagine if British journalists felt emboldened to talk about any member of the royal family the way they talk about Meghan? I don’t recall any reporters adding in casual comments that maybe Kate is “unwelcome”.
This family and their staff and msm minions are so disgusting.
I didn’t realize that balmoral was so small as to not accommodate spouses waiting in another room at a minimum if people didn’t think it was appropriate to say goodbye to the queen at her bedside.
My grandmother (who was the queens age) had four children, 13 adult age grandchildren all with partners of their own. At the hospital when she was dying ALL blood relatives and married in converged in the hospital. There were moments when we asked that only the children and their spouses be in the room with her and at times only the grandchildren and their spouses (in turns of too many were there at a time) . There were also times when we asked that only the blood relatives be in the room. We also respected each other enough to allow everyone to have their own one on one private moment with her. All of that was understood and accepted by all. I’m sure we are not unique either.
If this can be accommodated in a small USA suburban hospital then I’m quite sure it could have been done at a castle so as if it wasn’t clear enough my own experience underscores that cruelty does seem to be the point.
What kind of people are incredulous at the thought of a granddaughter in law coming to support her husband and pay her respects. Karmas a bitch people and I hope I get to see it kick KC and the feckless Wails’ ass!
Also, another reminder that no matter how rich, famous, or royal you are you can still lack manners and class.
The way Charlie acted over a pen being in his way to sign a piece of paper. Shows what a prat he is going to be over everything that displeases him. I can only imagine the hate he is going to direct at Meghan. In the coming years.
I hope Meghan and Harry hop on a plane as fast as possible out of England when they can. This is nothing but a toxic family. That brings no one joy. GET OUT!!!
Me theory: the writing was on the wall after the disastrous Caribbean tours, that the rest of the world doesn’t like the British royals. I think Charles is throwing in the towel on everyone outside of white Britain (where they still have tremendous support). Why waste time trying to “win over” people who see the monarchy for the outdated, racist/sexist, grifting institution that it is? Better to throw 100% of effort to impress the people with whom they have a shot at brainwashing into thinking having a royal family is a great idea. Harry is “in” with the Americans now, who are no longer on Charles’ radar. So Harry will be cut off. Again, just my own theory.
Makes sense. I also see how the repairations ask from the Caribbean islands are scaring some anti-monarchy Brits into actually siding with the monarchy. I think antimonarchy brits are confused and worried if Charles doesnt pay up with his own *cough* money taxpayers are going to foot the bill. It’s interesting how this will play out.
This family is such a bunch of insecure weirdos who are terrible at public relations.
All this talk about only “blood family” being welcome at Balmoral just serves to remind people of the racist attitudes of the royal family about a biracial woman marrying in.
Like a normal person, Harry wanted Meghan with him because he and his wife are walking through life as partners. It’s a shame W&H’s sorry marriage made this difficult. The royals should just shut up about this, because the more they try to explain it, the worse they look.
I meant W&K’s sorry marriage …
Haven’t finished reading all the comments so forgive me if someone mentioned this above.
There was no mention in the press of no grandchildren/their spouses. The first drop came with Kate not being there.
I can see a scenario where Kate and the Middletone’s were the ones who started all this drama. If she was told by William don’t come (nicely or meanly) then Khate – who thinks she’s something special – would totally try to cover her own ass in the press by quickly saying she wasn’t able to go. The ‘ I wasn’t fired I quit’ stuff. I think she has played this before. She probably figured Meghan wouldn’t go up.
THEN when she found out Meghan was gonna go she threw a fit, engaged her palace lackeys to spit venom and William and Charles team then had to go to work to prevent further fits and placate her.
Why would Harry and Meghan plan to go up if it was intended for there to be no spouses? It makes no sense to me. Even if that was in place the new Princess of Pain in Our Asses would think her title and role (present and future) would make her an exemption- again making her want to cover her ass.
And I don’t think William or Charles are good people but we have all the evidence that Khate is the worst and can’t even hide it.
I know this is a fantasy, but I wish Oprah, Serena or Tyler Perry can fly over now to be with Meghan during the horrendous nastiness she is being forced to endure by Harry’s relatives. I know Harry is there, but she could use the extra support in facing monsters.
This all broils down to 3 things:
1. Kate-less Balmoral needed PR cover so that’s why Meghan’s arrival was halted.
2. Kate and Will have a highly dysfunctional « union » as the word marriage doesn’t fully apply.
3. KC3 is an unmitigated racist mysogenist who accepted suitcases of $$$ from shady sources. His word is law unless you’re Harry. Pushing Harry to comply to his whims will blow up in KC3’s face. Leaks will happen.