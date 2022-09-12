Prince William & Harry ‘negotiated’ their Windsor appearance for ’45 minutes’

It was genuinely surprising to see the new Prince and Princess of Wales in Windsor on Saturday with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince William and Prince Harry saw each other in Balmoral, when Harry arrived after Queen Elizabeth II had passed away. I would assume both King Charles III and William were lording their new status over Harry, as they did before the Queen’s passing when they apparently ordered Harry to leave Meghan in Windsor. So what went into the new conciliatory vibe on Saturday? There were apparently negotiations behind-the-scenes and William is still taking credit for inviting Harry and Meghan on the Windsor walkabout.
Although the brothers put on a show of unity at Windsor, it is understood that the camps required extended negotiations behind the scenes beforehand, delaying their arrival for the walkabout by 45 minutes.
A spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales said: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales. The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Palace officials also refused to say whether Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, would be styled as prince and princess with HRH titles, as protocol would usually allow for the grandchildren of the sovereign.
[From The Times]
Omid Scobie also said that William’s invitation was “made at the 11th hour,” meaning – I think – that William called his brother and expected to order the Sussexes to do whatever he said. I would imagine the Sussexes were like “lol no, you were literally just a huge C-U-Next-Tuesday to both of us 48 hours ago, clean up your own racist mess.” I also wonder if William was even the one doing the calling – considering the brothers have almost exclusively spoken through staff for several years now, why would that change?
Also: I should note that William went to the Mail repeatedly to take credit for this walkabout – this version, in this post, was one his first attempts. Then he ran to Richard Kay for another attempt to get credit.
Meghan and Harry got a very warm reception from the crowd in Windsor. A 14-year-old girl got a big hug from Meghan and she spoke about it to CNN. The idea that a child understands that Meghan has been treated awfully and that someone needed to say that, actually, Meghan is “welcome here” is really sad.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657031, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex pets a dog as the Duchess of Sussex looks at a baby as they meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak with members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657684, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659516, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659584, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Yeah I think William called up Harry (or his staff did) and said “this is what’s happening, you need to come with us” and Harry said “wait just an effing minute” and then there were negotiations, probably about everything from order of getting out of the car to walking to the flowers etc.
And yeah this was meant to be a “show of unity” after the nasty story in the DM. Whoever ran to Becky English with that story got an earful from someone. (maybe it was Kate? Maybe she wanted it to be clear that she “knows her place” and Meghan doesn’t? that could explain some of the awkwardness at the walk about if William knows he is cleaning up Kate’s mess?)
I assume the 45 minutes of “negotiation” was coordination between the two security teams.
Im sure they both needed time to get dressed. Iron clothes, do hair and makeup, etc.
Harry has security team with Windsor?
Is it English that kHate has a long standing relationship with the predates their marriage? I recall a story about how kHate was on the phone to one of the female Royal reporters and suddenly hung up when William entered the room.
No that’s Nicholl, I think. So usually with Nicholl and tominey I assume the call came from Kate.
English I think is more of a general KP go-to (remember she had the Canada location first I think, after a press gathering at KP, so she does have some legit sources), so my first guess that was a staffer called her up with the balmoral story at William’s behest. But maybe it was at Kate’s?
As much as I’d love to imagine Will admitting his wife is what she is, I think his own ego and frankly laziness blinds him to her nastiness. He still thinks she did nothing wrong, can’t understand why Harry obviously doesn’t want to be photographed next to her, etc.
Will being a narcissist means his wife gets abused by him, but he outs her above outsiders because she’s associated with him a reflection of him.
I can’t even describe how horrid she was to M in this walkabout, and how disturbing it is that when you google,that, nothing comes up except for poor Kate stories. Like, we all imagined it? So weird how they have such a hold on the global media.
I agree with you @withtheameeicab. It is extremely disturbing how every glosses over Kate’s behaviour and the nareative is being written against Megan. It’s scary.
Oh see I think he sees her for what she is, and he’s fine with it, until it impacts him. So he lets her run to her favorite RRs with whatever nonsense she’s spouting but as soon as it becomes “Carole is a much mother than Diana” – bam, she’s benched. so IF she’s the one who ran to English with this story (she might not have been, just speculation), and then William was ordered by Charles to clean up the mess, I could see him being ticked bc now her behavior impacts him. But in general, I agree that he backs her up against outsiders until she crosses that line.
Also, speaking of English and negotiations, I am starting to think English was told that H&M would not greet people, they would just view the flowers and leave. Hence her tweet that was flat out wrong – she was told that was what would happen. Maybe that’s what the Wails hoped would happen or maybe that was the initial offer – you come with us to view the flowers and then you leave, and we’ll greet the public and Harry said no.
And yes, I agree with you that she was horrible to M in the walkabout.
This is so true. Kate very clearly and deliberately ignored Meghan. She did not show unity and yet there are no articles about what we all witnessed with our own eyes.
@Becks1, excellent point about why English stepped in it. Hahaha she got burned by her source. Marybeth she should try being an actual reporter instead of a stenographer/hagiographer.
“ and Harry said ‘wait just an effing minute’,”
Agreed! At a minimum, Harry would have set the terms for how KKKHate would behave toward Meghan, among other things, not that K behaved like an adult in the end. But, just like KKKHate got her knickers twisted over the changed order of procession at the infamous CW service and snubbed Meghan in front of the world, she was clearly pissed off on Saturday and showed her a** again, in front of the avid gaze of the world. At least William can fake it when he wants to. So, fine, William — kudos.
Or maybe and I know this doesn’t go with the typical one evil one a saint narrative. But I think it’s probably what happened will called, harry said yes I will thank people who are honoring OUR GRANDMOTHER, and the security team negotiated.
This is their grandma I’m sure they are touched people care.
Blah, blah, blah bullsh*t. I am so sick of Skelator and Quagmire and their messy asses. If they put as much effort into actual work as they did in leaking lies to the press they would actually accomplish something.
It is all petty nonsense. Global drama with some pretty scary outcomes– sensationalist headlines designed to whip up anger over absolute nonsense.
As much as I don’t have time for them either, please don’t mock a person’s eating disorder
Those pictures of Kate in that black dress really emphasize how gaunt she is. Frighteningly so. That ain’t healthy.
There are articles pointing out that Harry treated Meghan well, while William was a sh*t toward Khate. I wonder who is pushing those….
Middleton Manor, I presume?
The Middletons usually say William is madly in love with Kate, they have a perfect marriage and they’re soulmates. Whilst Harry needs rescuing from Meghan. So….no…
Really. That’s interesting. Usually the stans and RRs etc just ignore William’s behavior towards Kate or cover it up as being “more regal” or whatever.
@ ThatsNotOkay, how interesting!, I didn’t read those stories but it was blatantly apparent that Bullyiam kept his distance from his wife but did engage with Harry a little bit.
@ Becks1, yes they do. As well CarolE spinning the “perfect marriage” narrative. How the mighty “soul mates” have fallen closer to reality than they would like to have out in SM for those that know differently.
This latest look is that the Middletons have been outplayed by King Charles 111, he gave the new Wales an offer they could not refuse.
Titles and a castle thrown in for total control also ,if necessary : continued punitive measures against the Sussexes via leaks.
The Sussexes concession, in fact, Harry’s concession, (since Meghan and Kate are depensable), he did not acquiesce.
Carole can appreciate that final move, since chess was her favourite game.
Or did they have to wait 45 minutes for Kate’s hair to be done?
That was a very fresh blowout she was wearing and she has form for making William wait while she fluffs around with her hair.
Yes they were once famously late for an event at the Royal Albert Hall (coming from KP 5 mins down the road) because of her hair – William made a comment about it.
She needs a good hair cut.
She needs to dump those gawd awful wiglets!! They are not doing her any favors and she looks ridiculous every f#cking time…..
Maybe if she had live-staff she could have been ready on time??
Of course the future queen had to look demure and regal. She didn’t want to disappoint her Karen cult! LOL! She is honestly the oldest looking 40 year old. She also choose this moment to dye her hair and draw attention to herself. Totally self absorbed….
@ COS, on top of the fact that her choice of clothing and shoes looked awful as well. Maybe she should have focus on her choice of what she wore than her rats nest on top of her head.
Meghan looked like the epitome of grace and chic!! I think she looked fabulous even though it was an awful position for her to be forced into.
Well, Kate knew she was doing the walkabout so her hair was probably already done. I kind of figured that 45m was giving the Sussexes time to get ready since it was an 11th hour request.
Oh yes, l remember William saying that Kate’s hair takes so much time and often makes them late. I remember one year they were late for Church at Sandringham and the Queen arrived before them and had to wait. Really embarrassing.
I think that happened for a service at St George’s in Windor and was the event where their running late motorcade hit an old lady waiting to cross the road – the Keens sped onto the event leaving the police to deal with it.
Yeah, this reeks of wiglet emergency.
@ PrincessK, well then they should probably be ready to wait 45-60 minutes for the funeral service of QEII as CopyKeen will certainly want to come out looking as her definition of “perfection” with gobs of ill-wearing QEII’s jewels as well!!
She’s dead there’s no need to rush…..she will still be dead.
That’s what I was wondering – because the piece doesn’t say the negotiations took 45 minutes, just that they were 45 minutes late.
There’s so many different versions of this story depending on which royal reporter to listen to. Smh.
But in all the versions it’s clearly a fight between Willy boy and Charles for who gets the credit. Just like what they did when “banishing” Andrew.
What I noticed is that after this video went viral with the 14year old there’s been so much support for Meghan on Twitter.
It’s like the 14yr old gave permission for adults to finally start sticking up for Meghan especially those who normally wouldn’t care or haven’t been paying attention. That combined with the unhinged British media headlines has really helped drive Meghan and Harry’s point on how they have been treated.
I just need more people to connect the dots back to the family themselves.
There has been so much support on twitter! And from news/political commentators/blue ticks who don’t usually follow royal news. While I love to see it, also wish it wasn’t still necessary. Like the Queen has just died and the tabloids are still stalking and bullying meghan, they are addicted to her in the worst way.
One thing was so satisfying though – Dan W**tten getting absolutely destroyed for his mourning video. It was so bad but the reaction was SO GOOD. He was trending for over 24 hours, everyone bringing the receipts when he bashed H&M for ‘virtue signalling’ as he put it. I really hope all the RRs are exposed for their lies and hypocrisy, and never hired by credible media again.
This was so glorious to watch. I can usually only stand Twitter for 3 minutes at a time, but I lost hours. Wootten looks like a complete fool, and it is so gratifying.
Someone lashed him on Twitter because they were standing RIGHT THERE and saw his videographer and his FOUR TAKES of the video. He is such a tool (no offense to actual hammers, screwdrivers, and the like).
Would you guys happen to have a link?? As I tried to find the trashing of “Karen” snubbing Meghan and couldn’t find it. Maybe my several attempts on Google were worded wrong.
Try this one.
https://twitter.com/BoopHawke/status/1569081182653976577/photo/1
@ Christine, thank you tremendously for the link for Rotten Wootens!! That was a thing of beauty to behold!!! He certainly deserves the backlash that is being slung at him given his ugliness…
Though I was wanting the link for those supporting Harry and Meghan.
@Christine Thank you for the link! My favorite part was the Imperial Death March played to the new king’s procession into Westminister. 🤣🤣🤣🤣💗
LOL, BothSidesNow! My critical reason skills are failing me, it’s completely obvious how easy it is to find the Wootten massacre.
Recently there is an acceptance that the “reconciliation” was premature. It was an attempt to squash Kate’s haste to resume her “duty” to attack Meghan via leaks English’s item and show her new pearl earrings, a gift perhaps, from the late Queen.
Initial reports indicated that the new King rang the new POW and made the suggestion, who further clarified that he merely indicated that they should ‘clean up the mess’ (not vertibum).
Harry and Meghan agreed to go along for reasons of decency and decorum, with the media to continue to expose their biases.
The problem is that Harry is not a part of the now apparent invisible contract, so a premature claim to “unity” has now been quietly squash.
Meanwhile Kate is under the proverbial bus, no amount of misinterpretation of body language can salvage this reality.
I’ll be glad when Meghan recalibrates and gets her game face back on. Saturday she seemed off kilter. The Meghan who triumphantly strode down the church aisle during the Jubilee needs to re-emerge.
This is a death, Jubbly was a celebration.
Exactly Jan. And Meghan is not a robot or a Barbie doll. She’s heart and soul, flesh and blood. She’s not like that phony Will is married to.
Absolutely wrong setting for Meghan to stride triumphantly anywhere. Saturday was not an occasion that called for acting. Showing her emotions, not masking her vulnerability was appropriate considering her husband had just lost his grandmother and was dealing with difficult circumstances.
They are two different circumstances a jubbly and the other a dead Queen. If Meghan had strutted in there with the same confidence she had as the Jubliee the media would have roasted her alive. Her mood is the reason she had so many viral moments on Saturday.
I would imagine she was quite nervous, and understandably so, plus she knows her husband is grieving a loss.
@Midnight@theOasis. I understand what you meant to convey. That it would be nice to see Meghan confident and self assured rather than cowed and afraid. I don’t think you meant to imply that Meghan should be strutting or showing off, just that it would be nice to see her be more herself while still supporting Harry and showing respect/grief for the Queen’s passing.
Yes, exactly. Perhaps my remarks weren’t quite clear but no where did I imply that Meghan should be strutting around like a peacock. She can express her sorrow and grief and still have her confidence and be herself. It’s a stressful situation given the animosity being thrown at her and I hate that she seems so afraid and shell shocked.
I think that Meghan was showing true emotions of grief and empathy for Harry, and the rest of the British public. I did see her a little shell shocked once they exited the car but that’s understandable.
I do not have as much empathy and control as Meghan has. I would have reached over and ripped SWF’s wiglets hair out, and hopefully with enough force to take some actual hair and scalp with it. I know, I am petty but I would not have been able to control myself if I had been treated as Meghan has, and continues to be treated.
Of course you do, if you love someone as deeply, you would find the strength and courage to do exactly what she has done.
Your actions would go beyond appearances.
Give yourself credit for your innate humanity.
I haven’t seen Meghan look this sad and downbeat since the South Africa trip interview when she was on the verge of tears. Of course she’s sad and grieving for the Queen but the relentless media harassment has clearly shaken her confidence. Her self confidence will hopefully get better. I’m sure the BM loved seeing her so vulnerable. That’s their end goal to diminish her and make her break.
So proud of M for keeping her composure at the walkabout. H&M are the only saving grace of this despicable family. Too bad the vary people who depend the most on the survival of the RF are the ones destroying their last hope. The irony…
The owner of that dog tweeted a sweet message too: https://twitter.com/sarahgracie/status/1568684343370842114?s=21&t=3OivK4uCrv-ebmrLwBJFpw
Thank you for linking! There is a video in the Twitter thread that shows the dog scooting under the barrier to get some love from Harry. Adorable!
The look on Harry’s face when he’s petting the dog breaks my heart a little bit. It looks like he let the mask drop, for a few seconds.
I trust the dog’s assessment of the situation over anyone else, tbh. Dogs know.
@ Lucy, isn’t that the truth!! The dog would have growled at CopyKeen and bitten PoP!!! Dogs certainly know good vs evil.
Thank you for the link!!! The owner is over the moon about the attention that Luis, his dog, has been getting!! Plus the outpouring of love and admiration that Harry and Meghan are receiving as well!!!
I bet William wanted it just him and Harry. But Harry wouldn’t do it without Meghan given the last snub, so 45 minutes was spent convincing Kate to come (given her body language).
This makes so much sense
I can absolutely believe it could have gone down this way!
Ohhhhh good theory.
@ Becks1, and let us not forget that her own photographer wasn’t able to attend on such short notice. To which this led into a deeper hysterics as she wouldn’t be photoshopped to death as she has in the past. That played into her tardiness as well. Besides the fact that she doesn’t care about anyone else’s time.
Could be true. Kate isn’t good at this stuff and it could explain her cold demeanour.
K is totally attention seeking though. Wouldn’t be surprised if she threw a fit when she found out she won’t be joining the walk about. Hence W had to let M join too.
Doubtful. Kate was NEVER going to miss her first walkabout as Princess of Wales.
That’s what I was going to say. I bet she was desperate to go out in public as Princess of wales, that’s the prize she’s been working for for 20 years, Diana’s title and being a princess. (Her hair styles copy Disney princesses).
I can’t imagine Kate avoiding the limelight. Of course she wanted to be there. Without Meghan.
She was nicer to her husband’s mistress Rose than she was to Meghan at the walkabout. She can fake it when she wants to.
@Isabella: she had to keep up appearance around Rose because the Cholmondeleys had significantly more power, influence, and goodwill among the aristo set than she did. Whether that will shift now that she is PoW remains to be seen.
That’s my take, too. I can’t quite decide on the sequence of events in my imagination (lol), but we do know the walkabout wasn’t spontaneous. I assume the Wales walkabout was scheduled well in advance, but that when she got downstairs to leave from Adelaide Cottage, Kate was surprised to find out that she would be sharing the limelight with H&M. That explains her sour body language. It’s interesting because Kate is usually so good at being phony with people in public, but her normal phoniness is usually an attempt to mask/balance whatever she’s feeling (irritation?) with fake cheerfulness for whatever ribbons they’re cutting. But this was a SAD occasion, as someone pointed out above, and I think Kate doesn’t have the range as an actress to successfully pull off sad when she’s irritated/angry. So it just reads as bitchy. It was interesting because both William and Harry played it all off very well–they somehow managed to seem glad to meet the public AND appropriately sad given the circumstances. There was tension between the couples, and between the women, and between W&K themselves, but the brothers almost seemed back to their old double-act.
My thoughts exactly. I love that Harry stood his ground that he is not doing the pretense unity walkabout without his wife present.
The only thing with this theory is how would that really help William’s PR. As in, he invited Harry but excluded Meghan. How does that counter the bad press that Meghan was excluded from balmoral. I’d assumed this was to counter not looking like racist assholes in the international press and they’d need Meghan there for that. I lean more towards the 11th hour request being so late that the Sussexes didn’t have time to get ready, would decline, and then the story could be that they snubbed the wales couple.
This theory works if we figure Kate wasn’t invited either, if the initial thought was just the brothers, like they did the morning of Harry’s wedding (obviously just the two of them and no wives.)
But that doesnt fully explain Kate’s sour countenance, which reminded me of that Commonwealth service, where she was ticked bc they got bumped out of the procession. I think it was going to be William, Kate and Harry, and Harry said “um wtf Meghan is coming” and so Kate was ticked bc this was supposed to be her debut as the Princess of Wales, this was supposed to be about photo ops with W and H so the press could run stories about the “good old days” etc, and instead we got Kate icing out Meghan yet again.
Ugh, can you imagine Meghan having to hear Harry negotiate over the phone that yes she will be included. Knowing they don’t even want you there. Poor Meghan. I’m hoping it didn’t go down that way.
That pic of Harry with the doggo…*heart* Shared moment between two very good boys!
I was just coming here to say this! Harry looks like he’s taking comfort in the dog and the dog is happy to help. Dogs are good judges of character.
Melted my heart ❤ People who take the time to pet dogs are good eggs in my book.
As the mom of twin 14 year olds, I promise you this generation of kids is SO tuned into racist, sexist, homophobic behavior by whoever they regard as the establishment. My kids had a great time showing me some of the anti-monarchy stuff they found on TikTok after the Queen’s death. (They know I am a Meghan fan but we don’t really discuss it; they came to the anti-monarchy stuff on their own.) Gen Z is watching and they are not impressed by the way Meghan has been treated.
I honestly believe Charles the Turd will be the beginning of the end for the British Monarchy for those very reasons.
@ Saram, how wonderful that your kids are head strong and are willing to see the blatant racism directed towards Harry and Meghan. In addition to their stance regarding the antiquated system of the BRF. There is no need for any country to be run by a bunch of stealing, pillaging and blatant abusers of their CW countries. It was refreshing to see that India is now demanding the Kohinoor Diamond back that was stolen/looted from their country.
@ COS, I agree. Charles is coming in with an already massive handicap with regards to his actions with Harry and Meghan. No amount of public “love and support” towards his son and American DIL will erase his actions that he has taken. Though he has been much more clever than his heir apparent. Though Bullyiam is dictated by his anger.
My kids are slightly older Gen Z’s. Same sentiment.
I saw a video of them getting into the car to leave. They seemed really stressed. Harry opening the door for Meghan, something doesnt seem right to me.
Who knew that the Queen dying would finally open people’s eyes to the online troll/British media hate campaign against Meghan? Sure, it’s been talked about before but because there is so much press surrounding the Queen’s death, it seems to be commanding more attention because of it. My Twitter timeline is full of people denouncing the negative press against her (of course there’s just as many Meghan go home tweets too) and telling the British media to shove it. William and Kate are finally going to regret declaring open season on Meghan to distract from William’s affairs.
And of course there were last minute behind the scenes negotiations! Did William just expect Harry and Meghan to drop what they were doing and show up? I feel for Meghan who a) did not expect to ever have to do something like this again with William and Kate b) caught up in this media firestorm. She’s getting a lot of support though which makes me happy.
Twitter itself is behaving weirdly. I have reported many Meghan hate accounts in the past and now all of a sudden they are taking action and suspending accounts.
Equality, I saw on CNN talk about the walkabout by naming Harry & Meghan and referring to Fails&Wails as the “other royals”. Talk about a take down. I have to wonder if that was deliberate. I think the bm tends to forget Meghan is American.
Same for me @equality I am getting multiple notifications actions taken against accounts that violate the rules after months of no responses.
The British tabloid press made a calculated choice to focus on Meghan, when Queen Elizabeth II has JUST died. I imagine people are naturally confused and really frustrated by the fact that, at what is probably the biggest, most epoch changing cultural moment of our time, the British tabloid press is…focusing on Meghan, rather than the freaking Queen, or King Charles III, or even on a conversation about whether or not the monarchy should continue.
Like, this is the QUEEN, the person who has been the mainstay of British culture for 70 freaking years…WHY is the press more interested in anything Meghan is doing? It’s bizarre, and the tabloid audience has rightfully picked up on it, and is calling the media out for its bullsh-t, which is nice to see for a change.
To be fair, the regular news channel here in the USA are mostly focusing on the Queen. Yes, Harry and Meghan have been mentioned but all news coverage I’ve seen on CNN has been 95% about the Queen’s passing, her reign, King Charles III, etc. etc. It’s the British tabloid media focusing on Meghan constantly which in retrospect is a small group, but they’re very loud and influential.
@ AmelieOriginal, I too have seen no mention of Harry and Meghan in the US coverage as well. It is solely focused on her 70 years as the queen and all of the past presidents and PM’s that she had ushered in. I had forgotten that she had never met with Johnson. I wonder why? Was it due to his unfortunate placement of president??
Though they have interviewing Tina Brownnose quite a bit.
The “Me You Can’t See” interview with Harry explaining what he and Meghan went through is getting a lot of circulation on Twitter today, including by U.S. journalists. It’s been illuminating for a lot of people.
@BothSidesNow I think she never met with Johnson bc she was pregnant/post childbirth between Andrew and Edward. He met Margaret.
I’m wondering if that will be part of a quid pro that Harry is negotiating. We’ll do your unity dog and pony show when you need it, but in return the BRF needs to actively back down on feeding the RR and social media about Meghan.
@ Malificent, fat chance in hell that those negotiations would be fulfilled on the part of PoP, or CopyKeen. They have always been blatantly jealous and seething with pettiness to publicly punish Harry and Meghan.
Who would demand that their brother, who has spent his life supporting you in every endeavor, including allowing you the opportunity to be granted into your own patronages, to be exiled to Africa??
Yes indeed, finally opening up people’s eyes. Thankfully!
The pathetic and desperate behavior for William and Charles to try so hard to look like decent people. They started this mess with all the leaks and lies about Meghan and Harry and now that the world is watching there literally fighting with each other to take credit for having Meghan and Harry do the walk about.
That may have nothing to do with either.
The Sussexes actions are based on the respect and love of his grandmother.
I was very touched by the loving way Meghan and Harry supported each other.
I can’t get over that horrible b*tch fave Kate directed at Meghan as they were leaving the walk about. I’m really surprised that the commentators who keep going on about reconciliation haven’t mentioned it. It was blatant and Meghan looked genuinely scared.
K is an idiot. By creating any attention at all during this sensitive period will no doubt ignite the wrath of W who is protecting his own image to show the world how much better a king he will be than his dad.
Is that photo anywhere online? I haven’t seen it. I’m super curious because Kate’s overall demeanor in the few videos I did see was so clearly telegraphing her dislike.
I think this is in reference to the video where you can see Meghan visibly step back right before William cues everyone to wave goodbye. She seems to be stepping back from Kate more so than William. But the whole moment was awkward and my heart went out to Meghan.
https://twitter.com/SussexHenryVIII/status/1568739663946612738
Here’s a link to the video. It seems like as Kate steps toward the group she’s glaring super hard at Meghan, and Meghan tries to back up and seems extra nervous. Whatever negotiation occurred, it seems like it didn’t include instructions for the new Princess of Wales to be decent.
Mika, thank you for posting that link. I’ve been hearing about it all morning but can’t access Twitter. That is a very uncomfortable snippet, you can definitely see Meghan’s unease.
@ Mika, many, many thanks for posting this video!!! I loved how compassionate that Meghan was to the woman that hugged Meghan. Meghan was quick to thank her for waiting for 2 hours, as well as thanking her in honour QEII, which she stated was appreciated by the BRF.
@Mika That video is completely terrifying. Khate is vicious through and through. Wow.
I’m no Kate fan, but she’s not looking *at* Meghan, she’s staring past her. Not saying that’s not demoralizing and intimidating in and of itself, rather that it’s a whole different action versus staring daggers at her. To me, it looks like Meghan steps back because she thinks Kate might want to walk by her and she didn’t want to be in the way. It still demonstrates deep unease on Meghan’s part, which is the real notable fact here. I just think it’s important not to exaggerate or misconstrue because then derangers can use that to dismiss the whole issue.
The other video that’s come out, the one where Meghan is talking to the Wails’ minion about placing the flowers, has also clearly been doctored – it’s been sped up very, very slightly to make Meghan’s mannerisms look more animated which they’re then spinning into her being aggressive (of course). By arguing the merits of what Meghan was doing instead of pointing out that the video itself is misleading, we just play into the derangers’ hands and amplify their message.
I totally agree with you that we should be careful not to exaggerate, I actively avoid that and I’ve expressed the same sentiment to others in the past. But I disagree with your assessment of this video. I’ve watched the video multiple times and to me it looks like Kate is looking directly at Meghan, and Meghan’s reaction seems related to Kate’s actions. They seem to be looking at one another and Meghan seems intimidated in my opinion. I definitely think Kate was glaring at Meghan not past her, but its possible Kate’s looking past Meghan. There’s really no way to know for sure, all we can do is watch the videos and form our own opinions. But I do agree that we don’t want to behave like the derangers because it undermines our credibility. However, that is not what I’m doing.
I’m sure you are right. That would explain the Cambridges’ distance and Kate’s rage face.
Someone on Tik Tok was speculating that the negotiation had to do with whether Meghan would be allowed to join them on the walkabout and I’m learning towards that being the reason for the delay.
Yes. I think the deal was “I’ll go, but my wife is not left out of anything anymore, even if Kate is left out.”
I could see K wanting to be the only woman again with PH and PW. If true, good for PH for saying no to that.
@ equality, of course!! K still dreams and yearns for the attention that Harry gifted her while he was still single. K at least had some attention, even though she is constantly frozen out from her own husband. I could not imagine being married to a man that would take every opportunity to spur me, publicly no less, as that must hurt. But that’s not Meghans fault nor Harry’s responsibility to make her feel “loved” that is the responsibility of her husband.
equality, well, if she was living in an alternate reality, I think she’s learned better now. Harry didn’t give her the time of day and was very protective of his wife.
The negotiation was based on the lack of trust. It was already established that no Meghan, no Harry.
Harry is in control.
Yep. Even Twitter has figured it out. Harry’s The Me You Can’t See is being elevated as proof that Meghan was tortured, which…duh. Glad you are catching up, Planet.
warm reception…lol!!!
Hoo boy, I want to know what was negotiated in those 45 minutes. It could be a whole movie. Did the Sussexes tell Mr. and Mrs. The Other 2 Royals (thank you CNN) that they would not bow and curtsey to them? Perhaps KKKate ingoring Meghan was negotiated. If I were Meghan, being ignored by KKKate would be a gift. Mrs. TO2R really had her Princess of Wales debut sideswiped here. I’m shocked she wasn’t wearing more jewelry and makeup.
I’m putting my money on William telling Harry to come alone, without Meghan, and Harry informing him that he either does the walkabout with Meghan, or he doesn’t do it at all.
And I’m putting my money on KKKHate losing her temper with Meghan at some point when they were alone together just prior to the walkabout. Meghan looked very shook and hurt the whole time. Yup, KKKHate spat something at her that disturbed her usual composure. I would LOVE to have been a fly on the wall for Harry’s reaction once he found out.
@ Jaded, your theory certainly has teeth to it. K would never miss a chance to spew hatred towards Meghan but not in the presence of Harry as that would have been responded to immediately.
But Harry was certainly informed as soon as the returned to FC, or Meghan has decided to wait until they return to their home in California, which is plausible as Meghan is extremely concerned about her husband’s feelings.
@jaded
I agree. The way the women exited the car upon arrival was also quite telling. Kate got out and rushed forward ignoring Meghan while Meghan stepped back seemingly tentative and anxious and didn’t really approach until W & H turned to welcome her forward.
In the video of their leaving. I see William saying something to her that she reacts to. But Kate is cold as ice. I don’t mean to imply William said anything rude just that I see him talking and then there is a step back before they all turn and wave.
However, Meghan looks shook in Khates presence more so than in Williams. I’ve never seen Meghan so rattled- not even at the Commonwealth so I sure do believe that Khate could have said something in the car knowing there is not a damn thing anyone could do about it at that late stage – what would happen – nothing. OR at least when exiting the car and only Meghan but not the men could hear
Burger King sends a last minute text at 4 o’clock saying we’ll be at Frogmore to pick you up at 4:15. Meghan and Harry are hanging in their comfy clothes so Harry says “Hell No,” we are going and we need an hour to get ready or else. Will agrees. Kate stomps her feet because the whole idea of the last minute invite was so H&M couldn’t make it and they could leak another story about Meghan and Harry snubbing the Queen. Now her reveal as Princess of Wails is going to be shared. I can imagine Kate said nothing when H&M got in the car. She probably left a pine cone on Meghan’s seat like the von Trapp children did for Maria on her first night.
I must say it’s hilarious to read these comments and how you all think you know them personally.
I hope the brothers can reconcile if that is what they want.
Meghan and Kate are both beautiful and probably lovely people, So I don’t understand the tearing down of either person.
Well, Kate is an insecure and vile racist b-tch who for two years lied through her damn teeth about being bullied by a black woman, when the truth was that she was the one who was trying to bully the black woman, so that probably has something to do with the reason why people don’t like her, and don’t think she’s lovely, or beautiful.
Yes. And she’s not too bright either.
A-freaking-men @A.
There’s nothing lovely about Kate.
Only one of them is a lovely person and it isn’t Khate. She’s a self-obsessed, jealous, racist mean-girl and dumb as a box of hair (of which she has many).
@ Luisa, you apparently have not paid attention to the last seven years of the hatred and lies directed at Meghan from Khate. Who makes a woman cry two days before her internationally covered wedding or a common persons wedding for that matter?? And digs in deep to keep the lie that the soon-to-bride made her soon to be SIL, KHate, cry when it was exactly the opposite for over TWO years??
Would you have been as empathetic, and forgiving, and supportive of a SIL, as well as an equally vile BIL, that set out to destroy you to the point of suicide as you are carrying your first child????
Kate has a long history of not being a lovely person. Mean girl antics documented before she even got the ring (see: York Princesses)
I’m glad you find this hilarious. See: TikTok, I’m sure you would be happier there.
So I noticed something kinda gross:
Originally, the photos of the walkabout
showed how distanced and cold Kate looked, emphasizing how unconnected to the others she was.
But a little while later, the photos were changed to make Kate look more engaged and closer to everyone. More a part of the group. There’s even a pic that seems to show Kate and Meg smiling at each other!!
Someone polished the turd that was Kate’s PoS attitude. I find this sort of curated photo selection disturbing. And interesting. I think someone got a call.
Yup, it’s just like how most of the British papers used a single frame from the video when Will is lightly touching Kate’s back to guide her towards one side of the flowers as the front page image, rather than the image that’s all over twitter of her a mile away from the other three as they walk up to the gate. One of those images was .05 seconds, one was a full minute, and yet what did they go with and what message does it convey to the world. All of these choices are intentional and just show how the media continues to manipulate public opinion by how they choose to frame the stories.
“I should note that William went to the Mail repeatedly to take credit for this walkabout”
Charles and William BOTH tried to take credit for it. The first story about William arranging it was published, then a story about Charles ordering the brothers to appear together was published, and then came Richard Kay’s “No, actually, William texted Harry without Charles’ prompting” story. These two a-holes couldn’t even last the 10 days until the Queen’s funeral before falling back into sniping at each other via the press.
OMG so many “leaks” about this in such a short time.
I actually disagree a little. I think what probably happened is that William and Kate were going to do their walkabout entirely alone, until it was either suggested to them by someone at the last minute, or Baldy realized that it would be a good opportunity for him to polish his image somehow, to invite Harry along. I’ll bet the idea for it didn’t come to anyone until the 11th hour, and I’ll beg that Baldy initially only made the offer to Harry alone, and informed Harry that Meghan would need to stay home, and Harry probably refused to do it just by himself + the Wails.
My thoughts on the whole thing went in this order
-it’s nice they’re presenting a united front out of respect for the Queen, maybe this is a step towards positive change
-oh but poor Meghan has to be around these people who treated her so poorly, and pretend it’s ok, and you can see the stress
-now they’re fighting over who gets the credit for this? What a sorry pack of egos they are. Hope H&M can get out of there soon after the funeral and go back to their happy life.
They’re like a pack of wild dogs fighting over a bone. Disgusting that this is happening when the queen’s body is barely cold. Shame on them. Ominous portents to your reign, Charles, and hopefully Harry and Meghan will leave them in the dust ASAP after the funeral and not come back for the coronation.
@ Feeshalori, ditto!!!
Louder for those in the back please….
Somethings off. My sad theory is that meghan is getting threatened much worse than we know. The snubs and the stories bashing her have probably been putting gasoline all over the crazies. This is William trying to prevent another future story of not protecting Meghan.
Kates too shortsighted to see or care.
the 45 minute delay was Kate. She was probably trying shit on at Angela Kelly’s evil lair and then going back out to the car in a different Princess of Wales outfit. I mean, for all the 45 minute farce to be pulled on Meghan/Harry, please. This bitch was driving circles around the Windsor property for days. Or put the blame on her making sure the artist who airbrushes her crow face to make it presentable got to Windsor on time. Geesh.
Honestly this ridiculous drama over who gets credit for the PR win of the walkabout is the stupidest fucking thing and feels like so much scrambling.
Especially because imo the true motive for it was probably to throw Harry and Meghan in front of a mass of royalist Britons staunch enough to show up to leave flowers and wait around for hours to see or get a handshake from the family and hope they’d get boos on camera, since what else has millions of pounds worth of tabloid propaganda been for? And I’m sure Becky English prematurely posted about them just seeing the flowers and ignoring the walkabout with the Sussexes being too scared to risk that in mind, and they were all probably shocked and horrified when even their most ardent fanbase greeted the Sussexes warmly and were happy to see them. It was like 1 or 2 old Karens making faces among a sea of well wishers, with Meghan going viral being warm and sweet and photogenically hugging a teenager. Nightmare.
Backfire! You gotta love it. I’m so glad for Meghan she got such a warm response from the crowd, no doubt she needed it after driving over with the ice woman.
I get the impression Charles and Will each have a conveyor belt of new PR people that come in, each promising they’re the one person with the magic formula to turn the tables and convince the world that Harry and Meghan really, truly are the bad guys, and the RF, good. Fails time and time again. Wash, rinse, repeat.
And both of them can’t do the obvious things that would actually gain them some solid popular feeling. For Will, getting his butt out there frequently, working and meeting the people. And for Charles, acting like a grownup, a father, and a king, and treating his son, daughter in law, and their family with respect and affection. Talking about meeting the grandkids, and his love for the couple, is worth nothing when he turns right around and pulls the petty sh!t he’s done over TQ’s death and the funeral.
No doubt I’m missing the subtle political calculations that figure into these decisions, what crowd they’re really playing to. In my mind though, the bottom line is, they both want something – admiration and acclaim – for nothing, as the only effort they’re willing to make is to continue to manipulate PR. It’s long past time to realize that isn’t going to work anymore, but old habits really do die hard.
Wouldn’t it be amazing and refreshing to actually see all 4 of them together. It bought such a fresh,modern touch to the royaly family when we actually saw all of them together. But of course patience, kindness and sharing weren’t virtues william or kate were taught.
There’s a clip of CNN referring to the car exit as “Harry, Meghan, and the other two royals” which absolutely sent me.
@ cs, how wonderful!!!!
This 45 minute thing is such nonsense. If you text someone at the last minute, you have to give them time to get ready. Did they they Harry and Meghan were sitting at home in suit and tie and full make-up, black dress and pantyhose?
Honestly, I think this is a good thing because whatever the exact circumstances of the negotiations were, it’s good that Harry is forcing his brother into negotiations rather than just conceding to whatever Will dictates. It shows that Harry is not going to just sit back and let the firm take advantage of him and Meghan in his time of grief. He’s always going to stand up for his wife and children.
Harry would be wise to pack up everything after this, take his wife and kids home, and not look back. A shame his family forced him into that choice, but toxic people aren’t worth your energy. The mental toll alone has got to be insane.
On a side note, holy SHIT at Kate. I didn’t realize she’d lost so much weight. The stress of this family just devours women from the inside out, doesn’t it?
Negotiated doesn’t necessarily mean that one went “you do this for you and i’ll do that” or convincing some people to go. It can be as “simple” as trying to figure out logistics: who would walk first, how would they greet the crowd, how long to spend talking to each person etc etc. Then it’s working out extra security and then possible coordinating all this with the various staff members etc etc.
All that takes time.
Kudos to Meghan, she looked fabulous with only 40 minute to get ready.
I thought they needed the time for Harry and Meghan to get ready and changed.
I am Scottish and so proud of the send-off Scotland gave the Queen. One of the best bits was because there was no drama between the members of the royal family. That will possibly change at the funeral in London.
That harridan Kate. That’s all I’ve got.
Where is Big Blue?
Kate doesn’t appear to be wearing Diana’s ring again at the walkabout?
my thoughts-after the press started saying Meghan could not go with Harry during the queen’s dying moments it made the UK look bad and suddenly Willy WoodPegger asked both to do the walkabout to dispel any ideas they were snubbing the Sussexes during this mourning period-they were trying to show the Sussex family will be included.-I heard today while they were at Balmoral-Harry and William the next morning ate breakfast in separate rooms-then Harry made a b-line for Frogmore.
I don’t blame Harry for wanting to cut and run the next morning.
Never mind what’s going on with William and not being able to have Meghan there, it must have brought back horrible memories of being at Balmoral as a kid and being told that your Mum had died?
Everyone wants a touch of the Sussex shine. Willy knows him and Kate just don’t have the people touch so they needed Harry and Meghan to make them seem human. Too bad he forgot to tell Kate to find her inner human and behave that way. Kate just is never clued into anything outside her button collection