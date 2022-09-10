The Sussexes joined the new Prince & Princess of Wales in Windsor

Whew, the past 48 hours have been A LOT and please trust that we will cover everything that has been happening in detail in the days to come. For now, let me summarize: the British media has been grotesquely focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since early Thursday, before Queen Elizabeth II even passed away. The media has made a huge deal about Harry’s movements, Meghan’s movements, where Meghan is, why she didn’t go to Scotland, and on and on. I’m not sure if the new king understands how bizarre this is or how it actually makes his reign start off on really horrible footing, but I suspect that they’re all in the dark about just what they’ve unleashed.

Today, there was one sign that *someone* understood that Harry and Meghan must be seen in a somewhat stage-managed public appearance. Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, is taking credit for being that someone. According to the official royal reporting, William extended an invitation to both Harry and Meghan to view the tributes and flowers outside of the Windsor Castle gates. To say that the body language was awkward is a massive understatement:

Both Kate and Meghan wore simple black dresses, with Meghan’s hemline even more conservative than Kate’s. There was little to no interaction between the wives. Although it did look like William said a few things to Meghan, and Meghan was sort of a buffer between the brothers at various points, although she did position herself so that William and Harry would be briefly side-by-side. Stage-managed, awkward, but arguably “important” in the grand scheme of things. Again, we’ll have a lot more in the days to come.

Updated with some new photos!