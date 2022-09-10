The Sussexes joined the new Prince & Princess of Wales in Windsor

Whew, the past 48 hours have been A LOT and please trust that we will cover everything that has been happening in detail in the days to come. For now, let me summarize: the British media has been grotesquely focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since early Thursday, before Queen Elizabeth II even passed away. The media has made a huge deal about Harry’s movements, Meghan’s movements, where Meghan is, why she didn’t go to Scotland, and on and on. I’m not sure if the new king understands how bizarre this is or how it actually makes his reign start off on really horrible footing, but I suspect that they’re all in the dark about just what they’ve unleashed.
Today, there was one sign that *someone* understood that Harry and Meghan must be seen in a somewhat stage-managed public appearance. Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, is taking credit for being that someone. According to the official royal reporting, William extended an invitation to both Harry and Meghan to view the tributes and flowers outside of the Windsor Castle gates. To say that the body language was awkward is a massive understatement:
Both Kate and Meghan wore simple black dresses, with Meghan’s hemline even more conservative than Kate’s. There was little to no interaction between the wives. Although it did look like William said a few things to Meghan, and Meghan was sort of a buffer between the brothers at various points, although she did position herself so that William and Harry would be briefly side-by-side. Stage-managed, awkward, but arguably “important” in the grand scheme of things. Again, we’ll have a lot more in the days to come.
Updated with some new photos!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Instar, WENN and Avalon Red.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20191107- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20191107- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex visit the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
Featuring: Princess Anne, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, Kate Middleton, William Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Charles Prince of Wales, Harry Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Meghan looked so nervous I just wanted to reach through the TV to give her a hug! It seemed everyone was very happy to see and talk to her which was nice to see.
Meghan looks a little bit like a deer in headlights. But she is standing strong for Harry. I hope she is okay and not feeling too stressed. She deserves all the hugs!
Cannot imagine how difficult this is for her. Like Sophie, I just want to give M a huge hug and tell her to stay strong.
I imagine there have been a few death threats received against Meghan. I’m in awe and appreciation of her care and bravery
Same, Carrot. I am in awe of her strength.
I cringed when I saw Harry, and especailly Meghan, having to walk with Will and Kate, after all their meanness. I felt so sorry for and defensive of Meghan having to do this. What bravery. I cannot imagine finding the strength, after all the hate. I love Meghan and Harry and just want them to be happy in the US.
@heatherthyme I felt the two of them were really put upon by Kate and William.
The top pick is funny, they all look caught off guard, but Meg looked the cutest.
Harry and Meghan are amazing. To front up like this after everything that has been said about them and done to them, andl conduct themselves with dignity, shows their strength and resilience. I just love that Harry is always holding Meghan’s hand whenever they’re walking around in public. Can you imagine how many times they must have squeezed each other’s hand today? The only time I’ve seen the other two holding hands was at the end of the Terrible Tropical Tour.
Watching the video Roya shared on Twitter of the arrival is kind of heartbreaking. You can see Meghan stayed off to the other side of the car by herself unsure of what to do, until Harry introduced to whoever was greeting them, and she walked forward.
I’m sad for her that she needs to go through this.
Maybe she did look at it nervous in the beginning but at the end she seemed so at ease! She was chatting people, shaking hands being naturally glamorous with the crowd- and all bystanders seemed pretty friendly to her.
You know.when l saw William earlier when he was waiting on Charles to sign l thought to myself hey no Kate, just William and he really looked like he is shell shocked like he was thinking, l can’t do this by myself, dare l say terrified and bingo he appears with Harry., actually.in that clip he stands nearer to Harry than his wife Kate !! I see Kate got her hair done no oversized pearls this time around for her , she us so common looking really, she was warned !
@Kit: BINGO! There is so much at play here. William wanted the job now that he has the job and realize that his father’s health is the ONLY thing that stands in his way from completely giving up his life the shi*t has now become real. My other thought is that as the funeral plays out it would be difficult for Charles to explain Harry/Meghan placed somewhere in the back when his father is KING. How does that look for him as KING? Additionally, it’s obvious that Kate found out the same time that Sussexes did. The confusion from Kate is just as clear as it is in Meghan’s eyes. What I loved most was the attention Harry paid to Meghan and how he gave KATE NOTHING! Not a glance or a smile……NOTHING! I was watching CNN when all of this started to unfold, and I can tell you the American reporters and British Personalities could not contain their happiness. It was if GOD himself handed them each a piece of mana. I’m not sure if this is a beginning of something, a calculated move by Charles or just the mood funeral can do families, but time will tell. Biggest losers are Kate and the Wessex’s
She doesn’t look nervous. She’s just not smiling as she usually does because it would be inappropriate.
Exactly. It was a somber walk about and Meghan was being appropriate.
Agreed. Meghan looked to be the only wife that was showing and form of grief between her and SWF KKKHate. SWF was just putting on a show whereas Meghans feeling were seen and she wore then on her sleeves.
TOB is such a manipulative, narcissist, and incandescent driven “man” that I just want to slap his smug nasty, ugly mug into the next century.
I got the impression she didn’t want to get too close to the Wails plus she probably wonder what kind of reception she would get from the crowd. She seemed to relax when she started interacting with the crowd.
On twitter people were trying to say that the crowd refused to shake Meghans hand which was not true from what I could see. For the most part people seemed happy to see her and Harry in person.
The crowd was definitely enthused to see her, anyone claiming otherwise is trying to pull a fast one a la the booing claim at the Jubilee service. I saw a lot of clips on Twitter of people happily chatting to her and one fan even asking for a hug.
One girl even asked for a hug from Meghan and got it. She later spoke with CNN and said she wanted to show Meghan that she was supported in the UK.
(Yes CNN interviewed the girl in a crowd because she hugged Meghan )
@Nic919, I tried to find that clip of the girl explaining that and I can’t! I hope it’s out somewhere soon, what a sweet thought.
That girl that hugged Meghan was so shocked and happy because Meghan had been working the other side and then switched sides and walked right up to her. She kept putting her hand over her mouth in disbelief. It was a beautiful moment and wonderful to see. The Fail is trying to twist it into opposite land but Meghan was uniformly warmly received.
If you go to Twitter the account for Philip Lewis has the video of the interview.
one “lady” snubbed Meghan and is being hailed a heroine by some. IMHO it was rude, honestly, if she didn’t want to shake the hands of Harry and Meghan move back so someone else could have the opportunity.
Okay, lets calm down here now shall we? That was “ONE” lady, but there were lots that were really happy to see both Harry and Meghan and were actually calling out their names. And c’mon folks, if that one person doesn’t like Meghan that’s okay, its her right. There was people that weren’t shaking hands with William and Khate either, and that too is okay. People are free to feel how they feel about someone, its okay
@DigitalUnicorn, I don’t know if “Wails” was intentional or a typo, but I love it and am going to use it— it’s so apt for these two! Despite what they say, they do nothing *but* explain and complain.
I also thought Meghan looked incredibly nervous, and my god who could blame her. I was so happy to see how once they actually got toward the crowds, she was given flowers and hugs and lots of handshakes.
Kate was clearly a complete bitch, but that’s to be expected.
ETA: adding to the discussion going on below- when the very first headlines came out, they were giving 100% of the credit to William for being the bigger person and the one to “reach out,” blah blah blah, but an hour or so later, the headlines were changed to say that Charles told him he had to ask Harry and Meghan to join them. So Charles was definitely the one behind it, and made sure everyone knew it.
I saw it. It’s true
@TALTHOR a lady also snubbed Charles. He came right next to her and she didnt give him her hand and turn herself sideways. There was always gonna be the haters. It was awkward but the Sussexes were champions about it as usual. Let’s see how it goes when they’ll all be walking behind the queen’s car like Harry and willie woodpegger did for Diana.
I’ve wanted to give Harry a hug since seeing the Thursday photograph of him in a car. He looked absolutely devastated. On top of losing his beloved grandma, he has to deal with all this family drama AND protect his wife. So much on his shoulders. M obviously loves him so much to go out with him and do this.
Ok….so who was in need of PR? This has Charles’s hands all over it, IMO. Let’s be clear: Charles wants to be taken as a serious King. How can you do this if you can’t find peace with your own son. The WORLD is watching. Putting Harry/Meghan on the sidelines isn’t a good look. In fact it’s awful. When I see Harry I see a person that is truly in morning. His guard is down and his emotions are clearly on display. Weddings and Funerals do something to the soul. As Meghan said forgiveness is easy. It may be a step toward something or just a moment in time. Whatever it is I’m 100% team Sussex. Where Meghan goes my 100% support follows. Kate looked awkward. A part of me believes William agreed to this against Kate’s wishes or William was trying to show Kate that he doesn’t need her if he has Harry/Meghan.
As soon as I saw Anne, the Yorks and the Wessexes doing a mini flower inspection for the crowds at Balmoral, I knew that something similar would be happening at Windsor, and no way would Harry and Meghan not come out.
This decision was taken above William.
But it also showed that the new Wales will not be able to cope.
Kate looked shell shocked at what lays ahead for her.
This is all very touching, and great optics — but I wonder if this isn’t Charles’ move to quash the publication of Harry’s book this month? The Daily Mail is already slobbering over how noble and gracious William and Kate acted by inviting Harry and Meghan. Coming right after that, they will blast Harry’s book as the rankest ingratitude (and blame Meghan for making him write it). And their loony readers are complaining that the Mail published more pics of Harry and Meghan than of William and Kate,
Idk, definitely this could be Charles. But is Charles really letting William claim this in the press, that he was the one who magnanimously reached out to the Sussexes as a show of unity. Idk? I’m kind of wondering if this last minute decision actually was William’s. Technically, shouldn’t Charles be on the covers of the papers for signing that thing and Charles is known for caring a lot about that ish. So William gets his brother and wife to do this walk with him and boom they’ve stolen the papers from Charles. They’re the cover and all anyone can talk about. It got William the American and world press and Charles is a sideshow. Listen, I could also believe Charles was behind this. But I could also see it all being William as a way to usurp his dad’s moment. These are petty people playing power games. At the end of the day, it’s helping strengthen the monarchy bc the Sussexes are more popular to the world press.
Yes, Charles told William to invite H&M. All this family drama is overshadowing his big moment. Not to mention the tantrum over pens. I’m no fan of the Queen’s but she made it all look easy. So far, it’s been anything but for Charles.
I thought she looked nervous and uncomfortable too. Eyes down, walking so close to Harry she was stumbling into to him, hair fidgets. Maybe she was worried about crowd interaction? But she did seem to loosen up. Which is nice because the crowd appeared to be welcoming.
Meghan was super nervous. Her body language said: ‘OK, I will do whatever you want me to do ‘. She was being extra extra cautious with every move, poor girl, conscious that her every move will be reported on. Oh what agony!
Except for Kate, of course. William at least seemed to be trying to appear decent in public; Kate, not at all. She just left Meghan behind after they got out of the car & never even looked in her direction.
Actually, someone (a fourteen year old girl) did give her a hug. And Meghan seemed so happy about it. The girl said she just wanted to make her feel welcome.
Aside from the media onslaught, with everything we know about how she’s been treated behind the scenes, keeping so composed must take a lot of effort.
I love how she and Harry always look so united.
The difference in body language between the couples is quite interesting to see. H & M are so close, physically touching, supporting each other, and W and K, not so much.
I thought Megan looked nervous as well, this had to be extremely difficult for her. I also feel bad for both brothers in a way, it has to remind them of their mother dying, all the flowers and public stuff, in addition to losing their grandmother. Harry looks very sad.
This is what I noticed most of all; how united H&M are. He always reaches out with an affectionate hand on her back or holds her hand. I love that.
There was a teenager who gave Meghan a hug. When the girl was interviewed, she said something like that she wanted Meghan to feel welcome and some more kind things.
She seemed nicer and more thoughtful about what Meghan has been through than many adults.
The public was friendly as well, showing that a lot of the hate is being pushed down by the media (on whose order?) and taken up by hateful trolls, but not sensible people who can see through it.
I loved how Harry and Meghan were supportive of each other.
I may need body language training but when I first watched this I thought Meghan looked as though she is still pissed as hell at the Fails and wanted to telegraph that she’s not there for them, she’s there for Harry and his grandmother. Maybe I am projecting bc how I would feel in the moment. 🙂
I don’t think anger is something she manifests at all. see seemed nervous and uncertain, a big contrast from her usual self-assuredness. but not anger.
I’m glad that Harry and Meghan have each other during this difficult time. It must have been so daunting for Meghan to come out when the entire establishment is attacking her, but she did it to support her husband and I’m glad she got to see the support of many people in the crowd. She is clearly not as hated as the media desperately wants everyone to believe.
As for the other two…Kate, you in danger girl. They can’t even play pretend at such a major turning point in their family and the institution (and the nation, really). Don’t know what else to say about that horrific body language between her and William. I guess what’s notable (and what some of us talked about on the other post before this was posted, sorry about that!) was the distance between Kate and the other three for parts of the walkabout. It’s…interesting.
I noticed too. Kate was away from the three of them for a while. William at least made an effort and said a few things to Meghan but Kate didn’t seem to want anything to do with it, even for the cameras and all the people outside.
That’s the thing— if Kate can’t even put up an act for something like THIS— and at church services, which we’ve seen — she’s screwed. And I never want to hear about how perfect she is ever again, or how she “never puts a foot wrong.” This is (ostensibly) for the Queen who’s only been dead about 48 hours, and she can’t pull herself together to behave for one walkabout??
The Dookie of Wales and his ex-wife need to work on how they present to the world. The negative energy is distracting.
“Dookie” in our house (50% boys) means poo, so I think it’s fitting and vote for this nickname.
I noticed that at some point Meghan and William were closer to each other in the line up meeting the crowd than Kate, who wasn’t in the same shot.
Also at the beginning you can see that William also takes part in having Meghan be introduced to the man who was likely a staffer. Kate did not interact at all with Meghan or anyone else except for William very briefly.
Steph: it looked that way to me too, like William made an inclusive gesture to Meghan when they were speaking to the man after they exited the car but it looked like Kate wanted nothing to do with Meghan. Maybe it was a misleading glimpse, since Kate & Meghan exited the same side of the car (sitting together?). I’m just really glad that William broke the ice because it would have been unbelievably distracting at a truly terrible time to continue refusing to be seen together.
That’s what I thought at first but they’re actually only on the same side of the car. William drove, Kate in the passenger seat and Harry and Meghan in the back. It’s more clear when you see them get back in the car later. So I don’t think Meghan and Kate would have had much interaction in the car unless Kate turned around to speak with her which…is unlikely.
Also, William is better by at least acknowledging someone in public as opposed Kate who somehow thinks it looks good to ice someone out in front of the cameras.
Maybe William told her to keep her distance and not start that stupid “peacemaker” PR that she put out at Phil’s funeral.
Kate and Meghan didn’t interact at all. In fact, Will, Harry and Meghan didn’t have much to do with Kate. She was pretty much off by herself. The fact that Will was friendlier to Meghan says a lot about Kate.
This video just showed how deep this rift is and how it will never heal. There was SO much tension between the couples.
That’s why I maintain a divorce is inevitable because William and Kate do not possess the maturity or mutual respect needed (like the Queen and Prince Philip) to pull off a united front as the King and Queen while living separate lives. In the same way Charles and Diana couldn’t.
I can’t believe H&M rode in the car together with K&W. That must have been the most awkward. And I can’t believe Kate blew her peacemaker moment in the sun with the cameras on her. All it would have taken was one smile, one nod of recognition to Harry and Meghan. But I guess she was too afraid of being rebuffed so she stuck with her Leaning Tower of Pisa tilting away from the Sussexes anytime they were in the frame.
Kkkate is too busy trying to get blond by the funeral. She’s garbage. I feel like M&H were forced to do this. Chuck isn’t doing well and people celebrating Betty’s death was something they didn’t expect. Andrew being paraded around this morning brought a lot of negative feedback and the constant Meghan lies and attacks on Meghan are making chuck and Bill look horrible. They needed H&M to come out. Additionally, Chuck refusing to make Archie and Lillibet prince and princess are garnering tons of negative press from US media and confirms everything M&H said in the interview. They need the Sussex glow to get any positivity.
They won’t even touch each other. Most married people would comfort each other. Her days are numbered.
The body language was so telling. William touched her back at one point as they were walking in (to direct her) and she seems to very deliberately step away so he can’t do it again.
This was such a stage managed appearance like Kaiser said, so it says a lot IMO that Kate wasn’t playing along.
Meghan looked nervous but I’m glad she was received well, I actually think that probably threw off William and Kate. H&M weren’t booed, people were yelling Harry’s name to meet him. And I love how H opened her door at the end.
The body language was so telling. William touched her back at one point as they were walking in (to direct her) and she seems to very deliberately step away so he can’t do it again.
This was such a stage managed appearance like Kaiser said, so it says a lot IMO that Kate wasn’t playing along.
Meghan looked nervous but I’m glad she was received well, I actually think that probably threw off William and Kate. H&M weren’t booed, people were yelling Harry’s name to meet him. And I love how H opened her door at the end.
I wonder if Kate was furious at H&M being invited and that’s why she didn’t play along. Her first official appearance as Princess of Wales completely overshadowed.
Someone definitely saw the bigger picture, but she doesn’t care.
I’m shocked Harry and Meghan agreed to this though, honestly.
Charles had his hand on the small of Cam’s back at various points during their walkabout, the SPACE between the Wails (LOVE this new nickname) is a yawning chasm, and the derangers are still bleating about Meghan and Harry. What do they see that we don’t see, I just don’t understand.
@ShazBot – that was my thought too. It would be so typically Kate to be pissed for that reason.
I don’t know, I wouldnt feel ok “comforting each other” with millions of people watching, and if I were heir to some throne and expected to keep a stiff upper lip and all that – nope. No public comforting. lol
Kate appeared mad that she was not the only woman and that Meghan was there to steal her thunder.
At one point, in the second linked video (the Independent?), the camera focuses on Harry and Meghan’s hands, where they are constantly squeezing each other’s hands. It is beautiful.
ETA: It’s at 14:44ish
Kate’s cold shoulder made me gasp. It was so blatant
Do you know when that was? I didn’t notice it but I’m not saying you are wrong. I though it saw kate speaking to William well enough?
It seemed to me from the clips I’ve seen that Harry and Meghan did not interact with Kate at all.
It is also telling how William was walking closer to Harry and Meghan when they first came out while Kate was off separate to them looking like the outsider.
Yeah it was stunning. I gasped when Kate deliberately looked away to avoid Meghan. What a horrible person. I’m so done with her.
@Quinn this really stood out to me as well.
I’ve said on here a few times that I think kHate was behind Cain turning on Meghan which then escalated and I think Cain knows this now. Its been said by many people the he was welcoming to Meghan in the beginning with kHate being the cold fish, then the worm turn and it all got nasty. kHate and her mother have always known how to play William who is easily manipulated. Before anyone jumps on me they are BOTH equally culpable in the smear campaign again the Sussex’s but something was said to William that set him off as he became the figure head behind the smear/running them off campaign.
I totally agree the body language with W&K and kHate and the others told quite a story in itself. As you say Cain made some effort to engage with H&M – kHate nothing. To me that says a lot about where much of the drama is coming from. I see it in my own family with my own siblings with interfering partners causing all sorts of issues and drama.
@digitalunicorn I could not agree more. I think kate is the petty one. She would not even look at or interact with the Sussexes.
Well this video certainly showed that William was not ignoring or brushing off Meghan or Harry but Kate was physically distancing herself and at one point right after she walked out of the vehicle, she just breezed by Meghan clearly trying to ignore her. William and Harry are on the other side of the vehicle greeting another man and both William and Harry look over to Meghan to wave her over to greet that man.
At the commonwealth service in 2020, William was not the one who did the snub. It was kate. So I think we know where a lot of the issues arise.
(William and Harry have their own brother issues going on but they do tend to interact politely in public. Kate doesn’t pull that off at all.
100% digital unicorn.
I think the Dookie knows his wife’s true colors in ways he didn’t before. It wouldn’t surprise me if he has lots of regrets and is too proud to express them, but happy to use Grandma’s death as a way to start over without admitting wrongdoing.
While William looks better by not publicly snubbing Meghan in front of the cameras, that’s just being smart. It all goes back to Jason Knauf. William allowed him to give evidence for the DM against Meghan. Harry is not going to get over that just bc he’s polite for the cameras.
@nic919, I am not so sure that William didn’t diss Meghan at the Commonwealth Service. It was reported that when William was getting ready to settle into his seat Meghan said hello to him and he turned to Harry and just said “hello Harry” and sat down. Harry then leaned over to Meghan and asked him what William had said. William was said to have frozen out Meghan in that exchange
Ive shared the same thought here before, and I think it’s been confirmed today. Not that William isn’t a petty raging brat, he is. But Kate mean girled this whole separation into being.
There were always problems and Harry is the scapegoat, so they’re all angry he’s not taking it anymore. But Kate can’t even put on a good front because she’s actively encouraging the public to hate MM.
It’s possible he did, but he wasn’t as obvious about it as Kate. Today he was not the one icing out people. Kate did that again.
Ok so Khate was probably an inexcusable yeotch to Meghan. And I don’t have much sympathy for K because (checks extensive list, shakes head).
It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if W decides he was stressed out and then is fine with taking it out on her in private. This is a big transition for the little man.
And if he thinks he’s that much more powerful now, he may have been a real trip before the event.
Khate has always seemed publicly performative to meet expectations before. All of a sudden she veered from her typical public face.
Digital Unicorn, I’m with you on this and going as far back as the announcement of H&Ms engagement, Kate was out on a visit, when asked about the engagement she smiled and said something like ‘it’s lovely’ but before the camera panned away from her she let her smile drop. I think Kate and her mother kick started the smear campaign. Looking back on earlier footage you can see William talking to Meghan showing her the ropes but then something changed with him. Yes William is a dick and responsible for a LOT of attacks against the Sussexes but imo Kate is the dangerous one, her actions are basically code for the derangers and certain members of the public to carry on hating Meghan, that to me is f#cked up psychotic.
I have never seen Kate interact with Meghan in a warm, welcoming, sisterly fashion. Even going back to their first “Fab Four” events and when they sat together at the tennis match, Kate had a very “Marie Antoinette being forced to speak to Madame Du Barry” vibe. Like, “how do I play this so that I come out on top”, not “relaxed and hanging with my brother in law’s new girlfriend or wife or whatever. Especially at some outdoor event after Archie was born, Kate totally froze her out and it was disgusting because they were there with the kids. The commonwealth services, the wedding, the list goes on and on.
Kate also probably has very little bandwidth for empathy as she is hanging on by a thread with William who’s vindictive, condescending, and probably abusive.
William is horrible and a terrible backstabber and not to be trusted AT ALL, but he can fake politeness.
Meghan looked downright scared and shocked at the beginning when Kate just blew past her and left her alone on the other side of the car.
I agree. Kate manipulated william, but it says something about him to let her do it, Meghan was innocent in all of this. Today I think he pretty much ignored Kate, i’m embarrassed for her. As if to say he doesn’t care what she thinks anymore and paid more attention to Harry and Meghan. He looks more confident with them around too, I guess it’s their easygoing nature.
Kate looks angry, I think she prefers them not to be there, and ruin her moment to shine, she always acts like she doesn’t know them.
@Nic919 in one of the clips from that commonwealth service we can se Harry being furious, and it looks like he’s saying “he only said Harry, he only said hallo Harry”, it also looked like he wanted to get out of there right then, but Meghan calmed him down. That was right after Willnot came, so he was talking about his brother. For the cameras however it looked like he greeted them both.
I have no doubt you guys are right about the Midds causing trouble, and Willnot realising he’s been lied to.
@DU. Yup. I’ve been one who has said that about William. No clue what happens behind closed doors obviously, but there are several clips on Twitter of William making small gestures to include Meghan, at least for the first year. Stepping back so there is room for her in the group or the like. Nothing major or huge, but enough that it seems either the initial problem was Kate vs Meghan, or William can at least play along in public, and Kate won’t. (Or can’t?)
I think her poor performance e yesterday was a combination of bad blood between her and William
And her and the Sussexes, and having her first appearance as Princess of Wales ruined by Meghan’s presence (lol, bc you know that’s how she views it).
Let’s go back to that Tatler article that specifically mentioned that Kate was wary of Meghan from the start but not William. They were telling us there that Kate was the issue. William of course took his own path of resentment, but in the early stages William was not difficult with Meghan in public.
Another one here who noticed that Kate was the one who looked to be the outsider. It was also noticeable that William veered closer to Harry as Kate was trying to keep her distance. When she realised that William was having none of it she had to move towards him. I imagine there’ll be another “Meghan made Kate cry” reminder very soon. 😉
I thought it was lovely when the young girl told us why she hugged Meghan. She spoke for a LOT of us over here in the UK who are appalled at the way that lovely woman has been treated. Although she looked very nervous at the beginning, I thought towards the end Meghan’s lovely personality shone through when she realised people were VERY pleased to see her.
Kate was very unhappy about the return of the ‘Fab Four’….it was written all over her face.
That photo of the 4 of them walking reminds me of the scene from Midsommar where the happy couple is walking hand in hand, and the couple having Major Issues (Miss Flo and her terrible bf) are walking that far apart.
Not a good scene to be replicating if you are trying to show Happy Family vibes.
Yep. Especially after that analysis of the Obama and Harris pics last week ( over the top) but there are problems in Keens marriage. I wonder if Charles named them PoW to prevent the divorce, knowing it might give Wills pause to think.
While Harry and Meghan held hands and physically comforted each other William and Kate didn’t touch once. Not once. It doesn’t appear that they can keep a facade of a semi-happy marriage going.
I actually saw footage where William reached over and rubbed her lower back gently – it *kinda* looked organic, but idk – Harry kept reaching back for Meg’s hand and you could see his radar was constantly on making sure she was OK. The affection was very mutual for H&M – not sure about W&K but maybe power makes he feel affectionate? LOL
@NutellaToast, I haven’t watched all of the videos, but the one time I saw William touch Kate’s back briefly, it looked very much to me like a signal for her to move along, since they’d been at that same spot for a while, and after he touched her, he started walking farther up the line.
It reminded me of how the Queen’s little code for her aides was to switch her handbag from one arm to the other when she was done speaking to someone, lol.
That’s what it looked like to me, at least, when William did it— not a show of comfort or affection, but a “time to keep it moving.”
To me W&K seem strong as always
Sure, Carol. Congratulations on your new grandchild Rose.
I Agee with Anna. W&K do the whole RF party line. H&M are more organic. Neither is right or wrong. I’ve been on celebitchy since when she was in Germany and it’s really interesting to see the change of the comment section. It used to be there was more kind disagreement to the the vitriol tossed at anyone who doesn’t share the majority opinion especially on royal posts. Let everyone have their opinions.
Kate had her razor blade face on the whole time and did not once interact with M&H. She barely acknowledged William while the whole time M&H comforted each other and were always holding hands or had arms around each other. W&K looked and acted like an estranged couple and that they were forced to do this awkward, performative show of “see, we can get along!”
Same @snappyfish, I cannot believe some of the comments that are directed at users who have a different opinion. I miss the old days when it was fun gossip and people were respectful, even when they disagreed.
Don’t know if I would call it strong, it’s pretty chilly, but hey, maybe it works for them.
Not going to bat for them in general, but they seemed normal here to me. William put his hand on her back twice that I caught. They didn’t look like they were avoiding each other or hating on each other. Not sure what people are reading or why.
I would say that Meghan looked sort of self conscious and nervous walking in, and Kate looked tense.
But William and Kate don’t do the RF party line. They are the odd ones out when you compare them to almost every other married couple in the BRF. There is a coldness and almost disregard between the two of them that you do not see in the other couples, and it can’t be written off as just British reserve or BRF reserve. It was blatant on the Jubbly church service day, where all the other BRF couples were hand holding, wrapped arms, etc. Meanwhile Willileaks practically ran off at one point and left the TopCEO having to rush after him.
I saw one moment where Kate put her hand on will’s back to show him something. That’s all I’ve got.
I actually don’t have a problem with Will and Kate as a couple. They deserve each other and they do have kids who will grow up under the public eye. I don’t like them as people. I find them petty, close-mineded, overly entitled and lazy. Their dynamic is weird because of such a power imbalance and insecurity. However, I don’t wish divorce on them or whatever. That’s their business and whatever dysfunction they have in their marriage is something they choose to ignore or address. I will say though that I wonder if all this griping and leaking is worth it. They are a heartbeat away from the throne now, are getting everything they wanted, including exiling the Sussexes, and wonder if they really feel ready for it.
While not everyone will hold hands as a couple. In public, normally there isn’t a huge gap of space which was pretty obvious with W and K. Outside of one moment where William possibly put his hand on Kate’s lower back to direct her toward the flowers, she was not near him and they had bare minimum contact. Anyone with eyes can see there is something going on there. In motion on video it becomes way more obvious.
How things have changed between these 2 – its gone from kHate following him around begging for attention at events to her giving him a taste of his own medicine. No wonder the kids look miserable.
That marriage will implode the same way his parents did – its going to be War of the Wales 2.0. I think it will happen after his coronation as there is NO WAY he will want family drama overshadowing that.
Agree @DU so much with this shift that you’re describing. Kate used to try so hard to get those photo moments with Will and he would not play at all. He was cold AF but now it comes across as she is the one who won’t play. At least at the beginning of this vid. I do think she interacted more with him once they were looking at all the flowers and speaking w the public. She might have been so incandescent at Meghan’s mere presence that she just couldn’t fake it at the beginning.
Charles and Camilla rarely (never?) Hold hands in public, or put their arms around each other or whatever. But there is still contact, there is still affection, and they don’t walk so far apart that you can’t get the two of them in the same picture. Harry and Meghan are both naturally affectionate and tactile, you see them touching people on a regular basis (not in a weird way, LOL). So it makes sense that they are affectionate with each other. Not everyone is that way and that’s fine. Charles does not seem to be tactile in that way. But there’s a difference between not holding hands in public (like C&C) and clearly not wanting to be around each other (the new Wales.)
I think (?) I saw something years ago where Harry said something about how ridiculous it was for a wife to walk behind her husband. I wonder if that’s part of the reason they always hold hands. To show he considers her his equal.
I think Kate is big mad about being iced out by William ever since she was left at the crib with the kids while he and his uncles rushed to Balmoral. Then she was excluded from the ascension ceremony today. She’s mad as hell and not gonna take it anymore.
First Charles comment about H&M in his speech and now this “last minute” invitation……it really is going to an interesting few weeks. Praying that Harry doesn’t allow himself to be manipulated into coming back
I think Charles is just trying to set the stage for them being friendly, non-working royals who can still be invited to the big stuff. I doubt even he could possibly think having them back in the fold would be a good thing. (But, he doesn’t exactly have his fingers on the pulse of the people most of the time, so who knows.)
I really hope this is a sign that they won’t strip Archie and Lillie of their titles and will try to have SOME kind of detente – it would just be better, I imagine, for all involved (not that H&M owe them sh!t.)
Charles doesn’t want them back. He wanted a slimmed down monarchy and when refusing to take Harry’s calls and cancelling his security, he got it once and for all.
But he also knows that for the British monarchy to survive it needs to be lower-key, Scandinavian style, with less of his mother’s hauteur and Victorian, 19th Century ways. What Charles (and William) do need is Harry and Meghan to make an appearance at Jubilees and events to keep the Commonwealth and British POC on side. Hence this show of what in most families would be normal behaviour during a grieving period, and hence Kate’s evident rage.
To strip Archie and Lily of the titles, KC would have to issue new letters of patent AND get agreement of All Colonies and Commonwealth ( I think too).. he won’t do this! Harry and Meghan can decline like Anne did though, this is a better route
Charles knows that Billy and Kate are lazy and will not be able to take over the work that himself and Camilla were doing. He alluded this in his speech when he listed the things that the two would now have to do as he concentrates on other things, knowing full well that they are not up to the job. They need the Sussexes.
Charles already refused to give Archie and Lillibet titles. He doesn’t want anyone with Black blood in the line of succession.
Harry’s being civil and focusing on the what’s important: remembering his grandmother. He was just as civil at Philip’s funeral and Diana’s statue unveiling because that’s what decent people do. Kate could learn a thing or two, but judging by how she acted today, decency is something she will never embrace (along with many other things like hard work and generosity).
Totally agree. The love of Harry and Meghan is undeniable. They are using each other to strengthen the other. Like one heart one body they will never allow the haters ands lies to separate their love
I totally agree. I hope they are not manipulated into being working royals again. They are making a life for themselves in America. Plus they are too damn smart to be subservient to Willnot and Cannot.
Reconciliation with family is Harry’s prerogative, but I would be sorely disappointed if they got back as working royals. The monarchy must go. Taxpayers should not be burdened with these people.
There’s a strong possibility that Kate was given marching orders not to”play peacemaker” and NO STUNTKEENING. No hijacking allowed at this time and it’s being enforced. I’m sad to see Kate as Princess of Wales period, but I bets deals were made that we are not privy to.
She has never had even basic manners. There are old stories about how she never would bother to RSVP to invitations and we can see how she cannot even be polite in public. There are plenty of stories of Carole’s rudeness so I guess Kate was never taught how to behave.
Yes, I agree about Harry and civiity. He’s honorable and kind. I also suspect he and Meghan are thinking ahead, of their own children’s future with this weird family. H&M won’t ever again let their guard down, but I do think it’s pragmatic and forward-thinking of them to meet peace-making gestures halfway.
@ArtHistorian – agreed, and this I do not get. You’re setting your daughter up to try and catch a prince, presumably the top tier of aristocracy – how do you not teach her beautiful, never mind just basic, manners? At the very least, if you don’t know yourself, buy a book – and I don’t mean just Carole, but also Kate. Will is a jackass, but when push comes to shove, he knows how he should behave. Okay, so Kate adopted some posh kind of speech (that’s unintelligible). That’s it? And once she had that prince, how could she not make one single effort to learn the skills she needed for the job, to make sure her position was secure? I cannot understand this woman at all. If she’s out in the cold, and getting shut out of things – as she deserves to be, for so many reasons – so much of it is her own fault.
I’m not sure that the aristocracy values good manners – they might think it bourgeois (and Princess Anne is known being being rude). However, Kate has a job that involves meeting with foreign dignitaries – so good manners are essential. And she is completely incapable – she’s literally been caught on camera snubbing the Queen of Spain!
Yes that snub of Letizia does not get covered enough. Kate wasn’t even P of Wails when she snubbed a sitting queen consort. Meghan gets ripped for shutting car doors but Kate is literally snubbing heads of state and they don’t say anything.
(Will be using Wails moving forward. Thanks to whoever started it)
I think they all did a great job. William didn’t ignore meghan at all. They all talked to each other. This was the most personable I’ve ever seen kate. She was great in the walkabout.
All in all I thought it was well done. I didn’t think it was as awkward as kaiser did though perhaps that’s my wishful thinking. For some reason I don’t have the heart to be sparky today. I know. I know. The grey men are taking advantage of me but I don’t care
It was nice.
Jeanne, I totally agree. I thought this was very nice. I don’t know what it portends, but I think at least it means that both William and Harry can put their own issues aside to honor their grandmother. There can be some family unity to navigate this momentous transition. Maybe there will be thawing, maybe not, but everything has changed now. It just has. And at least they are mature enough to do their duty and show up and be nice and talk to the people like their grandmother would have wanted them to do.
I’m 100% team harry and megan btw, but I still was moved to see them all together. I think it’s nice.
Kate made no effort to be personable except with the crowd. She ignored Meghan and, for the most part Harry. She had her sullen b*tch-face on the whole time unless she was interacting with kids, and William had to put on the brave face and try his damndest to look friendly. I’m sure Charles knocked his head and demanded they show some respect but Kate failed badly.
I agree. William and Kate were very good with the crowd, they all were, but between the two couples, there were glimpses of anger from Kate, at her husband and at Meghan. It looked like Harry didn’t interact with her at all. With the weight of their new titles, much more will be expected of them and more scrutiny. I know we dismiss Kate as a lightweight and mean girl, which she is, but, she is still there and gets her way, so maybe during this time period she is being directed and told what to do, and does not like it. She may need a refresher course in etiquette.
I think Kate was behaving as she thinks the BRF and the late queen would want her to: dignified, stoic and strong. I agree that W and K looked cold compared to the Sussex couple but the two couples have very different dynamics and approaches. I observed at least three instances of K and W touching each other briefly and also noted both K&W talking to M&H, although W more frequently included H&M in his comments.
Overall, I think that the four of them handled an awkward and perhaps triggering outing (W&H had to be reminded of their mother’s passing by this experience) very well. I hope that the two couples can find a way to rebuild a cordial relationship with each other.
I don’t know how H &M can “ rebuild a cordial relationship” with W&K after all the spiteful things the Cambridges have done to them. Kate lied and said Meghan made her cry and let that lie fester for years until Meghan was finally able to set the record straight. Meghan was driven to suicidal ideation while pregnant with Archie. They leaked the Sussexes whereabouts in Canada. William let Jason Knauf interfere and work against Meghan in her lawsuit against the Daily Fail. The disrespect shown at the Commonwealth Service before the entire world. The list goes on. H&M are good people, but damn nobodies that much of a saint to forgive the bullshit that’s been thrown at them.
CrazyHeCallsMe has it right. Why would H&M want to rebuild a cordial relationship with anyone who had demonstrated they wish them dead?
H&M are giving gifts to the BRF. The monarchy shouldn’t have any expectation of generosity from H&M in the future without significant reciprocity
I don’t see this as forgiveness so much as choosing to put it all aside throughout the mourning period for the queen. Still must be hard though.
Why would H&M want to build a cordial relationship with someone who expressed concerns about their unborn children’s skin tone? Clearly it is racist to be concerned that Prince Archie would be “too dark” to be a prince of the British Realm, so why on Earth would H&M even consider a renewed relationship with bigots? Why would they seek to mend fences with those who felt it was of utmost importance to snub Princess Lili on her 1st birthday? Why should they repair family ties when it’s Charles’ intention to strip their children of their birthrights?
I just don’t understand this appetite to see the “Fab Four” reunited. To me it reeks of a certain disdain, disrespect, and disregard for the well-being of the Sussex children, as though it’s perfectly reasonable in a “very much not racist family” to treat the mixed raced grandchildren as lesser than the white grandchildren. Disgusting!
Jeanne, did we look at the same video. Please tell me when KHate actually acknowledged and/or talked to Harry or Meghan? I did see it in either video. She did talk to Wont at one point when they were looking at the flowers.
What I find really interesting is that people seem to think that W&K not being affectionate with each other it simply the royal way. In 2022? Seriously? What was expected in the 1950s is not the same in society today. You might want to think about that.
The excursion was about 40 minutes and I didn’t see Kate interact with H and M except accidentally looking in their direction toward the end before they got in the car. William spoke to H and M a bit but Kate was off speaking with the crowd and briefly interacted with William. That’s about it.
But for anyone who watched William and Kate in the early years there is a huge difference in how they interact. There used to be a friendliness that is not there. And it became especially obvious about a year and a half ago. So W and K aren’t even acting like they have in the past.
This actually looks less awkward then I might have expected and they were at least speaking to each other, which was an improvement from past appearances!
This felt like Charles’ doing, he gave Will the titles he coveted and gets what he wants in return. Harry and Meghan are being f-king champions during this all. Brit media has been ruthless and H&M should be applauded. They excel at meet and greets, they will be kind and professional, they will be kind to family. SO VERY GLAD Harry and Meghan have each other to lean on during this whole time.
Well the titles would be theirs irrespective of Charles, giving them the titles is just symbolic. They were always going to get those titles.
Charles was not obligated to give Will PoW and the people of Wales have already been objecting mightily. Wales was already 46% in favor of declaring their independence from the UK.
Observations
The two couples clearly detest each other.
Kate detests William.
William seems detached from Kate but seems keen to fake it in public for the sake of appearances. Kate is having none of it.
It’s a purely business relationship between Kate and William. I agree with whomever said that William and Kate did not see the PoW title coming this quickly. Will be interesting to see how things pan out given that they cannot stand each other.
Kate was incredibly rude to Meghan, she essentially pretends she does not exist. William at least attempts to introduce her to the official (not sure who that is).
One final observation – I feel like they’re trying to bribe Kate to stay married to William but she is basically doing an enhanced PR friendly-ish version of quietly quitting. I’ve seen this behaviour in women on the brink of divorce whose husbands still need to save face, she may be still married to William in name, but emotionally that ship has sailed. At various points William tried to move closer and even possibly touch her, but the body language was clear – stay TF away.
Something is brewing with the Cambs and I have the sense that Kate is the one who has been check-mated with the PoW title. I think she way maybe content to be a divorced Duchess, but this has now upped the stakes as she will now need to be more visible. It’s the same vibe I got from the commonwealth service, the sense that H&M leaving makes Kate more visible thereby making it hard to hide the then fissures and now huge cracks in the Wales/Cambridge/Cornwall (WCC) marriage.
I personally think Kate wants out so she can have a Pippa-ish lifestyle. I think Kate is done.
Kate and William will never divorce. You think she’s going to give up now, after putting in all that time? William will do what he wants, Kate will do what she wants, they’ll stay married for the kids and for the BRF. I feel that middle class standards, instead of royal standards, are being applied to their relationship, that because they don’t hold hands they’re going to divorce. They don’t care about that, they’re in for the long haul.
Minx I agree with you. But it’s clear that their marriage is over and yes maybe they won’t divorce but she wants out.
Also what happens when one of them finds someone – what do they do then ?
It’s a recipe for disaster.
Kate will never divorce him. All this to not be Queen? Uh uh.
She hates a lot of her life but will live it unhappily.
I agree Minx. They will never divorce, regardless of the state of their relationship, they are in it for life. I don’t understand the the obsession with wanting them to divorce. It’s so weird how people won’t let that go.
When Charles talked yesterday about “William and Catherine” he was pointing them towards the future, as a couple, and as parents of the next king. Also, I’m American, but I understand that Kate is fairly popular in England? So William will look bad if he divorced her. If he has affairs they are easy to conduct in privacy, especially now that he has even more places to do so. Kate will mother their children, be the POW and then Queen, and get the many perks of those positions.
Yes, most aristos cheat on their spouses. You are expected to look the other way and accept it. I don’t agree with this, and would never tolerate it, but to each their own.
Becks-
“I don’t understand the the obsession with wanting them to divorce. It’s so weird how people won’t let that go.”
I don’t think it’s obsession, at least, not with me. I’m willing to consider that they’re in it for life and in fact thought the PoW announcement might have been a sign I was wrong in my speculation. But then I see these pics and I say, nope, they’re not playing up. So I’ll let it go when they look like they can stand being within each other’s presence.
When my grandma died, I had a crazy cousin literally try to hit me with a shovel and run me over with a tractor. No joke. And called the cops on me and said I threatened her life because I told her to “drop dead” if she thought she could boss me. Fortunately the cops recognized her crazy.
She sued me, my sister, my mom, and my aunt and uncle for undue influence over grandma’s will because she got the same amount as us other grandchildren but she thought she deserved the same as the children. She intentionally sent a process server to my job to serve me in the middle of class though I’d been served twice already.
The way this interaction between Kaye and the others looks reminds me of how I probably looked interacting with that cousin at grandma’s funeral.
So yeah, I’m pretty convinced divorce will happen. It’s only a matter of time.
Rapunzel, sorry you had that experience with your family member, but I still think people are way too invested and obsessed with them wanting to divorce. It’s my opinion…. Like I said, aristos have marriages that allow discreet affairs, so it’s a different set of rules for them.
Have a great day!
@Rapunzel – I agree that Aristos have their way of doing things – but they’re also discreet.
William has clearly not been discreet and Kate has been humiliated GLOBALLY in the age of social media because of it.
At some point all that humiliation begins to weigh on a person and shame is a hell of an emotion.
No one is wishing divorce on anyone – but the situation from the clip seems dire and this is not the first time Kate has shown these characteristics.
This clip along with the cottage is just not adding up. It’s a mess.
If Kate is that unhappy, wishing a divorce is actually wishing for her happiness. It wouldn’t be worth it. She won’t be Queen; she will be consort. As a newsman put it in the US, her function would only be supporting the King. No power of her own.
It’s not about “wanting them to divorce.” It’s about observing and making comments on a celebrity gossip site.
(See this is why I have to be Becks1, bc these random other Becks pop in from time to time and it’s not me!! Lol)
Anyway I’m not sure if there will be a divorce. But they can’t stand to be around each other and that wasn’t true 2-3 years ago. Something has shifted. Kate wants that title but maybe she’s realizing that another 25 years to wait isn’t worth it.
@becks1 it’s clear that those comments aren’t from you because you don’t come on and whine about the good ole days when apparently everyone agreed all the time and could ignore racism and not get called out on dogwhistles and very bad takes.
I was shocked that Kate just got out of the car and strode over to greet that guy without even looking back to see if Meghan was following her to do the same.
And then Kate refused to be near William. She’s struggling to walk on those pebbles in those stilettos (seriously Kate?) and she won’t even gesture to take her husbands arm to steady herself.
Flower, I think you’re absolutely right. We always thought that Kate would never ever leave William, but I think she’s the one who wants out. King Charles trapped her by naming them PoW so quickly.
I agree @QMHand – I think Kate is done.
She is doing her duty and no more. They need to give her some PR training stat or end this farce of a marriage. I wonder if William is already living with someone or in another relationship and that is grinding her gears?
You guys expect too much – Katie was JUST getting her footing as DoC and now PofWails. It all starts over – small steps. She has to learn the ropes. And just as she begins to get her footing – she will be QC and need to start over again.
Kate has shown who she is – a mean and petty person. She wants to be queen bee and will do what it takes to be at the top. She was mean to the York Princesses BEFORE she even got the ring – imagine the power trip she must be on now.
What ever is going on – Kate is here to stay. She stuck it out this long and will stay in it for life – like the QEII stayed committed to serving her country till death, Kate is committed to serving her own best interests till death.
Speaking of shoes, anyone got an ID on Meg’s outfit? Especially those shoes… WMW is on some “out of respect” stuff 🤨
I think they will divorce as some point – she has what she really wanted, Diana’s title which will be hers as long as neither she or Cain remarries. Her stalking of Diana’s life is complete. I think she is content NOT to be Queen Consort and TBH I think Carol(e) has moved her attentions onto the children, particularly George. I am becoming more convinced that the reason the Mids children have all moved closer to Mummy is because Ma is creating a Middleton shadow court around George – Carol(e)’s end game is to replace the house of Windsor with the house of Middleton (even thou am not sure she will be around to see George crowned). Mark my words – that woman’s ambition knows no bounds.
DU, I agree that Ma Middleton’s ambitions know no bounds. The Middeltons so remind me of the Boleyns – but what she doesn’t understand is that it’s the Windsor name that will carry on – like the Tudor name. But I agree with what you said.
As for Kate – I see her in this for the long hull. But what do I know. I can’t believe they got the POW titles so quickly. So who knows with this cast of characters.
@DigitalUnicorn, I totally agree and have thought that for a long time— that it’s entirely possible that Princess of Wales was Kate’s *true* endgame. I absolutely think that it’s even probable based on the reasons you gave, and the fact that things have clearly not turned out the way Kate likely thought they would. She sees Pippa’s life, now knows she can have that but WITH the Princess of Wales title, and imo that really might be good enough for her.
@Becks, there’s a distinction between people “wanting” them to divorce, as you claimed, and observing that we think a divorce might be coming based on their body language and what we know about their living arrangements. Do you seriously not see the difference here?
William did not ignore Harry or Meghan but Kate pulled her little games with H and M. She blew by Meghan once she first got out of the car and it was obviously rude.
I think William and Harry have either the the training or underlying sibling affection to not show any anger with each other in a public setting like this. Maybe it’s out of loyalty to their father. Who knows, but they interacted decently and perhaps even better than the statue unveiling.
Meghan while nervous also was professional with William. Kate was the outlier here. She ignored H and M in an obvious way and barely tolerated William.
Totally agree @Nic919. Kate was an embarrassment. Her antipathy towards her husband, and most obviously Meghan, was unconscionable at such a somber event and only goes to further enhance her reputation as a selfish, insensitive mean girl.
She sure did. It was Commonwealth Day Service Kate all over again.
I’d like to say I’m surprised to see all the Karens defending Princess Karen whitewashing of Keen’s bad behavior, but not lately. There’s a trend of low key attacking Meghan while giving Kate positive credit for lazing about in a dress, then claiming victimhood in the comments section.
@haylie exactly so. It was her rude behaviour from the commonwealth service all over again.
Also the tone policing and nostalgia about non existent days on this site is tiresome. I want documented examples of which comments are vile before words like that are used. Criticism of white supremacy really seems to trigger a certain crowd.
Great observations @Flower, and I must give props to William here for acting like a human being. He tried. He appears to make small talk and introduce Meghan to that guy by the car.
Perhaps he is discovering over the past day or so that being POW isn’t all that and a bag of chips. I almost felt sorry for him watching the video of that boring ceremony where his father just shoved papers at him like he would at any other lackey.
Agree but thinking he might divorce her. Or both realize, hmm, 20+/- years of this i.e. like KC said to Diana: “I don’t want to be the first PoW to not have a mistress,” acceptance of perhaps an open marriage for only one partner or living apart. Then possibly 40+/- more years of a cold marriage; just to sit on a thrown and continue to do a job in which she has demonstrated no passion for over the past 10 years. Then an empty house, when the kids are grown and out of the house. What!!! No material item i.e. a Crown, is worth it, it’s not holding one at night and women now can prosper on their own, find love again, and live their best life. It’s not the Victorian era of yesterday. The narrative that the Royals/BM (and who finances them) is trying hard to sell isn’t the flex that they think it is. It appeals to older generations but Millennials and Gen Z values (from the UK, Jamaica, Canada,…) and what they want in a Ruler that they finance and allow to have substantial powers and influence in 2042+/- is the only thing that could be important to PoW if he is ambitious and wants that crown and to keep it. That couples dynamic and what they did to H&M is not the way forward and Millennials and Gen Zers keep their receipts. Lots of pressure points, including the around the clock work load/billable hours that will need to be put in to earn their keep with the new PoW title. Critical thinking caps on always.
FiresideChat, I think she wants out. If Chuck thought that making her Princess of Wales would slow her down, he needs to get a grip. Think about any future appearances that W&K do. I suspect she’s not going to change how she’s behaving, and they’ll have to let her go simply because she’s too much of an embarrassment. I think she’s fine with being divorced and living her own life. She’ll still have everything around her–security, staff and I think enough money to make her happy–and she only needs to interact with the children’s father. That’s much different from the interaction of two people who don’t like each other and don’t respect each other.
I’d be truly shocked if she actually did that. No way. Kate wants a lot of things from Meghan, but being the most hated woman in Britain is not one of them. She is staying put, even if her mother has to duct tape her to the throne.
William was faking and pretending all along.
Kate was clearly very annoyed…would not be surprised if they had a row before coming out.
She wants Meghan out of the way.
Hmm, nice observations indeed, @Saucy&Sassy and @PrincessK. You know, it is important for a woman to know she has options, empowered to exercise those options and can start over and strive on her own terms. Living her best life! No longer are those days, where when you’re a divorced women i.e. 1970s, no one wants to rent you an apartment. Crazy times, intimidating women to stay in horrible marriages.
Princess Diana said at about 25yrs old, young in her marriage and with her kids, KC started to only visit her every 3 months to have s*x and instead spent his time with Cam. She tried to stay in the marriage but with a cold bed, horrible treatment, and basically the main caretaker for the kids – it was doomed, back then before she even stepped out of the marriage (rightfully so). It’s not worth it! It’s 2022 and there are options for a better life then hanging on to a metal crown and gold stool that won’t hold one at night. You’re right, she may see the writing on the wall. Now as the DoC, with $25 million annual, he’ll have the funds to pay for an acceptable divorce settlement.
Yes, it seems like Keen was probably the initial ‘hard’ trigger, if allegedly her and her mom, placed that Crying lying story with the press, opening up Pandora’s box and giving the BM “license to ill.” Perhaps, none of this chaos would have happened and remained internal family rumblings with PoW insulting H. QEII would never, and Keen that wasn’t strategic and she didn’t game play it out to weigh all the pros and cons in her uninvited focus on MM. Seems like that Tatler’s issue did the same thing; starting trouble. Her acts mights have all backfired internally for acting out without full Firm support. This might show why PoW is playing the ‘white flag’ game today and very well. Keen seems in over her head and although has influence in some areas perhaps, doesn’t seem to have power after all these years. Might be a win/win if she gets out earlier than wait 20+/- yrs and stick around for an additional 40+/- years in a cold bed.
I’m as far from a fan of Kate’s as you can get, but it’s a lot of piling on her at this point. Peggington seemed to be freezing her out to me. He easily could have reached for her hand or leaned in at any time and didn’t. He also strikes me as someone who loves mind games, and given that it really has appeared these past few years (at times) almost as though he loathes her, I wouldn’t put it past him. She has at least not made it obvious that she loathes him too. Maybe she told him to f*ck off in her own way by refusing to play the game he was playing at exactly the time he most needed her to. Of course, they’re both A-HOLES, so what do I know🤪?!?!!! That said, HARRY AND Meghan WERE MAGNIFICENT. Love them!!!!
I think Harry leaving imbalanced their relationship and now William & Kate have an even more codependent relationship. Horrible dynamics where they basically torture each other i.e. Kate vying for Wills attention previously and now just flat out ignoring him and with him now trailing behind. This is why I say she wants out. She is done.
I wonder if she has finally figured out her people pleasing tendencies….
Kate’s blowing off of Meghan as they got out of the car was not William’s fault. And most people criticizing kate are mentioning her actions toward Meghan and Harry not William.
Wow. I expected them to be part of formal events to come, but I must say I am really surprised to see them together in a more personal type of moment.
The funeral seating arrangements will be very interesting.
Yes, they will. We’ll see whether they’re a family or a firm first and foremost.
Wow, I’m shocked that somebody realised they should ask H&M to come too and somebody didn’t throw a tantrum about it.
This is just so fucking weird. And I’m not even talking about the obvious tension, but about how weird it is having to look at flowers on camera and met people that tell you how sad they are about your grandma while they shout your name and cheer. Like wtf?!
Yeah. Meghan was obviously uncomfortable because of the WTFness and Kate’s horrible energy. And I’m sure Harry is having flashbacks to doing the same thing as a child when his mum died. Ugh, poor Meghan.
I was thinking that too! Talk about PTSD Harry is being used to protect Charles AGAIN during a traumatic death. I get that he is an adult this time and he and Meghan made a conscious choice to show respect and help a country in morning..but Jeez he is always the buffer pulled out in traumatic situations. They were so smart not to sign up for this for life
It is definitely so fucking weird, going out in your funeral black because grandma just died, and one of the things you have to do now is greet a mass of fans cheering like they’re waiting for celebs on a red carpet or something.
It’s the same “weird” that forces royal wives out of their hospital beds the minute they give birth so the press can take pictures.
I am so glad you posted this! I SCREAMED when I saw it. The body language is…something else. When I saw that top pic, my first thought was, “a picture really does tell a thousand words.”
Love how Harry put his arm around Meghan, comforting and reassuring her. I bet she is counting the minutes when they can get away from this awful place. I think a light bulb finally went on in Charles head that this feud is dragging the whole bunch over a cliff in the eyes of the world. Its in his best interest not to have the same craziness that happened at Philip’s funeral. He should also put a stake in that titles foolishness too.
How they must miss their home and their kids. Luckily Eugenie and Jack should arrive soon with real family support. And the queen did save them a trip by dying while they were already in the UK – so glass half full.
I am worried about the kids, by the time the funeral is over they would have been out of the US for almost a month!
Poor Meghan, this must have been a horrible experience for her. I’m in awe of her bravery tbh.
It hurts my heart to see Duchess Meg look knocked off her game. That family doesn’t deserve her and she should never feel unsure of herself in their presence.
I want my girl Meghan out of this so bad, i got PTSD just out of watching her
I’m just so glad she and Harry have each other. The courage she’s displaying in even setting foot back in that country is mindblowing. I’ve never wanted a week to fly by so quickly. I want them safely back in California ASAP.
Is Meghan going to be forced to perform for a British Media that continues baying for her blood for 9 more days?
to be a fly on the wall of whatever the royal family courtier version of publicists having emergency meetings with their clients are. This was so last minute that the media were clearly surprised to see Harry and Meghan arrive with Will and Kate. Trying to distract from Charles’s not being able to publicly hide his fecklessness not even a day after being proclaimed king?
I think the issues yesterday was the courtiers completely upstaged KC with his somewhat warm inclusion of Harry and Meghan in his speech, with their pettiness about Meghan not supporting Harry at Balmoral. That HM was the headline not Charles. Further proof that BRF is racist and story played beyond Britain.
Based on history, I think this is probably closest to true. Charles was jealous that H&M were pulling headlines.
Charles likely did say Meghan wasn’t welcome at Balmoral. Harry is Counsellor of State so he couldn’t decline. I’d be surprised to learn he hadn’t spoken for her appropriate inclusion. Crappy families pull that sort of power brokering though and they rightly assess Harry alone to be easier to manage than Harry with Meghan. Kate likely didn’t want to be there. She had a reasonable excuse.
Charles knows from Diana, stars shine. It’s too bad his clever speech writers and other advisors aren’t able to project past the end of the day
reading more about what’s been going on that could have prompted this unexpected, uncharacteristic spectacle of graciousness, another possible reason for it could be an attempt to create news that would distract from a massive BLM march happening in another part of town.
Why do I have a feeling that the King used the PoW titles to get this walkabout? Whatever one can say about W&K, Charles at least wants the monarchy to continue while he’s alive and he needs a good rapport with the Sussexes to achieve that. William I do think is more willing to at least play nice for optics but its noticeable how Kate is not. Kate really is the mean girl b/c she gave birth to the FFK and the heirs and now has the princess title and gets more press than W solely b/c she fits to eurocentric version of beauty. Knowing that has really given her the confidence to show her true colours.
I think one can make any number of inferences on watching these videos. Yes, the interaction between the two couples was stilted and awkward. However, the situation is just damn surreal that I would have been shocked to not see awkwardness.
JMoney, I think Harry and Wont were taught how they must act in different situations. They’ve already done this type of appearance–after their mother died and they walked along the flowes (outside Kensington Palace, I believe). That was heartbreaking at the time. I feel so, so bad for Harry. First TQ’s death in Scotland, which is where he was when he found out about his mother’s death. Now, this. I can’t even imagine how painful this must be for him. I am so thankful that Meghan is with him for all of this.
I mean…if it was William who extended this invite, it was a canny move since having them all together will guarantee they get front pages and knock his father off of them. It could have also been Charles seeing all the negativity directed at Harry & Meghan and wanting to end it publicly as he would know it was a bad look.
Ultimately, an ongoing war is not good for Charles and William…one or both should know that. I figured Harry & Meghan were on a different path since all the lesser royals were still in Scotland. They are still at the top even if the deranged tabloid fans have been manipulated to believe otherwise.
I think Charles was behind this happening. I don’t believe for one second that William graciously invited the Sussexes to this walk about. Harry and Meghan are essentially trapped right now and have to acquiesce to Charles/Williams in order to maintain decorum.
I agree with the above poster that King Chuck 3.0 is behind this – he has made it clear that its all about business as usual and unity.
Its going to be an interesting first few years of his reign – I think he’s going to make a point of inviting the Sussex’s to the big family events, which will in turn put the Keens in their place as they are not going to have the power to dictate to the King as they did with QE2’s courtiers. It will be interesting to see if he has a backbone after all.
Digital Unicorn, 💯 my feeling too. Charles has been orchestrating and getting quid pro quos lined up. It’s Charles’ time in the sun and if he’s giving Will the titles and income he has been coveting, Charles is going to get results on his investment. Charles wants a united front and he’s been lining up his ducks in a row.
I think William was ordered to do this after the Rebecca English article in the DM yesterday. Regardless of what actually happened with Meghan going/not going to Balmoral, Charles did not want that headline on the second day of his reign. This was William’s cleanup, as ordered by Charles.
I think its weird bc Charles does seem to understand how important the Sussexes are and that he needs to be on good terms with them for his reign. But its like that understanding only goes so far before he can’t help himself and shows his true colors.
It was sweet to see that Meghan was reading the notes that people had left. She stooped several times to take a closer look.
William was making considerably more of an effort with Harry and Meghan than I expected.
And of course the deep love between the Sussex duo was obvious. It was pretty apparent that the Prince and Princess of Wales were not emotionally connected but they performed acceptably.
I think Duchess Meghan is doing a great job.
HBD Kaiser, and thanks for the Saturday articles!
Although William gets the credit for the unification, it’s Charles and his courtiers who are orchestrating this walkabout and the entire ceremony. It would look really bad for the new king if the rift between his sons would be visible during this mourning process.
First Charles mentioned in his maiden speech to “love H&M who will continue to build their lives abroad” and then coordinates this “fab4” walkabout as the followup.
This doesn’t mean the ice between the four was broken or that they will come together as a family. But it’s a token of great character that they pulled this off to mourn in unity for their beloved grandmother (in-law) in front of the world.
As far as giving credit to William and Charles, let’s not forget to also give the credit due to the Sussexes, considering they were the injured party in the whole mess.. Harry’s love for his grandmother and his wish to work his relationship with his father “forced”him to participate in this clearly PR move for the remaining royals.
I suspect Charles was told of the Becky English article blaming him for keeping Meghan away and he told William that the brothers need to show a united front. And if anything confirmed that kate is calling up the press and not William, it’s her poor behaviour today. William for his part was at least polite.
Becky English is getting slaughtered on Twitter. She had to delete a Tweet where she said “Harry and Meghan viewed the floral tributes but, only William and Kate stayed to meet the public”
These people must be so sure of their support that they will blatantly lie and expect not to be called out on it.
PS: Thanks for posting today Kaiser, I would have missed this little gem if it hadn”t been for this website. I was so upset with the statement yesterday, and the headlines this morning that I stayed away from all news outlets. Seeing H&M being treated favourably by the public and his brother really did cheer me up. 🙂
It was nice to see the brothers together again.
Btw, I wish W&K had at least held hands for a minute or so. Or some physical touch of some sort, just basic kindness to each other, even if just so their kids can see it.
H&M were touchy, which is good in a grieving time.
I’m glad to see them together. It’s the right thing to do and it benefits the whole Firm as well as each individual camp, PR speaking. It was said this was decided at the 11th hour and I’m wondering if it was Charles making it happen to bury the ink pen story of today.
It is all PR. But this turn of events is positive in some ways and could not have been scripted. I am very sure that the Queen’s wish would be to see these two couples solve their issues and become amicable.
I’m glad to see them all together, but I got a weird vibe from this clip. Harry and Will were standing like brothers, Meghan enfolded into the trio and Kate on the outside. Like this is what could have been if Kate wasn’t around. I’m not discounting the history here – it was just the feeling I got when watching this.
When they got out of the car and were greeting whoever that man was, Harry noticed he was standing by Kate and Meghan was alone, and so he walked behind the wales couple and took her hand. That moment! Showing he is by Meghan’s side from the start and not letting himself be used in any type of peacemaker stories this time around.
Who wore it better? Megan obviously.
No matter what the occasion, Kate always looks mildly inappropriate. Although I have to admit, it was strange seeing Megan looking so unsure of herself, she always, ALWAYS looks so poised- I wonder what is happening behind the scenes…
Also how weird was it? All those people behind a barrier to watch some people look at a pile of flowers? And a “Royal family channel”? The whole thing is ugh.
She definitely did!!! She is very beautiful and I loved her dress!!! Both women wore black dresses but Kate’s emphasizes her extreme thinness… I didn’t like it at all..
Kate’s dress is very form fitting with a flouncy cocktail dress hem. It’s a nice dress but not what I’d pick for a mourning outfit. Meghan’s dress is looser and longer. Her dress looks lovely on her but doesn’t draw attention to the dress itself. Meghan looks stylish and appropriate for an occasion like this.
Btw I noticed both women playing with their hair. Definitely a sign of discomfort in addition to all the other body language.
We are still body shaming?
Is it fair to say I’m not feeling the 80s shoulder pads?
Hilarious to see them identically dressed and styled (we never see Kate with this little jewellery).
Seems KBot didn’t calibrate the copykeening to be photographed alongside the original! (I partly think this was why she was so miffed and out of shot of the rest of them). Like doesn’t Kate have 56 black coat dresses she could have worn?
And while both women have a whole lot of hair, real or not, Kate’s looks way too big for her head.
Yeah, as someone with a raging eating disorder (currently fat-gained 12kg/nearly 2 stone in about 12 weeks) Kate’s hair is definitely fake/a wig. The nutrient deficiency destroys hair.
I was watching the walk about on CNN. At one point the camera moved over to Harry and Meghan and had remained for a while. A blonde woman, in a dark coat motioned for the camera to move back to William and Kate. You could tell the camera man was itching to move back to H&M.
Like everyone else, I was very surprised. Meghan unsure of herself, like she did when she was part of the Firm. As they were walking, Kate was a mile away from everyone— even William. This screamed William wanting Harry and Meghan to curtesy and bow to them.
Oh yes! It was quite clear that the TV cameras had been instructed to focus more on Bill and Kate, whereas any journalist would want to focus on the Sussexes.
In the second clip there looks like a moment where Kate says something to Meghan (or at least, in her direction) and then Meghan nods back. That’s the only (possible) interaction that I saw – don’t know what might have happened once they were greeting the crowd.
This was absolutely necessary. Whomever idea it was, it was necessary. The Royal Family lost two valuable assets when they lost Harry and Meghan as working Royals and with the Queen gone, that will become even more readily apparent.
Kate looked like she wanted no part of Meghan and is continuing her mean girl antics, at least William tried, maybe he was faking it, who knows.
Kate and William, what the f…., William touched Kate’s back and she shifts her body away.
Meghan and Harry did not change who they are, they love and want to care and protect each other.
I could hear people in the crowd yelling Meghan’s name and saying we love you Meghan!
As an aside, I am being to wonder if the move to Windsor by Kate and William was in contemplation of the Queen’s passing and that Kate and William will eventually move to Windsor castle?
It would certainly explain the lack of renovations at Adelaide.
I agree that kate was the odd one out here. William was interacting with H and M decently whereas kate was miles away dealing with the crowd.
Kate used to have a better game face but she has failed. Several times especially with Meghan.
The reason her game face keeps falling when Meghan is around is pure jealousy – she can’t hide it around Meghan.
Kate is jealous. Not just of the media attention Meghan receives or her work ethic, but that Meghan married a prince who actually loves her. Kate probably didn’t think that was a possibility.
It’s highlighted to Kate just how bad her marriage is, and that’s why she’s colder to William too.
@Nic, agree about Kate. She at least used to be able to plaster on a smile even when we knew that BTS, things were a shitshow. But at this point, either she can’t anymore, or she simply refuses to keep doing it.
And she was NEVER able to keep her game face on wherever Meghan was concerned, but her behavior today of all days was particularly appalling. (Unsurprising, but still appalling.)
*Everyone else* managed to act civil and decent for 40 minutes today, except Kate. Her behavior is atrocious. I wonder if Charles had a word with her after that display. His goal was “unity” and she singlehandedly blew it.
As folks said above I want to just hug Meghan, and Harry for that matter. She looks like she is praying this ends soon. Every time someone dies Harry is pulled out for the wolves to consume and now his wife gets to enjoy it too. It says a lot about their love and respect for the Queen (at least as a grandmother) that they participated in this “show of unity.” I will give William credit, he is making an effort to be cordial, and I frankly didn’t think he would ever do that. I mean it is the minimum , but hood for him for that moderate effort? Kate…wow. The ice between her and William, and her and the Sussexes… never say she was a victim … she is 50% of the mean team. Queen Who it is ALL about the new PoW …
Speaking of effort… wow Kaiser and Celebitchies you guys are on top of it!
I think Charles had a talk with william before he gave him the title i think Kate had no choice
Wow, this was unexpected but it also makes sense too. Charles and Camilla were seen looking at flowers and greeting well wishers at Buckingham Palace and the rest of the family up at Balmoral was also seen looking at flowers and cards at Balmoral. To have Kate and William come out at Windsor and greet mourners and look at flowers WITHOUT Harry and Meghan who are also at Windsor would be all kinds of terrible optics. Someone (maybe William) understood that but obviously Kate was unhappy that her first moment in the spotlight as Princess of Wales’s thunder was stolen with having Harry and Meghan present. William didn’t seem to mind, he understand they have to do it for the cameras but Kate can’t even hide she is unhappy about it.
This wasn’t as awkward as I expected to be honest. Yes, it is to some degree but William does make an effort to speak to Harry and Meghan while Kate is a stone of silence (I think she spoke to William a few times but that was it). She doesn’t look at them once and she is often at a distance from the three of them. We all know the Cornbridges (lol my new name for them since they use Cornwall too) are separated and Kate’s days in the royal fold are numbered. Maybe she’ll stick around for a few more years but she will never be Queen Consort. Meanwhile Harry and Meghan are very connected, holding hands and sticking by each other while the Cornbridges look like they’d rather be anywhere but near each other. I wish everyone (even William and Kate, as much as I am not fans of them) strength and fortitude in the days to come because this next week is going to be so difficult for all of them.
“Cornbridges” — excellent!! 👏
Kate really has no etiquette or grace, I think she was annoyed she didn’t get the limelight to herself, she totally ignored Meghan getting out of the car – it’s painful to watch. I feel on pins for Meghan
Is this the first time William and Harry have had to do this kind of memorial viewing since their mother died? At least one for someone so close to them?
Not remotely, the Queen Mother and Margaret both got this sort of treatment.
To Cara’s question, I don’t think either W or H were close to their great-grandmother or great-aunt, though? Did they walk through to read the tributes for either of them? I think they did the overnight vigil if the princes for the Queen Mother, so maybe.
I wonder if the blankets of floral tributes were first done for Diana or is that something that had been done before, and if so I don’t know who. The queen’s father?
Seems like when people started doing that at KP for Diana it seemed like the first time – just my memory of how surprised they were by the tributes and vigils.
Hey Gertie, the only person clutching is you at the straws believing that William and Kate have a marriage any longer. Physical affection is normal for married couples, especially during sad times.
Does anyone have timing on when Kate shrugged away from William’s hand on her back. I watched but couldn’t see it….
I don’t know the timing, but it’s after they walked away from the cars and were heading to the flowers right out of the gate.
Thank you Nic919 !
I guess I know how Billy is spending his Cornwall money now.
Watching this I felt so bad for Meghan — she could not have expected that she would ever have had to do something like this again, and was suddenly forced into it. Being essentially coerced into making an appearance for the royals cannot have brought up good memories.
I wonder if William and Harry will do the Princes’ Vigil.
I was wondering if they would do the Princes Vigil. I think they will.
Surely. No question at all. As mentioned above I think they did it for their great-grandmother when she passed.
I was delighted to see this. I know it will not be happy behind the scenes but if it could just be worked now and again that Harry and Meghan can come to the UK and be a proper part of the family in their proper place, at funerals etc. We need both H and M and we also need Archie and Lili.
I think so too. I don’t want the brothers to be enemies. A lot has been said and done, but if William is willing to make some sort of amends and Harry is willing to accept him, then good for everyone. (And if Harry doesn’t feel it is enough, then good for whatever it takes for his well-being too.)
I doubt William would EVER admit any wrong doing and Harry will certainly never apologize for speaking his truth. But MAYBE, just maybe they can orchestrate a cease fire and be civil when in each other’s presence.
The walkabout today shows that they are badly needed. But the media are too brutal and will not stop and Archie and Lili will soon be used as fodder.
Okay so tin foil tiara time:
Will didn’t want Kate to go with him to Scotland. Or Kate didn’t want to go.
Harry and Meg, not thinking about what W&K were doing, declared they were going together.
Kate had a fit. Meg can’t go if she’s not. Hence Meg not going. And why Harry wasn’t on the plane with the others, because he was going with Meg, originally.
Kate is pissed at Meg. But Will is happy to get the Duchy of Cornwall and PoW titles, and figures he can use Gan Gan’s death to reset PR with Harry (or Charles insisted on condition of the PoW title). Ergo, photo op.
So Kate is furious with Will. Will don’t care. Harry is savvy enough to know the real issues and figures the photo op will backfire for Kate, so whatever. Meg is trying to stay peaceful under a tree.
Yesterday’s PoW announcement had me thinking that I was maybe wrong predicting divorce. This photo op convinces me I’m absolutely right. The Cambridge marriage isn’t gonna last another year. Calling it.
The separate lives stuff is clearly not tenable if they can barely even be within 6 feet of each other on walkabout.
I suspect they didn’t know they were getting the PoW titles. The double social media name change kinda proves that. I think Charles simply doesn’t give a dang. He didn’t want any speculation so gave them the titles without advance warning. Let’s face it, it only benefits Charles if there’s a War of the Wales 2.
Now will it stop any Cambridge divorce? People think so but I suspect Will doesn’t give a dang anymore anyway. He’s got the money and titles and DGAF.
Kate was told she couldn’t go to Balmoral. Had she not wanted to go she would not have called up Becky English to give that story about Charles not wanting Meghan there.
I agree with you on the rest. Kate can barely be civil even here.
Nic919- I think even if she didn’t want to go, she’d be pissed at the optics of Meg going. Which would be enough to cause a fit and a call to Becky English to smear Meg.
I see Kate being like Will in that video of him and Harry as children with Diana and the bunny. Kate might be all, “I don’t want Scotland” but then throw a tantrum when Mom says, “alright then” and hands Meg Scotland. “GIMME!! I WANT IT!!”
She also wouldn’t have made the effort to be papped TWICE driving around Windsor looking smug Thursday AND Friday – the Friday one was particularly obvious as she had big ass sunglasses on (it rained most of the day) and was wearing pearl earnings. She planned to be seen on both days to remind me that she was there.
If this was indeed done at the Kings request, and who dares refuse the King, then I suspect that there will be more of these types of events where kHate will have to suck up the Sussex’s presence.
Also I know we talk about how William’s rage but am not sure its all directed at Harry and Meghan – what if its at kHate and her sh!t stirring.
She even put on the fancy pearl earrings on one of the pap runs. She wasn’t seen for months and then twice in a row ? Yeah no coincidence.
I agree and she won’t GAF either as she has the title she and Ma have been chasing after since the beginning – the Diana stalking and cosplaying is complete.
I kinda agree that they might not have known until the last min that they were getting the Welsh titles – maybe it was thrust upon them to a) make them work more and b) stave off any divorce announcements etc..
Also the Welsh are NOT happy at these 2 getting that title – not happy at all.
Yeah I agree with you. Kate’s out. I predicted the Queen would sadly not make it to the end of September and she didn’t. For Kate and William, while I am 100% convinced they will divorce and were probably waiting for the Queen to die before announcing it, I am not so about the the timeline. I could see William wanting to wait until after his father’s coronation and I could see Charles requesting the same. If they announce it not long after the funeral, all the media will talk about is the stupid divorce and not Charles’s upcoming coronation. Of course the Prince and Princess of Wales announcement also throws another wrench into it. Will Kate stick around a bit longer to “enjoy” it? This is the title she’s been gunning for, I think she’s resigned to never being Queen Consort. But being the mother to the future king? Good enough probably.
I agree with you that Meghan was made to stay home because Kate wasn’t going, and I agree that the Wails (lol) didn’t know they were getting those titles so quickly due to the weird double social change. I don’t agree on the divorce though; separate lives, absolutely, but I would totally shocked if they officially divorced. I always thought that if it did happen, it would’ve happened before she got the PoW title to avoid the inevitable Princess Di comparisons which could be used against Charles and Will in the press.
It’s possible Charles gave them the titles to prevent a divorce, but I think he did it because he’s aware of the anger in Wales re: the titles even existing and the movement there to remove them altogether, and him giving them the titles was essentially him foisting that cluster f*ck onto Will. There’s already a petition with thousands of signatures to banish the titles and Welsh twitter is very upset about this, which they see as essentially a failure to do the right thing. Someone explained it as ‘imagine Putin named his son Prince of Ukraine.’
By Charles giving them the titles off jump, I think he’s hoping (1) he can hide behind people maybe thinking they were automatic and avoid blame, (2) it makes it harder for the Welsh movement to pick up steam, and (3) it gives him another ace up his sleeve in dealing with Will from a PR standpoint because he can always have his minions run stories about how the title should’ve ended with Charles and how Will should renounce it etc etc.
I think Kate pap shot was proof that William did not want her with him. I think Charles wanted Meghan home because it would have highlighted the Kate issues. Per usual, the story was switched around in the press with Meghan being the pussy one and Kate allowing the heir to do his duty yet ahei is papped 15nins later in pearls and looking sad.
Honestly, your joke yesterday about Charles setting them up (whether purposefully or inadvertently) for another War of the Waleses with the titles might prove to be prescient. Still astounding that these two cannot pull it together for *40 minutes*. It’s utterly ridiculous and highly telling.
I didn’t even take that comment about the next war of the waleses as a joke. Great comment and seriously it would be so diabolical. Idk, I feel like William and Kate might like to do a separate lives thing like Liz and Phillip but it’s a different era with social media. If they continue to seemingly dislike each other this much, the truth will out. Some day some way.
Yeah, I’m kinda re-thinking my position on William in this little feud after today. I had always thought he was driving a lot of this, but he was really playing along at this little photo-op. At one point, you literally could’ve cropped Kate out of the picture, that’s how close he was to Harry & Meghan and how FAR Kate distanced herself. I wonder what is the play here with him…Feels very out of the blue for him to be so welcoming.
I am quite sure Charles, Andrew and Edward will do the Princes’Vigil but with Anne. I wonder will William and Harry do one maybe with Peter Philips and the Queen’s nephew, David?
This was just really sad. It appears that they are trying to present a unified front. Tbh I hope this family can find some peace with each other. I know alot of wrong has been done. I wish them well.
Could this be the work of William’s new PR man? Befriending the Sussexes might gain him younger fans.
Ahhhh poor meghan. When they walk through the gates you can see her taking deep slow breathes. I do that too so I recognize it. I hope that she and Harry protect each other and get the f out
She looked to me to have tears in her eyes, or like she had recently been crying. There’s one picture of them coming through the gate, and it was very obvious that not only was she upset, she was very anxious and unsure of herself. It’s like 2019 all over again. We’ve become so used to seeing them both happy and confident now, but besides the grief, it’s like they have been catapulted back into that nightmare time in their lives. And poor Harry – another woman he loves has died, and one more time, he’s being forced into another photo op to prop up the monarchy. The scenario is eerily familiar, too, with the viewing of the flowers and cards, in full view of throngs of people, and then having to greet them afterwards. At least this time he has Meghan with him, but they are both stressed to the max and under great pressure. I’m sure they are wondering how they will ever get through the next nine days before they can go home to their babies.
This story is running on a continuous loop on the US media. It’s damage control for the stupid stories that Meghan was blocked by the palace to come with Harry to Balmoral. Harry looking like a mess coming and going to Balmoral didn’t help either.
I agree. And since kate is likely the one who gave Becky English that story, she was pissy that she had to share her spotlight with Meghan, really no different than her behaviour at the commonwealth service when she was told she couldn’t walk in the procession.
Yes and what’s really funny is that the presenter are calling Pop and the “Peacemaker” the “Other” royals! 😆 😆 😆
Nothing has changed for Kate. Even as Princess of Wales, At 40, she is finding her voice and coming into her own doing things her way. Isn’t that what she’s always done? She’ll up her shopping game but that’s about it. What is it that she does all day?
Just Tin Foil Tiara analysis here, not wishing anything on anyone: Will needs to rebrand and a divorce is probably the best way for PW to go within the next 5 years (since PoW is a narcissist and keeps his eyes on the prize). He has to rebrand to ever be accepted by the generations that he’ll actually rule over to even Get the crown and KEEP it. Otherwise, life from 20-60 years old, would feel like wasted time. Don’t think he’s willing to take a gamble with Keen for the long haul.
1. His choice of marriage, Keen’s proven lack of passion, work ethic, and intellect (as PW even mentioned) and the money hungry scandalous in-laws wasn’t ideal for the Firm and they expressed it. So it became ‘marry at your own Will’ son but at least they could bet on Keen as being hungry enough for the crown and willing to do anything for it and keep it i.e follow exactly what Will (narcissist hubby-in-charge) and the ‘Men in Grey’ want her to do, say, and wear, plus never outshine the Narcissist heir. However, this antiquated Victorian/Edwardian way of thinking of a wife/women was short-slighted and wasn’t forward looking to 2022 and on.
2. From his 20s-40s, Willikeaks had 10, if not 20 years to rebrand, essentially like his brother. At 30, PoW NEEDED to be advised to start over – go ‘back to school’ and really learn about topics such as diplomatic studies, cultural diversity, foreign affairs, build networks of intellectual friends…perhaps his time would have better spent in a school associated with The Hague with his family with visits to the UK for some charity work. He instead is the same beer drinking, smoking, womanizing “Frat Boy,” doing performative charity work with a ‘handshake and a smile’, now depressed, angry at whoever, and looking for something he can’t find.
3. Keeping his ‘eyes on the prize’ to wear and keep the crown in a projected 2042+/1, he still needs to rebrand from Willileaks married to a Stepford Keen to a progressive, self aware, KIng of the people that will be ruling over Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z,…people that don’t subscribe to Edwardian life values, are already not keen on paying for a Monarch and giving him powers and won’t relate to the essentially anti-feminist, stand for nothing, non-working, all about hating HKate/Keen. Plus the couples sexism, racism, anti-intellectualism, and outright hate of the relatable and progressive, modern, and intellectual H&M won’t in 2024+. PoW made a poor calculation on marrying Keen; a easily moldable woman that will know her place behind his ‘shine’, take orders, and follow his lead. Leave that crap to QEII subjects from the 1950s.
4. So a divorce could be on the table as he will need a new partner in the future along with trying to rebrand but he now has to work around the clock as PoW to prove himself and win over the Welsh. He should have stepped up his game 10-20 yrs ago to attract and keep an intellectual baller like MM, Amal Clooney, those types to build together and lead future generations of subjects. Otherwise, he might just never wear that crown and lose his Kingdom; so he doesn’t have to yell “A crown for a horse!”
Funny how PoW eventually resented his mother’s strength; which was a message for him to know how important and a real Bad A*** Woman would have been as a partner to gain and keep the love of his subjects and become a respectable global leader. This could be one of the reason he resents H&M. Must have burned for him to see MM speak so eloquently at the recent event in Manchester – a hard reminder….well, that’s what sexism and narcissism does…
LOL! This is a topic being debated all over the UK. Glad that this is a space to have intellectual musing, look behind the WIndsor/BM Wizard’s curtain and examine what’s going on with the push to make everyone believe what they have been seeing with this couple. But also connecting the dots, why is it so important for the BM (or who supports/finances them) to break H&M, specifically focused on MM? It’s all connected. But if you’re a Millennial and Gen Z subject of the Monarch, not just in the UK, the Monarch might just want to survey real people on the ground, Focus Groups, and see just want they would want in a ruling couple in 2042+/1. The math doesn’t add up with Bill/Kate and Millennials and Gen Z. Thus the analysis above. Not a wish but keep it real and critical thinking caps on always. Thanking Kaiser for this space.
FiresideChat, how interesting. I’ve not thought about W needed to rebrand, but that’s true. As long as KHate is there, that will never happen. She’s become an albatross in the sense that she does nothing to elevate him or them as a couple. It’s going to be really interesting in the next few years.
@Saucy&Sassy its going to be interesting indeed. HIs brand is a 180 from being a global states person, like QEII and she paved the road for KC and him to easily follow. His campaign against H&M was cruel and wrong and he was already way behind in his mid-30s on being a globally admired Prince, head of a church,…. Even KC was able to generate warmth when he was young, even in the US. Not sure if PoW can pull it off because he seems naturally incurious, much like his wife and he has to sincerely show accountability due to his deplorable actions against H&M. But he might need to try, his life’s goal is at stake. Can’t see any change with the partner (and her family) he has right now – their brand together = hating a POC woman, hazing both H&M, unsophisticated, anti-intellectualism, not understanding or respecting multi-cultural communities, zero diversity and inclusion in staffing…and so forth. The list goes on and now everyone knows more since Keen “Crying Lying” leak that really started it all on a global scale. Interesting couple of years to watch and discuss in this space!
@FiresideChat, very interesting tin foil tiara theory/analysis. Wm has a lot of work to do to become a proper head of state. No wonder he didn’t want the job, it’s not at all in his bailiwick.
I must admit I was getting rage-y after seeing the other family members doing a walk about at Balmoral and Harry wasn’t there. This more than made up for it.
I don’t know whose idea it was, but William wouldn’t be a the top of my list. That said, he seemed to be OK with it and could handle being civil to Harry and Meghan for an hour.
I agree that Meghan looked nervous and unsure of herself at first but got better as she went along. She got a wonderful reception from the crowd which doesn’t surprise me. Like that sweet teenage girl who hugged her said, she’s welcome in the UK when it comes to the citizens (not the press). That said, I can’t wait for this to be over and for the Sussex’s to be back in Montecito with their babies. This whole situation must be SO surreal.
I think Charles must have knocked some heads together (specifically William’s and Kate’s) to do this WITH Harry and Meghan. The CCs are now P&PoW…start effing acting like it. Of course Khate couldn’t wipe that grim scowl off her face and, once again, showed the world what a miserable, jealous b*tch she is by totally icing Meghan and ignoring the meagre attempts by William to display a bit of attention towards her. The difference between the loving way the Sussexes interact with each other and the complete lack of care and concern between the CCs is beyond obvious.
Meg is a mom, I am sure this whole time she was thinking “what the f.. am I doing here, I should be back with my babies. Leaving young children for a couple of days is not easy, they had a plan for 3-4 days and back to USA and now who knows how long will they stay. It must be very stressful on this patent level too.
I agree. Meghan and Harry planned to be away as short a time as possible to do their three engagements, and now that time has been tripled. It must be very painful for Meghan to miss her babies for such a long time.
Kate can’t even be professional for an hour. After watching the video, it seems Will at least made an effort to talk about the flowers/cards with Harry & Meghan and introduced Meghan to the official (don’t know the title). At one point the three were seen walking together while Kate was off to the side apart from the group. I’m beginning to believe Kate has been the petty one all along and put lies in Will’s head and him being dim witted believed them and now he sees how bamboozled he was. But all in all this was less awkward than I thought it would be tbh.
Honestly didn’t see anything odd in the video clip, it was all well done. Wishing them all the best
I think all of them did their best
I think several things:
* Overall, the 4 of them did what they needed to do and it was an admirable show of collaboration.
* Meghan’s excoriation by the British press has been horrendous.
* Marrying into a family always has the potential to be strained and when you factor in the British/American cultural differences and the prominence of the BRF in the media, Harry and Meghan were destined to have a tough few years no matter what (and that absolutely sucks for them).
* Kate and Will do appear to be experiencing strained relations over the past few months. This happens in many marriages although most of us don’t have to put on a show in front of the widespread public and media. Strained relations do not necessarily mean that either party wants to end the marriage. The reports of Will’s affairs and pegging alone are absolutely mortifying for both of them, particularly Kate and I can appreciate how that mortification may make them both uneasy in public.
* Will has been inculcated with the need to protect the monarchy at all costs since he was old enough to understand his future role. This is both heartbreaking and deplorable and while I don’t condone his (purported) actions with regard to H&M, I have a sense of why he’s acted the way he purportedly has.
* Kate clearly has an eating disorder or some sort of disordered eating – that’s a horrible beast for anyone to battle and I feel bad for both her and her family. Additionally, if she has in fact been groomed by her mother to social climb, marry well, etc then I feel doubly sorry for her because a healthy relationship with one’s mother is so vitally important.
* Poor Harry for having to forsake his family because they did not support his wife as they should have.
All in all, I am probably too nice a person to spend time on a ‘bitchy’ gossip site because while i like analyzing people/circumstances, i don’t like being vile and cruel. I think that many people do the wrong thing based on right intentions and view the BRF as having such conflicting priorities that they often do the wrong thing (regardless of what their intentions are). .
Vile and cruel is supplying your British press attack dogs with fake stories to relentlessly attack your pregnant sister-in-law to the point of suicidal ideation. Vile and cruel is giving your staff permission to provide one-sided personal information to a nasty tabloid to try and help them defeat that same sister-in-law in court in a case where the tabloid was in the wrong. William and his wife have had so many opportunities where they could have stepped back and acted like decent people when it comes Meghan, but they didn’t. They did the opposite. Being mocked on a gossip site is light in comparison.
Sara & Jean, British/American cultural differences, hmmmm. You forgot (or deliberately left out) all of the racism, sexism, and every ism out there. You and others today are leaning into “bitchy”. Well, you know, some snarky comments are different from bitching. I think you all need to go back to the drawing board and try again with a different adjective. Or, if you really feel that way, perhaps you’re on the wrong site. Oh Jean, I didn’t think Sara’s comment was mature. I thought it was manipulative.
Maybe you mean well, but to compare this situation to “normal marrying in” or “cultural differences “ is ludicrous. What kind of in-laws send people to stop your wedding, sic the tabloid press on you, leak stories about you, put your life in danger by snatching your security? None of these things are “normal”, in fact I think if they felt they could get away with it, they would disappear Meghan, the kids and possibly Harry. But because they would have to cover that up somehow they will just use psychological torture instead. What is more mind boggling is how few people call the Unroyals out on their bullshit.
I guess it’s never too early to rewrite how poorly Meghan was being treated by the royals and their rota. Let bygones be bygones and let past recent abuse be forgotten in the name of politeness and civility. After all the queen just died and we all want pics of the fabulous 4 where none of the past 3 years ever happened. I want that time machine too but since that’s a lie so is this bullsh*t here
@Sara: I think your comment has a little bit of “whitewashing” (no pun intended). Meghan is a black woman who married into a powerful, wealthy white family with a history of colonialism. That is a deeply influential dynamic.
I agree with Kaiser that someone behind the scenes invited Harry and Meghan but William is taking credit for it. I don’t know if this was done because aides realised that leaking that story about Meghan being told not to go to Balmoral wasn’t being received well but it’s clear they want no drama before the funeral. Meghan has a lot of guts. I wouldn’t be able to do it.
I think it’s interesting that the UK press keep saying how shocked they were to see the Sussexes there. These folks choreograph everything down to the nth degree so for someone to pull this out of the air means it had to come from Charles. William does not have a magnanimous bone in his body. The only other thing I can think is that William needs the good PR after Omid outed him as the source of the conflict in his column.
There was a mission to be performed, and Kate couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the common goal.
Kate’s behavior towards Meghan very much gives me the vibe of ‘I put up with it – why can’t you?”
She probably doesn’t realise the false equivalence of what she put up with as compared to Meghan or that the Cambs marriage which is more akin to a political marriage as opposed to that of H&M who actually love, care for and respect each other.
Finally there is the issue of allowing yourself to be walked over and then being angry when the woman after you stands up for herself and you then act as one of the gatekeepers of that persons humanity.
I am still shocked at the display of anger shown here by Kate – especially her facial expression in the still image. Also her gait as she storms away from William – seems like she has zero fuks left to give.
I do wonder if her anger stems from the fact that William asked her to stay behind in Windsor and not go up to Balmoral so the same request could be made of Meghan. Maybe Kate feels that she’s having to concede so much in order to act as a decoy for their treatment of Meghan?
I am starting to disagree with the die hard they’ll never divorce position. Kate is over this marriage and can’t even be bothered to fake it in public. She is not a blood Aristo and maybe she’s fed up of pretending to be one. She also lacks the diplomacy skills needed to do this role. Kate is sadly no Diana and she will have to meet MANY people she doesn’t like as PoW and Queen Consort and this look today just was not it.
Meghan appears to be Kate’s kryotinite and it shows so much – she is far too triggered by Meghan to the point ‘she becomes as thick as mince’ when Meghan is around. Its as if she becomes incapable of rational thought and behavior – why would you give so much of your power away to another person by behaving in this way?
But as we’ve seen with the Rose headlines – Kate likes ‘phasing out’ her ‘competition’. That kind of lack of emotional EQ and the inability to engage her frontal cortex in ‘difficult situations’ will scupper her horribly in life fullstop – especially with two snake master manipulators like William and Charles.
Meghan, Harry and even William are far more emotionally intelligent.
Even as princess of wales now, kate doesn’t have the maturity to politely interact with Harry and Meghan in public. . She pulled the same nonsense as during the commonwealth service knowing they would be seen by the public. We have all seen when kate puts on her public face so we also know when she decides not to.
The way she so clearly snubs Meghan in front of the cameras is so baffling. As you said @flower why does she give her power away like this? It’s just not smart to have this photographic evidence of your disdain out there. She’s not even trying to go for some sort of a bigger person narrative. She’s just a flashing light of mean girl photo ops. Why do this? It’s so bizarre.
@Jais like I said I think Kate is not able to control herself around Meghan.
Meghan triggers some visceral hate in Kate. We know that Kate likes to mean-girl other women but this is just insane.
Kate needs to do ‘the work’ bc I am pretty sure that Carole’s conditioning has something to do with this.
@ Flower. ITA .
Kate just learned to dress up in fashion outfits but she is lacking in tact and diplomacy. Her mother apparently never stressed that to her. She has to be able to get along with people. Part of the trouble is that she apparently has no close women friends and seems to distrust them. she needed guidance and training and William was no mentor because he has his own issues.
It’s obvious that Kate is intimidated by Meghan because Meghan has lived in the real world and she’s accomplished as well as good looking. Kate was always the pretty one compared to seniors and middle aged women. Someone her own age is not something she is used to or could handle. And the comparisons only make Kate’s deficiencies more obvious.
And she’s now princess of wales. She’s “won” and outranks Meghan. But still she acted like a pouting child today. In full view of the entire world. Maybe the UK media can spin this, but the rest of the world can see for themselves how this played out.
The comment about Kate now outranking Meghan – the derangers have always rejoiced that Meghan would be required to curtsey to the Walses once they were elevated to PPOW. They were particularly happy about the idea of her “being put in her place” by having to curtsey to Kate. Several people have pointed out, though, that the Sussexes are not working royals any longer, and besides, Meghan is American. We don’t curtsey or bow to anyone.
It’s not about if Meghan will curtsey or not. But kate believes in that silly nonsense and so she definitely believes she is now superior in rank. And even now kate is not gracious enough to show politeness. That’s how bad her behaviour is. Noblesse oblige is an aristo concept of helping those below you and Kate has never understood that.
Well, I was pleasantly surprised to see this, at least because it gives Harry a bit of closure and a bit of support to the Sussexes.
I was also pleasantly surprised to see William trying to include Meghan (in a low-key way but it was there) when she was hanging back a bit.
Kate of course iced everyone out. Business as usual there, I suppose.
I was happy to see how warmly everyone received Harry and Meghan. She is so strong.
I only watched the first few minutes of this and then skimmed through parts of the rest, and did so before reading any of the comments.
Yes, I agree Meghan seemed nervous at first. This has to be pretty triggering, especially given how horrible the press is being toward her purely for existing. She hasn’t said a word or done a thing since TQ passed, but they jump all over her regardless. It’s truly disgusting. They are awful, awful people.
As others have said, she seemed to ease up fairly quickly, and Harry holding her hand etc. (and William making a point of including her, I have to give him credit where credit is due for that) obviously helped a lot.
As for the body language between the Cambridges? It is glaringly cold. I don’t know how anyone can think otherwise. Sure, married couples don’t always hold hands and stay close. I’ve been married a long time and I’m not much for PDA. But at a time like this, when William’s grandmother has just died and they are acknowledging it in public with the cameras and a crowd watching? That’s odd. It’s off.
I’ve attended the funerals of both of my husbands grandparents and both of his parents. In a time of grief, you tend to draw closer physically. It’s comforting, and appropriate, and natural. That they are so hands off with each other right now is a sure sign of tension. Probably serious tension.
Does tension mean they’ll divorce? No. I’ve always been on the fence about that. I don’t know exactly what is happening in their marriage or what their path is, but they are, at least, prickly with each other right now. At least she is with him. I also agree with others that it is Kate who seems distant, more than William. And she might have good reason to be.
I’m not cheering for a split or even predicting one, just saying that all is not well between them.
All in all, it was civil and nicely done. But Kate seems cold.
I saw this too! It made me chuckle a bit. Harry noticed the positioning and noped outta there!
ETA: this was in repsonse to @Jais (#24) & Harry moving away from Khate’s side.
Right? It was a moment of hold up I’m standing next to Kate so let me just mosey on behind you guys and get to my girl. After Phillips funeral, he’s not letting Kate spin her peacemaking narrative again.
It was good PR seeing the Cambridges and Sussexes appear jointly to greet well wishers. Behind the scenes the relationships are most likely severely strained, but as adults they need to put on their game faces and present a united family front to the public. The BM has been horrendous and unchecked in their unrelenting attacks on Meghan in particular and are using this opportunity to transmit their hatred worldwide and especially to U.S. viewers. The Sussexes are in a no win situation. They have to be the mature adults and go along with the program. The BRF get to use H&M now unlike the Jubilee when the Sussexes had more leeway to decide when and where they would participate in events. The BRF is counting on these “ olive branch” moments to neuter the publication of Harry’s memoir. The line will be how heartless the Sussexes are to say such things after the BRF was so forgiving and reconciliatory during the Queen ‘s mourning period. Also, worldwide reaction to the Queen’s death has not been what was expected. There is A LOT of anti monarchy reaction. Couple that with the non stop smearing and attacks on the Sussexes, especially Meghan, and the BRF had best get their act together. The entire world is watching and the BRF and BM have been showing their asses.
My son’s friend was on jury duty in Brooklyn when the news came that TQ had passed away. He said there were a number of people in the jury pool from Caribbean Commonwealth countries and when the news came out some of them cheered.
I don’t know if it was announced or a few people just saw it in texts or while scrolling on their phones during a break, but that was apparently the reaction.
In the first video where Kate stalks away from Meghan, I thought I dislike her so much for doing that. The second video is really completely different and I’m glad I took the time to watch it. It shows interaction between William and Harry several times, but at first and at least once, Kate is looking at and talking to Meghan, who is responding. Then one other time Meghan was interacting with either Kate or Willliam or both. Throughout it all Harry was looking out for his love.
I once read that the key to a long and happy marriage is to love your spouse more than you love yourself. It’s clear to me that Meghan loves Harry more than she loves herself, and vice versa.
This is trivial I know. But how those gals manage to walk in stilettos is beyond me. Both Kate and Meaghan often wear very high and very thin heels when walking about. Also, they both have such gorgeous slender gams. I am verging on cankles and have had to relinquish skinny heels for block heels or kitten heels.
I cannot wear 4 inch stilettos, like Kate, and not wobble over! :))). At best, I could do 3 inches as long as I have a sturdy heel.
I don’t know how she can walk in stilettos on uneven surfaces like gravel or grass, and not stumble, or scuff her shoes. I am so out of practice with heels these days! 🙂
Smart PR move but someone needs to tell Kate to muster some grace.
I’m very relieved Meghan got the reception from the crowd that she deserves. Meghan and Harry are so clearly in love. If that’s hard for the new princess of Wails to watch, well, I hope her pearls and tiaras are worth it. She clawed her way into her exalted existence.
A big thank-you Kaiser for bringing this to us today, we really appreciate it!
Here to second that! So thankful for the Saturday content!!
Likewise! Happy birthday Kaiser 🙂
Meghan looked so nervous at first. Almost like PTSD was rearing it’s head again after the relentless BM assault of the past few days.
Once again, Kate is unequal to the task.
She embarrassed the entire monarchy. It was shocking.
Hell yeah! So glad Kate is Princess of Wales!
Why? Her work as the Duchess of Cambridge was virtually non-existent.
I guess some people are excited to see a mean girl crowned. Sad.
I read Glam’s comment as sarcasm. It’s the exclamation points.
It was apparently Charles who was behind it although William phoned Harry. I see in the tribute William issued to Queen Elizabeth he added he was going to give his full support to his father, the King. William is maybe having to give back for that title.
Hopefully William and Kate will not be moving to the Castle. Charles would be a fool to let them in the door.
Honestly, this made me sad. I hadn’t really followed the Royals before H&M, just saw the weddings and the births etc but didn’t think much of them. I used to watch suits a bit so I knew of Meghan but again, didn’t really follow her other than maybe read one or two articles on the tig. That being said, I was “excited” (for lack of a better word) about the Fab 4 and while I caught on to the BM’s vitriol from day 1, it took me a really long time to realise the family was involved, esp William. I remember the first time I heard about the flybe drama I thought it must have been unfortunate timing due to how far in advance Royals have to plan their trips etc but then the debunking came and my eyes were opened. All that to say, it makes me sad that things ended up the way they did and I can’t help but think Diana would have been sad as well. Although, I think it ended up working for the best with H&M getting their independence, hard won though it was. Idek what this comment is about, lol. I think seeing them together made me sad about what could have been even if I do think that H&M are better off outside of the institution and I think the monarchy shouldn’t exist lol.
Lovely surprise finding new articles posted today, thank you!
Watching the former fab four exiting the car and begin walking was absolutely awkward and I’m very glad Meghan and Harry had each other. That said, they four of them did a better job than I expected. Then again, for a Diana statue unveiling, William and Harry were also fairly civil all things considered. Clearly Kate seemed less close to the others, but I wonder if part of this might be due to her relationship to QE?
Prince William is in line for the throne, and he had worked with his grandmother in that capacity. Remember those pictures of QE, Charles, William and George? Harry was reportedly her favorite grandson. QE bonded with Meghan over dogs, took her on a train trip early on, and was officially willing to circumvent the RR with a picture of herself and her husband Philip greeting Archie after his birth. After Meghan and Harry left, they maintained cordial relations with the queen. Maybe this was part of what was at play when faced with the flowers and the crowds?
I don’t know, I’m not seeing what everyone else is. In the second video you can clearly see Kate and Meghan chatting on Kate’s initiative. Yes she was rude to leave Meghan behind at the beginning but relations seemed to thaw later on.
Think William’s realised that shit just got real and hopefully he’ll step up. Tension in a marriage doesn’t equal divorce and I’d be shocked if these two divorced.
Cas, someone else said that, but when I see the video it appears she’s talking to W and looks at M and then back to W. Then W talks to H&M. I don’t think I ever saw Meghan talk to her–or Harry for that matter.
That’s because it never happened. At least not in the videos posted here. Maybe there is a secret zapruder angle with a very long conversation of kate being nice to Meghan that just so happened to not be filmed by any of the international media present yesterday.
I’m not seeing it either. While understandably awkward, there were some interactions between the two women. Watching the various ceremonies you can see that the realities of his role have dawned on William and he may be realising he needs to make a better effort with the Sussex family. He won’t want to be a king with an estranged brother.
@ Cas. Watch video again. Kate never made an effort to talk to Meghan . She iced her out. She deliberately made her feel unwelcome. Just like in the Commonwealth Service.
I watched the videos as well as watching it live. If there are interactions they are brief and minimal. Kate wasn’t even near the rest of them for most of the 40 min walkabout. A brief look next to the car before they leave was not anything significant. And even there it was hard to tell if there was eye contact.
I’m going to make a bold prediction.
We’re going to get another Cambridge/Sussex pap walk for Harry’s birthday. Like, we will see them going to dinner together. Another one of Charles conditions of William getting Prince of Wales immediately.
Snuffles, I think TQ’s funeral will be before his b-day. I just can’t imagine that H&M would ever have dinner with those two. Not now. I think there is a line that H won’t cross and doing public events like this he will do but I don’t see private ones.
Harry’s birthday is the 15th. The funeral is the 19th.
And I’m not saying if it happens it’s what he truly wants. I think some major negotiations are going on behind the scenes. None of us here thought today would happen. I’m just saying, maybe Harry might get his security back if he plays nice while in town.
Snuffles, quid pro quo. Now that’s possible. I just keep seeing Harry looking around, discovering he’s beside KHate and making a beeline for Meghan. Heavens, can you imagine being with W&K in private?
Would they celebrate anything, even a birthday, during the official period of mourning? I feel like..probably not?
Uncouth and unprofessional to the end, eh Kate?
The Fail is spewing the story Charles ordered this show of unity. I’m not sure Charles made the phone call and told William to get off his backside and fix the mess he and Kate created. The Fail still wants to do its worst and claim some people refused to shake Meghan’s hand but they can’t get these people on the record.
my bf, who doesn’t pay much attention to this sh*t was watching it on the news this am. he said:
1. Damn PWT’s wife is almost nonexistent she’s so thin.
2. W and C look like business partners. No signs of affection or support.
3. H and M very obviously love each other.
we both suspect that Chuck told the Waleses to do it and to behave.
On twitter people were photoshopping Pete Davidson into the space between will and Kate and I feel bad but I cackled. Pete Davidson is single, and a gossip addict can dream!
Looking at the walkabouts, Meg’s nerves are palpable but I think she did amazingly well in a very difficult and honestly crazy situation. It’s almost cruel to make these grieving people dress up and be photographed, and have their photos beamed across the globe. Death and family are so fraught, it’s awful to have this added layer of performance on top of it.
The memes about the space between kate and William are hilarious. I have seen icebergs, coolers and Bernie sanders added in that space. Plus Harry during the Oprah interview when he was literally saying there was Space between him and William.
Hello. Long-time lurker here; have been following William, Kate & Harry since 2006. I have been watching BBC World News since The Queen passed for coverage & I just happened to be watching it when I saw the Windsor walkabout of Harry, Meghan and the Waleses. The coverage was about 30 minutes (I don’t know the exact length), so I watched the whole thing. My observations:
-Meghan didn’t look nervous at all, in my opinion. The little footage they showed of Harry & Meghan interacting with the crowd (most of the coverage focused on the Waleses) on their side showed that she was confident.
-As someone mentioned here, a young woman in a black shirt looked emotional & maybe star-struck to see Meghan & did ask her for a hug, which Meghan gave. She hugged the young woman for a few seconds, which was a really nice & thoughtful gesture (I didn’t see the Waleses hug anyone).
-Kate barely interacted with Meghan, except maybe at the end when all 4 of them were getting ready to go back in the car (which I think William drove).
-William made more of an effort to interact with Harry & Meghan than Kate. I’m sure it was still awkward.
-Very noticeable that Harry & Meghan were more affectionate than the Waleses. They often held hands when walking. At one point when the 4 of them were first viewing the flowers, Meghan rubbed Harry’s back for a few seconds (I don’t know if Harry got emotional reading something), even the BBC newscaster commented on it.
-Saw Kate at one point briefly put her hand in William’s back when they were viewing the flowers, but that’s it. I felt Kate mirrored what William was doing at first (didn’t kneel to look at the flowers until William did it). The Waleses didn’t hold hands like Harry & Meghan did.
I also briefly went back & forth between BBC & Fox News & the commentary between the 2 was quite different (we all know Fox News is not pro-Meghan). Fox News mentioned Meghan a lot while covering the walkabout. Interestingly at one point the Fox News female commentator asked if the order for the 4 to appear really came from Charles to show the world “the family is not broken.”
No divorce. Period. Charles is calling the shots and is not being shy about it. He remembers all too well the hole he dug for himself by flashing his mistress around in front of his wife, th e interviews that admitted adultery and the divorce PR nightmare. It will not happen again on his watch. The POW titles lock in both Wm and Kate to a more long term public role and keeps them on a short leash, and keeping their marriage woes to themselves is part of the deal if she wants to keep the razzle dazzle of Duchy money and 4 mansions. Wm needs to keep his pants zipped, but either way they are both over each other and Charles has spoken, duty and monarchy first and just deal with it.
@Julia if true that is really selfish of Carlos given he got to have his cake and eat it.
I mean it’s interesting. Let’s say William does want a divorce and Charles says no. Okaaay. He’s got the duchy money and the POW title. What can Charles really do about it? Nada. William
Is the next king. No changing that. One could argue it might destabilize the monarchy. And? William will take that risk if it gets to that point. If he was smart, get a divorce and find a native welsh girl to remarry. Can you imagine? It’s like a movie. He goes to wales, single dad, newly divorced and broken. Trying to earn the trust of his new subjects, he meets a local girl and sparks fly. Lol, just kidding bc I wouldn’t wish that on the sweet local welsh girl. However, the point stands that a single William dating would excite the tabloids imo.
I was thinking the same. Elizabeth has been on decline for some time now, so it wouldn’t be strange if someone in their circle (mom, an assistant) had suggested or taken care of having a new mourning dress purchased, jic. Regarding a mourning period; I’m sure that at least Kate has proper outfits at hand, since Philip passed only last year. My take is that there’s a black/ mourning section in her vast wardrobe. Which must be carefully organized and catalogued, since she’s been hoarding couture since 2011; and even having some of them refashioned. She’s also known to have reworn coats and two-pieces that she owned before her wedding. Meghan’s closet is logically not that big, but she’s been a public person for years now, and as such expected to attend memorials, funerals, etc. There must be at the very least half a dozen of mourning-suitable garments she can wear before having to hit the shops. I had also thought that sort of a red-eye private flight was arranged for Meghan to touch California and get some clothes, the kids, nanny and even Doria. An assistant had more than enough time to get them ready while the plane travelled from UK to US. This could be one of the reasons for her not to have accompanied Harry to Balmoral. Security-wise, I doubt they’d stay away from the kids indefinitely, or allow them to travel comercial with someone else. Even less they’d have advertised this operation. These logistical details are fascinating, even in the midst of Elizabeth’s passing!
Regarding the clothing/hemline situation….do all these people have a ‘the queen has died and this is our wardrobe for the whole thing’ already prepped? Like when Megan and harry got married, did she have to have prepare a mourning wardrobe? Or what about for the coronation? Have those garments all been stored away somewhere waiting for these moments?
Supposedly the royals do carry suitable mourning clothes while traveling for just this eventuality (and given the Queen’s health recently it would have been smart). They should have time to get anything else they need, either sent from Montecito or pulled out of the vaults/purchased in the UK. It would not surprise me if Meghan (and maybe Harry) went back to CA in the interim to get the children.
I assume the kids are already en route with Doria and nanny.
Kate’s legs are so short for her height.
I can totally relate to the short legs-long torso look. You have to pay attention to proportions or you have this crazy “long back-low butt-squat legs” combo lol. Heels help but only so much. I find that really paying attention to the length of our clothing and where the waist hits the body (to cut the torso in half) really does wonders. I don’t think Kate has figured the right clothing proportions for herself to help with this issue yet. In some photos, her legs look impossibly short for her frame.
Meghan has the opposite struggle: very short torso, very long limbs. And that comes with different considerations. It’s why people think her clothes are too tight. They aren’t. The clothes bunch up because her torso is too short for the clothes, causing her clothing fabric to buckle. She needs her tailor to shorten the length of the top half of all her dresses.
I don’t put too much stock in the still images of Kate a mile away from Will, they were never really outwardly affectionate. BUT, the way the women got out of the car on the same side and Kate made a beeline to where William and Harry were, leaving Meghan alone …that looked cold. She should have stayed and walked with Meghan. That was an awful look.
I totally understand Kate not wanting to touch William or play nice with his family. From articles I’ve read here, he’s completely disrespected her with his affairs and his proclivities have been all over Twitter for months. He’s even moved her into a crappy cottage so he can carry on his affairs in London. She may have been a aware of his unfaithful nature from the start but I doubt she knew how bad it would get and it can’t be easy having the world know all about it. I think she’s done but biding her time to leave, and I don’t blame her. I hope that if she’s been treated so badly til now that she can find someone new who treats her well.
I can only imagine how that car ride was….I was nervous for Meghan but I think she did a good job. Her and Harry were obviously drawing strength from each other. They’re a unit through and through.
A couple of questions:
– might have Charles given the Wales titles as an agreement to Kate so that if they do divorce, she’ll exit quietly? On the flip side, though, Charles won’t want the comparisons with another Princess of Wales, but does he really care? Kate isn’t going to wake up tomorrow with tremendous work ethic and polish. She’ll never be compared beyond clothes.
– couldn’t this be the ultimate saving face move by Charles? I don’t understand why the Queen wouldn’t have that pull, but Charles is certainly the one who benefitted most from the walk about.
Wow-the nastiness is too much for me! . I definitely have far more enriching activities than wasting time here sharing ‘manipulative’ thoughts.
Kate looks piiiiiised. And there is absolutely no signs of affection between her and Will. You would think with his Grandma just dying she could at least show some sympathy. I totally believe the divorce rumours.
Meanwhile Meghan looked really nervous and shy almost until Harry seeks her out and puts his arm around her. After that you can see the two of them constantly reassuring each other and offering comfort. There even looked to be a bit of thawing between Will and Harry. Usually Will just looks like he’s seeing inside when he’s with Harry now but he almost looks as though he’s playing the big brother and looks at him often with a look of concern or shared grief. It was very interesting to watch all the body language going on. I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when they were arranging this walk.
I honestly was shocked to see this. All four of them did really well and working the crowd meant they didn’t have to interact too much with each other. I am really proud of Meghan. Yesterday, they were stalking Harry’s movements from Balmoral. The DailyFail was printing such vicious headlines about her, it seemed like a retaliation for Charles giving her and Harry a little shout out in his speech, which got a lot of news coverage. It’s like they were trying to whip up real hatred against her in this mourning period, to the point it was being called out by a lot of journalists. I’m really proud of her and how gracious she was with the crowd and how she interacted. She looked nervous and uncomfortable, but she was there to support Harry. There is a moment before they get in the car when Kate gives her this hard look and Meghan steps back and looks uncertain. This new Princess of Wales is bad vibes. The Sussexes did them, the BRF, a huge favor and just admire Meghan for putting herself out there. This was all over the news and very positive coverage. Most of the crowd was very gracious but it must have been nerve wracking for the Sussexes.
They ALL did the right thing. The Queen would be very happy. Harry & Meghan are couples goals. You can just feel their love even through the TV. God bless them.
What I got from, specifically from William Earthshot Windsor-Wales to Catherine Everkeen Middleton-Wales, is she has got to quickly prove herself or she’s gone. A downsized home is the least of her problems. The Queen is gone and she’s had a two title upgrade, one courtesy of the King. The King, who has tasked them with winning over the people. William is next in line and has had a walkabout being optically civil to his brother and his wife who are loved in the CW. Her source said she “appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.” William in his press statement
said she has had twenty years the Queen’s guidance and support. 20 years of sitting on the bench. Basically, she’s up to bat. What wasn’t said is if she’s not up to the task, she’s going be sidelined, and there will be press release stating they’ve decided to consciously uncouple.
Cathy Middleton behaved like a perfect bitch. She forgets she is just a very basic middle class girl. I feel sorry for Harry and Meghan. I am sure she would rather be back with her kids.
Seeing the four of them, I think, ah, what could have been. H&M could have done so much.
Kate looks painfully, worryingly thin. I know from experience that severely restricted calorie intake affects one mentally and emotionally. I hope she puts on a little weight for her health and emotional well-being.
I’m so glad, after everything he’s lived through, that Harry has a partner he can trust in Meghan.
As an Indian it outrages me that this family lives in opulence pretending to ‘work hard’.
Just a thought that’s in my mind – queen was perfectly fine till last year. Charles n camilla had covid and passed it on to her in her ‘bubble’ – only they could do it. Othereise shecwould have lived long with her genes and healthy lifestyle n healthcare. V convenient to end a life without being blamed – like an ill fated ‘accident’. As nasty people have demonstrated possible to even sneeze on a hanky or cough on some food to infect. Queen had mobility issues soon after she had covid n complained of being exhausted. Covid causes joint pain – she could hardly move. Poor thing quietly passed away alone leavng others the power n lip service. Just idle speculation but worth a thought. History will research n judge
Agreed, without Covid, I have no doubt she could have lived to 100. Meanwhile the life expectancy of Indigenous Australians is only 67 years for men and 72 years for women as a direct consequence of British Colonialism.
I really really have to wonder what made Harry and Meghan say yes to this? They usually don’t let themselves be used for royal PR, not anymore. I believe they had their own reasons for doing this, I’m just wondering what they were? Were some promises made to them in the backround? Was that why Will was so civilised?
Because they don’t owe that family or country nothing and as far as they’re concerned, they’re private citizens that can fly back home now and then just fly in for the funeral.
My thoughts exactly. I hope Harry extracted some promises, complete with signatures, on paper from Charles. Security, maybe?
I feel this is the Palace trying to make up for their missteps of the last 2 days i.e. not inviting Harry to join the rest of the family on the flight to Scotland and leaking to the press that Meghan was banned from going to Balmoral. They’ve realized that it made the family look bad. I also suspect that Harry threatened to not participate in the proceedings if they didn’t stop smearing his wife.
If Harry had refused, the press would have been vicious. “Harry REFUSES olive branch from William, one final slap in the face to the Queen as Harry and Meghan snub her again!” etc, etc
My point is that the Palace felt they had to invite Harry and Meghan to view the flowers because of their previous missteps. The original plan was for William and Kate alone to go out yesterday.
I can only hope this kind of unity in some form will help the entire family move forward and carry on with their lives in peace-Harry and Meghan did a great job with this situation when considering all the background noise these past 3 years-if the UK press would allow this family some time to heal and find their inner strength-they would have a much better monarchy for the people of the UK-I hope King Charles 3rd can help all his family members be at peace with whatever decisions they make going forward.
I am actually relieved and impressed that both couples chose to do this together. I know everyone here seems to see two couples that hate each other but I don’t see that at all. I see two brothers that put aside serious issues with each other to do this. It wasn’t either wives decision. It is great that both wives are there in support of their husbands and their husbands decisions to do this.
Everyone here seems intent on judging every moment especially where the women are concerned. I don’t think that is fair. Both are there on account of, and for, their husbands. Neither are there to ignore, annoy, or hurt the other. That is demeaning to both of them.
Lastly, while these two couples may never be close or buddies, at the very least I hope that they can be decent and civil as they all are here. Time can heal many wounds, change perceptions, and make way for understanding and forgiveness. I hope all four benefit from those things in regards to each other in the future. It really is too sad to think that all of them can’t find a better way forward than what they have had in the past.
Perhaps it is the Queen’s death but it is a reminder that time is short. Make the best of it and hope they all do.
I didn’t see decent or civil from Kate. I saw the opposite. I’m shocked there aren’t articles anywhere about how horribly déclassé she was.
For their own mental health and well being, Harry and Meghan in time may forgive but doubtful they will ever forget the mistreatment shown them by the BRF and BM. An apology and acknowledgement from Harry’s family of the hurt they’ve caused is necessary to move forward. And I’m sure M&H will be civil when need be.
Dobie, maybe rather than talk about all the people here on this forum, perhaps suggest that both William and Kate and Kate’s family stop spreading lies and briefing about meghan and Harry. Meghan looked upset, anxious and stressed and it’s shocking she felt compelled to put up with those toxic wastes of space, the new wails. Try looking at the video of khate glaring meghan down and M had to step back. They’re actually evil. People here are smart enough to know that.
Australian media is reporting that Charles ordered William to invite Harry.
Harry and William both clearly loved their grandmother and may be honouring her wish to see their relationship mended
I think they are both clearly doing this for their grandmother‘s memory as they know that would make her happy to see them together, both the men are there to honour their grandmother and not make it about themselves but make it about her life and their respect for her
Personally I think how Kate acted as if for some reason Harry shouldn’t be allowed to mourn his own grandmother is absolutely delusional , it’s the family that Harry grew up with from birth , his grandmother was an important part of his life , he should be able to take part in mourning her along with his brother
I also think that when someone is grieving it’s important for them to have a support person who they can lean on by their side if they wish
I understand it in this case there are very different family with a public role as well, but I think at this point Harry as there is a grieving grandson , and Megan is there to support him
I don’t think that all of the issues that have caused the rift are now swept under the carpet, the royal family was authorising hit piece after hit piece On Megan and Harry in media, I live in a commonwealth country and the newspaper here is full of hit pieces on Meigan today spinning her attendance at the walkabout in a negative and nasty light , it hasn’t abated at all, just seeing how Kate acted towards Meigan today shows that she believes there’s only one show in town and there is no willingness to share any of the limelight still
I think that Charles and even William have seen some of the coverage of the Queen‘s death, have seen the Republican articles, have even seen the Black Lives Matter protests that were going on in London on at London at the same time as tge walkabout , and realise that if Charles is to hold onto his reign and if William wants to inherit any monarchy at all, they are going to have to change,
The Queen has held it together a fond mascot from another time, but there will have to be changes and there is a time I reckoning now for this outdated institution , and the bullying of Meagan, and it’s overtones of racism will do them no favours in the modern age, it needs to stop , And I think Charles needs to signal to the media that it will no longer be tolerated, I can’t see that happening as it’s still on going while the queens lies in death
It’s completely vile to any caring person
Whoever the idea, it was the decent thing to do. I don’t think they tried to pretend anything for the masses; just show respect for their grandmother on equal terms. Meghan looked very anxious; understandably so since she has so many nutjob haters. Unlike most people, I don’t think being booed or poorly received was her main concern; but an actual hit on her or number 2, 5 in the sucession line. I really hope next time she gets back on a plateau, she focuses on her bright present and stops rehashing stories about her royal past.
Whoa. “Stops rehashing stories of Royal past”? She’s had 2 interviews in 2 years and she went through hell. She’s entitled to tell her truth however she pleases. Look at some of the tallies that are out there. The Cut article was 6500 words and there’s been 90,000 words about that article in the days past.
Every five minutes there’s a new article about her from British tabloids. That’s not an exaggeration, that’s data.
Do we tell other public figures with rich stories to tell to stop rehashing their past? No.
The way the Karen Klean-up Krew are telling on themselves…
The quiet grace, dignity and strength with which Meghan stands among these servants of satan s unmatched..I love and pray for her and Harry daily because I would not be able to do it. Would have dragged Willy by his remaining hair and Kate by her wiglet long before I could get in a car with them. Harry probably told Willy and Kate don’t start nothing and they won’t be nothing. I love how Harry and Meghan are one in everything. Love Love love.william and Kate are titles and space.Harry helps his wife into the car. Willy acts like he doesn’t know who Kate is.
Over it, I noticed that he helped her into the car, too. Such a caring person.
oh i didn’t realize you posted this yesterday. going to reply without reading all the comments and then go back and read, so apologies for duplications of what was already said. i felt terrible for the Sussexes being put in that knot of vipers, it was so awkward, but to me, not unexpected. William grabbed the credit but i am sure it was charles who gave the order that william invite harry and meghan. charles is desperate for his reign to get off to a good start and i feel they orchestrated this to occur after the queen died.
I somehow missed this story yesterday! H&M seemed to handle it as well as they could. Poor Meghan looked like a hostage being handed to the executioners when she exited the car and had walk over to W&K. That car ride must have sucked, especially knowing they had all read The Cut interview last week. A small token of credit can be given to W for displaying civility for the cameras, but wow, K’s iciness was palpable. This group reunion was painful to watch.
Those nasty headlines “Don’t bring Meghan to Balmoral.” Not a good look world wide particularly in certain parts of the Commonwealth, what were they thinking? I expect this walkabout was clean up.
Meghan looked nervous, and that’s understandable after all the vitriol and hate directed at her by the tabloids with the assistance of her BIL. Harry just looked sad. But he has Meghan & she had him and they got through this.
William was diplomatic. He has to be. No more hiding out. He’s the PoW. He got the title and money, but now he’ll also get all the attention. Have fun with that.
Kate doesn’t have an empathetic bone in her body. No grief for the Queen. Nothing. I thought they were so close, having private talks in preparation for her ascension to the throne. Not the truth? Just useless pr to embiggen a lazy good digger. She and William are separated. They reminded me if Charles and Diana. Can’t fake the funk to save their images. Before yesterday, I was pretty sure a divorce was completely off the table, now I’m not so sure. Might take a few years, but having the cold distance between those two on constant display would be more of a detriment than just having them divorce and moving on.
You would think that Kate, after clearly being sidelined and punished for turning Philip’s funeral into her personal fashion show, would’ve learned her lesson. She clearly didn’t. Someone on Twitter said Kate’s making the same mistake of making someone’s death all about herself, and I completely agree. She chose to set up “candid” photos of herself driving around during and after Elizabeth’s passing TWICE just so she can be seen looking solemn. She was already papped twice earlier last week because she couldn’t handle the Sussexes having the spotlight. To do it twice more during such a significant occasion for the RF is something to behold.
Now we just saw her being totally classless yesterday, clearly bitter that her first outing as POW was “ruined” by Harry and Meghan (especially Meghan). I also agree with other posters that she was probably behind that vile Becky English story about Meghan being prevented from flying to Balmoral. Kate is going to be an absolute nightmare at the funeral next Monday. She’s going to make her parading at Philip’s funeral look deferential. If she keeps up with these selfish antics, I wouldn’t be surprised if she were sidelined *again* in some way.
Also, I see she hasn’t been wearing Big Blue. She hasn’t since we all noticed its absence at the Commonwealth Games last month. Interesting.
Apologies if I’ve missed someone saying the same thing, but…oh my god, the way Kate makes a point of zooming ahead of Meghan after they get out of the car! She even helps the guy close her car door — to get away from Meghan faster, it appears to me. (It looks like Meghan and Harry opened their doors themselves, unlike the other two.) I guess having her Never a Foot Wrong narrative disrupted by the truth makes Kate feel entitled to dish out the most blatant rudeness and cruelty. God, what is she like when she ISN’T in public?
Why do I get the feeling that this board has been infiltrated recently by KP courtiers….
Minor Observation Department: Anyone else notice Kate is wearing one of her signature band-aids on left pointer tip. Seriously, what is up with that?
None of those folks is doing this voluntarily. They’re all marionettes playing their part, even King Charles.
Do u think Anne WANTED to be on display in a drive behind her mother’s coffin from Scotland to London; do u think bulliam InViTeD the Sussexes to do that walk yesterday? He was ORDERED to do tht walk; the stepford wife was ordered to go with him (thats why she behaved the way she did); & even Harry was told, if he wanted to honor his grandmother (plus any other quid pro quo he was able to wrangle from them) tht performance was a price he had to pay. M was only there to support her husband. She obviously wd walk thru fire for this man & thts because she knows he has done & will do the same for her.
This walkabout was so fake and gag inducing.
Kate was absolutely the odd one out here, even Willie was drifting towards harry and Meghan leaving kate looking isolated. In public they know optics are everything and even though Willie and keen are still putting on a show, this is absolutely the best they can manage with each other, so god knows what they must be like together in private. It reminds me of price Phillips funeral when Willie and harry still walked together leaving her trailing behind. It make me wonder what else kate must have done to have absolutely no allies including her husband that they all make a point of excluding her.
This was pure PR and nothing more. Kate had the most honest reaction of the bunch.
My only hope is Meghan or Harry slapped Bills bald scalp in the back of the car.
Simon Case and Edward Young are still employed by Bill and Chuck. So how much reconciliation was there in this fake walk about? Harry is bargaining his life for security. The tabloids are still ripping Meghan for existing.
Gag.
H&M look like people who just lost someone. They comfort each other.
Peg and Jeg look like tourists.