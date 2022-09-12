Prince William wants credit for texting Harry about Saturday’s Windsor walk

The new Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a somber walkabout outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday. The videos and images from the walkabout were instantly major international news. News broadcasts have been replaying the videos on an endless loop, and the British media needed to furiously rewrite their crass “sad Harry, alone and forgotten” narratives. The walkabout was also deemed a huge success and a rare moment of good press for the new king. Meaning, everyone is now trying to take credit for it, including King Charles III. Sources insisted that Charles ordered his sons to publicly reconcile and that Charles was the one orchestrating the walkabout. Well, the new Prince of Wales couldn’t have that. So William ran straight to Richard Kay to clarify that he texted Harry and that this was all the William Show, but that William is still hurt and wary. Some highlights from Kay’s piece:
Ouch: Certainly [the walkabout’s] importance to the long-term vitality of the monarchy cannot be underestimated. The pictures of the new Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex succeeded in upstaging the proclamation of King Charles as the new monarch, a reminder, should he need it, of the star quality of his sons and their wives.
William’s initiative: The initiative was Prince William’s but it required Harry to agree. And that in itself is certainly something of a breakthrough. Both are stubborn and both have blamed the other for the estrangement.
The two dinners in Scotland: The upshot was that instead Harry travelled alone on his own privately chartered plane and did not arrive at Balmoral until several hours after his grandmother’s death. But then instead of joining his father and brother who were ensconced at Charles’s home Birkhall, he remained at Balmoral Castle where the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex had joined their sister Princess Anne. ‘Two dinners were being hosted on the royal estate that night and there was a clear divide: One was for the new king and his heir, the other was for the rest of the family,’ said an insider.
The text: Meanwhile, there was anticipation that William and Kate would perform a similar function in Windsor. It is understood that at some stage that day William, who had already raised the idea with his brother that they might view the flowers together, texted Harry with a proposed time – a text which Harry acknowledged. According to a source: ‘It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland.’
Charles didn’t order it: The gesture was certainly decisive. One thing we have learned is that it was not done on the direction of their father as was being widely reported over the weekend. A royal source said such suggestions were ‘absolutely not the case’. Nor is it true that William acted only after learning Harry was set on his own walkabout among the crowds complete with an attendant TV crew. ‘Complete b******s,’ said a source.
Distrust: In the intervening months things have not improved and looming over the relationship and whether it can be salvaged is Harry’s forthcoming memoir. ‘William loves his brother but there is this matter of trust,’ says one figure. What then are the chances of a reconciliation? Slight, but not impossible, according to one informed figure. ‘The problem is,’ says the source, ‘that they have barely spoken for two years and there is both anger and grief about it all on both sides.’…For William the issue of trust is truly at the heart of the breakdown in relations with his brother. His fear is that a book which discusses any intimate family secrets will be a deal-breaker in reconciling.
They’re trying to manipulate Harry with various promises: And what about their other deals, so important to fund the Sussexes’ California lifestyle and meet their security bill? If there is no breakthrough between the brothers, then Harry and Meghan will return to the US and continue their lives and all that entails….Some now say it is possible that with the headwind and good will of a new reign and the benevolence of his father, the international roles first mooted for Harry and Meghan could be offered again. All the same it is hard to see how Meghan, who has voiced so much criticism of royal life, could agree to any kind of arrangement that would diminish her ability to speak as she chooses. And that, ultimately, may make any peace offering worthless.
Well, at least Kay denied the conspiracy pushed by the deranged Keen fans that Harry and Meghan were planning their own separate walkabout before William intervened. It’s also clear that the new king and new Prince of Wales are united in one thing: doing the most to manipulate Harry into abandoning his wife and children. There are references to that in Kay’s column and in other British media pieces, that all of this could be “sorted out” to the benefit of the Firm if only Harry would just leave his wife in America and “come back” and do whatever William and Charles order him to do.
The reference to “international roles” is curious too – back in 2019, William was briefing the Times and other outlets that he was in discussions with aides about where to send the popular Sussexes so that they would get out of his way. William didn’t want them to go to Australia or Canada because they would get too much media attention there, so William and his advisors had settled on “sending them to Africa.” Now that the Sussexes have a life, a home, a mortgage, businesses and jobs in America, does anyone in Salt Island honestly believe that Harry and Meghan will suddenly want or need to be King Charles’s representative to Kenya or whatever? Jesus.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales shakes hands with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak with members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Charles siblings also lost their mother but they had to dine separately from king and heir what a family
Really. I think the story here is less about W&H not eating together but more about Charles and his siblings not eating together.
It’s like The Crown is a documentary, isn’t it? This separate dining situation reminds me of the Andrew getting married episode, when Charles says something like no cares about the “fringe members of the family” — meaning his siblings!! — and Edward calls him “impressively c-nty”…
Of course Charles sees William, the new holder of his former title PoW, as the only one that matters. And they need a super special top secret very royal big important royally regal mostest senioristus dinner, away from the riff raff.
They make for great TV. I hope the crown goes on for season eleventy. But poor Harry.
And this is what they are willing to tell us. Can you imagine what is going on behind the scenes. I really believe that William is scared shitless about being the POW and being literally a heartbeat from King. IMO, he knows he needs Harry….not Kate but Harry. So how this all plays out is anyone’s guess. One thing is certain, Charles is drunk on POWER. I hope that Harry/Meghan make the best decisions. They know if they go back to Royal life what that will look like for them and their children. Personally, I would be 100% OUT. Does anyone else find it weird that there seems to be more articles on Harry/Meghan than the newly named PPOW
If Charles is drunk on power then he must be drunk on something else as well. He might have power over some of his family members (although, good luck getting Kate to bestir herself) but, at the end of the day, nothing he does really matters to the rest of the world and he’s basically just renting a bunch of baubles until the day he dies. So what if he takes away Archie and Lili’s titles, or Harry and Meghan’s? He can’t take away their history and who they are. Harry and Meghan are already 100% out – just because they might attend some family events doesn’t mean that Charles has any power over them.
Does PPOW stand for Prince Peggington of Wails?
@Eurydice: I never said Charles had power over Meghan/Harry?? @BuzzKell: LOL!!
I’m with you, Eurydice. I am ashamed to say that I had to go on Google to see what the monarch actually does. Beyond installing or signing-off on Governors General, and approving or signing-off on Constitutional legislation – and God knows when that last happened – the monarch actually has very little impact on the Commonwealth nations. He is our Head of State, and that’s about it. So yes, his power is limited to his own family, and the idiot, obsequious Brititons who still believe he has power over them.
Side note: those people don’t even mind still being called “his subjects”… ahyayayayayay.
The whos idea it was for the Walkabout headlines where changing like ping pong, never complain, never explain my foot.
The absolute lack of self awareness is hilarious. This is like the millionth article saying the problem with Harry and Meghan is trust, spilling to the media and talking about family business…in an article filled with The Other Brother (or Chuck the Turd) literally spilling to the media and talking about family business. How can they not see how stupid and hypocritical they are?! (Rhetorical question.) It’s so bizarre to me. But I guess they are just used to do as I say not as I do.
Wow. Two separate dinners. What a disgusting family.
Exactly, this so crazy, strange to me and so outdated. I have two siblings and I am the oldest. Cannot imagine that my parents would say, oh, we prefer you because you were born first. You will be dining with us while your siblings can eat somewhere else.
I want to give the benefit of doubt to Charles and William, that somehow everything is twisted by the media, etc. I have two kids which I love both so so much and I just cannot comprehend that someone can prefer one own kid over second own kid, let alone based on the birth order. However, the evidence is clear. I cannot imagine how hard it must be for Harry, his own family to treat him like he is a second-class son, brother, etc.
I think you’re right it’s possible the media is muddying the retelling. It’s possible due to the timing of the aircraft arriving, Will and Charles had the inevitable “well this is it conversation” and it happened during dinner. It’s possible all the siblings spent some time together after dinner? I want to give them the benefit of the doubt because their mom just died, but it is so difficult sometimes
Yes. And they will say it is how things are done, but things are not done that way in the other royal families of Europe. It is not normal. It is Imperial Dynasty business, and it’s repugnant.
And even if it were always done that way, if Charles is now King he could change it and do as he pleases. He could certainly have said no, all the family should be together this evening.
So did William, Chuck and Cams leave Balmoral before Harry got there? Sure sounds like it here: “But then instead of joining his father and brother who were ensconced at Charles’s home Birkhall, he remained at Balmoral Castle.” I read elsewhere that Harry never saw William at Balmoral, so it sounds like the King Weasel told Harry not to bring Meghan and then all three of them scooted back to Birkhall before Harry got there.
So Harry gets to Balmoral and most likely has some very emotional time seeing his poor deceased Granny. But then, despite the late hour, he should want to drive twenty minutes over to Birkhall to get shouted at some more before bedtime by Burger King and Chuckie Cheese? This scenario is bonkers.
IKR. Why was it such a big deal to make sure Meghan didn’t come if they were all in different buildings? Surely they could accommodate another spouse in the 52 bedroom castle.
I swear the best part of following QEII passing is discovering Patrick Freyne’s 3/8/21 article in the Irish Times “Harry and Meghan: The union of two great houses, the Windsors and the Celebrities, is complete.” Hilarious introductory paragraph sets the stage to fit this scenario:
“Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories.” Ridiculous because, “The contemporary royals have no real power. They serve entirely to enshrine classism in the British nonconstitution…They’re basically a Rorschach test that the tabloids hold up in order to gauge what level of hysterical batshittery their readers are capable of at any moment in time.”
@Kirk — it’s a lot easier to abuse/manage Harry if he’s alone. Also, no witnesses. Literally no one on his side and no one to protect history or even provide a basic sanity check … “Recollections may vary.”
I saw that quote about the clowns on twitter. the poster went on to say, “but also your grandfather was murdered by clowns.”
the part about classism is on the nose.
@Kirk. Found the link. Very beautiful: https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio-web/harry-and-meghan-the-union-of-two-great-houses-the-windsors-and-the-celebrities-is-complete-1.4504502
@ Anna, Charles took one look at Henry and stated that he was a Spencer then left to go play with his buddies. Since the day that Harry was born, Charles has treated him differently than PoP, and unfortunately PoP knows that.
Funny how W found out that Harry intended to do a walkabout and apparently had no intention of doing so. Tells you he had no interest in making one himself. As for W taking credit, I call that an absolute bullshit. This was orchestrated by Charles as he became aware of Harry and Meghans plans. It’s quite comical that Charles didn’t want Harry and Megan to do a solo walk as they would have seen how loved they are with the public and PoW is not.
Face it PoP, the people love Harry and Meghan and NOT you and your SWF “wife”.
He was also in a miff because he wanted a daughter. As if Diana could guarantee the sex of her second-born. What a heartless weasel.
On Charles’ first night as King he could have had a close family dinner, mourned mom and united the family. Instead he chose to isolate himself will Will. So weird and lack vision as a leader family and country.
Revealing. So Chaz wants to have his cake and eat it too? Just as I suspected, a good deal of emotional blackmail, It was not dangling the Wales title to force Will to work, it is more dangling Harry´s children´s titles to force him back in!
“No more netflix, titles for your children, no more book- all you have to do is to leave Meghan behind( no need to divorce if you want) and spend some time doing our bidding.”
Of coruse when Harry says no, it is all Meghan´s fault ” She does not wnat back, she wants to destroy us.”
Nice to say people are enjoying Chaz´s reign so far! Nice to remind people William can text!
They have grown so fast those two!
All this says to me is that charles and the new Wales’ are scrambling bc they thought, once again, that their smear campaign against Meghan worked, and now have realized it did not. Of course they are fighting over who gets credit for the walkabout – Meghan was the star of that walkabout, the one woman who snubbed her was destroyed on twitter for being a “Karen,” and the images of Meghan hugging that one girl are all over the place. Kate is an afterthought.
so yeah, they all want credit. Its like they keep trying this smear campaign, then realize it didnt work, and then instead of really fully reaching out to the Sussexes, they double down and try again.
the next few months are going to be really bumpy.
What was the hashtag of name for that lady who snubbed Meghan,and she looked really proud to be nasty too?
that nasty woman will probably double down on her hate and will become patron saint of the nasty, racist “karens”
I think the media and family realized the smear didn’t work when the American media didn’t jump on the bandwagon. When her podcast beat Joe Rogan, Germany, Invictus Success the last few weeks also sealed the deal but I’m surprised they didn’t realize it with Emmy nomination, NAACP Award and Archewell success, Montecito home and streaming deals. These people are hard learners.
Well, to be fair, they’re not terribly bright.
It was also extremely idiotic of them to immediately attack Meghan and Harry after Elizabeth’s death, when the whole world is watching. Someone got into their ear about how unhinged they looked.
@ Beach Dreams, I didn’t realize that but I do stay away from those delusional, unhinged whack-o’s as much as possible.
Becks, it’s wild that Peggington and Chuck cannot even get through the first weekend without their camps leaking and fighting each other in the media. Poor Chuck probably thought he was gaining some peace with that fast track to the P of Wales title. But nope, Peggington will not be silenced. This is going to be so messy!!! And I’m here for it.
Also, that Karen who rolled her eyes and the woman right before her who put on her sunglasses instead of shaking hands are absolutely vile. Disgusting. They should have stepped back if they didn’t want to be courteous.
It’s sad cuz you know there were some young people behind them that would have loved to shake Meghan’s hand.
Meghan continues to be and look like the one who was born with royal blood . Her and Harry are the only two. Meanwhile the rest of the family continues to look and behave like trailer trash. They will never learn. It’s not just the uk looking at them, it’s the entire world
@ Over it, well said!!! Meghan is the epitome of class and refinement, something that the actual blue bloods know nothing about.
Harry and Meghan and children should not return Kate behaved badly on the walkabout and it would not be good for Archie and Lily to be subject to that
If I didn’t know who those two couples were, I’d have assumed that Kate was William and Harry’s sister, just by her body language.
Sister? More like a distant cousin😂
Chuck made it known that he was behind this but seems that the briefing against each other is going to continue – at some point the King will slap William down.
William is desperate for some good PR esp considering kHate’s behavior at the walk about so to me this is why he is desperate to be seen as initiating it.
Its going to be a battle of the Keen peacemakers at the funeral.
They have said that William “NEEDS” Harry, lest we forget. He now has much more responsibility he doesn’t want and probably wants Harry to take some of the burden off, since he has a layabout wife who is not going to life a finger with her new title. But in exchange he probably wants the guaranteed silence of his victims and I cannot see Harry or Meghan being willing to remain silent in the face of injustice in this day and age. Bulliam would have to be on his best behavior then, but there’s no way he can commit to being a decent human being since the press will afford him carte blanche with his every action. That’s why they are at a permanent stalemate.
I agree. I think they’re trying to somehow force Harry back in and they can’t. Saying they want to give him money when he and Meghan are already wealthy and self-sufficient is them showing their cards. They have nothing. Now that Betty is gone, Harry will not be kind to these racists. They have nothing to control him with. 🥚 is upset he has to actually work and the media is already asking if he will do 700+ engagements like Chucky. He won’t we know this, so he and his lazy racist Karen Keen are seeing that King Chuck will be throwing them under the bus.
@ ThatsNotOkay, William has spent his entire life thinking that he would have Harry by his side, as well as the entire family, to carry out his duties. But the entire family f#cked that up!! They thought that they could smear and attack Meghan relentlessly and we have seen how that has played out.
As for W being on his best behaviour? That has never happened nor will it ever happen.
Charles can throw as much money as he wants to to Harry as it will all be for nothing. Charles desperately NEEDS Harry to come back as he knows his heir will never step up, and most likely damage his reign. What fools they are, all of them!!
William was on his best behavior at the walkabout. I will give him that.
it’s just that 1) the bar is underground and 2) it doesn’t happen very often
Juvenile crap. “I arranged the walkabout.” “No, I arranged the walkabout.”
Chuck E. Three’s: where a kid can be a kid…. even in middle age or senior years.
Chuck E. Three’s. Outstanding. Between that and the Wails I think we’re in a good place with our naming conventions from here on.
Someone on here named him Charles the Turd. I like that one.
Kudos to Carrot for that moniker.
@ Feeshalori, yes!!! Brava to Carrot!!! It was a masterpiece of excellence!!!
I noticed a “Chuck the F*ck” on another article.
don’t forget King Prince Charles!
I wonder if both Charles and William were trying to get in front of Kate, so she wasn’t able to claim it was her idea. Meanwhile, neither Harry nor Meghan has claimed or will claim credit, because they don’t care about the intrigue. They’re trying to have a family, not a dynasty.
Right? How do they have time to argue in the press about this? I thought they had king shit to do. If this is king shit, how are they different from the Real Housewives of London?
Which of the “I arranged the walkabout” characters do you think will take ownership of denying Meghan close protection for that display?
Jesus, this f–king family.
No need to waste your money on HBOMax to watch House of the Dragon when you can just watch this shit for free.
@Miranda. Totally agree. What a shit show the BRF and BM are putting on for the entire world to watch. And it’s only going to get worse.
Totally. My only question is how I unsubscribe from this one, I’ve asked a few times but they just keep taking my money.
SarahCS, hahaha what a zinger
@ SarahCS, 🤣🤣🤣🤣
You know how Charles has been a silent regent for probably decades? And if not, he must’ve been heavily ‘shadowing’ the Queen and taking on an active role since she was in her seventies or eighties? Does that mean William is already very active in his future king role seeing as King Chuck is 73?
This is going to get very interesting. Those two have enormous egos.
Also worth noting is that Rose Handbury’s husband’s role as Lord Great Chamberlain ended with QEII’s death. So will they be on the outside now?
So that role actually rotates bw two families for each new monarch. When William becomes king, it will go back and Rose’s husband will actually be William’s great chamberlain.
Yup, either David (the current Marquess) or his oldest son will be the Lord Great Chamberlain when William is king. So no, definitely not on the outside. Rose may not be at state dinners for Charles’ reign, but still not on the outside.
Hahaha, oh no! Super awkward.
@ Saba, I will enjoy KKKHate getting her knickers in a twist watching that happen.
🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 all day…..
@Saba That’s so interesting, I didn’t realise the Lord Great Chamberlain position rotated between certain hereditary families. It says that the Cholmondeley’s hold 50% of the Lord Great Chamberlainship, and therefore every alternate reign they can choose to exercise the gross Chamberlainship. Does this then mean the next time they exercise the role might be when William is on the throne? If so, whilst their presence would not be required for ceremonial events during Charles’ reign, wouldn’t they be back front-and-centre for William’s? Unless, by then, it’s the Earl of Rocksavage who is the Marquess of Cholmondeley?
It’s expected that Rupert Carington, 7th Baron Carrington, will be the next Lord Great Chamberlain for Charles’ reign. The Chumley’s will still be “leaders of the pack” in Aristoland and continue to freeze out Khate.
So Charles and Wills are still locked in a childish popularity contest that makes them both look bad? That family doesn’t really do the whole reflection-and-growth thing much, even at major milestones. Neither of them have noticed that Harry isn’t participating in the petty fight for credit, and he’s the one who comes out looking like a civilized adult.
Seriously. That picture of Harry in the car looking so upset went around the world. Contrast that with the Other Two Royals rushing to update the titles on their social media minutes after the queen died. Harry just being himself is impressive enough.
Nah. I hope this is their last hurrah with the RF. I’ve never seen Meghan look the way she did when the other two royals were in her proximity. She didn’t look nervous, anxious, or anything like that. She looked scared. Like she was truly worried about her physical well being. I hate that for her. I want them out of there as soon as possible.
Why good will W tried to get with this walk about was ruined with his running to Kay.
Meghan looked shell shocked to me. As if her PTSD had re-emerged from the vicious assault she’s endured the past few days from the British Media. I hope H&M are tending to their mental health and well being during this stressful time for them. And it has to hurt to be away from Lili and Archie with all this nonsense going on.
And knowing that people showing up to see the Royals are the target audience for the vitriol that’s constantly being written about her must have put so much pressure on her. She didn’t know the sort of reception she would get. Huge props to the girl who hugged her and everyone else who showed her how welcome she is here.
She couldn’t have looked more scared if she had just been informed by the courtiers that the queen was a reptilian.
What is William worried about Harry revealing? For a long time the royal rota made it seem like ‘everyone’ in the royal family was worried about what Harry would say about Camilla (but what could Harry say about her that hasn’t already been said?).
I Haven’t seen the ‘Charles wants to make sure Harry won’t criticize Camilla’ narrative in print for a while now. It’s all about ‘William won’t commit to a reconciliation without knowing what Harry has written in his book. Harry should cancel the publication to win his brother’s trust!’
What is William so worried about?
Harry’s book is already finished. Its Meghan’s book that they are worried about. I think she held back for the sake of Harry’s grandmother but now that she’s gone? And if Charles does anything to her kids titles? Charles has been king for 72 hours and he is already getting booed. Wait until Meghan has her say. She’s the one they are trying to bribe with an “International role” to keep quiet.
Sigh. Charles and William are going to be going back and forth for the next few years. The only thing I’m glad this article did was shut down that demon Angela Levin’s BS. Charles and William are going to be fighting for that Sussex sparkle. You already had Andrew Morton and the GMB panel this morning finally acknowledging Meghan and Harry’s popularity and charisma. I wonder what that was about?
What was Angela Levin’s BS this time? I can’t remember who says what sometimes.
she amplified a tumblr account’s nonsense that H&M were planning to do a walkabout with a tv crew and that peggington shut them down and instead invited them to join him and khate.
She said the reason for the walk about was because Harry and Meghan wanted their own with an American tv crew and William got wind of it. Her, Lady Colin, the GB news losers, Piers Morgan, and looney Meghan haters are really disturbed individuals. Even when the Queen dies, these people are still clinically obsessed with this couple. Just straight Jacket looney tunes, all of them.
I think that they only bothered to shut down Levin is because if Will only did it because he was afraid that PH was going on his own it makes him look less like the big peacemaker and more like he’s just doing mop up and can’t compete with PH.
The crazy thing about Angela’s accusations is there was a TV crew there (more than one, but I mean an authorized one inside of the walkabout) with a producer urging the cameraman to change sides to get more of Wails.
So the Wails had a camera crew. True story.
William learned all his evil crap from his father. His father treats his siblings like crap so why would he be any different. He and his siblings lost their mother but because he’s king he’s too important to dine with the lessers. They can try all they want to bring him back but Harry got a taste of having his own money not having to jump through hoops for money from his father or brother, doing what he wants without having to wait to see what his brother has lined up and he can work with who he wants without worrying about stepping on other members of the family toes. That type of freedom is irreplaceable. He’s still a prince and he still has the fame. What is Harry missing out on by not being a working royal?
I really don’t know how Harry managed to live in this horrendous family with Charles and Will. Always trying to one up the other to make themselves look good and using Harry to do it. I’m glad that he found Meghan and they have each other and some distance from this horror show.
It’s called a paradigm. We set paradigms in our heads from all our experiences in life, going back to birth.
Some are flexible or easily changed, but some are so entrenched in our selves, our ideas of self, that it takes a cataclysmic event to shift it.
That, for Harry, was Meghan. She changed everything for him. They are dreaming if they even begin to think he’d leave her.
So he stayed because he truly believed this was what life was.
This is so good🙂I read it twice. This family should be a psychology class.
It’s why he said he literally preferred being in a war zone in Afghanistan to being in England with his family.
Their problem is that to be able to be happy with their obligations, they have convinced themselves everyone WANTS to be a royal and have the royal life. So of course Harry wants to be back in it even though he could do none of the things he’s done the last two years to have made meaningful change. But they think he secretly wants to look good but do little, proving they still cannot hear a word he says. Frankly he’d be an absolute fool to deepen any ties with them post-funeral. They’re too entrenched in their own egos to even recognise change is needed.
I hope it’s YEARS before Harry ever associates with them again. It will take that long just to recover from the trauma of the next few weeks.
@Snuffles, me too, I hope H&M stay happy and healthy and so far away from that filth forever after this funeral
It’s interesting how they(William?) are briefing against that rumor that Harry was going to do his own walkabout bc that rumor was amplified by evil Angela Levin! They’re making Angela look like a fool, which she is!, but it’s also discrediting Camilla’s future biographer. This is messy. Fighting is breaking out between even the royal reporters. 🍿🍿🍿
Lol! Their hatred for Meghan will be their undoing….
Three days as King and barely three days as Prince of Wails and they’re already briefing against each other. This is going to be a messy and entertaining era.
I will never forgive that vile KKKHate for her treatment of Meghan in PUBLIC; I can only imagine how cruel she is when the car doors close. The look on Meghan’s sweet face breaks my heart! Whatever the Lamebridges did to her, it’s stolen her confidence, cowed her (when she’s around them), and that is NOT Meghan. Her PTS must be off the chart. I’m more convinced than ever that Harry and the Queen negotiated their seating arrangements at the Jubbly service to keep W&K as far away from Meghan as possible.
@ C-Shell, the mere sight of W&K, let alone being in close proximity to them seemed so hard for Meghan. It made me ask all the more what did they do….?
I’m so grateful for the support and kindness she received from well-wishers in the crowd.
I would put money on Kate saying something vicious and cutting right before they got out of the car, because Meghan looked shocked on top of scared.
That sounds plausible as we all know how vicious CopyKeen is and has been.
I can’t believe this all happened when they were in England and that they got sucked into this nonsense just as if they had never left. Not being with Archie and Lili has to be torture for Meghan, but then having to be in the same car and do a walkabout with Kate? Torture is the only word for it. I’ve amped up my prayers for Meghan big time because this is all making me very uneasy.
I can totally see Khate taking the opportunity to go off on Meghan just before the walkabout. Maybe they were alone together for a moment and Meghan tried to engage her in conversation, being her usual gracious and composed self, and Khate cracked the whip at her. She’s stupid enough, tactless enough and jealous enough to say something so spiteful that poor Meghan lost her cool for a few minutes. She looked like she was about to cry getting out of the car.
I can see Kate saying something like, “no one wants to see you anyway” or “better hope no one boos you” or something mean like that. Because Meghan did look a little nervous and rattled when she got out of the car and she looked more relaxed when she realized people (mostly, stupid Karens aside) were happy to see her and no one was going to boo her etc. People were cheering to meet Harry. I bet that did not make Kate happy.
I said on here a little while back that Kate is rough and uncultivated. Seeing nothing that makes me want to take those words back…
I just despise Kate.
I was listening to “Archetypes” with Mindy Kaling last night, in which Meghan reveals that she was an “ugly duckling” (her words) when she was younger. She’s worked hard at being confident, but a mean girl like Kate knows how to undermine another woman’s confidence, and I don’t doubt that Kate said something that rattled Meghan.
Kate, I’m sure, was very threatened by Meghan’s presence.
As for Will and Chaz fighting for credit, what else is new in that pit of vipers?
I think this was Charles putting his foot down with William, and H&M were very generous to do it.
From a PR perspective Charles gets to look like a ‘unifier’ and a patriarch ‘taking charge’ of his family. Also, he hates being overshadowed. Better to get this appearance out the way before the Queens funeral, where the tabs would be obsessing over the two couples interactions etc (good luck with that chuck! The tabs will still be obsessed with meghan)
W&K fans will call them classy and statesmanlike, despite Kate looking like she’d rather be anywhere else. I hope they’re having a wake up call – no more part time coasting, the public will expect them to work at the level Charles did. Let’s see how that goes lol.
H&M had so much guts to do it, I really felt for her. I would have been so scared of that crowd of Royalists and possible derangers. But she did it and was really welcomed, I hope she found some reassurance from the positive reception she is more supported than the tabloids say!
Don’t worry. Kate is being praised for staying away from the “awful” Meghan. The royalists can twist themselves into any shape of pretzel to justify nastiness.
I said that here the day it happened, Kate was ignoring Meghan to signal to her deranged fans that Meghan is to be attacked. Kate was so superior she wouldn’t even look at M – it was total mean girl in high school bs.
The royalist Kate fans praise her and William, while the rest of the world calls her Karen and them the Other Two Royals. And William is “Harry’s brother”. Ooo the burn!
I thought the international roles referred to in the quote related to MH’s role(s) in the Commonwealth, recall her veil having the flowers of each Commonwealth country. Not the sending them to Africa (which is still audaciously bold).
The Saturday walkabout was damage control after the leaked stories about Harry and Meghan didn’t go down well with the public. Whether it was Charles or William doesn’t matter to me but the Palace realised that smearing Harry and Meghan when the nation in is in mourning wasn’t a good look. I don’t see Harry ever agreeing to go back into the fold, he offered to be part time and was rejected so it’s too late for the family now.
At this point, agreeing to comeback in any capacity would be a step back. I hope they don’t show up to another royal function after this. Meg looked like she did during her interview in SA.
Agree that Harry does not want to go back. He has said this numerous times in the past. He is forging his own way forward. But what will it take to get the dogs to stop attacking? Why don’t they just let him and Meghan be? I am sure William can get some other bootlicker to do the hard work without expecting glory.
RR for the daily fail, Becky English was spinning b***sh** in the first 5 minutes of the walk about- she tweeted that H&M viewed the floral tributes, but only Peg & Bone stayed to meet the public. This was widely picked up and reported on by a number of digital outlets. Of course Black Twitter did their thing and dragged her relentlessly, she eventually deleted the tweet. It’s blatantly cynical how they trash H&M for clicks and likes.
If there is no breakthrough between the brothers, then Harry and Meghan will return to the US and continue their lives and all that entails.
Huh? They will do that anyway. They’ve built a life there, Chuck in his speech mentioned that they will continue to build their life there.
There are times when it’s *really* obvious the RRs are inserting their own wishes vs. what members of the RF actually want, and this is one of them imo. I think Charles made it very clear where he stood re: the Sussexes on Friday, and I’m quite certain William *still* doesn’t want them back. The media is desperate for the Sussexes to be back in the fold because they want the good old profitable, constant-leaking days of 2018 and 2019. The way the media collectively swooned over a 40-minute “reunion”…it’s embarrassing.
Right? They’re going back.
Now let’s say that somehow, there is a full reconciliation between the brothers, all bridges are mended, Harry and William’s relationship is close, not space, and Charles is a loving and supportive father to both sons. (We’re talking in hypotheticals here lol.)
EVEN IF that all happened, Harry is still going back to the US with Meghan to continue his life there. MAYBE if that all happened, he would come back regularly for events to support his father and brother (the Trooping, things like that) but he’s STILL going back to the US and his work and his mansion etc.
And that hypothetical is obviously very unlikely to ever come true, but again, even if it does, it doesnt really matter.
Becks1 !! Oh wow I laughed so hard! Thank you. Now I can keep hoarding S3 of Derry Girls for my in case of emergency pick me up!
You’re right. I wish you could inform the hypocrites in charge
Hold up, is S3 of Derry girls on Netflix now???
Ok, just looked it up and it’s Oct. 7th! Yay! Effing finally.
I hope that H&M never go back. That would be the worst possible move. It would be stepping right back into the official scapegoat position. I truly believe that all H&M have to do is stay away from it all, keep doing what they’re doing … and let the snakes (Charles/William) turn on each other and destroy it all.
+1 to everything you said. I would imagine they’ll stay for the funeral and return for the coronation but after that I hope they never return. Even though I think they will for their own charity work, as we saw last week. But I wish and hope they never attend another royal event. Ever.
I actually question whether Harry and Meghan will return for the coronation. Why would they?? Charles has been behind the smear attacks but he was just more clever than PoP. There is no love lost there for Harry. As mentioned in the article of The Cut, Harry stated that he too lost his father.
Perhaps given the state of the Cambridge’s marriage, the King told W to sort his sh!t out with Harry because he (William) has too many battles on his hands – with his brother, his wife, the rumours about his predilections. W has gotten himself into quite a pickle and I suspect that he may not be as cocky as he was, say, before the Peggington rumours emerged. It’s out there, and he can’t even run to his usual media hacks to complain/explain….
What bothers me the most is to hear legitimate news sources and reporters repeating the lies and PR spin. I’m in Canada and on one of our 24 hour news channels a royal reporter (Canadian) was asked about the rift between the brothers and the reports that Kate was trying to reconcile them. Instead of using that as an opprtunity to correct the record the royal reporter repeated every story about how kate is a peacemaker, how she comes from a strong family and therefore absoloutely recognizes the importance of family – I was so angry. Yelling at tbr Tv. It’s ridiculous- especially a after her display- yet NO ONE is calling her out on her rude actions- that’s the issue the Meghan hate and Kate spin is definitely in the public consciousness- I’ve even heard young people repeating it. It’s scary. I really fear for Meghan’s physical safety.
That’s why they have topnotch security.
What plays in the U.K. doesn’t land the same on the global stage. Everyone knows about Hateful Kate. Everyone knows about William the Wanderer. Everyone knows about Samsonite Charles.
I could not stand any of the cbc or ctv news coverage. All that smoke blown up Charles and bills butt killed me.
The inclusion of the Sussexes at the walkabout was to improve Charles and William’s image. That’s why both father and son and their surrogates are trying to claim credit.
Prince Harry and Meghan were too nice to agree to participate in William’s show which brought them brickbats from the media while William emerged smelling like roses.
The walk about didn’t improve their image, it improved the Sussexes image. Which is why William is trying to claim credit. Too many pictures showing Harry petting a dog and Meghan being hugged.
No it didn’t. No amount of their presence together will clear Bullyiam, and the vile wife, of their past as present offenses so they should just accept that they are the vile creatures that they are seen as.
Well Khate really scuttled that plan didn’t she! She stalked out of the car, ignored everyone, and unless she was talking to people in the crowd, she exuded nothing but anger and spite. She wanted people to know she was pissed at having to play nice with the Sussexes instead of taking the walkabout as a golden opportunity to redeem herself. She is sooooo unfailingly stupid.
Didn’t William hire an American media person recently? I think finally someone is saying Harry being photographed looking anguished and obviously excluded from the family does not go down well around the world and is something they need to fix. There is nothing but sympathy for Harry and when the dust settles someone will be asking why he was excluded from the jet the rest of the rf took to Scotland.
The new PR guy is British he just used to work for NBC Universal London office. He never lived in the US.
Ngl but anytime I see a recent picture of Meghan in the UK, I feel so much anxiety. I will always respect whatever decision they make, but I wish that after all this super awkward pageantry, H&M (especially H) leave the dying parasitic monarchy for good.
It’s clearly that Charles and William were aware of the backlash they were getting for all their negative stories about how Meghan wasn’t wanted in Scotland how Harry had to fly up alone to . A lot of people outside of the British media were watching and reporting how petty and insane the royal reporters were behaving and people were putting the blame on William and Charles . They knew they needed the Sussex’s now both of them wanted to take credit for this walkabout . William made sure he was photographed in the same shot as Meghan and Harry he made sure he seen speaking to Meghan William is all about image he trying to rebrand him as the level head prince of Wales . While Kate show her true colors once again on the walkabout .
I went to visit my aunt and was SHOCKED last night to hear that she absolutely loathes Meghan. She started going on about Harry lying about bicycling with his father (I came and asked about it here but finally figured out the context of Harry describing having Archie in the back of the bike and just the American Dad experience).
ANYWAY I’m listening to all this and am like “my aunt is a racist…cool cool” and she was the one that told me that wild tale that Meghan and Harry had called TV stations to do their own walkabout and William had to save the day.
TLDR: even American news stations are peddling this drivel and I am just astounded at how manipulative Salt Island has been able to be clear to Texas.
This. I keep writing this comment because it so upset me, when you google that walkabout and Kate blowing off Meghan, nothing bad about Kate appears. Not even in a forum. It’s all poor Kate evil Meghan. It’s just like what’s happening to Olivia Wilde and Amber Heard. Like an internet army is being paid to destroy and that drives the coverage (like Hillary too).
Honestly, I’ve been wondering if William will buy more bots now that he has that duchy money.
Too late for that, they have pr from fail, telegraph and Nicholls. Social media has enough critical thinkers who are presently engaged in this situation.
Bots are useless in proper ways of communications, once they are identifiable.
It probably wasn’t even Charles or William, it was probably a royal aide who worked for one of them that told them excluding Harry and Meghan from the Windsor walkabout would be terrible optics since the rest of the family had all been seen in public looking at the memorials left at various castles (Charles and Camilla at Buckingham, the rest of the family at Balmoral). Considering Meghan and Harry were ALREADY at Windsor, can you imagine what the headlines would be if Kate and William had showed up without them? Of course the Cambridges would probably have lied and said “Oh we invited them and they refused to come.” Or maybe William invited Meghan and Harry not thinking they’d come and when they said yes, they had to scramble to make last minute changes. I think that’s why Kate was acting like such a mean girl having her thunder stolen in her first official outing as Princess of Wales, she thought she’d be alone with William and at the last minute that “glory” was taken away.
The daily fail website has it listed as William and Kate.
A clear indication that Harry and Meghan was not originally included and an afterthought to mitigate another problematic circumstance.
The second factor, despite the Sussexes presence, most of the footage was of William.
It is what it is.
With all the BS about protocol dictating K/W not holding hands, why has NO ONE in the BM talked about how K is walking way ahead of the FK? She’s never supposed to walk in front of the PoW, or has that changed?
My heart broke seeing her stare down Meghan, who looks truly frightened of her.
I really cannot stand that woman. She’s detestable and clearly the instigator of much of the smearing and abuse of Meghan. That Meghan defended her as a “good person” makes me think that was more about fearing her. She’s just awful beyond words.
The new King and his Queen Consort are photographed holding hands. They have open affection, so maybe they are unaware of said protocol?
Harry should perhaps if this continues, glare at Kate. He immediately left Kate’s side and went to Meghan, signaling how he feels about Kate. No more of the “friendly” photos with Kate giggling and grinning at him.
Billy’s PR leaking like a burst pipe to anyone that will listen. Yet, Harry is the one that is not trustworthy?!?!
The Fail has a video on its website with the story of how William was pulling her in the circle to introduce her to that guy? They know the social media comments are bad and they need to still do clean up.
In actual fact he sent the text at the urging of his father, in an effort to clean up the PR mess his wife created as she celebrated her win.
What makes it interesting is the interpretation of the results of said text. It meant different things to different people based on their particular needs. What it failed to do, was to remove the obvious leak by Kate.
The appearance as a team, indicated Harry and Meghan’s willingness to public grieve the passing of his grandmother in traditional fashion.
To other individuals, it seemed like Harry was willing to return to a life of servitude, not service which will boost their self esteem.
The svengali can simply smile at the easy accomplishment.
It turns out to be what the former
intended, Meghan and Harry public respect for his grandmother.
So obvious that Charles engineered this. He warmed the iceberg with the Prince of Wales title– still think William should have earned this status one coerced “favor” at a time. W and C will always be fighting for supremacy in the PR game from now on. W is just itching to undermine his father at every turn and be king asap. I think Charles will regret giving the title to the unworthy, slippery, traitorous William. Know your sons, Charles.
Subtitles had to be used on the news broadcasts for Kate’s comments to someone she met in the walk about she was not understandable. She talked about Louis’ words about Philip and Elizabeth.