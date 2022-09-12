Prince Andrew & ‘non-working royals’ will not wear uniforms to QEII’s funeral

I still remember the Windsors’ completely self-made catastrophe around Prince Philip’s funeral last year. One of several issues was whether every royal man would have the right to wear a military uniform. Keep in mind, the sole focus was on forcing Prince Harry to NOT wear a dress uniform, and then someone finally realized that it would look bad if they purposefully snubbed Harry, a veteran of war, while allowing Charles, William and Edward to wear military uniforms they didn’t earn. There was also an issue about Prince Andrew and what he would wear, but that just became a sidebar to the Harry issue. At the end of the day, Queen Elizabeth II directed everyone to simply wear suits, which they did. It will be different for QEII’s funeral though. King Charles III’s edict is that only “working royals” will get to wear military uniforms. Unlike the situation for Philip’s funeral, this one seems more focused on ensuring that Andrew will not turn up in a dress uniform.
Andrew will not be wearing uniform at ceremonial events to mark the death of the Queen, sources said, except as a special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil in Westminster Hall. Working members of the royal family will wear military uniform when present at five ceremonial events during this period of mourning the Queen. These are the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, the procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection, the Vigil at Westminster Hall, the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel Windsor.
But as a non-working member of the royal family, Prince Andrew will not wear uniform apart from at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, according to sources.
It has not yet been confirmed whether the Duke of Sussex – also a non working royal – will wear military dress.
The Duke of York is expected to wear a morning suit, as he did for Prince Philip’s funeral, when his mother is laid to rest.
While working royals including the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex will parade in military uniform at the state funeral and on other occasions in the next week, Andrew will not, apart from the vigil.
Love that the Princess Royal gets to wear her honorary uniform, honestly. Charles, William and Edward have never served in combat, and Edward dropped out of his military service. Harry and Andrew are the only combat veterans in the royal family and they will likely be the only ones banned from wearing uniforms. It is what it is. If anything, I slightly appreciate the fact that this is being framed as mostly about Andrew. For Philip’s funeral, it was framed as the royals doing the most to “punish” Harry and put Harry in his place. (Harry didn’t care and it made the family look incredibly tone-deaf and petty.)
Update: Scobie deleted a tweet, but the information is coming out that Andrew will be allowed to wear his uniform once during the whole gothic funeral stuff while Harry will not be allowed to wear any uniform the entire time.
Oh for pete’s sake. They’ll probably spin it as “Well, TQ gave Andrew all those spangles as a special gift, so it’s only right he gets to display them.”
They are going to use the ‘but he’s her son!’ Argument.
I am praying for you Harry, this too shall pass.
Word, Eurydice. Breaking news: The queen is dead, so please stop elevating any emotion you have to “what the queen would want”. She can’t hear you.
Errmm if i was Harry and the only person to combat in two tours, I will wear it as I have earned it. Mcheeww these people!
Do veterans get medals to mark combat tours in the UK? I’m just wondering in he has things he has legitimately earned that he could put on his jacket. You know, because he actually fought for his country.
Sarah, yes, they do. You’ll notice Harry has more medals than Peggington (whose medals are only for the queen’s jubilees). Those are from his actual military service.
I think he wore the metals he earned on his suit jacket at Philips funeral.
that’s what is crazy to me as an american vet. there are no faux veterans wearing uniforms like QE or Anne. at least the others had a few days of service here or there (including William and Edward even if short lived), and we rarely promote people not actually currently in service. to me it would be completely normal for William, Edward, Andrew, or Harry to wear appropriate event uniforms with the rank they last held, not the crazy getting promoted on your birthday every five years and Andrew demanding to be a fucking admiral setting off the commotion around Philip’s funeral. And it would be completely abhorrent to deny a single veteran (or two) to wear a uniform they actually served in when others are allowed to
@Clarissa I totally hear you. I’m Canadian & the games played in UK with unearned titles, medals and uniforms is unbelievable. That’s what everything is based on there: who’s birth canal you slide out of. Not merit.
Swanning around in uniforms and medals you didn’t earn is called Stolen Valor for a reason. It burns my ass that Harry can’t wear his but the fake military men can.
@Clarissa: Thank you for your service. I’m genuinely grateful.
And I couldn’t agree with you more on this. As M points out, play-acting military heroes would be considered stolen valor in the U.S.
This is a world where only “honorary” military service counts. Letting the real stuff in would devalue the “royal” service, so it has to be excluded.
Only working royals. So that means Tim Laurence won’t be in uniform either.
That’s just absolutely bonkers to me.
Is tim laurence still in the navy? Maybe that’s how they’ll get around it?
someone said once that the UK has rules for military uniforms and if you are no longer active duty you can’t wear one, even for ceremonial purposes, so that could explain why Harry and Andrew can’t wear one since they lost their honorary titles. But, all the royals could go without wearing one.
The family was filmed filing in to seats in St. Giles once TQ’s coffin was placed. Tim was clearly in uniform. Hard to tell but he may have walked behind Anne on the way from Holyrood. So…
You know what? Good. It just highlights how petty they are, how mean-spirited, and how stupid they look in their unearned uniforms with unearned medals.
I feel bad that Harry is being singled out even more so than Andrew (since he can wear his uniform at the vigil) but the BRF keeps showing their asses on an international stage so……let them.
Totally agree with this. It is pathetic to see adults behave like this.
Charles just became the Head of State – one would think that he had better things to do than once again punish his son for leaving. Sadly, Charles just can’t help himself when it comes to smallminded pettiness.
All this tells me is that Charles was also a keyman behind the smears and punishment of the Sussexes. He is so vile.
Harry could not be more front and center honoring and working for the military/veteran community worldwide. Everyone sees and knows this. That Edward wears a phony uniform adorned with chocolate coins is an insult to all service members watching this. If we’re going to draw a distinction between “working (snort) royals” and “non-working royals” (which includes a myriad of ancient family members as well as Andrew and Harry), then let’s do it and stick to it. This is an obstinate example of targeted harassment against Harry. I won’t be surprised to see a significant backlash. Great start, Charles. Well done.
Exactly. Harry literally created the IG for veterans. He knows what he does for the military and doesn’t even need to wear his uniform. He knows it’s about more than the uniform.
Exactly! Harry isn’t a working royal anymore so he doesn’t get to wear a tiara or whatever but he IS STILL a vet and you can’t just take that away from him because you don’t like him. This is pretty disgusting and offensive.
It’s stupid and petty and if this how Charles wants to start his reign then by all means. None of them should be wearing uniforms if the ones who actually served can’t wear them.
Edward dropped out of boot camp so he basically is like Anne with the zero service and not even the special royal kind that Charles and William did.
Right? Charles is looking like a real dick. Like he’s showing himself to be a petty and cold man, let alone a father. Ain’t many people gonna be saying long live this king.
It’s so breathtakingly petty – and stupid – doing this, and on an international stage, of all things, yet, here we are. Andrew has special permission to wear his uniform for the vigil, but Harry, not? That’s okay – as the only one not in uniform there, Harry will be sure to stand out. As he should.
@ Becks1, I appreciate your comments as they are insightful and on point as to who and who was not in the ear of QEII regarding that funeral arrangements of her beloved husband of 73 years.
Granted, I am using beloved as that is how Elizabeth saw her husband but not his actual treatment of her during their marriage.
And who in their right mind would hound a grieving widow to give into your selfish and petty personal vendetta??
So the rest get to play dress-up in unearned uniforms and the medals they were given because of who they are and not for valor. To me it’s an insult to actual veterans who can’t wear earned uniforms in the UK without special permission. KC could give PH the right to wear his actual uniform. He is really aiming for petty now.
That’s okay, we know who served and continues to serve the military community and who’s just wearing their Halloween costume. I am rather stunned but at the same time not surprised at how horrible these people are reading the room or doing the right thing.
Having to remind myself that people can only be who they are, and that some people are really hard of understanding…
Is there no one able to get through to the person/people behind this decision that it is so, so very bad…?
Exactly- Harry even called the queen his “commander in chief” in his posted remarks. We know about Invictus and his service, but unlike Andrew – who absolutely needs the medals to make him feel all macho and powerful, Harry doesn’t need all of that bling.
Ironically, by making him stand out as the only one unadorned, I think it’s going to draw way more attention to that fact AND make them all look like overdressed fools. So let them.
Well, congratulations, King Charles. This is probably what the rest of this week of mourning will be about, and it will be petty, ridiculous, and so not where you would want the conversation to be focused on right now. At this rate, the monarchy might abolish itself!
Sure they get that the optics of letting Andrew stand out in the crowd are bad but they just couldn’t help themselves and try to stick the knife into Harry, you know the other combat veteran. Do they realise we can see them doing all this?
For F’s sake, they can’t do anything right, can they. The easiest thing to do is to have the fakers wear their pretend uniforms, and the ones who have actual military service (Harry and Andrew) wear their uniforms. I’m not negating Andrews crimes, but he did serve in the military, and this is his mother’s death. How is going to look in the future if the only people who actually served don’t wear uniforms, and those who never served, or kakked out on serving, do? (If the future is fascist, then we have no future at all).
This isn’t the time to play petty games. Whatever anyone thinks of old Liz, and there’s reason to have good and bad feelings, the truth is that her funeral represents an end of an era. She was connected to more events and people of the 20th century than any other person on earth. Her death will likely be seen in the future as the moment the 20th century was completely laid to rest.
FFS Chuck, show some damn grace in leadership! This is about the late queen, not about you! He must be surrounded by morons if no one is telling him this. It’s another way to score the oh-so important goodwill points that he desperately needs. He has a huge battle in the future to build a lasting legacy for himself. He needs to take the easy wins.
Why oh why did they not say no to Harry marrying Meghan? (I’m sure he would have left if put to an ultimatum, but at least they would have been honest). It’s so clear that all of this is because they can’t stand that Harry loves her. There is no other reason for their cruelty. They were completely invested in smiling in her face and then pushing her out the door. They never considered what would happen if their plan didn’t work.
I’ve been asking the marriage question ever since the beginning. Why did TQ approve of the marriage and then leave Meghan to twist in the wind? The only thing I can figure is that Harry said “if you don’t approve, I’m leaving.” and they thought they could break up the marriage later.
That’s exactly what it was.
1) In the Oprah interview, Harry revealed that prior to the wedding, he was told Meghan should continue acting because they didn’t have the money to pay for her. Seriously. Now why would an institution that is so wealthy that *no one* quite knows the exact numbers claim they don’t have the money to pay for her? I think they were hoping that Meghan would quickly go back to California post-wedding to keep acting, and they would send Harry all over the world on different tours/events and keep him busy (and unable to spend time with her). Long distance and lack of time together hopefully strains the new marriage and boom: easy split-up.
2) Thomas Markle’s antics were clearly a palace-approved attempt to get Meghan out of the country and back to the states/Mexico, and hopefully a postponement to the wedding. I suppose they thought that it would create an opportunity to ‘talk some sense’ into Harry and ultimately cancel the wedding.
3) The family was said to be shocked (and not in a happy or good way) when Harry and Meghan revealed that they were expecting Archie. They were unpleasantly surprised because they apparently felt that it was too soon. Why they would think that about a mid-30s couple who clearly stated their desire to have a family makes no sense. The only reason one could think of is that they were hoping to run her off before she could get pregnant and they were hoping that her age would equate to greater difficulty conceiving.
Why are they even there while Charles, William and the BM continue to bay for their blood in the media every single day?
This is inhumane.
I am do not praying person, but I pray that they say N to the O on this protocol shite and get the hell out of that country and only show up again for the actual funeral.
@ Beach Dreams, oohhhhhhh….your play by play is extremely interesting as well as a well thought out scenario of what they had intended. The family, the jealous and petty ones, were out to destroy their marriage. They had made every attempt of destroying their union. They all saw how magnetic the two of them were together!! They just couldn’t handle having the spare, with well educated and self made spouse, upset the heirs. They just wouldn’t allow it to happen. This was Diana 2.0 down to the letter.
I think you all are exactly right.
All this does is put a glaring spotlight on how the whole royalty con is just one big game of dress-up.
Yes! They are all going to play dress up at Granny’s funeral. They look like jackasses. Charles looks like the King of Jackasses. Let the reign of Charles the Turd and Prince Peggington begin. I hope Harry and Meghan split England and return for the day of the funeral and then leave. Seriously why spend one moment with this lot
Oh, I think they’re going to do the whole thing properly – attend the funeral, do the mourning period, even attend the coronation (if invited). Harry’s going to show that he respects his family, even if they don’t respect him. Then they’ll go back home and live their good life.
Lol, it’s this kind of nonsense that will make Charles the Last King of England. Who actually served their country? Not the King, nor his heir. Abolish the monarchy.
The Last King of England has a good ring to it. Long live Charles the Turd and may his prissy petty family live long as Private citizens off the doll
Off the dole
And the bad optics keep on coming. If Charles think the international media, especially the US media, is hoping to ignore this he and his courtiers are stupid.
More bad optics making their way around TT- a user called muscles and nursing has a vid up from yesterday (grey tee shirt) with a clip of Beatrice squatting & laying flowers, next to Eugenie who is standing and looking down while PA runs his hand down over Eugenie’s back and butt as he stoops to lay flowers.
HIS. OWN. DAUGHTER.
He’s so indescribably disgusting.
What self-respecting pervert cops a feel of his own daughters ass in public while supposedly grieving for his dead mother.
Omg. Went looking for the clip and 🤮
Here’s the link, if anyone feels like washing their eyes out with bleach https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTR5CUsaL/
Oh my God he is so damn gross oh my God
Holy crap!
I don’t even know what to say. There are no words.
Every service man and woman who have worn a uniform and bled for their country should find this truly offensive. NONE of them with the exception of Harry and Andrew ever saw active duty. It’s cosplay for the rest of them. I hope at some point they realise just how ridiculous and undeserving they look in uniforms adorned in medals they never really earned. But then that is their life story isn’t it?
Anne’s husband fought in the NATO intervention in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Alexander Windsor, who is the heir to the dukedom of Gloucester, fought in Iraq and Kosovo. I’m fine with the two of them wearing military uniforms.
That gives him a right to a uniform. I don’t know of any country that extends the right to a non-serving spouse.
Christ, these assholes.
Continuing with the own goals I see. They are hopeless …stupse
Do they think that those serving in the British military like the idea that a veteran’s right to wear his or her uniform gets to be taken away on a whim? Prince Andrew is disgraced. But Prince Harry does everything he can to honor and uplift the military – and then the King tells him not to wear his uniform? It’s just wrong.
It’s outrageous that Harry gets lumped in with Andrew at all. Even more outrageous if Andrew will be allowed to wear his on one occasion but Harry never can. And then you have non-vets wearing military uniforms with fake medals. It’s all so offensive.
This, BR.
This is just inane. What are the rules for non royals wearing military uniforms to private events such as a wedding or funeral in the UK? Can only active duty military personnel wear uniforms? If someone is retired from service, can they continue to wear their uniform to funerals or weddings? I can understand if the ability to wear the uniform is only by virtue of a working royal status in an ambassador of the armed services sense, why it then wouldn’t make sense to be able to continue to wear the uniform after retiring (or in Andrews case being fired) from senior royal status. But if anyone like Harry or Andrew who had served and retired from military service would normally continue to wear their uniform to events like weddings or funerals it is kind of crazy to dictate that they can’t for this particular funeral.
This is outrageous. Just when I think they cannot get more petty, they manage to outdo themselves.
All shades of wrong. But the world is watching and noticing.
I wonder what they could do if Harry turned up in his uniform anyway? Can you imagine Harry banished outside to watch his grandmother and commander in chief’s funeral wearing the military uniform he earned.
I’m sure he wouldn’t, but I really wish he would wear it. Fcuk them all.
Harry would never, I was just thinking ‘what if’.
I agree. I’d love to see him show up in full uniform just to show them how petty and small they are. He *earned* the right to wear that uniform when the others didn’t.
It’s disgusting to me that they are doing this. And I believe it’s solely to punish Harry, once again. And wouldn’t the death of a “commander-in-chief” be one of the times a veteran is allowed to wear his dress uniform??
So all of the non-veterans in the family will rock up in medal-drenched uniforms, while the actual veterans are prohibited from wearing their uniforms? Okay, got it.
This family is just so stupid! All they are doing is inviting negative commentary. It’s like they cannot go one single day without introducing a new controversy. For someone who’s been preparing for this his entire life, Chuck the Turd is an absolute clown.
Harry served for 10 YEARS in the military and this is just another petty stance for that loser father of his to take. I hope the boooos rain down on Charles for his entire reign on that God forsaken throne.
Honestly. If I were Harry, I would just show up in my uniform. F*ck those f*ckers.
On the other hand, maybe it’s not about “banning” Harry from wearing his uniform, but because he doesn’t have his with him. I’m sure he doesn’t travel around with it. But it probably is just pettiness. They’ll never learn, will they?
I’m sure a uniform can be drummed up for him. Or flown to him. I thought royals always travelled with black clothes for this reason–maybe that includes a dress uniform as well–he’s not exactly jumping on a suitcase to close it, or worried about baggage allowances on planes.
Heck, maybe Doria could bring one over if she brings the kids to the UK secretly.
It’s even more disrespectful to Harry in light of his work with invictus, and that he just came from a promotional event for invictus games. What a strong face he has, to receive so many slaps so often. Racism’s a bitch.
They could get that uniform from California in less than 12 hours if they wanted it.
If I had to guess, Harry feels FAR more connected to his military past doing Invictus than he would wearing the uniform to the funeral. Especially when the family around him are basically wearing the uniform as a fun little costume with made up medals.
Harry knows he served. Those who served know Harry served. His respect within the military community will last far beyond a day he’s forced to wear a regular suit because his uncle is a creepy PR nightmare.
They wouldn’t need to send for one. There are special tailors in London who could produce one in a day. They probably have his measurements on file. In fact, he may have one at Frogmore.
I don’t think Charles cares about appearances anymore. He will do whatever he wants now that he is King. It wouldn’t surprise me if he strips the Sussex kids titles after the mourning period.
I have to say I think you are right. Charles is either incredibly stupid or pkans to do whatever he wants and screw the optics. Wow
He already sent a big eff you to Wales
For all those who thought Harry was going to be treated better under King Charles are wrong. Carrying on the same foolishness his mother’s team did. Treating his own son like an outsider and disrespecting him as a proud war veteran because he went off to live his own life.
I have to admit I was one of them. 🙁 Now, I hope H&M go to the funeral, leave and let them all get on with it.
Publish your book Harry and let the whole world know why you left that twisted bitter petty vindictive family. You don’t have to name names because we’ll be able to fill in the gaps.
I think a lot of the stuff that happened to Harry under his grandmother was coming from his father, and that’s why he was able to maintain a good relationship with her, because he knew that.
@Becks: Exactly. When it came to Harry, Charles was the one making the decisions.
@Becks1 – I think you’re right. These past few days has shown a side to Charles that I find hard to stomach. Without TQ to temper the situation we’re seeing Charles in all his petty “glory.” 🙁
I guess we are finding out where the pettiness came from.
I believe Harry understood that his grandmother was the product of a different era & made allowances for her, whether or not she deserved them. We do that for people we love.
I’m one of those who thought Betty was the final say right up until Harry made the statement about wanting to be sure his gran had the right people around her. That hit close to home for me. I’m wondering how non compos she may have been and for how long
Becks1 I think you are spot on. That weird disconnect as to how Harry could be so kind about Granny when she was authorizing this stuff makes sense of you believe 99% of it came from Charles. He knows who he is dealing with
100%. Harry and Meghan have always been very careful to say that the Queen treated them well, and I think we should believe them. I completely think Charles had been the one driving most of the “official” BP announcements during the end of the queen’s reign, including the decision that Camilla would be queen consort. I will never believe that the queen would actually make the focal point of her platinum jubbly statement be about Camilla.
I’m starting to think that the Queen wasn’t really all there for the last few years of her life. I’ll bet her health problems and mental decline were much worse that they let on. It was the Chuck and Edward Young show.
Yup. Think it was 2017 when Charles (and Andrew) forced out Lord Geidt and installed Edward Young, and Young now has a place in the new King’s staff. He’s been running the show for a lot longer than we all thought.
@lanne – actually, this makes me more inclined to believe that TQ was still in good shape mentally, because – from all this – it sure doesn’t look like Charles would have been the one to permit H&M’s procession into the church at the Jubbly. She also managed to arrange, or at least keep secret, the Sussex visit in April. I think Harry told her she didn’t need to get in the middle of what was going on between him and the institution, he would deal with it. And a lot of her energy generally was probably on her declining physical health.
What’s odd to me is, Harry is now, and was always going to be, the son of a king. That hasn’t changed even though he’s stepped back. Whether a working royal or not, I’d think Charles would want him to be respected by the world at large, as a reflection of his own (Charles’) high position, and would treat him accordingly. Instead, he’s intent on tearing him (and his family) down, out of some, what? Jealously, need to be in control, revenge? It’s pitiful really, not unlike (IIRC) some of the kings in the Shakespeare he’s so fond of reading. Well, at least he’s got William by his side. Good luck with that.
I realize the (made up) rules could change as I write, but Scobie said Andrew would be allowed to wear his uniform only at the ‘final vigil’ in Westminster Hall but Harry won’t. It’s like the “Emperor’s New Clothes” in which the truth will be shown by what is NOT worn. Geez, they’re so vindictive.
Good! This will show the whole world how spiteful they are and how right H&M were to leave. I can hear the overseas presenters as I type. “Why is the guy who served two tours of Afghanistan not wearing a uniform?”
The costume signalling only undermines the idea of monarchy they want to preserve.
Every time there’s a break with tradition to justify their poor actions, there’s an excuse. Every time they need an excuse to justify their poor actions they blame it on tradition. Shiny shit show
These people suck.
This will undo any global goodwill William generated by inviting the Sussex’s to view flowers and greet people.
This is no doubt from the father, the last time whether to wear the uniform or not was quashed by the Queen herself.
This factor was not included in the actual planning of the funeral.
They are well aware of Harry’s love of the military and vice versa.
It can be construed that Harry is standing firm in whatever is going on behind the scenes.
Before Philip’s funeral, they floated a few different uniform stories to test the public’s reaction before eventually settling on morning suits for all the men. It’s much trickier here, since it’s the Queen’s funeral & the uniforms (pretend or otherwise) are the formal attire most suited for huge state events. The obvious compromise (from the Windsor perspective that Harry’s sins are equal to or greater than Andrew’s) would be to have Harry wear his uniform only at the vigil.
But who knows with these people. I’m very curious about what Kate does/wears. For the funeral of a monarch, I doubt she’ll be allowed to deploy her own personal photographer for glamour shots.
Maybe the seamstresses are busy now making a uniform for her with lots of buttons?
I would not put it past her to show up in a uniform with polka dots
They should all be in morning suits rather than dressing up as toy soldiers. I often wonder what ex-service personnel think when they see the likes of Anne, Charles, William and Edward parading about with a chestful of medals. At least, Harry and Andrew have earned some of theirs as had Philip.
I have wondered the same thing. How patently absurd. Toy soldiers, indeed.
Harry should wear his earned medals and dress uniform as well if the others are playing dress up. Who freaking cares about being told ‘no’ at this point? Just do it, Harry!!
Most people who have the good sense not to follow this idiotic ‘family’ come Firm will look at the military dress and medals as indicative of past service. Beyond ridiculous that 🤡 Edward dropped out of military training and gets a chest full of medals.
Don’t you know the medals are edible? Edwards can eat one if he needs a snack during the funeral!
This constant differentiation between working and non-working royals is going to come back to bite the Royal Family in the ass one day.
At the moment the Queen’s children are in procession in Scotland and only Andrew is in civilian clothes. Apart from all that is wrong with Andrew, it is outrageous that Edward who could not complete military training can dress up in uniform and Harry and Andrew, the real veterans, have to go to the funeral in civilian clothes.
Yeah I loathe Andrew but he should be able to wear his uniform – just not with his made up medals and ranks that the Queen gave him.
ITA he’s a dreadful person but he is an actual combat veteran who served his mother in that capacity as his brothers never did. He should be able to wear the uniform for the honor of deceased commander in chief.
But from what I saw Andrew was wearing his medals on his suit.
I don’t imagine Harry actually cares all that much at this point over whether or not he gets to wear the cosplay military dress uniforms. Everyone knows he’s the veteran and how devoted he is to veterans issues. Imo he would have been career military if the Firm hadn’t freaked out and sabotaged his secret deployment by leaking his location because they were worried he’d earn a higher rank through merit than William was given for being the heir.
The rest of them will just look silly done up like North Korean generals in uniforms none of them earned while Harry will probably do what he did for Phillip’s funeral and wear the medals he’s earned with his suit.
But it is absolutely a mistake to let Andrew wear military dress at any if these events.
I really dislike Andrew, he is a disgusting man, I found so unfair the Malvinas war and that the UK won, but we can’t denied he is a veteran, a pedo one but veteran at the end of the day.
@PLUMS “sabotaged his secret deployment by leaking his location because they were worried he’d earn a higher rank through merit than William”
Omfg!! Is that true?! I knew they sabotaged it but I thought it was because they were worried he could die. I guess I was naive. If that’s true, they really never gave a s*** about him, way before Meghan came along.
I saw this gorgeous picture of Harry in uniform amongst his platoon ( i think thats what its called Holding back laughter as his Gran stans infront og his as his Commander in chief i think i am going to have that as my twitter handle for the day. because that is what it is and they are Petty. i dont understand why they want to hold him back and stifle him from making his way in the world
They are petty and miserable. Good harry and Meghan will return to they life after 9/21. Everybody knows Harry is the real veteran.
The one where they’re trying not to giggle at each other? It’s so cute
@Lili, can you link me? There’s actually a whole video of that. She intentionally makes him crack up and break protocol. I think it’s a good example of their relationship.
I think cracks are beginning to appear both with the RF and the public. This public announcement about ‘wardrobes’ as Roya Nikah called it in her tweet, comes across as petty and insensitive. I heard yesterday some booes at the Edinburgh proclamation and today someone in the crowd yelled at Andrew
Oh dear Lord, what a f*n mess. CBS Gayle King is now asking Roya Nikah about Chuck#3 use of the word “love” referring to Harry and her interpretation of “olive branches!” Roya idiotically claims that there’s been nothing but “olive branches.” Yeah right. “Whatever love means anyway.” Time to stop watching. Can’t wait till my people come home.
Lol, gayle could have gone in more and roya nikah was lucky. But her face while waiting for gayle’s questions showed her nerves. Her face was saying why can’t I be working for nbc right now with savannah who loooves all the royals except Harry and Meghan.
OMG “Whatever love means anyway.” You nailed it!
I know he doesn’t care enough to make a fuss and is a classy guy, but Harry should wear his uniform and dare Charles to do something about it. What’s the King going to do, throw Harry in the tower??
Petty Charles is petty. He is just angry thinking Harry will out the level of abuse he directed towards Diana for “darling Camilla”. He doesn’t realise the optics of this worldwide. My mother in law, who had very little knowledge about the BRF before Betty’s death, had a half hour discussion with me today about how badly Harry and Meghan are being treated by Chuck. She kept repeating “how can you treat your daughter in law like this”. The optics are seeping through every country to even the most tuned out person.
Abusive people just can’t help themselves can they? It’s like Charles and William know after the funeral they won’t be able to take pot shots at Harry & Meghan anymore while they are stuck in England. They are literally trying to get in all the abusive swipes they can before they jet and never look back. God what horrible, awful, racist, evil people. Please don’t fly those kids in keep them far from this mess.
I wasn’t planning on watching the funeral procession or the service, but I will probably seek out the clips after, just to see how Harry and Meghan are treated. And I’m positive that there will be more clips of H&M than there are of W&K or King Petty. I honestly believe that H&M’s treatment during the service — where they’re seated, how they’re permitted to dress, et c. — will determine whether H&M return to the UK for King Petty’s coronation. And given what we’ve all seen so far, I think it’s a safe bet to say that after the funeral, H&M will wipe the British dust off their feet and fly off into the sunset, never to return.
All they want to do is humiliate harry by isolating him, the one royal who has served his country. The daily fail were so gleeful about how Andrew will be allowed to wear a uniform and not harry. This doesn’t disrespect harry, but everyone who have served their country under the queens reign. It just goes to show how little the royal family value those service men and women who risk their lives for this country.
King Charles and the new Prince of Wails (yeah I spelt it correct) are a couple of abusers. I’m seriously worried what these two emotionally insecure egomaniacs are gonna do to the uk?
What a story: Andrews on the inside and Harry’s on the outs. Marrying a woman with black heritage is a bigger crime than paying off a sex trafficking accuser. Got it.
Old Liz gets 1 funeral. the pictures will live forever. Can no one over there think of the optics? What an interview question for Harry in the future: “How did it feel not to be able to wear your uniform at your grandmother’s funeral, after your own service in a war zone, and after all you have done to support veterans?”
I’m trying to give these people the benefit of the doubt with how they’re handling Harry and Meghan with respect to the funeral preparations. I’m sure it’s a weird time for everyone, and Harry stepping back from his Royal duties probably messed up some of the plans they had made when they started planning for this years ago. But this decision really bothers me. Harry is a combat veteran who does a ton of charity work for wounded vets. He should be allowed to wear his military uniforms to these events. I don’t even care if Andrew gets to wear his. The dude is gross and should otherwise be excluded from royal public service, but he is a combat veteran.
Interesting that Harry, in his lovely statement, mentioned meeting his grandmother as his commander-in-chief.
And now this combat veteran is being denied the right to mourn her in the military uniform he earned.
So his first act as Commander in Chief in in Chief is to disrespect vets and current service people? That’s going to go over fine in the media but I wouldn’t be surprised if the tree military community shuns him.
Outlandish. So a veteran of ten years cannot wear his uniform, but a sexual predator who spent a minute in the Falklands (“shot at” –such a lie– in a manner to plug his sweat glands forever, previously unknown to medical science–hell, no one believes him anyway). This is a true shit show. I hope Harry and Meghan stay under cover, don’t bring the children and get out an hour after the funeral.
It’s so hard to go no contact with abusive family members, particularly if the abuser is a parent. The love remains — I know from personal experience. I sincerely hope that H&M get through the funeral with minimal disruption to their psyches, and that they shake the British dust off their feet and depart forever. Bloom where they’re planted: in southern California.
“It’s so hard to go no contact with abusive family members, particularly if the abuser is a parent.”
This hits too close to home.
Edward quit the military very early on and stayed a very short time., yet he has a lot of medals and orders. What a family.
Since neither are working royals, why is Andrew allowed and Harry not? They are both sons of a monarch.
We all know who the actual war hero is, and his lack of a uniform won’t make him less of a hero.
Chuck and Willnot think their future is secure, because they have taken Harry’s uniform away during the queen’s funeral, using Pedo as the excuse. Carry on, Harry will still be Harry, and you will still be you, you gigantic morons.